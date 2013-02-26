Season finale review: ‘Bunheads’ – ‘Next!’

A review of last night’s “Bunheads” season finale coming up just as soon as I name my banana…
“Bunheads” has always been an oddly-structured show. The Palladinos favor scenes that are incredibly long by 2012-13 standards, and where nothing seems to happen, and yet a fair amount of plot seems to take place over the course of an episode or season – it just often happens off-camera, in between those moments when the characters are bantering, or dancing, or binging on ’60s and ’70s literature about their sexuality. The first half of the season was building towards the inevitable moment when Michelle wound up teaching the bunheads, and the moment when it happened was practically an afterthought. That summer batch of episodes also climaxed with an episode – which, at the time, could have been the last one ever produced – feeling very much like a finale, with the return of Hubbell (now in ghost form!), the big slapstick of Michelle macing the girls and the “Dead Poets Society” moment. Meanwhile, “Next!” – which, again, could be the last episode ever made – really doesn’t feel like a finale at all.
I say none of this as a complaint. I’ve come to appreciate the rambling unpredictability of “Bunheads.” It’s not really anything like “Louie” or “Girls” or “Community,” but like those shows, you really don’t know what you’re going to get when you tune in. Yes, there will be “la la”s and banter and pop culture references, but the structure will be all over the place, and even the references can come out of nowhere. What other show would devote an elaborate running gag to two minor characters’ dueling impressions of Tommy Lee Jones in “Hope Springs,” to a character working out her feelings by dancing to They Might Be Giants’ version of “Istanbul (Not Constantinople),” or to the girls all dressed as coal miners (see below) for a “Billy Elliot” tribute?
Fittingly, “Next!” was unpredictable throughout. It was clear Michelle wasn’t going to get the chorus job, but the brutally matter-of-fact way it all played out was impressive, while the bunheads acted as an amusing Greek chorus. (I was glad, for instance, that the sequence never suggested Boo’s dream of sneaking into a job would come true, and was an excuse for the Boo/Sasha argument that’s been building all season.) And the scene at the end with Michelle and Ginny snuck up on me, yet made perfect sense – and not just because Bailey Buntain the Blonde Bunhead has been the surprising MVP of these winter episodes. It’s a really touching moment that plays off of everything we’ve seen about Ginny and Frankie this half-season, and about Michelle’s relationship with the girls. And it’s an earned moment in an episode that pays off various other character relationships, like Michelle sleeping with Godot, Scotty becoming Fanny’s indentured servant or Truly and Millie briefly reconciling before Scotty comes along to ruin everything the way Hubbell once did. In that way, I suppose, it did feel like a finale, even if the closing moments didn’t scream “Ta ta for now” the way the “Oh captain, my captain” scene from the summer finale did.
I’ll admit that I haven’t been paying any attention of late to the show’s ratings, and it’s never entirely clear what ABC Family’s standard of success is. All I know is that I want this messy, funny, emotional, idiosyncratic, fabulous little show to continue.
At its start, “Bunheads” seemed like a pleasant summer diversion, but it’s grown into something much more, and better, than that. And I would offer to stand up on my desk to show my devotion, but as Michelle pointed out the last time, that move doesn’t really work.
What did everybody else think of the finale, and of this season as a whole?
That final scene with Ginny made me cry. I dunno–maybe it’s more a reflection of my own tortured teenage history with boys, but that felt true and brutal.
Incidentally, Seth the accompanist was Seth Rudetsky:

who really does organize charitable events and the like on Broadway.
I was so excited once I realized that it was Seth on the piano – I love his videos! [www.sethtv.com]
yeah it got a bit dusty in the room in that final scene. I could relate.
I cried, too.
I think I might have commented earlier that I wasn’t crazy about the show, but I have grown to really, really like it. I hope it comes back. I thought the final scene was terrific, and I loved the coal miner dance number. I don’t know what the ratings are, either, but I hope ABC Family sticks by it.
The show has grown on me too and now I wouldn’t miss it. But I also wonder if it would do better in a half-hour format…
The final ten or so episodes, with Fanny and her inconsistent characterization basically absent and Michelle actively involved with the girls and no longer meandering aimlessly in her own separate show, were quite appealing.
I’d have to agree with this, although I hadn’t realized it until Fanny showed up again last night. The heart of the show is the relationship between Michelle and the girls.
I agree completely. I always FF through Fanny’s scenes – she is disengaged from even her own acting, as though she were watching herself act. It’s weird but I find her completely unrelatable. Even when she broke up with her boyfriend, and that was cruel, how he just left her–I didn’t feel so much as a twinge. I wish Fanny/Kelly Bishop would just bloody COMMIT to something in this show, or just leave Michelle to get along with the girls as fabulously as she does.
Kelly Bishop not being on every episode is also a budget issue, they can’t afford her to be on every episode
The show has been terrific this year, really. The four bunheads became compelling, fun and interesting characters and Sutton Foster never stopped being the star she is.
I really hope it comes back. Given how crazy is ABC Family’s episode orders, I was wondering if they could just extend season one again (with 8 more episodes for the summer, resulting in a season of 26 episodes). I hope they do it.
It’s very uneven but ultimately a very good show. Given its ratings though it will be a miracle if comes back.
I love Bunheads, and I so hope the show continues. The characters are all special, witty, and engaging. I adore the dancing, and my two favorite characters are Michelle and Boo. Sutton Foster and Kaitlyn Jenkins are brilliant.
A brilliantly written show that has a tremendous cast of characters, from super talented Michelle, to the fabulous Fanny to the four amazing young bunheads! Although the ratings haven’t been stellar, I certainly think the fan base is there and I for one would be terribly disappointed to see such a terrific show canceled.
Completely unrealistic in the details, completely real in the emotions. Teenage angst never had it so good.
You never know which way ABC Family may lurch, but I’m hopeful for another run of Bunheads: In the two weeks preceding the season finale, it was the top-rated scripted show on cable among women 18-34 and 35-49. That should be right in ABC Fam’s wheelhouse.
It seems I’m in the minority. The things I like about this show (and that final scene was fantastic) have become outnumbered by the things that really irritate me. So I’m probably out if there is a next season.
But I know how it is to love a show that may be on the bubble, so for you folks I really hope it gets renewed.
I’ve come to really love this show, and I thought that what they did with Michelle’s audition this week was brilliant.
I do worry, though, that ABCFam doesn’t “get” it. The individual episode promos often have NOTHING whatsoever to do with that week’s plot. The promo for this week’s episode was a “will they or won’t they” with Michelle and Godot, and that was settled in the opening seconds of the episode, with him in her bed. So I guess it just feels like there are clues that it’s not the show ABCFam wants it to be.
Just renew the damn thing. Its one of the only shows I really enjoy and it has alot to help young people today. What with single parents, crazy parents, no parents, etc. Just let it come back and grow. Im so tired of all of the other silly shows out there that this is one of the few I can say that I can remember to be home for to watch. I love the whole cast and especially Sutton Foster. What a talent!!!!!
I recently checked the ratings for other ABC family shows. Most all of them seem to be doing 1.5 million people and a bit higher whereas Bunheads in the fall has been bellow 1.5 million mark. However, Melissa and Joey is below 1 million people even posting an .88 at one point and has been renewed a couple of times.
I hope the critical groundswell of Bunheads brings a second season for the show.
Also, ASP essentially built ABC Family. If it wasn’t for Gilmore Girls repeats at 11am and 5pm I would never have watched the network.
I love Gilmore and ASP but come on they didn’t built ABC Family but they were a big factor. Brenda Hampton’s Secret Life put them in the ratings map
But anyway the poin its I hope ABCF will support Bunheads
Scenes like the spider in the bathroom are the ones where I sit there baffled how someone can write that. Then I see Jorge Garcias girlfriend Beth react to rats and I know where it comes from. It’s the Ally McBeal tongue roll-out moments that alienate me as well as the fast-talking, meandering speeches about weird nothings that only mani-depressives off their meds would think are normal.
But I too would like the show to come back because there are good moments there even if they are few and far between. In the end I would not watch a musical either (even though the Oscars reminded me of enjoying Chicago and Moulin Rouge at the movies) but I always like the dance numbers on Bunheads.
I just hope they can get rid of the crazy a bit more. The show lacks a Luke. Scenes where a guy could feel normal and grounded.
the “CRAZY” is the best part, spider in the bathroom was hilarious!
Please renew this “delight-filled” show! It is a fun and lovely refuge… Filled with wit and talent. Am I alone in feeling burdened with so many images of violence, blood and guns… on the television and the movies?
Sometimes a girl wants something flirty, charming and wacky…filled with characters navigating through their relationships.
ABC Family, please keep this show alive!
Such a Winner..thank you Amy and ALL….
the episode tonight had me laughing out loud, thrilled to see the “chourus line” feel audition where we really get to see Michelle ‘perform”, cringed and howled at Fanny’s sex takes/talk, perked up at Scotty’s connection with Truely and Milly, Oh Yeah fun stuff coming there!….and finally was blown away by the admission ” I already had sex..last week”..what a moving scene!
No drama,build up talking about it with her friends…just a sad little one who opens up to Michelle. I cried.
Please keep this on…our young people need to see this quality of writing trasformed on their tv screens…and we “oldtimers’ relish the creativity and intelligence.
I enjoyed the last episode very much–except for the part where the girls sneaked (snuck? pranced?) onto the audition floor. That part stretched credulity.
My favorite part of the show over its first season is that while it has character development and plot, it is really about the moments with the characters. Even the dance scenes like Istanbul or that practice where the girls were just talking to each other enhance the characterizations. This is what that Other Show With Music and Signing And Dancing had its first season, and has lost.
I do hope Bunheads comes back for another season. It has quietly snuck (pranced?) past other new shows to become my new favorite. It is the first show that I can watch a new episode through, then watch it again right away, because it is just that much fun.
This show also had my favorite line of any show this season: “Stringer Bell did it, right?”
It’s the lowest rated of all ABCF one hour shows so not expecting a renewal at all. I bet this show is expensive than the usual ABCF show with the talent involved and all the music license stuff they have.
But I hope these critics support will make the execs think twice of cancelling it. But then again middleman also had critical backing
The first half of the season focused more on Sasha and Boo and felt like Ginny and Mel were just background players but the second half gave them more spotlight. Very talented girls, I used to be just BLAH to their stories, I just want Michelle-Fanny banter but they got me invested now.
I like Sutton Foster a lot. I’m pleased to see her performance in this role develop from what seemed at times as a Lauren Graham imitation (due, I’m sure to the writing) to her more comfortable and natural patter and rapport.
This is an incredibly smart show and so GOOD that I can’t believe ABC Family would even be taking this long to decide to keep it or not. And Baby Daddy got renewed already? Where are their priorities, seriously..
I loved the show. It was refreshing and I loved watching the dancers. It was nice to see them in all sizes and heights and shapes. Please bring this back. Very, Very refreshing!