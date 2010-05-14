RIP, ‘L&O’ – So what’s your dream ‘Law & Order’ cast?

NBC made it official today: “Law & Order” will not be back next season (and unless a cable channel steps in to produce one more season on the cheap, will therefore not achieve Dick Wolf’s dream of producing more seasons than “Gunsmoke” to become the longest-running drama in the history of American primetime TV). Dan Fienberg has more details.
Though I haven’t been a regular viewer in a long time, the occasions when I’ve checked in of late suggest that this final cast was one of the more solid configurations since Jerry Orbach left. But the ratings have been miniscule, even by the low standards that will apparently let NBC renew “Chuck,” and various reports suggest Wolf wanted too much money for his victory lap year, so… bye-bye, “CHUNG-CHUNG.”
So a question for the fans, whether you’re still watching or not: if you could go back in time and cherrypick six of the more than two dozen regular castmembers the mothership has had to come up with your own dream team has had, which six would it be, and why? To keep this simple, you can’t put someone in a role they didn’t fill when they were on the show. i.e., Jack McCoy can either be your lead prosecutor or he can be running the DA’s office, but you can’t declare that Lennie Briscoe will be your lieutenant while Max Greevey is the senior detective and Phil Ceretta the junior one.
I’m sorely tempted to just pick the season 5 cast en masse – Briscoe, Logan, Van Buren, McCoy, Kincaid and Schiff – but that seems too easy. At the very least, I’d go back to season 4 and make Ben Stone the prosecutor, and put Jack in the DA’s office, to see how these two very different guys dealt with each other – and to see how Stone reacted upon realizing his sidekick was having an affair with his boss.
Fire away: “Law & Order” dream team. Go. I’ll be curious to see if anyone will speak for Serena Southerlyn.
Oh dear god, does this mean my Twitter feed is going to erupt again today? Thanks for the head’s up.
The blame for this development, by the way, lies squarely on Jay Leno. “Law & Order” was putting up perfectly respectable numbers for a Friday and looked sure to be renewed, then the need to fill the gaping five-hour hole in the schedule forced it to Monday where it got destroyed.
I haven’t the slightest idea why that registered as a reply to another comment.
Noth/Orbach on the Law side; Moriarty/Harmon on the Order side with Schiff as the DA (“Make the deal!”). (Yes, I’m aware Crazy Mike and Angie weren’t on at the same time.)
You don’t have to only stick with people who worked together at some point. If you wanna go Greevey/Lupo and Cutter/Robinette, be my guest. Everyone just has to be in a job they filled in the real show.
Briscoe, Logan, Van Buren, McCoy, Carmichael, Schiff.
Cameo of Serena Southerlyn falling down some steps or trying to talk to Jack while everyone speeds away.
So bummed by this.
The Season 5 cast would be my dream cast without a doubt.
I keep trying to come up with new combinations to satisfy me but it’s hard because even fantasy casts can’t add up to what S5 offered.
So I’ll just throw out a few combos I would have liked to see. I would have liked to see Logan work with Green. Or even have Green work with Lupo longer than half a season.
And I wish they hadn’t killed Kincaid. I think Cutter/Kincaid with McCoy as the DA would have been interesting as well.
But S5’s cast of characters is probably one of my all time faves from any series.
Law: Orbach, Bratt, and Merkerson; Order: Waterson, de la Garza, and Hill
As for Elizabeth RÃ¶hm, she may be the worst actress ever to have a regular job on a weekly TV series.
I was baffled when she was hired to Angel (although season 1 Angel had some wacky casting), but when she showed up on L&O I was convinced she had compromising evidence on a network exec or two. No other explanation can suffice for her continued acting career.
dream cast:
law: d.a. jack mccoy, a.d.a. ben stone, and serena southerlyn [i love elisabeth rohm]
order: capt. donald cragen, det. phil cerreta, det. mike logan
forgive my dyslexia re: ‘law’ and ‘order’, but yeah…i’ll stick up for serena. need at least one wild card in the bunch and she was always easy on the eyes.
Um…no, you’re not wrong about which side is “law” and which side is “order”. Everyone else is. The police preserve order; attorneys apply the law. And I don’t care how many people, including those who make the show say otherwise; until you show me where the common synonym for “attorneys” becomes “orderyers”, lawyers are the law side. Seems pretty obvious to me.
The season 5 cast is pretty hard to beat. I’d have no problem putting Curtis or Robinette in there, but I can’t say they’re any better than Logan or Kincaid. Maybe I’d put Ross over Kincaid, but it would be close.
And, sorry, but I thought Elizabeth Rohm was the worst actor in the show’s history.
You can’t mess with perfection:
Lt. Anita Van Buren
Detective Lenny Briscoe
Detective Mike Logan
D.A. Adam “grumble grumble Settle!” Schiff
Executive Assistant District Attorney Jack McCoy
A.D.A. Claire Kincaid
Agreed!
Double agreed. And Serena Southerlyn was only good for the most amazing final line in an L&0 episode, so…never her.
Agreed but I also loved Ben Stone. They tried real hard to have Cutter be Stone again and at times it worked.
Hi, Alan. Can’t Serena be sent down an elevator shaft a la “LA Law”?
I’m so glad to see so many people voting for Adam Schiff. My husband and I have a long standing joke that the more heinous the crime the more weak the offer.
“He’s charged with slaughtering a bus full of nuns.”
“Offer him an oatmeal cookie and warm glass of milk.”
Haha, didn’t that actually happen at some point?
I’m very sad by the news, but not surprised. I love the idea of a dream cast – most of them I think long-time fans of the show can’t argue with.
Lt. Anita Van Buren
Detective Lenny Briscoe
Detective Ed Green
D.A. Adam Schiff
Executive Assistant District Attorney Jack McCoy
A.D.A. Connie Rubirosa
*I went with Ed Green instead of Mike Logan because I absoluately loved his chemistry with Lennie.
**I would have loved to have seen Connie promoted to be the first female Executive ADA in the series – she definitely seemed like the best of all the assistants that could have fit in that job.
This is EXACTLY the lineup I would have gone with. Mike Logan may have been a more interesting character than Ed Green but Green and Briscoe just *worked*. And there is simply no other choice for Lieutenant than Van Buren.
On the Order side, McCoy could have worked as DA or EADA but why would we not want to see him in court?He was the best at cross-examination. Schiff was crankily hilarious as the DA. I agree that Rubirosa was the best of the ADAs. I don’t think that any of them were really ever bad (yes, including Serena) but she just seemed most ready to make the leap up to EADA. And while all of the ADAs were attractive (pretty sure that was a job requirement), if we want to discuss easy on the eyes, Rubirosa would be number one on my list.
(I can’t believe that it’s a post about Law & Order that finally made me break down and get a Hitfix account.)
(haha – this post finally made me break down and get a Hitfix account too!)
but yes I agree that I definitely miss McCoy in court – thats where he really was the best.
Jeremy Sisto was doing really good work as Lupo, so maybe pair the “junior” version of Lupo with Lenny Briscoe under Dann Florek’s Cragen, with Jack McCoy prosecuting under Ben Stone as the DA, assisted by Claire Kincaid. I’d also like to see Fred Thompson’s Branch as, like, the Mayor or something, and the sassy medical examiner is Rodgers.
You can make McCoy be Stone’s boss, but not vice versa. Jack has sat in the big chair; Ben quit before he got his shot.
Briscoe-Logan-Van Buren/Stone-Kincaid-Schiff.
Wish I could get Phil Suretta in there somewhere too, but I can’t see dumping either Orbach or Noth.
Van Buren, Briscoe, Bernard and Schiff, McCoy, Carmichael
It’s too bad the ratings didn’t pick up this season, because the current cast is pretty solid.
I can’t see a way to email or I would. Sure, “miniscule” is in the dictionary, but only because so many people spelled it wrong it has now become acceptable. Its root is “minus,” and the unimpeachable spelling is “minuscule.”
I can’t really remember L&O by season, so I will try to seek out some season 5 episodes since so many of you love that cast.
I like your group, Alan. And yes, the current configuration (particularly on the lawyer side) does stand up very well. I’m gonna miss them.
I would just take the whole season 1 cast. They always seemed the most ‘realistic’ for their positions to me. The current cast is really solid, too.
Moriarty has the best indignant “Sir” ever.
Detective Briscoe
Detective Green
Lt. Van Buren
ADA Jack McCoy
ADA Abby Carmichael
D.A. Adam Schiff
I loved the dynamic between McCoy and Carmichael because they were on such opposite ends of the political spectrum. The moral and judicial arguments were fantastic.
I think I have to go with Green over Curtis for no other reason than I watched him longer.
I’d have to go with Briscoe, Greene, VanBuren, McCoy, Carmichael, and Schiff.
I always liked that they paired McCoy with a “hang-em-high” Texan. It was the strongest backstory they bothered to give any of the women at that point.
Interesting they really stuck it to Wolf, taking the record away from him like that.
I am utterly disappointed at this news. It’s my favourite show, the reason I am studying law, and the reason I am about to study in America. Seriously, they renew SVU with their abysmal stories and stunt casting, but give the show with the superior storylines, acting and all round class the chop?
Guh…
Anyway, I can’t decide who to choose, but it wouldn’t be Rohm. I’m not an idiot.
hollywood reporter says that 11th hour talks are still going on:
[livefeed.hollywoodreporter.com]
any chance l&o could be saved?
i guess not. was since updated and yes, it’s official.
I’m going to go with an unusual combination:
Cops:
Briscoe
Van Buren
Green (hardest slot to fill)
Lawyers:
DA Jack McCoy
ADA Claire Kincaid
ADA Michael Cutter
(I really like the McCoy/Cutter relationship, and how much more of McCoy there is in Cutter than either of them wants to admit.)
McCoy as DA
Stone as Exec ADA
Carmichael as ADA
Van Buren as lt
Briscoe as Lead Detective
Logan as Jr Detective
Clearly an all-star cast.
Law: Logan, Serreta, Van Buren
Order: Robinette, McCoy, Schiff
Finally someone picks Robinette! Was beginning to think I was the only one who liked him :-)
Hmm, apparently when you hit the “X” to cancel posting a comment, it posts one anyway.
In any case, this must be harsh news for the acting community in New York. Probably every working and semi-working actor on the East Coast was on Law and Order at some point. That source of potential income disappearing is bad news for a lot of day players.
I had a major crush on Angie Harmon, and I thought she did a decent acting job as well, for what it was. How come none of the assistant DAs on that show ever looked like Elena Kagan?
ditto to season 5 lineup is already my dream cast. I haven’t watched it regularly in a very long time (not long after schiff left really), but was still hoping it would hang in there and beat the record if only because it’s hard to believe something else is gonna come along and even approach those old tv records nevermind beat them (even kelsey grammer just tied james arness in the end right?). considering what an institution it is you’d think maybe nbc would agree to one final season and get whatever ratings spike preannouncing it was the final season would give (worked for er right? and while er may have been the bigger hit I don’t think it generated nearly the cult l&o did).
Is it because Dick Wolf’s a lesbian?
My dream cast would probably be Briscoe, Logan, VanBuren, Carmichael, McCoy, Schiff. But I haven’t kept up that much in recent years.
Ha!
Hmm, can I use Logan, Briscoe, and then have Fontana in the Profaci role, just because he’s awesome?
Ok, fine, then I take Fontana and Briscoe for the explosion of crustiness, plus Van Buren. For the Order side I go with Schiff, McCoy and…Ross. I know she wasn’t especially popular, but I always liked that she didn’t sleep with Jack. And I had a major crush on Carey Lowell from License to Kill.
The gun strapped to her inner thigh did it for me, too.
Law – Briscoe, Logan, van Buren
Order – Adam Schiff, Jack McCoy, Claire Kincaid – I would have like to have seen McCoy and Kincaid eventually marry – even if it was offscreen. The characters brought out the best in each other
Lenny Briscoe & Mike Logan
Anita Van Buren
Jack McCoy & Abbie Carmichael
Adam Schiff
S5 crew is really good, but I’m gooing to break Alan’s rules a tad for this unofficial entry:
Order: Claire Kincaid Jr ADA, Jamie Ross EADA, Nora Lewin DA
&
(here’s where I really break the rules)
Law: Megan Wheeler Jr Dectective, Alexandra Eames Sr Detective, Lt Anita Van Buren
Best all female multi-show cast you can get. And if in the format of the original show, it could work. Pitch this Mr Wolf. pitch it hard.
They recently showed a 1st season episode on TNT I think and it was funny – no cell phones and they had to wait for the phone company to send over a phone dump on a suspect. Greevey was working his land line in the station house while Logan was knocking on doors. Wow!
as opposed to the last few seasons where wolf seems to look for reasons to have cutter use his blackberry for grand jury updates or lupo ‘illegally’ snapping pics with his phone.
Schiff, McCoy, Abby Carmichael, Van Buren, Lenny, and … ugh. I love Chris Noth, but I’ll have to pick Ed Green. Finally, a junior detective with some smooth!
Here, in contrast, is my nightmare cast: Arthur Branch, Mike Cutter, Serena Southerlyn, Lt. Cragen, Phil Ceretta, and Anthony Anderson, whose character I find so boring and dour that I can’t even remember his name.
i get the southerlyn bashing, but no love for ceretta? how can you not like paul sorvino?
Paul Sorvino’s okay — but I felt compelled to pick a senior detective, and he was the least fun of the bunch.
i hear ya. just surprised he ended up on your ‘nightmare’ picks.
kudos on the idea for the nightmare cast. i actually think that’s more fun to debate than dream teams.
I’m addicted to Law & Order, I stopped watching the new ones shortly after Green left. I did like Martin and Sisto together, never warmed to the guy from The Shield. My choices…
Law: Orbach, Green, and Merkerson; Order: Waterson, Jamie Ross, and Hill
I loved the cranky old man Hill, and Ross was my favorite ADA. I know she wasn’t super popular but she was one of the smartest ADAs and never had any problem disagreeing with Jack. I loved the few times they brought her back as a defense attorney too.
All right, someone agrees with me on Ross!
i was a big ross fan too. especially the eps when she had to deal with her slimy ex.
Briscoe and Green, Lt. Van Buren.
District Attorney Adam Schiff, ADA Jack McCoy and ADA Jamie Ross.
I like Dr. Skoda, too.
has the finale aired yet? I’m not sure how a show that’s the definition of a procedural like l&o would do a big deal series finale but at the same time it’s hard to believe it would just end.
I doubt they had time to do a big series finale, I think they will just end the season. Two weeks or so.
Briscoe, Logan, and Van Buren as the “Law”;
McCoy, Abbie Carmichael, and Arthur Branch as the “Order”
I really like the chemistry between the current DA team, Cutter & Connie w/Jack at the helm. The current detectives are just ah-ight for me.
Dream Teams: Briscoe & Green w/ Van Buren (no question)
I like Jack a lot as DA, but only because of knowing him so well as a prosecutor for all those years, so he is definitely the man for ADA #1. For his partner, Rubirosa edges out Kincaid (I like the actress a lot better). And I’ll go with DA Arthur Branch.
Dream Team psychologist: Skoda
Now what about favorite defense attorneys? Wisecracking judges? I’d have to google pictures on those, but I bet I could pick my fave.
Law: Mike Logan, Lennie Briscoe and Lt. Van Buren
Order: Jack McCoy, Abby Carmichael and Arthur Branch (I’d like my DA’s not to settle)
In handcuffs: Serena Southerlyn, impersonating an actress (and she’s not being charged because she’s a lesbian either).
Schiff, McCoy, Ross, Briscoe, Green, Van Buren.
As a bonus, I want the defense attorney to always be Arthur Gold. George Grizzard would have to come back from the dead, but I think that could be arranged. And Skoda has to do all the psyche evaluations.
D.A. – Schiff
E.A.D.A – McCoy
A.D.A – Ross
LT. – Van Buren
Detective – Briscoe
Detective – Logan
Detective 1: Briscoe
Detective 2: Ed Green
Great chemistry, although tempted to see Dennis Farrina and Biscoe together
Leutenent: Van Burren (who cares, really?)
Exec. ADA: Jack “black and white” McCoy
ADA: Alex Borgia – Because she was the hottest
D.A.: Schiff
I can tell you who I would never use and that’s Elizabeth Rohm. She’s the worst actress in television history.
Law: Jerry Orbach and Jesse Martin, S. Epatha
Order: Sam Waterston, Angie Harmon, and Schiff
Always hated L&O SVU, never watched the LA spinoff
Best of all the series: D’Onofrio, Erbe and Bogosian, with Vance as DA ….brilliant acting, writing, directing…only a very few duds
always hated SVU, never watches La
Best of all the series: D’Onofrio, Erbe, Bogosian, Vance
Best of L&O: Orbach, Noth, Waterston, Harmon, Schiff
Law: Orbach, Bratt, Merkerson. I preferred Florek on SVU over Florek on the original; he, like Merkerson, grew more into the part over time, he just didn’t have enough time on the original. Merkerson was underrated and often underappreciated, excellent actress. Orbach particularly in the ’90s was amazing. Noth was good but I very slightly prefer Bratt. Sisto in the later seasons was also quite good.
Order: Moriarty, Lowell, Hill. I have stronger opinions about the Order side. Michael Moriarty’s portrayal of Ben Stone is one of my favorite TV characters of all time. He even made some of the clunker season 4 episodes watchable (Sanctuary in season 4 is my favorite episode ever though), in a way that Waterston couldn’t redeem similar clunkers in season 5 (which I still contend is the worst at least of the first 10 seasons, I know a lot of people disagree with that). Both actor and character had this brilliance and presence we don’t see much on TV anymore. Waterston’s a fine actor, and so is Linus Roache, but it wasn’t the same. Junior ADA role is a tough one, I could see going in a few different directions here, but ultimately I went with Lowell. Richard Brooks was good as a regular, but better by the time he came back as a guest start. I wish we had seen more of him at that point in his career. Hennessy is my favorite in terms of looks (see season 5 episode Guardian, after I bashed Season 5), but her character really only became fully formed in season 6, and that was her last season. Lowell was only there for 2 years, but it was in a purple patch for the show, and she added significantly to that. The others, I like De La Garza best of the group and considered voting for her.
For the DA, as Steven Hill is one of the greatest actors of his generation, it’s an easy decision. They couldn’t replace the gravitas he brought to the show when he retired.