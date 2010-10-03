‘Rubicon’ – ‘A Good Day’s Work’: The conscience of the king

A review of tonight’s “Rubicon” coming up just as soon as I’m in a Moscow train station wearing a fake mustache…
“I feel I’m very close to coming to a conclusion.” -Will
Late in “A Good Day’s Work,” Truxton Spangler – who has arranged to have Will murdered because he knows too much about the Fishers Island bunch – pops by Will’s office to commend him for his great work, not just on the Kateb case, but throughout the career at API that Spangler assumes will be over in a few hours. And Will – who has been working doggedly to prove that Spangler played a role in the death of his father-in-law, and who knows his boss has been spying on him and means him harm – has to grit his teeth and play nice while listening to Spangler sing the praises of the man he had murdered.
It’s the highlight of the episode, and not just because it evokes a similar scene from “The Wire” about two old friends who have each betrayed the other and are spending one last night together, not realizing they’re just as screwed as their buddy. (If you know that show, you know the scene, and if you don’t, I’ll leave it for you to discover.) The “Rubicon” scene isn’t as emotionally complicated as “The Wire” one, simply because Spangler and Will have never been close, and because each has a better sense of what the other is up to than their “Wire” counterparts. But it’s still superbly played by Michael Cristofer (who plays Spangler as if he really does seem to feel guilt about David, if not the rest of what he does) and James Badge Dale, and as clear a sign as the quote above that we’re barreling towards a resolution to the whole crossword puzzle story.
In fact, with two episodes still to go, Will has figured most of it out – that Spangler and his childhood friends have become titans of industry who exploit the findings of API to manipulate and profit from global unrest – and the only questions left are whether Spangler’s cabal is in some way tied to the Kateb plot (at this point, my guess is yes) and whether they’re too powerful for Will to do something about. Though the ratings may make “Rubicon” into a 13-episode miniseries, it wasn’t planned as one, and whatever the finale does has to keep a hypothetical second season in mind. The show as constructed needs Will Travers more than Truxton Spangler (though I would sure miss that man and his pauses were the show to come back without him), and they’ve passed the point of potential co-existence. If/when Will comes to the office again, having survived Donald Bloom’s assassination attempt(*), I can’t imagine Spangler playing nice a second time. One’s gotta go, and it’s not likely to be the guy who’s the series lead.
(*) My one notable complaint was how well Will the analyst did in combat with Bloom the trained spy. Even though Will is young and Bloom old and (as he lamented to Kale a while back) getting fat, he’s still trained for this and Will isn’t. Earlier in the episode, Andy jokes that the spies are like the jocks in high school and analysts like Will are the AV club, and an AV club guy would have to be incredibly lucky – or have plenty of advance warning – to win a fight to the death against the jock. If the scene had played out as Will entering the apartment on guard after his conversation with Spangler, or if Bloom just had a bad bit of misfortune (say, tripping over a leftover part from David’s motorcycle), I would have gone with it. Instead, Will simply fights his way out of a submission hold and gets to David’s gun in time, and while the scene was very tense, it also seemed to go against what the show has been telling us for weeks that it’s about.
There’s a sense of the troops gathering throughout the episode. Will gets Tanya liberated from the basement and forgives Maggie’s spying to get her re-attached to the team (as Kale predicted he eventually would), and after he kills Bloom, he brings Kale back into the loop to dispose of the body. (And Kale has to put aside any feelings he has about seeing his murdered ex-lover because there’s work to be done.)
So if we assume Kateb is either working for Spangler’s bunch or simply being exploited by them, then we have two seemingly mismatched sides at work here: Will, Kale, unlucky amateur Katherine Rhumor and Will’s team, whose abilities may be impaired by emotional problems (Miles), addiction problems (Tanya) or loyalty problems (Grant); and Truxton Spangler, Mr. Roy and seemingly bottomless resources, plus whatever Kateb is up to.
We’ve come to a conclusion about what Spangler and company are up to, and why Tom Rhumor might have decided to kill himself. Now we need to see what Will can do with that information.
What did everybody else think?
This is the best episode so far. I agree with the issue of Will suddenly being abe to overcome a CIA assassine, but the fight was a nice payoff to the tension of this season.
Did anyone else laugh at the thought of Will rocking out to Rocket From The Crypt in his lonely little apartment?
One thing to keep in mind on the fight: I think Bloom was caught off guard when his syringe went through Will’s hand (so whatever was in it wouldn’t have any effect). I suppose he could have even stabbed through Will’s hand and injected himself.
Also, don’t forget that Bloom had to make it look like a suicide. He couldn’t just shoot him, hence his holding back during the struggle. Will had a gun on him at all times, too, which was perhaps not something Bloom counted on.
Write a comment…
I had no trouble with the scene of Will fighting Bloom. I know that the adrenaline rush would give him extra strength and if he hadn’t been able to reach his gun- he would have been killed by Bloom. It was great drama and I sat there with my heart pounding till the end. I thought the scene of Will and Kale was great- Kale sensing his trauma and putting him in the bathroom with the sounds of an electric saw in the background was chilling. Great drama!
Also, he HAD made the point during the AV Club/Football Team discussion that he IS an athlete. Maybe that’s exactly why that scene was there, so Will could say that he’s an athlete.
Whew, … Will is sure a great shot under pressure! One round. Who cleaned-up? David Copperfield? I saw one guy putting-on gloves … then Will emerges from the John like a housekeeping staff from a Leona Helmsley Hotel spiffed-up the joint right after the Graduation Ceremonies of Hogwarts conferred Doctor of Genuine Miracles Degrees on them all. “Will, just take a sip of this magic potion”, do the “Time Warp”, come-out and blow-off he chick you’ve been friends with benefits with who I figure is going back to her place to get her Beretta and come-back to empty the clip in your ass for being the luckiest guy on the Planet. Wow.
Today, 22:18:17
â€“ Flag â€“ Like â€“ Reply â€“ Delete â€“ Edit â€“ Moderate
I find that the “spies” are very sloppy. They ought to know Will has been sleeping with Andy while avoiding his bugged apartment. Why didn’t they bug her apartment? If they had, they would know Will is definitely onto them because he has stupidly blurted out so much to this woman.
Same with Kathryn Rhumor. Knowing Will has already met with her, why haven’t they bugged her house? Will repeatedly disregards the many warnings from Kale to be careful what he says when he spills his entire theory to her knowing his office and apartment are bugged and Spangler has people following them both.
As for Bloom, I am not bothered about Will overcoming him as much as I am about how Bloom went about the whole thing. He should have waited to kill Will before setting up the apartment, don’t you think? Very sloppy. Did he really think Will would miss the spoonfull of drugs sitting on his coffee table, which is right in view of the entrance to the apartment?
Also, Will’s apartment was bugged. Didn’t the people listening in on him hear the struggle and gun shot followed by very loud music? It can’t be much of a surprise for Spangler to see Will show up at work the next day, but I look forward to seeing the look on his face when he finds out Will’s still alive.
I must say, it was pretty shocking and also satisfying that Will shot Bloom point blank. No hesitation, no questioning. I love that.
By the way, the cleanup scene reminded me of Breaking Bad’s Mike, The Cleaner. I miss that show.
Other than that, loved the episode. It’s not the first time we’ve seen conspiracies where the bad guys are betting on terrible events that they know will occur. However, this is a satisfying one because it is so plausible. The head of API using his team of analysts to predict something bad is going to happen and then making sure it happens in order to profit, knowing full well people are dying in the process? Truxton Spangler and his buddies take evil to a whole new level.
I must say the whole Kateb story has been very confusing for me. However, I wonder if Will is going to lie to Spangler about how/when to deal with Kateb now that they know his identity in order to test his theory. I’m not sure how he will pull it off, but I can’t wait to find out.
Can’t wait until the next episode.
Nobody is logical 100% of the time. This explains pretty much every mistake that everyone has made in this show. Kale is an ex-agent who walks in shades of gray. Spangler is calm and well-connected. Will is a hotheaded analyst who got caught up in everything. Katherine is an alcoholic widow.
If everyone acted perfectly rationally, there wouldn’t even be a conspiracy to uncover, because there would be no unfortunately-misplaced evidence to find. Let the characters be human.
@ Sareeta wrote: “Did he really think Will would miss the spoonfull of drugs sitting on his coffee table, which is right in view of the entrance to the apartment?”
I thought Bloom put the spoon there on purpose in order to catch Will off guard once he noticed it.
While I had some issues with Will overcoming a former CIA opps guy I thought that maybe Bloom was handicapped by not being able to “hurt” Will in a way that would make the whole thing not seem like an overdose.
i agree – best episode so far, and immediately following the fight scene my first thought was “oh man, i hope they renew this series!”
and i too had the same though as alan – it’s coming down to will vs spangler, one has got to go, and it can’t be will if the show’s to continue beyond its freshman season. if the TV gods don’t see fit to bless it with a second season (what’s holding up the decision? they know the numbers by now, and no one who hasn’t been watching will be tuning in for the final two episodes), i sincerely hope they at least cleanly wrap up this first season arc so that it does indeed play well as a 13-episode series. i have a couple friends asking if they should try it out, but in all honesty without a firm renewal and unsure how they’re going to wrap the season, i’ve advised them to wait a week or two until i know more and can make a firm recommendation either way.
my take on the fight scene: i’m with sue on the adrenalin rush and gun; i suspect bloom wasn’t expecting a weapon, and also expected the guy from the AV club to go down without too much of a fight – giving will the edge on two counts – and bloom simply underestimated will. if it weren’t for him having david’s gun, bloom would have been victorious regardless of losing the element of surprise and will initially fighting back.
my problem stems from the fact that if they indeed bugged his apartment and were keeping him under surveillance, wouldn’t they have known he hasn’t been staying there, but rather at the neighbor’s? and if so, why would they expect him home that night, when he hadn’t been staying there for the last several nights?
but hey – i’m not gonna start picking nits this close to the end of the season.
thanks alan for the decons so far – like Mad Men and Breaking Bad, it really adds to my enjoyment to be able to read your writeups – and all the great comments by your readers – after seeing the episodes. i’m glad you latched on to it early,
now, on to tonight’s Mad Men…
Will Travers has Rocket From The Crypt’s “On a Rope” (the first song that Kale turns on) in his CD player! He is now my favorite character ever. Yes, I’m that easy.
I loved the episode, and I’m very excited for the conclusion. I wish the ratings were better, but I’d almost be ok with it being one season, if only because I struggle to think of how they make another interesting season within the world they’ve created. This isn’t “24,” there can’t be a conspiracy every season.
The Hot Snakes were better.
The second season, according to Henry Bromell (who’s gone to the trouble of writing the scripts), will feature more self-contained plots. It may be much more about intelligence analysis and the internal politics of API or its successor organization.
I said season a lot!
@Cobraking – I disagree, but they were amazing as well. John Reis has an excellent track record.
@leviramsey – That would be fascinating; sort of “Mad Men” for the code breaker/intelligence analyst set.
wasn’t sure of the first but i recognized afghan whigs’ “retarded” playing when he came out of the bathroom.
that really took me back a couple decades.
Wasn’t Will also a Marine? Sure, he’s all spindly, but surely he’d remember his training.
But how did all that noise go unnoticed by his neighbors?
In a previous life (which kind of overlaps) he was Pfc. Robert Leckie …
he was jack bauers partner. hes trained for this
He was also a dirty Massachusetts state cop who has prior experience in headshots (see Billy Costigan).
Excellent episode, excellent series, one of the best this year. Well written, talented actors, high production values. Seriously good stuff.
I absolutely LOVED Kale staring the guy down that he knew was tailing him, and then giving a little smile knowing he picked the right guy.
Uh, I could be wrong, but I thought that guy exchanging looks with Kale wasn’t following him, but rather he was cruising Kale.
Kale was checking that guy out, and vice versa. even during a crisis Kale still has an eye for a hot piece of a$$
Alan nailed it about the fight scene. I also felt that Will should have been more alert based on the conversation with Spangler. Especially once he found the drugs.
I don’t think the show necessarily needs Will Travers more than Truxton Spangler. James Badge Dale has been great, but I think without the conspiracy arc, Will and Miles occupy the same character archetype in many ways, and a mild restructuring of the team could fill the void left by Will.
I find this particularly compelling for plot reasons, because it would defy all expectation if the little guy actually got gobbled up by the global conspiracy and Truxton Spangler and company go on like they always have without anyone being the wiser.
To make that work, I think Kale would have to be the one to end Will. That would bring him back into the fold, and set him up with something to do next season (jockeying for position inside the conspiracy)
For a show doing well in the ratings, that probably wouldn’t be a good plot twist, but for Rubicon, it would be spectacular (renewed or not), and also set them up for a cheaper 2nd season by eliminating the highest paid cast member.
“I want Maggie back on the team. She’s good at what she does.”
What exactly is that? Pushing a mail cart and delivering paperwork? I still don’t know what Maggie’s ‘real’ job is but if she’s a secretary or assistant…really? He needed her back for that? Personally, I hope she’s gotten rid of if there’s a second season and that Julia becomes a regular in her stead.
Speaking of Julia and Miles, I loved the silent hand hold and smile. What a great couple.
It can be useful to have an assistant who knows where everything this and how things are organized, has a good personality (aside from that spying on him thing…), and just generally helps make things run smoothly. As opposed to having to try out and train someone new. Or, in times of high intensity, having no one.
The way I see it, he’s realized that Kale’s on his side (or at least is not totally against him), that the dorky secretary that replaced Maggie is spying for Kale (as I suspect every secretary is), that Maggie is more experienced with the team, and that, well, Maggie is much nicer to look at than her replacement (and after having sex for the first time in a decade, well, he wants more).
I hope I didn’t come across as denigrating assistants. I understand how valuable an efficient and competent assistant is. I’ve just never really seen Maggie do much. She has never felt like part of the team to me. I have no doubt that API attracts the best and brightest at all levels and a competent assistant wouldn’t be that hard to come by.
Also, was anyone else shocked and appalled at how Will treated his artist friend? Yes, he was in shock but it seemed very, very harsh. I hope she turns out to be a super spy and comes back to kick Will’s but for being such an ass. Actually, I don’t think it’s that big of a stretch; the conversation they had about field agents versus analysts screamed foreshadowing to me. I bet she’s an agent completely separate from everything currently going on and her role will come into play in the second season, maybe even as the season ending cliffhanger. At least, I can always hope.
I thought the attempted Will kill was sub par. For me the movie antecedent for this is Michael Clayton when “they” have Tom Wilkinson killed. Very similar setup. He comes home to his apartment, and they inject him in the neck with something, and then shove pills down his throat. There were 2 of them there, that’s what should have happened here.
Where’s the second starred comment? I want to hear what you have to say about the clean up…
agreed!
Me three!
agreed i really want to know about this, that drop over blood that was left, was that on purpose??
It was going to be about the number of shows lately where I’ve seen corpses being disposed of, but I put off putting in the footnote because I had to check to see if the Nikita pilot (which had a cleaner character in it) did or not.
I agree, Alan. The writers will have to be clever indeed to finesse a plausible and satisfying conclusion with our protagonist intact. The balance of forces certainly don’t suggest that outcome: were this a film rather than a TV series it is more likely that Will’s fate would resemble Gene Hackman’s, if not Warren Beatty’s, rather than Robert Redford’s.
I think the most plausible/practical angle is:
* Spangler is actually tied to Kateb
* While Will is not coming back to API, he does show up at Miles’ place (which provides a nice potential Miles/Julia scene…) and tells Miles what’s going on. With Miles’ help, they figure out where Kateb is going to strike. Instead of relaying this to Truxton, they relay it to Kale, who passes it to old associates at CIA. Perhaps a red herring or two in the analysis is inserted by Miles at API to misdirect Truxton as to what the team knows.
* Truxton and Kateb get nabbed together
For next season, API is dissolved, but the same team, with Kale as the chief, becomes the intelligence community’s elite analysis squad.
Have we decided what Andy’s angle is? I suppose she could be honestly an artist with more generous patrons than genius. But it wouldn’t be out of the question for her to be in the game, even a complete third-person agent.
I absolutely think Andy (thanks for reminding me of her name!) is an agent of some sort. My theory is that she’s completely separate from the conspiracy going on now, maybe she’s a plant of Kale’s – he seems to like using women in that role – and she will come into play in the second season. *crosses fingers* As I said above, I think their conversation at the beginning of the episode about field agents (Andy) versus analysts (Will) was foreshadowing.
@Melissa: I suggested something like this last week for precisely the reason Alan identified: Will is so over matched by the Clover Conspiracy (I mean, hell, if someone with Tom Ruhmer’s resources decides suicde is his only option….) But it’s way to late in the day to introduce a new player in the mix, it’d be a desperate and unconvincing deus ex machina. Now in Season 2, however…..
I saw a guy this morning, from behind, who looked and moved just like Miles. He was sitting alone, doing his private little “dance” of small movements, dressed a bit unfashionably, and I suddenly thought about how sad Miles seemed. This, a week after seeing the last episode. These characters stick with me somehow, and I very much hope Rubicon is renewed just so we can spend more time with them.
I forgot to mention: an electric saw?!
I was thinking of that scene from The Wire as soon as the scene on Rubicon started. Whedon did an amazing job with that scene (and the episode as a whole).
Kale had to call in The Wolf.
Kale IS the wolf!
no, kale is marcus king…who the hell is marcus king? and i didn’t have my wits about me to hear what language he was speaking. did anyone catch it?
polish
Sorry to be a Twitterwhore (?), but just to let AMC know that people are watching and loving this show, I started a Twitter feed recently:
[twitter.com]
Will and Kale might not like being followed, but I do!
Also, you can send AMC an e-mail at this address:
amccustomerservice@rainbow-media.com
I personally didn’t have a problem with the Donald v Will fight scene—1) Will establishes in the first scene with Andy that he can play hockey and baseball, 2) I think Will had at least a couple of inches of height on Bloom, and 3) their battle was messy, desperate, and flailing, giving rise to some lucky moves.
Alan he never actually was being choked successfully as he had one hand slid under the rag, which is why he was able to fight out of it. You had Donald Bloom using both of his hands trying to get the choke down but since Will’s one hand was in between, he was able to use his other arm to injure Bloom enough with the repeated elbows to get up and to the gun. I think it was well done. Now you could argue about the only one man doing this job, but it was an rushed hit as Truxton wanted it done right away, so I don’t have a problem with how it all played out. Zach Whedon did a great job with the entire episode, the writing on this series is top notch. Not saying it is a better show than Mad Men, but I am enjoying how much I think about this show and the little pauses it takes more. I really hope it gets a second season.
Deep breath, here’s my load of poppycock, with more maybes, what ifs & you never knows than I care to enumerate, but it’s a great show if it prompts me to bore everyone’s pants off with my flights of fancy…
Sareeta — As for not bugging Andy’s apartment, didn’t will tell Andy in a previous episode that he was moving back into his apartment? If so, perhaps he did so as to avoid the possibility of them bugging her apartment, and maybe so he’d give the impression through the bugs that he was no longer searching for Spangler’s evil plan.
As for Rhumer, they knew she was seeing Will, but in telling her not to see Will again perhaps they were indicating that they didn’t think she knew anything yet (because they hadn’t bugged her & underestimated her & having searched her house knew nothing was there?) & didn’t want Will to fill her in!
Also, I didn’t think Will blurted out much to Andy, so bugging her wouldn’t have revealed much. All he ever said was he can’t/won’t talk about it. He initially saw Bloom in his apt from Andy’s apt. Bloom didn’t know that, so maybe he thought Will just didn’t go home often due to working so much. Or they didn’t suspect he was sleeping elsewhere because they knew he’d found their bugs & he was just keeping quiet at home.
And was Will’s apt still bugged? He had tails but he’d smashed their bugs, so maybe they didn’t replace them.
As for no one hearing the struggle, well, people make noise for various reasons. The gunshot’s a bit much, but I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt w/the music & electric saw.
And regardless of all my twaddle, I loved how Kale leapt into action to help poor Will, with his mysterious-sounding phone call & the Pulp Fiction-esque cleaner. Though he didn’t exactly have Harvey Keitel’s personality!
“And was Will’s apt still bugged? He had tails but he’d smashed their bugs, so maybe they didn’t replace them.”
**
Will saw Bloom replace the bugs in his apartment when he was in Andy’s apartment. I believe it happened the 2nd night he spent there.
One of the best Rubicon episodes yet. I liked how the shot of Donald Bloom strangling Will was just an upside down version of Anton Chigurh strangling the police officer in the beginning of No Country for Old Men. Very good stuff.
What about the letter that Katherine finds in the false bottom of the box from the townhouse. There seemed to be a bit of code at the end – something about “an anniversary” – possibly the date Kateb will strike?
best comment so far. i though something was up with that too but didn’t tie to kateb [directly]. thought the date might be the security code for a safe or computer files. then again…we’re too late in the season to track down any new leads.
Agreed – a definte code. Does she bring it to Will? Does he bring it to Ed?
Yeah, I was wondering if their anniversary is the date for whatever Kateb has planned. but it could be some other kind of code.
do i remember it correctly that the letter said to ‘celebrate our anniversary’? maybe their celebration is the important piece of the puzzle.
Rather than the date itself, the letter might have been referring to stuff in the safe in the unprofitable business Tom Rhumor gave to his wife just before he died, where she used theior anniversary as the code for opening the safe and then didn’t know what to make of the papers she found there.
Yes @berkowit28, it was the code of the lock on Tom’s file in the clothing factory, so I think the Chekhov’s Gun policy is in effect too and their anniversary will turn out to be the unlocking of Atlas McD.
why is everyone focusing on the ‘realism’ of the fight when there are so many other great details to discuss?
i stick by my post after last week’s ep, that kateb is tied to at-mcd and the fisher island boys. his 4:20 bombings coincide to closely with futures markets for oil and gas not to be.
tom rhumor killed himself because he was overwhelmed with the guilt of being a part of a conspiracy to bring terrorism to the u.s. [just like wheeler did before the moscow bombing]. the crossword puzzles were the go code for kateb. my guess is that each of the f.i. boys received a 4-leaf clover the day the code went out. wheeler killed himself after receiving the clover before and now rhumor did too.
remember spangler’s comment at the end of the pilot, “did anyone actually check to see if tom’s dead?” he questioned whether or not the suicide was staged as an ‘out’ from their secret pact.
@ Melissa said: “Also, was anyone else shocked and appalled at how Will treated his artist friend? Yes, he was in shock but it seemed very, very harsh”
I had the same reaction, but the truth is that he was protecting her. He just killed a man in his place who tried to kill him. Annie was hiding him for days — who knows what they would do to her? And he certainly can’t tell her what just happened, that he committed murder (albeit in self-defense), that a guy came with black bags and a buzzsaw to clear the corpse, and that there are probably more men coming. It was harsh, but less harsh than a bullet in the brain.
You know, with reagrds to your Wire comparison, it’s funny that the scene you mention occurs at the end of Season 3, and the 3 seasons it took to get there are because of McNulty and crew – said crew having been set upon the principals of aforementioned scene because of the bruised ego and political ambitions of prickly Judge Phelan – played by actor Peter Gerety WHO ALSO played David Hadas in Rubicon.
My one thing is: Why would Spengler keep Will around all this time if he knew he had clues, knew he was working constantly on this, knew that he was a threat? Makes no sense.
Apart from that gaping hole, I love this show. And good to hear RFTC get some play in the chop-chop scene.
Oh, and finally, finally, someone escapes strangulation by doing to obvious thing: elbowing or otherwise attacking their attacker. Maybe Will was the only fictional character smart enough to consider this radical idea.
spangler thought will had stopped working on it- i forget the specifics but this happened a few epis ago
And not only RFTC, but circa 1995 (Circa: Then?) RFTC. Someone on staff is a fan.
I think it was established with crystal clarity that Spangler and his co-conspirators fully rely on the analytic power of API’s teams. Like with David before, Spangler is reluctant to call a hit on Will before he’s certain he’s on the right track, simply because he doesn’t want to lose him. Remember, they guide their operations in Nigeria based on Will’s own White Paper.
So the logic is…Will is such a valuable analyst that they don’t want to off him? I mean, c’mon: You’re running a multi-gazillion dollar evil organization that has people whacked hither and thither, but yet you’re gonna let this one guy, who YOU KNOW has been investigating your evil organization, keep on keeping on? It’s a bit of a stretch. Still, great show.
Was that an electric saw we heard or just an electric carpet shampoo machine?
And yes, what was your second starred item, Alan?
I still don’t think we know why Rhumour took his own life. In fact, the clover-leafs seem to show up in a way that says “Do it yourself, or we’ll do it for you.” Perhaps Bradley and Rhumour got into situations that were coming close to compromising Atlas-McDowell’s interests. So the other Fisher’s Island friends tell one of their own when their time is up.
If that’s the case, I see a four-leaf clover in Truxton’s future. His situation is seriously begining to compromise Atlas-McDowell’s interests.
i think was right in comparing tom’s suicide to his fried, wheeler. wheeler was so guilty over what the group was up to that he took his own life. tom did the same.
i don’ think the 4-leaf clover means you need to kill yourself. i think it is a communication device to let the group know the ‘go code’ has been sent out for their latest mission. tom knew what was coming [what keteb is doing] and killed himself over the guilt of making money from horrific events they are behind.
Hmmm… when did Wheeler off himself? I recall that he declined his working girl for that day, but not that he took his own life.
Gerald Bradley was the one that killed himselfin the 80s. Not Wheeler.
The reason I don’t think they BOTH did it out of guilt is the way the rest met together after Tom’s death. It seemed like they knew he would do it.
And also the way the group pressured Wheeler to keep an eye on Katherine Rhumour, and his own paranoia displayed while he was looking out the window for a surveillence team while in his office.
He feared his own inner circle. I think that inner circle did the same to G. Bradley and T. Rhumour.
yes…bradley. so many players to keep track of.
but what’s your take on the clover? that it’s a sign that a member needs to kill himself or that it just let everyone no their latest plan was a go?
i don’t buy that it’s a sign for a member to kill himself. the f.i. boys don’t leave anything up to chance. if someone is wanted dead, they’re taken out.
re: the meeting after tom’s death. what do you make of spangler saying, “has anyone checked to see if tom’s really dead?” i agree that they probably picked up on some signs from tom…signs of guilt and remorse for what they were doing.
So will this be tied together by Will following the Atlas money to find Kateb?
Here’s my take on what’s going on: Kateb is actually a former Will Travers type that found out what the Fishers Island boys were up to and is now a double agent. Spangler has put Will’s team on him because he’s a threat to his operation. Now that Will has identified and found him, he needs to take Will out before he becomes another Kateb.
Still working out all the details in my head, including what Kale’s deal is, but I’m thinking this is the twisteroo that’s coming down.
hope they renew this show=so much better than the usual cop crap
i know it’s nothing…but my heart jumped a bit at the end when the voice over said to tune if for “the last 2 episodes of the first season.”
wishful thinking.
No doubt Kateb is tied to Spangler, and his crew. It makes sense.
Great episode. Love the tension in that final scene. Awesome.
I didn’t really have a problem with Will sort of overpowering Bloom. Like some posters have said, adrenaline kicked in, plus Bloom is kinda old.
I actually thought at first that Will would figure out that Spangler had put on the hit on him, and be on guard prior to entering his apartment.
To set-up the second season I’d have Kale and Will a half-step ahead of the Cavalry taking-out Kateb before he succeeds with the mission. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Maggie runs-up a Red Jacket File into Spangler who she, then, executes with a fully silenced Beretta, before hurrying-over to Katherine’s to be there, in disquise, when Spangler’s hit-man calls on Katherine to eliminate the loose end.
At a Dress-up dinner party Katherine hosts, Kale announces that they all just got huge raises and jobs at their new offices at Rhumors secret townhouse.
upon further reflection of last night’s episode, and the thought that for rubicon to have a season two will needs to triumph over spangler, i could see two ways the season could play out:
1) will ties spangler & co. to (at the very least) profiteering off the API intel, taking them down and leaving kale in charge of API going forward. this eliminates the need for a ’24-like’ conspiracy every season and they can get on with more stand-alone episodes now that the ‘bad guys’ are out of the way.
2) will loses out to spangler and gets killed after all, and kale takes on the task of running spangler & co. to ground on his own terms, knowing now what will knew before he died…
i’d be happy watching either scenario play out and lead to a second season.
I don’t know if any side with Kale on it could be over matched.
Bloom was extremely incompetent at his chosen profession. Otherwise great episode.
Another great episode!
My favorite moment was, as the intensity heats up about Kateb’s location, Miles gives the BEST double take when he sees Grant sitting in Truxton’s office. Love it!
If the lookout man in the Suburban outside Katherine’s house reakkt missed Will WALKING DOWN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET, he should be “eliminated.”
As always, great character development that keeps you watching every scene because you want to know what happens to everyone.
My prediction (hope!): Truxton gets a four-leaf clover and is “eliminated” allowing Kale to be promoted into Truxton’s position at API for season 2.
Wholi
great show but will be one season only. ratings are atrocious and unless the new series “The Walking Dead” flops poor Will doesn’t stand a chance of coming back.
The fundamental problem with “Ordinary Joe Stumbles Across All-Powerful Conspiracy” plots is that you MUST let down the audience at the end of it.
Option 1 is to cheat. You say “We lied– Joe isn’t ordinary.” The nerdy guy wins because he turns out to be equal parts genius, weapons expert, con-man, Lothario and whiz at hand-to-hand combat. Just needed to take off those geeky glasses.
Option 2 is to cheat and say We lied– our villains are actually clods.” Ordinary guy wins without unveiling scads of hidden abilities– because the bad guys make a series of errors that prove them to be amazingly stupid. You end up wondering why they weren’t found out long ago.
Option 3 carries the premise through to its logical conclusion. He is ordinary, they are all-powerful and he gets squashed like a bug. The audience doesn’t feel cheated– but they don’t leave happy.
A brilliant dramatic mind might be able to come up with an option 4, but it’s been obvious since show one that the people running RUBICON ain’t it.
In a world where computers and the internet makes digital staganography by far the most effective method of transmitting secret information, you’re using CROSSWORD PUZZLES IN NEWSPAPERS?
You have an agency trying to stop conspiracies where everyone works with LEGAL PADS? Not one person is fluent in the types of math and logic that get used to detect patterns?
My wife and I have been watching RUBICON while we eat dinner, as a warm-up for MAD MEN. We’ve grown to sort of enjoy it, despite the myriad logical flaws and colossal idiocies that occur in every episode.
The show might work if API had been set up as the WJM-TV of intelligence agencies– a third-tier backwater that is considered outdated and mostly ignored, but comes up with quality stuff just often enough to justify its meager funding levels. The characters and performances are intriguing enough to make it work.
But this absurd conspiracy plotline– which gets sillier and sillier, the more we learn about it– is going to make it impossible. There’s no way they can come up with a satisfactory resolution.
If API is really being run by a guy who uses secret information to make millions for his friends, how does his death/capture really not end with the government pulling the plug on the agency? Granted that 24’s CTU survived despite an unending series of moles and traitors… but this show is trying for more.
Just as well that the ratings are low, because there isn’t anyplace this show can plausibly go.
Regarding the old-fashioned feel – on the one hand, most if not all of the intelligence agents and conspiracy members on this show are older. It makes sense that they work with what they are familiar with, which works, and has the advantage of being harder to trace than your digital options.
Also, API has HAL (the guy in the basement and his computer). They do run algorithms and the like – they just don’t do the normal silly thing of playing exciting music while some guy watches a file decrypt on his computer screen. Instead, they talk and argue, which is much more dramatically worthwhile.
I think Option 4 is that the conspirators underestimate average Joe, or, in this case, average Joe gets a super-powered ally (Kale). The thing about a conspiracy like this one is that it would have to be covered up; if the government did find out they’d be forced to make it go away or risk a worldwide loss of confidence in their intelligence. I think the wildcard here is Kale – we don’t really know his end game or his loyalty. It may very well be a love of country, which, to him, might involve keeping the secret, once the bad guys are eliminated or made impotent.
You can’t hack into a legal pad.
Dwayne, I agree, the basic premise of the show and a lot of the “spy” elements strain our willful suspension of disbelief. Yet I think, as Alan has noted, that the strength of the show is in the characters, especially in the office. It’s interesting that as the season has progressed it’s been more and more involved in the office characters and less and less about crazy clues Will discovers in weird places and cryptic messages from the old dude (what happened to that guy? They just dropped that element completely).
Anyone have a clue what the signifigance of the red spot on that post was at the very end of the episode?
Another great hour as usual. One thing that I thought was absolutely perfect was the non-music they chose to use during the scene when Will was struggling with Bloom on the floor. Did anyone else hear it? I had to rewind and play it twice to make sure I heard it right.
Underneath the loud sounds of their struggle, was a very distinct, rapid fire, “Boom, Boom, Boom” sound. Then a couple more percussion beats and that was all.
I thought it was an excellent choice for what to use during that scene, and a really nice change from the standard musical scores aimed to elicit an emotional response from us.
Did anyone else catch that? It was perfect.
I just have to say: to Alan and all the other kindred spirits here, “you’re the best.” I look forward to Alan’s recaps every week but I especially love this very cool community of folks who take the time to weigh-in with your anecdotes, thoughtful analyses and theories. And without the haranguing that sometimes kills the spirit on other sites. It’s great being connected, I really enjoy the reads, and I surely hope we get a second season.
Derrick, I feel exactly the same about this community, Alan’s reviews. I was lucky enough to watch season 3 of The Wire with Alan and everyone here, and it was wonderful.
Now I’m watching season 4 and it’s just not the same without everyone else along for the ride.
I think this community has the most varied, imaginative, humorous, and insightful people in it. For instance, I read every single comment on Mad Men simply because it’s a pleasure to do so.
PS: Don’t get me wrong, I still love The Wire, but I’m spoiled now, for sure.
I have a feeling about that note from Tom to Katherine, where he tells her that he hopes she can still celebrate their anniversary. While that may have been taken as “I hope you can forgive me,” he could have simply said something to that effect. However, he specifically mentions their anniversary. That gives me the impression that the next Atlas McDowell-engineered catastrophe is planned for the day of their anniversary, and Tom hopes she can still celebrate it, much like people may have trouble celebrating their birthday or anniversary on 9/11. Katherine may tell Will about the note, and finally, we have a deadline for figuring everything out (I am guessing their anniversary is soon).
Geesh, Good catch! ::smacking my forehead::
Of course there is a good reason why he specified their anniversary, yet it never even occurred to me.
Did it look like Katherine thought it had another meaning?
I’m watching this episode again on On Demand. :)
my guess is that it doesn’t have to do with the date specifically. in the letter, tom says to continue to ‘celebrate’ their anniversary.
my guess is that, yes, there is some significance with their anniversary. but i don’t think it’s the date. it must have something to do with were they went or what they did.
The anniversary date was the code to opening the safe at the peculiar business that Tom Rhumor gave to Katherine. (Someone else mentioned this earlier.) So it could be something in the safe.
Haven’t commented previously, so, excuse me if this had already come up. Whenever I need to explain what Rubicon is about, I describe it as being similar to “Three Days of the Condor” in feel. Originally, I guess the association was more due to location (as both are in NYC), but I’m getting the sense more & more that the two are connected. Like Will, Robert Redford’s character managed to outwit & outfight professional killers while uncovering a plot that he accidentally stumbled on doing his analyst job. That discovery cost the lives of all the others in his office, as opposed to only Will’s boss (& father in law). On another subject, if you have last weekâ€™s episode on DVR, go back and watch the end of the fight, after Will shoots Bloom. You can see that his pistol has jammed; the spent shell casing hadn’t fully ejected, thus not allowing the gun to cycle. This would have meant the pistol would have been useless if Will needed a follow up shot. I doubt this was staged for the scene, and must have been the result of a real malfunction. On the other hand, some professional firearm handlers will place a spent casing in the action of a pistol to show that the weapon is “safe”, and can’t be fired. It may have been the case that the handlers on set forgot to pull the casing out? Love the show, hope it gets renewed.
AMAZING! Rubicon is becoming one of my top 5 shows EVER and this episode, though it lacked some of the stunning cinematography of both interiors and exteriors I’ve come to love in the show, was tense and exciting.
I sincerely hope they extend this show for at least one more season. I’m not ready to say good-bye.
As Hoobie suggested, I am convinced writing AMC to renew Rubicon is worth the effort. I might have said this already but on a previous show, the show-runners said that writing AMC definitely was a good thing for people to do for them.
Heres another address to write to.
Amccustomerservice@amctv.com
Here’s where you can see what AMC had to say to the person who asked them to renew Rubicon. So far, no news either way if it’s going to happen or not. :(
[twitpic.com]