‘Rubicon’ – ‘Look to the Ant’: Quit bugging me!

A review of tonight’s “Rubicon” coming up just as soon as there’s nothing wrong with my gall bladder…
“Do you have any idea what I do for a living?” -Will
“Life is not meant to be lived alone.” -George, as translated by Julia
What Will does for a living is a very solitary pursuit. While he’s part of a team, and then part of a larger organization, so much of what he – and Miles, Grant and Tanya – do involves being the lone man/woman poring over a stack of data, disappearing deep into the recesses of their own minds to make sense of it all. Is it any wonder that so many of them seem emotionally damaged, if not outright nuts like Ed?
“Look to the Ant” was about our various solo acts becoming duets of a sort.
Kale shocks Will with how much he knows about his investigation – and with the extent to which Will is being watched by the people he’s chasing – and offers to help him, within limits. He won’t actively participate in this particular op, but he’ll point Will in the right direction – or, in the case of Donald Bloom, keep him away from someone he cares about.(*)
(*) Good on those of you in last week’s comments who caught the suggestion in the Kale/Donald lunch scene that the two were ex-lovers. I missed it – in part because I was under the (possibly erroneous) impression that Kale was sleeping with Maggie in addition to using her to spy on her co-workers – but the clues are clearly there in that scene, and this episode confirms both that Kale is gay and that he is very protective of Bloom. Nice work, people.
Katherine Rhumor finds another woman whose husband committed suicide under mysterious, four-leaf clover-related circumstances, and whose seat on Atlas McDowell was inherited by Tom Rhumor. And with Will discovering that Mr. Roy works for Atlas McDowell, I imagine he and Mrs. Rhumor will be meeting again, and soon.
Poor Miles spends a perfect night eavesdropping on George’s wedding with Urdu-speaking, Miles-compatible Julia. But because he can’t even admit that his marriage is over to himself, let alone tell other people, he blows his shot (for now) of continuing their relationship outside the API basement.
And Maggie, having trusted her ex to watch their daughter for the night, is in desperate need of some companionship, but Will is too busy freaking out over the bugs in his apartment to make time for a booty call, so she has to settle for the dweeb from her night school class – only to have another of Will’s ill-timed arrivals remind her how little she cares about the naked man in her apartment.
As these connections are made, it feels like the story is finally beginning to pick up momentum, and “Rubicon” is getting stronger for it. I didn’t get impatient during any of the Katherine Rhumor scenes, and the establishment of Kale as someone who’s mostly on the side of the angels but unwilling to risk too much of his comfortable life both gives Will (and us) access to valuable information and makes this arc much richer.
Just as I was skeptical last week that Will could so easily tail Bloom, I don’t buy that he would be quite this shocked at learning his home and office were bugged – unlike the tail, I have some idea of what he does for a living, and I know that he’s very familiar with the notion of electronic surveillance in these situations, and with how dangerous his targets can be to API employees – but James Badge Dale, as usual, played the hell out of Will’s mounting paranoia. (And Seith Mann and Michael Slovis shot the hell out of the bug hunt in his apartment, choosing all kinds of high and low angles to augment the sense of disorientation.) There comes a point in this kind of story where a man just starts jumping at shadows, and the problem for Will is that some of the shadows really are trying to kill him. I thought Dale was particularly good in the scene at Maggie’s place, where the sound of her one-night stand shocked Will back into a more normal reality that doesn’t involve massive, deadly conspiracy theories.
And Will’s confrontation with the man tailing him was fantastic: the “Rubicon” equivalent of Dirty Harry’s famous “Do I feel lucky?” speech. When you do what he does for a living, you can be just as dangerous with a camera phone and your brain as ol’ Harry was with his .44 Magnum.
What did everybody else think?
Re: Julia’s “Triforce” tattoo from Legend of Zelda. Seriously, I’d marry her in a heartbeat if she weren’t a fictional TV character.
Best Episode yet. Loved it and didn’t want it to end.
“The Conversation” is one of my favorite movies of all time, so I was really hoping Will was gonna go to town on his apartment – ripping out the paneling, tearing up the floor, etc. But in pretty much every other way, this episode was a good one.
I was wondering if anyone else was flashing on THE CONVERSATION during that scene. Along with THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR and THE PARALLAX VIEW, it had the 1970s paranoid vibe the RUBICON echoes so well.
The whole show to this point has made me think of The Conversaion but it was definitely the most clear during this episode. I too was expecting him to start tearing into his mattress. Very well done scene.
Really great episode. It combined the paranoid conspiracy goodness of the early ones with the sharp character insights of the newer ones.
These characters are starting to feel like real people.
Also, I felt for both Maggie and Will in that scene where he showed up at her door, too late. Having literally been in that situation more than once (minus the sweeping-for-bugs, obviously) I can relate.
I’m rather pleased with the development of Kale’s character. At first, every scene with he and Will (or Spangler, for that matter) was full of awkward quirk and I couldn’t quite figure out why. But between last week’s “in the shadow/in the light” moment in Kale’s office and the slow reveal of Kale’s personal life (which he is forced to keep so very separate from his work life that even his sexual orientation can come as a shock to his peers) I’m really stating to enjoy his character development. His willingness to/interest in helping Will find out more about “who we work for”, and what exactly it all means (including who may be included in the list of “enemies both foreign and domestic”) says a lot about his character and what he’s willing to do to protect both his country and those close to him. I like that.
Maggie too. At first I didn’t know what to think of her, but she has really nailed the single mom role, as well as the awkwardness of her relationship with Will. Though around the office she still seems a bit out of place, but that might just be because she, like everyone else, is keeping secrets.
I almost wanted to smack Will for walking into Kale’s office and naming names so soon after being warned and finding out that he’s being bugged/watched/surveilled. Serious rookie mistake, lack of sleep or no. I wouldn’t have been surprised to see Kale ::facepalm:: before taking Will to the roof. But I’ll forgive him since he made such a brilliant move earlier with his camera phone. That was pure genius.
I echo Alan’s kudos to all actors involved, especially James Badge Dale.
Rubicon is quickly becoming something special, much more than I had hoped for. It’s been must-watch TV for me since day one, but now I find myself reflecting on the show and surrounding mystery multiple times a week. I’m really very excited about it and hope it gets the ratings to keep it on long enough to tell it’s story.
@Jason-feel the same way!
I love how this show is shot, and this episode was pretty fantastic otherwise.
Agreed; the scene immediately before the camera-phone confrontation with the yellow light and the multiple planes of backdrop made up of reflections off the vertical wire grates was brilliantly composed, I thought.
It’s hard to say where exactly this show is going with the grand conspiracy looming over everything. They’ve definitely included bits and pieces from various illuminati and secret society culture, Bilderberg Group-esque meetings, and other New World Order stuff that’s splattered all across the internet.
For instance the various Owls remind me of Moloch which either refers to the old God or to human sacrifice. That can be taken to mean…well anything at this point. It remains to be seen exactly what the motives of the powerful elite controlling everything in the Rubicon universe are motivated by. Is it crazy ritualistic/bloodline stuff from the David Icke realm or are we talking globalist oil men who are just greedy and will do anything for more money?
The very timely article from the Washington Post also broke down how 850,000 people in this country have top secret security clearance and how most of our national security is privatized. This show is providing a great example of what this world of secrecy details. Very interesting.
You could take out all the quirky conspiracy stuff and this show would still be amazing though.
The owl was the symbol of Athena/Minerva who of course was the Greek/Roman goddess of knowledge (and tactics/technology if you are a Stephenson-ite) which is far more to the forefront of my mind in this setting than Moloch. However I suppose the sacrificial implications of Moloch do indeed make sense along the lines of the sacrifices these characters have made in their lives and sanity to do the work they do.
Also I think the picture of the 7 or 8 (I should have counted) young boys at either an ocean or lake is far more important than these Illuminati type deals. I would assume that these conspirators are that group of childhood friends who decided to exert themselves to create some sort of change. Whether it’s nationalistically or monetarily motivated is another question entirely. I think both of those are more likely though than some obscure ancient shadow group. This show feels far more Order of Cincinnati than Freemason.
I like this show but little things bug me like Miles who doesn’t speak Urdu explaining the nikkah to his colleague who does, Will turning his back on his pistol and clue puzzle bearing shoulder bag, and other aforementioned bugging naivete and incautious tongue. These ‘bug’ me because I am hoping that the time invested thinking about the clues will be rewarded rather than being, ahem, Lost, deus ex machina at the end of the season. Any idea if this series is meant to continue through several seasons or conclude after one year? -anonymoose
My only comment is that I have the same concerns. Please, Rubicon, let seemingly meaningful things actually have meaning. =/
Why doesn’t anyone think Kale planted the bugs and is playing Will so that he always knows what Will is up to?
I feel like Kale is genuinely on Will’s side now. BUT I also feel that Kale planted the bugs in order to make Will be even more cautious.
garland – that’s exactly how i felt about kale. i don’t trust him at all…especially after his hotel interrogation of maggie to look for intel on his employees.
I’m of two minds on this. I do not trust Kale. But — kale did give him the clue that leads him to Atlas McDowell.
@Garland, I too thought that Kale planted the bugs when he broke into Will’s apartment. I was going to post it, but you got there first. So your not alone.
But I thought he did it for different reasons. He wants Will to think Kale is on his side when I’m not yet convinced he is.
Why did he wear gloves when he broke in? Why didn’t he just tell Will he thought it was bugged and that he should check?
Or was it only the writers trying to add to the suspense? The scene opens with a man in gloves, we can’t see who, breaking in Will’s apartment. Then we see it’s Kale who looks like he’s trying to find out what Will’s up to.
I bet at least half the viewers think he planted the bugs, and I worry the writers were only trying to add to the suspense, by throwing us off, without it fitting into the actual story-line.
To be honest I don’t have a clue which side Kale’s really on.
Loved loved LOVED Will’s confrontation speech. I loved it. In case that wasn’t abundantly clear. This show has become something quite excellent indeed.
Ingram’s motivation is still difficult to figure. In the 1st epi, Hadas brings him the x-word codes and he asks if anyone else has seen it to which Hadas replies no. Ingram relays the x-word thing to Spangler and Hadas is dead the next morning. Spangler then asks if there’s been any more noise about the x-word to which Ingram replies “quiet as a … mouse.” So at this point it seems Ingram is involved somehow directly or indirectly.
In last week’s epi he asks Spangler if there were any loose ends from the Hadas thing and at 1st I thought it refered to his death but then after its revealed that Hadas authored “The Houston Problem” white paper in which Bloom and Ingram were involved via Beruit maybe Ingram is more concerned with his previous CIA actions and is not a willing or unwilling participant in Hadas’ death.
Perhaps his tail of Bloom and seeing Bloom interact with Mr. Roy and Spangler has raised his radar to something from his past will come back?
Anyhow, I have enjoyed the maturation of Ingrams character from “menacing boss/ Spangler errand boy” to his current status.
Keep in mind that the pilot was written by Jason Horwitch, who then departed the show over creative differences with AMC and was replaced with Henry Bromell. So Kale’s motives in the pilot and his motives in the rest of the series may be completely different.
so far the eps keep pointing to 7 members of the elite club truxton, t. rhumor, et al belonged to. the pic that the widow pulled from the memory box has 7 young boys together. and i remember counting 7 chairs around the conference table at the townhouse when katherine first visited.
i suppose now there are 5 [if not fewer] remaining.
“Just because you’re paranoid, don’t mean their not after you.”
Write a comment…
I’m sorry but this show won’t rise tot he level of Breaking Bad, Deadwood, Mad Men or, heaven forbid, The Wire or Treme: It wants to be good. It wants it too much. Too many cliches. (dramatic voice and music) “I’ve gotta go.” I’m ready to give up on it. I feel there are a lot of false notes in the writing and the direction. It’s too controlled, too obvious, too melodramatic. One gets the sense that this is nothing like anything in the real world. And it’s not a particularly good fantasy or character study.
Nope, I’m not impressed by this very strained attempt at compelling T.V.
Too bad. I really wanted it to work. Especially since there are not so many good shows and we’ll have to wait until July 2011 for the next Breaking Bad.
I agree.the show seems to have elements that intrigue me, but apart from the main character, miranda richardson, and the secretary, all the other chacters are uninteresting and banal. the three analysis’s are so annoying and just vacant. I’m worried this will be like dexter, where the main character is the only interesting thing in it, and the support are just there to fill the frame. i think in better hands this could of been a really great show, but after 6 episodes, it just seems to plod along, trying to figure out where it wants to go. I enjoy dramas that are slow in pace [heimat and it’s brilliance] but i’ve been spoilt by breaking bad and mad men, and i know now that rubicon isn’t going to wow me, since it has had opportunties to do so. must admit, the only reason i’m sticking round, is for clay davis from the wire. also, i watched the first 5 over 3 days, which is probably how it should be watched, as intrigue is only on the second floor by the end of the episodes. I rolled my eyes when miles started getting the hots for the translator.
I couldn’t disagree more with you that the lead character is the most interesting thing in it. Truxton and Kale are both fascinating characters.
way to show patience n trust
breaking bad started the same way. if u had this attitude u wouldnt have seen greatness
@kabak, “Breaking Bad” opens with the scene of Walt and Jesse tearing through the Arizona desert in the RV, with Walt at the wheel in his underwear, bodies rolling back and forth on the floor, when they slide off the road and into a ditch.
Walt scrambles out of the RV to the sound of sirens getting louder and closer, records a message to his wife, about how much he loves her, and that his words are by no means a confession. He grabs his gun, plants his feet, ready for a shoot-out, only to have the fire-trucks roar by.
Hardly a slow paced show that required patience from the viewers at the start.
Was it the same photo in the widow’s box of keepsakes and the one that Wheeler took from Rhumor’s house?
yes, same photo. just wish the show will get more epic.
This show is really picking up steam now, and it’s only half over. I’m glad that the deliberate pace of the first two or three episodes has paid off, though I know they still have time to mess it up.
I really like that Kale (if we believe him, anyway) is turning out to be more good than bad, because as creepy as Arliss Howard can be, I still want to root for him. I also really loved how casual his sexual preference was made. Will goes to dinner, meets the boyfriend, and there is never anything more made of it. As it should be.
I know this isn’t exactly news, but this is one gorgeous show. I don’t know how it’s possible, but I watched this episode right after seeing Avatar for the first time (taking advantage of the big-screen re-release), and was still impressed.
“Sheeeeeeeeeeyit.”–Edward Roy, on the events of this week’s episode.
“Are you Jesus Christ come back to earth?”–David Hadas, on the necessary credentials for taking on this conspiracy (posthumous)
Man… I was sure “as soon as I ask you if you’ve had a white bean salad” was a lock..
I like the actors, I like the visuals, but the writing…I’m trying to keep an open mind here but I’m increasingly being forced to conclude that the writing is DREADFUL. So many cliches. So much incoherence. So many forgettable lines. Even though it’s this super-high-security environment, you can’t have a man and a woman working in the same room without them on the verge of kissing — how believable is that? And then Will, the likeable genius analyst who seems to have absolutely NO skills whatsoever. When he’s spoon-fed a name of somebody to be suspicious of, what does Will do — he goes into a dark room and types the name into something that looks like Google!! What panache! What insight!
They were on the verge of kissing? You must have watched a different cut or something than the one on my DVR.
I agree. And it’s not just the writing. Although when a show is this false, banal, and silly, it’s hard to say where the blame lies. But the directing seems weak also. Even outside scenes seem like they were recorded on a sound stage (even if they weren’t?). Respectfully, I find it hard to see how this show could be compared with The Conversation. Oh well, everyone has there own tastes. But it’s very hard to make compelling TV. Great TV seems effortless – that’s the magic I guess. One can see all the effort here.
it sucks so bad u are forced to come here and write 1000 words on it
Kabak my friend. I’m sure you’re sincere about your opinions. You’ll just have to trust that I’m sincere about mine. This site is for a person named Alan who I’m sure has written negative reviews containing more than 1000 words. All in good fun!
I’m a little late to the party, but now that I’ve found the show, I love it. I even love the slowness and “watchfulness” of it. James Badge Dale just knocks my socks off in every episode, and the show is so rich in things to notice and savor—like the way, in this episode, they filmed the beginnings of the conversations between Will and Ingram from a distance; it felt like I was eavesdropping on them.
I like how even the episode titles give you clues to the show—as far as I can tell, they’ve quoted Ezra Pound (“Gone in the Teeth”), Johnny Cash (“Keep the Ends Out”), what looks like a very apt comic book with old and new versions (“The Outsider”), and in this last episode, the Bible.
Good stuff.
I’m also enjoying watching Will’s three teammates becoming more and more fully realized characters rather than just a collection of quirks. Tanya in particular has this spiky, Lindsay-Lohan-meets-Mary-McDonnell vibe that I really like. Looking forward to seeing what happens with her in the next episode. (Especially because I’m wondering how, if she really is a complete alky after only 2 weeks of work, she survived what must have been a *thorough* vetting process to get hired at API in the first place…)
Alan – how could not pick up on the fact that Kale and Bloom were gay after that conversation in the restaurant?
Big miss.
Please, would someone fill in a blank for me concerning episode 5? Bloom to KI: “Your man’s a little testy.” KI to Bloom: “My man is brilliant.” Who is this man that Bloom and Ingram refer to? Hope springs eternal that Hadas is breathing…but I would appreciate someone answering my question who thinks they know the answer.
I didn’t understand it at first, either. At second viewing, I figured they probably meant Spangler (as he seems to be the guy running the secret operation for Atlas). The phrase “my man” was a little confusing, because it suggested a subordinate, but they were talking about their boss.
Gaines, thank you for your observation. But when KI states, “My man’s a little brilliant,” I just can’t get comfortable with the thought that Truxton Spangler is the mystery person in their conversation. You may be correct, but I remain puzzled.