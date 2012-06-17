Season finale review: ‘Nurse Jackie’ – ‘Handle Your Scandal’

A review of the “Nurse Jackie” season finale coming up just as soon as security comes to escort me from the building…
See how much more satisfying this show can be when there are consequences?
After a couple of years of waving away any threat of Jackie being called to account for any of her mistakes, Linda Wallem and Liz Brixius(*) finally put her secrets and transgressions out into the open. And with that, the series’ weakest point turned into its greatest strength, and in the process made it easier to enjoy the many things that had been working – the performances, the comedy, the off-beat patient stories – even as Jackie’s life was running in circles.
(*) In case you missed the news from a few weeks ago, Wallem and Brixius are exiting the show, to be replaced by longtime “Dexter” showrunner Clyde Phillips. On the one hand, Phillips has spent enough time in the worlds of both comedy and drama that he should be equipped to handle the shifting tones of this show. On the other hand, “Dexter” under his watch was even about as afraid of change as “Nurse Jackie.” Hopefully, he understands that there’s no putting this particular genie back in the bottle.
Letting Zoey find out about all of Jackie’s secrets, and making them into unlikely roommates, didn’t take away any of the things that makes Merrit Wever so damn funny on this show, but it made that relationship – and Jackie’s relationships with Gloria and Eddie and O’Hara – feel much, much richer.
And every time I feared that Cruz was just going to be a cartoon bad guy representing all the evils of for-profit medicine, the writers and Bobby Cannavale found some new shadings for the character. He wasn’t pure of heart, but nor was he a villain. He was a man with marching orders, but also principles, who over time developed genuine personal and professional reasons to mistrust the hell out of Jackie. I’ll be curious to see whether Cannavale returns, as the death of Cruz’s son gives the producers an out if they want him to leave. I’m not sure what his contract status is on “Boardwalk Empire,” but the two shows film on opposite schedules (which is how Steve Buscemi has been able to direct several “Jackie”s), so we’ll see. But the scene where Cruz’s son was wheeled into the ER as he was trying once again to throw Jackie out of the hospital was fantastic – tense, moving and tying together so many themes of the season without neatly undoing everything we had already seen.
For those middle years, “Jackie” symbolized what happened when Showtime series refused to grow and change. With this one, it demonstrated how much can be gained by moving a show, and its main character, out of their comfort zone.
What did everybody else think?
This season of Jackie was Freaking amazing, the big c on the other hand…Quite disappointing.
Curious what you think about Weeds considering it’s a Showtime series that’s willing to grow as well but has been more or less abandoned by critics.
Haven’t watched Weeds regularly in many years, having nothing to do with its formula or lack thereof. I just found it to be a show that was much too pleased with itself.
It looked to me like Dr Cruz was having a heart attack after he told Jackie to leave him & his son alone.
That’s what I thought also.
Agreed.
My first instinct would be that it’s unlikely Cannavale would stick around. Buscemi directing doesn’t require an on camera presence. I have trouble seeing a scenario where HBO would allow someone who’s signed up as a series regular on one of their flagship shows to appear on a show belonging to their main competitor.
I gave up on the show at the end of season two, but came back because of Alan’s review of the season four premiere. I’m so glad I did. Edie Falco is, of course, amazing, but this season she finally had scripts and situations worthy of her. Akalitus has gone from a cartoon who tasered herself in an elevator to a veteran nurse humiliated first by demotion and then being fired. Zoey really has grown up as well, and she’s not just a Jackie clone – she’s kept her own brand of silly magic while learning to be capable and tough-minded when she needs to be. (Hmm, maybe a mixed metaphor for the show.) Sam and Thor didn’t have a lot to do, but added to every scene they were in. I even liked Coop these last two episodes, and I’ve hated him for ages. Now I’m in the awkward position of hoping he and O’Hara fall in love, because for the first time in 40-odd episodes, I like them both.
I almost wish the showrunners were returning with season five, because these ten episodes were pretty incredibly good. Hopefully the new guy can build on the show’s strengths and not introduce any new weaknesses. And in the spirit of Gloria Akalitus – turning a one-note character into a fully-fleshed-out human being – I hope Cruz returns next year as well.
I was so moved and heartened by these last few episodes, and I never thought I’d get to say that about this show. The writing finally caught up to the acting. Awesome.
I’ve really liked the show–and all the people in it–much better this season. Hope it keeps up.
I think this season was terrific. At first, I hated Dr. Cruz, but his character is developing nicely. Bobby Cannavale is a scene stealer! I really do hope that he comes back.
Best season yet. I was skeptical about Jackie’s sobriety and I was afraid both that they would have her running back to the drugs too early or have her be in control too soon. Instead they bombarded her left and right with debris from the fallout of her past transgressions and she managed to stay upright and deal with them not with bravado but with heart… and a little help from her friends whom she’s letting in a little more. Brilliant. I hope the new showrunner will keep it blooming.
It’s a seies catch 22, If a show takes too many risks in an effort to evolve, it risks becoming unrecognizable to fans, however if it occupies its comfort zone too long it can seem repetitive and lose its shine. This season went for the middle ground of these two, and nailed it. Looking at shows like House M.D. who’s character and situations became less appealing after his sobriety, Jackie seems to be a better character for this change. The ideas and scenes were so powerful, I personally loved the scene where she pops into a random AA meeting to “check-in” and assure the program and herself that she wasn’t going to give in. I shed a few tears in the final scene, the delivery of “I Fucking Made It” with it’s alternate meaning displayed why we love Jackie’s character so much, and the character continued to be acted brilliantly by Edie Falco, she may be in a league of her own in her ability to act powerful lines and emotion with her eyes. Last season I let the episodes pile up on my DVR and watched them whenever, but this season had me following closely, and it turns out that plunging a seemingly bullet-proof character’s life into chaos was a lesson in survival, strength and redemption that never gets old. The growth of supporting characters, whether it be Zooey’s adorable silliness and admiration dor Jackie, Coop finally finding a cause for seriousness and glimpse of a legacy he decides he wants for himself someday, Eddie’s rough around the edge, yet honest and frank demeanor, Gloria’s no nonsense warm heart, or even Grace’s dissatisfaction with the world around her (seeing her character light up this episode was fantastic).
The only character I despised was Kevin, I never have, and since Season 1, Episode 1, I always felt that Jackie’s husband was wrongly casted, but the writers using the actions of his character’s anger and vengeance as a contributor to Jackie’s nightmare seemed fitting since he is in my opinion the only character on the show that doesn’t have a specific charm or value. I was both moved and impressed by this finale, it was the best thus far.