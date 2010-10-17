‘Rubicon’ – ‘You Can Never Win’: Meet me at Bethesda Fountain

A review of the “Rubicon” season finale coming up just as soon as it pays cash money to watch where I’m going…
“This job… it’s all about not taking care of yourself.” -Will
When this first, and possibly only, season of “Rubicon” began, there were two things I was uncertain about: the glacial pace, and whether the conspiracy storyline would have a satisfactory conclusion, especially since the man who created it wouldn’t be around to finish it.
Three months later, I’ve got no problems whatsoever with the pace. Taking the plot out of the equation for a moment, the tone, look and characterization made “Rubicon” one of my favorite shows of this year, and that slow burn has contributed to that. The American Policy Institute is not a place for the impatient, whether you’re working there or watching it on your TV.
But as for how Henry Bromell (both writing and directing) brought resolution to the story begun a very long time ago by Jason Horwitch? I have to say, I was quite disappointed.
Even factoring in Spangler’s insistence to Will that the conspiracy is much bigger and more complicated than he can imagine, I have to assume that the basic shape is as he explained it to Mrs. Rhumor a couple of weeks ago: Spangler and the rest of the Fishers Island bunch(*) used the intelligence gathered by API to both predict and, at times, manipulate world events so that they would profit. In this case, the Galveston Bay attack wasn’t about slowing the supply of oil to America, but providing an excuse for an invasion of Iran where there would be many lucrative opportunities for companies like Atlas-McDowell. In other words, it’s one of the many conspiracy theory versions of 9/11.
(*) Here seen meeting in a vast, dark, spotlight-adorned room that couldn’t have been more ’70s if it had a disco ball.
So the show didn’t cheat on that score. It told us who the bad guys were and what they were doing. It’s what it did with those pieces in the finale where I felt let down(**).
(**) And before we get to those pieces, I should say that I’m viewing all of this as if “You Can Never Win” was the last episode of the show ever, and that therefore there won’t be a chance to address some of these issues later. But even if the show gets renewed, I don’t think the promise of later explanation was enough to justify some of my frustration here.
First, the amount of time we spent with Katherine Rhumor turns out to be completely pointless. She dies before she can give Will the DVD (he’s too freaked out to even notice she has it in her hand before he runs off), and she doesn’t even watch it all the way through so we can learn if there was anything new that David had to offer. (I did, though, appreciate how David and Tom Rhumor came back from the dead in this way to bring things full circle from the pilot.) She provided Will a couple of key puzzle pieces earlier, but overall the show never justified the amount of time spent on the character, or the presence of an actress as strong as Miranda Richardson.
Second, I was disappointed to see Kale so inconsequential in the finale. Bromell explained it as Kale taking the soldier’s view of this battle and living to fight another day. I can respect that, but Kale was too vital and important a character to be relegated to the sidelines here.
Third, I wasn’t happy to see Andy revealed to be some kind of player in this, particularly since her exact role was never really explained before she slipped off into the darkness. As I’ve said before, it seemed too implausible, too “24,” that a spy of some sort would be placed in an apartment across the street from Will. If her job was to get close to Will, that’s banking on pretty long odds that he would ever come over to say hi. And if her job was just to be there as a safe haven for Katherine (though I don’t think it was, based on her comments when Mrs. Rhumor showed up), why place her across the street from a key man at API? I liked the idea of Andy much better when she was just an ordinary woman randomly caught up in the maelstrom of Will’s work life. That played to the strengths of the show – the characterization and the portrait of intelligence work as a soul-crushing endeavor – where this plays to the show’s weaker aspects.
Fourth, like Truxton Spangler, I was expecting more brains from Will than he ever displayed. That’s the challenge of doing a show where your hero is defined by an extraordinary talent that he’ll then have to display for viewers to buy into or not. “Studio 60” failed in part because we were told the heroes were comic masterminds and yet their sketches were incredibly lame. Will was introduced to us as an utter genius, yet I never felt like there were many “eureka!” moments from him as the season moved along. Even the scene last week where he figured out Kateb was tied to Atlas-McDowell was a day late and a dollar short, because a lot of viewers at home had figured it out several episodes earlier. Will spent much of the season stumbling along, getting rightfully chewed out by Kale for doing stupid things. And in the finale most of the discovery moments come courtesy of API’s computer specialist, which seems to fly in the face of what the show, and this company, has been about. Obviously, much of the data that Will and Miles and the rest have to analyze come from computers, but my heart sank when I realized that the big climax of Will’s search was going to come as he and Miles watched Hal do a series of database searches. An analog show shouldn’t lean so heavily on the digital in the end.
And yet even with my disappointment at how the plot played out, the parts of “Rubicon” that always worked continued to do so in the finale. As always, the best material was about the toll this job takes on the people at API, up to and including Truxton Spangler himself. They’re all broken in different ways – Spangler’s break just manifested itself as an overdeveloped ego that ultimately led the shadow cabinet to send him one of those fatal four-leaf clovers.
That clover’s arrival was a nice example of how Bromell managed to give us a final scene that felt both ambiguous and yet very much an ending. We don’t know how Truxton’s going to die – by his own hand or Mr. Roy’s – but he and we know it’s coming. We don’t know if anyone in the government will actually care about Will’s findings, especially if Spangler’s dead, but he’s going to put it out there. If the show comes back, there’s more story, but if not, there’s a conclusion.
And that conclusion extended to the little arcs for the other characters. Grant got his promotion, Miles and Julia remained together (even if he’s twitchier than usual after Will ropes him into the conspiracy), and Tanya wisely realized the time was right to cash out. (And the timing of her announcement, right after Grant’s promotion goes through but ultimately unrelated to it, was a very funny moment in a fairly dark episode.)
I grew to really enjoy “Rubicon,” and I’m going to miss these people and this world if it doesn’t come back. But the finale mainly showed how hard it is to pull this kind of season-long thriller plot, and why Bromell has wisely said that if there were to be a second season, he’d spend more time on stories of life at API. That’s what the heart of the show is, not in crossword puzzles and four-leaf clovers.
What did everybody else think?
So man thoughts going through my head right now. I need time to sort them.
And I need to have a good cry, because I’m going to miss Rubicon. So, so much.
yeah i just watched the finale i guess i was expecting a little bit more but it did wrap up well. definitely seemed more like a conclusion than an ongoing story. this was a really well-written article thanks for taking the time to pull everything together!
This episode kinda sucked, but not as much as The Wire season 4 finale.
Alan, I agree with your review.
I was very disappointed with Kathryn’s arc. Why didn’t she finish watching the DVD? I also don’t understand why Will didn’t take the DVD and watch it. Is this the last we see of Meet Me in St. Louis or could it pop up again later in the series? It seems David had some very important information to share with Will and it’s unfortunate that we may never find out what it is.
I was hoping there would be more emotion in the scene shared between Will and Truxton. Instead it was just a lot of dialogue. Nothing new was revealed, since we’d been aware of Truxton’s angle for the last couple episodes. I was actually expecting one or both of them to end up getting thrown over the edge of the API building, yet both of them safely walked away.
I was disappointed that Andy ended up being something other than Will’s neighbor. There were moments in earlier episodes where she looked genuinely shocked, like when she saw Bloom in Will’s apartment while he was asleep. It seems that was to trick the viewers into thinking she was just an ordinary person and not involved in the conspiracy. It felt cheap to find out she was involved.
In some ways this felt like a series finale, in other ways a setup for what’s to come if Rubicon gets a second season. I get the feeling there will be changes to the series in terms of structure and direction, and this is foreshadowed by the internal changes at API: Grant’s promotion, Tanya quitting, Will confiding in Miles, Truxton challenging Will to make a case against him.
I am still hoping for a series renewal.
I agree with Sareeta 100%
1) The fact that Katherine never got to give Will the DVD is irrelevant. Will already has the information he needs to make a case against Spangler, and Spangler has been given the Clover Treatment so his personal stake in it all is moot.
Furthermore, though I was initially upset with Katherine’s decision to turn off the TV when David came on to explain things, I realized it really didn’t matter to us, the viewers, because we already have enough pieces to form most of the puzzle.
I’m surprised you say the time spent with Katherine was pointless. Her story was integral to many of the developments in previous episodes. With her character, we were given a perspective on the workings of Atlas McDowell that we would never have seen had the story only followed Will. Plus, had she not investigated her husband’s suicide, Will would never have broken the case and been able to tie Spangler to the murder of David and Peter Pan’s Mystical Island Boys.
2) With an episode titled “You Can Never Win”, I didn’t expect many revelations or happy endings. Also, knowing that a second season was kept in mind when the show was being produced, I had already accepted that we wouldn’t have all the answers.
And really, I think we got what was necessary, regardless of whether or not it was what we wanted.
3) I couldn’t agree more about Kale’s role in the finale. I know it was all about Will confronting Spangler, but we saw more of Miles than Kale. That’s just wrong.
4) Again, I totally agree about Andy. That entire sequence felt like it was lifted from another, lesser show. Maybe the plot point would redeem itself in the long-term, but it seemed forced and honestly kind of ridiculous.
Those complaints aside, I thought this was a solid installment in the series and a fine finale. I said last week that it seemed Rubicon had taken a page from The Wire and placed all the gunfire in the penultimate episode, and this episode would likely see us watching the dust settle. Which it did, mostly, though Katherine’s death was a fairly big moment even if my emotional reaction from the scene came from the sense of hopelessness and dread for Will instead of pity and sadness for Katherine.
And so, with that, I bid farewell to Rubicon (I’m not getting my hopes up) and the Sunday-night excitement and brain-thinking that it allowed me to partake in.
Jason your tastes in what satisfies you lies closely to mine. And as Tina said we could always use more Kale. If I knew another season existed, I would be happy with the amount of time he got.
Besides, I’ve really grown to like Miles.
I agree with you on many of your points. The DVD was more for her and closure and with David I think it leaves more for the imagination. It could have just been words of encouragement or something he already found out on his own. So was Truxton acting on his own when he had Katherine killed or was that part of the Atlas crews plan?
Yes, lots of unresolved things, but actually more than I feared we’d get.
Katherine watching the DVD was a lovely scene. Not only was it great to see Harris Yulin and Peter Gerety again as they popped into the scene, Miranda Richardson played so much without needing dialogue. I agree that she was underused, but what she did do was wonderful.
We could have used more Kale, but we could always use more Kale. And a little more Mr. Roy.
That dark spot-lit room was totally Parallax View.
so disappointed in this finale. i don’t know what to think at this point.
my only hope is that there were so many loose ends to this finale that it points to a season 2.
Here’s hoping that Season 2 reveals that the dark-haired woman who Katherine met was actually Andy’s identical twin sister.
The safe house that Katherine found Andy was not her apartment across from Will.
I wish Andy had just been a neighbor.
I thought less Kale was appropriate in this episode because- as you said- he is a soldier who didn’t ask questions (as Spangler told him) and he is laying low to be able to continue.
The battle was between Truxton and Will and it had to center on them.
There are enough questions to launch a second season. These characters are too wonderful to lose.
This finale? Convinced me they shouldn’t be trusted with a second season, if they frak up the first this badly.
I was able to deal with Truxton’s stalling, to ramp up support for a new war (which golly, shouldn’t be hard, since we’ve yearned for one with Iran since the Hostage crisis), even the lack of further assassination attempts on Will, as he was spreading the poison of his knowledge among his co-workers. (Miles, it was good knowing you.)
Before what happened with Katherine, I thought the most elegant solution was simply to fire Will — even Truxton pointed out he ducked out during the most crucial meetings, and he allowed Grant to warn his wife during a time when all phone calls would be under scrutiny. Heck, why not have the FBI frogmarch him out, for the sin of having files outside the office, alone? Considering what happened to Sibel Edmonds, his accusations would be so much noise in the attack’s chaos, and after the documented leaks he’s caused even after the FBI investigation, he’s the one who should be fearing for his reputation, then his life.
But then, we get him and Truxton — both marked for death by the men we’ve been told really are the dangerous ones — on a rooftop below other tall buildings — and you can’t tell me a sniper with Iranian markings couldn’t take them out?
No, really — these men rule America and our foreign policy? Really?
And what of Katherine? I turned the sound down because from her entry into that space, it was clear it was a slaughterhouse. For a woman who was so afraid she held a knife in her hand when Will stopped by, until she was sure no one was behind him, she got all ready to die to trust a woman she never met, to take her to a meeting.
With the waste of Katherine Rhumor, the IQ points of the show dropped 50 percent, and went downhill from there. I no longer care if any of them survive, because they’re too compromised or dense to even become the heroes of their own lives.
If RUBICON’s handlers had the balls and the courage of their convictions, they would have killed Will, and shown that for AFI, Life Goes On. If this is the level of compromise they had to make in order to make a second season possible, then it was in vain.
The apartment Katherine Rhumor went where she met Andy was not the apartment across from Will. It was far nicer then the apartment she was in across from Will. The implication to me was that Tom Rhumor and David Haddas were working together and both hired Andy to keep eyes on the people they cared about who may be in danger from Spanger – Katherine and Will. So Andy specifically set up shop across from Will to keep eyes on his apartment. I don’t think she was necessarily supposed to start sleeping with him – but she took the opportunity to get closer to him when it presented.
Interesting thought, it hadn’t occurred to me. I didn’t notice it being a different apartment but I could have missed that easily enough.
Agree
You’re probably right. Great theory.
I’m not sure this makes sense, as it requires Andy to keep two apartments, and happen to be at the right one at the right time (remember, she didn’t know Katherine was coming, and there was no signal to her). Considering she’s always been at home whenever Will (or Maggie) has knocked, the idea that she would just happen to be at the other apartment when Katherine needs her seems too coincidental. Perhaps there are other shifts in the Mott St. apartment, staffed by other Andy-types, but, again, quite a coincidence that Katherine shows up when she does.
I actually thought at the end that perhaps Andy was not on the side of good, and that she was there to give Katherine a false sense of security so she’d go out in the open. I suppose, without a second season, we’ll never know.
As implausible as Andy just jumping right into the sack, and a relationship, with a guy she’d only seen from a distance was, I didn’t want her to be part of the conspiracy either (or have whatever insider role hers was). I agree with your thoughts. It was an unsatisfying finale.
Oh, and as for Andy “being one of the people assigned to protect you” — Andy, you’re doing one heck of a job.
And oh, if Andy’s working for someone, is that someone a dead man? How is she being paid? When she walks away, who does she report to? And why does it matter that she has a gun, when she fails to use it to secure or protect the two people she was assigned to? She walked away from Will and Katherine when one, at least, was still alive — isn’t that called desertion?
My guess is that she works for Kale, but with instructions not to get too involved.
The biggest issue I had was one you touched on–the entire Katherine Rhumor storyline was utterly pointless. If you cut out every scene she’s in, the story is still intact. Other than getting Will out of API and gallivanting around NYC she served no purpose, and having Will IN API was always far more interesting (see Ingram, Kale).
The glacial pace of the show didn’t bother me, except that I feared the pacing wasn’t so much an aesthetic decision as a realization that there wasn’t enough story to tell. The finale seems to prove that point.
The thing with Andy was just awful. Of course on a show like this you’re suspicious that any character could be more than he/she seems, but to have her be some sort of agent who Will just happens to blunder into is just awful. And then, if she was there to protect Katherine, why the hell did she pretty much let her get murdered without lifting a finger? And when she walks away she doesn’t seem all that concerned/upset/whatever.
“Rubicon” had a lot to recommend itself, but with all the problems with pacing and plotting, I don’t know that I’ll return for a second season if there is one.
As someone mentioned, you needed Katherine there to dig into the details of Atlas-McDowall. This isn’t a show that cut to random scenes…it told the story as observed by its characters. So you needed a character to navigate that part of the mystery, something that nobody at API could do.
“….but with all the problems with pacing and plotting,”
To me those weren’t problems. I absolutely loved the pacing. I find it restful as I did on Mad Men for while. The show ran at the pace of that time, and it relaxed me. Though it seems Mad Men has moved away from that.
I for one would definitely watch another season.
Grant “I’m glad you’re all here… I’ve been promoted to team leader”
Tanya “I quit!”
The bang bang dialog and the quick pan to the totally crestfallen Grant was priceless.
If this is the last I ever see of this show and all I got from Kale was two minutes of air time then someone needs to pay.
Please keep Rubicon going AMC!
If RUBICON survives, I hope they stick with Grant Test being the courageous face of American intelligence – an imperious Michael Scott whose lack of emotional intelligence makes sure the Terrorists Do Win. Did Grant really think his co-workers would cheer, since they’d see plainly that the cost of his promotion was the recommendation for war with Iran? I think that’s Smithers-level toadying….
I gotta say, when I saw what Isiah Whitlock, Jr. did I thought “Shiiiiiiit”
The Finale for me was good enough. I thought Kale’s roof top speech really explained the episode: Intelligence is a failure business, you win some & lose a lot”.
I though killing Katherine Rhumor was desperate & too late for the clover club boys, which I think represents what I think all spies know about their business.
I think Andy being hired by Tom Rhumor doesn’t make it cheap. The fact that Will didn’t find out made it ok for me. If she was hired by Truxton and she had the “fell in love with the mark” arc, that would have made it more 24 like and cheap for me.
Will’s bumbling made it more realistic for me-showing that he was in over his head most of the time. I was surprise he went to David Blooms place. Plus the “check the alias’ travel dates” was used earlier in the season when tracking Kateb, so the fact that he went back to that trick didn’t surprise me.
I think the decision to bring Rubicon back is tied to how well The Walking Dead series performs.
Referring to the first sentence, would it have been closed captioned as Sh-e-e-e-e-a-t? (note that a few episodes back, they actually spelled it correctly when it was a reference to the quality of the liquor.
I hung in there on Rubicon through everything, and now I feel a complete fool. Episode 13 was a multi-car freeway pileup, and made my investment of time a complete waste. I should have bailed when TVWOP did. Henry Bromell is a hack.
For all the flaws commented on, and some I agree with, Andy being the only one that stands out big for me at this moment, I found myself really enjoying the last hour. I forgot about everything else going on in life, and not many shows can keep me from doing that.
I can’t help but wonder how hard it was for Harry Bromwell to write an ending when he hasn’t a clue as to whether it will be renewed or not. And he was given the show when he wasn’t even the one who conceived of it. To have it handed to him, and then, oh by the way, make sure you write it so it can either be a finale for the story period, or a tie-in to next year. But perhaps this is common place and something any good writer learns to deal with? I don’t know.
Anyway, I wondered why Katherine stopped watching the DVD than decided she realized she needed to get it to Will, and get the hell out of there and to the address given her.
The fact that she didn’t get to give the DVD to Will bothered me, but then again, Will had everything figured out anyway. That she died was a bit anti-climatic but I thought it felt real.
I have to admit out of all the characters, Katherine’s was the one I grew tired of. I always looked forward to seeing any of the other very much.
Again, all in all, I was very satisfied with it. I watch TV for escapism and to be entertained for the most part. And I like them to sometimes give me something to think about later. Rubicon including the finale succeeded in doing that for me.
One last thing, I couldn’t jump into Mad Men right afterwards. I needed time for the finale to let me go. When I don’t want to watch something else afterwards, that says a lot in my book. Because there is enough going on that gives me something to think about after I turn off the set.
Can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I think next Sunday night, I’m going to miss watching Rubicon more than Mad Men.
I really enjoyed this season. After a mini-Rubicon-marathon today leading up to tonight’s finale, I can say the performances and pacing really did hold together (even when the plot got a bit twisty).
I really would love this show to come back again, even in a limited run.
My only quibble is with how Katherine’s storyline panned out. It seemed sort of a let down: not just that she died, but the chaos and emotional confusion of that scene. The scene featuring her death became all about Will, without letting us absorb the full impact of what was happening to Katherine on its own.
It almost seems like, if they were going to kill her off, they should have done it an episode or 2 prior, to raise the personal stakes – let the audience know that anyone could die (not just the bad guys or distant strangers).
Hannah, I completely agree. Rubicon stakes were so much higher, that I just feel like I need more to make sure the characters I’ve grown to care about are okay.
I might be only person, but I miss Ed. I want to know he’s all right.
No matter what happens to this show, I’m glad I got to know the characters of Kale Ingram and Truxton Spangler. They are as awesome as their names.
Thanks, Alan for championing this show through Hitfix and podcast. I hope we at least see one more season. I need to know too many things: like what’s the relationship between Kale and Maggie?
Here’s one I would add to your list: Why was Spangler and a co-conspirator having what should have been a very private conversation in a very public space… that ECHOES? You’d think these two never conspired before. Geez.
Maybe it’s because it’s a pet peeve of mine, but what bothered me most about the finale was that for some random reason Katherine Rhumor didn’t use the DVD box to carry the DVD (which probably got all scratched up in her purse)! Why, Katherine, why? (Not to mention, had she carried the DVD in the box, maybe Will wouldn’t have overlooked her carrying the movie they have been talking about in the last few episodes.)
Other than that, I agree that it was quite a disappointing finale in the ways that were pointed out, though I enjoyed the rest of the season enough to watch a second season if that happens.
Just one more thing:
Why does Donald Bloom have a personal camera?
Why does a spy need a camera?
Why does a hitman use a personal camera with date/time encryption?
It’s just as futile as asking why God needs a starship, ain’t it?
And if the Rubes come back next year, this season’s Hal will be missing. They can use the tank-town action-figure Gretas from CHUCK, to fill in….
A camera would be the most important tool in a spy’s toolbelt. More than a gun. I do agree that the date/time stamp didn’t seem like something bloom would use.
I’m pretty sure Katherine stopped watching the DVD because that part wasn’t meant for her. The message from her husband would have been extremely personal to her, and she would have respected the same about Hadas’s. I also kind of like the fact that it never got to Will–the two of them were just normal people caught up in bigger events, it seems realistic that they would make these kinds of mistakes (e.g. they thought a public space would be enough, since that’s what people always do in the movies, and so didn’t think through contingencies such as: how would I get this to him even if I were poisoned).
As for the rest, I’d have preferred Andy not be involved, but it didn’t really affect my enjoyment of the show. And I really can’t understand what about this episode would have ruined the entire season for people. It seems to me like it gave some resolution to the story, while allowing for the bigger picture to continue into a second season. The worst thing this show could do would have a whole new conspiracy for each individual season–then it would be exactly like 24.
“And I really can’t understand what about this episode would have ruined the entire season for people”
It seems to me like a lot of people build up personal visions of where they want or expect a tv show or movie to go and unless it closely or exactly matches their vision, they feel like it was a waste of time, even if they enjoyed everything prior to the conclusion. It makes sense to be disappointed about things but at the same time there are so many people that like any given show that there is no way that each individual can be catered to. That’s why I try to see things for how they are, and now for how I want them to be. I understand why others don’t though
@Dexx, Maybe that’s why it worked for me. I never try to figure out what’s going to happen next, or how I want to see it play out. I would be a terrible show-runner. :)
I guess I wasn’t paying attention, or maybe I just didn’t care either way, but I wasn’t thinking of Will as a genius. Yeah, Spangler blew smoke up his ass, and he was really good at his job, but I saw his character just as someone who worked really hard in his less-than-perfect, human, way to get to the bottom of why his friend was killed. His friend who was the father of his dead wife. That he stumbled into the Bilderbergers wasn’t his fault. He did well enough with the tools he had.
I’m with Angela — TV lets me escape. If I wanted a show perfectly analogous to the real world I’d watch city council meetings on the community access. I didn’t like a few choices, like how Andy was used, but I’m not going to lose any sleep over them.
Rubicon entertained me immensely, and in a way, or with a style, that few shows have. For me it really is unique, more like a ’70s movie. I hope it comes back.
If I wanted a show perfectly analogous to the real world I’d watch city council meetings on the community access.
This made me laugh. :-D
So the problem is that the Katherine character didn’t tie up into a neat bow like a Hollywood movie? The creator’s of Rubicon used these characters to tell the story of a conspiracy and sometimes it doesn’t end with a nice happy ending. Katherine’s character showed Will that innocent people can get hurt from the greed and deception of others. If there’s another season, her death may lead Will to work even harder or to walk away. Plus, her death showed that Atlas will still one step ahead (and couldn’t Andy be working for Atlas?) Besides, it’s not like there was anything new on the DVD that Will didn’t know anyway.
I thoroughly enjoyed Rubicon… I hope it’s back, and generally I liked the finale, but was disappointed in a few specific portions.
I exclaimed out loud “Rubicon, you’re better than this” when Andy’s “secret” broke… that was more a plot device on the level of a Stephanie Meyer book than a smart high end drama.
Also, it’s not a good thing when I can speak lines of dialogue before the on screen characters. After Spangler’s convo with one of the Illuminati (yes I know, NOT the Illuminati but might as well have been), I said “So am I” along with the character who was basically giving Truxton his pre-clover kiss of death. When the flowers arrived, I already knew they were coming, or at least the clover was… a show that for the most part kept me on my toes in the end proved way too formulaic. The VERY end, I thought, was good, because it did leave some things open if we are lucky enough for a second season.
And yes, absolutely, positively, where was Kale? I at least expected Will to inform him about Katherine and to have a couple of dramatic moments. That was disappointing.
Great show… great cast… great score… wonderful style all around, finale did not live up to my expectations all the way. I didn’t hate it, just hoped for more.
Now bring on Robert Kirkman’s masterpiece… I’m ready to see how it translates to the big screen. I’ve been waiting for years to see it happen.
Good question about Kale. It seems the show swapped out a strong “Will tells Kale about Katherine” scene to give us the “Maggie comforts Will” scene. I’d have rather seen Kale.
I’m not sure what Kale could have said except “No, really, drop this.” He’d already made it clear that he was going to follow his survival instincts on this one, and not get dead over something that no one will “give a crap” about, in Spangler’s words. (I don’t necessarily agree, but I can see why Kale would think the investigation had veered into futility).
I missed Kale too, but I think perhaps the show romanticized its characters less than we did, and used them in ways that were true to their personalities – Maggie would comfort Will, Kale would stay away.
Any admiration I had for the show pretty much died with this episode.
There’s the 24″-style twist that made every element of the the relationship false. One could accept that an average woman would do some of the dumb stuff she did (she managed to upset the character she was assigned to watch several times). But an agent? Nope. And it made the scenes shot where she was alone– but still acting like an average woman– into cheats.
Here’s another fun question. How did Will get into his would-be assassin’s apartment to search it? Why was anything still left in the assassin’s place after he was known to be dead? The all-powerful conspiracy didn’t sweep it to remove everything? How convenient.
There’s a simple rule in these sorts of thrillers: People who behave stupidly when they’re up against an All-Powerful Conspiracy have to die. Otherwise it makes the APC look bad.
So Katherine Rhumor’s death was long overdue– she’s been wandering around for several shows, constantly under surveillance, taking all sorts of foolish risks. Will Travers– who has been held up as brilliant all through the season– should be dead about six times over.
And then we have the only spy agency agency in the world that uses only one computer. But that one computer can get to any database needed in any a few seconds with only a few commands. Yeah, sure.
The characters were nice– all cliches, but not too bad (I stikl wonder why Eddie Deezen wasn’t playing a computer guy). And it was nice to have a show where the good guys don’t foil the evil plot.
Also, the guy who set up the ridiculous storyline left after one episode. I did like a lot of what transpired in the 11 episodes between the premier and the finale.
If the showrunners promise they will not have any stupid conspiracy plots involving agency personnel, I’d cheerfully support a season 2. I just don’t figure they’d be able to resist… and I’m not sure AMC will give them a chance. The first and last episode of a season are dangerous ones to blow.
Bah. Bad. Stupid expectations of American TV series that they have to be renewed forever.
This whole story was a great mini-series. It reminded me of countless BBC mini-series, beginning with the John le CarrÃ© dramatizations. It was done with the same care and attention to detail, and spinning out a story with secrets and betrayals. It should have been planned to END, to be resolved, like a novel would. I never cared if it came back next year. The same people could have written another story. This one needed a resolution. If it never does come back, the ending is horrible.
Boo. Let down. They should go back to screenwriting school.
Better than I expected, worse than I’d wanted. It was still more satisfying than most of the other shows I watched this week. Even with its big flaws, I very much enjoyed this season. I was a bit disappointed at how little Miranda Richardson got to do, and if this show does continue, I hope I don’t feel the same way about Lauren Hodges. As much as I liked Julia, I loved the dynamic between Miles, Grant, and Tanya, and I was hoping that the show would eventually get back to just the three of them.
This episode works so well as an ending that it’s a little hard for to imagine what shape the show would take in a second season. Whatever happens, I’m glad to have watched this season, and will buy the season on Blu-ray if it gets released.
The plot was a mess but I kept watching because I was rooting for the API ‘underlings’ the whole time.
Go Team E!
I just finished watching what I hope is NOT the series of finale of Rubicon. I have also just finished reading Mo Ryan’s review, as well as yours, Alan. I would say I am surprised, if not downright shocked, that both of you were so disappointed in the last the episode. As you reminded us constantly during the season, the heart of this show were the characters, NOT the plot. I feel wholly satisfied that I got to the heart of the characters. Whether Truxton Spangler is going to die and how may be interesting next season (!), but right now, the worst has happened and everyone is to blame. Wasn’t that Kale’s point? Intelligence is a mostly a losing game. But it was a fascinating loss.
I’m not disappointed at all with the lack of answers as I feel they had to write it as if there would be more seasons, to do otherwise would be to make cancellation more likely. To me this has never been a stand alone season, that stuff is for shows like Persons Unknown. This show has a bigger ambition and they had to go for it, to make it more complicated than can be resolved in 13 episodes.
Things I liked this episode: The conversation with Spangler at the end, the fact that Annie Parisse will be around more if the show is renewed, the scene in Bloom’s apartment, the office politics. Julia’s great arms. :)
Things I didn’t like so much: the bad guys meeting place looked right out of an episode of Chuck when this show aspires to something less ridiculous, the impotence of Andy in the central park scene, she didn’t even call an ambulance, Katherine not being more aware she was injected was highly unrealistic, it would have hurt.
Overall I was satisfied and felt it was a much more solid finale than Mad Men’s. At least Will didn’t spontaneously propose to Maggie. ;)
The one thing missing is I think they needed one good, even if short, action moment. Just something.
Not only the fact that Andy didn’t even call an ambulance, but that as someone who was supposed to protect Katherine she didn’t even notice the guy walking toward her wearing rubber gloves. What kind of a protector is that?
I will admit that the finale felt a bit rushed but I liked its ambiguity quite a bit.
Re: Andie: I don’t think she was meant to get close to Will so much as to observe him. That they did get close was probably a bonus. It broke my heart that she was involved.
RE: Eureka: Will and Miles did have one with Hal when they connected Bloom and the plane back to Spangler. I’m not sure what you were expecting there. Should the camera have zoomed in on Will’s bulging eyes. That sort of thing seems counter to the style of the show.
Another heartbreaking moment: Will and Maggie on the couch. You could see will doing the trust calculations in his head when she reached out to him and it was just so sad to watch the fear and paranoia in his eyes for a few moments. Also, Tanya quitting because she came to terms with that the job required and saw it as the unhealthy thing that is was. And Miles’ confusion and disillusionment. Katherine may have died but there were really no survivors.
I think that I could be satisfied with the show if it ended like this. Season 2 would necessarily look very different but first and foremost I’m not sure that there could be an API any longer. Setting aside the fact that Spangler runs API and he’s likely not long for the world, if the conspiracy gets reported on, could API exist without its credibility?
I like the episode despite some of its flaws. The Andy reveal was pretty obvious I thought. She could be part of Atlas McDowell as I though I saw her in the AM building the first time Will went there. Plus she was a weird girlfriend. Never trusted her. What normal girl would put up with Will’s behavior. I think there is a wider conspiracy as well but not sure what it is.. Hoping they bring this show back around..
I can’t see any value to a show like this returning, in that the plot would invariably have to revolve around yet another conspiracy/imminent threat.
I enjoyed Rubicon this year, to a point. The characterizations were strong, and the look of the show was excellent. As for the finale, agree that it was largely a miss–Katherine’s arc didn’t pay off, and her behavior wasn’t logical. Agree w/an earlier post about the absurdity of Spangler meeting in a noisy stairwell (“Galveston was a success!” he practically shouted. Terrific.). And the meeting room may have been a hat tip to the ’70’s, but it didn’t make it any less comic.
Last, let me offer a word of praise for 24, which everyone seems to be using as shorthand for hackneyed storytelling. Yes, that show was all about dramatic beats, and it pulled every trick it could think of out of the storytelling bag. Which made for a show that was a heckuva lot of fun. I realize Rubicon wasn’t going for fun, but being that it largely missed whatever it WAS going for, the shots against 24 seem a little misplaced.
Oh, P.S. the killing of Katherine seemed to be like when David Palmer was attacked. What’s on those gloves, anyway? And why don’t they use them for all murders? So convenient. But the trashmen better be careful.
Woohoo! I didn’t get bounced out to the main page and have to click through that commercial/trailer thing again. Thank you Hitfix!
Anyway, Kmarko, Roy used a syringe, same as Bloom was trying to do Will.
I remember Will looking at his hand where he got stabbed with the syringe when he was told Maggie that Katherine had died.
You sure about that? Seems that Katherine would notice getting a shot…she didn’t seem to notice anything was wrong until she got woozy.
It was a needle, you saw it when he dumped the gloves in the trash. Are the KMarko from Barstool NY?
’24’ wasn’t just hackneyed– it was ridiculous. Every season, at least 50% of the new characters were moles. People’s families extended every year, with new relatives showing up.
By going nuclear/World War 3/Impeachment in season two, they ran out of evil plots too soon.
The big issue, though, was that they didn’t plot the story out to its conclusion– they’d write 3-4 episodes ahead and sometimes change their mind. So you’d get these WWE-style character morphs, which would destroy the continuity.
You’d have X– who was a sympathetic character– worried about “Super-Jack” and working desperately to try to save him in Hour 5. By Hour 12, the character had become evil, and was working against Jack.
It made for semi-compelling storytelling, because you didn’t know who was bad. But you had to accept it as camp, not as anything real. And you couldn’t watch reruns or DVDs without noticing all the gigantic holes.
It was a neat idea and they got one season fairly close to right (#2), but they didn’t have the skill/inclination to make it work. That’s why it’s shortghand for “goofy.”
24 was camp. That’s exactly right. Better yet, it was pulp. There’s a quotation from Reiko Aylesworth, who played Michelle on the show, where she said that it was pulp, that “24” was not “The West Wing.” It shouldn’t be taken all that seriously.
Yes, almost every season had a mole or two and yeah, not plotting the story out had some, uh, interesting effects. Season three, for example, with James Badge Dale as Chase, went from being awful to pretty great once “24” went on a hiatus so the writers could regroup.
And yes, the show was very often ridiculous, but come on, part of the fun was just going along with some of the stuff! Like the big turn in season five (although that season is pretty wonderful), and, for example, in season seven, when Jack needs a car and a computer and finds a car he can break into and hot-wire with a MacBook sitting in the passenger’s seat. Not to mention the attack on the White House … don’t over-think it; just go with it!
Honestly, I think the show embraced its ridiculousness (season one not included; season one is an entirely different creature than the rest). Most of the seasons of 24 (six and eight are glaring exceptions) were brilliant for what the show was. Yes, it basically developed its own set of tropes (moles; leader-in-charge disagrees with Jack and Jack goes rogue only to have leader-in-charge agree with Jack, et al.) and it did make a mistake by going nuclear in its second season, but it was often thrilling and fun.
So was “24” ridiculous? Yes. Does it deserve this label as hackneyed and ridiculous storytelling? Only if you take it as totally serious. And especially if you look at season six and eight. It was pulp, and even if it maybe aspired to be anything more than pulp, that’s how it turned out.
(Also, for the record, the only families that really expanded were the Bauers in season six and the Palmers in season three — when Wayne was awful — and again in season six, when the show totally misused Regina King and ruined Wayne again after his vast improvement in season five. In my mind, season six doesn’t exist. And yeah, Tony Almeida went from evil to good to evil to sort of good in one season, but not all characters flip-flopped that much.)
And … I loved Rubicon. Even if the finale has its issues, especially if it’s the series finale (but I hope it isn’t).
Life leaves many things unresolved. We all have a lot of pointless experiences, unfinished stories. So yes, I liked Rubicon’s ending a lot.
Yes, but if you like pointless and unfinished, you can get that in life. People generally watch TV, movies or theater to see something different.
It was why I didn’t watch “The Wire” often. I don’t need to see a show about how screwed-up and unproductive the drug war is– I can see that from the paper.
The Annie “reveal” surprised and disappointed me as well; her prior actions and reactions just don’t seem to be consistent with her having been in on things. That being said, it seemed to me that rather than being her protector, Annie was there to deliver Katherine to her pursuers – and probably was the one to tip off Mr. Roy where to find her. Annie was just far to passive in letting someone she was supposed to be saving walk right into danger…and do absolutely nothing about it once it started happening right in front of her.
Keep in mind that Thomas Rhumer’s final allegiance was to the Fisher’s Island group…he – as well as any of the others who could no longer in good conscience accept being a part of what the group was doing – could have outed the group’s doings. Instead they chose to kill themselves and keep quiet. I think the Meet Me In St. Louis DVD was put there as a safeguard…if Katherine found it, she was getting close enough to knowling what was going on…and he knew she’d trust whatever he told her to do, so she’d walk right into it.
I really love this show, it has become my second favorite thing on TV after Mad Men…here’s hoping that it will be renewed, there’s precious little quality, intelligent programming out there!
I’m wondering too about Andy, exactly what she was trying to do with Katherine. Though, I’d suspected she was more than just a flaky artist, since the show gave us shots of completed crossword puzzles in her apartment several times, echoing the “crossword puzzle as operative communication device” from the first episode.
Yeah, I’m thinking Annie tipped off Mr. Roy as well. Seemed obvious.
I wonder if Jason Horwitch had meant for Annie just to be a regular civilian, and Bromwell flipped the script?
Correction, it’s Andy, not Annie. That’s what I get for watching without the closed captioning on…
Absolutely stunning TV, right up there with Le Carre’s best.
Didn’t David Chase teach anyone anything? Life has loose ends, unfair outcomes and fallible characters. Loved every second of this show and am so happy it got made.
They lost this battle, the series is about the war. Enemies foreign and domestic. The great game. Kale was right to retreat, Bromell was right to emphasise this through backgrounding the character.
One thing that did bug me slightly is that yes, for a pattern-recognition genius Travers is a bit dim sometimes. But then that’s the Professor type for you.
Not sure we needed David Chase to teach us those things. At any rate, saying “life has…” can sometimes just be an easy escape for sloppy storytelling.
Exactly, or how many times did Davis Simon toy with the viewers when we could see exactly what Mcnulty should have done only to have Stringer get away when it was right there in fron of him? In the real world people have limitations and arent always two step ahead and they live in the moment. How was Will to know the DVD meant anything? I think this was a great series and I really hope we can see it renewed.
I’m pretty sure that, after Spangler walked away from Will on the roof, the sound of a gunshot was heard. I actually rewound and watched that bit again, and heard the sound again. The implication, of course, is that Spangler shot himself, as Tom Rhumor did.
Really? I’ve noticed some of the sounds don’t come through unless one really listens. I’ll be checking for that gunshot sound when I rewatch! On the aside I love the music they use in Rubicon.
I hope not. I like to think Truxton’s so egotistical that he could never kill himself, instead waiting for Mr. Roy to show up on his doorstep.
As far as Will not getting the DVD, I figured his copy would be in David’s safe that he had to crack
I think Spangler will let Will publish the report. He thinks no one in his world, the intelligence world, will care about the things he’s done, or at least not enough to put him into any real jeopardy (jail? He could arrange things to be quite comfortable and connected if it came to that.) But his friends, who have now turned on him, are trying to be respectable businessmen. They have more to lose in Will revealing their plans than he does. I’ve only watched the finale twice, the first time being very frustrated and the second time coming to the theory I just offered, mostly on the strength of Michael Cristofer’s performance notes — the way he says “No one will give a sh!t” that gave me the feeling of the opposite — so perhaps on the 3rd watch something else will pop up. Just offering this though.
I want this show back, although if Tanya’s gone, slightly less so. But I love Team E (Team Easy? Why is it the ones named Easy that always get the hardest jobs? Okay, today they would be Team Echo), I love Ingram, I love having a spy show about analysis and not operations, and I love watching James Badge Dale think. Or do anything. Or nothing.
Get an interview with Jason Horwitch and find out how the person whose idea this was actually envisioned it playing out.
You’re spot on about the unfortunate Andy twist. I thought the show would have been smart enough not to go there. Like you said, it was way too much of a “24” moment.
Overall, an unsatisfactory end to possibly the only season of a very good show.
The finale was a bit disappointing with the Andy reveal, and the series as a whole was a bit uneven, but overall I found it an enjoyable watch. Hope it does return for a second season.
And can we just give Michael Cristofer the Best Supporting Actor Emmy right now? If you haven’t done it already, Alan, I’d like to see an interview in which he tells how he came up with all those tics and mannerisms for Spangler.
“If her job was to get close to Will, that’s banking on pretty long odds that he would ever come over to say hi.”
You are over looking the fact that she could go over to Will’s house and say hi…
In fairness to Henry Bromell, he took over this show after the pilot had been filmed and much of the storylines set in motion. On top of that, he had no idea if the show would be renewed, so any finale would have to serve both as an ending and also leave the door open for a second season. Itâ€™s also fairly certain that the folks upstairs at AMC have not been shy about voicing their opinions about what characters and elements should be kept for a potential second season â€“ I donâ€™t think the chances for a second season would improve if Kale or Spangler were killed off in the finale.
The finale wasnâ€™t perfect, but there was more to like than dislike, IMO. I think the Katherine Rhumor storyline had run its course (I got the feeling that Bromell was stuck with this character and never quite knew what to do with her) and her death was one more example to Will that his crusade can get people killed. The uncertainty over Truxton Spanglerâ€™s fate is just right â€“ it works if this show never returns, but also leaves the door open for Spangler to go rogue in season two against the Fisherâ€™s Island bunch. Kaleâ€™s actions were entirely consistent with his character â€“ a good soldier knows not to stick his head up unprotected when the bullets are flying. And it was highly unlikely that Spangler would keep Will in place as team leader when he was working against him, but he couldnâ€™t just fire him.
The scene with Will in Bloomâ€™s apartment was silly, especially him calling someone (presumably Hal) and asking â€˜So, how do you break into a safe?â€™ I would have preferred scenes with the API team hunkered down in the conference room using their own wits to defy the CIA stuff being spoon-fed to them and connecting the dots. The Andy as protector/safe house stuff didnâ€™t work, although with a little tweaking it could have been a neat dynamic showing her having feelings for Will and these clouding her judgment. Also, Iâ€™m assuming there are others who were working with Tom Rhumor and David Hadas against the Atlas McDowell conspiracy and that Andy isnâ€™t working for a couple of dead men.
Iâ€™m certainly hoping for season two, perhaps with the API team having grave doubts in the run-up to war with Iran, Will having sworn off his quest for justice but fighting a nagging urge to restart it, Spangler living with a target on his back, and Kale finding it more difficult every day to just be a good soldier. The unevenness of the finale should not tarnish what has been an otherwise excellent show.
” I think the Katherine Rhumor storyline had run its course (I got the feeling that Bromell was stuck with this character and never quite knew what to do with her) and her death was one more example to Will that his crusade can get people killed.”
How does such an example matter to Will? He didn’t care enough about her death in his arms to even bring it up to Spengler, who must have known her socially through her husband.
As with her life, her death didn’t matter to the writers, or even matter to the characters. How fucked is that?
“And before we get to those pieces, I should say that I’m viewing all of this as if “You Can Never Win” was the last episode of the show ever, and that therefore there won’t be a chance to address some of these issues later. But even if the show gets renewed, I don’t think the promise of later explanation was enough to justify some of my frustration here.”
You’re working yourself up over nothing. Not only are you hurting Rubicon’s chances of being renewed in real-time, you’re then using this potential axing as justification for your fear of irresolution. A lot was revealed if you’re paying closer attention – for example, the Star Chamber silent commissioned-killing scene was of Spangler’s superiors, one of whom is his Atlas-McDowell partner Wheeler, who was complicit in the decision. Later, a complicit member of the group and second friend to Spangler, Lowen, came to try to warn him of his fate, and was rebuffed. And this was just one part of one angle of the story.
I think you should watch it again and give it the chance it deserves. I’m sure you won’t be disappointed.
I completely agree with your conclusions. When the episode ended, all I could think of was “is that all there is?”
Love Rubicon and hope it comes back. Agreed ending left you a little unfullfilled but not too bad. Again, perfectly fine if it is renewed and I will be excited waiting for the return. Very good show.
I’m pretty confident in saying that my favorite part of this show was the music. I think the music put me on edge moreso than what was actually happening in the show.
as for the finale, I was shocked when that scene on the roof was the ending. I guess they wanted to leave it ambiguous, but I thought it still sucked.
the Andy twist was VERY lame, and just too random for me to swallow.
Katherine dying in the park while trying to give Will the last words of his father in law seemed farfetched as well. didn’t anyone notice the man who bumped her had gloves on and quickly threw them away in the trash? Will and Andy were watching her, then let that guy get away. and why wouldn’t Andy do anything there? it was like she hid when she saw Will because she was perhaps hoping there may be a future with him, so she didn’t want him to know she was involved.
the dark meeting room was extrememly cliche’, and made me sigh as they were raising hands.
and I agree with Alan, more Kale would’ve been very welcome. in my eyes he was the best character on the show.
and was it me, or were they trying to make Will’s assistant (cant remember her name) sexy this whole season? I just didn’t find her attractive at all, but felt like they were trying to shove her quasi-good looks down my throat. and what the hell was up with her side-story of her baby’s daddy a few episodes ago? obvious time filler that went nowhere and added nothing.
ok, I’m done rambling.
and for those who said they’d miss this show more than Mad Men, you have my sympathy.