Season finale review: ‘Downton Abbey’: Christmas in February

PBS just finished showing the second season of “Downton Abbey” (U.K. viewers saw the finale back at Christmas). I reviewed most of the season in non-specific terms in early January, and promised to weigh in with more details – and an opportunity for you to discuss the same – after it had all finished airing here in the States. That time has come, and I have various thoughts on both the finale and the season coming up just as soon as I have a loader…
As I wrote back in January, I had a very mixed reaction to “Downton” season 1, where I loved most everything to do with Mr. Bates and the rest of the servants downstairs and rolled my eyes at most of what was happening upstairs with Lord and Lady Grantham. My reaction to season 2 was equally mixed, and yet weirdly backwards: I took much greater enjoyment out of what was going on with the lords and ladies than I had a year ago (though parts of their stories annoyed me) and suddenly began viewing anything to do with Bates and his Anna as the chore I had to get through to get to the rest.
In fairness, there were lots of eye-roll-inducing storylines going on throughout the house, but none felt quite as shamelessly melodramatic as the return of Bate’s estranged, unapologetically evil wife, who lacked only a mustache to twirl. Her constant manipulations and betrayals seemed designed only to make Bates and Anna miserable, and to prolong their attempt to get married and just enjoy life for a bit. It was storytelling for the sake of delaying an outcome, not for its own sake.
For that matter, there were times in the second season where it seemed like “Downton” creator Julian Fellowes was so desperate to keep star-crossed lovebirds Lady Mary and Lord Matthew from finally making it work that he was going to take a page from “She’s All That” and have Mary discover that Matthew had only pretended to fall for her to win a bet. That, or have a meteor land between them right before they finally declared their love. I’m aware that social mores getting in the way of true love is a staple of fiction both of and about this era, but Fellowes kept throwing ridiculous obstacles in their path like he was terrified the show would disintegrate the second they were allowed to be together. (I call this The “Moonlighting” Fallacy.)
Fortunately, Mary and Matthew finally cast aside their various excuses for not being together – including Mary’s uncouth nouveau-riche fiancé, newspaper magnate Richard Carlisle – in the Christmas special, and if their decision didn’t entirely redeem what had come before, it at least gave me hope for the third season(*).
(*) How many seasons will the show be on the air before the Emmys, Golden Globes, etc. finally acknowledge that it’s not a “miniseries” and has to compete with “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” and all the other ongoing dramas? 3? 5? 12?
Other contrived, rushed and/or silly storylines included Lord Grantham contemplating an affair with the new housemaid(**), an impostor claiming to be the not-so-dead heir to the family fortune (that, or he was the true heir, but horribly disfigured and suffering from amnesia) and an outbreak of the Spanish Flu that was used to resolve far too many plots.
(**) That near-fling not only seemed to come out of nowhere, but played very awkwardly in how it tried to present Lord Grantham’s decision to send her on her way as yet another example of why he is good and decent and a representative of why the aristocracy’s passage into irrelevance is a great tragedy. Hugh Bonneville’s performance almost always makes the man’s perfection plausible and engaging, but even he can only do so much at times.
And yet for all of that, and all the ways the second season fumbled in terms of depicting the passage of time and letting one story flow easily into the next, there was still much to enjoy in “Downton” season two. In particular, the stories about how the various aristocrats had to adjust to the changing times worked very, very well, whether it was Lady Sybil taking up nursing (and then a romance with the socialist chauffeur), the entire house adjusting to Downton’s transformation into a convalescent home for wounded soldiers, or, especially, the Dowager Countess Violet (played so expertly by the great Maggie Smith) gradually accepting that the rules she lived her life by need not restrict the lives of future generations.
On the servant end of things, Daisy got to grow up a bit (particularly in the Christmas episode), both professionally (she finally pushed for a promotion to acknowledge her role in the kitchen) and personally (accepting that marrying William on his deathbed out of pity was actually a kindness). And though he’ll never turn into a hero, Thomas at least seemed more human and vulnerable in his various schemes this season (possibly because so many of them failed, and because usual conspirator O’Brien had herself reformed a bit).
Though I’m not looking forward to Anna making many tearful prison visits to Bates (wrongly convicted – we think – of murdering the first Mrs. Bates), on the whole the Christmas special left the series in an interesting place going into the next round. Mary and Matthew are together, but both she and the family are on the verge of multiple disgraces thanks to Bates’ conviction and the story the vengeful Carlisle is threatening to publish about Mary’s season 1 indiscretion with the late Mr. Pamuk. And we know that Shirley MacLaine is joining the season 3 cast as Lady Grantham’s American mother. MacLaine and Smith on screen together could be a lot of fun – or it could feel like stunt-casting.
On the whole, I would say “Downton” season 2 got more right than it got wrong. But it got enough wrong that a lot of fans I know who couldn’t find fault with season 1 are now very nervous about what the next year will bring.
Now that we’ve all seen it, we can discuss all of it, from our first glimpse of Matthew at war to the last moments of the Christmas special. What did everybody else think?
This was the season in which Downton Abbey became an Edwardian soap opera, and I’m fine with it. (I have a theory that with the success of Revenge and the upcoming return of Dallas, viewers are ready for the return of the prime-time soap. What is the constant shipping of the will-they-or-won’t-they pair in any given crime procedural but a yearning for a soap-opera supercouple?)
Anyway, at some point I decided to go with the soapish tendencies of Downton Abbey, and I think that decision enhanced my enjoyment of Season 2. Yes, Mrs. Bates was an over-the-top villainness, but I loved hissing at her every appearance. Yes, there were too many obstacles put in Mary and Matthew’s way, but I grinned when they got engaged. *shrugs* I don’t know; at some point it’s more fun to turn off my critical faculties and just LIKE something.
I was fully prepared for the revelation that Sir Richard was behind the death of the former Mrs. Bates; on the other hand, I was also looking forward to season 3 having a New York setting.
I thought Anna was going to stand up in court and blurt out that SHE did it
The mystery of the better-still-late Mrs. Bates will definitely be solved. It’s Bates’s only way out of prison at this point. And being a soap, it will have to be one of the regular cast who done it. The writers have stacked all the cards against Thomas. Cui bono, after all. But it will actually have been Sir Richard all along. The departed had come back for more blackmail, most likely. To Sir Richard’s greatest regret, however, the crime will be solved by none other than one Matthew Crawley.
“How many seasons will the show be on the air before the Emmys, Golden Globes, etc. finally acknowledge that it’s not a “miniseries” and has to compete with “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” and all the other ongoing dramas?”
If it keeps scooping the mini-series categories the way it does, I suspect there will a rule change in place before Shirley MacLaine gets off the boat from the rebel colony. :)
“MacLaine and Smith on screen together could be a lot of fun — or it could feel like stunt-casting.”
Totally agree with you there, and much as I love MacLaine she can get *cough* broad as the side of a barn without good material and firm direction. That said, Maggie Smith is no stranger to lazily camping it up for a pay cheque, and Fellows brought out the best in her both here and in ‘Gosford Park’.
I watched the second season as it aired on the BBC, but I’m looking forward to season 3.
One thing though — I have no idea why I want Matthew and Mary to be together — all I know is that I do. It’s strange; I’m not sure what the writers have done to make it so clear that they belong together. Maybe it was the way she treated him in the first season that makes it so satisfying that she changed her mind about him. I don’t know. Maybe it’s the actors’ chemistry. Just intrigued at how this show has succeeded at a will-they-wont-they where other shows just make me roll my eyes.
Jim and Pam finally getting together on “The Office” killed that show , now Matthew and Mary … I’m just sayin’
The actors who play Mary and Matthew do have phenomenal chemistry. It also helps that Mary is one of the standout creations – I totally expected to hate her but as I saw more and more of her I realized she wasn’t just going to be some one note bitch.
I saw the Xmas special a while ago. I thought the pacing was much better in that episode than the rest of the season, contributing to it being a lot better, IMO.
I must say, I started laughing (which was clearly not intended to be!) when the prison guard said, “No touching!” Downton Abbey does Arrested Development!
Oh me too! I burst out laughing.
Me too! Loved Arrested Develpment.
I loved that!
haha me too! Plus, Dr. Clarkson totally reminded me of the doctor in AD as well
The major failing of Season 2 was that there was no sense of time passing, apart from WWI whizzing by.
How many years did Branson spend polishing the car while her waited for Lady Sybil to commit to him? Why didn’t Ethel’s baby age? Or any of the cast for that matter?
But the jump the shark moment was Matthew leaping of his wheelchair.
The Xmas special managed to get the show back on track and of course I’ll be on board for Season 3 (although I was hoping for a spin off when Lady Mary and Anna were considering moving to America – as long as Maggie Smith chaperoned them).
I found it a bit disconcerting when Matthew was depressed about his disability…he seemed quite the martry and the actor played his his feelings and despair as one-toned…he has a lowered-eyebrows glower that is meant to convey all different of his negative emotions. He does charm and positive emotions much better and both actors really do well in showing their love for eachother. The chemistry is entirely believable. It’s lovely to see two people on screen in love…and it’s not infatuation…we’ve gotten to see these characters over many years and their evolving feelings for eachother. I found that the Earl’s attraction to the Maid (she was so subservient and they didn’t show what he saw in her as a person, at all), strained credulity though I agree HG is such a good actor that I bought it that he was confused and depressed (as the actor has said). I wish the left it at just that kiss. I’m glad she’s gone. Bates is too much of a good thing, monotone…which he’d show some flaw. Lets hope that in season 3 Lady Edith finds some happiness. She’s grown alot. All three actresses (and/or the parts written for them, or both) are wonderfully diverse and believable.
I don’t like this show very much. It’s a soap opera and there’s nothing wrong with that, but the conflicts are smoothed in a way that you never doubt for a second that the characters are ending happily ever after. There’s nothing wrong with a happy ending, but at least make me believe that these people struggled to get there. But they never do. It’s like the show is trying to transmit that very old (and tacky) saying that “good always triumphs over evil”. It’s pathetic, actually. And it’s a shame, because the show could be wonderful and apart from one or two episodes, it never is (and I watched the entire first season and the first four episodes of season two just to see if they changed that and they didn’t).
People may say that’s typical of the Brittish, but I say that’s an insult to the masterpieces of Jane Austen and other fenomenal English writers. It just seems to me that Julian Fellowes thought that just because “we’re Brittish”, people are going to like all those stupid conflicts (I can’t believe there was an entire episode on season one where the butler felt ashamed because sometime in his life, he worked in a circus as a clown).
I’m not trolling for a fight (and Alan would ban my arse if I was), but what do you mean by “soap opera”? Seriously, it gets used as a sneer an awful lot and I’ve never really understood what people mean by it.
“(I can’t believe there was an entire episode on season one where the butler felt ashamed because sometime in his life, he worked in a circus as a clown). ”
First, it wasn’t a whole episode but an element in a subplot in one episode. And, no, I don’t find it absurd at all. Whether you find it ‘silly’ or not, Bates does have an over-developed sense of his position and the dignity involved. No, it wasn’t considered entirely respectable to be an actor in upper-class circles let alone a low comic on the provincial ‘music hall’ circuit — which was very much working class.
That’s okay, I’m glad to discuss with somebody. :)
I mean something extremely melodramatic and often cheesy, which doesn’t even try to hide its purpose of get its audience to tears. There’s also a clear distinction between good guys and bad guys. Either you’re one or the other. You can change sides (like Lady Edith did this season), but there’s no room for ambiguity here. Audience must root for you with all their heart or hate you with all their guts.
As for the butler, that was THE main plot of the episode. And that’s the problem. If it were in fact a mere subplot and they didn’t treated as something serious, I would have no trouble whatsoever with that. Instead, the writer kept trying to create a mystery throughout the entire episode, as if it was something that we (the audience) should be concern about and not just mr. Carson. And then when it was revealed, there was all that unbearably predictable drama with the butler trying to quit his job because of all the humiliation and blahblahblah. That was specially hard to get through since the episode before that had also a “resignation-situation” envolving mr. Bates which was also incredibly predictable.
I would say another trait that earns a show the “soap opera” tag would be a lot of implausible-to-the-point-of-ludicrous storylines. Matthew leaping out of his wheelchair after months of barely a twitch (I was off my feet for two weeks after hip surgery and could feel how much my muscles had atrophied, I can’t imagine months), the cartoonish villain that was Bates’ wife, the ridiculous amnesiac / disfigured cousin story. If a “serious” drama tried any of those we would immediately cry foul.
As others have said, it doesn’t mean Downton is “bad,” but it certainly takes a lot away from it.
Having watched this on BBC I was hugely disappointed bout this season until the Christmas episode that aired months later. That eppy made all the difference and saved the season for me.
I thought the Christmas special made up for most of the soap opera parts of the middle of the second season. The movement on Matthew and Mary’s story needed to happen because Mary must be approaching 30 at this point, and since having children is still so important to the aristocracy they need to hook up soon. I think the next season will be about them getting used to each other because there is still a fair bit of a class difference between them. Not as bad as with Sir Richard, but Matthew still was not born to it (and as such cannot be called Lord Matthew) whereas Lady Mary is fairly old school in that regard.
For some reason I really liked the Thomas and the dog portions, even though it was fairly silly. Thomas still seemed more human and less mustache twirly than last season.
The Bates plot is the worst (outside of the mysterious Canadian sounding Patrick, and while that potential heir shakeup disappeared within an episode, I am glad it did, mostly because I still don’t buy someone raised in the UK losing his accent in less than 4 years. And poor Edith).
The evidence against Bates was pretty circumstantial, and the only way out for him seems to be a deus ex machina, but it needs to happen. I am tired of Brendan Coyle having to be gloomy. He deserved better.
I hope Shirley MacLaine is a positive addition to the next season, but the last time I saw her was in the horrible Anne of Green Gables 4: Kevin Sullivan wants more money, and so I can’t say that I am as impressed with her as I have been in the past.
It seems like they tried to squeeze too many plots into the story only to realize they didn’t work and so were summarily dropped. The magical heir from Canada was the worst of these. They really should have spent more time on the war as it was the death knell of this entire society. Still enjoyed the season, but not as much as S1.
The cousin was just a red herring. He was a Canadian, good friends on board with the actual Patrick. The fake Patrick survived The Titanic, fought in the war, became disfigured, and decided to try and pass himself off as his drowned friend. He left in a hurry when it was clear that they were going to keep on checking relentlessly and eventually find him out. And perhaps he was feeling badly for Edith, who stood to lose a lot in both her defence of and love of him. I wondered if he was smart enough to plan all that, why wasn’t he able to fake a British accent!
This was a BAD episode. I felt embarrassed just watching it. Mary and Matthew’s relationship has been reduced to something from a bad Barbara Cartland novel . . . and I include that cheesy marriage proposal at the end. Poor Thomas is stuck being a servant. And he does have my sympathies. Yes, he can be an unpleasant person, but I got the feeling that Fellowes punished him for wanting something better in life . . . without seeking help from the Crawleys. Robert continues to be an asshole regarding Sybil and Branson. Mary continues to make subtle catty comments about the U.S. and her mother’s ancestry. Can someone please explain how Sir Anthony Strallan managed to lose the use of his arm in combat, yet Robert wasn’t even able to leave Britain, let alone serve in combat? At least Robert had combat experience. The storyline regarding Daisy nearly made me puke. She spent a good deal of the season being bullied by Mrs. Patmore into becoming involved with William against her will, and we’re supposed to believe that Mrs. Patmore was right to bully her, because Daisy found a new parental figure in William’s dad? Really? The whole storyline about Lady Rosamund, her maid and Lord Hepworth was a waste of my time. Sir Richard Carlisle was so ridiculously one-dimensional in his villainy that I found myself feeling very sorry for Iain Glen for being stuck in such a role.
The only story line that did not leave me tearing my hair in frustration was Bates’ murder trial.
The only story line that did not leave me tearing my hair in frustration was Bates’ murder trial.
I for one really enjoy the ways in which the show pokes and teases every single trope of the genre. Each episode has so many funny funny moments — and not just at the hands of the incredible Maggie Smith. Julian Fellowes and Co. have created a complete world hurtling through space — In many way, the episodes remind me of Star Trek. I love the show — Seasons One and Two.
The pancake makeup and the dark eye circles on Anna and Matthew to convey their Shock and Dismay in the penultimate episode … trashy vampire-movie quality stuff. I have to leave the room when Bates and Anna are cow-eyeing one another AGAIN. I do *like* Matthew though, maybe most decidedly for how he puts up with his mother with humor and kindness. I like Mrs. Patmore and Mrs. Harris. And I just loved the Dowager working Isabelle into refugee work….I suppose it *is* like Star Trek, where the Troi /Riker storylines are forever cringe-worthy….nice call there, Virginia!
Ah, but aren’t soap operas a fun guilty pleasure? Downton Abbey takes the premise up to a lush, lavish and beautifully filmed level.
I loved all the usual plot devices from soaps, the evil ex-wife, the swarmy fiancée, disfigured cousins back from the dead, a miracle healing, thwarted love and an innocent man (?) charged with murder.
Just suspend logic (and the very weird way time passes) and indulge yourself. It’s fun!
I enjoy that all the guilty pleasure of a soap opera can be had with accents that make it seem like more than it really is. I enjoyed this season quite a bit, even while rolling my eyes at the disfigured amnesiac returned heir, and marveling at the silver lining of the Spanish Flu being its ability to resolve love triangles. It was a fun watch that entertained more than it didn’t, and I liked and hated enough of the characters to keep tuning in every week.
Also, loved that Mrs Bates was played by the same actress that was Katherine of Aragon in The Tudors, girl is making a living being the unwanted wife.
just the ticket Alan, this British soap proved that pbs gave us fun and follie. DOWAGER COUNTESS fabulous, will be back later..
Your comments were spot on. It was quite sudsy, but all so much fun. DC just the ticket with her one liners. Lady Mary and her sisters growing up. The good the bad and the ugly.
As far as competing with BB and mm, nothing really does compete with anything. Last night watched DAnand taped TGW. I have to say, not much withdrawal from DA. but so much from BB . Can’t wait for Walter and jesse
Lord Grantham’s flirtation (if that is what it was) with the maid is what caused him to be forgiving of Lady Mary’s indiscretion with the Turkish diplomat. It was not true to character, I agree, but it did move the plot along. And who can forgive Thomas after hiding Isis in that shed? Human and vulnerable? No way.
Interesting. I thought the purpose of that near-fling was to give Grantham understanding of Sybil’s love for the chauffeur. Only after he acknowledged his feelings for the maid was he able to grant his reluctant blessing to Sybil and Branson’s marriage.
With Downton Abbey over, I guess people can turn their attention to the rebooted Upstairs/Downstairs (co-starring DR Who femme fatale Alex Kingston) for their fix of British melodramatics.
I do wonder how American audiences in 2012 would react to see British soaps like Eastenders, Hollyoaks and the like.
I have a theory that “Downton Abbey” is like “The Simpsons” in that the characters never age. In the second to last episode. Mary mentions that Sybil is 21, which would make her 15 when the series started, which doesn’t seem to be the case. And Daisy seems to be the same age at the end of Season 2 that she was when Season 1 began. Thoughts?
Yes, the lack of aging of any of the characters was beginning to become obvious towards the end. It’s been eight years since the start of S1 with the sinking of the Titanic to 1920 and yet Sybil hasn’t changed a bit. Probably why they didn’t show her in the Christmas episode. Mary should rapidly be approaching spinsterhood. Thank goodness Matthew is just hanging around ready to forgive her.
I don’t necessarily disagree with you on the lack of aging. But in the case of Sybil, they did state in S1 that she was about to be “introduced” to society (or however it is that they put it), and the family was shown returning from London after Sybil’s debut. Would that have happened when she was 16? If so, then she would have been 15 at the very beginning. She didn’t look 15 at all, but that’s another issue.
I didn’t miss Sybil and Branson in this episode. I never understood them as a couple. Branson seemed to me a man of big dreams and no action. I always felt that Sybil(as a woman of action) would marry him and be disappointed once she realized that his ideals didn’t match his accomplishments.
There is nothing wrong with good soap, especially in an epic drama like this. I can’t wait for season 3.
I would wait for Season 3 for Branson, and at the end he did become a journalist.
The beauty of Downton, for me, is in an American show, a character san say “Go f**k yourself you ignorant fat cow”, but in 1920 England, a character says, “You weren’t offended by my comment ?, Well then, I must’ve said it wrong ”
It’s the stuffy English dialogue that rings my bell.
I have actually enjoyed Branson’s and Sybil’s story and I’m glad they are expecting a baby. Can’t wait to see them as a married couple next season!
As someone who is hopelessly hooked, but still sees the flaws, I thought the final two episodes saved Season 2. I was disappointed in the Matthew and Mary proposal scene though. It left me cold and paled in comparison to to the scene in which they danced together alone to the Victrola. Announcing the engagement to the whole family would have been a nicer way to end Season 2.
This season may not have been perfect, but what television series is? It was riveting, top notch quality, fine acting, with periodic scenery; appointment television, in the same class as ‘Homeland’, ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Breaking Bad’.
And at least you first did a review before the start of the season. You did not timely review the first season, and when called on this by me—stated that you only review what you like to watch—and PBS programs were not on that list. Glad you have somewhat come around, if only grudgingly.
Very much look forward to the third season.
My favorite parts of this episode were the “No touching!” line and the Dowager Countess giving advice to lowly Daisy. I was also happy to see Mary and Matthew together finally, even though I was pretty frustrated with some of the arbitrary delays to their relationship.
The most frustrating part of this episode was Mr. Bates’ trial. Couldn’t his lawyers have prepared the witnesses or done something to prevent them from throwing him under the bus? Even the prosecution pointed out that they overlooked something.
Overall this season was the weaker of the two for me. I didn’t find myself rolling my eyes during the first season, even when Mr. Pamuk died, but this one was full of characters doing stupid or inexplicable things for the sake of complicating the story. Having Lord Grantham start making out with a housemaid wasn’t believable or entertaining.
I watched all of Downton back when it aired originally in the UK and I’ve been re-watching more recently on PBS/dvds. I think the second season as a whole improves upon re-watch (or you become more accepting of the flaws). There is certainly more emotional mileage in this season than in season 1, but it’s sometimes undermined by poor pacing (as you noted, Alan). I think Fellowes should have spread the war and its aftermath over two seasons. He should have also nixed the Ethel subplot (seriously, who cares about that? The character ain’t coming back so it was a waste of valuable story telling time) and the faux Patrick plot. The latter felt like a cheap device to extract as much pain as possible from a paralyzed Matthew…and in that vein, it was really unnecessary given that we could all see how upset Matthew was about not being able to have a family.
I think better pacing would have improved a lot of things. Unlike some viewers, I didn’t inherently have a problem with Matthew recovering (Fellowes has correctly pointed out that if he hadn’t recovered, there’s nowhere to go with the character). I just had a problem with it being after only two episodes of paralysis. We’re supposed to understand that some months have passed between episodes but it’s hard to appreciate that in an 8/9 episode season. But like others have said, the Christmas Special redeemed a lot of the season’s flaws.
All in all though, I would way rather watch Downton Abbey than anything else on network TV (minus the Good Wife) and almost anything else on TV generally. I’ve found the criticisms of the show amusing in that a lot of critics seem baffled by its popularity and feel a need to belittle it. It’s too bad that that same critical eye can’t be applied to other, more deserving of it shows.
Having watched Downton back in the fall when it originally aired in the UK and now re-watching it on PBS/DVDs, I think season 2 improves on re-watch (or one becomes more accepting of its flaws). There was more emotional mileage in season 2, but season 1 was better. I agree that pacing was the major problem here – if I were Fellowes, I would have spread the war and its aftermath over two seasons to get more of a kick out of some of the subplots. For example, I had no problem with Matthew’s recovery (and I agree with Fellowes that had Matthew not recovered, there’s not much that can be done with the character in the context of this show) but it did happen only two episodes after the original paralysis. I know some months had passed, but a viewer can’t appreciate this as much in an 8/9 episode season.
Aside from the pacing, I’d also have excised the Ethel subplot (waste of valuable storytelling time for other, far more interesting characters) and the faux Patrick plot. The latter felt like a cheap device to extract as much pain from Matthew as possible and in that vein, it was unnecessary because we could all see that Matthew felt the pain of not being able to have children very strongly.
It’s been amusing to me to see how so many critics out there have taken it upon themselves to try to understand the popularity of this show. While I agree with some of the criticisms, I find that they generally just reek of jealousy and become excessively nit-picky. You can break down any period piece drama (Yes, even Mad Men) on accuracy at a certain level. In my mind, this show is pretty, has great dialogue (you can’t beat the dowager countess) and generally well developed characters and (unlike lots of other great period pieces that are based off of existing stories) retains a must watch value because we don’t know how it’ll all end. I just wish the embittered grumpy critics would apply their analytical skills to other shows that are far more deserving of it. Until Mad Men comes on (and given all the hiatus between Good Wife episodes), there’s nothing else I’ll be watching.
I love Downton Abbey so refreshing and it takes you back in time and the dowager countess is priceless. Can’t wait for season 3.
I’m not sure I can recall of another instance where someone was the best character on a show one season and then spent the next season slowly but surely becoming the worst. The Bates/Anna storyline was horrible this year, and it looks like next year will be just as bad.
There’s plenty of other shit I could go on about, but overall I’m just disappointed. The first season pleasantly surprised me, but season 2 was just completely lacking. I’ll watch season 3, but I can’t say I’m particularly looking forward to it.