‘Running Wilde’ – ‘Pilot’: Can’t find a better man?

Senior Television Writer
09.21.10 43 Comments

reviewed “Running Wilde” yesterday, and was very disappointed in the reunion of so many “Arrested Development” people. I had hoped that perhaps I was just burned out on hearing the same jokes repeatedly through multiple viewings of multiple versions of the pilot, but then episode two showed up in yesterday’s mail and wasn’t very funny, either. 

What did everybody else think? Did you laugh? If you didn’t, do you hold out hope that this can work down the road, given the number of talented people involved? 

