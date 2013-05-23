Season finale review: ‘Modern Family’ – ‘Goodnight, Gracie’

A review of the “Modern Family” season finale coming up just as soon as I spend a summer at the nation’s smallest B’nai Brith chapter…
I’d been losing interest in “Modern Family” for a while, and midway through this season I just started letting episodes pile up on my DVR before deleting them unwatched. I just began to find the show unpleasant; none of the characters seemed to like each other anymore, and there was a sense that the creative team didn’t like the characters, either. That kind of acidic comic tone can work in the right context, but that context is not a family show that concludes every episode with a sentimental voiceover monologue.
With so many shows I follow already done for the season, though, I decided to check out the finale, and was rewarded with the best episode of the series I’ve seen in a long time.
Co-written by Steve Levitan and Jeff Richman, and directed by Levitan, “Goodnight, Gracie” did a lot of things well. It made sure pretty much every character had at least one good joke, whether a small one like Manny naturally taking to life in a retirement community or a more elaborate one like Mitchell transforming into a grandstanding country lawyer. It wasn’t afraid to take the time to build to a joke, like Jay’s reunion with the woman he lost his virginity to, and it didn’t overuse other jokes (like Ann Magnuson as the strict security guard). Most importantly, though, was that the two big emotional moments – Phil crying in the arms of the woman his mom wanted him to fix up with his dad, and Alex explaining the origin of the lighter – didn’t feel shoehorned in to redeem an episode packed with sniping, but something the show and the performers had earned. (Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet seem to be trading off Emmy wins, and this year would be Burrell’s turn; this would be a great submission for him.) There are times when I watch the show and wonder why Phil and Claire stay together (or Mitchell and Cam, for that matter), but even though he took pleasure in getting her to admit what they thought was her mistake, there was an overall sense of warmth between them throughout that’s often been lacking in the past.
Having missed a lot of the season (including virtually everything between the birth episode and this one), I’m curious what other people have felt about the year. The last few times it came up on the blog, the general consensus was that a lot of you had also tired of the show; was “Goodnight, Gracie” an aberration from what they’ve been doing lately, or did the show pull out of the dive after I stopped watching?
Have at it.
I’ve kept watching since the beginning, mainly because of Phil and Luke Dunphy. Those two make me laugh out loud at least once and episode. That’s all i can ask. And the finale was really good.
You don’t feel like the Luke jokes have been getting a little tired, though? I mean, I hate to bring up such a thing, because I’m in total agreement about character allegiance. It could have something to do with the actor getting older I suppose, because age is certainly exposing Ariel Winter as a VERY lacking actress.
This was not a good season. It still had some good episodes like this finale and I still like the show but it’s not as good now as the first 2 seasons.
Yeah, Alan, it has already started to get to that point where the characters turn into caricatures of themselves (the biggest example in the past is “Everybody Loves Raymond”)…. Phil a little dumber, Cam a little frillier, and so on. But there have been some great comedic moments still in the episodes you’ve missed, and last night’s was a very good episode. Still, best comedy on TV right now is VEEP, ainec.
Liked the finale a lot because it didn’t feel as frantic and grating as the rest of the season — I have to wonder why this show is so beloved by the LGBT community, because the most aggravating thing about it is the way its turned Cam and Mitchell into shrieking stereotypes. But tonight just seemed more relaxed, confident and skilled than the show’s been in a long time.
Also, I don’t remember there being any Lilly in the story, which makes me very happy. Far be it from me to hate a child, but she’s the worst.
But really, I’ve just discovered in recent seasons that “The Middle” is the best ABC show on Wednesdays. It’s consistently funny, touching, smart and well-acted, and I wish it got a quarter of the attention “Modern Family” does.
I’m with you Chris. While I did enjoy this finale last night, The Middle has been far superior to Modern Family for quite awhile now. And last night was no exception.
Modern Family has nothing on Sue Heck at this point.
I also agree with ya, Chris. At least this was a good season finale for MF, but The Middle’s fourth season was consistently funny (and at times poignant) throughout, up to and including last night’s season finale, “The Graduation”. Enjoyed the byplay between Frankie and Axl, which for me was very reminiscent of Elyse and Alex Keaton in the final episode of ‘Family Ties’. For both Frankie and Elyse, they had a hard time watching their firstborn and oldest son all grown up and weren’t ready to let go.
Add me to the chorus of praise for The Middle. The comedy in that show feels like it comes from a more “real” place.
I’ve never seen Modern Family, but The Middle is the best comedy (almost) nobody ever talks about. I just read today it’s only been nominated for one Emmy and it was for MakeUp design! The Graduation was great. I laughed and laughed until the part when I cried and cried.
I’ll jump on this. The Middle is great and is consistently funnier than Modern Family. I fee like Modern Family has already hit that bland kind of repetitiveness that eventually happened to the Office. Just like the Office writers thought that it Jim smirking, Dwight raving and Toby being impassive were evergreen tropes that we all wanted to see forever and ad nauseum, the Modern Family team thinks that we’ll all be happy if only Cam says something flaming, Mitchell says something snarky, Gloria says something loud, Manny says something foppish, Jay says something grumpy and then Phil says something hipster doofusy (although I do still laugh at Phil). It’s settled way too deeply into its formula.
I pretty much agree with what you and everyone else has said, Chris, but I wanted to second the thought about being overjoyed that there was no Lilly in this episode. She’s awful. The first Lilly was so much better; I wish they’d kept her. Can’t stand this one and was very glad not to see her this week.
There have been a few good episodes here and there. “Flip Flop” I particularly enjoyed if only for Phil finally getting one over on Gil Thorp and for the following conversation at a diner:
Gil: “You’ll regret turning down this offer.”
Phil: “I don’t know the meaning of the word regret.”
Waitress: “Egg whites and dry toast for you sir and waffles with extra syrup for you.”
Phil: “Dammit.”
Career Day also has Phil attempting to have a conversation with his past self (via pre-recorded DVD).
I think that’s what this show is for me now, a collection of funny moments and scenes. Last night’s was the first episode in a while that really came together as an entire episode for me.
Also, was the “Shame!” with fingerpoint something Mitchell has done before or is it from another show?
Shame was a reference to a previous episode where he wanted to use that in the courtroom and was denied, but then used it later on a kid that was trying to get with the girl that Manny was trying to get with.
If anything I thought this was an average episode. Not terrible but not great. If you enjoyed it this much, I would suggest going back and watching others.
Where was Baby F. Joe?
Where was Baby F. Joe?
I really liked the finale too. To be honest, I’ve watched maybe 3 episodes from this season (including the finale) so I don’t know too much about what had gone on this season. I particularly loved Cam and Mitchell in this episode.
My one complaint was that I knew where that Jay virginity story of the episode was going to end as soon as he said she was his first.
I still find the show to be entertaining. Most comedies have about 3 yr run in them, after that- it’s a crap shoot. They make the characters so unbelievable that I can find humor in their actions because no body would behave that way. It’s too outlandish.
Now I will say this, Ariel Winters is freakin’ amazing. She’s “blossomed” quite well.
I think season 4 was an improvement on season 3, which felt to me like they were just coasting. This finale was the perfect example of when Modern Family does everything right.
Episode grade: A
Season grade: B+
I agree. I’m getting tired of the retread storylines and same old jokes in general. I disliked season three because so much attention was put on Claire and her running for city council. I can’t stand her character and was thoroughly turned off by the episodes that focused on her. Nothing else stands out about that season that I really disliked, but I definitely remember not liking so much of the focus put on her character. I never find myself rooting for her, she grates on my nerves.
Agree with the previous comment about The Middle. It had its best season and some strong emotional moments. I can’t think of another show this good that has flown under the radar for so long.
I only watch the show sporadically but I enjoyed the finale. I also thought there were some pointed references to old movies but i just couldn’t remember (the kids on the porch in the rockers; Mitchell made me think of Inherit the Wind for some reason). It was a good episode but i can’t see myself tuning in more frequently than I already do.
Ditto to everyone who said The Middle was a far more enjoyable and consistently funny show. I guess i’ll be the first to say that the Gloria character has ruined Modern Family for me. She is ‘nails on a blackboard’ irritating. A little goes a long way but they seem to use her more and more.
She’s Fonzie/Kramer/JJ “DynoMITE”
Also agree with most of the kudos for “The Middle” although those writers are not doing Patricia Heaton’s character any favors.
Where the heck was the baby during this episode? No one was watching him?
Maybe Ross and Rachael’s kid from Friends is old enough to babysit. She always disappeared too!
I also enjoyed last night’s finale of Modern Family. The rest of the season, excepting the “Godfather” episode (Don’t ask me about my business, Claire) was disappointing.Lily is particularly unlikable, and I cringe whenever she spouts some rude, obnoxious remark.
That being said, the show pales in comparison with “The Middle”. Each and every character is completely fleshed out and sympathetic. And Sue Heck, well, amazing…she breaks my heart and cracks me up EVERY episode.
Agreed.
This episode was quite good. I wonder if that has to do with the fact that they split Cam and Mitchell’s story lines up? We saw Cam being Cam and Mitchell being Mitchell without the partner constantly berating the other or apologizing for the other’s actions. One of the biggest problems I have had with MF is that Cam and Mitchell seem to hate the essential character traits that the other person possesses. Then why are they together?
Generally speaking I’ve enjoyed this season enough to watch it and get a few good laughs, but it is certainly not the comedy that it once was. I think the comment about the characters turning into caricatures is pretty accurate.
I wonder if it’s only at What’s Alan Watching that an article about Modern Family generates as much or more “The Middle” love than Mod Fam comments? Lovin’ it
On Wednesday nights I watch two ABC shows, The Middle and Modern Family. I see reviews and comments and hype for Modern Family, but I never hear or see anything about the Middle. Even though I watch them both, The Middle is a much better show! I would put it up against any comedy, even @sepinwall’s favorites like Parks and Rec. The Middle is the show that deserves the fanfare, not Modern. Modern I watch now on the off chance it will churn out a good episode, like last night’s, whereas I watch The Middle knowing every week will be a good episdode.
You keep up with a lot of shitty shows to spend a post mostly dedicated to condemning/dismissing this one…..is it only because “How I Met Your Mother” and “Chuck” never swept award shows
That was very constructive and helpful, thank you for your input.
While this comment is kind of douchy, I do have to agree that I’m continually baffled by Alan’s constant attention to the once-good, long-terrible HIMYM while basically ignoring fundamentally entertaining shows like Modern Family and giving occasional half-assed reviews to uneven but often great shows like Doctor Who. I guess it’s all subjective, just disappointing I guess, when Alan loves and gives so much attention to 80% of the shows we agree on.
I would love it if S5 came around and Lily was just gone, given the full Chuck Cunningham treatment: written out of the show entirely, complete with a new title sequence, and none of the characters ever so much as mention her again. She is a comedic boat anchor that drags every scene down.
However, the chances of this happening are near zero, which makes me sad.
Yeah I kind of agree. She does make “the funny” disappear in a hurry. Of course I mean the character as a writer’s creation. Anyway, they’ve got enough funny youngsters already.
She’s cute and she’ll get better at acting with age, I think we should give her a chance. She does annoy me at the moment though, I must admit lol.
When I read the 1st paragraph of your review Alan, I was relieved to hear I wasn’t alone. I really have developed a dislike for some of the characters, particularly Mitchell and Claire. They are not even the funny kind of unlikeable. I’m starting to think between this and The Middle, I chose the wrong show.
I don’t understand how you can find Community and New Girl funny, but not Modern Family. The first five minutes of any Modern Family episode will contain more laughs than any entire episode of those two painfully unfunny shows. Ugh.
I know! It’s almost as if comedy is subjective, or something…
First, it was an excellent episode. Very funny and sweet. Second, this season as a whole was a bit down from the previous ones, but it was still very funny and strong. This is the second best comedy on TV behind Parks & Rec.
Alan, I don’t understand your take on Modern Family. This show is miles ahead of sitcoms that I enjoy, and you review, such as HIMYM and Community (even in those shows stronger seasons). The worst episode this season was probably as funny as a good but not great episode of New Girl. There may have been some problems with the characters this season, but compared to 90% of the other sitcoms (hell, the 90% of the other shows) on TV, the characters are extremely well written and strong.
It definitely makes sense not to write about the show all the time. The show isn’t serialized, so reviews after every episode would just be silly. But, I don’t understand why you would drop such a great show.
Yeah, I do think the characters pretty much work together organically and don’t seem overly contrived to me, as it were (leaving aside the fact that everything on TV is contrived). I’ve never gotten into Community. Has everything gelled on that show? …been a while since I looked at it.
Jelled and then splattered. It was good in the first three seasons and the fourth was a sharp plunge. I haven’t gone so far as to actively hate it, but it’s down to the level of a mediocre sitcom that I can take or leave.
I generally didn’t like this season. I thought it wasn’t funny but the finale wan unexpectedly good. Another episode I liked was “My Hero”, the second to last, in particular the scenes between Haley and Alex
It gives some hope of character growth, that this season Alex & Haley have reached a kind of detente. They still bicker and snark at each other, but they’ve also matured and can be supportive of each other. That’s the usual pattern of a sisterly relationship – horrible monsters as teenagers, but closer when grown up (in my family, at least).
With stuff like that, I have hopes that they won’t keep characters in a holding pattern, trying to endlessly strike the same proven note until they are worn down.
Alan,
Do you think Claire saying “I’ve made a huge mistake” was a tribute to Arrested Development?
Modern Family’s co-executive producer, Abraham Higginbotham, was a regular Arrested Development writer. Could be.
This show has become almost unwatchable
No it hasn’t.
At the beginning of the decade I think this would of most likely been the show of the decade and the show most likely to assume the 11PM Seinfeld syndicate spot; it is now Big Bang Theory
I thought the show was still pretty terrific this season. An improvement on last season which I still liked. And yes I agree that the Middle is very underrated
I find this show to be consistently good light entertainment. I guess it all depends on your perspective. Comedy is difficult to do and there are few great comedies. It’s not Seinfeld or Curb or Girls. But it’s been better than the office. It’s a fun show with good performers. It doesn’t aim for the moon but I find it enjoyable most of the time. I enjoyed the season and I’ll be counting on it next fall.
The show is not nearly as good as it was originally. This was a pretty good episode however. Phil Dunphy is the best character on the show. The other interactions between the characters seem to be reruns of the same story lines repeated ad nauseum. Anything to do with Gloria is almost always unfunny.
Like Big Bang the simple, ormulaic nature drives the popularity. It’s not great. It probably has 3-5 eps a year that Alan would give a positive review to (not claiming “hate”).
This year I thought apart from the finale, the moment between Phil and Haley (when she dated for an ep) was really nice. I also laughed a lot at the “Godfather” gag. That’s all that really stands out off the top of my head.
Due to the “too much good TV” problem, it’d be justifiable for a busy TV critic to just check in on the show intermittently or when a particular ep has positive buzz.
Typo. Meant to say when she dated Jason Mantoukas for an episode.
I don’t think it’s ever been a BAD show, but just largely forgettable. I liked the finale enough though. I actually preferred the penultimate episode.
I’m watching because Sarah Hyland continues to mature into a smoking hot young woman and comedienne, but I stay because it’s still one of the (only) funniest shows on TV; a nice blend of jokes you see coming but also ones that come out of nowhere, and there is a real warmth to the relationships these characters have to each other.
It seems to me like this show is the Ryan Howard of sitcoms: phenomenal rookie season followed by several years of big numbers that mask its problems.
I feel it’s still good, but it never really built on the great first season, and it definitely declined to some extent. It’s on par with TBBT; I like other comedies more (Parks & Rec, New Girl, Happy Endings, Community before this season), but they make me laugh enough that I stick with them, and there’s something to be said about watching a show that you know isn’t going to be canceled anytime soon.
Plus, there’s not a whole lot else I watch on Wednesday, though apparently I should be watching The Middle.
Note to all TV and movie writers. Here in FLA EVERYWHERE has air conditioning inside. It’s not the 50s here. We don’t sweat inside. We don’t constantly fan ourselves inside. The courtroom scenes with Mitchell had the cliche sweat pouring off everyone in the courtroom. Is that what the rest of the US thinks it’s like here? It’s not. A scene set on the beach in summer? Sure. Inside anytime of the year? NO!
It’s called satire.
American shows always depict my country as having kangaroos hopping around everywhere and people patting koalas (lol that’s a great way to have your face shredded off), really (bad) exaggerated accents but I’m not dumb enough to think the writers ACTUALLY think Australia is like that (at least I hope they don’t, lol!)
I did feel like “Goodnight, Gracie” was significantly better than the rest of this season’s MF episodes, for all the reasons Alan mentions.
The Dunphy kids always deliver. They could be easily spun-off when the show ends.
Season 4 has been a bit uneven, but there have been some episodes that rank among the all-time best MF moments. My two favorites are “Fulgencio”, where Phil ‘took out’ all of his enemies during the christening (mirroring the famous “Godfather” scene with Michael Corleone) and “Mystery Date”, where Phil’s bro-bonding with Matthew Broderick got misconstrued as a seduction. Both were Phil at is best.
I don’t think anyone should avoid any episodes of this season because of the opinion of someone who hasn’t actually watched it. I think it’s been good. Not as good as season 3 but people get too picky and start disliking shows so easily these days. I think it’s an American thing. You have way too many shows to choose from there.
I don’t understand why American sitcoms so often drag out a pregnancy story only to ignore the new baby. How could the entire family go off to the other side of the country and never even mention where the two youngest children are. A lot of people do not take children to funerals, but to never wonder how the children are, call to check in with their caregivers, etc. just doesn’t ring right.
I personally do not like Phil at all . He and his oldest daughter are my least favorite characters. The others are much more likeable to me. I have watched Phil repeatedly lust after and flirt with other woman eapecially his father in law’s young wife ,even once pretending she was his wife to show off for a guy he used to know. He constantly lies to Claire and appears very immature. He is not a bad person. he is not mean but still I don’t like the disrespect he shows Claire with his actions. As for Haley she is spoiled selfish and absolutely unpleasant most of the time showing few redeeming features . Cant stand her. Other than that I like the show.