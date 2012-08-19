Season finale review: ‘Political Animals’ – ‘Resignation Day’

A quick review of the “Political Animals” finale coming up just as soon as I unzip this cushion…
I was mostly positive towards “Political Animals” when it debuted early in the summer, while acknowledging that I only had two episodes to judge, and that the second one seemed to be trending away from the discussion of politics, journalistic ethics, etc., that I found most compelling and towards the soapier stuff that’s the hallmark of a Greg Berlanti show.
I would say in the end, Berlanti and company managed about a 60/40 soap/serious split (maybe 65/35). If I’d rather the ratio went the other way, “Political Animals” was still an entertaining summer diversion with a terrific cast largely at the top of its game (Sigourney Weaver and Carla Gugino in particular, and even Ciaran Hinds was able to tone down the hamminess a bit by the end.) I liked seeing so many threads come together in the finale, including Susan’s ex falling on the grenade for her and Elaine coming to recognize that Garcetti was a better man/President than she had assumed.
Though USA dubbed this a miniseries, it was clearly designed as something meant to continue if the ratings were good enough. The show had a soft premiere, though, and the numbers didn’t get better as it went along. I’ll be curious to see if USA likes being in business with this cast and creative team enough to try a sequel, or if they use the ratings as an excuse to cut bait on a project that was a noble experiment but wildly off-brand (and had the viewership to prove it).
What did everybody think of both the finale and the season as a whole? Do you want to see the show return, or were these six episodes enough?
That plane crash is the biggest deus ex machina of all time. Between this and Susan/Douglas having the most contrived sex ever, they really dropped the ball the last two episodes.
totally disagree. i thought both things (plane crash and the hook up) were pretty in keeping with the tone of the show. was pretty consistent throughout the 10 episodes, in my opinion.
as far as the whole show, i enjoyed seeing some great acting by pretty much everyone involved. refreshing that there was a lot of meat to dig into. and although the show was pretty soapy it was satisfying soap.
i don’t know it made me rewatch the Ciarán Hinds PERSUASION for the gajillionth time tonight. hate to say it but i think that LONE STAR-killer, James Wolk is the weakest link of the show. his crooked grin only gets him so far. he gets by on his Kyle Chandler looks but i need him to do a bit more. but maybe it was the role?
I hope they keep it going but if not hopefully all of the actors in this have reaped the benefits from this exposure and can do other cool stuff.
Ten episodes? It was actually only six episodes, although it felt like ten.
Write a comment…not enough!! More please:-)
i would love season two!
I enjoyed the season very much! The finale was great! I would really hope to see this come back for a second season! :)
Holy cow Batman!! This show was and is Phenomenal. I think I watched riveted to my seat. I laughed and cried and oohed and oh no-ed at all the right moments. USA will lose me as a fan if this show doesn’t stay on next season.
While I enjoyed the bulk of the season I thought the plane crash was incredibly cheap and only served to make it so that Elaine can run for President without being the bad guy in any way. All those reasons she gave for not running–you know, her family–are out the window because now she HAS to run. It was a fine summer series and I’d watch more, but I didn’t like that bit at all.
Really? I saw it as if she decided to run now, she would automatically be seen as an even HUGER ice queen and running would decimate her polling numbers. If a crash happened like that, and the next in line was challenged by another party member, the whole party could collapse in on itself.
I hope there is a next season to see how all this plays out, and if the resignation letter & Doug’s cheating is leaked to the press in her election process!
I fell hard for this show. While I consider Breaking Bad to be the very best thing on television, I found myself watching this at 10 and catching up with Breaking Bad at 11:30. I think Sigourney Weaver gives a intelligent impressive performance that kept drawing me in, despite numerous problems. I really feel that with a few tweaks this could be a show with potential for greatness. I just hope they give it chance. Oops almost time for Breaking Bad.
I dunno, I just haven’t felt compelled by this show. I stuck with it cause it only cost me 6 episodes, but by this finale, I felt myself actively bored by it. There’s nothing really that wrong with the show, per se, and the twists and turns are good enough, I guess it’s just the feeling that there’s too much on TV that’s better than this show that makes me want to keep it off the watching list if there is, indeed, a second season. The TV landscape is so lush right now with FANTASTIC shows that a decently good one like this just doesn’t “do it” for me anymore, if that makes sense. TV Guide also called this the end of the “first season,” which made me assume there would be more episode for sure for sure, but I guess it’s possible there won’t be (Source: [www.tvguide.com]). This wouldn’t really be a good ending for the entire series/miniseries, though.
The series didn’t rise above mediocrity, but at least the final two episodes were better than the first four. If I had not known the series was only six episodes I wouldn’t have stuck with it to the end.
And while I get where Alan is coming from in calling Political Animals “off brand” for USA, I beg to differ. The show may have tackled grander subject matter than we are used to seeing from USA, but it had all of the usual trappings of a USA series: an over-bright and bland visual style and content thoroughly lacking any kind of nuance — everything is just so “on the nose.” I will repeat here what I have said often enough before: USA is the anti-AMC. Now given AMC’s ratings, I’m sure USA are proud to be the anti-AMC, but then their executives really ought not to complain about their lack of Emmy nominations (as they do complain).
I would love to see a second season. Why did they call it a “miniseries” if it were even an option. The fact that there is nothing in production it would seem a second series could be a year away.
On the whole I liked the show. Regarding a second season, by the end they were promoting the final episode as “season-ending” so I would imagine a second season is in the works.
I was disappointed the show became soapier as it progressed. The Air Force One crash was lazy storytelling, especially given how unlikeable, devious and self-centered the VP has been written. Of course we now pull for Elaine to run against him!
There were some mighty fine performances though and one thing I really did like about the finale is we find out Doug is just as messed up as TJ, though in different ways. I’d tune in if there was a second season, but won’t be terribly disappointed if there isn’t one.
I loved the show. USA absolutely has to bring it back. In the season opener, I want them to find the President alive so I can watch Adrian Pasdar kick that mealy mouthed VP out of the Oval Office. Sigourney Weaver’s character needs something to strive for, so it would behoove them to let the audience see her run for VP and then President when the current Prez terms out. The show could totally have a 5 year run with a little bit of tweaking. I love politics and I love a soap, but if I want a full dose of politics, I turn on MSNBC, not USA.
I actually think the soap/serious ratio was more of a 40/60. I thought the last three episodes were varying degrees of awesome. While the plane crash twist was too jarring, the fallout of it was handled well and proved quite intriguing.
The series had several flaws, but I’d really like a Season Two.
I love the show. When I want pure politics, I tune into MSNBC, not USA. I hope they didn’t kill the Adrian Pasdar character, it’s too soon for Sigourney’s character to run for President. If the show is going to run for a few years, she needs a holy grail to chase. They should find the Prez in critical condition but alive during the season opener. I want to see him come back to DC and kick his VP out of the Oval Office! I love all of the characters. I want to see that upstart blogger get fired for conniving just a little bit too far out of her depth. I’d love to see the gay twin get his act together and find a love interest. USA…bring this back!
Not ’24 Hours’ but my husband and i thought the show was VERY engaging. Ellen Burstyn was wonderful but those awful words coming out of her mouth seemed very hard for her, being the classy actress that she is. DEFINITELY would like a season 2
I absolutely adored this show. I though the cast was one of the finest I’ve ever seen on television and I sincerely hope that USA decides to continue with this show.
I agree. Good storytelling. Far fetched at times? Sure. bottom line: I looked forward to watching it every week. I hope it continues. If USA is patient, word of mouth will increase the ratings over time.
Does anyone know the song that T.J. Played on the piano on the season finale?
‘I Could Write a Book’ by Rodgers & Hart from Pal Joey.
I thought the plane crash was lame. It would have been much more interesting to see how Elaine would maneuver the many obstacles of de-throning the current VP. And he would have been a good foe as I am sure he would have found out about his ousting long before the official announcement. I thought that was a wasted opportunity.
* I LOVE Ellen Burstyn and Sigourney Weaver. It was worth watching just for them.
* They definitely dropped the ball with Carla Gugino sleeping with her son. I didn’t believe that he would want to be just like his father for one second, even though they had chemistry for days.
* I didn’t really care about all of the salacious bits … ie, that dumb kid attempting suicide, the “affair”, the fiance with bulemia.
The best parts by far had to do with the political maneuvering and relationships Elaine had with her mother, ex-husband, and Carla Gugino. I wouldn’t mind if the 2 sons “disappeared” if the show came back. I found the characters/interactions of her two sons to be typical soap opera fair that I really don’t really give a shit about.
This show was a B-
I thought it was great. I hope they release the last two episodes and bring back the series for an extended run.
This was a really good show. They completely screwed themselves when they put it on Sunday night at 10 against Breaking Bad and Newsroom. Just a terrible time slot. Were they trying to have it fail?
It’s really too bad b/c I would have definitely added this to my list of must watch interesting dramas.
Can someone please tell me who sings and the name of the opening song of the Political Animals season finale?
That’s what I’ve been trying to find out too. Please…someone????
Got it!!! The song is Citizens by Alice Russell. I haven’t yet located that version but that is who sang it and that is the name of the song. I was told it was the original version but can’t find that rendition online …yet. Good luck.
I thought the series was phenomenal and I hope it gets a season, 2, 3, 4… As a Sebastian Stan fan, I started watching the show to see his work. (which was superb) However, each and every show kept me intrigued with each character. I think the entire cast is amazing and I find it incredibly well written. (I don’t want to see pure politics – I love the soap aspect of it). So bring on the next few seasons. I want the President to be alive, Susan and Doug to have more interaction. TJ will continue to spiral because that’s what makes it drama and I would like to see Bud and Elaine work together to get her to the White House. Great stuff!
I thought this was one of the best shows in a very long time!!! I really hope it continues. Finally great acting and none of that ridiculous “reality”
Please let’s get back to good, thought provoking tv drama again.
I thought this was the best show in a very long time!!! Great actingx thought provoking, and not the ridiculous reality crap that is flooding prime time. PLEASE keep it on!
I really like the series and really hope they bring it back for a second season. I will be annoyed if they don’t.
Season two and three please
Engaging because of its cast. They would saor to new heights with better wrtiting. Writing that is more credible, e.g., avoiding unfathomable scenarios like Susan showing Georgia a top-secret letter as a “tachable moment.” In fact, I thought Georgia was a shallow enough character to ditch. Weaver and Burstyn are stellar. Some of the others have real potential, too.
I thought this was a very good show and would love to see it continue for another few episodes. I liked that it was a limited series, but I still want more! I def want to see VP go down. The only thing I didnt like about the show was the doug/susan sleeping together thing. I thought that was too much, and just didnt like that they put it in there. I know noone is perfect, but I didnt really feel him cheating on her and then marrying her right after (what a day, 2 days?), was an integral part of the story. It just seems like someone who is writing parts of this story is a cheater and really wants the world to know that cheating on the person you love doesnt mean you dont love them with all your heart…and blah, blah. Haha. That seems to be the Bud/Doug theme.
I was shocked by the plane crash. I thought they were gonna kill grandma…did not see that coming.
Would def like to see a second season, but not much more than that. I could see it getting a little silly if it goes into season 3,4, ect. Plus, I dont think they’d be able to retain alot of the big names past 2nd season.
Looks like I’m in the minority, but I thought the show was pretty mediocre. The plane crash was utterly contrived. I know reporters develop sources, but there’s no way Carla Gugino’s character just walks into the Secretary of State’s office after a national tragedy (or any other time, for that matter). No way would a newspaper hold a story if it had the secretary of state’s resignation letter. (Nor should it.) And, while I have nothing against Sigourney Weaver personally, she doesn’t exactly rival Meryl Streep when it comes to acting greatness. I was fascinated in the topic so I gave it a chance, but can’t see myself devoting time to another season. Like others, I think I’ve been spoiled by a lot of other high-quality shows.
I loved Political Animals.
The characters I absolutely hated were Alex and Georgia. Ugh Georgia …
I’ve always loved Sebastian Stan … he was brilliant.
Sigourney Weaver was brilliant.
I’d love to see a second run ….
I was quite surprised how very intriguing the show ended up being. I took a look only because of the legendary actress, sigourney weaver. turned out the show was exciting, wonderful acting and kept my attention until the next one. I hope there will be another season. Kudos to the writers.
Was hooked instantly. Must say Ellen Burstyn was awesome as usual. Sigourney weaver was perfect for this role. Hated Carla Gugino character,which means she plays it well. Love Love Love this . Please bring it it back. Must bring it back.
Loved the season! I really want to see what becomes of Elaine Barrish and this show surprisingly appealed to the younger audience that I know. Praying for season two!
Loves the plot line! Praying for season two!