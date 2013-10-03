‘Scandal’ and Olivia/Fitz as the best/worst couple of them all

“Scandal” – Shonda Rhimes’ delightfully insane drama about Washington, DC fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), her team of crisis managers, and the President of the United States (Tony Goldwyn) with whom she’s been having an on-again, off-again affair for years – is back for a third season tonight at 10 on ABC. I’ve seen the premiere, and it’s very strong, as it deals with the fallout from Olivia and Fitz’s relationship being leaked to the media, and from the revelation – which would be absurd on many a “serious” drama but which works just fine here – that Joe Morton’s shady intelligence boss is actually Olivia’s estranged father. (Morton and Washington share a scene early in the premiere that’s dynamite, and not just because it’s one of the few moments in the run of the show that so much as alludes to Olivia’s race and the complications it causes in this situation.)
I’m very happy to have the show back, and I’m looking forward to Liane Bonin Starr’s weekly coverage of it at her Starr Raving blog. But before the premiere, I wanted to discuss the Olivia and Fitz of it all.
Earlier today, my friend Linda Holmes published a very funny list of the rules of “Scandal,” starting with this one:
Fitz is the worst. Okay, you know that already. But you should assume that everything Fitz does (he’s the president, you see) has various ulterior motives, mostly relating to feeling sorry for himself. If Fitz donated a kidney, it would be for the tax deduction.
She is not wrong, in my opinion. Fitz is a bad guy, and clearly was long before he murdered a dying old woman. But what’s fascinating about “Scandal” is how virtually everyone – with the possible exception of Josh Malina as U.S. Attorney David Rosen – is a black hat at this point. The only real differences between the characters are who feels bad about what they do, who remains in complete denial of their badness, and who (notably Jeff Perry as Chief of Staff Cyrus Beene and Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant) accepts their inner monster.
By making most of the ensemble into villains of varying degrees, Rhimes has liberated herself from a lot of the usual conventions of network TV drama. But what I find really interesting about “Scandal,” particularly as Olivia/Fitz moves to the forefront again with the premiere, is how it works against the familiar romantic tropes that Rhimes has played with for years on “Grey’s Anatomy” and the late “Private Practice.”
On one level, Olivia and Fitz aren’t that different from Meredith Grey and Dr. McDreamy in the early years of “Grey’s”: star-crossed lovers, forever being kept apart by circumstance, prior obligations and cruel twists of fate. But it was always clear that those two were meant to be together, and once the show finally paired them off for good, they’ve been (with an occasional but realistic bump here and there) a functional, healthy and happy couple. I never much cared about their romantic destiny, but I understood why so many did, and it made sense within the greater context of the show.
Olivia and Fitz, on the other hand, are toxic individuals who bring out the worst in each other, and yet they remain oblivious to this, and the attitude of Rhimes and the creative team remains tricky to read. Other characters like Cyrus get to speak to the idea that things can never work out between them, nor should they, but those speeches are often presented in a villainous context, while Washington in particular is often asked to play Olivia/Fitz scenes with a very sincere level of romantic yearning.
When I interviewed Rhimes midway through last season, she dismissed Meredith/Derek comparisons to Olivia and Fitz, saying, “We didn’t start out a show in which we said, ‘These two people are meant to be together and happily ever after, and that’s going to be the end of our happy little movie.’ Nobody ever said we were singing a happy tune here. So I think it’s a different animal.” Later, she added, “This is not your cute, sweet, adorable relationship. But I think it is a complex, interesting, very adult one, that is based in something that is not necessarily wholesome or right.”
So she’s definitely aware of the complexities, and perhaps the outright destructiveness of the relationship. And in the show’s audience, there are people like Linda who view Olivia and Fitz as the worst couple in the world, but also many viewers who are watching primarily because they want to see things work out between those crazy lovebirds. And that’s a tricky balance to deal with. Olivia believes this is the great love of her life. Many of her fans do. But other people, both on the show and in the audience, understandably see this entire thing as a catastrophe the show’s heroine can’t identify.
“Scandal” is a fun show filled with terrific performances and a very confident sense of narrative momentum. As a viewer, I look forward to watching it for a long time. As a critic, I want to see how long Rhimes can maintain this Rorschach test quality to the show’s central romantic relationship, where both the characters and the audience see in what they want to, and are perfectly happy with how that interpretation fits with events around it.
I feel like the fact that the affair was before the viewers entered the picture has really been problematic in me getting invested in that story line to the extent the show would like the viewer to be.
Kerry Washington is an amazing person but I don’t feel like she is nuanced enough as an actress to pull off everything what is being presented in the affair angle. Washington graduated Phi Beta Kappa from George Washington with a double major in Anthropology and Sociology, I could definitely see her being internally resistant to the idea that Pope would continue in that relationship.
Riddle me this: Verna commited treason, left 2 little girls motherless (Britta Keagan had a 3 year old and a 5 year old) she was going to get everyone thrown in Jail and basically had Huck tortured but she’s still just ‘a sick old lady’. Cyrus had a pregnant women killed but that’s Ok because he owns it. Jake accidentally or not put Olivia in Hospital and used information gained from 24hr survillance to his advantage but a rising number including some cast members claim he’s the better choice !?!? I don’t get it :? Is Fitz the only character who must be held accountable for his sins? Every character at one point or another has choosen to ‘give away their kidneys for the tax break’ Quinn is a gladiator because she has no more other options. Cyrus wants to be President or atleast as close to that as possible(same applies to Mellie) Abby is Abby. Huck (for half a day) chose Becky. David won’t stop talking about the white hat but instead of seeking Justice for the American people he choose himself, same also applies to James. Livie helps people out of the kindness of her heart but if they cross her (however reluctantly) she’ll destroy them i.e David and Abby. So why is it Fitz is the troll that stole Christmas? Is it because of the after closet scene where he basically called and treated her like a wh*re? But Cyrus and Mellie call her that all the time, heck even David belittled her. [ Which by the way i do not condone no one should call or make any women feel that way] but the tact remains No one is calling anyone else out on their ish. Why is Fitz ‘the worst’ when everyone else on Scandal does the exact same thing?
Alan writes above that basically everyone on the show is a villain, some just own it better than others. I think Fitz is the worst because he is one of those in great denial of that, and goes about it in such a morose, whiny, annoying way.
I dunno, strangely I kind of compare the Scandal fandom’s division over Liv and Fitz kinda like the Breaking Bad fandom’s division over how much to root for Walter White. Some people felt he was a monster who needed to die badly but others were rooting for him to triumph in the end because…well…Heisenberg. Much of that had to do with the sheer charisma that Bryan Cranston brought to the role. In many way I see Liv & Fitz the same. Many, many fans are exasperated and think Fitz is the worst and want Liv to run far away or throw up their hands in despair at what her idea of “love” is. However many more are totally sucked in by their love and secretly want them to win it all in the end. And a lot of that has to do with how much heat Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington generate as “Olitz.” They wouldn’t work so well or be so an complex issue if they weren’t so chemical together. I think it is that kind of complexity that make the show and the two characters so fascinating regardless of which side you come down on.
This episode put Olivia’s love for Fitz in context: She has apparently had a series of relationships with powerful older men, supposedly as a result of her estrangement from her powerful father. That’s a little too on-the-nose psychologically — especially as Cyrus is seen planning to use the information to destroy her in the press — but there’s clearly some truth to it. When you realize she’s been working her way up the ladder of power until she got to the president, it makes her attachment to him seem less personal and a lot more mundane.
Your analysis is correct but incomplete. Keep going. Yes, her previous philandering was daddy-issue cliche, to such a degree that they all even fit the same physical description as her daddy. But with Fitz, and even Jake, she has stumbled upon a completely different animal, different kind of man, different kind of relationship and it’s turning her out!
In Fitz and Jake, there is no Big Daddy-Little Princess dynamic. These two men are close to her in age. There is no disparity in personal power or accomplishment. Even Fitz, who is the President, is only there because she help put him there. And then obviously, though I suppose we should not notice, she’s made the leap from black men to white men. I speak from experience, that is no small leap, for a myriad of reasons.
I see Olivia and Fitz’s attachment as very personal and very extraordinary. They are two people that had a plan for their lives. Ha, their fathers had a plan for their lives. What they did not plan on is each other, and that makes an epic love story and epic TV for us.
I re watched Scandal when Season 2 hit Netflix. I can remember feeling ambivalent towards the character of Fitz. What turned me into a fan of the show and rooting for Fitz and Olivia was one specific scene in “The Trail” episode. After Mellie tells the world she had a miscarriage, Fitz, who is exhausted and still shock by Mellie’s willingness to lie about something so significant, looks at Olivia and says “I was a coward for not waiting for you.” If you frame everything that has happened since then, you realize Fitz isn’t a hero. He’s just a coward, hopelessly in love with a woman he can never be with. This makes his attempts at standing up for himself comical, whiny, cringe worthy at times. Olivia on the other hand, knows the right thing to do 99.98% of the time. In my opinion, she believes EVERYTHING can be fixed. She also believes she was control over everything and everyone in her life to some degree. Well, let’s face it. She’s never had control since meeting Fitz. He’s the one person in this world she can’t run away from. Why? She’s in love with him. Her love has changed him and made him do bad things but it’s also made him a better man. Has loving him been easy? No. Has it made her a stronger woman? Nah. She’s weak and unstable with Fitz in her sights. I’s an extremely delicate balance and Shonda is very good at maintaining it. I don’t know if Fitz and Olivia should ever really end up together. I do know I’ll be along for the wild ass ride.
There was a great Vuture article this week saying that this is the season where Scandal needs to figure out what kind of show it is going to be: if it’s a traditional TV romance that will always bring us back to the main couple, or if it’s a story about characters growing up and moving on. I hope it’s the latter, but am expecting the former.
I hope it’s the former. It’s more real to life. People don’t move on as quicly as most TV shows make you believe. Like, I love Vampire Diaries but Caroline has had like 5 love interests, all super intense, which is ridiculous. The intensity of the passion and love between Olivia and Fitz doesn’t just go away. Jake can be a distraction, but not much more. “Olitz” is one of the most compelling aspects of the show because it affects every storyline and brings an emotional component, otherwise the cold politics would get too dark to accept. Because the realationship is so wrong and complex, it makes the show work. Mellie in particular has some amazing reactions to that, as well as Cyrus and OPA.
I say why do they have to choose. They can be both and I think they will be. Grow up and move on, yeah, we’ve all done it, and for far less compelling reasons than “the love of my life is the POTUS,” but I find the great loves are recurring. I think we love different people different ways, and one has no effect on the other. I think we can see Fitz stay in the White House for 8 years, flesh out all the other characters and storylines, see Olivia be happy with someone else, and still find her way back to Fitz in the end.
The character that boggles my mind is Mellie. Her father arranged her marriage to Fitz and she embraces the pretense of loveless politically convenient marriage, but is obviously shocked, awed, frustrated, angry, bewildered and finally ambivalent in the face of Fitz’s unending love for Olivia. She really doesn’t get what the big deal is. It would be awesome to know what really makes her tick and then maybe see her have a love affair of her own.
@Sunny – I agree with much of what you said, especially the “why do they have to choose?”. The tricky part is that’s a very delicate thing to pull off and still keep it fresh and interesting. We all know how tedious most on-again-off-again TV relationships are. I hope “Scandal” can pull it off (whatever route they choose) and stay entertaining for at least a few more seasons.
This is the first Shonda Rhimes show I’ve had any interest at all in watching. I might never have even given it a chance had it not been for Kerry Washington being the star, but I’m sure glad I did – very entertaining.
I’m fine with there being no “White Hat” characters. I don’t require a “good guy” to root for to be entertained. I read on another website some people whining about it, “Who do I cheer for? There’s no good guys!”. I just shake my head at that perspective and think to myself, “Grow up”.