Rashida Jones was one of the very first members of the “Parks and Recreation” cast. Rob Lowe was one of the last two regulars added to the cast at the end of the second season. And now both will be leaving together midway through the new season.
BuzzFeed’s Kate Aurthur first reported the news earlier today, and “Parks” co-creator Mike Schur confirmed it in a statement upon his return from London, where the sixth season “Parks” premiere is being filmed.
“The news about Rob and Rashida is true — they will be leaving the show after the 13th episode of the upcoming season six,” Schur said. “We’ve been working on their storyline (on and off) for four seasons now, and heading into this year, with the two of them contemplating parenthood, it felt like a natural time to move them into the next phase.
“We absolutely love both Rashida and Rob, and will be sad to see them go. Rashida was one of the very first people we knew we wanted in the cast, and as important as Ann is to Leslie (and vice-versa), she’ll certainly never be far from Pawnee. Rob we initially thought we could only have for six or eight episodes, and we couldn’t be happier that he will have stuck around for 75.
“They are wonderful, funny, committed actors, they’ve been a huge part of the ‘Parks and Rec’ family, and we think we have a great Pawnee send-off in the works for them.”
This isn’t the first “Parks” cast departure. Paul Schneider was written out just as Lowe and Adam Scott were arriving (later seasons have pretty much forgotten the existence of poor Mark Brendanawicz). But with Chris Pratt missing parts of this season to film “Guardians of the Galaxy” (the premiere was filmed in London so Pratt could appear in it), the comedy may go from feeling slightly overpopulated to feeling very underpopulated by mid-season. Though with the deep bench (Jim O’Heir and Retta, plus all the great recurring guest stars), the series won’t be lacking for funny characters.
I have no idea if this was entirely the choice of the creative team, or Jones and Lowe (who has left several series early in the past), or if NBC mandated a budget cut and these were the two who were sacrificed. But I will say that if the show had to lose two main characters, these would probably be the ones I’d choose, much as I’ve enjoyed both of them on the show. Keep in mind that they were together for the single funniest scene in the series’ history:
Jones’ Ann Perkins became somewhat redundant as both the series’ token straight man and as Leslie’s best friend with the arrival of Scott as Ben Wyatt. And it’s felt like the “Parks” writers have spent the last several years searching for the tricky balance between enthusiasm and cartoonishness for Lowe’s Chris Traeger. Both characters, and certainly both performers, are still capable of providing funny moments before they leave at mid-season, but neither is as integral to the series as when they were first introduced.
But with the two of them leaving at mid-season, and Donald Glover only appearing in a handful of “Community” episodes this season, it’ll be a very different look for NBC’s two comedy survivors by the time we get to May.
What does everybody else think? Does this news have you literally in tears, or are you okay waving goodbye to Ann and Chris?
I just don’t understand how the show can take Ann away from Leslie and have Leslie be okay about it. I don’t care much about Chris, but breaking up the friendship that started the entire basis of the show seems so wrong, and I just keep thinking about how important Ann is to Leslie and how unfair it is to take Leslie’s best friend away.
Well, it sucks. But for all we know, maybe both actors wanted to leave, and both are tied together plotwise, and both haven’t had so much to do recently (Ann’s excruciating dating and Chris’s depression issues). I don’t like it either, but if folks had to go, probably better them than Ron or something.
Yeah, Leslie with no best friend will be terribly, terribly sad though. Plus she’ll glom like hell onto April and/or Donna or shop for a new one to barrage with gifts.
It sounds like they are writing them out purely for story reasons. I really like Rashida and I think her reactions to Leslie add a lot to the show, as well as her constant attempts to befriend April. Ann may be hard to write into the story, but as the resident “normal person” in the cast, I think she provides a necessary function that will be missed.
Also, does it go without saying that Rashida/Ann is really, really attractive? Because somehow the men of Pawnee seem to have somehow missed this. Never understood that. In the real world, she would have no problems whatsoever finding a man if she wanted one. It’s as if the writers have not actually seen Rashida Jones or something.
@Cinemapsycho
Have you seen the dating pool in Pawnee? When The Douche is one of your better options…
@KT, if played right, that part (Leslie losing her best friend) could work pretty well. At this point, I believe most everything is going well for Leslie. She is married, happily so, on the City Council which was basically a life-long dream (a few rungs below being the first female President, but still), and more-or-less things have hit a place of equilibrium for her. Maybe not perfect, however things are good. So, while I am personally not all that happy about it, plot-wise this could work. Give Leslie some conflict whilst giving Ann & Chris some closure.
I also think (kind of going back to Cinemapsycho’s post/point in a way) that they sort of did strange things with Ann, and Chris for that matter. They were able to ignore how pretty Rashida Jones (and by extension, Ann Perkins) is. They also went from having her play the “straight man” to doing some, frankly, pretty ridiculous things that seemed out of character. Plus, as the most (only?) normal person on the show, she provided a nice balancing point against the hijinks of most everybody else.
Chris went back and forth from being a cartoon to somebody with a backstory that supported his over-enthusiasm, which worked a LOT for me. There was a certain sincerity in his desire to find the best in life based on his history that really fleshed out the character. Then they seemed to conveniently forget about it and make him a caricature of himself. Still, Rob Lowe was/is great in this role. Plus, his use of “literally” was a funny, and yet strangely fitting, character trait that my wife and I both found worked very well.
If they can write the characters out in a way that makes for a strong story and gives them a proper farewell, I think the focus that would provide the writers could really pay off.
-Cheers
“(later seasons have pretty much forgotten the existence of poor Mark Brendanawicz)
Read more at [www.hitfix.com] ” … not in New Zealand! Our local network still has an old S1 cast photo, even though S5 is about to broadcast! Long live Brendanawicz! [www.four.co.nz]
Hard to recall now, but when “Parks & Rec” started, it seemed to be a re-boot of “The Office.” Leslie was Michael, Ann was Pam, Brendanawicz was Jim, and Ron was Dwight.
That is LITERALLY the worst P&R news I’ve read today.
And I am LITERALLY seeing this kind of reference everywhere today. Hah.
And wasn’t the idea originally to have Mark leave Pawnee and then come back a couple years later?
I remember them saying that. Wondered at the time whether it was just a slightly nicer way of firing the actor. Honestly, I haven’t missed Mark at all.
I thought Paul Schneider left of his own accord (because he thought his movie career was taking off or something like that)?
Just remember where all that information came from.
If I keep my body moving, and my mind occupied at all times, I will avoid falling into a bottomless pit of despair
This news sucks so much my body will fall there regardless
I’m okay with both characters leaving, specially Chris who is long overdue. Though I’m going to miss the friendship between Ann, I hope they’ll try to get Tina Fay or Maya Rudolph on the show as Leslie’s new friend.
They’re not going to get Tina Fey. Come on. Seriously?
This is literally the dumbest thing I’ve read today.
@BGT You should read more.
I would argue the show had even less of an idea what to do with Ann, making her baby crazy, giving her a series of improbable boyfriends (Tom?!?!?), constantly having her act out of character.
As for the scene above, is the word “poop” really that funny? THAT’S the funniest scene? Every Ron Swanson scene in history is funnier than that one.
Any scene with Ann and Ron together was great, the two played off of each other so well
They are probably the best choices (although honestly Chris is maybe better than Tom on average), but I wish comedies would do what dramas do and keep departures (killed off or not) secret until they happen. It would be far more impactful to realize it while watching episode 13.
I loved both character so I am pretty disappointed.
I am literally in tears after watching the Stop…Pooping scene. I am laughing so hard that I am literally in pain. Its been a while since I have seen it but it still kills me
I’m sad to see them both go, but at the same time, I think they’ve gone about as far as possible with the character development for both characters, especially Chris Trager. Given that they originally wrote him for a short, in-season, arc, and then had to roll with that character for a while, there was little more they could do with him. Given that I don’t see too many more seasons of this show continuing anyway (remember they really only got a reprieve this year because what else did NBC have?), so it’s not a bad thing all together.
Yeah, Chris just seems to be hanging around without any real storylines and they’ve never really done a good job with Anne. Plus, I think we all know this is probably the last season for the show so they are just getting out a little early.
How will show ever get by with just Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, and Aziz Ansari?
Seriously, does the casting director for this show own Hollywood yet?
“(later seasons have pretty much forgotten the existence of poor Mark Brendanawicz)”
By “pretty much forgotten” did you mean “dropped off the face of the planet, in Poochie-like fashion, never to be spoken of again?”
I still think it’s bizarre the way the Mark character has been treated since he left, and I still believe there’s some sort of bad blood there. Curious if Ann and Chris get the same treatment (doubtful, and I hope not).
I’m not sure what the circumstances were of his leaving, but I keep expecting him to pop up for a few episodes to help drive Ann to a place of clarity…something her character has been battling the entire run of the series and finally seems to be headed toward with Chris.
I can’t remember the exact episodes, but there was an ep. where Leslie was literally going through the same Malway-Tweape drama w/ Ben that Ann went through w/ Mark, and an episode where Ann was throwing out boxes of stuff that reminded her of her exes, and yet Mark’s name was never mentioned either time – despite the fact he was *this* close to being her fiancee.
He was never a character I liked that much, or really ever needed closure on, but, like you say, it seems like if they were going to have him come back, it would’ve been during that relationship-funk Ann was having the past couple seasons. Since they didn’t, I highly doubt they’ll bring him up again.
Mark is like Ritchie’s older brother on Happy Days. He no longer exists. Forget about him, because the show has. He’ll never come back.
I don’t know how you could watch season five and still think that they are open to bringing Paul Schneider back. Short of bringing Mark back as a woman, with a sadistically screwed-up explanation, I don’t know how they could’ve made that clearer.
This cast has been an embarrassment of riches. I’ll be sad to see them both go, but I think this might actually be a good thing for the writers. I’m sure it’s been a challenge to give everyone something interesting to do week after week…I think a smaller cast might allow for some other characters to shine a little brighter.
I respect your opinion as always, Alan, but I disagree with you regarding Rob Lowe’s Chris.
While I do agree with you about Ann, the other character I’d get rid of is Tom.
And it’s not that I don’t love Tom and Aziz, but for me, every time Chris Traeger enters a scene, I’m LITerally waiting for the big laugh I know is to come.
While Tim does bring DJ Roomba to the party, he’s too… MUCH, sometimes.
I’m not sure P&R has had a good storyline for Tom since Entertainment 720 started. That storyline had potential, but just didn’t go anywhere and he’s sort of been in a funk ever since.
I think Tom is the most extraneous character in the cast, but I don’t think I could take losing Aziz Ansari.
Yeah, but if you never need a Tom-like dose of douchieness, you just bring back Jean Ralphio every so often.
Ann and Tom would make the most sense to go.
Chris Traeger leaving is enough to send me spiraling down into a pit of despair. ;-)
Tom was all over the place last season, but it seems the writing staff is going to give him a more complete arc next season, with the Rent-A-Swag competitor across the street and its mysterious owner (Diddy?)
As you wrote, hopefully this opens up more storylines for Retta. Still looking for a TREAT YO SELF PART II episode. Retta is ready to step up, I think.
BrendanaQUITZ!
“But I will say that if the show had to lose two main characters, these would probably be the ones I’d choose”
They’d probably be the ones from the main cast I choose, but it’d be like Sophie’s Choice or something, it’s a choice I wish I’d never have to make ever. Definitely super sad this is happening, will miss them both for sure. The only silver lining is, with the show’s knack for having amazing finales, the inevitable series finale where they make a return will probably be all kinds of amazing
To me, the only essential characters on P&R are Leslie, Ron, April, Andy and Ben. They are the characters I’m always happy to check in on every week. Tom and Chris are too much for me sometimes and while I have enjoyed Ann in the past, I sometimes forget she’s there. Even though it’s always sad to lose cast members, sometimes having less characters on the show can free the writers up to strengthen the characters they do have (not that any of those five essentials I already mentioned need strengthening, they’re always great).
This is a show that worked a lot around pairing characters, and those departures breaks two very good pairs (Ann & Ron; Chris & Andy). This could leave them relying too much on some pairings, but they’ll be there for the first 13 episodes, and the last 9 will be steered towards another season/series finale. If it gets picked for another year though, I think they’ll have no choice but to add at least one character to fill the void.
I would think NBC gave them orders to make significant budget cuts. I really doubt they would write 2 characters off strictly for story reasons. Its a sitcom there are new stories every week its not like a cable drama where character arcs really do reach natural endpoints
It’s surprising to me that Rob Lowe lasted on this show as long as he did, right? Think about his time on the West Wing- there he was featured much more prominently than he ever was featured on Parks, and he left the show because he wasn’t featured enough. On Parks–a show with much less veiewers than The West Wing ever had-his role was smaller. I always thought he had an ego issue that would have prevented him from staying on a small-viewed show like Parks with an abundance of actors. Maybe I was wrong or maybe Rob Lowe changed? Either way I loved him on the show, but I think Parks will be fine without him.
Everyone assumes it’s a budget cut. It might be, but I am not so sure.
What I like is that this makes it easier to transition to…a spin off, possibly set in D.C. No, seriously. The cast is great, but if they were to do a spin off, it wouldn’t make sense to bring everyone along. Unless they were to shift the focus to another character, they’d need to have Leslie there, obviously, and Ben since he’s her husband. Outside of Ron, who else is really, truly necessary? Andy’s more cartoonish than Chris. April’s attitude wouldn’t work in every type of show. Tom can be annoying, and has been downright nasty to other cast members at times, and like April, his persona wouldn’t necessarily work in all formats. It probably wouldn’t make sense to have Anne come to D.C., and Chris could work but is far from necessary. And Donna, Jerry, and everyone else wouldn’t make sense, as they are too minor, among other things.
I say this all with love. The show is great, and no character is really out of place. It’s just the way the show is. But by slowly transitioning into something different, it allows for the writers to see how the show could function as something else. I think there’s a lot of life left in this group, in some way.
I like this idea a lot. In fact, it would be even better if they “Lou Grant” it, making it a 60-minute drama (with comedy) about the mid-levels of government and its many failures.
Ugh – nobody really watches this show. It’s a ratings bomb.
Oddly enough Rashida Jones is the bigger loss because her “straight man” bit was the right balance for a show full of funny, idiosyncratic characters.
You could see that there aren’t that many miles left for Chris Traeger so it is easy to see Rob Lowe leaving.
So my guess is that Adam Scott becomes the “straight man” now? That would work just fine except we will have to lose all the calzone humor.