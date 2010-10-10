‘Rubicon’ – ‘Wayward Sons’: Tied to the whipping post

A review of the penultimate “Rubicon” of season one coming up just as soon as we have stuff…
“Do not mistake fluidity for chaos.” -Truxton Spangler
When I got to the end of “Wayward Sons,” a part of me wished that it was actually the season finale.
It’s not that I want less of the show. After all, the ratings suggest this season is the only one we’re going to get, and I’ve become attached enough to “Rubicon” that I want all the hours that are going to be available.
But a part of me feels like the “bad guys win” tone of the closing minutes of “Wayward Sons” feels like a more honest ending – both for this season and, in the likely event of cancellation, series – than whatever Henry Bromell and company are going to offer next week.
As I said last week, we’ve reached a point where I’m not sure how plausible or, frankly, satisfying, it’s going to be if Will and Kale and Mrs. Rhumor are able to take down Spangler’s large and powerful conspiracy. This show takes place in a dark and messy world, with a broken intelligence system being staffed (at least in API’s corner of it) by broken people. Now that Spangler’s bunch are poised to profit somehow off of what Kateb did to the oil pipeline, I’m sure Will and Kale will find some way to expose them, but I’m skeptical that it’ll play well. What I’m most curious to see, since Bromell is writing with the idea of a season two in mind, is how things go down in a way that allows API to continue to exist. Truxton Spangler is API, and if Will takes him down, wouldn’t the government just put the kibosh on the whole organization?
But we’ll deal with that next week. “Wayward Sons” was mainly a plot-mover of an episode, but I liked the little interludes we had with Kateb soaking up American culture (cartoons, fast food, classic rock) before he died, and with the people from his former life giving a metaphorical face to our previously faceless terrorist. I’m hoping that Tom Rhumor’s clue won’t be so literal (i.e., that the answer is in St. Louis), but was relieved that, for now, all the anvils being dropped about what would happen if Maggie let Katherine leave the (clearly Kale Ingram-decorated) safehouse didn’t amount to anything bad. And genius director of photography Michael Slovis as as assured when performing full director duties as he was when he did the same on “Breaking Bad” a while back.
What did everybody think of this one? And whether or not next week’s episode is the last we get of these characters, what would you like to see in the finale?
Thinking about Rubicon not being renewed is nearly too much to bear.
Along those lines, I have to re-post what I put in another thread, something that’s been making it’s way around the internets over the last couple of days:
“Rubicon (Drama, AMC) A think-tank analyst comes to the realization that his colleagues are not who he thought they were and may be a part of a covert organization secretly manipulating world politics and affairs. James Badge Dale stars. Casting: Avy Kaufman Casting, 180 Varick St., 16th Fl., New York, NY 10014. Premiered Aug. 1. Renewed.”
[www.backstage.com]
Notice the status: “Renewed”.
It’s probably just pragmatic thinking on the casting agency’s part, and taking renewal news as truth based on one casting call instead of an official announcement is probably negligent, but I figured it was worth sharing.
That said, this episode was spectacular. Nothing I can say will do it any justice so I’ll just post a couple things I noticed and be done with it.
1) The last thing I’ll say is that it reminded me of the penultimate episodes of several seasons of both The Wire and Breaking Bad, where The Shit goes down and the last episode is spent on the cleanup.
2) Kateb’s day was spent like a man who was preparing to leave this world for the next, and it seems that with the boat explosion he actually did die in the attack. But, that’s never been his M.O. He’s orchestrated numerous attacks before and never has he sacrificed himself. Why do so this time? Was it simply a logistic necessity, or is there more to it?
3) Bloom ties Spangler to Kateb, directly. But Will can’t mention this to the FBI, or his co-workers, due to the nature of the information and Will’s own ties to it. What does he do now? Where does he go from here?
AMC has not officially renewed it, so as much as I’d like to believe it has been given a second season, I’ll wait for the official statement. I have read reports indicating that Jason Horwitch is already planning season 2 in case it gets picked up.
I’m with you here, Sareeta. As I said, it’s okay to speculate, but this one bit of info probably doesn’t constitute actual evidence. I hope it happens, but I’m steeling myself for a non-pickup more and more each day.
Horwich has nothing to do with the show now… it’s Bromell’s baby. But he has at least mapped out a second series (with more “self-contained” episodes).
*crosses fingers*
@ Jason, Once I hear the answer I’m sure I’ll think it was a stupid question, but why can’t Will can’t tell anyone? Because he killed Bloom? Please explain.
Not only is Bloom dead, but there’s no evidence of his death any more. It’s not like Kale will give up the cleaner or even any information about what happened, and they’re not going to find the body parts. Plus, with how Will’s acted in the past, talking to someone about a vast conspiracy with no evidence of Bloom will make him look just a wee bit insane, I think.
I think I would like to see a small victory for Will & Co. Maybe they could prevent a secondary attack, or prevent the conspirators from realizing full profit. The idea that they could bring down a conspiracy this well-financed and connected in this day and age is fantasy. That was one of the things I hated about the ending of “Michael Clayton.”
As far as Spangler, the idea that the govt. wouldn’t keep him around is laughable. The collection of rogues, felons, and ne’er-do-wells floating around Washington today would provide a perfect landing pad for him.
“As far as Spangler, the idea that the govt. wouldn’t keep him around is laughable. The collection of rogues, felons, and ne’er-do-wells floating around Washington today would provide a perfect landing pad for him.”
I’d normally agree, but now that Will has tied Spangler to Kateb (via Bloom and Tanaz), there is an actual trail of evidence which, if it were researched a bit more, could potentially lead to an indictment.
I say potentially, because you’re pretty much right on with how networked money can buy innocence these days.
Four words: “Too Big to Fail”. If bankers flagrantly and defiantly breaking the law cause an economic downfall and not one goes to the big house, then Atlas has absolutely nothing to worry about.
Slather some of this on your mind-grapes… We would normally suspect that the trepidation Spangler showed (and the sentimental speechifying he made towards Kale) when he received the photo of Kale / Maggie / Katherine was due to the idea that he must now figure out a way to deal with all four of these anti-conspirators.
But wait. We now know, more or less, why Tom Rhumor shot himself. He was given the kiss of death, the four-leaf clover, because as Truxton put it he “compromised operational integrity”. Could it be that the photo sent from Atlas is a portent of a clover in Truxton’s future? API under Truxton is likely to be seen by his co-conspirators as an irreparable mess and a clear liability. Spangler falling on his sword and taking with him the evidence Will needs to blow the whole thing open would be a nice left-field ending for the season. Very X-Files-esque, I think.
I was surprised that there was really no acknowledgement of what happened at the end of the previous episode. Will just showed up at work and Truxton went about business as usual.
It was really eerie seeing Qateb go through his routine. When I saw him watching the silly cartoons and listening to classic rock, I just knew something bad was going to happen. I live in Florida so the massive oil spill Qateb created hit very close to home. By the way, when did they wrap up filming? I’m surprised they were able to reference an event that just happened in April! Also, I like that we learned about Kateb not through flashbacks or following his journey throughout the season, but rather from interviews with family members and people who were close to him.
Anyway, I enjoyed the episode, but I wonder how the finale will be able to top this one in terms of reveals. API was unable to stop Qateb and the little smile on Truxton’s face seems to say it all.
Still, I feel like this is a series that requires you to watch it all the way through before you can fully assess the individual episodes.
Sareeta wrote: “I was surprised that there was really no acknowledgement of what happened at the end of the previous episode. Will just showed up at work and Truxton went about business as usual.”
To expand on what Jason said, Will was acknowledged towards the beginning of the show in a scene with Spangler and his cohorts sitting around a coffee table.
One man asked about Travers, and Spangler said he was alive and well. The man said that they needed to put the operation on hold until that wrinkle could be taken care of. He also said that Travers knew all their names.
As Spangler was leaving the same man yelled, “What about Travers?” and Spangler said “He will be handled”.
I for one did not expect that they would fail to stop Kateb.
As for a possible finale, while this would be unrealistic in today’s intelligence circles, I would like Spangler to be brought to justice. One way or the other.
I also thought it weird that Spangler did not react to seeing Will. Will seemed surprised, too. Hmm- who could have told Spangler?
I thought the last scene was moving.
Spangler knew Will was alive because he still has someone (probably Roy) tailing him. In the scene where Spangler was with his power-player friends (which preceded Spangler seeing Will at API), he said something along the lines of “He (Will) just left his apartment”, and then he received pictures of Kale, Maggie and Katherine Rhumer, from “The Atlas Courier”.
If you put this all together it paints a picture where Spangler is being fed info from his people on the streets, and as such knew about the botched attempt on Will’s life.
Hence, Spangler knew Will would (possibly) show up at API and had likely prepared himself for that moment, so he didn’t seem taken aback.
I wondered again about that one drop of blood that the “cleaner” left in Will’s apartment. Was it left deliberately, or just an oversight?
I think it was an oversight, as Kale really seems to be on Will’s side. Also, Spangler’s shock at discovering Kale was working with Will (and Katherine Rhumer) seems to give credence to Kale’s trustworthiness.
I’ve heard other people ask about this, though, so it isn’t just you. Maybe there’s something more to it after all.
I too think it was an oversight. I got the sense that Will kept looking around his apartment, especially at the floor, and thought, “Did that really happen?”. One minute there’s a dead body on his floor, that he shot and killed, and in the next minute, it’s gone, poof! That drop of blood is the only thing left that makes it real. That’s gotta be strange.
Then again there may still be something more to it, but I think if there is, it ties to Will’s past, and not to an oversight.
In the end Will returned home and rubbed the wall the same way he rubbed the spot, except this time there were no stain. I think this meant that the drop of blood on Will’s wall is as real as the spot on Lady MacBeth’s hand.
@Lyle, Ah, now I see. Perfect.
@lyle, The spot was there until will washed it off, sos it was a real spot at one point, but I guess you’re right about it becoming an ‘out damned spot’ kind of deal.
This show has really grown on me. Itâ€™s incredibly understated, well shot, well acted, and every character, no matter how small a part they play in the big picture, seems to have their own plausible arc. And the use of Kansasâ€™ â€œCarry on My Wayward Sonâ€ was really well done; I wonâ€™t view the song the same way again the next time I hear it, since Kateb used it almost as his martyrâ€™s theme:
Carry on my wayward son
There’ll be peace when you are done
Lay your weary head to rest
Don’t you cry no more
Kateb was the only character we saw this episode who had any illusion that he would be in a place of peace when the day’s events were finished. Everyone else knew it was going to get much worse before it could ever get better.
I think the drop of blood was just an oversight, but also enabled Will to ground himself when he woke up, like â€œOh, yeah, that horrible thing really did happenâ€ and also serves to paint Will as someone who does not get over events like that as easily as Spangler or even Kale. He sees the blood and first contemplates it, then literally gets it on his hands, before he cleans it up.
Maggie and then Kathryn leaving the safe house, and Will making calls to Kale from the office all made me feel like I do when a movie hero/heroine goes *toward* the suspicious sound, or someone runs down an alley to escape a big bad: I kept waiting for one of them to meet a bad end, but thankfully that didn’t happen this episode.
Kale and Spanglerâ€™s meeting after Spangler received the surveillance photo was incredibly creepy, but also so telling as far as what these menâ€™s lives must be like. Neither broke their cover, but each knew the truth of what the other was up to (It was a bit of an “I know that you know what I know, but do you know that I know that you know what I know.” head game moment.) We still donâ€™t know what Kaleâ€™s end game is; heâ€™d been playing both sides before, but that doesnâ€™t seem possible anymore. Plus, how many of his staff can Spangler â€œdeal withâ€ before it becomes obvious whatâ€™s going on?
A couple of plot points I wanted to clarify (Despite watching carefully, I still feel uncertain when things come together because of how twisted the conspiracy is.): the guy who tried to murder Will last episode was both Kaleâ€™s former lover/CIA partner AND Katebâ€™s US contact? And Spangler arranged the Grant/Will NJ field trip to derail Will and prevent him from putting the pieces together? (which Will did eventually, just a bit too late to stop the Galveston disaster.) As a side note, how heartbreaking was it that Grant told Will he was calling his wife to warn her of the danger that day because he couldn’t bear to think of something happening to her and their kids. It was just a throwaway line, but a painful reference to Will’s backstory.
I loved the set design/cinematography at the safe house. It was warm and modern, but also incredibly claustrophobic. And though it seemed incredibly lame that Katherine would venture out, it seems the clues hidden in her anniversary video are the last conspiracy clues to surface/get sorted out. Canâ€™t wait to see how that plays out next week.
Great comments. Yes, the line of Grant about how he couldn’t bear to have something happen to them was moving seeing Will listening next to him. I think that played into Will’s breakdown in the last scene- he tried so hard to stop another attack and was so close- but failed.
[the guy who tried to murder Will last episode was both Kaleâ€™s former lover/CIA partner AND Katebâ€™s US contact?]
I’ve been re-watching the early episodes, and in the conversation Kale & Bloom have in the restaurant, I think Bloom thanks Kale for hooking him up with his current gig… which at the time did kinda suggest that Kale may be in with the bad guys!
i noticed right up front that michael slovis had directed this one, and am hopeful that vince gilligan will give him another episode on the next season of BB.
i’m actually quite excited about next week’s episode – i’m very comfortable with the way it’s unfolded so far and can’t say i share alan’s concern about how well it will play out.
in fact, i now feel compelled to call AMC and throw my $0.02 in that they should definitely give the show a second season – and leave it right where it is on sundays as the lead in to MM.
i can’t seem to get the ‘reply’ comment field to take my input, but wanted to reply to sue’s question about who could have told spangler:
the discussion around the table with spangler and co. included both the fact that bloom was missing and that will had just left his apt alive – they all know that the hit was botched, they just don’t know the details. but since will showed up at work like nothing happened, they have no idea whether bloom ever even got an opportunity. i’m sure they wouldn’t consider the possibility that will could take bloom, and therefore kale’s potentially in even MORE jeopardy than he otherwise might be, thanks to the photo of him in the car picking up katherine.
>> “”bad guys win” tone of the closing minutes …
>> feels like a more honest ending….”
Roger that. The writers have seemingly painted themselves into a corner, and it’s going to take some artful plotting indeed to convince me that Will can prevail over forces Tom Ruhmer, with all his resources, found overwhelming.
This show has great intros…oh no, it’s Breaking Bad. How much longer?
Did I just witness a whitebread Muslim terrorist masturbating to Heckle and Jeckle cartoons? I mean, we didn’t see a wound, and usually a shot showing what effort he was doing would be shown so we *don’t* mistake it for wanking.
I mean, is he allowed to wank before committing jihad? I assume he got blessed before going on his mission — doesn’t wanking make that “X virgins waiting in Heaven” promise null and void?
I know, I know, there was so much plot going on — but the effort to show Qateb as a cleancut American boy? Is that helped or hindered by his moment of Onanistic weakness?
And to confirm that, yes, he did wank (but I was wrong about Heckle and Jeckle):
“Back in his motel room in [Image], Purcell pleasures himself while watching porn.”
[www.amctv.com]
One more thing — AMC bleeps “fuck” and sometimes “shit” on MAD MEN and BREAKING BAD, but has no problem with wanking? Really?
Some of the 9/11 hijackers were said to have frequented a strip club. So as a plot element, it’s not totally off base.
You’re thinking conservative Christianity. Islam has different sexual mores, especially for men.
Plus which, who knows what kind of jihadist “Islam” Joe Purcell ended up following.
@cgeye One of the first episodes of BB had Skyler giving Walt a handjob under the covers.
Well he pretty much did everything a Muslim is not supposed to do. He ate non-halal fast food (if you dont know what halal is, it’s like jews can only eat kosher meat and muslims can only eat halal meat), he masturbated (also forbidden in Islam), and then he blew something up thereby killing himself (again forbidden in Islam), and probably killed people who were on the tanker (it is forbidden to kill people in Islam, and it’s much worse to kill “people of the book” which means Christians, Jews, or Muslims).
Obviously he is a terrorist so he isn’t really a Muslim, and I think Rubicon was trying to show that he is doing all these non-muslim things before he goes and blows something up.
Alan, does AMC have any other show, excluding The Walking Dead in production? Because if not, I would think they renew Rubicon and air it in the spring since Breaking Bad won’t be back till next summer.
They actually do. “The Killing” premieres some time in 2011. It’s a crime drama that “tells the story of the murder of a young girl and the subsequent police investigation.”
I really don’t think the show stands much of a chance to continue. Fantastic episode tonight though. And I agree that this would’ve made a fine finale.
There was also a pilot that was shot in August, Hell on Wheels, which would likely attract the Deadwood fanbase. It deals with the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Two other shows are in development (one about losing college basketball team, the other about pharmaceutical company) along with a mini-series about the Tea Pot Dome Scandal from the writer of HBO’s John Adams.
Breaking Bad and Mad Men probably have 1-2 more seasons left so they need to develop new shows. Might renew Rubicon for one more season but I don’t see how they can attract a larger audience.
2011 you’ll have The Killing, Breaking Bad and likely The Walking Dead and maybe the mini-series to air in November/December. Any word if Mad Men is being bumped to 2012?
>>> Nick They actually do. “The Killing” premieres some time in 2011. It’s a crime drama that “tells the story of the murder of a young girl and the subsequent police investigation.”
sounds like Twin Peaks to me
and The Walking Dead is supposed to be a real series or is that just a one-off thing for halloween?
I didn’t realize they had so much on the schedule. Rubicon might not be back then. I think Mad Men is still set for next summer, they pushed Breaking Bad back to avoid as much competition during the spring(which is ridiculous by the way). Mad men does really well at it’s current time and schedule, so I don’t see them moving it.
The Walking Dead will be an ongoing series, bunson. The comic it is based on has been published regularly since 2003.
I’m guessing AMC will withhold their final decision until early in the new year. Critics top 10 lists could play a role in bringing this show back.
I only pay attention to a few critics, so does anybody know what the critical consensus is for Rubicon? It became a very different show after the first few episodes and I don’t know how many critics stuck with it.
When the explosion happened in Galveston I was so not expecting that. I immediately assumed it was a diversion from the real thing. Then the reality sunk in. I didn’t expect Kteb to be in Texas, because big time crazy stuff on TV rarely happens in Houston. There was that A-bomb in Independence Day.
Early on when Kteb is driving, the song playing seemed to imply that he’s a patsy.
Kteb has a HUGE appetite.
I’m confused about Bloom. They said he & Kteb were always in town together? Or was it someone else? Must be someone else, because isn’t Bloom just a hitman?
I wish I was as powerful as Kale. He seems to have a solution to every problem, & the means to effect that solution. Plus he can do that Vulcan neck paralyzer.
Katherine Rhumer annoys me. She seems like the archetypal helpless woman. Give the woman some agency already. She’s so meek. Plus she’s stuck in an apt all day with nothing to read. I would go mad with boredom.
I hope for some resolution with Andy, but I’m afraid I’m not going to get. At least have Will tell her “you know that terrorism stuff today? I was supposed to stop that.” A man can dream.
I wish I WAS Kale. And another part of American culture he partook in was masturbating to porn in a hotel room. Though that may be universal…..
Bloom was in town with Tanaz, one of Kateb’s buddies
kateb – tanaz – bloom – kale – spangler
Not renewing this show would be a tragedy along the lines of…well, i’m not sure what. The last show I truly loved which got canceled was Carnivale – from what I understand for mostly budgetary reasons. Rubicon cannot have a tremendous budget, and AMC literally has this niche of the TV market cornered. The other options in the same thematic field (Burn Notice, Covert Affairs) are entertaining, but it’s like the difference between seeking crime drama on USA versus HBO.
I hope that casting call is legit, but who really knows. As far as AMC goes, I like to think that they produce their shows for the artistic value of them and the praise they garner, and that the bottom line is not the only thing driving it. They’ve consistently produced a bunch of high quality television for over 3 years now, and they’ve got HBO in a stranglehold. Alan, if you have the means and the desire to implore AMC to renew Rubicon for a 2nd season – Please do it! The Walking Dead looks great, but that may be even more of a niche market once the “Halloween” scares wear off (believe me i’ll watch it all)…would hate to see 2 AMC dramas go down the drain…
RENEW RUBICON!
OT Rubicon — but I thought about Carnivale recently. That was such a great series & such a disappointment it was cancelled.
Did anyone else notice that the voices were off a bit throughout the episode? First when Will was talking to Kale outside of Spangler’s office and then when Will and Grant were in New Jersey it was off quite a bit.
Other than that, this has been a good show. It took a while for things to get moving, but it was well worth the wait. I hope that AMC renews it and gives it second season because the characters are just too good to be limited to one season.
my heart was racing throughout. spangler really took this ep for me…especially the scene when he was on the phone with the fbi agent’s boss and basically told the guy to eff himself and listen to miles. great stuff.
this has to be the first time we actually saw spangler nervous [he was trembling when lighting the cig after seeing the pic of kale, maggie, and kathryn].
that said, spangler looked pretty pleased with himself at the end of the ep when he tells his assistant that everyone can wait a few minutes on the phone.
This episode certainly did have the feel of a season finale.
I took Truxton sending Will to NJ as a way of getting him out of the way after surviving the attack, knowing Will would not be unlikely to find out what was going on in time to stop it.
Truxton is feeling the pressure (the shaking hands while smoking) and, as I guessed last week, I think he ends up getting a four leaf clover and is ‘eliminated’. This opens up the position of director of API for Kale and allows for the ‘self-contained’ episodes in season 2.
Wholi
PS Anyone see that Dallas Roberts (Miles) will be on The Good Wife this week (10/12)?
I agree that this episode would have made a good finale (which I thought it was until the end credits).
kale’s monologue in the apartment finally revealed what the name of the show is all about:
[en.wikipedia.org]
i think the analogy is clear, what spangler orchestrated through kateb has clearly passed the point of no return. atlas mcdowell is the worst of the worst.
Reply to comment…
I took early on that Will had passed the point of no return. The more he dug around, the more he must have known that he was in danger considering what happened to David Halas. Once he started digging, he pasted his point of no return. I did love how Kale tied that up to the full arc as well.
yes, this episode delivered a lot of ‘news.’ knowing the story of ceaser and the rubicon didn’t tell viewers anything about the specifics of the show.
what’s been revealed are the roles of the players and why things happened the way they did.
knowing what ‘rubicon’ means historically didn’t have much significance for this show until last night’s ep.
disregard above since other post was deleted.
mjunior – yes, i think there are a lot of “points of no return” in the show. that said, i think the big one [at least of season 1] has to be conspiring to commit terrorism on home soil.
1. Anyone else turned off my the stereotypical New Jersey characters used in the interview scenes. I’ve gotten so used to the quality of writing and casting on this show I found the depiction of these two characters surprising.
2. Kale is one of the most interesting characters on television. If Rubicon makes a second season I will have to put together one of those lists for Kale the way people did for Jack Bauer.
Gregory, I felt the same about the New Jersey characters. The best part was in the way that Grant handled the interview with Katab’s old girlfriend, (I forget her name). He was just so…. empathetic, and good with making her feel OK.
Alan, with respect, please don’t write off Rubicon’s renewal chances yet. Spurred on by the estimable Mo Ryan, a bunch of us fans (“Rubies”) are taking action and making as much noise as we can about the show. I HAVE to hope and act as if, like Will last night, we’re not minutes late and pennies short in doing so.
One main component of our making noise about the show is Twitter. There are now @SaveRubicon, @truxtonspangler, @KaleIngram, @tanyamacgaffin, and @TheWillTravers feeds. (@truxtonspangler in particular is hilarious and awesome.)
I read just this morning that downloads of Rubicon have spiked on iTunes. Between alternate revenue sources like that, the fans’ mobilization, and critics like Poniewozik, Ryan, and VanDerWerff directly voicing their wish for a renewal, I hope AMC will feel supported in renewing the show.
Regarding the quality of the last episode of this season and a potential second season, Henry Bromell, et al have repeatedly earned this viewer’s trust and repaid it handsomely. I for one am happy to make the bet that the 13th episode and a second season will be worthwhile.
where’s @milesfiedler? best analyst on the team next to will.
I really hope this show gets renewed. What would I like to see next week? A season finale that doesn’t end on a cliffhanger but on a conclusion. An ending that doesn’t require season 2 to pick up exactly where season 1 left off. I’m sick of shows like that.
I just love this show. I have no concerns about the last episode, in part because as Jason said, I’m used to The Wire approach where all the bad stuff happens in this episode and the last ties up loose ends. I also have total faith in the writers.
I never have been good at speculating possible outcomes, I read they had 8 different endings, so as long as it’s not a fairy tale ending, I’ll be happy.
I loved the pace and quick build of Wayward Sons. The tension was amazing, especially once Kale had Maggie in his car. Phew!
Well, I can’t think of anything else to say except that I have grown to look forward to this show as much as any other of my all time favs., like Mad Men, Deadwood, 6 Feet Under, BSG, etc. I even wrote AMC, begging for another season, a first for me.
Oh! Which episode of Breaking Bad did Michael Slovis direct?
Did Tanya take that pill?
I really hope this show gets renewed. How bad is it doing in the ratings compared to other AMC shows?
I just found last week’s ratings. Mad Men got about 2 million and Rubicon got .99 million. Breaking Bad had about 1.2 million (! wow. I thought it was doing better) at the end of season 3 (started out with 1.9, so it never broke 2 million the whole season).
So, it’s not like Rubicon was doing absolutely horribly. It’s not doing well, but it doesn’t seem entirely hopeless.
I think Tanya took the pill. It looked like she popped it into her mouth before taking a drink. Relapsing like that is very realistic.
NPR this morning had a story on am American in Al-Qaida. See [www.npr.org]
Kteb?
From “Wayward Sons.” What is the name of the classric rock tune in the first half of the show? Somewhat bluesy. Please, someone, tell me the song. I recall it from my youth and don’t know the name.
Got it! Found it in the title of this article. Whipping Post by the Allman Bros. Yes! Off to iTunes right now.
@ Cecile: “Carry on my Wayward Son” is by Kansas.
@ the ether: So it looks like David would have cracked this case in an instant. He literally wrote the book on The Houston Problem, which the Island Boys gave to Kateb as an instruction manual.
It makes you wonder: Was David murdered because he dug too deeply into API or because he unwittingly plotted a terrorist attack? And if the Island Boys had always used API information to help shape global events, how come David seems to be the only analyst that was ever silenced?
Thinking about the Kansas song reminded me: didn’t they have another hit song called “How Long to the Point of No Return”? Even though that song wasn’t used, having Kansas in the episode kind of invokes it, which ties nicely to the series title and themes picked up this episode.
And of course ‘Dust in The Wind’ most famous for its use in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure!
Hannah Lee, the song is “Point of Know Return”… not “…No Return”. It is featured in the album with the same title.
There is a scene is “Meet Me In St Louis” where they are at the 1904 World’s Fair. One of the highlights of the fair that year was a re-creation of the destruction of Galveston in the great hurricane of 1900. The children are keen to see the re-creation, and it is a highlight of the fair. I don’t know if this is the link, but it does seem more than just a coincidence.
good find. can see more info here:
[webpages.charter.net]
and here:
[www.tlaupp.com]
i’m not sure if the connection is an ‘easter egg’ of sorts for devoted rubies [as we’re apparently calling ourselves] or the intended clue from tom.
if it’s the clue it’s too little too late. considering kathryn found the dvds at the end of the last ep, i’m leaning towards the theory that one of the disks has data files on it linking the f.i. boys to kateb and past deeds. regardless…i like the link.
btw – i especially liked the bullet, “then the beauty of a new galveston ‘arises’ from the destruction.”
after re-watching the ep last night i have a question/problem with kale’s roman history lesson in the safe house.
he tells the story of caesar and cato, explaining that cato killed himself to protect his family so they could make peace with caesar and have a future. he tells kathryn that tom did the same thing.
so here’s my issue, if tom killed himself to protect kathryn, why did he leave so many clues that would put her in harms way? was he just feeling too guilty about leaving his wife and felt like he HAD to explain somehow or did he want her to turn evidence over and bust the f.i. boys? seriously…he left a lot of clues to some pretty damning stuff.
bradley’s suicide was definitely cato-like. he left nothing [other than the clover which was more of a plot device/crumb on the trail for kathryn].
thoughts?
Tom received the four-leaf clover also. It was an indication that he would die anyway, and that Katherine could be a collateral damage if he resisted and fought until the end.
I think he left the evidence in hope that when the terrorist attack happened she could understand why he did that…
I really felt for Will at the end. Since he lost his family in another terrorist attack (9/11), his failure to stop Galveston must’ve hit him pretty hard.
I really hope that AMC is patient with Rubicon. It is such a wonderful show and I just don’t want to think about it being canned.
And I agree that I kind of wanted this episode to be the season finale and then starting the next season with the aftermath.
Also, in addition to David, didn’t that kooky old chessman have this whole plot figured out within a night? It’s been a while since he’s been on the show, but I thought he figured out that Houston and those other cities the agent visited were all tied by petroleum.
Side point: Whatever happened to that guy? It seemed like he’d become an integral part of this show. Sure, his character is kind of a cliched trope for these conspiracy shows, but I always liked it when he was on screen.
Here’s to hoping for more in Season 2.
Didn’t he go round the bend after Kale pushed him? I just assumed he was off being crazy somewhere, poor guy.
As a nod to Alan’s work, I’m gonna guess this might be a favorite use of “Whipping Post” on TV:
[www.youtube.com]
I love this show but am still a bit puzzled by a couple of plot points relating to Kateb, namely wouldn’t a white kid from NJ who went off to Yemen in 2004 ALREADY be included on some US intelligence watch list, meaning that the API team should have already been aware of him? And is Kateb blowing up the oil tanker FOR the benefit of Truxton’s buddies albeit unknowingly, meaning that Atlas McDowell has penetrated the inner workings of Al Qaeda and implanted its own preferences for terrorist destruction (hence the use of ‘Whipping Post’ here to imply someone with no control over what happens to them)? Or are we to assume that Atlas learns about these plans along the way, via David e.g. before anyone else, and then adapts their business profile to suit?
Forgot to add, one fun part of this episode was Grant marvelling at all the FBI equipment in NJ, and his asking Will “why don’t we have all this stuff?” Assume the writers are shouting out to all the reviews that mention the old-world style of analysis at API.
I found it difficult to believe that a tanker explosion would disrupt Galveston more than the massive hurricane that hit it 2 years ago.
I say Rubicon makes a renewal. Late buzz is almost universally positive. AMC has a lot of cred to bank with viewers.
I really hope that Rubicon makes it, because this is really interesting television. AMC is such a great channel(FX too) because it is breaking all the old cliches that traditional television are saddled with. All three of these shows you kind of know that it isn’t going to end well for a lot of the characters and possibly any of your favorites, but they also do things that older shows wouldn’t, like introducing us to API in the very first episode but letting us figure out who they are on our own based on their actions instead of having to tell us who they all are in the first few episodes in some convoluted way.
I think that doing that and taking the conspiracy story and the Kateb story so slowly probably hurt the show but I personally found it very refreshing, kind of like they knew where they were going so they took their time and did it more like it would be in real life. IMO The Shield is the father of this type of television because every single thing that happened on that show led up to an amazing series finale, where everything was wrapped up neatly, even if some of your favorite characters didn’t make it out so well(understatement).
Closing note, I think there is a good chance that AMC renews Rubicon or next weeks ep wraps things up pretty neatly, because I think the people at AMC HAD to know going in that Rubicon wasn’t going to be a hit. Rubicon fills a void in my life where The X-Files used to be.
Towards the beginning of the show, didn’t Kale have a conversation with Spangler that indicated he was either aware of or directly involved with David Halas’ death? That has been bothering me ever since Kale has been actively helping Will.
Yeah, yet another one of those kind of gaping plot holes in an otherwise awesome show. If Kale was in on the whole train crash-Halas death thing, why is he now helping Will? Bizarre.
I’m not good with character names, but I thought Kale decided to help Will after Atlas McDowell murdered one of his old colleagues/lovers.
This morning NPR did a profile on Yousef al-Khattab, an American Muslim who is part of the recruiting process for Al Queda.
Is this blog possibly misspelling Kateb?
Kateb is how it’s spelled in the cable guide.
please renew! so much more interesting than yet another copy show
i promise to be a good viewer and purchase the stuff advertised during the show
Will and Kale have no concrete evidence against anyone, although the ‘Meet me in St. Louis’ DVD (it might be a different DVD with the movie label printed on it) will probably provide some sort of evidence. I thought the nervousness of Spangler – and the scene with him and Kale – was implying that one or the other had to go. So I suspect the DVD will trigger a Rubicon moment (four-leaf clover and suicide) for Spangler (as much as I will regret losing his character), and this will provide some measure of justice for David’s murder. This could mean that Kale might step up to run API and they could continue the struggle against Atlas-McDowell (using a different intelligence source) in a possible second season.
I too have come to like this show a lot, even though I have only the slightest grasp of what is going on. I am not good at paying attention and have to watch shows more than once to follow them usually. But anyway, this show has a nice moodiness that provides a great background for knitting, and when I try to concentrate on it, I like it even more. So I hope it comes back. But folks, we always have Three Days of the Condor to fall back on!
good stuff Trilby! I think I have a pretty good idea what is going on until I read the excellent posts here and realize I’m barely keeping up. Maybe I should take up crochet…
I think Kale’s overriding motivation is to have a legit API.
He will bring Will around before Will’s confrontation with Spangler which Will will enter with Katherine’s
conclusively daming material. Spangler can then be forced to give up privately the power of his position.
You are right that publicity means the end of API.
This is a good show, although I don’t think quite as good as some here seem to think.
For one, there seems to be an effort to avoid a number of strong dramatic beats. Eliminating Will was a top priority for Spangler. The attempt failed, and the scene dramatizing the moment Spangler finds this out is….nowhere.
Relatedly, the attempt to create an atmosphere of constant danger–Katherine opening the door with a knife, never leaving her apartment–is disregarded when the story requires. She leaves the safehouse fairly casually to retrieve the “tape” (actually DVD) for Will. (As an aside, with such enormous stakes, the importance placed on keeping Katherine safe seems a little odd as well.)
It’s a good show, with a nice look and good performances. But if it does return, a sharpening of the writing would be required to keep my attention. Ongoing murky subterfuge isn’t a gripping ongoing strategy.