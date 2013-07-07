Season finale review: ‘Family Tree’ – ‘Cowboys’

A quick review of the “Family Tree” season finale coming up just as soon as I steal a toy from a kids charity…
I published my initial review of “Family Tree” after only seeing the first four, UK-set episodes. When I spoke with Christopher Guest, he said that things changed notably in the season’s second half, because being in America, around a different set of relatives (and, it turns out, with a potential love interest in Amy Seimetz’s Ally), Tom finally had some hope in his life. Other than the specific cultural references – a pantomime horse race in England, a Civil War re-enactment in America – the two halves of the season felt very much of a piece in both style and execution. This was a gentle, pleasing comedy with a terrific leading man in Chris O’Dowd and occasional bursts of hilarity (often, but not always, coming from Nina Conti as Bea and Monkey) – not an upper-tier example of Guest’s work, but one I’d be glad to watch if another season gets made.
I enjoyed seeing more members of the Guest repertory company turn up as the season went along, and particularly liked the use of Bob Balaban in the finale. When Tom has to explain to him that it’s not a missing child they’re after, it would have been very easy for Balaban’s character to throw up his hands at these lunatics. Instead, he goes along with it, because these people are now his family and you often have to accept a certain level of eccentricity from family. A nice, funny sequence, but also one that illustrates the show’s larger themes about what family can and can’t mean for you.
What does everybody else think? Guest told me that he could see the series continuing for quite a while, and the ending suggests Tom could either stay in California to be with Ally, or continue to travel back and forth. Do you feel like there’s enough story – and enough unexplored branches of the family tree – for the show to continue, or would you be satisfied with these eight episodes? Did Guest, Jim Piddock and company provide enough hilarity for you, or were you expecting the TV equivalent of “Waiting for Guffman”?
Have at it.
I liked the UK episodes a lot more than the LA episodes. By this point, a lot of the American actors in Guest’s repertory are starting to seem more schtick than fresh (not the least being Guest himself in his drawling redneck mode). The British stuff was great, though, and O’Dowd is excellent. I hope it comes back and focuses on the UK.
More Monk, please!
I agree that O’Dowd was excellent but I didn’t find Nina Conti funny at all. She was basically just wedging in her stage act (which is funny on stage) for the majority of the show and in the finale her character went from being quirky to mentally ill. Her level of acting was being herself and then having a breakdown.
Pete was a poor man’s David Brent and most of his scenes were completely superfluous too.
I thought the American episodes were better, but I loved Monk and Bea!
I am enjoying this show so much. It is so clever and so entertaining. I hope they make another season! Thanks Christopher Guest for yet another job well done!
I would be thrilled with a second season.
His movies are getting less and less funny, compared to Guffman or Best In Show, A Mighty Eind barely had any laughs.
And this just didn’t make this make anyone laugh: the most important ingredient of a comedy
Strange — made me laugh plenty of times. I guess I’m not just anyone.
Tacitus, I did not mean any disrespect toward you or any of the other fans. But look at the minimal number of comments — this after the season finale — look at the ratings — it did not connect with the audience.
As for my attack on the lack of laughs, where were the gut-busting laughs of Guffman or Best In Show or Reiner-directed/Guest-improving Spinal Tap?
This was the gentle smile, minor laughs style that have come with the Guest/Piddock collaborations like A Mighty Wind.
In fairness to the show, it was not well promoted. And I disagree that there were no gut-busting laughs. Pretty much anything that Bea or Monkey did had me laughing pretty hard.
IMO, Bea & Monkey were no Chuck & Bob.
IMO, nothing in Family Tree was as gut busting funny as (canceled?) Life’s Too Short’s “Liam Neeson can do comedy” scene.
Breakdown of the Civil War reenactment
1. The Protagonists (SpinalTap/BestInShow/Guffman) care DEEPLY about their passion (rock/dog’s beauty/theater) and desire so badly that their passion be rewarded… It raises the stakes.
But Tom didn’t care much about the reenactment; acted like he didn’t want to be there… So when it went south via his ‘uniform’, battlefield talking, etc, it was low stakes. Why should the audience care if Tom didn’t care too much?
2. Tom is doing the reenactment because his ancestor fought in the Civil War on BOTH sides. In a better structured show, during the reenactment, something would cause Tom to be fighting for the North, then switch sides and fight for the South.
That’s how Curb worked all those plots: one might argue that Family Tree isn’t Curb… I’d say that’s the point.
I watched every episode… I wanted to love it. But I didn’t laugh, sorry
Tom’s take on cats had me doubled over with laughter. There were more moments like that, too. I love this show and I hope it gets renewed!
Parts I found funnier than even anything in Spinal Tap:
–most of the BBC parodies
–the awkwardness of Tom and his love interest awkwardly watching that HBO style sex scene together
–saying “across the pond” like they are so in the know
–the “special room” scene despite the fact that I usually bristle at lumping JFK conspiracy theorists (the House Select Committee on Assassinations officially declared that it was unlikely Oswald was the lone gunman!)
–the fight between the two Lincolns
–the scene when Tom and his cousin are taken prisoner by Confederate reenactors
–every scene with Monk (the best of all being his making sweet sweet love to a boxing glove; second was probably his wry commentary at the “Indian” souvenir stand)
It had zero publicity. I’m a huge fan of Guest and his work and this was so far under the radar it amazes me. Piddock and Guest have created a funny, strange
I thought this season was very good and that the finale was pretty much perfect. A really great payoff to what’s been building all season.
I think the finale was a good example of how the show can work without Tom pursuing his family lineage every episode. This is a great ensemble and it doesn’t have to be about genealogy anymore than Cougar Town has to be about cougars, am I right?
These 8 episodes weren’t always perfect, but I think they showed incredible promise for what Guest could do with the television format going forward. He’s spent so much time in movies, he’s just used to building things in different ways, but I thought it was clear by the end of the season that he was getting more and more used to it.
I really hope HBO gives it a second season. I know the numbers aren’t great, but were there ever really super high hopes going in for a half hour comedy airing at 1030 ET with a mostly starring British cast, created by someone who’s built most of his fame on cult following/critical success rather than box office numbers?
I agree; it seemed like the first two episodes were developed more in a feature screenplay, rigid script structure. The last few episodes (especially ‘Civil War’) had much better weaving of plot and character development. I wouldn’t have high hopes of seeing a second series, but I would definitely watch it if there is one.
It definitely feels like the expectations for this show were not high and I suspect it was pretty cheap to produce. Because of that, I’d probably put the likelihood of a 2nd season at 50/50.
If Enlightened and Party Down (the former I haven’t seen, but the latter I would consider one of the best comedies of the last six or seven years) can get renewed with such minuscule ratings, I hope this show can.
I found this series very funny with characters I wanted to see more of, particularly O’Dowd, Conti and friend Pete. And O’Dowd’s love interest is charming.
LOVED this show. Really hope it gets another season. I thought For Your Consideration was the weakest Guest film so I’m loving seeing him back in form… Finale was perfect. Really hope it gets picked up for more.
Really hoping for a second season, personally. While I didn’t always find the show funny, it was always entertaining, and that’s what I find most important. The characters are all engaging, in their own way, so here’s hoping we get to see another season (at least) of the show.
It’s a show of small moments (as Guest’s movies tend to be as well), but it was thoroughly enjoyable. O’Dowd is always so good and watchable, and the trio of Tom, Bea, and Pete was particularly interesting. I would hope to see more, but the ending was pretty perfect so if there isn’t more, I’ll be fine with this.
thought this show was hilarious from start to finish. If you watch again, take notice of all of the facial expressions of Tom as he gets a deeper understanding of all of the weirdness of his US relatives-Ed Begleys conspiracy theories, the colon cleanses, etc. And Monk is the BEST! Sure hope it comes back…a nice summer show
I loved it, and I would love to see another season. (I would also like to buy the DVD if they put one out; I keep asking for it on amazon and have written to HBO, but no luck yet.) I find all of Christopher Guest’s movies deserve more than one viewing, and I think the same is true of this show. I’ve watched some of the episodes more than once, and I now have all of them on my DVR, so I have every intention of watching them again. I especially enjoyed O’Dowd, Conti, and Monk; and I found plenty of laugh out loud moments in the episodes. I would hope that a second season would not focus solely on LA, although I would be fine if it went back and forth to the UK. Since Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Game of Thrones,and Justified aren’t on right now, this is the only show I absolutely have to watch on the night it is first run. And then I can go back and see it again for the little things I missed the first time.
And while I like some movies better than others, even For Your Consideration had some really spot on moments, and I thought A Mighty Wind was hilarious (but maybe that’s just because I remember those groups). I could watch any of Guest’s stuff over and over again and always find some new little detail.
This show really grew on me..I am a Guest fan who loves all his movies, the strong ones and the less strong ones too! In the TV format he grew the characters nicely and the talking monkey is an insane idea that the actress handles beautifully. I hope it is renewed because Chris Guest’s work should always be around even just to make us chuckle if not LOL! I did love O’Dowd, he has a wonderful way about him, would love to see more of him as well.
I really liked the show, it’s not belly-laughs but beautiful, gentle humour. Would really like it to be renewed.
I liked the show – gentle humour, not belly laughs. I really hop it gets renewed
I found the show thoroughly entertaining from start to finish. I enjoyed spending time with all the characters (especially Monk!), and I hope it gets a second season. Get on it, HBO!
I only watched Episode 1. Should I give it another chance?
I thought the woman and the monkey incredibly weird, although they were the only part of the show who made me think I could actually be watching a comedy series.
I was lukewarm about the pilot, but thought it became great after moving Stateside.
I thought the series was very entertaining. The quirky characters were great, especially Tom’s sister, and Tom’s best friend. The finale did not end with a conclusion, so I’m hoping that HBO has a second season in the works. I’d like to spend more time with the Chadwicks.
Enjoyed the show very much and would love to see a second season!
The humor was smart and subtle with great potential for further character development.
If you want to see how great a range Amy Seimetz (Ally) has, check out the current season of The Killing.
Holy crap, that IS her in The Killing.
This Show is Spectacular! Have to give it more run. Beats anything on TV right now. It took a couple of episode to get a feeling for the characters but definitely measures up to the high bar set by Guffman and Best in Show
Laughed out loud numerous times and watched each episode more than once. This is why I write HBO a check every month. Loved it when the show mocked the “BBC sitcoms and dramas.” Loved Bea and Monk, Luba, Neville St Aubrey, “he died with his lungs filled with the flatulence of his betrayer,”… the list goes on and on.
I’d be satisfied if that’s all there is, but would hope HBO and Christopher Guest work together again.
And I’d watch a second season if they make one.
I enjoyed it (and second Wholi’s comment about Amy Seimetz on The Killing…).
I hope it comes back and that it does not do an all-US season. A mix of US and UK or UK only would be fine with me.
This show has barely started yet, so obviously it should have more seasons. And the monkey should get a spinoff. And the girl with her hand up his hindquarters should get an Emmy?
If Alan can watch that thing with the mother show for 30 years he can watch this actual comedy for a couple more.
While the first half, the UK half, had its share of laughs, I was getting ready to give up on it. The trip to the US kicked the comedy up a notch for me, and I enjoyed the second half of the season a lot more.
If there’s a second season, I’m not saying it should be US-exclusive… but I hope they at least split in halves again.
Agreed. Interesting that some viewers like the UK episodes better. Hard for me to comprehend that.
I liked the show a lot but am indifferent as to whether it continues. If it does, I’ll watch it, but I can’t really see the concept extending much further without becoming tired.
BTW, loved Bea’s “dialogue” with Monkey when they were searching for him at Venice Beach and she was asking him to tell her where he is. And is it just me, or is Pete the very model of a young David Brent?
He is kind of Brent-esque, but more joyful and less bitter.
Pete is what would result if David Brent and Karl Pilkington somehow conceived a son and that son were raised by Stephen Merchant.
I really, really loved this show. There were some hilarious lines here and there, but what I really notice is how I was just smiling the whole time. Tom, Bea and Monk are such great characters. The only drawback of the LA episodes was that there was no more Michael McKean watching and laughing at fake TV shows!
My favorite line of the series: “I’m not in the British Special Forces…I’m afraid of cats.”
lmaooo that was my favorite line too..
I do hope the show gets renewed. Apart from Curb Your Enthusiasm, most of these HBO produced mockumentary style shows don’t last very long which is unfortunate.
I would love another season!! I think there are enough characters to further develop. Keep the original UK characters as the main part of the series. I especially like Nina Conti and Monk. I think going between the UK and America would be brilliant.
I loved this show. It’s mix of subtle humor and moments of hilarity with its unending cleverness was a refreshing surprise. I hope it gets a second season. The story could easily grow and expand its plot lines with different sides of the family.
I love this show. Chris O’Dowd and Nina Conti (and Monk)particularly, but I also love the gentle synergy between and among all of the characters. And both my husband and I were laughing out loud at least once during each episode. Guest is brilliant at crafting characters that are pitiful and noble at the same time. I laugh at them, but I feel for them also.
I love the show, it is my favorite show on tv right now, comments like “we have a lot of 3 legged dogs around here” and Monk saying “you selfish cunt” made me laugh out loud. Please do a 2nd season.
When did Monk say that?
I am really hoping for a second series! I am sure the show will be a bit more popular on BBC2 than it was on HBO with a mostly daft American audience. The show was brilliant!
As a brit who has watched the first 4 episodes on BBC2 then having to watch the last 4 on the internet (because I am impaitent and wanted to see the rest)
I thought this was brilliant, I was a bit sceptical of a HBO/BBC venture but it worked really well, I think for me it was really well made with great laughs from Monk and Nina while Chris was able to give a great heartwarming performance with Pete being the stereo typical english man.
Unfortuanly was let down by the fact that the UK showing of it is behind the USA, which is a bit anoyying but hey we should be used to that by now.
Really hoping seeming they left it on a slight cliffhanger that there will be a second series.
Renew! Very good show