Season finale review: ‘Happy Endings’

And so we’ve come to the second season finale of “Happy Endings,” a comedy that’s pleasantly evolved from one I had no use for to one of my current favorites. A review of the episode coming up just as soon as I become the first black sheriff on Mars…
I didn’t love either of the last two episodes (though some of you disagreed with me strongly on last week’s), but was glad to see this largely triumphant second season conclude in more appropriate fashion with an episode that had the madcap spirit, pacing and punchline success ratio of the show at its best, along with some emotional material that worked and didn’t undercut the gags.
As always, there were tons of jokes, include a few self-aware punchlines, whether it was Derrick complaining about that very rat-a-tat style (“The back and forth, it’s exhausting! I don’t even know what you’re saying half the time!”) or Max telling Penny, “I am so glad I don’t get invested in your boyfriends of the week who I only hear about through dialogue!” But there were plenty of successful non-meta jokes as well, from Alex’s mispronunciation of Wilmer Valderama’s name (which I won’t even attempt to spell phonetically) to everyone making fun of Jane in the bright yellow tux(*) to Penny Boyfriend of the Week Chris(**) explaining that “ski boxing” is “a sport invented by energy drinks.”
(*) Lot of good tux-related humor in general, including Alex comparing them all to Jean Dujardin (which in turn set up Jane’s Angelina Jolie leg parody, which had the problem of following Oscar Winner Jim Rash’s parody of it during the Oscars) and Penny in a tux trying to squeeze Max into his Madonna drag.
(**) Played by The Notorious B.A.G. himself, Brian Austin Green. Once mocked, but now with a long grace period from me thanks to his surprisingly excellent work on “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”
And where the show sometimes gets iffy with the sweet stuff, the finale was an episode where the goofiness co-existed happily with the heart, so that Jane and Brad could have a real conversation about him getting fired, or Penny and Dave could have a moment, or the series could actually even go back to the Dave/Alex tension that so many people (myself included) hated at the start of season 1 and possibly pull it off. The latter was helped by the casual tone of it; where “Friends” would have made it a melodramatic ZOMG! cliffhanger, here it’s the two of them not sure where this is going to go, or whether they want it to, and just holding hands while Mandonna did “Like a Prayer.” If the writers come back together for next season and they have a lot of good Alex/Dave couple stories, great. And if not, they can walk away from it pretty easily.
And I do feel pretty confident that we’re getting another season. (More than I do about “Cougar Town,” sadly, but what are you gonna do?) The ratings have remained decent, if not great, after “Modern Family” – and I expect “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” to do worse by the end of its season, as it’s even more of a tonal whiplash from “Modern Family” – ABC execs like it, and the buzz is good. Whether it’ll still air on Wednesdays at 9:30 is uncertain (my guess is no), but I think we’ll get a whole lot more of these six miscreants, and I’m damn glad about that.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode, really have enjoyed this season. I was glad to see them tease the Dave-Penny story again, as I still think there is mileage there. Just a solid overall season and one which, to me, feels like a logical successor to Party Down
Even though I want more, that was a great series finale also, pretty much ending where we started at a wedding, but this time ending with Dave and alex together.
Great episode. Im so glad abc recognized the potential in this show and allowed it to develop, despite shaky beginnings. It seems like such a simple rule for sitcoms… Get talented actors who genuine enjoy being together and having fun, and then have writers who make the effort to really find what each actor does well and write to it. Dont get me wrong the actual jokes are important too, but alot of the time its how they are delivered.
Case in point brad and janes whole riff on cheese and my favorite alex joke of the night “ooh its eric and derrick or should i say deric…. Or errick?”
I absolutely love this show, and I agree with you about the foundation for its success–actually funny writing for actually talented actors with a lot of chemistry.
My question, though, whenever I watch or think about this show, is how did it get through the pitch stage? The concept is barely anything–what convinced producers to greenlight yet another (apparently) Friends retread?
It *had* a high-concept at first, which (like Cougar Town) no doubt helped it get on the air but (like Cougar Town) was better off being quickly forgotten. The gimmick, more or less, was “what happens after the end of The Graduate?”
Friends also more or less started with “what happens after the end of The Graduate”…
I actually thought this episode was pretty light on laughs overall. I liked last week’s much better. But the last couple scenes were a good closer to the season, and I’m excited to see more of the show next year.
Totally agree with this. Didn’t think it was all that funny (compared to last week, which I thought was hilarious), but ended on a nice note.
Really great second season. Thought it easily jumped into one of the best 2-3 comedies on primetime. HE is a pretty buzzy show and a lot of critics have come around on it, so I feel like its a lock to get renewed… but I never really want to get my hopes up too high.
With that being said, there are definitely many directions they can go next season and I think they could pull them all off. To me, even though the beggining of the series was shaky, I still feel like there is something about Dave and Alex that feels right, as opposed to Penny and Dave. Penny does, however, need to find a boyfriend and stick to it. At a certain point the different boyfriend every single episode is going to get ridiculous.
Any news on when they will air episode 22? They aired one episode of the first season of Happy Endings last summer. I have no clue why ABC won’t air 2 episodes today instead of a rerun of Modern Family.
I had no interest in this show and started watching one day by accident. INow it’s one of my favourite shows on Wednesday night. They’ve done a great job with this show. I find myself constantly having to pause my PVR and rewind just to keep up with all the cleverness.
I never watched Sarah Connor, but this really made me like Mr. Brian Austin Green. I hope he returns. So did ABC only give them a 21 episode order this year?
This is one show that puts a grin on my face from beginning to end. Besides being really funny, it’s just a pleasure spending time with these wack-a-doos. I’ll be a little crushed if it’s not renewed.
Anybody who gets to be married to Megan Fox gets no grace period from me
Completely agreed on the tonal whiplash of Apartment 23 from Modern Family. I’m not convinced there will be a large amount of overlap between the two shows audiences.
Happy Endings and Apartment 23 would make for a good comedy block, though.
I want a showdown between Mandonna and Material Earl.
The post is saying I might also like “First Look: ABC’s ‘ Flash Forward’
You won’t like it. I can promise you that.
The tone at the very end was so sweet ([youtu.be]) that it almost played like a *series* finale.
That said, I both hope and expect for it to be back. And I wouldn’t mind seeing more Mandonna!
Not their strongest episode for me. Still it contained enough laughs to keep me entertained. I don’t really care about any of the Dave/Penny/Alex stuff so the stuff at the end is easily forgotten.
As someone alread mentioned, this wasn’t the real “Season Finale” A 22nd episode called “Like..Like a Virgin” was shot, but for some reason ABC isn’t airing it this season.
Mandonna was pretty hilarious (nice to have Max back as a “sexual being” and being cognizant about his weight after being more or less a human dumpster for most of the season). Our take: [wp.me]
Love the show and definitely want it to come back!
Alan, I’m so glad you make a point of complimenting Brian Austin Green’s work on Sarah Connor Chronicles. I thought maybe I was the only one who noticed how great he was on that show. The best part of the show by far, as a matter of fact. Quite a leap from his 90210 days.
Showing my age, this season of Happy Endings was like the ’91-92 season of Seinfeld (The Parking Garage, The Pen, The Suicide). Mostly on with a few misses. You can see the show gelling and evolving. Any show that can get away with a Bear/Cub reference is a hit in my book. Well done Happy Endings. Thanks for a great season.
I only recently started watching and it has quickly become a favorite. I’m actually disappointed we aren’t getting reruns because I missed about 2/3s of the season.
Laughed enough, but the contrived, Modern Family-style ending ruined it for me.
Great finale, I loved Jane’s outdated zingers and Penny at the Skype table.
Also, I loved the Jean Dujardin joke. The man basically got an Oscar for wearing a tux well and making happy or sad faces. Anyway, I digress…
Can’t wait till Season 3!
Big laughs, my favorite being Jane “Jolieing” while saying the line “I look like an idiot.” Did anyone else check out Max’s website, [www.thingsthataregay.biz]?
I’m looking forward to news of a pickup!
Good ep