Season finale review: ‘Girls’ – ‘She Did’

“Girls” has wrapped up its first season. I did a long interview with Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner again to bookend the pre-season chat we had, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I blog from a tortilla soup contest…
“What the fuck is wrong with you?” -Adam
We entered this debut season of “Girls” with Hannah Horvath stuffing her face, unaware that her expectations for her life was about to be blown up by her parents. We end it with Hannah again shoving food into her mouth – this time a piece of cake, which is the only thing she seems to have left after losing her best friend, her boyfriend and even her purse, after falling asleep on the F train.
“Girls” is a show that never flinched, never worried much about making you like the main characters – even though I developed affection for several of them in spite of their constant screw-ups and selfishness – and instead let them make mistakes, hurt themselves and each other, in a fashion that was at times very funny, at others heartbreaking.
“She Did” – written and directed, like the pilot, by Lena Dunham – had a little bit of everything that made this such a memorable (if divisive) first season. There was, again, the image of Hannah going to town on that cake on the beach at Coney Island. There was another big party that brought all four women together under the same roof, even if they each quickly spun away from each other to deal with their own problems. There was a bold, abrupt, bizarre life change, as Jessa dramatically overreacted to Kathryn’s lecture last week and impulsively married Thomas John, the creepy Wall Street guy from episode 8. Elijah came back to verbally spar with both Marnie and Hannah. Ray and Shoshanna reconnected after their misadventures outside the warehouse party, and Ray finally relieved Shoshanna of the pesky virginity problem that had been vexing her all season. And Hannah once more sabotaged herself and misread every signal she was getting from Adam.
I spent a good 10 minutes or so of “She Did” just trying to compose myself and accept that Jessa would be marrying Thomas John. This suggests it was either a leap too far, or (more likely) that Dunham did a good job of putting me into the mindset of every guest at that ridiculous wedding, also unable to comprehend that Jessa was marrying anyone, let alone this mash-up-making tool.
I particularly enjoyed Shoshanna’s dismayed reaction, less to the wedding itself, than to the realization of just how one-sided her friendship with her cousin has been. Shoshanna tells Jessa every minor detail of her existence; Jessa springs this on her unannounced, which means Shoshanna winds up as That Girl(*) who wears white to someone else’s wedding. And because Shoshanna is so distracted by her irritation, Ray offering to take her to bed plays almost like an afterthought at first, until we get to the sweet, amusing scene in the bedroom where he decides he’s up for the responsibility of teaching her the ways of lovemaking.
(*) I haven’t seen That Girl at every wedding I’ve been to, but I’ve seen it often enough to be amused and/or horrified. My favorite was when a guest not only wore a long white dress, but played tremendous box out defense to keep anyone else from getting near the bouquet.
While Shoshanna clearly breaks some of her patterns in the finale, the other women are a mixed bag. You can read Jessa getting married as another impulsive adventure she’s gone on without thought to the consequences, and yet it’s one where the consequences will be much less avoidable. She leaps into something grown-up (and as Dunham notes in our interview, it’s the adult nature of it as much as the surprise and the man she’s marrying that freaks everyone out) and won’t be able to run away from it as easily as she runs from the other grenades she keeps dropping in the world. Time may be a rubber band, but this marriage seems like it’s going to snap back and hit her.
Marnie, meanwhile, deflects Charlie’s advances to the point where he has to either commit to them or back out, and he backs out. And rather than pursue her obviously interested ex, Marnie instead decides to try something new – and perhaps to keep aping her new pal Jessa – by seducing Thomas John’s friend Thadd (played by Bobby Moynihan).
And Hannah? Hannah does what she always does, it seems, by doing her best to ruin what seems like a great situation. Having already chased away Marnie, she panics at the thought of Adam caring enough to want to move in with her, and instead invites Elijah to take up residence in the vacant bedroom. As you might expect, Adam takes this poorly and tears into her outside the party. And what’s amazing is that even in this moment where the guy she cares about deeply is calling her out on her fickleness, her stupidity, and her selfishness, Hannah finds whole new ways to be selfish. She’s narcissistic even about her own fears, insisting, “I’m like the most scared person who’s alive!”
The minute Adam started wandering back and forth in the street, I began worrying he was about to get the Todd Mulcahy treatment, which would have felt tonally off to a wild degree. Instead, he only got the partial Mulcahy: clipped by a passing van, but mainly providing an excuse to physically separate Adam from Hannah while also showing the havoc she can wreak on the lives of those she cares about.
There are many, many things wrong with Hannah Horvath. And I’ve enjoyed seeing them all detailed over these 10 episodes – and, on occasion, seeing her better instincts improbably win the day. To borrow a line Ray uses on Shoshanna, “Girls” vibrates on a very strange frequency, yet I can’t stop thinking about it half the time.
Now if y’all will excuse me, there’s a cupcake waiting for me in the tub.
Some other thoughts:
* You may recall that one of the trailers for the season featured a scene at the coffee shop where Ray tells Hannah, “I could change the world one extremely dumb girl at a time, and when I look at you, I see a pupil,” and Hannah smiles and says, “Thank you.” That was originally in this episode, but it was running so long, and there was so much plot to deal with, that the scene got cut from the actual show, but the exchange seemed to sum up the series nicely in trailer form, so they kept it there.
* In the interview, Konner and Dunham said they don’t like to stunt-cast the show, but they’ve definitely taken good advantage of recognizable faces, whether it’s Chris O’Dowd (who I expect to see a lot more of next season) or Moynihan.
* Elijah’s return brings with it some closure on the HPV mystery, and also reveals his boyfriend as a much older man. His presence just can’t stop mortifying Hannah, though, between the boyfriend saying he knows of her as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and suggesting that Elijah has described her as looking like Camryn Manheim.
So go read the interview, if you have 18 hours to kill, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
The season finale was phenomenal. Incredible writing.
10000000000% agree
I was wonderIng about that exchange between Ray and Hannah from the previews. Thanks, Alan.
Hugely disappointing season finale, easily the worst episode of the season. Over the last few episodes, the comedic elements of the show have largely been replaced with melodrama with tonight being the completion. You can have a show of unlikable characters when you’re laughing at the their stupidity and vanity (Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm) but when it’s mostly drama it becomes very tedious to watch.
I kept waiting and hoping that the wedding was either a practical joke or a dream sequence. How is that none of themselves bothered to stop the wedding and even after, they were too caught up in their own drama to realize that their friend just made a horrific mistake. Lastly, I was pretty creeped out by Marnie making out with that fat annoying schlub.
I’ll probably be back for the first episode next season, but I’ll bail if they don’t turn it around fast.
Breaking Bad has nothing but unlikable characters who are not funny
Jake-
1. For all we know, John hates “Breaking Bad” for the exact same reasons that he hates “Girls.”
2. “Breaking Bad” has action, crazy plot twists, and drama galore. “Girls” does not.
I absolutely love “Girls,” unlikable characters and all, but I am so tired of seeing people “poke holes” in the popular “I don’t like the characters so I don’t like the show” complaint by bringing up other shows with unlikable characters. In all likelihood, those other shows aren’t trying to accomplish the same things that “Girls” is. Unless they are, the comparison, used for this purpose, is not apt.
I’ve seen very little of Breaking Bad, I want to, but I haven’t been able to set aside the time to catch up with it. (I’m just now starting on The Wire) What little I know about Breaking Bad, I’m fairly certain that their characters aren’t in the kind of navel-gazing that the characters in Girls are. I’d rather watch a drama about straight-up evil people than one about those who are merely self-absorbed and pretend they’re good.
When I show is a half-hour, there’s a certain expectation (perhaps unfair) that the show be funny, not that the show can’t have certain dramatic elements and a story arc, but the main thrust of the show be comedic. Lately, Girls has failed on that front.
Breaking Bad” is a wonderful show and very different from “Girls” in many, many significant ways including the one you mention. Both “Girls” and “Breaking Bad” are wonderful shows, but the latter’s thrills are likely more accessible for most viewers. By the way, luckily for us, there are no “straight-up evil people” on “Breaking Bad!
You should watch Breaking Bad. It’s one of the most complex, well-written shows on television. And characters actually have a motivation for what they are doing. They are also not archetypes.
To me Girls persists as one of the most overrated shows on television. It feels like the Emperor with No Clothes. Not only does it fail to deliver, weekly, but we live in some surreal world where we have to pretend that critics did not overly sell the show, that their reviews are somehow not overly generous and that they’re not overlooking the use hackneyed plot points (oh, a wedding!), that the acting is not subpar and that the tone of the show somehow does not vacillate wildly from week to week. This is not only two different shows in one, but more like four in a bad way. The season, which was bad to start with, has turned on a dime as you point out in the last four episodes and become even worse. Have watched all of it to try and give it a fair chance, but it’s just not clicking.
Am I the only one that thought a lot of the narrative thrust of this finale was based on people acting completely out of character?
First there’s Jessa, whose marriage to the creepy dude comes out of nowhere. I could MAYBE buy into her marrying some never-before-seen guy that she just met. But THAT guy? The creep who she absolutely DESPISED two episodes ago? Even with her carefree and adventurous personality, I can’t see any circumstance under which these two would get together.
Then there was Adam suddenly being in love with Hannah. I’m not sure I buy it. They tried to sell it with the “chase me like the Beatles and then I get comfortable” line but it just seems so out of character. 90 percent of the time he doesn’t even realize how uncaring he is being when he talks to Hannah (“Why would I care if you had sex with someone else?”, “Yeah that was intense”, etc).
And to top it all off we have Marnie randomly being into the wedding guy for no apparent reason. I can understand her being sympathetic to the creep a few episodes back (since she had just seen Charlie with a girlfriend), but in the finale this didn’t seem as natural.
I like the show but it felt like some of the characters were not themselves — at all — for much of this episode. Hannah excluded.
No you’re not. The wedding is the usual television escapist vehicle designed to create a required situation. It (especially to the creepy dude she hated a television hour ago)does not flow and felt like a jump too far forward to you and Sepinwall because it was.
But again, with Girls, people have Emperor-with-No-Clothes syndrome. Everything is great and if it makes no sense and does not fit into the narrative flow or pacing of the show, just ignore it because we all know the show’s creator is a genius and people are hating on her.
It’s the problem this show has faced from the beginning. It’s getting special treatment and that treatment is doing it no favors. It also all but guarantees a subpar second season because the creators and writers, rather than having critics write about what was good and what either did not work or could be improved on as they do on most shows, were told everything was brilliant.
I disagree with this, only because of the box you’re putting the characters in. Jessa thinking she can become an adult by marrying someone with money seems right in line with the decision. Hell, she calls him boring right before “I do” (and not in the past tense).
Just because Adam’s motives don’t to you read as being romantic doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been throwing it out. He’s been as domesticated as he probably gets recently, and considering where we met him to where he is now, that seems like a notable change. He expresses himself differently – why wouldn’t he express love the same way?
And Marnie going after the guy at the party was pretty well scripted. She gets a pass from her ex, who had already tried to replace her (even though she was, technically, the dump-er in the end), then runs into him again, he takes a pass at her to show he’s still interested, then gets drunk enough to get with anyone, just to show her ex that she’s better off with anyone else. Marnie is most concerned with looking like she’s doing well (her dress, her job, her “weird fake-grown-up stuff”) so it fits well in line, I’d say.
This is a show where the character boundries fluctuate as wildly and emotionally as people in their early 20s. Which is to say “a great deal.” So no, none of this was particularly shocking to me.
I didn’t really find Jessa marrying that guy as totally out of character, but also that her marrying him was more out of it being interesting to the show than something she’d actually do.
As for Adam, I also have found he’s way too into Hannah, considering her faults and the way he was represented before his, “You want me to be your fucking boyfriend?” moment.
This really plays into my initial gripes with this show, and I largely agree with Jim’s points on how the critical success of the show will probably be its undoing. Because Lena Dunham writes, stars, and does everything else, she’s allowed to have all the other characters react to her Hannah character how she wants them to react. Unless you’re inhumanly honest(and that means more than being overweight and nude on television), the narrative will always be a false one since you can’t really know how everyone will react to your actions.
I’ve felt this was a very uneven season, one thats more often frustrating than fun to watch, and this finale didn’t leave me with a very positive or optimistic feeling of where the show is headed.
I told Lena Dunham on Twitter that I have loved pretty much everything this show has done all season long, with the glaring exception of Jessa randomly deciding to marry the Wall Street douche. Major screeching record needle sound on that one, a real left field WTF moment.
Elijah is my least liked character, and I believe it has more to do with the actor, than the way he’s actually written.
I have the biggest crush on the world on Charlie, his bottomless eyes and soft spoken manner are everything. I feel like they’re going to make him and Marnie get back together, at least in the next season, or by the end of the series — please don’t for my sake.
Jessa’s marriage on the surface doesn’t make in the logical sense but she’s an illogical character. I hope they at least try to make it work for most of the second season, I’m curious how seriously she takes to being a wife.
Adam Driver is Keanu Reeves gawky, gross, sweaty, nephew and it makes sense that the creator of the show would have the tallest boyfriend, whose appearance is reminiscent of the unattainable one: Keanu Reeves.
I’m sticking with the series and it can’t return soon enough.
*in the world on Charlie
*on the surface doesn’t make any logical sense
This was the first episode of “Girls” that felt, to me, like craft rather than art. It’s as though the writers looked at the various plot lines of the previous nine episodes and wrote a competent season finale accordingly. This would be great if plot is what makes “Girls” special, but it isn’t. “Girls” is special because it captures truths about real life. The “season finales” that happen in real life don’t feel quite so season finale-esque.
They like this
Yickkkk…….
First off the wedding. How is this wedding not every bit as annoying and as silly as Vince marrying the Lara Logan wanna be in the Entourage? It’s the same damn thing. the woman wants nothing to do with the guy, and then, in some off screen moment that has to take place off screen because they wouldn’t have been able to write it or sell it on screen, they’re now getting married? Unreal. it’s the same damn thing. And it was every bit as bad.
I guess I’m happy that Marnie is finding happiness. And it’s no coincidence that she’s finding happiness with no Hannah to pay the rent for, to listen to, deal with…..
As for Hannah, it’s kind of a one note record with her. She doesn’t grow. she remains as un-talented, un-friendly, un-motivated, un-everything. But it’s okay because she’s also the writer and director and she’ll simply Have good tings happen to her. it’s worked so far this season.
I like the Zosia Mamet character. Although I can’t tell the difference between her on crack and her being normal. Lots of fast taking and nerves. But that relationship kind of works. Pretty much everything in this show kind of works for me except for Hannah. Which is kind of a problem because this awfuol, un interesting person is kind of the show, but her character is holding the show back. Unfortunately the van didn’t hit her. It hit the one character that actually grew.
Well at least it’s over. I still think it’s a show with a bunch of potential. And maybe it, like the girls, will grow. but after a nice little climb the last 5 episodes, this episode just sunk whatever momentum the show had.
How is this wedding not every bit as annoying and as silly as Vince marrying the Lara Logan wanna be in the Entourage?
Aargh, I wrote a response to that question that was mysteriously removed from my comment. I am too tired to re-write it.
I took the surprise wedding as a twisted version of the weddings that you normally see in season finales for almost every sitcom. Will the marriage end horribly? Of course, but there will probably be a few decent episodes regarding the consequences of that impulsive wedding. I think that Jessa likes doing things on a lark anyway, so out of all the girls to do a surprise wedding, it does fit in her character more than Hannah or Marnie, who are both neurotic in their own way and who both fear commitment on some level.
Like this show more and more with each episode, and the finale was no exception. As someone who is dating women in about this age group, let me tell you — they nailed it. They’re all over the map and impossible to figure out. I so felt for Adam during that scene in the street, because in a way I’ve been there. Yes, they’re all wannabe New York socialites, but this show gets it right more than I ever would have expected.
And over and over, I’m struck by how the three most grounded and likeable characters in “Girls” are the guys — Charlie, Adam and Ray. Starting to wish they had their own spin-off.
Agree, the guys are much more likable than the girls, which is a little sad in a show created, written, directed and acted in by one of the girls.
I’m bummed that Adam is unlikely to be back next season, which is a pretty hysterical feeling to have considering where Adam started in the first episode.
This felt like a more funny episode than most of the season, but i’m surprised how well it hit all the emotional beats that made it a good finale for a good season.
I thought the surprise wedding worked; while it was surprising, I thought it made sense given how Jessa would react after her talk with the woman who hired her last week; It was surprising yet in a way that was in character, so that was kind of well done.
With Adam too, we’ve always known him to be a bit of an firecracker oddball, whether you found his behavior repulsive/awful in the earlier episodes or endearing/sweet in the latter ones, and throws himself into projects without abandon, so it also made sense he’d do the same with Hannah once they were actually dating.
I know that apartment building in Coney Island, the one we see as Hannah gets off the F train to cross over to the boardwalk and the beach. That was my aunts’ apartment building. Two “girls” who never married. I slept there many and many a weekend. Very weird to see that. Surprising shot. And I love how the reviewer– Alan S– nailed it– 8th Street on the F train IS the end of the line. Last stop Coney Island. I didn’t think of that while watching the scene but bingo for the great connection. It’s the end of the line for Hannah and this season. And we’re letting her eat cake. Again. I didn’t see her leave the wedding with cake. I’ll have to watch it again. She’s not the slightest upset her bag is stolen. I guess when you don’t have any money, losing your wallet is no big deal. ;>
Weird finale. I love the show. Not sure if I can buy Jessa’s spontaneous combustion wedding to the Brooklyn slummer but… Love Marnie (although damn it, girl, Charlie wants YOU, not a soup blogger) and love Shoshana. Her intensity is sublimely real.
I looked up the cast on IMDB tonight. I never realized the 4 girls all have last names that begin with the same letter as their first names: Hannah Horvath, Marnie Michaels, Jessa Johannson, Shoshana Shapiro (don’t trust my spelling at 6 AM, thank you).
I’ll be back when GIRLS comes back. I’ll miss hanging out with them Sunday nights.
She brought the cake out for Adam, and evidently held on to it, since he didn’t even acknowledge it.
Rachel– Yes– you’re so right! Thank you. Damn now those crazy lyrics “Someone left the cake out in the rain…” are baked into my head. ;> Thank you for your help. It’s crazy how much I grew to like Adam. He took us from urinating on us to making us fall in love with him. HOW DID HE DO THAT? Incredible.
Overall I quite liked this season. It doesn’t compare to the best of what’s on right now, but then we do have some very strong shows (Breaking Bad and Mad Men for drama, Parks&Rec, Community for comedy). But I think Girls has a worthwhile niche even if it’s not up among the greats.
The one thing that worries me, and may hamper its development as a show, is the degree to which it relies on Dunham’s personal experience. Tiny Furniture was intensely personal (it starred her own mother and sister), and the early episodes of Girls were extremely similar. As the season has progressed it’s become clear that she’s aware of this issue. But while we’re moving towards the place where Hannah Horvath is not Lena Dunham, we aren’t quite there yet.
I’ll certainly be interested to see the next season and I’ll watch anything with Chris O’Dowd, I hope we get to hear some more of those awesome mash-ups!
Very enjoyable season finale. Looking forward to the next season, especially as it should have more Chris O’Dowd, and Donald Glover as well.
Good finale of the first season of a unique, fascinating show. I’m excited to see where the immensely talented Lena Dunham takes it in season 2.
Are we done with Adam? That would make me sad, which is a pretty amazing thing to say after how unlikable he was when we first met him.
So, is this the “new Curb Your Enthusiasm” as Alan had stated at the beginning of the season? Is it one of the great achievements of TV like all of its stronger supporters claim that is? Does it so deftly mix comedy and drama that we’ll soon be living in a post-Girls world, where television is finally judged not by the contents of its genitalia, but by the fervor with which critics defend it?
Specifically, I said it may be the best new HBO comedy since Curb, not that it’s in any way like Curb (which it assuredly is not).
I loved the finale. I have loved the entire season, though there have been some weaker parts (such as Jessa hooking up her her ex, as Lena mentions in her interview with Alan). However, this has been the most surprising show of the year for me, because I went into with with no expectations, unlike Season 5 of Mad Men, or Homeland. After the Lena/Marnie dancing scene, show show quickly turned from “I’ll give it a shot” to “Honestly one of my favorite shows on TV. Ever.”
I find the comparisons to Sex and the City as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm to be inappropriate because Girls is very different tonally. I find it more like Louie than anything else. In style, tone, humor, and in the little taste of sadness.
I have enjoyed the show so much, as well as Alan’s reviews, but have been disappointed by the lack of positive feedback from other viewers. The backlash against this great show has been disproportionate.
This show has grown on me, and as a yuppie Manhattanite, it amazes me that there is this alternative universe just across the bridge. I think each character’s true colors really came out in this episode.
As a Jew, I found Shoshannah’s character fascinating and she reminded me of many people I know. I thought the plot line of her virginity wrapped up a bit too quickly and easily. I would love to see her take Ray home to her Great Neck (or wherever she is from) framily. Speaking of which, don’t these people (other than Hannah) have families. I know there is only so much you can introduce in 30 minutes, but they seem so alone against the world.
I didn’t really like the first 5-10 minutes of this episode. The idea of a “Mystery Party” was a little lame. I felt like I was watching an American Pie movie with all the characters soaking up the fact that these were the best times of their lives. I also thought that Adam had kind of jumped the shark in terms of his niceness to Hanna. For me his behavior was bordering on schmaltzy. I liked Adam better a few episodes ago when it was established that he did care for Hanna but he was still selfish and incredibly weird.
However, the episode was full of laughs and it felt a lot more like the show I had grown to love once the reason for the party was established. The last few minutes where Hanna was alone were beautifully shot and just really great. I know Bill Simmons compared “Girls” to “Louie” which I only kind of got, but I think that comparison is spot on for those final few scenes of the season. Overall, good final ep, great season, and I’ll be looking forward to next year.
I bought the Adam niceness thing. They did make efforts to set up how much Adam “commits” to things…whether it’s his woodworking (or whatever it is he does, haha), taking care of his body, even the play that he felt was compromised. So it makes sense that when he decided to commit to Hannah, he committed thoroughly.
Loved the finale. One question about the wedding: Was it ever established what Jessa’s legal status in this country is? Is it at all possible she was marrying Thomas John for a green card?
I thought the season finale like the whole season was brilliant. The writing, directing, acting all of it.
For those who don’t buy Jessa’s wedding: it was perhaps the clearest instance of art-imitating-life the entire season, as Jemima Kirke married young to a similar sort of person (a much older real estate developer).
I loved how the rooftop partners tell Hannah that she’s in Heaven when she asks. It’s said in a derisive, almost menacing way, but it was such a resonant line that it colored the rest of he scene. Hannah sitting in the beach eating cake, not even worrying about being stranded, maybe too exhausted to care. And maybe happy? Like there could be a bit of heaven in being alone and having so far to go and so much to learn?
So am I to believe that today’s 20-something slackers would have an alternative, hipster, ironic wedding for the sake of a great party ?
This, after she told him not to touch her, and after he SCREAMED at her that she was a spoiled, entitled, living-off-her-parents fuck-up ?
Stupid
I agree–totally bizarre and unearned, marring an otherwise brilliant season of television.
I don’t get the love for Adam, and I feel it’s unfair to throw all the blame on Hannah. The show has taken great pains to show how erratic, unpredictable and egocentric Adam himself can be, why should Hannah be jumping for joy when Adam makes a seemingly off the cuff remark he could move in with her?
Reply to comment…I could relate to Hannah’s behavior. When I was her age. I didn’t feel old enough for these grown up situations. I also would not have believed that I would have been any where near ready to live with someone or get married. Edpecally when I didn’t have a job. And I agree that she was unsure that being more than boyfriend / girlfriend with Adam at this point was the right move. I also could relate to how she handled it.. pretending like she was doing Adam a huge favor rather than being direct
I can’t believe no one has mentioned this. Marnie, in her dress at the wedding, looked like she had recently bought herself some very hard b**bs.