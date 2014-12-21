Season finale review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Long Time Coming’

A quick review of tonight's “Homeland” season finale coming up just as soon as I want lasagna at 10 at night…
“I know how this goes. It ends badly.” -Carrie
What she said, I'm afraid.
I started watching “Long Time Coming” about 20 minutes behind the live telecast, and kept seeing two sentiments on Twitter as I tried to catch up: 1)It was awfully quiet so far, and 2)Did this mean some horrible shoe was about to drop?
Instead, “quiet” remained the watchword throughout the very slow, emotionally muted finale, which played less as a conclusion to the events of season 4 than an extended tribute to the late James Rebhorn, and as a biographical spotlight on a character the show had long since snuffed my interest in for any non-professional capacity. If Carrie was someone I still cared about – and/or if I bought into the idea of Carrie and Quinn having romantic feelings for each other – then maybe the finale would have had some dramatic heft for me, even if it was a leisurely follow-up to the intense recent episodes in Islamabad.
Season 4 – or, at least, the three episodes prior to this one – demonstrated that “Homeland” can still pack a punch when it's focused on the spycraft, and that Carrie can still function as the center of such stories. But there were also a bunch of dire moments this year (baby in bathtub, everyone tells Quinn that he loves Carrie, Carrie hallucinates Brody) that made it clear there's no undoing the damage done to the main character over the previous few seasons. If season 5 focuses on the aftermath of Dar's deal with Haqqani – and the question of whether Saul is going along with it, or simply pretending to until he can get evidence to bring both men down – that could be interesting. If it's more of Carrie getting to know her estranged mother, and/or trying to reconnect emotionally with Quinn, then I fear it'll be just as dull as “Long Time Coming” was.
What did everybody else think?
Really getting the sense at this point that Showtime is gonna milk this series just like it did Dexter, dragging it’s teet so far out into the muddy future until a once interesting story becomes some ridiculous parody of itself, with pretensions of meaning, but only emptiness will remain. Carrie will obviously become a lumberjack in about 4 years.
It’s a guarantee that the writers of this show have absolutely no idea where to go with this show, save for prolonging it for as long as possible. I can imagine them in the writers room laughing about how the idiotic audience is going to go along with this, thinking there is some significant direction, strung along once again, only to be dumped in the compost pile of let’s-see-if-we-can-write-something-better-next-year-but-for-now-i-need-to-cash-my-check-we’ll-worry-about-it-later ville.
My thoughts exactly that the writers did not have a good plot for the seasons ending but got to personally wrapped up in the untimely death of a colleague in real life.
Shabby writing –sub standard for Homeland’s previous quality. but the twist about Dar makes sense how people in high places will ‘bed whoever for secondary gain, greed , power etc’ so I did like the ending makes us wonder if he is the &#% we originally thought he was when we first met him or more will be revealed.
Almost felt like I was watching Lost!
Carrie and her mother having no contact for 15 year and now in the season finale?? Guess we will remember it , though,come next yr as it was so anti-climatic
Kate
incoherent and boring. very strange. like this would of been a bad middle of the season episode but as the finale? man.
What was the video? Can’t remember what that was about…
From avclub:
“I think it’s the video of him in captivity that Lockhart & the rest saw. But I don’t quite know how that would derail confirmation hearings.”
“You can’t have a CIA director who was publicly pwned by a terrorist, both because it looks terrible and because it calls every action relating to that terrorist onto question”
I don’t think that would be a factor because the video of Haqqani blowing his nephew Ayraan’s head off was put on Youtube. That is what stirred up all the medical students in Ayraan’s medical school to go out and protest and Saul was clearly seen so the world already knows he was held captive.
About the protest. We just saw something remotely similar in real life: Terrorist killing innocent students and the Pakistani citizens being pissed off royally about it. Of course in real life it was something like 164 kids and teachers-132 of them elementary school age kids-and not just one young early twenties medical student but the spirit was the same.
Well, most of us on twitter were working on our eulogies for Quinn.
I was wrong that about Quinn being strictly on a suicide mission. I didn’t think he was coming back from Pakistan alive. He did feel he had something-someone to come back to but Carrie shut him down (maybe he should’ve reconnected with the fat motel manager). Now while he is not necessarily on a suicide mission but a mission in which the odds are against him so he may be killed yet unfortunately.
What are the chances Quinn will be killed on this mission next season? He has to be written out. Carrie can’t have a relationship with him.
Why not? If she can have a relationship with a terrorist, what’s the big deal about a fellow CIA agent?
If we’re lucky Carrie will be killed and Quinn will take over.
I am glad your review was as short as the action in this finale. Seriously let down.
There is nothing more frustrating than realizing you have devoted much time to a show that the showrunners have not thought through; ie, no endgame. No major thread, no true character development, no destiny. Only meandering plots, designed only to keep the viewer tuning in, to pay for a movie channel with only profit in mind. No artistic merit, no pride…only numbers on a tally. Seven, eight seasons of this shite??? No payoff for the audience.
It was a very calm episode, but I actually liked it. The insanity of this show can be too much sometimes. I have no interest in Carrie’s mother or brother. I hope they were only introduced so Carrie would realize she can have a real relationship and won’t be abandoned by every man. The actress who played the mother and Claire Danes had very similar mannerisms and walk, I wonder if that was intentional? I’m glad Quinn didn’t die, he’s the only character I actually like at this point. The non ending was a letdown but this season has been much better than the previous few so I’m not too bothered by it.
I initially was a little disappointed in the “slow” and seemingly uneventful finale episode but as it has sunk in, I realize that this is the perfect set-up for next season. There are a lot of unanswered questions and story lines…ones that I am anxious to find out how the writers/showrunners address them in future episodes. I think the episode put great punctuation to an incredible and action packed season. I can’t wait for Season 5!!!!
Ennoval-who-“can’t-wait-for-season-5-four-exclamation-marks”:
That’s some weak reputation management right there. You’re supposed to at least try to blend into the forum community you’re targetting….
I don’t think it was a coincidence that the actress that play Carrie and her mother were so similar. They looked plausibly alike too
We got a bit of a back story as to when her bipolar condition struck; in college (and it usually does around that age in real life if one ever gets it at all). Now I want to get the story as to how Carrie was able to get a career at the CIA. I mean they do recruit off of college campuses, both overtly and covertly, but how did this get past the CIA recruiters LOL!
I got a recruitment letter from the CIA when I was an undergrad. I thought it was hilarious and told everyone I knew so the CIA would lose interest in me :-D
This finale was so bad it reminded me that I miss Brody…and the bad old days of “is he a good guy OR a bad guy?”…C’Mon SHOWTIME…stop worrying about “The Affair” and tend to your (soon to be formerly) loyal Homeland viewers!
Bye Bye Quinn.. Focused on the letter to Carrie given to the soldier that Quinn replaced. It will give Carrie something else to beat herself up over for season 5…
uhhh so most of the season was focused on haqqani and khan and the ISI lady yet none of them were addressed in the finale? seriously? lol, come on.
Feel exactly the same way. I’m done with this show. Most unsatisfying, boring finales I’ve ever seen. I feel like I just wasted 12 hours. Won’t happen next year. I’m done with this show.
It needed a minute or two less of Carrie crying and in its place a closeup moment on Dad Mathieson’s park friend’s pug.
Other than that, I’m probably not as disappointed as some others here but yes, it was pretty slow after the last few weeks. On the positive side it didn’t require nearly as much suspension of disbelief as last week’s show. The plot points were very predictable however; my husband and I called out about a half dozen things that we thought would follow, and they did. At the end, at Adal’s house, I expected Saul to be in a hot tub when she was invited outside to see him (I guess I was hoping for maximum weirdness).
I’ve been reading the comments on different review sites. 100% of the comments are negative. I’ve never seen that before. Someone’s getting fired tomorrow.
Was waiting for there to be a bomb to be in the Brody babys diaper
I’m just gonna pretend that last week was the finale and it ended on a cliffhanger with Haqqani and Dar Adal.
It would have been cooler if Dexter was out on the porch with Saul.
First I experienced “The Missing” finale. This was brilliant TV all season and then one of the most awful finales. Must have sounded good on paper but in reality. No.
Now comes the Homeland S4 Finale and while it was a great season the most “head shake” experience in a long time. Spent too much time on new character, nothing much ocurred and it certainly did leave the viewer with much to care about for a season 5. Very disappointing.
yeah rule #1 of good TV is that you don’t introduce important characters in the final episode(s) of the season.
The Missing finale was both true to life and true to the overall course of the show and the development of the characters. It was exactly the sort of ending I feared for the show.
The Homeland finale one was a big old pile of WTF.
Terrible! No payoff for the embassy slaughter? Come on…this show has lost its bearing. The finale proved it.
I know what you mean but I think that is likely a true-to-life situation that people in government can face. There cannot always be the direct retribution that your heart and head cry out for.
This show was exactly what you said it was. It was anti-climactic based on a great season. It was more a tribute to the actor who played her father and had died in the off-season. It introduced Carrie’s mother. It gave Carrie a new understanding that the split up of her parents was not the mother leaving the father because him having the same psychological issue as Carrie. So while this was able to close the door on the character of Carrie’s father, it may begin a new era of Carrie being a stronger character, possibly with new problems. I do like Carrie and Quinn together, but even if that does happen it will never be an easy road. However, when Quinn left, the new guy received all the goodbye letters to family should anything happen to them. The one from Quinn was on the top and was addressed to Carrie Matheson. Carrie will get that letter, which will mean Quinn is either really dead or will be assumed dead but is still alive somewhere in Syria or Iraq. Carrie will have to start taking responsibility for her daughter. I just hope that this doesn’t take more then 5 minutes per episode. While the script can’t keep the daughter in the background since Carrie’s father is now dead, it can’t take away from the focus of the type of show Homeland is supposed to be. This episode needed to happen, but it should not have been the season finale
I absolutely love Homeland, but this season’s finale was a real letdown. I kept thinking that maybe I was watching a different show, which also starred Claire Danes and had a lot of the same characters.
All through the show I kept hoping that something would happen. Maybe a Haqqani representative breaks into Carrie’s house. Or Carrie finds that her baby is missing, and a note is left in her crib saying that Carrie has to go back to Pakistan to find her. Or the guy in the park is really a spy with a message for Carrie. Or Carrie’s mother turns out to be an undercover agent who had an affair with a member of the Taliban in the past, and now she can help Carrie to fix the mess she made in Islamabad.
But no. Nothing happened. Nothing!
Bye bye Homeland. We don’t watch to see Claire Danes “act” or the “moral ambiguity” that we see on the news every day. We don’t care about Carrie’s back story. We watch to see the bad guys actually get what they deserve. We want to see Tasneem get a machete through her head, and Al Zakari or whatever his name is eviscerated by an RPG. Crappy job, writers. Hope you pleased yourselves, because you did not please me. I won’t be tuning in again in the future, and in case you forgot, your job is to drive viewers to Showtime, not away. Night night.
wow this is some racist garbage. you want to see the a-rabs get their heads chopped off huh? sad, pathetic. can somebody moderate these comments? this is just disgusting.
@Bobobo:
What GGagner said isn’t racist at all in and of itself. He wants to see the bad guys killed. No racial or religious animosity inherently involved in that. In real life isn’t it reasonable to want to see the guy who has been choping off heads for ISIS/ISIL on Youtube get a machete buried in his head? I do.
Oh and for the record the Pakistanis, Afghans and other nationalities in that region aren’t Arabs.
I agree, if this because the Quinn & Carrie love story this show is over. It will have officially jumped the proverbial shark.
I actually liked it. The point of the conversation with mom was to show Carrie she can have a healthy relationship. That’s it. The episode set up a couple of good story lines for next season without killing off any favorite characters. I loved this season and am satisfied.
THIS. Perfectly stated. These whiners just want a finale that wraps everything up, rather than character development and truly long-form storytelling.
“The point of the conversation with mom was to show Carrie she can have a healthy relationship ”
Yes. That’s the problem.
Carrie treks to Missouri and back to find out she’s totally cool for long-term relationships because her mom (who we’ve never seen before) left her father because she was pregnant. So…it’s all good!
It’s yet another example of Homeland using characters in a clumsy manner to drive the plot where the writers need it to go.
Jimmbo, yes. These characters are written as so immature, so simple-minded. There’s Carrie’s inane conclusion that you describe. And then there’s Quinn abandoning his resolve to leave field work—a major life decision and one that he had presumably given a lot of thought to—because … Carrie didn’t give him exactly the kind of answer he wanted in that phone call? So off he goes on what appears to be an exceptionally dark and dangerous mission.
It’s not that the characters are written as being immature. An immature character can still be a fully dimensional character.
The problem is that the integrity of the characters is not respected. If the writers need a plot point, the need for the characters to be true to themselves is subservient to the writers’ needs to get from point A to point B. It’s not a matter of what a character would do; it’s about what the plot line needs them to do.
They should have cast Meredith Baxter-Birney as Carrie’s mother.
Some great episodes earlier, with huge tension, built around the terrific and horrifying embassy attack. A lot of absurdity, of course – Homeland has long since abandoned realism – but when the episode ended with Haqqani’s men marching through the secret tunnel, we shouted at the television: “Noooo! We can’t leave it there!” It was great to see Homeland once more making the week’s wait for the next episode feel so long.
Then in the penultimate episode, we see Adal in Haqqani’s car… what’s going to happen in the finale?!
As it turns out, sweet FA.
At first we were on the edge of our seats, waiting for some horrific event. By the end we’d slumped to the floor in boredom as the soap opera unfolded. We don’t care about whether “Carrie and Quinn” can ever work, or Carrie’s supposed great insight into her relationship woes, or her newly discovered brother – yes, the damage done to the main character over the last two seasons has been too great, and we’d have to have far more sympathy for Carrie Mathieson to give a damn about any of it. Homeland can’t work on that level, especially in a season finale. It’s a series that now only works – and can work extremely well, as the last few episodes proved – when it’s building agonizing tension because you know something truly horrible is about to happen, and jettisoning complete realism. We were waiting for the shoe to drop – for, I don’t know, some random sleeper agent to materialise in Carrie’s house and kill her sister, abduct her Demon Child –
(seriously, why is no one in the agency concerned about the alien nightmare one of its agents has spawned?)
– or something similar to the embassy attack or the CIA bombing. Some worst-case event pushing the world into a confrontation between nuclear-armed states, and with civilisation on the edge of darkness our last best hope is Saul ‘The Bear” Berinson. Can he face down his own demons in time to save the world?! Tune in next season to find out!
Instead: ABSOLUTELY NOTHING HAPPENED, and Homeland threw away all the good work of the previous episodes. It’s like the writers turned in a blank script and the characters were left to wander aimlessly around Carrie’s house, gradually sloooooowing down until the only threat was death by tedium and the only questions were better left unasked. Carrie and Quinn: can those crazy kids make it work? Can Carrie’s brother get to work on time? Will anyone eat Lockhart’s wife’s lasagne?
“(seriously, why is no one in the agency concerned about the alien nightmare one of its agents has spawned?)
Why should they be?
And I never thought “Homeland” was all that unrealistic, especially this season. I would slot it in between “The Americans” and “Covert Affairs” in terms of realism with “The Americans” closer to realism albeit they take great liberties with the “shooting war” on American soil between KGB officers and American FBI agents which didn’t happen in real life (as far as we the public know anyway) and the Soviet/Russian sleeper cells lead a much more boring life of course. In “Homeland” the spycraft on the show as accurate as are things like drone strikes and given the attacks on embassies in real life that isn’t outlandish either, and they have gotten out of having known terrorist residing on American soil. What is unrealistic to me is all the political domestic intrigue and of course Carrie making it into the CIA with her condition which she got in college (if she developed it after she started her career that to me would’ve been more “realistic” because one could say she hid it). Ironically having such a boring finale is the more realistic version of the CIA LOL!
Maybe next season we will see Carrie and Quinn battling ISIS and the Assad regime together in Syria and/or Iraq LOL!
“Why should they be?”
Have you seen it? Fox Mulder spent years looking for alien-human hybrids only for Carrie over at CIA to get one first.
Anyway, Homeland’s not realistic, it’s a fantasy show, like “Spooks” or “24” – they usually do a pretty good job with verisimilitude, but that’s not the same.
That’s not a bad thing, it’s just the genre, and it’s everything from plots, to minor details either wrong or simply changed for the sake of drama. For instance, in the excellent embassy siege episode, when all the marines go the convoy site? There were a couple of dozen guys in pick ups. The US embassy in Islamabad has rather more military and security personnel than that – like about 300.
It was slow, but a pretty good reveal of Dar Adal’s plans. I like the show for the moral ambiguities it presents. And even though I thought all the hints of a possible Quinn-Carrie romance throughout the season were lame, I think their connection is quite believable and made sense. I mean, how much easier is it to connect with someone who actually knows the crazy intensity you’ve been through? And I don’t mind that after all the spycraft excitement we’ve had, we’re reminded that we don’t have super robots fighting this war, but real humans who are making a choice to be in or out of this fight.
Horrible. As Valerie Cherish says on HBO in The Comeback. “I didn’t need to see that”. There was no cliff and there was no hanger. The season should have ended last week
No Alan, I must disagree. Yes, the last few episodes cranked it up several exciting notches but the finale simply shifted to more emotional material. Exploration of the psyche of the main characters are what makes Homeland a great show, in addition to the compelling spy craft. I do still care about Carrie, though I was upset through the character’s lows (like the baby almost drowning incident). I didn’t think many of those excursions were necessary or even compelling (Dana, anyone?) but feel that Season Four really got everything back on track. The finale was a nice, subtle antidote to the more obvious bombs blazing story lines. I wanted to know more about Carrie and Quinn, individually and separately. Theirs is a relationship I can invest in: mutual respect, support and a growing history—not to mention chemistry and attraction. We’ve never seen Carrie with someone good for her, but Quinn is. Sign me up for Season Five!
“The finale was a nice, subtle antidote to the more obvious bombs blazing story lines.”
no, it really wasn’t.
not nice and not subtle.
just boring and unfocused. it would have been bad (but maybe justifiable) as a filler episode. it was positively horrible as a season finale.
unless the purpose was to lower everyone’s expectations for next season, so they can surprise us by delivering a compelling show., this was a utter and complete miss.
just astounding that the writers thought the season finale was the time to allow their audience to understand Carrie’s never-previously-addressed relationship with her Mom and her discovery of a half-brother. They also thought we would understand the need to move the unresolved foreign action back to America so we could see Carrie eulogize her father and drink Irish whiskey with Lockhart, Quinn and Saul with virtually no dialogue worth anything at all going forward, unless of course, eating lasagna at 10 PM and not wanting to get up and go inside for a beer qualifies as plot lines for the future
Astounding that a season after Ganza and Company lost half their base audience with the goofy doomed love affair theme they beat to death, that they have probably done it again. There is simply no way any more than a marginal few found this episode compelling enough to anxiously and excitedly await Season 5.
These people are completely tone-deaf!
Boring and disappointing. It seemed completely disconnected from the last few episodes in just about any way.
I felt like we’re back with the Brody family drama. Couldn’t care less why Carrie’s mom left and I sure as heck hope the next season is not gonna focus on any of that. But it probably will.
I just feel the writers of this show have absolutely no clue what the viewers want. I don’t want carrie and quinn, the love story and I don’t want family drama. I liked the reboot idea for the most part, but the finale was a huge let down.
I agree absolutely. I groaned when Carrie and Quinn kissed, and I really don’t care about her mother issues. This was the finale????
Never ever seen everyone agree and have the same opinion that this finale what’s the worse finalein tv History!it’s a warm feeling of togetherness! Something happened behind the scenes to the production team as there has been some questionable moments this series?what the hell happened on Thanksgiving weekend when they just decided to pull homeland especially leaving us with a cliffhanger from the week before! Someone else said it best last week was the season finale ,homeland Shouldn’t of even aired this episode. Aren’t there usually only 11 episode per season anyway ? Is this some type of tribute episode to the actor who really die that did play Carrie’s father? The writer should’ve killed him off and homeland it should’ve said that perhaps terrorists or after Carrie’s family members and her baby so they had to go hide out,I was looking so forward to the series finale as each Homeland series finale is usually fantastic,I feel so cheated and very disappointed and I’m not exaggerating as I think this was the worst finale ever written they have a lot of nerve to even air that episode It’s really embarrassing!
And not to mention, if your preview shows Quinn with a full-on Matrix shopping aisle of guns tooling up for a mission, you’d better goddamn deliver with Quinn kicking ass and taking names on a Roaring Rampage of Revenge.
Instead we get:
“Like a whisky?”
“I’d really like a beer.”
“Beer’s in the house.”
“Oh it’s okay, I’ll have what you’re having.” (Thinking: if I go in the house I may run into Carrie’s distractingly ugly love child and burst out laughing.)
Way to sabotage your own show, writers! I stayed up to watch this! I’m so aggrieved I may riot.
The episode felt very weird. The fact that nothing was happening, that even the funeral was “fun,” did keep me in suspense, waiting for a bullet to come from somewhere or a car to blow up. Nope. They took the Game of Thrones model and put all the shock and suspense just before the finale, but forgot to make a good finale too. I wouldn’t have minded a relationship-focused episode if it didn’t seem so painfully obvious that there was no story going on, and scenes were being stretched seemingly just to pass the time. If there’s no plot development, there’s no need for serious time spent. The funeral could have been poignantly represented in a couple minutes. I guess I just don’t care enough about Carrie’s home life. I don’t even really like the baby. Babies hardly ever make a good show better, and this season has been almost comical in its excuse-making for keeping Carrie away from the child they decided they needed her to have (this episode particularly). I’m willing to forgive it since the season was so good, but a show of the quality of Homeland has no business doing filler on a finale.
Way to flip finale conventions Homeland! I’m glad people are pissed at this episode. I just chuckled.
Ok first off, when Carrie asked Lockhart to sit at the table with them, who went “Awwwwww, he gets to sit at the cool kids’ table!”
That was pretty much my favorite moment of a rather “meh” ep. I didn’t find it bad, but it was a letdown since they kept building a “shoe’s going to drop” moment (Quinn dying, something between Dar Adal & Carrie) that never came.
The moments that were supposed to be poignant (Quinn/Carrie debating a romance, Carrie finding out truths from her mom) could’ve worked if the former hadn’t been ruined by being forced upon us earlier (everyone telling Quinn he’s in love with Carrie when the audience is yelling “No he’s not!”) and given no setup whatsoever for the latter. Was Carrie’s mom EVER mentioned earlier? I just assumed she’d died some time ago. I’d never even thought to make any assumption that Carrie didn’t think she could make relationships work because of her mental health history tied to beliefs that it tied to her father’s.
The “reveal” at the end didn’t pay off either since we don’t know what’s going through Saul’s head yet. If it’s a play by Saul, as Alan mentioned, then yes I’m interested in seeing how that plays out. Even “Saul vs Carrie” could interest me. Until they show which way they’re going with this, I’m not sure totally how to feel about that moment.
Last note…it continues to creep me out how much the baby that plays Franny looks like Damian Lewis. Check Google if you haven’t already; type “homeland baby” and the first auto-option that comes up is “-looks like brody.”
When Carrie drove away, we kept waiting for her car to blow up. When Quinn drove away, same thing. When she walked into the house I expected Haqqani to be there with a sword to the babies throat.
We’ve been trained by this show to expect the worst. I have Homeland PTSD now.
LOL! That is perhaps exactly what the writers had in mind.
Its ironic but given all the criticism of “Homeland” falling into “24” territory, this was a non “24” as you can get. :-)
Well at least this episode answered my question as to whether the Series is coming back. In that context it was not a bad set-up episode. If something happens to Quinn I can foresee Carrie taking out the HVT they have now made the devil’s deal with or better she goes Brody and gets Quinn’s supervisor also. Lol! Either way next year should be fun.
While I agree that the episode was quite bad, I’m wondering if it’s because real-life got in the way of the plot — and not just in regard to James Rebhorn’s passing. I know “Homeland” has always had a curious relationship with real-life events — President Obama was in the opening credits until this season (and now Hillary Clinton is there), but it obviously wasn’t Joe Biden that Brody took out with his improbable “pacemaker hack” — but this season in particular it seemed like the writers were trying to mirror what’s generally been going on between Pakistan and the U.S., specifically in regard to the widespread belief that they’re harboring terrorists (particularly after finding bin Laden there). The problem, however, is that the course of events during and after filming changed the course of U.S. foreign policy dramatically.
President Obama announced in May that we weren’t pulling entirely out of Afghanistan at the end of the year, as planned, and would instead keep 10,000 troops there. The Saul-being-traded-for-terrorists plot had a *lot* less punch considering that in real life we traded five Gitmo detainees for a “mere” Army sergeant. (The recovery of Sgt. Bergdahl also deflated the earlier Brody storyline, seeing as he apparently wasn’t brainwashed into murdering the vice president and cabinet chiefs while a POW.)
In June the “action” shifted decidedly away from Pakistan and Afghanistan as ISIS took control of various parts of Iraq and Syria. In August we began active airstrikes against ISIS, and they began beheading Westerners. Finally, just last week the course of events turned back to Pakistan, as the Taliban senselessly gunned down 145 people at a school in Peshawar, most of them children.
Anyway, I got the distinct impression that these real-life events resulted in the writers doing a last-minute revamp of Quinn’s departure, at the very least (I *think* the black ops guy who came to his apartment mentioned Syria), and possibly the sudden shift of events from Pakistan back to D.C. (they didn’t *have* to have Carrie’s dad pass away this season). It really makes *no* sense for Dar to suddenly come clean to Saul by producing the video given to him by Haqqani — I mean, is he seriously *blackmailing* Saul with it and planning to hold it over his head indefinitely after Saul is renamed CIA Director? We’re supposed to believe that Saul would ever agree to such an arrangement, or that if he did so, Dar wouldn’t immediately assume Saul was acting as a de facto double agent? Please.
Anyway … onto another subject: I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever Quinn will die. The *entire* point of the way-too-long Carrie’s-mom-reappears plot was to provide Carrie with the knowledge that she is not “damaged goods” solely because she’s bipolar, and can thus be with Quinn. (Also, this is karmic retribution for her having to watch Brody hang.) Aside from that, this season ended just like last season: the writers could put Carrie in just about any situation they want, although her possibly viewing Saul as a traitor could gum that up.
“I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever Quinn will die. The *entire* point of the way-too-long Carrie’s-mom-reappears plot was to provide Carrie with the knowledge that she is not “damaged goods” solely because she’s bipolar, and can thus be with Quinn.”
Of course Quinn will die. First, it’s DRAMATIC. Second, the alternative is for the two of them to settle down for a normal life, in which case there’s no show.
So Carrie was indeed shlepped all the way to Missouri for the soap opera chat with pop-up Mom SOLELY to drum up a bit of what the writers clearly imagine to be Shakespearian drama.
So get ready to cry your freaking eyes out over this DASHED opportunity to consummate the long-simmering fervid love between these two star-crossed kids. Or whatever.
Were the writers smoking too much weed? Switch to cocaine please. I fell asleep.
I don’t know why Homeland viewers are so upset over the fact that the finale wasn’t more intense or “action-packed”. Describing the episode as “boring” really upsets me. I think it was an intriguing way to end the season and really sets up some interesting story lines for Season 5. This entire season was SO intense that I think there was no where to go with this episode but to leave some unanswered questions open and then watch next year to see how the story continues.
Agree with everyone on the big let-down that is this finale, but what REALLY let me down was the completely killed chemistry of Carrie and Quinn. Those two had great sexual chemist. You expected them to bump uglies on a desk and then hate each other. That horribly uncomfortable kiss and then Quinn becoming stage 5 clinger……ugh why did they ruin that!!?
I don’t know about the great sexual chemist……but I do agree that weepy Quinn there on his sofa, petulantly tossing his cell phone around and binge-scarfing chocolates, was not a sight we needed to see.
I wouldn’t describe Quinn as a “stage 5 clinger” for calling Carrie to press her a little for a definitive answer. If he didn’t do that after saying his feelings for her that to me would’ve been weird, and left me saying “you could’ve tried a little harder if you really felt something for her”. Instead he called her, heard her constant equivocating and made a decision to go in the mission and canceling his cellphone accounts. The opposite of clinging.
Him moping a little isn’t so horrible. He’s a human being even if he is a CIA special forces officer. I mean we have heard him being described by fans as sociopathical at times (the opposite of being a “clinger”, this showed (and we have been shown before) he isn’t. He wanted something to live for outside of The Company and now he doesn’t and he left.
Yes, I agree. One ten second fumble turned Quinn from steely-eyed assassin into forlorn, lovesick, clingy asshole, moping and tossing his phone around because Carrie won’t commit after all this time invested in their relatio – oh wait, that relationship consisted entirely of a brief and ill-advised snog against a car, the previous evening, after her father’s funeral.
Utterly stupid. I can’t believe this was actually a plot.
Hunter: I am a woman and from a woman’s persoective……any guy who needed an “answer” after one kiss after a funeral then needs a commitment…..clinger!!! He immediatly wanted to fly to Missouri for her while she is dealing with family drama…..clinger!!!!! That is the creepiest thing a guy could do. Yeah he is a weirdo, and after that bizarre behavior the writers gave him he needs to go. My husband thought the same as me. He was being creepy!
Hunter please never kiss a chick then call wanting a relationship the next day!!
Sharks have been jumped. BLAH!!! Bring back Game of Thrones