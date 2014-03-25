Season finale review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Charges and Specs’

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” just concluded a pretty terrific first season. I did a long interview with Mike Schur about the evolution of the show and some of the plots set up in the finale, and I have a few thoughts on the episode itself coming up just as soon as I have reliable tittle-tattle…
That’s how you do a sitcom season finale, boys and girls. “Charges and Specs” probably wasn’t the funniest episode of the season, but it brought a bunch of character arcs to a head, gave most of the cast members a moment to shine, and ended in a place that could (as Schur notes in our interview) either fuel a whole bunch of stories at the start of next year or be waved away quickly if the writers aren’t feeling it.
We start off with a drunk Jake announcing that he’s just been fired from the NYPD, and of course we assume that this has happened because he once again disobeyed Holt. And he does that at the beginning of the episode. But as we move along, Holt takes Jake’s side – thanks in part to the amazing spectacle of Amy Santiago disagreeing with her commanding officer (“I’m Amy Santiago, and I’m done talking”) – and we see that for all of their differences that will continue to fuel comedy for (hopefully) many seasons to come, there’s a level of trust between the two that didn’t exist at the start of the season. Holt eventually goes along with Jake’s rogue investigation, and Jake in turn follows Holt’s advice to get himself fired, without even knowing about the FBI investigation yet. It brings that relationship to a strong place while still leaving conflict between them, and it in turn forces Jake to be 100 percent serious with Amy for a moment in telling her how he feels. And it does all that while allowing all of Jake Peralta’s dreams to come true: a trip to the thrift store to try on ballroom dancer costumes, an actual major undercover operation like his ’70s heroes participated in (though without one of his ridiculous fake names). And it also provides an opportunity for Captain Holt to once again be amazing, here by showing off his ballroom dancing skills even as he’s identifying Jake’s best route upstairs.
Vivian dumping Charles with no explanation felt a bit like the show trying to hit the eject button on Marilu Henner so they could get back to Boyle intra-office romance hijinks. But the fallout of her dumping him was hilarious, whether Boyle in the Neo costume, Boyle’s burnt hand making it “really hard to manipulate my egg sack,” or Boyle waking up in bed not with Rosa, like we all assumed, but with Gina, much their mutual horror.
Add in some amusing flashbacks for Holt (the most business-like break-up of all time) and Terry (being dumped in Japanese), Jake’s mangling of the “Friday Night Lights” mantra, and you’ve got yourself a splendid farewell (for now) to what has fast become one of my favorite shows on TV.
So go read the Schur interview and then tell me: what did everybody else think?
Peralta is Jewish?
If his mother is Jewish (which is most likely from his Italian last name) then by the dogma of Judaism, the children are to take the religion of their mother. Which yes, would make Peralta Jewish.
That dogma would work the other way if he had a Jewish father and a Catholic mother. Then, unless they “split time,” they’d be raised Catholic.
Seinfeld is Jewish?
I was vaguely annoyed by the Italian name in the beginning, given…well, Andy Samberg. But I like how they’ve gradually worked in Jewish references here and there. I am hoping for some quality Yiddish Policemen’s Union gags in seasons to come.
Wait, “Peralta” is an Italian name?
I hope you were also “vaguely annoyed” when Natalie Portman, Logan Lerman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mila Kunis, Paul Rudd, Andrew Garfield, etc. all get last names that aren’t Jewish like they are.
Just to clarify things a bit while HistoryofMatt provides one possible explanation(although it should be mentioned that Matrilineal Judaism is only strictly adhered to in Conservative and Orthodox Judaism and not Reform or Reconstructionist Judaism and so either parent being Jewish can make someone Jewish) but also that Peralta is a Spanish, rather than an Italian, name and there are/were lots of Spanish Jews. They even had a whole inquisition about it.
Btw everyone Peralta is a more common Spanish name and Spain has a significant Jewish community so, not that it should matter but being Spanish and a jew is possible
That was so good.
Question for Firewall and Iceberg: Has there ever been a 30-minute sitcom that improved this much over the course of its first season as Brooklyn 99 has?
I know they had short first seasons, but The Office and Parks and Rec took until their second season before they started getting better, and for Parks and Rec, even with the Louis CK arc, it really wasn’t until Paul Schrader was leaving and Adam Scott and Rob Lowe came on scene that the show hit its stride. 30 rock came out of the gate all guns blazing fantastic, as did Arrested Development and Archer.
But I cannot remember a show that really didn’t know what it was at the beginning, but that by the end became the sitcom I most looked forward to watching every week, which B99 has become.
Actually, 1a. to my 1b, which is Trophy Wife. I love Parks and Rec, but it’s these two shows I think really make me laugh the most outside of Archer. Weirdly enough, Trophy Wife is also another show that got much better as the season went on, but I think it started off a bit better than B99 did.
Andy Samberg… who knew? Right?
But Parks and The Office had only 6 episodes as their first seasons. In that respect, I think B99 actually had a very similar progression with the other Schur shows. I guess maybe it just takes the writers a bunch of episodes before they figure out how to balance the main character (Michael, Leslie, and Perolta) in a way that makes their quirks lovable and endearing.
I have come to really enjoy this show (“Andy Samberg… who knew? Right?); I watched the premiere and didn’t like it. I didn’t start really watching until after the Emmys. I still disagree (with the awards), but have come around. Excellent finale. Now I can go back and watch the beginning of the series.
I feel like the show as a whole figured itself out pretty quickly. I think where the improvement was (at least for me) mainly came in modulating Andy Samberg’s performance from something broader and more suited to sketch comedy into something less louder and more sustainable in a weekly series. My issues with Peralta were always more in the performance than the writing, and I think they’ve calibrated that well. I think to some extent Amy Poehler went through the same thing between seasons 1 and 2 of “Parks” (though “Parks” had bigger writing problems in its first seasons). I think it’s just an SNL thing that takes time to shake off.
Just my opinion, but Andy Samberg has always been hilarious in everything he’s done. He’s just naturally funny. It’s gotten to the point where I start chuckling when I see him walk onscreen before he’s said anything.
Okay… just to clarify:
I always thought Andy Samberg was funny, in fact, VERY funny.
But in small doses, on SNL and with Lonely Island.
His film performances have been, well, dreadful.
So when I say, “Andy Samberg… who knew? Right?” that is an exclamation about his ability to anchor an ensemble of what is now the second funniest show on television, after Archer.
Because that’s what he doing. Anchoring the second funniest show on television. And doing that very, very well.
The performances or the movies? Like I thought he was good in Hot Rod, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, I Love You, Man, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, and Celeste and Jesse Forever (even if he had small/voice roles in some of those movies) AND those movies were also good. But he’s also definitely been in some crap like Space Chimps, What’s Your Number?, That’s My Boy, The Watch, and Grown Ups 2. As far as I know, he wasn’t involved in actually making those movies, so it’s not his fault they were bad movies. In his film performances I’ve seen, he’s been great. But, again just my opinion, to each their own.
“30 rock came out of the gate all guns blazing fantastic”
I love “30 Rock,” but I think it took about 6 or 7 episodes to become consistently funny and *tight*. For me, B99’s growth was very similar.
I saw only a few episodes of FNL, but Jake’s “Eyes closed, head first, can’t lose” cracked me up.
Huh. I don’t see this arc at all. I didn’t love every episode of the first season, but there was no linear progression. I did love the pilot, as well as the finale, along with a majority of the other episodes. And then there were three or four episodes that were just okay, sort of sprinkled throughout.
Oh I didn’t assume he’d end up in bed with Rosa. The fact that Gina kept bringing it up made me think it’d be her.
I thought the ep was really funny. The cast chemistry is great and Jake’s face as Holt seduced the judge was one of my favorite sitcom moments of the season.
That was really a perfect way to end the season. The captain kills me every episode, him flirting with the judge and the dancing was great. I’m glad we didn’t get a big romantic kiss between Jake and Amy, was fine with him just telling her how he feels.
This probably turned into my favorite comedy of the year since Parks has fallen a bit, no shame in that since it’s been on for many seasons, compared to the first season of this show. This season of Brooklyn is right up there with season two of The Office for me.
Other than Community I can’t remember a network comedy being so great and fully-formed in it’s first year in quite a while.
I can always use more Scully and Hitchcock….but other than that pretty perfect.
Okay, Schur/Goor. That was just unfair.
I mean, most comedies don’t get to this level of good until their second season. Brooklyn Nine-Nine had its characters figured out from the start. Even in hindsight, Peralta had to be more grating in early episodes to graph his evolution into a more mature cop under Holt’s guidance. They worked out the kinks in the first few episodes.
The show has itself figured out so early, the only thing I’m afraid of is that it’ll grow stale earlier as a result. But who cares at this point? This show had a fantastic first season (it even made me like Andy Samberg again!) and may it get many Emmy nominations (and more viewers in season 2).
Man, that was fantastic. Loved the episode. Fitting ending to a fantastic first season. And HISTORYOFMATT is right: Andy Samberg… Who knew?
I’m just curious: What was the thing that made people dislike Samberg before this show? He’s always been one of the funniest people I’ve seen on any screen to me.
I never disliked him. My question was whether he could carry a show. In a 3-4 minute bit, sure, but as the male lead in a show? I wasn’t sure. I’m very pleased that he has proved so winning.
I’m with Kobracola. I always loved him; I can see how he might rub some people the wrong way, but then I’d think they just wouldn’t like this show.
Also has to be said that Melissa Fumero is a national treasure and the cutest thing ever. If she actually stretched her leg over her head I would’ve lost it
If she actually did that, I’m pretty sure the ratings would be cut in half next season. That’s just too much for male viewers to handle
Gorgeous. Always a good idea when they put her in a dress. And a fun character.
“eyes closed, head first, can’t lose” was classic
If this show didn’t completely have me before (which, it did) it would’ve owned me with the “Friday Night Lights” non-quote. Between that and the Saracen/Riggins reference on “Parks and Rec,” Schuur/Goor are providing me some very welcome FNL nods.
I’m torn between the FNL quote and Holt flirting with the judge. Fantastic finale for a great first season.
great line. also loved Holt’s break up.
I had to watch that thrift shop scene a few times before I could move on. The cut from slow motion to regular speed had me in stitches.
“AGHHHHHHAAGH-OHHHHHHH MY TESTICLES!” – Boyle
Pretty great finale. I thought it was a particularly good episode for Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero. I wasn’t sold on Santiago at the start but I think Fumero has got better and better over the course of the season. I’ve always been a fan of Samberg (enough so that his childishness earlier in the season didn’t bother me that much) but they’ve fine tuned his character and performance to the point where his surprise Golden Globe win this year actually feels justified.
Like you talked about in the interview, Schur does seem to be a master at putting together great ensembles then quickly developing unique and funny characters, custom fitted to the actors playing them.
It’s great to see a show hit it’s stride like this.
Really enjoy both their characters as well as Holt, and increasingly, Mother Hen Terry.
Agree very good first year.
Jake’s not the only immature character in this show. Part of what makes Santiago and jake work is her own (I need so much to impress the boss) childishness. The creators went all in on middle school in developing many of their characters.
That was pretty damn great.
On top of being funny and drawing on a season’s worth of character work with Peralta/Holt and Peralta/Santiago, it actually worked as a pretty good cop show (albeit with an absurdist ballroom dancing thrift store gag as part of the investigation).
I’ve loved this season. This has become one of the little gems of my week, and my only complaint is that I’ll have to wait months for new episodes.
I wasn’t totally paying attention, but… Did Vivian dump Boyle for no reason? I thought he just didn’t want to move to Small Town, Canada and she had accepted that job there.
It’s not explained in the show. The scene is very short, so it might be something that got cut during editing.
“Captain Raymond Holt. Wassup?”
My face pretty much looked like Peralta’s at that point.
My favorite line of the whole night.
I find this show very re-watchable which I think happens for shows that couple great writing with strong characters. As a huge Parks and Rec fan, I’m not surprised that it’s a great show but, like lots of folks, am very surprised what they have pulled off so quickly. Favorite scenes from the season are Chelsea Peretti at Holt’s party. Andre Braugher is perfection and thank goodness that submarine show didn’t last!
Great episode, as expected. I forget if it was here but I remember Schur saying that his general idea for season finales is something like “Make big things happen then use the season break to figure out how they effect everyone,” so I wasn’t surprised to see things like Peralta going undercover, Peralta confessing his feelings to Santiago, and Boyle waking up next to Gina happen.
I still don’t like Gina. Just not very funny. But every other character is fantastic, I love this show.
I often find her a bit grating and unfunny. But this would not have been the episode I’d have picked to complain about her: I thought she actually clicked here, with her emoji talk, her “I’m going over there where I can hear you worse”, etc.
The flirting. The dancing. The eight year mutual breakup. I don’t think it is possible to be any cooler than Holt!
He’s outrageously hilarious to the right groups of people too!
I don’t watch a lot of shows in their first year, as I like to binge watch a few seasons in the beginning to really sink into a show. I like Parks and Rec very much so I gave this show a chance from the beginning.
I am surprised by the amount of fixing they managed to do during the season. Many shows do some of that in between season 1 and 2, but B99 managed to do it in-season and only got better because of it. Just off the top of my head:
– They hanged Peralta from immature at his job to excellent at his job and immature in life.
– They gave Santiago a likable personality by making her flawed but overly ambitious
– They got Terry out of his one-joke gimmick and allowed him (one of the two most consistent performers from day one) out of the office
To do all this while producing some of the best sitcom episodes of the season is quite the achievement.
My own favorite line of the episode (para-phrasing): I kind of like you Amy. Like, you know, romantic styles.
I think it was “styleZ”.. with a Z…
Good point, I think you’re right
I love jake and Amy so why get rid of such an awesome couple? I hope we get too see more of jake’s character. Boyle with gina. I don’t see any chemistry there.
Gina and boyle. I see no chemistry there. What is the deal. I want more of Jake and amy . They are why I watch this show!…
I loved Gina talking with emojiis and the scenes in the courtroom. Jake insulting everybody’s mothers, grandmothers, and their grandmothers little dogs was hilarious. I also loved that bit when he exited Holt’s office yelling about bacon.