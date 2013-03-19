RIP, Henry Bromell: Writer of ‘Homeland,’ ‘Homicide’ & more

Henry Bromell, who worked as a writer and producer on some of the most interesting dramas of the last 20 years, has died of a heart attack, as first reported by Deadline. He was 65.

Bromell most recently was part of the “Homeland” writing staff, a murderers’ row of former showrunners. Among his credited episodes was season 2’s “Q and A,” featuring the extended interrogation of Nicholas Brody. It was an episode hearkening back to one of Bromell’s earliest jobs in television, as a writer/producer on NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Over the course of his career, Bromell worked on “Homicide,” “Homeland,” “I’ll Fly Away,” “Chicago Hope,” “Carnivale,” “Brotherhood” and “Rubicon,” among others. Sometimes, as on “Homeland,” he was part of the staff; other times, like “Rubicon” (where he was brought in after the pilot to replace the creator), he was the man in charge.

Twentieth Century Fox TV and Fox 21, the studios which produce “Homeland,” put out a statement saying, “We were lucky to work with Henry on and off for the past 18 years. He was a supremely talented writer and as kind and warm a person as you could ever meet. He will be deeply missed at the studio and on ‘Homeland.’ Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and children.”

UPDATE: Showtime’s statement: “We are deeply saddened at the loss of our dear friend Henry Bromell, who has been a part of the Showtime family for over a decade. Henry was an immensely talented and prolific writer, director and showrunner, and his work on ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘Homeland’ was nothing short of brilliant. His passion, warmth, humor and generosity will be greatly missed. Our hearts and thoughts go out to his wife and family.”