‘Scandal’ – ‘Sweet Baby’: Gladiators in suits

Okay, I’ve already published my review of ABC’s “Scandal” and interviewed producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new drama? Do you truly understand what it means to be a gladiator in a suit, or do you think the client of the week should’ve just hired a traditional law firm? Did you enjoy Rhimes’ trademark dialogue in a non-medical context? (And did Josh Malina and Liza Weil – both veterans of other rapid-fire banter-loving writers – work well with Rhimes’ rhythms?) Are you happy to see Tony Goldwyn acting again, or did the stuff in the White House seem too much? Were you distracted by Henry Ian Cusick’s true “wandering accent,” or would it have been more distracting if he’d sounded mega-Scottish and called everyone “brutha”? And how about that Kerry Washington?
Have at it. Don’t think I’m going to do weekly write-ups. I learned my lesson after a while with “Grey’s Anatomy” that Rhimes’ shows and I get along much better when I’m not reviewing every episode of them.
I’m not ready to call this a good show but I liked it enough to want to watch at least a few more episodes. I don’t watch any of Rhimes’ other shows so I can’t compare it to those. But I think the cast is overall pretty good and Kerry Washington, in particular, is great as the lead. I’m hoping this can become a show like “The Good Wife,” where it’s popular enough to merit keeping it on a broadcast network but smart enough to keep the attention of people who are being spoiled by the richness of cable dramas.
It seems like a show that should be on USA. Not that i feel like it’s good or bad at this point, it has potential, but I also feel like they just immediately went with cliches for the cases, which doesn’t bode well.
I’ve been out of Gray’s long enough that the initial dialog between Quinn and Harrison got really old really fast. Desmond’s accent is really all over the map and distracting. Abby (aka Darby Stanchfield) is my favorite with her “You’re a bitch” – “I know” attitude (confidence gets me everytime) but in some scenes she needs to dial down the caffeine/5-hour-energy shots.
Not to mention – someone who looks into people’s faces and can tell in her gut that they’re lying – and no one notices abby’s moony faces/lack pf presence in the room when Desmond talks about his soon-to-be-fiancee???
Not sold yet but I love Kerry Washington and Henry Ian Cusick enough to watch for a bit more ….
It was ok.. I very much like the cast, specially Kerry, Columbus and Henry, but as the ep kept going it didnt remind me of Grey’s or the West Wing, it made me feel like I was watching a reboot of The Practice.
I had never watched a show by Rhimes (to my knowledge) but I really loved the rapid-fire dialog and the structure of the show as well as the characters including the newbie. The romantic president storyline was maybe too much for the pilot for me. I think they could have hinted at it and made it a big reveal at the end of the first big arc.
I also really like the idea of all the characters being ‘broken’ somehow. Gives them a lot of depth.
I made it five minutes before I screamed and turned on “This Old House.”
Heh-heh. “This Old Spouse.” I haven’t thought about that show in years.
1 & done for me. i was really surprised at the good reviews for this show, apparently critics like Shonda a lot more than Veena. i found every character to be annoying, and several times wished i could quantum leap the redhead into a JJ Abrams show where she could walk in front of a bus. and the oval office scene was embarrassingly bad. no mas…
I liked it. Don’t like the bad guy from Ghost as the Prez (wow, I’m old), though. And having a cheating president is kind of – I dunno – bordering on cliche at this point? And it was so obvious that her “gut” was wrong about that. And eeew, that she had an affair and then hugs the wife. But I did like the show.
What an appallingly pretentious show. we could not laughing about how awful this is. the dialog is unintentional comedy at a very high level. so are most of the group shots. i dont see how anyone could take that seriously. mentioning Soorkin here should be forbidden by law! apologies to everybody who liked it.
“Scandal” is one of the most intensely over-acted shows I’ve ever seen. It’s ridiculous, distracting, and off-putting.
Sheesh, this was bad. This kind of show feels so artificial. Yuck.
I liked it enough to watch it again but I thought Shonda got a little heavy-handed throughout. The self-importance of the characters could get annoying, and I didn’t like the reveal with the Prez. I think that undermines Washington’s character as a strong, smart woman. But the cast has great potential, and esp if Malina sticks around I could keep watching. They’ve got to tone it down with the terrible green screen locations, though. I live in DC… and that park they were walking around in that made it look like an extension of Lafayette Park in front of the White House? That’s really the middle of 16th St. Totally distracting.
I thought this show stunk. I couldn’t even finish watching the pilot. The dialog is too glib and gimmicky. Olivia Pope’s arrogance does not appeal. I will not be watching this show.
This was so mediocre. Me too: one and done.
Who talks like any of these people? Pretentious doesn’t even cover it especially since the dialogue and story lines were so, well, mediocre and uninteresting. Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell is a few years old by now, the cheating hound dog President – ’nuff said; the bullying of the young woman who claimed to have had an affair with said Hound dog – yech. Especially done by a woman who herself had more than friendly knowledge of same said Hound dog.
Horrid all the way around and I keep reading about the lead actress and, honestly, I have no idea who she is. Never heard of her or seen her – or maybe I have and don’t remember; either way, don’t care.
Would have been nice to have another fun, totally crazy show like Revenge as a guilty pleasure, but this ain’t it. This seems to actually be trying to be serious but it all comes across as a high school writing project gone south.
Oh well. I’ll keep hoping for more shows with the quality of Justified, Fringe and the forever missed Terriers.
It was a well-done pilot, but I’m not sure if the show is for me. The pilot definitely earned, say, 3 more eps at least to see what I think. But it didn’t WOW me or anything like that.
I watched this one on demand a few hours ago. It was about what I expect from network TV drama. I did like Kerry Washington,and a couple of the other characters. I’ll probably watch at least another episode to see if it’s a keeper. Maybe this is wrong,but I always dial down my expectations for anything on network television. Unlike some viewers I don’t expect MadMen,The Wire or Boardwalk Empire quality from them. I do expect an hour that holds my attention and characters that are interesting. I’m not a Grey’s Anatomy fan(Katherine Heigl spoiled that for me a long time ago)but this could end up pretty good.
This seems like just another standard drama. It seems to be a recent trend to try and make a show about every profession. This trend started with reality shows like Deadliest Catch, and has now leaked its way into the fictional television world, well more fictional than reality television anyway. It is not a stretch that people may get tired of this show rather quickly as they did with Dirt from a few years ago, and most recently Pan Am. If someone likes news scandals in real life, they may get a kick out of a show like this for a little while at least. This seems like the opposite of Dirt actually, doing damage control rather than spreading the dirty stories. It may just go the way of the one season wonders.
This is what too much hype gets you
As someone who generally really likes Shonda Rhime’s shows, I was sadly a bit disappointed. Normally her greatest strength is getting the audience to care about her characters. As soapy as Grey’s is, it usually manages to transcend the usual blah of a procedural, but so far Scandal doesn’t. I’ll keep watching because I like Rhimes, and the concept, but I don’t know how long I’ll be engaged if the format’s like this throughout. The lack of depth yet in most of the characters also meant that instead of being intrigued for their future, like I usually am with Rhime’s shows, I felt like I could already see many of the pitfalls they’re going to take. But I’ll stay and see.