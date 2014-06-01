Season finale review: ‘Silicon Valley’ – ‘Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency’

A quick review of the “Silicon Valley” season finale coming up just as soon as I pivot from social media to a playground for the sexually monstrous…
I wrote my initial review of the show based on the first five episodes, which were unfortunately the only ones to include Christopher Evan Welch before he died. And though it doesn't feel like the Pied Piper vs. Hooli plot changed an enormous amount due to Peter Gregory's absence, the show definitely missed something without his weird energy, especially because Monica is such a non-character. (Though the tech field is overwhelmingly male, I stand by my belief that “Silicon” could stand to do much better with women, whether that's making Monica more interesting or bringing in some new people.)
That said, there was still an awful lot to enjoy in the concluding three episodes, and particularly in the finale. This is a crude, juvenile show, but often the very best thing about it is the way the writing mixes gross-out humor with smarter ideas, so it felt absolutely right to have Richard's big compression breakthrough come because rest of the team was working hard coming up with the perfect equation to solve Erlich's jack-off problem. I don't know enough about the nuts and bolts to know whether Richard's idea is in any way sound – and/or whether he was once again making his brainstorm too easy for others to duplicate – but it was still satisfying to see him get the big win on the big stage. “Silicon Valley” has some “Entourage” DNA to it, but Vince and his boys always lucked into their inevitable happy endings, where here Richard has to sweat and slave and work at it (all while Erlich and Dinesh and the others are calculating efficient masturbation technique).
I also really enjoyed seeing Jared return from Peter's private island a frightening shell of his already creepy former self; it feels like Zach Woods is popping up on every show on television lately, and uncomfortable, hilarious sequences like the one where he tries to do market research for his pivot ideas helps explain why everyone wants to work with him.
In the season's closing moments, Monica lays out what could be the story arc of the next several seasons, and I'll be curious to see how Mike Judge and company deal with the loss of Welch next season. Will Peter remain alive but never seen? Will Pied Piper get a new eccentric benefactor? Given that Monica talks about how much more involved Peter will be going forward (a line written and performed after Welch's death), might they actually be considering a new actor in a part that Welch made so indelible in so short a period?
But this was a very promising first season, especially when you consider the huge mid-season loss of Welch, and a very funny, satisfying conclusion.
What did everybody else think?
This could be poor taste…but could they recast Peter Gregory? Immediately, Stephen Root comes to mind. He actually kinda looks like Welch and obviously has a working relationship with Mike Judge. And he can definitely play quirky and just plain weird.
I think there’s 3 ways they could go with it. A) recast the part, B) have Peter Gregory remain forever offscreen from now on as a running joke and a tribute to Welch, or C) have the character be replaced by a new character who’s bought out Gregory’s stake in Pied Piper or even Gregory’s own company (Gregory himself could either die in this scenario in tribute to Welch, or not and simply be replaced by his successor character).
I’m not sure which way I want them to go… I have very mixed feelings about all 3 scenarios. But I think any of them could work with the right writing, and the writing staff has done a lot of trust-earning this season.
Even with Welch’s sudden departure, they did a pretty good job rolling with it. I have a feeling Zach Woods ended up with more screen time and some scenes he might not otherwise have had as a result, and he just keeps getting better. The scene where he found out he was trapped on that island with no cell coverage was pretty genius. And I may have nightmares for the next several nights of his pasty face and dark-circled eyes asking “which one? which one? which one?”
Series started slow and became better and better. “You brought piss to a sh*t fight” might be one of the funniest lines of the season of any show and in this episode the way their technical discussion about *that* just went on and on was hilarious.
Looking forward to a Season 2. I imagine the influx of capital (in the story) will allow them to expand the set and characters. Should be good.
Personally I like the line, when reacting to how a shrimp foam is “probably what cum tastes like”.
The “technical discussion about *that*” was one of the funniest gags I’ve ever seen, especially in that the hilarity kept building as they continued to double down on it.
This episode was so funny. I’ve been with engineers when they’ve taken a throw away line and gone into full analysis mode. The lengthy parody of that in this episode was hilarious.
The show has really come into it’s own over the course of the season. Erlich in particular and Dinesh to a lesser extent, I thought, did a great job this season and produced some funny moments. I hope you and Dan speak about the show on the podcast and give your thoughts on potential areas of improvement for next year.
Few random thoughts-
Love how they included the cliched “writing formulas on glass” shot in this ep, but for Erlich’s jack-off problem rather than Richard’s breakthrough.
This show is certainly the best use of Zach Woods that I’ve seen. He’s has a very unique kind of comedic energy but I think he too often plays obnoxious/asshole-ish. Making him a well-meaning pushover is a good choice.
I do hope they make Monica more interesting. I like Amanda Crew well enough but you’re right, Monica has absolutely zero defining character traits.
Aside from that, this was a satisfying conclusion to a very promising first season. I love the cast particularly, (huge bummer about Christopher Evan Welch, obviously), for me there isn’t a weak link among them. Can’t wait for season 2.
I’m very sorry about the death of Christopher Evan Welch, but I am seriously hoping we see that great one person, half-car again!
If you don’t actually care about plausibility– which is necessary for satire to have any bite– this was a great episode. For people who think ENLISTED and BROOKLYN NINE-NINE are moronic– and are sick of the ahistorical nonsense Matt Weiner uses to reboot MORALITY PLAY THEATER whenever he writes himself into a corner– it was another eye-roller.
After starting very well, this show has degenerated at alarming speed. For every minute of sharp, clever comedy about Silicon Valley, we now get about 10 minutes of dumb sitcom swill.
If you don’t care whether the show is remotely close to reality, that’s one thing. If you work out there and are repelled by people like Snapchat’s Evan Siegel, or RadiumOne’s Gurbaksh Chahal, Rap Genius’s Mahbod Moghadam or GitHub’s Tom Preston-Werner, the show is a colossal disappointment.
The fact that the last soliloquy tells everyone about the happy ending– in an industry where most ventures (even the technologically superior ones) crater– is also annoying,
Maybe you would prefer a DRAMA about Silicon Valley?
I can’t help it. Every time you say repel I like you more and more.
Sorry, Veep joke.
If, like Neilo, you’re not able to imagine a show being both funny and satirical– if the notion that the funniest things have a truthful core is too big for your brain– I’m sure this show must be wonderful. Probably as big a hoot as ENLISTED and BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, which love to cut capers about the police and the military.
The people in The Valley are not quirky and benign. They’re a lot like Wall Street bankers, Beltway politicians and religious cult members– arrogant, elitist, obnoxious and contemptuous of everyone who doesn’t share their narrow beliefs. SILICON VALLEY portrays them with the same courage and cutting-edged wit that HOGAN’S HEROES used on the Nazis.
Judge’s OFFICE SPACE and IDIOCRACY usually settled for easy laughs, but they threw a few well-aimed darts. This has nothing to say– it makes THE BIG BANG THEORY look like Jonathan Swift
Suggestion– you don’t get it, don’t like it, so don’t watch it.
Zach Woods was great on The Good Wife. He fucking nailed that moment where he met Alicia on the elevator.
David Mitchell’s your man. Even looks like him:
[www.youtube.com]
I have really like it Review for the season finale.
[garciniaslimfastdiet.com]
Interesting URL for a review website.
So are you interested, very interested, or very interested in a second season of Silicon Valley? Which is it? Which is it? Which is it?
I originally thought the part was played by Tim, from Tim & Eric. What about him as a replacement?
[31.media.tumblr.com]
I have a problem with the compression breakthrough because those would be made by mathematicians not coders, but it’s a likeable show.
I understand what you mean considering this algorithm is a big step in data compression so it would be most likely that the initial concept would’ve been a mathematical result that would then be turned into code (basically what the show creators actually did). However, Richard is depicted as a genius level programmer who has a wealth of knowledge and experience in compression algorithms and while it’s a show it was further emphasized by the fact he managed to create and mostly debug a working copy in ~12hrs which in my experience would be impossible for anyone. I just wanted to say that if you have no experience in programming (and I mean no offense at all) that math is one of the most important aspects to coders and without a high level knowledge in all fields, a potential programmer will have a very difficult time progressing in their career. I guess what I’m trying to say is I believe a group of high level programmers could have made this breakthrough, we aren’t just “code monkeys.”
[alum.mit.edu]
Literally the first step in every programming language is outputting 1+1 (although, I guess the ritual of “hello world” compels many), so I’m not sure what you think a “coder” is.
I think it’s been my job for twenty years, so…
The pilot was fantastic, ep 2 was a real letdown, then every episode after that got better. Loved the finale. I love that Richard did the final presentation; obviously he’s a character everybody can root for. Urlich is such a dick, but he’s funny. I really like this show.
I really loved the whole season. It’s engaging and it made me laugh, often.
I haven’t lol’d so much at a tv show in years. The tech world is almost as alien to me as Westeros but based on my admittedly limited experience with techies/engineers it feels like they really nailed that world. The eight episodes just blew by and I’m really sorry it’s over for the season. I think there are many ways they can deal with the Peter Gregory character that would work. While he was great the show is not in any way dependent on him for success.
SV and Fargo have been the highlights of my viewing schedule this spring.
I love it – enough said.
Me too as well. No criticisms. I was interested, very interested, and very interested.
I love it when I start out thinking a character is evil and gross (Erlich), and then he becomes my absolute favorite. Along with the other guys who are all my favorites!
But TJ Miller has this animal magnetism, seriously, like a mandrill in heat, and funny as hell with his bursting self-confidence. I love his physicality! How he would have the balls to be filmed naked but for a tiny blue bathingsuit, awesome!
Actually there’s a fourth way they could go with Peter Gregory: have him be a hologram using the technology the Hooli guy used (and footage they’ve already shot coupled with an impersonator’s voice). The opportunity for gags are endless because you can put the hologram anywhere, not just in a big tube. For instance, there would have to be at least one “Help me, Obi-Wan” moment. In fact, he could be like the ghost on “Slings and Arrows,” showing up to advise, taunt and commiserate with Richard.
Absolutely loved this show, especially towards the end. This is how to do a sitcom about nerds without Sheldon making a funny that lasts for ten seconds. (Seriously, BBT is awful.)
So sad to randomly find out that actor died. I vote killing off the character or re-casting. No more Peter is in Tahiti stuff.
The jerking scene was phenomenal given how they applied advanced calculus to it.
This is my favorite new Hbo sitcom since Bored to Death. Hope it lasts a few more years.
did i miss how Jared got home?
Great season, a really enjoyable show. Not perfect, but a solid 7.5-8/10 in every episode.
Is it just me, or should this be an hour (48mins) long? It’s not a sitcom, and it leaves me wanting more with only 4 hours in a season…