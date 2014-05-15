Season finale review: ‘Arrow’ – ‘Unthinkable’

A quick review of the “Arrow” season finale – and season 2 as a whole – coming up just as soon as you make me a hero…
Since I did my big “Arrow” catch-up late last year, I've again had to watch the show intermittently due to other work responsibilities, sometimes binging two or three episodes in a go, occasionally skipping one altogether, but making sure I was up to speed by the time of the finale. And I was very pleased to get there, because the concluding arc was terrific, paying off nearly every major plot and character arc of the season, bringing nearly every recurring character of note back to play a key role, and featuring an awful lot of kick-ass action. Oliver and his unlikely collection of allies – including the League of Assassins and the damn Suicide Squad – believably attain victory over a superior force, but not in a way that simply resets the status quo for next season. Oliver's mother is still dead, the family company and fortune are still gone, a whole lot of people now know Oliver's secret identity (more on that in a minute), etc. About the only thing the finale pulled back on was Oliver telling Felicity she was his one love, which was revealed to be a ploy to get her close to Slade with the cure. If I was somebody deeply invested in the Olicity 'ship(*), I could imagine feeling stung by that trick, but there are enough hints that her feelings may be requited that I imagine this is something the show will finally get into sometime next season.
(*) The main 'shipper names on “Arrow” (Olicity) and “Scandal” (Olitz) are too similar. Please change one. I am not a crackpot!
And I do think it was smart to let Laurel, Thea and everyone else in on Oliver's double life. The secret identity is a classic superhero trope, and one that works in comic books where the focus is largely on the heroes and their enemies. A show like this is structured as more of an ensemble drama, and when certain characters are out of the super loop, it can make them come across as dumb, or simply extraneous. Guggenheim and company seem to have finally recognized this. Giving Laurel a chance to be the new Black Canary, and letting Thea apprentice under Malcolm Merlyn, should solve a lot of problems integrating those two into the rest of the series. UPDATE: I was mistaken about Thea knowing. Parts of recent episodes blurred together in my head, and there was a point where she was about to find out and then didn't. Either way, having her work with Merlyn is a much better direction than having her keep running the club and being oblivious to the superheroic side of things.
It will never happen, because “Arrow” is the CW's biggest hit, but this is yet another network show that would benefit from producing fewer episodes per season, whether 13 or maybe even 16. There are definitely episodes that play like filler, and when I have skipped episodes (usually on the advice of a few friends who also watch the show), I've found that I haven't missed much. “Arrow” can do good standalone episodes, like “Suicide Squad,” but for the most part the show is at its best when it's focusing on the season's bigger narratives.
Still, this was a show that made a lot of creative progress over its first season, and that only got better in its second. It knows what it wants to be and how to do that, and it can be a lot of fun in doing that, while also nailing the big emotional moments. Very good season. Looking forward to more, even if the idea of Flashback Oliver spending a season in Hong Kong seems… odd at first blush.
What did everybody else think?
wait, did Thea figure out Oliver’s secret identity? She found the arrows under Roy’s bed I thought. so I’m guessing she thinks that Roy is the Arrow.
You’re right. See the update I added above.
I really hope her and Detective Lance find out next season (no way he is dead). I know they said he doesn’t want to know, but it’s going to be harder to believe he can’t see what’s right in front of him.
I think he “knows,” but he wants to maintain some kind of plausible deniability so he doesn’t want anyone to confirm it. But I assume if he had to contact Arrow in person via Arrow’s alter ego, he’d know where to go.
I agree with Buster. I think it’s another case of them aping Batman (comics notNolan’s) with Gordon knowing but never explicitly confirming to keep plausible deniability.
Agreed on all counts. Esp. with the point about fewer episodes. As a rule, I think all shows should run for about 15 episodes. and then you can have 3 seasons of shows a year. Sorta like what Syfy, Showtime, and HBO do.
This season was perfection. I mentioned on Dan’s CW upfronts blog that while Arrow doesn’t transcend genre into becoming high art like Battlestar Galactica and Fringe were able to do at their very best, it is easily the best genre show on television today and by far the most FUN show on television.
I could be wrong Alan, but Thea still doesn’t know that Ollie is the Arrow. Malcolm didn’t tell her that, only that he was still lying to her in vague terms.
I really hope, especially since American Idol sucks, that either you, Dan, or Lianne can PLEASE find a way to add this to the weekly recaps/reviews here on HitFix. This show deserves it. It deserves it far more than SHIELD (which I know Drew is only reviewing because of the explicit MCU tie-in). And honestly, I think Arrow would benefit from more attention from you guys, or Mo Ryan, or any of the respected television bloggers on the interwebs. I know you, Dan, and Mo all like the show. I just wish you guys would write about it weekly. AV Club does a pretty decent job of covering it, but they can be a little fanboyish/fangirlish, and it would be great to get a more critical take on the show of the type you guys could provide.
As for the finale itself, as great as it was, there were a few things that didn’t add up for me:
1. Killing-off Isabel Rochev. I know they barely used Glau this year until the end, but killing her wastes an opportunity to create more chaos for Ollie’s professional as well as extra-curricular lives.
2. Why was Roy suddenly proficient with the bow? When last we saw him, he couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn, even within 5 yards, and now he can be in the chaos of battle and hit his target?
3. The wrong Lance left the show. I’m sorry, but Caity Lotz is far superior to Katie Cassidy, both as an actress and as a character on the show. Arrow has messed with convention and what we know from comic book history so much already, why not keep Lotz as the Black Canary and rid itself of its weakest link all at once?
Other than those things, which except for No. 3 are really just nitpicky stuff, I loved every second of the finale and every minute of this season, even the couple of episodes that were more B than A.
This is the most fun show on television. I can’t think of another. It’s the best sci-fi / superhero show on television, and it’s not even close. SHIELD, even though it got slightly better towards the end, is still a disappointment and can’t even come close to matching Arrow for characters we care about, fight scene choreography, charisma, pathos, action, plotting… pretty much anything and every you can think of if given the time.
When Stephen Amell is wooden on screen as Ollie, we’ve long since discovered it’s an acting choice to display his uncomfortability in having to “be” Oliver Queen.
When Brett Dalton is wooden on screen as Ward, it’s because he’s a charisma vacuum, and the character is the height of boring.
We gotta find a way to get Arrow more love on this website. Especially because it’s obvious that Alan and Dan like the show.
I never said I didn’t like the show, quite the contrary. My problem is a season finale is supposed to be the best out of all the episodes. In this case, it was not. Episodes that I think were better than Unthinkabe were Broken Dolls, Keep Your Enemies Closer, Heir to the Demon, and Deathstroke, to name a few. Unthinkable did not live up to the hype and killing Isabel in the first few minutes was the height of stupidity. That irked me just about more than anything else other than the mirakuru cure being given to them and they did not have to even fight for it……………….
Oliver Queen and the other “heroes” were the beneficiaries of what I call “Writer’s Bailout”. All that means is when the situation calls for it, the writers will then “flip the script” or create a plot device out of thin air, meaning that they will then have the villain(s) act in ways that are totally contrary to their character and past custom. Slade not tying up captives, not wearing his Deathstroke mask, (no way Oliver could have known that Slade would not wear his Deathstroke mask which is a symbol of his warrior spirit, or not tie up Felicity and Laurel) , abandoning Isabel when earlier he took the time to bring her back to life, Isabel and Slade with this strange death wish of wanting the heroes to kill them after trying to kill them for weeks on end. Didn’t Isabel threaten Felicity and Diggle at Moira’s funeral reception by saying that Oliver would hopefully be attending their funerals?, Slade’s idiotic tactics and strategy, leaving the mirakuru cure out for Blood to steal it, and having all his men go into the same tunnel at once. I could go on but I think the point has been made. I know some of you don’t want to hear this, but the fact of the matter is that Oliver Queen could have never defeated Deathstroke while Slade was in full combat dress. He tells Sara as much when he couldn’t stop Slade with any of his arrows during the 30 second battle in the Queen Consolidated building. In addition to being a better combatant, Deathstroke had anywhere between five and ten times Oliver’s strength. In the end, Oliver Queen did not defeat Deathstroke and his mirakuru army, it was the WRITERS OF ARROW WHO DEFEATED DEATHSTROKE AND HIS MIRAKURU ARMY.
Again, Reed… really… agree to disagree.
With pretty much every single point you’re bringing up.
“Feloliver”. YOU’RE WELCOME!
Also, the young woman who plays Amanda Waller is nice and all, but can the CW walk over to SiFi* and just hire CCH Pounder to play “The Wall” already?! I don’t think anyone would mind that one cast change. :D
*If they’re not gonna spell it right, I’m not gonna either
Pounder’s gonna be on the new NCIS, alas.
Also, haven’t the comics unfortunately also made Waller younger and thinner in recent years? I miss the version of the Wall that looked like this:
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
I would have loved CCH Pounder as Waller – especially because she was phenomenal as the voice of Waller in the DC Animated Universe.
Alan, you’re right – Waller has gone through a makeover in more recent comic lore.
The current actress does a good enough job, but she just isn’t intimidating enough. Amanda Waller should make you feel small just by walking into a room.
I wanted CCH Pounder or Epatha Merkerson or anyone with gravitas.
I have the feeling that they made Amanda Waller young and sexy because Oliver is going to end up in bed with her next season. He shouldn’t in the present if he has feelings for Felicity so the sexual relationship has to be in the past.
ARROW MEETS X-MEN 3 THE LAST STAND: I am truly sorry. But the Arrow season finale Unthinkable was the biggest screw job if there ever was one. And the screw job began with Streets of Fire and ended with Unthinkable. But given the lackluster writing that passes for television these days, this is not surprising. What the writer of this review fails to mention is that an epic season finale or movie is written so that A. It keeps you on the edge of your seat and B. Makes you believe that the bad guys really have a chance to win in the end. Arrow’s Unthinkable did neither of those. Yes, the actors/actresses did the best they could with what they had to work with but there were plenty of other episodes that did a much better job of keeping one on the edge of their seat and making us think that the bad guys could actually win. Season one delivered on both of these premises and was much better than season 2 and the season one finale was leagues better than what they came up with last night. Here is the laundry list of plot holes and screw ups that made Arrow, Unthinkable, an average episode at best.
First, as I mentioned, the screw job began with Streets of Fire. Simply being handed the mirakuru cure on a silver platter set the stage for the rest of the screw job to follow. One would think that the only thing that could stop Slade and his army would be under serious lock and key, if not flat out destroyed. Having Sebastian Blood simply walk out of the building with it uncontested was a travesty. At the very least, the writers could have staged an action scene where they would have had to fight for the mirakuru cure, losing Sara or Roy or Diggle in the process. It is impossible to believe that, in battling an army of super soldiers, that Team Arrow came out on top, completely unscathed, without a scratch. No one from Team Arrow died, or even suffered any injuries for that matter, save for Detective Lance at the end, a consolation prize of sorts, to the bad guys. Drama Overload: There was far too much lovy dovy soapy stuff. With the fate of an entire city with over 576,000 lives at stake, and everyone pointing guns at each other, the main piece of news that catches everyone’s attention: Amanda Waller reveals that Diggle made Lyla pregnant and will be a father soon. Who friggin’ cares about that at this point? Lyla is a useless character anyway who serves no real useful purpose and should have been shot in the stand-off with Waller. Oliver telling Felicity he loves her, Diggle telling Lyla he loves her, Roy and Thea love each other. Give me a break. Cut to the Chase: Just how did Nyssa Al Ghul ascertain the whereabouts of Slade and his army while just strolling into town while Oliver and company, being in the city since day one, couldn’t find him? Real lazy writing people. Slade’s strategy and tactics: During the “fight scene” at the Queen building, all of about 30 seconds, Slade is wearing full Deathstroke gear. No cure Arrows can touch him. And what does he do? He abandons Isabelle and leaves her to die at the hands of Nyssa. Isabelle had the mirakuru in her and therefore should have put up a much harder fight against Nyssa and Sara. She dies far too early in the show and it has no impact. Isn’t the right hand/second in command supposed to be the last to die/be captured before the main villain falls? When Diggle kills Isabelle in Man Under the Hood, Slade looks despondent that Isabelle is dead. Which is why he gives her a blood transfusion to bring her back. And then he decides to abandon her when the final fighting begins. Really Slade? Isabelle was your right hand and you do this? See why so many women hate men. No real man would abandon his woman to die, period. That made Deathstroke/Slade Wilson look very cowardly by doing that. Putting all of your men in one tunnel so they could all be decimated at once in one fell swoop? Seriously people? Slade is a master tactician and strategist given his time in the Australian Intelligence service. NO ONE IS THAT STUPID. And if Slade knew that Waller would destroy the city, why bother trying to leave at all? Waller’s men in the tunnels and around the city would have died as well. And on top of that, the fight scene in the tunnel was lackluster at best. It only consisted of men getting stuck with cure arrows and then falling down. And again, no one from Team Arrow/League of Assassins suffered any losses or injuries. Oliver’s reveal: When did he have time to find all the cameras that Slade planted in the house to spy on him and his family anyway? And if he knew, why not stop Slade earlier by doing the exact opposite of what he thinks you would do? Oliver’s plan: Juvenile in scope, it should have never really worked. When Slade battles, he usually dresses in full Deathstroke gear, including face mask. Why not during the last fight scene against Oliver? If he had, then Felicity could not have stuck him with the cure. And it certainly would not have worked if he had tied her and Laurel up, which is what he did with Moira and Thea when he kidnapped them and tried to make Oliver choose who would live and who would die. So everything that Slade did up to this point in destroying Oliver piece by piece, in Unthinkable, he does the exact opposite, which allows Oliver to win. Lame excuse given for this? Oliver claims that Slade was “distracted” and therefore could not see the danger in front of him. Very few people who pulled off the intricate plans that Slade carried out are “distracted”. Again, seriously lame writing. The final battle between Slade and Oliver was average at best and not the epic showdown that we all had been waiting for. The fight did not live up to the hype. It should have ended with about five explosive arrows blowing the factory up, with no signs of Slade’s body being found. (IS HE DEAD OR IS HE ALIVE???) That would have been a good way to end this season finale, instead of taking the mirakuru out of him, putting him in an underground ARGUS jail while Oliver gloats. Given this, and all other stuff that wasn’t necessary but just had to be crammed in anyway (Thea leaving with Malcom/Sara saying goodbye to her family/Oliver having a last conversation with Slade in the underground prison etc.) I must rate Arrow, Season Finale, Unthinkable, as 2.5 stars out of 5.0.
Whoa, damn
Yeah, I’m just pretty much gonna say I’ll agree to disagree and leave it at that. ;-)
I totally agree. I felt like it treated me as the viewer like I am stupid and won’t remember the things they had set up. Oliver’s plan was juvenile. Felicity shouldn’t have been able to get that cure shot in… she not even that coordinated in regular life! In addition, wth was going on with Sara? How can she just leave with the league and her family is smiling and hugging her good-bye. They poisened Laurel and kidnapped Dinah and clearly gave Sara a massive case of Stokholm sydrome, why is it suddenly ok to just go with them, and carry on assasinating. What?? And finally, I agree Oliver was not sympathetic as a hero or even a flawed hero. He is a womanizer without insight on how his “love” of these women is shallow and hurtful and damaging. And he gloats. Uncool. I was more than disappointed I was a little upset. I feel like I trusted the writers to give me heroics and action and they gave me cheap melodrama. I like my drama thought out and purposeful and character driven… thanks.
Wow. You really didn’t like it, did you? :) Well, I have to say that I loved this finale, and funny enough it is for many of the reasons that you give for hating it. The moments of emotion and love between the various characters kept the episode from being just about arrows and fists. It allowed us to remember that these are real people with human emotions and something to fight for. I loved that.
Certainly, much could have gone wrong with Oliver and Felicity’s plan, but they also had nothing to lose at that point. They had to try something, and things happened to work in their favor. I also don’t think it unreasonable to think that Slade would be distracted in that moment. He has had the upper hand in every scene leading up to it, and now he is getting ready to win once and for all. In his (crazy) mind, Oliver is no match for him, and that wimpy blonde with the glasses certainly doesn’t pose a threat. If I put myself in his psycho shoes, I can see him wanting Oliver to look at him full in his maskless face and see him rip apart everything he loves. I have no problem with that part of the episode.
Maybe because I am a woman and if Oliver treated me like he treats Laurel and Sara and Felicity… I’d be super mad and I wouldn’t take it. I fully articulate why it made me feel so angry at the writers (not the actors, they were great!) It just seems like they don’t respect me as a viewer. I like drama too, but not mean drama though… not drama that makes my favorite characters look mean, arrogant, selfish and totally clueless that they are behaving badly. At least feel a little guilt… something. Glad you enjoyed it though!
Lighten up Francis.
Well, Ollie does speak fluent Mandarin. Could have picked that up in Hong Kong.
I thought the episode and the season overall were great successes, but was a little disappointed in how they shuffled Sara back into the guest star ether. While it makes sense from a narrative perspective for her to have gone to the League for help when the crap started going down, why would she pledge to join back with the League of Assassins, and seem to be happy about it? Her arc this year was supposed to run parallel to Oliver’s arc of discovering their heroic natures, and now she joins back up with a group of cult assassins? Doesn’t really seem to make much sense to me.
I’ll be curious to see how we start handling off island flashbacks, and whether they decide to keep tying in invents from the past into what’s happening in the present (although more “i didn’t tell you about this stuff” conversations between Team Arrow would be tedious). Other than requesting as much John Barrowman as humanly possible for Season 3 (and giving Katie Cassidy as little eye rolling dialogue as possible), I can’t wait to see what they have planned.
Going into this episode I was worried they were going to kill Sara off, so I can live with her going back to the league, and I think her choice makes sense. She made the hero’s sacrifice, without the help of the League they weren’t going to be able to stop Slade’s army and she knew it, and who knows, maybe next season we will get to see Nanda Parbat.
I’d be more willing to accept the hero’s sacrifice trope if it seemed like anybody was treating it like that. Laurel and Det. Lance are treating it like a bon voyage as opposed to “sara you can’t do this” with sara responding “i have to, i gave my word” instead it’s “i’m the master of my fate now”, which seems weird because it would seem she’s about to start taking orders from Ra’s Al Ghul again. The dialogue just seems like they were going for A, but ended up conveying B.
I like the filler eps.
I’m not a big fan of the flashback stuff.
Overall, Arrow is great fun.
Check out a video review:
[www.youtube.com]
I loved the episode, but I didn’t think the hype the show runners put out really paid off when it came to Oliver and Felicity. I’m not really a die hard Olicity fan – I think she deserves better — but I also think the show runners were a little cruel to the fans. That said, I think the actors were spot on, and I think the story was well done. I also think Felicity was in on the plan, but I think she was surprised when he actually said he loved her mainly because she can usually tell when he’s lying, and he seemed sincere. Was he? Or was it just what she wanted to hear? I’m so hoping that she will get her own love interest (NOT Oliver) in season 3. Perhaps Robbie Amell can join the cast . . .
I’m glad that Sara lived, but I did think her that her happily returning to the League was oddly played. Just a few months ago, she was trying to get away from them and they were trying to kill her, but now they are her friends again. And passing the jacket? That was just weird.
I can’t be rational about Laurel, so I am not going to say much other than I was really hoping for her death even though I knew that would never happen. I like absolutely nothing about that character and cringe every time I realize I’m about to have to endure a scene with her.
I loved Barrowman. He always does such a great job chewing scenery. I am so excited about Dark Thea. I have a feeling I am going to really enjoy that story. I am thrilled that Thea is finally getting story.
I’m so glad that they let Slade live. I LOVED that it ended on the island with Team Arrow — just like it started this season. Perfect end.
I can’t wait for season 3 and Oliver’s adventures with ARGUS. Now if only Laurel would die over the summer the show would be perfect.
LILA,
Some great points that I did not add. Oliver Queen is a womanizer who in the end, will destroy a woman’s psyche. Which is why he won’t let himself be romantic with Felicity. He understands that her pure heart would be absolutely annihilated if he even went anywhere near THERE. Thanks for the response.
Oh my gosh!!! I totally agree with u. He loves her, but won’t say it. In his way, he is protecting her.
Oliver Queen and the other “heroes” were the beneficiaries of what I call “Writer’s Bailout”. All that means is when the situation calls for it, the writers will then “flip the script” or create a plot device out of thin air, meaning that they will then have the villain(s) act in ways that are totally contrary to their character and past custom. Slade not tying up captives in the end, not wearing his Deathstroke mask, (no way Oliver could have known that Slade would not wear his Deathstroke mask which is a symbol o his warrior spirit, or not tie up Felicity and Laurel) , abandoning Isabel when earlier he took the time to bring her back to life, Isabel and Slade with this strange death wish of wanting the heroes to kill them after trying to kill them for weeks on end. Didn’t Isabel threaten Felicity and Diggle at Moira’s funeral reception by saying that Oliver would hopefully be attending their funerals?, Slade’s idiotic tactics and strategy, leaving the mirakuru cure out for Blood to steal it, and having all his men go into the same tunnel at once. I could go on but I think the point has been made. I know some of you don’t want to hear this, but the fact of the matter is that Oliver Queen could have never defeated Deathstroke while Slade was in full combat dress. He tells Sara as much when he couldn’t stop Slade with any of his arrows during the 30 second battle in the Queen Consolidated building. In the end, Oliver Queen did not defeat Deathstroke and his mirakuru army, it was the WRITERS OF ARROW WHO DEFEATED DEATHSTROKE AND HIS MIRAKURU ARMY.
The first 10 episodes of this season were amazing. But after that the show started on a downward spiral to me. Who wants to watch a show where the bad guys always win? I don’t enjoy watching the hero of the series get his butt kicked week after week. I’d much rather go back to the book and do a bad guy of the week than these super villains like Slade and Malcolm. And with Barrowman being announced as a series regular next season I don’t have high hopes for enjoying much. (It doesn’t help that I loathe the island scenes. They always disrupt any momentum an episode may have built.) Over all season gets a 2.5 out of 5. The finale a 3 and that’s pushing it.
When do the bad guys always win? Every other week when Arrow is taking out the filler bad guys or in every finale when Team Arrow always wins?
Oliver gets beaten down, suffers setbacks and eventually perseveres to fight back. That is a far more interesting journey then having him punch someone in the face with his bow each week and emerge victorious. Especially when he has only been doing the “hero” thing for just over a year. Do you expect him to defeat adversaries with not only years of better training but super strength and agility without effort? The entire premise for the show is Oliver Queen rising from vigilante to people’s champion. If he was undefeatable after one season it would not only screw the concept but be a completely unbelievable journey. And that’s on a show with resurrection serum.
You may as well go back to the Eighties and watch something by Larson. I’ve outgrown weekly shows where the heroes always win and the only life conflict they have is what joke to end the episode with.
Ehh. I have very little desire to watch some weak ass villian of the week that Oliver defeats with no problem and everything is perfect at the end of very episodes. There are 10 seasons of Smallvile for anyone who likes that. (Plus many other non-superheroes shows)
I was gonna make the Smallville reference, but ACT beat me to it.
It’s okay if you like Smallville.
The rest of us adults prefer pathos and character building that shows like Arrow, or Fringe, or BSG, or Buffy give us.
The good guy doesn’t always win at the end of every episode.
It’s kind of like life in that way.
The heroism is in the refusal to quit, no matter the odds, no matter the result.
Am I the only one that is still trying to figure out why the super secret and secure ARGUS jail bunker Spade was put in had the latch door that locks from the inside and not the outside? It’s like they were inviting him to just leave once he managed to break out of the cell.
Gotta love auto correct. Slade*
I couldn’t tell if it was meant to be a currently active facility… or just a hole in the ground where he’ll either die of dehydration in a week or escape and kill more people.
Don’t you dare decrease the number of episodes! I need as much arrow shooting as my inner nerd can take (and I have yet to reach that limit).
REBECCA,
Keep in mind that sometimes the hero and the villain win and sometime the hero and the villain lose. That mimics real life when good honest people are victimized by criminals when sometimes the criminals are brought to justice. The problem is Arrow created Deathstroke, who, for all intents and purposes, was nearly unstoppable, because of his fighting skills, intelligence, and the mirakuru, which essentially made him nearly invincible physically. That is why no mere human, not even one in peak physical condition like Oliver Queen, (minus knee injury), could have defeated a character like Deathstoke without A. serious heavy ordnance or B. having the invincibility (mirakuru in this case) removed from him. That is where the writers came in. The “List” and some of the vllain of the week episodes were some of the best. The Dollmaker was excellent. I also liked it when he took Adam Hunt for 40 million. And home invasion where he fights the assassin as Oliver Queen was outstanding. I agree with you that unless some of these villains are ratcheted down in terms of power levels, it will make for boring tv as the plots will become ever more ridiculous. I was actually hoping that they would use the List / villain of the week formula for the first two seasons and then start using storylines more sinister villain in Season. I think the whole Deathstroke storyline was rushed and brought in too early.
SPEAKING OF MORE BAD WRITING: Amanda Waller and all of her cohorts who were complicit in that “DRONE STRIKE” should be sharing a cell with Deathstroke ON LIAN YU. I know that this is something that we all glossed over because in the end we knew it would not happen, but who or what gave Amanda Waller the authorization to level and destroy an entire American city and commit genocide through the deaths of over 576,000 people? Don’t any of you find that troubling and problematic to say the least?
I pretty much fall on the side of people who think season 2 went downhill after the first 10 episodes, even if I disagree with some of the reasons for that people have put forth here. (And yes, the season 1 finale was in every way superior.) The first indicator to me that the writing was worsening, was when it turned out Malcolm Merlyn wasn’t dead – before that the show had felt like there were really stakes and consequences: Merlyn dead, Tommy dead, Strarling City devastated despite Team Arrow’s successes. The second season in turn seemed to ramp up the deus ex machina devices and melodrama that sadly have become so prevalent in modern American television.
Then there’s the whole Black Canary issue. I know people get passionate about not liking Katie Cassidy’ s performance, but at the end of the day the problem is very simple: a character either works within the show or it doesn’t. And when it comes to Laurel Lance/Black Canary, the writers seem to suffer from HIMYM syndrome: They follow the original plan, no matter how much the development of the show has shown that to be a bad idea.
Maybe it’s the curse of the Berlanti: seemingly every show he has been in involved in as an EP has had a terrific first season only to fall off afterwards.
Aww, I show stop thinking too much about these things, as I am still sore from the loss of Trophy Wife, Legit and Enlisted.
Great finale, great season. The season ending climax/arch was just sensational.
Alan, I know yourself, and Dan don’t enjoy the flashback scenes, but I do enjoy them. I think they are well done, and love how they explain/tie into events of the present.
Looking forward to the HK flashbacks next season.