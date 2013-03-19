RIP, Henry Bromell: Writer of ‘Homeland,’ ‘Homicide’ & more

Henry Bromell, who worked as a writer and producer on some of the most interesting dramas of the last 20 years, has died of a heart attack, as first reported by Deadline. He was 65.
Bromell most recently was part of the “Homeland” writing staff, a murderers’ row of former showrunners. Among his credited episodes was season 2’s “Q and A,” featuring the extended interrogation of Nicholas Brody. It was an episode hearkening back to one of Bromell’s earliest jobs in television, as a writer/producer on NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.”
Over the course of his career, Bromell worked on “Homicide,” “Homeland,” “I’ll Fly Away,” “Chicago Hope,” “Carnivale,” “Brotherhood” and “Rubicon,” among others. Sometimes, as on “Homeland,” he was part of the staff; other times, like “Rubicon” (where he was brought in after the pilot to replace the creator), he was the man in charge.
Twentieth Century Fox TV and Fox 21, the studios which produce “Homeland,” put out a statement saying, “We were lucky to work with Henry on and off for the past 18 years. He was a supremely talented writer and as kind and warm a person as you could ever meet. He will be deeply missed at the studio and on ‘Homeland.’ Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and children.”
UPDATE: Showtime’s statement: “We are deeply saddened at the loss of our dear friend Henry Bromell, who has been a part of the Showtime family for over a decade. Henry was an immensely talented and prolific writer, director and showrunner, and his work on ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘Homeland’ was nothing short of brilliant. His passion, warmth, humor and generosity will be greatly missed. Our hearts and thoughts go out to his wife and family.”
Write a comment…Wow, this is a bummer. I loved his work on Rubicon.
Nobody wrote scenes with lie detectors as good as him. He will be missed :(.
Here are the polygraph scenes from Rubicon’s episode 7:
Well damn, tonight I’m probably going to rewatch The Gas Man and The Heart of Saturday Night, two of Homicide’s best episodes, both written by him.
And this weekend I think I’ll finally get around to watching the final season of Brotherhood.
Oh yeah, one more thing: If you’ve never seen Panic, then check it out. It’s on Netflix and it’s way underrated.
You can also get that Showtime movie he made about F. Scott Fitzgeral relatively cheaply.
Such a talented writer.
Deeply admired his work. Thanks for the good times, Mr. Bromell.
That’s a major bummer. Really sad to hear this unfortunate news.
Wow, I don’t even know what to say, except that I am genuinely saddened, and that I will miss his dramatic voice. I’m going to go back and rewatch some of the episodes he wrote, and maybe seek out some of his other work.
No coincidence that Homicide, Brotherhood, and Homeland featured some of the best writing in recent TV history.
I loved Rubicon actually. Henry you were one of the good ones….RIP
If you are a person that likes TV that doesn’t suck, this is a huge loss. Thanks for decades of incredible work, Henry.
Oh, and thanks, Alan, for providing a place where people who know who Henry Bromell is to come and remember him – and for those who like TV, but don’t know everyone behind the scenes to learn about him.
I enjoyed his work and he will be missed.
RIP
Sad to hear. An immensely talented writer. Glad someone else mentioned “Panic”. Do check it out. A voice of intelligence and articulation with insight into human nature. My condolences to his friends and family at this difficult time.
That’s an awesome picture, BTW.
This…this isn’t right. THIS IS SO WRONG.
RIP Mr. Bromell. I’m still pissed off at Showtime for cancelling Brotherhood, and at AMC for cancelling Rubicon. I shall stoke that rage forevermore in your honor, sir.
Sad news.
Loved Homicide – great cast woven with excellent script. Is there a box set!
A real loss for fans of intelligent drama, regardless of tv, film or novels. The man was one of the best in the business. He will be missed.
I was so sad when I first read this and I still feel the loss. I first learned about Henry Bromell through watching Rubicon, a show that has been on my mind on and off again ever since. I’d love to watch it again and so a couple weeks ago I emailed Amazon customer service and asked them to place Rubicon back on streaming.
After Rubicon I’ve kept a vigilant lookout for shows with Henry Bromell involved in them. He never failed to impress and give so much enjoyment.
Thanks to everyone here who gave information and thoughts on other shows to watch that I didn’t know about before now. Brotherhood is first on the list.
He will be missed.
Oh Henry Bromwell died.I’m so sorry for the family’s loss.I see now.So that’s why “Homeland” went to crap this season!I think many are pissed about season 3!They ruined it for me!