‘Rubicon’ – ‘In Whom We Trust’: Under the bridge downtown

“I wasn’t always like this.” -Will
One of the more important questions of this season – beyond whatever the hell it is that Spangler and his Legion of Doom are up to – is the effect this kind of work has on the people who do it. Miles’ marriage is over, Grant’s seems on its way to the same place, Tanya’s drug use accelerated and Will is a twitchy, paranoid mess.
And now here comes Katherine Rhumor, whose parallel story finally intersects with Will’s at roughly the moment at which she has become the female Will Travers, hiding stacks of papers and looking for a weapon whenever there’s a knock at the door. The two team up only briefly before Donald Bloom takes great pleasure in scaring them apart, but in that time, Katherine asks Will if the rest of her life is going to be this way. Seeing how bad things are even for the characters who aren’t aware of the four-leaf clover conspiracy, this is definitely a world it’s been her poor fortune to become a part of, even beyond the actual death of her husband. Regardless of the outcome of their parallel hunt, will there ever be a day when Katherine Rhumor isn’t looking over her shoulder, isn’t wondering what someone new is saying on the phone when she’s not around, etc?
I have to say, though, that even with Will and Katherine’s team-up, I still remain far more invested in the more traditional doings at API, from Tanya stuck in the basement and dealing with the counselor to the team realizing that Kateb is planning something big. It may turn out that the Kateb/George/Yuri/etc. storyline ties in with the conspiracy, but for now I remain impressed that a story where virtually all the action has taken place off-screen remains as compelling as it has. This show, and the nature of the work its characters do, requires it to violate six or seven different rules of dramatic storytelling each week, and yet somehow it works.
I also think the Kateb stuff is also more interesting because we get the team talking about it with each other, whereas Will for the most part is working in silence, aside from the occasional chat with Ed or Kale. James Badge Dale is very good solo, but it’s an unfair fight.
A few other thoughts:
• Is Andy playing Will? I think at this point it’s more interesting if she’s not. For her to be a mole planted in the apartment across the street on the off-chance Will would visit her feels sketchy, and like the sort of thing “24” would do. And nothing against “24,” but this is a very different kind of show.
• I liked seeing Grant admit, without saying it, that he’s learned to like Tanya and misses her, even if some of his motivation for staying to help was to avoid his angry wife. And I liked the time-lapse editing of Tanya’s therapy session, so we got to see her go from denial to acceptance in only a couple of minutes and have it feel earned.
• Kale remains on the outside looking in and in trouble with Spangler, but he at least got to help Maggie with her problem ex and was able to turn the bug hunt into an excuse to do something nice for his partner. I also liked seeing Arliss Howard in a USMC shirt all these years after “Full Metal Jacket.”
• The Bloom/Katherine scene makes it clear that the show was filming under the Manhattan Bridge, yet the earlier scene with Will and Katherine on the same bench looks oddly green-screened, perhaps because of the quality of light at that hour. Similarly, I couldn’t tell if the scene with Spangler, Bloom and Mr. Roy on the ferry was green-screened or weirdly-lit. The show’s photography is usually so good that those distracting bits stood out.
What did everybody else think?
I love this show’s sense of humor. Just thinking about Grant’s “Yes!” brings a smile to my face.
I’m so afraid the low ratings will doom this fine series to a single season, as it’s becoming more and more clear that it’s finding its way both in the larger arc and in the individual team members’ stories.
Thanks Alan – love your writeups, regardless of which way the renewal goes.
Did anyone see what Katherine’s note said? I couldn’t make it out on my TV.
She’s put names to as many of the boys in the photo as she’s been able to identify, and tells Will to cease all further contact with her.
Katherine’s note requested Will to please cease all further contact
Dear Will,
Please, please cease
all further communication.
Sincerely,
Katherine
Rhumor
(cease was underlined)
Oops, should be “any”, not “all”.
Off Alan’s assigned topics, but seeing ‘Treasure Island’ on my selves prompted by realization that the deadly four-leaf clovers certainly recall the pirates’ Black Spot, something that might have made an impression on the young boys in that picture.
I’m showing my ignorance but I don’t know what the Black Spot is. Please tell me more?
A Black Spot was basically a death threat.
Getting the Black Spot meant that you’d been judged by your fellow pirates (Boy, this analogy does seem to work, doesn’t it?) to be an untrustworthy leader and were going to be removed from your position – and being pirates, the only severance package involved body parts.
I was thinking Black Spot last night as well, for the first time.
Ah, thank you for the answers. And yes it sure does fit.
Nice review. My wife and I are really hooked on this show, although we like both the internal and external storylines equally. Will and Kale’s lives seem to be very much like the lives of real-life spies and analysts as described by former CIA agent Tennent Bagley in his book “Spy Wars: Moles, Mysteries and Deadly Games”
Maybe I’m just crazy, but this feels like one of the better drama seasons I’ve ever seen. Just fantastic.
Okay, it was only a minute-long scene, but this still bothers me:
For a show that might have plotlines of suck but rarely gets a character wrong, having that filing-clerk prole be so conveniently grateful and down-to-earth was too tooth-achingly on-the-nose. Hell, if she were Irish she’d be whistling toora-loora-loora, and if she were Black, I’d see a hint of a shuffle. The saints-preserve-us Italian was pure 30s Warner Bros. — and it would be exactly what the Bosses want their lil’ rehab skank to hear, wouldn’t it?
If I were more of a cynic, I’d guess Our Grateful Worker Bee was actually a security op tasked with measuring attitudinal compliance of probational employees before their security clearance re-assessment. Sure, a prole’s allowed to be a prole, but in a series that doesn’t take any one character’s image at face value, she was stereotypical and dammed disappointing.
Even a character who’s that stone ignorant and mostly blind would still provide an interesting story that they chose not to tell. As Kung Fu Monkey used to wail at LOST, you incurious motherfuckers….
I am really enjoying watching both story arcs start to intersect. Watching Will getting closer to the truth and finally joining with Katherine, while at the same time, seeing the inner API story start to meet the conspiracy part is increasing the tension. I hate to see this show end.
The Will/Katherine meeting at the bridge, I wager, had an intentionally brightened colour palette. A nod to “shining light” on the situation. Seemed deliberate for a show so methodical about its beautiful cinematography.
I’ve been pulling for this show, but my God, this is too drawn out. I wish the people that filmed this series were the ones supposed to film Boardwalk Empire. Rubicon as excellent cinematography, and while Boardwalk Empire creates rich aesthetics, they are in the dark for the most part. Rubicon is so boring. I can’t believe nobody has made this comment. The show drags on from episode to episode. The best scenes include A. Howard and his boss, Will is boring, his mousy secretary and her saga is boring. Rubicon and Empire Boardwalk are viewed via on Demand.
Er, maybe we haven’t made this comment because we disagree? Speaking only for myself, of course, I think this show has just the right pace. Unlike most other treatments of intelligence-related activities, this is not an action show and it’s a procedural in only a limited way. I see this more as a window on an unfamiliar culture with the main conspiracy plot line merely a device to hook the audience. I’m actually less interested in the “solution” for the conspiracy (which, like virtually all such plots, will probably be disappointing). Rather, it’s the characters and their milieu that brings me back each week. The B plot with Kateb and the various character subplots to me are at least as crucial to the success of the show, and that requires space and time to tell these stories.
Yes, unlike Lost, this show is really about the characters and how their work affects them. The main conspiracy works mainly for upping the pressure on Will. I don’t need car chases or shootouts to spice it up.
And I agree with Alan that I hope Andy is just some bystander whose relationship with Will is going to be a casualty of his work.
As far as I’m concerned, every episode brings more substantial, real clues that push the main storyline(s) forward than three average episodes of LOST, for example. And I find the characters, and what happens to them, way more interesting. It’s nowhere near slow and boring… today, I had DVR-ed Mad Men, Dexter, three of the new shows, Chuck, Castle… and yet I watched Rubicon first. ‘Nuff said, I think.
I couldn’t help thinking that Andy was a mole of some sort, but that would be cheap. I hope that’s not how it plays out.
This is almost certainly wrong, but I have wondered if Andy might be working for some kind ally for Will (no, I have no idea who, and yes, it would be very late in the day to be introducing an element like this.) It’s just that Will is so overmatched, way, way overmatched by Spangler’s cabal & Atlas-McDowell, it’s hard to see any positive outcome for him. in 2010, we’re not going to believe that everything will be fine if he turns over his findings to the New York Times.
As there’re just two episodes to go, I’m concerned that ‘Rubicon’ is running out of runway to bring its narratives to any kind of satisfying conclusion. This episode was a bit of dud, wasting a lot of precious time on things we knew already (Kale’s under suspicion) or don’t give a damn about (Maggie’s ex.) I hope things improve in the last two eps.
Three episodes to go. This was episode 10 of a 13 episode season.
Really liked the lapsed time scene with Tanya. Lauren Hodges was great here, almost surprisingly so since she hasn’t really had much emoting to do up until now.
Love this show, and I hope against hope that it does get renewed. One thing I like is that it does not try to glam up the work of API at all. For example: Whereas equivalent shows and films would have fancy and completely unrealistic computer graphics to illustrate that side of the investigation (e.g., Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and a million others), Will has to call up the files using a monochrome monitor circa 1983 and the discovery of the files’ link to David is by human effort and serendipity, not some fancy schmancy algorithm. Just another small way this show has the ring of truth in a way no other conspiracy show/film has for me since The Conversation.
The Kateb stuff actually isn’t doing anything for me. We’re just too far removed from it. I’m not feeling like there are any real stakes there. But every single other aspect of the show is clicking now. Never though I’d look forward to this more than Dexter or Boardwalk Empire but it has indeed reached that point.
@Nick, I didn’t feel like the Kateb stuff had any real meaning until this week, when Miles, and, I forget her name, (the girl he likes) were sitting together talking about it. They both realized and said, at the same time, “it’s a work in progress” or something along those lines.
Before that they thought Katab, etc, were simply cleaning up their tracks by killing off the people who were involved in the bombings thus far. But if it’s a work in progress, than something is going to happen soon, and it’s probably going to be something big. At least that’s my theory. :)
Removed from it? No stakes? Major Al-Qaeda operative has gone off the grid after eliminating traces of a large operation in progress… what if Kateb is about to do something of the magnitude of 9/11 or bigger? It’s chilling and entirely plausible to think that our little API group are the only people in the world with enough data to come to this conclusion, and I can’t wait to see how it ends.
Maybe it’s simply that the show keeps growing on me but I loved this episode even more than any of the others. It’s not really the stories as much as the writing, photography, characters, etc. I just like looking at everything.
The first scene in Kale’s home with the style and layout of the furniture gave such a strong scene of place and also a feeling that something might be just a little bit off.
It reminded of a scene in a book by Stephen King or Koontz (I can’t remember which) in that the main character wakes up in the middle of the night, and he’s not sure why. He sees all of his furniture, and has this strange feeling that someone came in while he was sleeping and replaced each piece of furniture with an exact replica of the real thing.
Tanya’s scene with the counselor said miles about herself. At one point when the counselor said “Tanya?” and paused, Tanya’s face lit up with a smile so open and expectant. Like a young girl who doesn’t have all these problems yet. It almost broke my heart.
Another great scene with Tanya and Grant in the basement. Tanya is becoming more sure of herself with every episode.
Miles spends a lot of time running around the building doesn’t he? I wonder how big that building really is in reality. :)
I agree that if they make Andy into anything other than a girlfriend I’ll really be disappointed because it would seem way too contrived.
I’m still not a fan of Katherine but I do love everyone else. I didn’t care for Kale either for the longest time but even he has grown on me a lot.
And the humor as someone else stated is excellent. I had to laugh when Kale looked at the way Maggie’s x-husband lived and said it was disgusting. Compared to Kale’s place it really was.
I’m looking forward to seeing what’s going to happen with “plan in progress”, meaning Katab.
Alan, you wrote that the writers are violating about 6 or 7 rules for story-telling and I’m curious as to what those are.
For some reason Kale and Tanya really stuck out in this episode, and I don’t mean that in a good way. Both actors seem to overdo it with mannerisms and Kale almost acts like a characiture now. And Andy getting upset with Will seemed more a dramatic device than anything. She found a gun on him, watched people ransack his apartment, knows he works for the government, but seems put off that he’s suspicious of her?
Somebody explain to me how sorting files alphabetically by geography is helpful? Who needs research on Canada, China, Chad, and Croatia?
I figure sorting them into letters was the first step, and each letter would be sorted by country next. That way you get the reports filed in alphabetical order by country, without the need for a table big enough to have a pile for every country in the world.
I must say that out of the ‘big four’ of Sunday night shows I watch (Rubicon, Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire, and Dexter), Rubicon was probably the best episode this week. Whatever reservations I initially had with the show (pacing especially) are officially gone because of the consistent brilliance “Rubicon” has been over the past 3-4 weeks. I have a vested interest in all of the plot threads that I didn’t have at first and I’m really looking forward to the latter part of this season.
Can anyone tell me where I have seen Maggie’s ex husband?? Am really enjoying this show.
His name is Ebon Moss-Bachrach. He played John Quincy Adams (as an adult) in “John Adams.”
Thanks Brian —-with his name I was able to look him up. Saw him in The Lake House……….
I’m loving the show but wondering if Alan can use his critical clout and anti-spoiler zealotry to get the marketing team at AMC not to blitz us with “Last week on Mad Men” the second we split to a commercial break from Rubicon, which happened twice last night. I’m a few weeks behind in Mad Men, and managed to have two plot points spoiled before I could hit the mute and close my eyes. At least have a picture of the Don Draper silhouette over the “last week on Mad Men” announcement to give us a chance to protect ourselves!
I really enjoy this show and hope another couple seasons can be ok’d. This episode was one of my favorites. It seems we are in for some serious action (for rubicon). Loved Grant being so excited about getting solataire. The awkwardness of at the lunch table with Tanya and her not having clearance. I feel ATLAS is trying to cover its tracks and a lot of people are dying to make sure know one finds out what ever the end game is.
I am really loving this show, it is the only cable drama/suspense show on TV I bother to DVR. Production values, writing, and acting are consistently high. The story is compelling with none of the 24/CSI: Miami high technology comic book vision of Intelligence work. The whole show just “feels” authentic. This episode is a perfect example and exemplifies what I love about the show!
If there was an award recognizing great acting runs, Dallas Roberts would so get it. The way Miles runs around those cramped hallways is amazing, spastically waving people out of his way simultaneously.
I have no bloody idea what is going on but I love it – I hope they can show some resolution of sorts because it seems unlikely to be renewed, though I hope I am very wrong about that.
I’m betting that this program has the least amount of script pages of any drama ever produced.
@Lee, I couldn’t help smiling when I read your first sentence, ’cause I don’t know either. :)
I have been waffling on this show mainly because I find Will’s running around in circles kind of annoying. Hasn’t he ever seen ‘Three Days of the Condor’ or ‘The Parallax View”? Of course there’s a big conspiracy of powerful men out to control the world! But I really enjoyed this episode, probably not least because all the other characters had a bit more to do, or so it seemed. My minor comment though and not necessarily to contradict Alan too much, but I did get the feeling that Kale’s partner is part of the bug problem – when Kale says the old lamp was something his partner bought, my sense here was that Kale is wondering if his partner is involved in keeping an eye on him.
Do you think Arilis Howard’s wearing a USMC shirt was allusion to his former stint as a member of the Lust Hog Squad or just costuming building his character?
I like to think that it was a commentary about Don’t Ask Don’t Tell…here you have this bad-ass ex-Marine who just happens to be gay.
Haven’t seen Alan or anyone else mention this, so perhaps I dreamt that this took place, but at some point during this show I thought they firmly nailed down the year…2009. I know there has been a lot of discussion of when this show was taking place…circa post 9/11 or circa present day. If anyone else remembers a scene where they mentioned 2009 or alluded to it, eg “30 years ago, back in 1979,” for example, please let me know. Thanks.
I’ve seen all of the episodes at least twice, and cannot recall any mention of any date other than the 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut.
It’s set in the present day—in the scene with Will and Katherine on the park bench, Katherine mentions that one of the other Masters of the Universe (the man whose widow she’s been talking to) shot himself “about 12 years ago—1989, I think.”
Just caught the show again On Demand, and Lionel spotted the scene I had not completely remembered. Katherine said Bradley shot himself 20 years ago, 1989. Or at least that’s what I thought she said…and what the close captioning displayed. Did anyone else hear 12?
In this viewers opinion, this show is, hands down, the best looking show on TV. Which is why I was a little bothered by what appeared to be some lighting or continuity issues in a couple of the outdoor scenes. Minor complaint.
I think Will needs to flee Andy as quickly as humanly possible. Everything about her screams fatal attaction.
Rubicon and Terriers are two of the best shows on television that aren’t garnering a twentieth of the audience they deserve. Anyone who thinks Rubicon is “boring” is habituated to the sensorial overload provided by quick and dirty fantasy, and/or infantilized by the hand-holding of procedurals that use big fat magic markers to illustrate plodding, predictable plot points and draw their simplistic conclusions. The writing on Rubicon expresses the dualities that we all live with and which are so rarely expressed in televised fiction. As Alan points out, the theme that weighs heaviest on the characters is the toll this work takes on the human spirit. This excellent episode was about addiction, not simply Tanya’s drug addiction, but Will’s addiction to codes and puzzles, and Kale’s addiction to control. I think the content of the show is both verified and defied by the form, which utterly resists providing the easy fix of Big Plot Twists and Reversals and Ah-Ha moments that were the weekly parlance of Lost. But like a drug, Lost (or 24) takes your time in exchange for that fast high, and then leaves you wondering how the hell your wallet (or your clock, but time is money, after all) got so much lighter. Rubicon, on the other hand, denies you the fast high and instead offers up a mirror of our utter humanity, albeit our humanity under stressed circumstances. As Alan points out, the show is simply masterful at creating drama not via gunplay or explosions (there has not been a single shot fired since it began!), but from the electrical impulses between people, as revealed in their language, spoken and physicalized.
I sincerely hope AMC continues for another season with this show, but also recognize that at 13 episodes, it’s already done what an excellent show of similar caliber would do in the UK.
Finally, the connections between the API team and the tone and actions of Smiley’s circus is not lost on me. Anyone else?
i keep thinking about the 4:20 time stamp on all of katebâ€™s bombings and the 5 white papers will looked up in the library. the countries he searched were burma, kazakhstan, venezuela, nigeria, & pakistanâ€¦all of which are rich in oil and/or natural gas.
pair this with the earlier conversation spangler had with his buddies about nigerian instability and making money on the price of oil and it seems connected. my guess is that the bombings at 4:20 are meant to unsettle energy markets just before they close which spangler & atlas-mcd are taking advantage of to make money.
not sure if they fund kateb or not. but this is my theory for the end of season 1.
I keep thinking about the 4:20 time stamp too. That’s the time I used go get bombed!
who knew kateb was such a fan of weed? maybe that’s why tanya is so good at getting inside his head.
I’m glad you spotted the countries Will was researching. I too thought about the bombings taking place just before the market closes. Having not dealt with the stock market for years, I don’t know how they would take advantage of a disruption in oil supply with a 10 minute window of trading left. After hours trading, selling short, futures, etc are not in my wheelhouse.
