‘Rubicon’ – ‘The Outsider’: Tie game

A review of tonight’s “Rubicon” coming up just as soon as I come up with a formula for collateral damage…
“Intelligence is incomplete! That’s the nature of it!” -Kale
“The Outsider” was the last of the four episodes I saw before writing my initial review of the series, and it was the one that convinced me I was into this show for the long haul, in spite of my reservations.
What’s notable about “The Outsider” is that it has so little to do with the crossword puzzle conspiracy arc. Yes, Will has his “All the President’s Men”-style meeting with a CIA contact in the parking garage, and we spend more time following Katherine Rhumor as she makes incremental progress in finding out what her husband was up to. But the bulk of the episode stands on its own, and demonstrates that this world is an interesting one whether or not we get back to all the secret codes and such.
By sending Will off to Washington with Truxton Spangler (very well-played here by Michael Cristofer), “The Outsider” accomplishes three things. First, it establishes that behind all the odd pauses and other tics that suggest a scattered mind, Spangler is, in fact, a brilliant political operative – the necktie speech was one hell of a piece of oratory – a good man to have running API, and a potentially very dangerous enemy of Will’s, depending on what we ultimately learn about Tom Rhumor’s suicide.
Second, the glad-handing trip better clarified API’s position within the intelligence community, and also created some stakes for what could happen if Will makes too many waves with his investigation.
And third, Will being gone shined the spotlight more brightly on underlings Grant, Miles and Tanya, and their debate over the “irreversible” decision basically functioned as the “Rubicon” equivalent of a procedural storyline. This is the kind of thing these people do in the course of their regular, non-conspiracy-minded business that’s dramatically compelling, and it’s the sort of well the show can go back to from time to time when the writers feel the need to pause from the larger arcs.
(The only part of the storyline I didn’t like: Grant’s “out out, damn spot” moment as he’s on his way to tell Kale they’ve approved the assassination attempt. A little too obvious.)
It remains to be seen whether the bigger story “Rubicon” is telling will be worth the wait, but if the show can be this compelling on a regular basis, I have no problem sticking it out.
What did everybody else think?
I never had a doubt…I’m in it for the long haul!
The speeches Truxton gave to all of the intelligence people in DC were fantastic. And Edward Mars.
I thought it was well-structured. I had begun to wonder, during the conversations among Will’s team members, why there wasn’t any feeling of outside influence, no “preferred” answer that they were expected to justify. Not knowing anything about the intelligence industry, I could only assume that, in order to remain employed, they would need to please certain clients by making their analysis match expectations. Then, along came Spengler’s speech which did a great job of clarifying their relationship with the government and why their analysis is valued.
I also liked that Will did not give the big tie speech, or otherwise seal their victory in D.C. (as I’m sure would have happened on a less thoughtful show). It was much more realistic for Spengler to respect him for simply knowing when to keep his mouth shut, at this point in Will’s evolution into whatever kind of political animal he’s being groomed to be.
It was an interesting episode, the Spangler/Will stuff was pretty solid and interesting though a bit predictable.
My problem with the show is becoming the three underlings of Will, the actors do their best but the three character are just not interesting enough for the show to devote so much screentime to. The secretary of Will’s – or whatever her exact job is – is far more interesting and charismatic. And prettier, that’s part of it, but mainly her character just isn’t deadly dull like the three others.
I’m gonna have to disagree with you. I like the three underlings, we’re learning more about them and they seem to have quite a bit of baggage. I’m not a fan of the secretary what so ever. She’s trying far to hard to win Wills affection.
agreed. the 3 underlings r not that interesting. maybe because they r all pretty ugly
I am torn with the underlings and I understand their role is kinda like the chipmunks in Season 1 of Mad Men (i.e. the junior guys that comment on the way things operate and explain things). I get why they exist and their exercise in doing the analysis shows the frustration and moral considerations in making their “irreversible” recommendation. I just feel like these people are smart yet too weirdly unstable for their jobs. I am not sure how they pass their psycholgical exams. They have this weird nonverbal overacting where they grab papers, read intently, throw things back, glower at each other. Or the junior analyst heading out to the bathroom, drinking out of the tap. It all seems mannered and overly dramatic to keep the mood of the show. They need to interact with each other a tiny bit more realistically, else they become the Rubicon equivalent of Latin Soap Opera Actors. Don’t know if I am alone in thinking this, so would love to hear other’s opinions.
That being said, the Will/Spangler parts were outstanding!!! Both the briefcase scene and the tie scene were achingly fantastic.
I absolutely love Michael Cristofer — he even outshines Arliss Howard, the whole reason I started watching this show. Because I didn’t know a thing about him, I read Cristofer’s cast bio and was stunned to see how accomplished he was on the NY stage — and a Pulitzer-winning playwright to boot.
I have absolutely no idea where this show is going, and I like it that way. I am reminded, however, that without “The X-Files,” we likely wouldn’t see shows like “Rubicon.” Makes me very happy to see TV’s evolution over these past two decades. When I see shows like this, I don’t feel badly about my decision to pass up so much of what’s at the cineplex.
Also, for what it’s worth, this is almost as beautiful a show to watch as “Mad Men.” What great camera work and use of the NYC location.
Great camera work and use of NYC location in “Rubicon”! “Mad Men” never has NYC location shots, which I think works great for that show. It is amazing how well “Mad Men” evokes NYC, without any NYC location shots.
speaking of x-files…does anyone else think will’s apartment was once inhabited by fox mulder? the dark atmosphere, sparse decor, two windows, lamp next to the window.
Yeah. All it really needs is that crooked “The Truth is Out There” poster!
Ah, but Will has a bed.
yes, will’s bed. metaphorically i guess this reflects that he is less in need of therapy than fox who always slept on his couch.
Really hooked, because I love conspiracy storylines, even the meticulous, phlourescent-lit ones like this (a very Watergate-era sort of conspiracy thriller).
However, it would appear that this show’s chances for renewal are slim. There was a reported 70% drop in viewership between two of the episodes (I think between weeks 2 and 3) and given the creative shake-up at the beginning of the season I’m wondering how much confidence AMC has in the show. AMC is no Fox, and this is only their third (I think?) original series, but they’ve got to be having second thoughts.
After last week’s episode, I was worried that the tensions within Will’s team dissipated too soon, though I enjoyed seeing everyone working together. This episode managed to portray both aspects quite well. There’s something about those bathroom scenes with Maggie and Tanya that I find very funny.
i wanna know what’s in that giant black purse she totes around so much. is it filled with xanax?
Definitely the strongest episode thus far. The tie speech was compelling stuff as was the discourse/debate back at API on whether to recommend the killing.
The ratings for the show have been poor thus far but I hope it at least gets to tell it’s story for another season…it probably won’t ever pull great ratings (nothing on AMC does) but if it can maintain this level of quality AMC will have three excellent shows in their stable.
it was amc’s highest rated new show
No it isn’t, kabak. The premiere was the highest rated of any of AMC’s serie, which was only to be expected since no one even knew AMC existed when Mad Men and Breaking Bad premiered.
The ratings for Rubicon have dropped significantly already. 1,19 million viewers and a adults 18-49 0.2/1 rating. This show is dead, those numbers are disastrous even for AMC.
Maybe I’ve just been affected so much by Mad Men that I now view everything relative to it, but Spangler’s necktie speech reminded me a lot of a Don Draper pitch (in a very good way, of course).
I wouldn’t mind if we got more episodes like this, and then the occasional mytharc-type episode could push the plot forward a lot further than each of the first three episodes did. It would keep the plot from seeming lethargic, and we would get to spend more time getting to know these characters, potentially upping the stakes.
I’ve been really liking the show since the beginning–I find it fascinating even though I’m not sure exactly where it’s going most of the time. I’m sorry to hear the ratings are bad, but I hope AMC sticks with it for those of us who are hooked.
only grant wouldn’t know what a “milf” is. great bit of humor in a tense scene.
so what kind of bugs/tracking devices did t.s. plant in will’s new briefcase?
has anyone ever given so much thought into the proper briefcase before? loved the logic behind the choice along with the demonstration of the single clasp lock.
I’m bemused by how full it looked, despite Will still carrying around his old one. Looks like he brought all the packing material back home with him.
Alan – Did you notice ‘The Pacific’ connection in this episode? Will’s voyeuristic neighbor was played by Annie Parisse, Sgt. Lena Basilone in the flesh!
I must disagree about the necktie speech. It’s the beginning of a speech that a management consultant would give to establish that you should have an outsider look at things. But why pick this outsider? To expand the analogy, suppose the random person who you asked for consultation was color bind? Couldn’t distinguish fine detail? I was waiting for the next peice of the speech where he talks about why his organization is not just a random outsider but one qualified for the job.
Sorry, I’m not buying.
aforkosh – “The gentleman to my right is a remarkable intelligence analyst. He is skilled in pattern recognition, systems analysis, emergence theories… but… but… in truth, his greatest asset for you is that you don’t know him. And he doesn’t know you. He doesn’t care about you, or your feelings. He just knows… what your tie… looks like.”
Spangler makes it very clear that you’re not asking a random stranger who may or may not be colorblind to critique your time. You’re asking somebody who is, in fact, an expert.
-Daniel
I got the impression they weren’t interviewing for the job, so to speak, but petitioning to stay free of Congressional oversight. That was the reason for presenting themselves as outsiders. I may have got that wrong, but I thought Spangler said something about “remaining independent” and nobody seemed particularly worried about losing what is presumably their biggest (only?) client in the U.S. Govt.
Chrissy is right. They already have the job. They are not trying to convince anyone to hire them – they’ve been doing this job extremely well for a while. The issue is whether they will be subject to budget oversight by Congress. Spangler’s pitch is that it is important for them to remain independent of budget oversight so that their intelligence analysis is not polluted by ulterior motives. If they are concerned about having their budget slashed, they may be concerned with providing the intelligence analysis the purse-keepers want – as opposed to the correct analysis.
I agree; this was definitely the most compelling episode so far. I really enjoy that intelligence is not all guns, cars, and chasing the obvious bad guys. This show is very nuanced and most enjoyable because of it.
Loved this episode. I loved the speech on the strengths of certain briefcases even more than the necktie speech. This episode also showed how compelling the intelligence world can be without the mythology/conspiracy arc. Analyzing the pros and cons these high-profile decisions can â€” on a weekly basis â€” be more enthralling than high-speed chases and coded crosswords.
I really love the arc, too, though: If the show can have a mix of entertaining arc episodes an non-arc episodes like the X-Files, Fringe, Life â€” we’ll be in for a good ride. Great acting, great writing, great secondary characters: This show has all the right components. I’m looking forward to next week.
life…thank you. you just made my day. loved that show but nobody else seemed to get into it. then leno effed everything up for all the shows at 10 pm on nbc.
/liferant
My thought is that while Spangler and Kale probably know of the existence of the secret organization referenced as the fourth branch of government, they are not actually involved with it. What’s more likely is they stood by and let it happen and also probably provided the intel to the organization that lead to David’s death. They are probably well aware that this group is not to be trifled with and that their professional existence probably depends on not digging into them.
i completely forgot about this until now…what was on spangler’s cuff when he and will were waiting for the train? will looked down to his shirt sleeve and spangler pulled down his coat to hide something.
looked like it might have been a 4-leaf clover. anyone tivo the ep to check this out?
I think it was a cigarette burn. I thought he was just a little embarrassed.
I am definitely going to have to check that out! My guess would be that it has to be more significant than a cigarette burn. Then again…
I’m liking this show, as it seems like little else on tv (and I too appreciate AMC going away from the broad tones of both of their other series). However, at the risk of nit-picking, I’m going to harp on two details that this show (seemingly) got wrong that bothered me. In a show where we have to assume details are uber-important, to miss these made me wonder. First, that sure as hell looked like Grand Central to me (and I’ve spent lots of time there) but Amtrak/Acela doesn’t use GCT in NYC. Second, would a bloody bathrobe really be mailed back to the grieving widow of a suicide? I can’t imagine that even a soulless bureaucracy like the NYC’s coroner’s office would do something like that. Seemed too obvious to me ( is someone going to suggest the group arranged to do this?).
It was indeed Grand Central! I hate it when shows do that.
I recently saw Michael Cristofer on Broadway (or what counts as Broadway) in View from the Bridge. And of course he was great.
Alan, I would be grateful for a post explaining just what the hell is going on in this story. I enjoy the show immensely but my pea brain doesn’t really understand what’s going on entirely. I have no idea about how the woman with the dead husband connects to Will’s code-breaking connects to All the President’s Men, etc.
I turned on AMC early to catch Mad Men and perhaps the end of some movie that I hadn’t seen in a while. Low and behold, it wasn’t a movie, but this show, Rubicon, during Spangler’s little tie speech. I just thought that the dialogue (and the delivery) was so seductive that I decided to give the show a chance based on that one scene. Four episodes later, I’m hooked.
I was a little confused about the mustard stain on Grant’s shirt. What was that supposed to represent?
alan was ‘spot on’ in his review…it’s a macbeth reference [out damned spot].
can’t get the blood clean that’s on the hands of the analysts who are approving an assassination strike.
Someone didn’t see what Joe was doing there…
And the line of children outside was way more overt than the shirt stain. As someone who often stains his shirt at work that’s really just more a reminder that life is a shitty mess sometimes.
What was the point of that scene with Will and Spangler in the hallway, where Spangler is putting his shoes out to be polished? Was it, like the cigarette burn on the collar, to show him kinda doddering and out of sorts, to juxatapose how awesome and with it he can be when he needs to knock it out of the park like during the tie speech. The camera lingered on both of them silently looking at each other, not evening saying good night, which would be common business travel courtesy. Not sure what the take away of that scene was.
Any input would be appreciated.
My take was simply that Will was obviously coming back from being out and Spangler was obviously in for the night.
You are right of course. I just was taken with how different Spangler is between the dottering, the cigarette burn, dealing with his daughter on the phone, tiredly putting his shoes out vs. his shrewd political operator skills:
– chumming around like an old intelligence insider with Spy with No Name at breakfast, where you build relationships by swapping old school adventures
– Stroking the ego of the bureaucratic DDO by telling him he is the voice of Sanity and making the Rumsfeld joke (“with the army I have”). Then when right hand guy says they pull down the same data and challenges Will, Spanagler has Will walk thru the analysis to build the API Brand and win them over.
– Selling API as invaluable to the Pentagon with the meeting with the Colonel. Once he figures out the Colonel wants a quid pro quo and Will’s standard pitch doesn’t move him, Spangler offers the Colonel his private Cell Number to give him direct access to win him over.
– Tie Speech… ‘Nuff Said.
He knows when to use Will, whether to get rid of him, walk him thru the full analysis,give the bottom line conclusion, or act as a prop.
Spangler On vs. Spangler in his Day to Day Mode is pretty awesome range
Did it drive anyone else nuts when the Marine guy’s Rifle Marksmanship badge was dangling, only half attached, when he leaned over to talk to Spangler, and was then properly affixed in for the rest of the scene?
I mean was his read on that take really so stellar that they had to use it?
I have to admit that drove me nuts.
On the other hand the use of the lighting in the Tie-Speech was fantastic.
Another Small thing that drove me nuts was the very opening scene where will is making coffee. If you are going out of town for a couple of days, why would you leave your french press full of coffee on the dining table as yo leave. I am not a neat freak by any stretch, but that little detail really bugged me on second viewing. I know it was moody and atmospheric to gulp down the espresso and walk out to the train station after staring at the women in the other apartment, just don’t have the bottom center of the shot have a the half full coffee press and dirty cup prominently displayed as you leave with your luggage.
Liked the episode as it allowed the underlings to shine and the story stands on its own.
Does anyone know the piece of classical music that was playing at the beginning while Will sat at the table in his apartment?
I would love to know too. What was that classical music at the beginning of the episode 4 Outsider?
Anyone?
Answer:
Classical music at the beginning of the episode 4 (Rubicon s01.e04 Outsider): Tomaso Albinoni, concerto a cinque op.5 N 9 in E minor
Chess.
I haven’t seen an episode before this one that solidified the chess theme that permeates the series.
Chess is featured in the intro. Ed’s unfinished chess game with Will is featured every time Will needs counsel.
David, in the last conversation with Will before he dies(?), gives Will the keys to the Norton motorcycle. “Don’t open it until you get home.” Another chess reference?
The bike’s mobility suggests the passage of Knighthood from one man to the next. The pawn’s ponder and discuss the busy work of planning a man’s death. Kale’s clothing choices(especially the necklace) all of a sudden make sense, if he represents the bishop. The King (Spangler) rarely moves, and only in consequential moments (securing funding for API from government contacts).
Meanwhile, the Queen, Katherine is all over the place, making any move possible. Even the establishing shot of the Chinese restaurant makes her seem more mobile.
Clay Davis is definitely a bishop himself.
sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet
The classical music – anyone know the piece of classical music that was playing at the beginning while Will sat at the table in his apartment?
Tomaso Albinoni, concerto a cinque op.5 N 9 in E minor
Thanks Katya,
Thanks for the Update on the Music Guys…. Anyone know the brand of the suitcase?
The more I watch this episode, the better it gets.
“This episode also showed how compelling the intelligence world can be without the mythology/conspiracy arc.”
Thank you! This could be a fantastic show without the gimmicky conspiracy theory “main plot”.
And putting spy clues in crossword puzzles should be self-evidently stupid to anyone paying attention.
You’re really going to bribe / coerce / suggest to a dozen REPORTERS what they should put in the crossword puzzle? You’re going to go to the trouble of building half a dozen cutouts in case one of the reporters gets nosy?
And hello? Internet? I know the writing style is retro-70’s, but crossword puzzle go-codes? Why not just use the billion-and-one ways to send secret codes courtesy of the Internet? Everything from port knocking to steganography and our devious conspirators are using crossword puzzles?
The show is well-written enough on the side-plots it doesn’t need the goofy “main plot” that insults our intelligence with its ridiculous and clumsy implausibility.