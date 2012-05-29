Season finale review: ‘Cougar Town’ – ‘My Life/Your World’

A review of the “Cougar Town” season finale coming up just as soon as I say something bad about leather sandals…
It feels like I’ve spent the last several weeks doing nothing but writing reviews of season finales for bubble shows that had to double as series finales, just in case. And yet, miracle of miracles, pretty much all of those shows got renewed, despite each of them – including “Cougar Town,” which technically got canceled and then rescued by TBS – presenting episodes that would have been perfectly satisfying had that been the real, final end.
Bill Lawrence knows a thing or two about faux finales from all the times “Scrubs” nearly ended, and he and Kevin Biegel also knew that, no matter what happened with the show, this would be the end of their tenure as bosses of it(*), and “My Life/Your World” felt like them taking care of whatever business they could in the time left.
(*) In case you missed the major non-TBS bit of recent “Cougar Town” news, Lawrence and Biegel are both stepping down as showrunners (this is voluntary, and not a Dan Harmon situation), and while each will consult on the show, the new day-to-day boss is sitcom vet Ric Swartzlander.
So Jules and Grayson get married on the beach, in one of those great romantic moments(**) this show does so well, yet one where the sweetness was mixed with various running gags, like Chick using the horse to control his tears or the procession going mobile (other than poor Tom) once the cops showed up. If the TBS deal hadn’t materialized, I would have felt sad we wouldn’t get more wine time with the crew, but I also would have had a hard time quibbling with Jules and Grayson literally riding into the sunset as a final image.
(**) Two beach wedding notes: Lawrence and producer Randall Winston reprise their roles as local cops, and the song is “Lost and Found” by Katie Herzig.
Beyond giving the lead couple the wedding they both wanted, the finale also got to bring back Penny Can and make sure no one could ever entirely get sick of it. It dealt one more time with how difficult it can be for Grayson to be constantly surrounded by Jules’ friends, even if they’re now his friends, too. It let Travis confess his feelings for Laurie – albeit while drunk and naked, and while Wade was in the room and he had absolutely no shot whatsoever of doing anything but humiliating himself. It wasn’t exactly the writers making sure they hooked the two of them up before the show ended, but at least it moved things forward for the moment when/if everyone feels the age gap is no longer creepy. And in the meantime, Travis got to turn 21 so he could drink wine with the gang full-time – even if it’s still weird that he’d be hanging with them this much.
And along the way, it told a lot of very funny jokes, like Dog Travis carrying all the golf balls in his mouth, Travis having to eat from the mystery bucket, Jules’ confusion over “Groundhog Day,” etc.
The only part of the finale that didn’t work for me was Ellie’s infatuation with Daniel the concierge. (Played by the former Mr. Courteney Cox – and continuing “Cougar Town” producer – David Arquette.) There are times when the show pushes the behavior of certain characters too far while treating it as a joke, and Ellie so openly lusting after and flirting with another guy – often right in front of Andy – was one of those times.
The rest was pretty terrific, though, and I’ve already watched the beach wedding scene three times. We’ll see what the Ric Swartzlander-run version of “Cougar Town” looks like, but the Biegel/Lawrence incarnation came to a splendid end. Let’s drink to that.
What did everybody else think?
Ellie openly lusting after David Arquette bugged me too, but I still found it kind of funny. I love Ellie but I sometimes feel that her Ellieness is pushed too far.
These things would be more fun if Andy got some equal tags in, like with the iced coffee incident, but very often there’s just no reprisal for Ellie’s behavior.
Seems only fair. She has to watch her husband be in love with Bobby Cobb 24/7.
Dude, that is exactly what I was thinking!
Great season finale and am very glad it’s not the series finale. I’m sad that neither Biegel nor Lawrence will be running the ship next season, but I’m hopeful for the show.
Are they both stepping down because they have new shows for next season or did they just decide they didn’t want the day to day work anymore?
Lawrence signed a development deal at another studio a year ago, and part of the deal was that he’d get to run Cougar Town for one more season before having to leave. And Biegel wanted to do other stuff. Some writers like to stay forever, while others get restless.
Thanks for the information Alan. It’s good to know they’ll still be involved in the show somewhat, even if they aren’t running it. Also, hopefully Lawrence and Biegel get new shows quickly. Lawrence for obvious reasons but Biegel really impressed with Cougar Town.
Sorry to reference another show, but I wonder how Britta would pronounce “Biegel.”
Any lip readers catch human Travis and Laurie’s words before the wedding? Olive juice? Fly now, Rambiss?
I thought it was “I’m sorry” and “I know, me too”.
That’s exactly right.
that certainly makes much more sense to what my poor lip reading skills had. I got the Laurie bit right…
But I thought Travis was getting emotional about the wedding and mouthed “I love you” just because, well, he does. Very different end results.
Thanks for IDing the song. I was going to ask.
Free download of the song here: [abc.go.com]
Are you jealous your frenemy Michael Ausiello got a cameo in the episode?
And if that was the series finale, what are we supposed to imagine would have happened between Laurie/Wade/Travis?
Why is Ausiello Alan’s frenemy? They do different things and attract different fans with their styles.
“what are we supposed to imagine would have happened between Laurie/Wade/Travis”
After the mutually-mouthed “sorry”s, Laurie looked back at Travis one more time, in a much more speculative manner. To me, that felt like Laurie doing exactly what Grayson and Bobby said would happen–setting her up to start thinking about Travis in an entirely new way.
Thanks for the review, Alan. I love this show.
I feel cheated after the short season. Can’t wait for CT to return on TBS. Thanks TBS!
I hope Lawrence and Biegel go on to do more good things.
Laurie was absolutely smokin’ while they were watching Groundhog Day.
Am I the only one who didn’t notice the concierge was played by David Arquette?
Quite possibly. I found his presence a little distracting, myself, given his status as the ex-Mr. Cox. I guess they get along well if he can appear on the show, though, as an object of lust for Ellie :-)
I didn’t recognize him at first, and I knew he was going to be in the episode. I think his hair was a lot lighter.
Travis showing up naked and drunk, declaring his love for Laurie and then adding he likes wine now, was my favorite part of the ep. Didn’t know Lawrence and Biegel were leaving, though. I’ll still watch it on TBS to see how the new guys work out.
Travis talking about all the stalkery things he does to flirt was funny. Then saying “Oh god, I’m a stalker” was NOT funny. Have these writers never heard of “show don’t tell”? I feel like the jokes have gotten pretty lazy and hacky of late. I almost wish this had been the final season, although going out with the scene of Ellie continuing to cheat emotionally on her husband would have been a bummer.
By the way, Alan, nice of you to finally mention the news of Bill and Kevin leaving. I’ve been waiting weeks to hear your take.
I was ok with that, because Travis is a very smart, self aware guy, so of COURSE when saying those things out loud he’d realize how creepy it sounded. It felt very natural for the character, and NOT verbalizing that he realized how his techniques must look goes against how self aware he actually is.
That’s a good point, Jekelish, and I can buy that. In the heat of the moment, though, I could see where the joke was going, and when he verbalized it to that extent, it removed all the humor for me. Maybe the delivery of the line could have been better, I’m not sure. But definitely a good point about his self-awareness.
I found these episodes sweet and funny, and yet a little off. When we learn that Jules can’t stand to be apart from her lovable but annoying group of friends at any moment — and even welcomes them into her bedroom whenever she’s alone with her future husband — the story the line from sitcom silly to actual pathology. And Grayson’s flashes of anger actually seemed like a healthy reaction, despite the fact that (like everyone on the show) he eventually just gives in to Jules’ nuttiness. (Then there’s the fact that the wedding gang includes Jules’ father, her son and even her ex-husband, but no one at all from Grayson’s life, which just seems sad.) In even a slightly more realistic version of this story, Grayson’s going from a free (if lonely) existence as a swinging bachelor to someone who can never get a moment’s peace from his wife’s kooky friends would be a recipe for disaster.
When I say “no one at all from Grayson’s life,” of course I’m not including his newly discovered child. But did he have no family or friends before he met Jules?
And going off that point…I think they have gone too far into “unlikeable” territory with Jules. I mean, its not like she is Joffrey from GoT or anything, but I find myself disliking her selfish ways more and more.
yeah i totally agree, jules isn’t that loveable anymore, i hope the new producer will change her back, and well let’s hope she doesn’t get like joffrey.(sort of a SPOILER) speaking of joffrey, i can’t wait to see season 3 of GoT.
The flirting was uncomfortable, but what I found creepy was Daniel casually talking about getting a baby, being hauled away by police, and then Ellie continuing to flirt despite the implication of why he was arrested. That was just not funny. Everything else was.
That whole thread was very weird. I actually didn’t get it.
“It’s a Dan Harmon situation.”
“That bad?”
Alan, any idea (in general) what the move to TBS might mean for the show? I expect a smaller budget, but what would that translate into on the screen? Pay cuts for the actors, fewer guest stars, more bottle episodes, fewer sets, etc.?
I feel like Ellie was turning a little too Jordan Cox (wait, no, she admitted to never taking Perry’s name, didn’t she?) with Arquette. And while it’s behavior I always found funny with Jordan, with Ellie it just seems one step too far.
What did Travis mouth to Laurie on beach during wedding- I couldn’t read his lips?
i’m sorry
lotion party
I’ve always liked travis and laurie but am never sure whether I want the show to ever go there, but damn. the “I’m sorry” and “I know. Me too.” was heartbreaking, almost overshadowed the wedding itself (which was really cute).
I just don’t really understand the point of ellie’s sl with the concierge guy. It wasn’t funny enough to be a bit for a joke’s sake, and it’s too uncomfortable and weird for it to be some kind of arc for next season.
Ellie really pissed me off plus was very frustrating to watch. The pic thing made me mad, it wasnt funny at all.