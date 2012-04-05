‘Scandal’ – ‘Sweet Baby’: Gladiators in suits

Okay, I’ve already published my review of ABC’s “Scandal” and interviewed producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new drama? Do you truly understand what it means to be a gladiator in a suit, or do you think the client of the week should’ve just hired a traditional law firm? Did you enjoy Rhimes’ trademark dialogue in a non-medical context? (And did Josh Malina and Liza Weil – both veterans of other rapid-fire banter-loving writers – work well with Rhimes’ rhythms?) Are you happy to see Tony Goldwyn acting again, or did the stuff in the White House seem too much? Were you distracted by Henry Ian Cusick’s true “wandering accent,” or would it have been more distracting if he’d sounded mega-Scottish and called everyone “brutha”? And how about that Kerry Washington?

Have at it. Don’t think I’m going to do weekly write-ups. I learned my lesson after a while with “Grey’s Anatomy” that Rhimes’ shows and I get along much better when I’m not reviewing every episode of them.