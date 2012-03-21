Season finale review: ‘Southland’ – ‘Thursday’

A review of the “Southland” fourth season finale coming up just as soon as I sing a little Nicki Minaj for you…
As I’ve talked about in some previous reviews, this was the second season produced for TNT, and the first one where the show was no longer trying to service the NBC version of itself. All the non-core characters were dropped, and we just focused on these three partnerships, with very minimal interaction between them. And, as a result, this was the strongest season the show has had to date, and the one that’s come closest to living up to the promise I could see back in the bigger budget NBC days.
Still, the season wasn’t perfect, and neither was the finale.
Regina King remains a tremendous asset to the show, but the insistence on turning every one of her cases this season into a teaching moment about parenthood got old in a hurry. And it sucked all the emotion out of what should have been a few tremendous scenes in this one, starting with Lydia’s trip to take the statement of the horribly-burned child. That should have been a great sequence – especially since the show wisely didn’t show us the interview itself, which would have felt too maudlin and manipulative – but by that point I was just tired of Lydia’s every moment of the season being about her pregnancy.
And Ben going off the reservation to murder the pimp (using one of the two pistols we saw him cleaning in his garage early in the episode as a drop gun) felt, like much of this season’s Ben/Sammy arc, like it went too far and too fast. I’m not saying Ben would never become that guy, but it feels as if the writers knew they wanted to open the season with him being his usual squeaky-clean, self-righteous self who had no patience for the Lou Diamond Phillipses of the department, and close it with him crossing the line and teaming up with Phillips in the bargain – and that we were going to get to that point come hell or high water.
The other problem with that story was, simply, that it was too much of a story. For my money, plot has never been this show’s strong suit. It works incredibly well as a series of anecdotes about what life is like in the LAPD, particularly for those who wear a uniform and drive a patrol car. (It’s not a coincidence that the best Lydia episode of the season was the one where she had to spend a shift back in uniform.) When it’s just incident after incident, it feels real, and raw, and funny sometimes and moving at others. When it tries to deal with mystery (Lydia’s cases) or story arcs, it becomes just another generic cop show. (I swear, a lot of beats from the Ben arc this season felt like they could have been on “Hill Street Blues” 30 years ago.)
The one arc that worked all season, and continued to in the finale, was the rise and fall of the Cooper/Tang partnership. There was a definite plot there, at least in and around her shooting the kid with the toy gun, but it was mainly a character piece. Here were two cops who’ve just returned from the Island of Misfit Toys, each trying to regain the stature and confidence and poise they lost. And for a while, everything went swimmingly. But it turns out that while Cooper has made his way back from his pill addiction, Tang is still too scarred from the beating she took, and it makes her trigger-happy sometimes and jumpy other times. She’s not the worst cop in the world, and could do very well as a shift supervisor, but her instincts on the street, particularly when violence is involved, appear irreparably damaged. It’s a subtler problem than many cop shows would deal with, but “Southland” illustrated it beautifully throughout thanks to the great work by Michael Cudlitz and Lucy Liu, and I liked that neither the show nor Cooper let Tang off the hook because we had liked her so much earlier. She screwed up, she covered it up, and then she created even more problems(*) because she didn’t recognize that she shouldn’t be on the street.
(*) During another outstanding action sequence on a show that’s made them into a specialty.
“Southland” remains on the bubble for renewal. Once upon a time, I wouldn’t have minded if it went away forever. But I feel like with the Tang/Cooper scenes, and with some of the Ben/Sammy material from earlier in the season, the show has really found itself. I’d like to see it come back for a fifth season, and preferably one where the show finds a way to play even more to its strengths.
What did everybody else think?
I love this show, and also thought that this was its best season. Ben going over the line is something that has been hinted here and there in the show’s history, especially when violence towards women is involved. I agree about the Lydia pregnancy storyline running its course. Did every case she was assigned to have something to do with a child? Cooper and Tang were great, however, and I love that they didn’t let Tang covering up the gun just die down.
I think Southland is easily one of the top 5 shows on TV right now. I hope it comes back and gets some emmy nods.
I’d agree with Alan’s assessment, it’s far better at doing the small stuff, they’ve consistently made going through doors with a gun look dangerous and frightening.
They badly need to let Lydia spend the next season doing realistic detective work rather than these easily solved cases of the week.
I’m with you on Lydia, but I’d even go a step further. I think Regina King did a wonderful job this year, but my one consistent quibble with my otherwise-favorite show is how stupid her character was written this year – and that the stupidity is such an aberration. Ever since she got pregnant, she has made horrendous decisions, which doesn’t jibe with the careful, smart character from the earlier seasons. For her to suddenly make decisions that put her life, and that of her child, in such danger just never felt right, which was why I was relieved that she finally made a smart decision at the end – though I still have issues with a burned child clinching it for her instead of the near-fatal stabbing.
I can certainly see where the Ben arc in the finale felt forced, but I honestly just didn’t feel that. I think this has been coming all season in some ways, and more specifically it’s been coming for at least the last two episodes leading up to this. It was strange to see Ben pull a dirty-cop move to take down the pimp, but the fact that he only did so after meticulously cleaning and assembling the guns in the comfort of his own home made perfect sense. He had made the decision that he was going to do this, and only when he was ready would he actually go through with it. Phillips’ character would have done it in a panic, for instance, and so would (did) Tang. But Sherman does it in this almost comically methodical way that speaks to the fact that the character is still concerned with the order of things.
I’m absolutely with you on the Cooper/Tang arc. I think that was an incredibly well-told story from beginning to end, and if it speaks at all to the way Ben and Sammy will interact next season (fingers crossed for a pickup), then I think the show can only get better.
Here Here! “SouthLAnd” is such a gritty show with high-octane moments that create some of the most tense scenes on TV (cable or otherwise). While I thought last week’s ep. was stronger than the finale, I am quite anxious to see how the Sammy/Sherman relationship progresses.
The thought of King’s Lydia having a kid intrigues me. A usually rational character will now have to deal w/sleepless nights and I can’t wait for her to explore the change in mood (King is so powerful on this show, and a lack of Emmy nom. is a flat-out crime).
I hope TNT renews this show. I’d love two more seasons, but I’d be more than happy with one more season to wrap up this show. “SouthLAnd” and “The Walking Dead” are examples of shows that have had budget cuts but have put forth an excellent product.
Hear, hear.
I freaking love this show. The way its shot is amazing. My girlfriend and I play a game with tivo by randomly stopping in any frame and look at it in awe as something we would like to blow-up as art in our wall. The camera work is simply amazing.
I’ll keep watching it. It’s an ok show. Better than a burnt stick in your eye.
I admit I got sick of the pregnancy too, pretty quick. And my first glimpse of the burnt kid– I thought it was a really creepy doll. Yikes!
I agree with everything said re Cooper/Tang, but I really want to applaud Shawn Hatosy. It has been a total pleasure to watch Sammy all season long, and Hatosy has really given us some incredible work. Sammy has undergone some major changes, but his shifts and changes have been subtle, organic and completely believable. The final shots of this season’s finale were incredible; that wordless exchange across the pool between Sammy and Ben really said all there was to say…It has been a long maturation for Sammy and Hatosy has done a superb job of dragging him up from wife to life – well done!
I much prefer the third season, where pretty much every arc and partnership worked extremelly well and even some cases were interesting (Lydia and Ochoa, Lydia dealing with Tom, Ben and John dealing with John’s addiction, Sammy grieving, etc., etc.).
In this season, I felt that Tang and Coop was great, but Lydia, Ben and Sammy had nothing to do. Mostly, the writers did nothing with Lydia’s pregnancy except give her lessons about maternity every episode, while trying to develop a dynamic between Sammy and Ben that pretty much was leading nowhere, until they had that stupid misunderstanding that didn’t work at all (at least for me).
So I’m starting to think if that brilliant third season wasn’t dumb luck, since they mostly dealt with things already set up in the previous seasons, while this season pretty much had to start from scratch. I’m not saying that I didn’t like this season (it was allright and I’ll keep watching if TNT brings it back), but it felt like a tremendous step back from last year.
Yes. The third season was getting dangerously close to perfection, at least for a cop show.
This season the Cooper/Tang storyline has been the only constant and the other characters have been very hit and miss. I was very excited for the Sammy/Ben partnership but it hasn’t really gone anyplace interesting and the Lydia arc brought the whole show down a notch.
The move to a more “vignette heavy” storytelling has made the show very twitchy and as a result the overall flow has badly suffered. And even though I did enjoy the season I would’ve liked to seen more interaction between the different characters, no matter how implausible it might be given the current status of the officers/detectives.
I was EXTREMELY excited about Sammy and Ben when I saw the last scene of last season’s finale, but I guess I only enjoy them on the first couple of episodes. After that, it felt really repetitive Ben talking about his hookups and Sammy laughing about it. They never talked about their personal lives and the show didn’t even bother to show it. It was all so superficial.
Ooops, I meant last scene of season three finale.
I didn’t see Ben’s progression from a by-the-rules rookie to a cop who’d plant a gun as rushed. As others have noticed, he’s been very sensitive all along to violence against women. Couple that with the tendency for many new cops to try and save the world and we got a toxic brew seemed like a completely rationale result for our young man.
I seriously hope TNT renews Southland – I’m not ready to let go of these characters.
I completely agree. I found his descent completely believable b/c his squeaky-clean side is still self-centered. So when the darkness taps him at his core–the part that cannot deal with violence toward women without becoming violent–what happened was inevitable. And his obsession with the hooker and her daughter, when you pile on adrenaline from the work on the street, it’s not going to take long to make a mess.
Shawn Hatosy is outstanding. Everyone does such a wonderful job. The only misstep for me this season was a bit too much of the on-the-nose pregnancy.
Please TNT, you have a good thing here. Feed it and let it continue to grow. LOVE this show.
The Ben arc was definitely forced.
Last season he was the guy to cared too much, who was optimistic about being a cop and how he could change things.
Then early in the season during some lunch scene, he admitted that his optimistic hopes for the job had died, and he had much lower expectations for what kind of impact he could have as a cop.
Then he turned into some vigilante because he had a soft spot for some mother/daughter pros. We have no idea why he had a specific soft spot for these two? Why exactly were they different from any other pros with a abusive pimp?
Shouldn’t Ben have reversed course after the accident last week? Shouldn’t that have been his lesson for trying to take matters into his own hands?
OF COURSE NOT! His solution to fixing the problem was MORE vigilantism. He doesn’t even have the excuse that he was trying to cover up an accidental shooting (as Tang was), he went straight to premeditated murder.
I understand that the longer someone is a cop the more likely they are to become less optimistic about the job, but for it to happen to Ben in such a quick and unearned fashion, made it a completely out of character transition. Furthermore, I’m not sure how he can be redeemed going forward.
Sorry Alan, but the gun Ben was cleaning at the beginning is not the same gun LDP picked up from beside the body. I bet if you look back at the last episode, it was the same gun he was firing out the window. (I can’t look because I don’t have last weeks episode.) And if it’s not the same gun, there is no evidence of Ben dropping it.
Ben was cleaning two guns: one all-black (that he was spending most of the time on), and one silver-and-black (which is the one that was lying next to Ronnie’s body).
I realize he was cleaning two guns. His duty Glock and the silver S&W. The silver gun he was cleaning had a chrome slide and a silver lower. The only thing black on it is the grip. It looks to be a Sith & Wesson 9mm (but I can’t tell for sure). The gun LDP picks up has a chrome slide, but the lower is completely black. I can’t tell the make exactly, but it is a completely different gun.
If the show intended it to be the same gun, they screwed up.
I noticed the handguns were different too. I’m with KANSASDAN on this. Ben’s off-duty weapon looked to be a chrome S&W with a black grip, while the pistol Ferguson picked up looked to be a two-tone glock.
The gun Sherman was cleaning was a S&W 5906 or 4506 it had a Stainless frame and slide with black grips, The gun Ferguson held up from the body of Ronnie was a S&W Sigma, Stainless slide with a polymer frame, its a Glock clone. If it’s just a goof up and meant to be the same gun I’ll be PO’ed
Oops, I’m mistaken Go to [www.IMFDB.org] “The Internet Movie Firearms Database” and look at Southland Season 4. Shows all the guns used in the series, the gun they recovered from the body was a 2 tone H&K USP… the same one Ronnie used in the drive-by the previous episode… all those Glock clones look the same.
I forgot about Ben cleaning the two guns at the beginning of the episode. It changes my perspective on what happened, though I can’t say I’m that bothered by what he did. The pimp deserved that bullet.
The material with Lydia was good in this episode. I thought the scene where she goes to interview the burned child was very moving and agree that they made the right decision to just show her go in and then come out and not even show the interview itself.
Great season. It’s sad that Cooper and Tang’s partnership couldn’t last, but I thought they had a very interesting arc and definitely the most believable arc of the three partnerships.
Glad Sammy survived. I’m curious what was going through his mind in that final shot. At one point he nodded at Ben. Does this mean he understands what happened and approves? Or was it just him nodding to his old partner?
You wrote: “Tang is still too scarred from the beating she took, and it makes her trigger-happy sometimes and jumpy other times.”
See, I don’t think that’s the root of what she displayed in the kid shooting episode or in the car wash scene. I think Tang is just a sloppy — and therefore defensive and dangerous — cop. She should be better than she is, given how long she has been on the force. unfortunately Tang can’t approach Cooper in terms of instinct and safety. I see this in the patterns in the cap of the gun and the unsafe behavior with the injured car wash worker than in remnants from the beating. What I am saying is that I don’t think what you are projecting really ties to what we saw in the finale with Tang.
I can’t believe Shawn Hatosy isn’t the main focus of your review. SOUTHLAND has become the Michael Cudlitz kicks ass as an actor show, building every episode and nuanced reveal of his character. But Hatosy in this episode was masterful. Without words. Amazing work from an actor who doesn’t always get the material to show how talented he is. This was thankfully one of those times.
I thought some of the direction was confusing, but then I would love for Allison Anders to shoot every show — she shows these really interesting nooks and crannies I suspect reveal more about the mundaneness and irony of a police person’s life than anyone else….
Interesting take. I could certainly see even the beating she suffered as the result of sloppiness (she admits to Cooper she shouldn’t have gotten so close to that giant).
maybe i was overanalyzing things and your impression is what was meant to be conveyed. it would be logical i guess? i don’t know, am confused the more i think on it.
i wish tang’s character would have been more fleshed out so maybe these questions could be answered….
but really the tang-cooper relationships was a giddy enjoyment. i am sad that it is over so quickly. could have done with at least another season of the two of them!
I enjoyed how Phillips’s character at first seemed to counsel Ben not to take the law into his own hands. Then, when he realized Ben did the deed, Phillips immediately started lying with “the idiot drew on Ben.” Immediate coverup, no internal anguish like with Cooper, Lydia, etc.
This is the LAPD, after all. There are a lot more Phillips and Tangs running around than Coopers and Lydias.
I feel we were put in the same position as Ben earlier this season. What kind of man do we think he (our partner/our TV hero) is?
Like KansasDan said, it was clearly a different gun at the beginning. And it really doesn’t matter… Maybe the crew messed up, or maybe they tried to give us a subtle hint? I still believe in Ben, I believe that he acted in self-defense. I took that gun cleaning part as a “contrast scene” to the rest of the season.
Normal Ben: getting it on with the ladies
Angry/broody Ben: cleaning his gun collection
Overall, another great season. Lucy Liu was a pleasant surprise. Regina King’s character and her pointless partner dragged it down a bit (but I’m kinda used to that by now)
Exactly my feeling on Lucy Liu. I thought it was stunt casting but she was a pleasant surprise. I love what they do with C Thomas Howell and Lou Diamond Phillips. Just quick hit visits that perk up the action. Like their characters, these are veteran actors who’ve had big highs and “where are they now” lows. I like how Southland utilizes them.
Michael Cudlitz is the reason I keep watching this show. I liked this season better than any other in the past. If, as Alan says, they turn it into a modern day Adam-12 it could be a much better show. I love dialogue and good acting but on Southland and The Walking Dead I fast forward through some of the dialogue. I liked the Tang/Cooper arc. Sammy became a character that I liked a lot more this season. But it shows how much I don’t care about the Lydia plot line that I didn’t know who she was telling that he was the father. Was it her partner? I’ve since looked it up and I have no idea who the guy is. I’m not invested in her (though I love her acting.)
Let’s get Southland back and roll on the streets with Coop front and center.
If you watched The Shield, you would most certainly know the actor, who played the father of Lydias baby.
I’m frustrated by all the praise this season is getting, because from where I’m sitting what used to be my favorite show has become a source of anger and disappointment. I didn’t think they earned *any* of the character arcs–John’s suddenly SuperCop, Ben’s become a vigilante (whether or not he used a drop gun), Sammy’s now the voice of reason, and every single episode is about Lydia and parenthood.
I could buy one major change–if the show had focused on Cooper’s growth after going through rehab, for example–but too many of the characters seemed to be completely different people than they were in the first 2-3 seasons, all for the service of being more gritty or shocking. The Ben Sherman arc was the most forced, and the Lydia arc most anger-producing.
I used to save every episode of this show on my DVR until I was able to get them on DVD, but this year I deleted them all. What a huge disappointment.
I’m blown away by all the press and comments this season is getting, all saying it’s better than the first three, because to me this has been a huge disappointment. Every single one of the characters I’d grown to know and love over the past three seasons seemed to be a completely different person this time around. I could buy one or maybe two major changes–Cooper coming through rehab and hitting the streets as the cop boots could look up to, for example–but not that combined with Ben becoming a vigilante jerk (whether or not he used a drop gun), Sammy becoming the voice of reason (really?), and every single episode being some Very Special Parenting Lesson for Lydia. And then they added Tang, who I thought at first was the best thing about this season, only to turn her into someone who couldn’t handle being on the streets without shooting innocent kids and lying about it.
I used to keep every episode on my DVR until they came out on DVD. This season I deleted them all. This is not the show I fell in love with a few years ago.
Sorry for the double comment
I surely do hope that TNT renews SouthLAnd for another season. By far my favorite police show in many years (anyone here remember Critical Incident? or Boomtown?> both of which I enjoyed just as much) I am not sure that Sherman planted a gun – when Phillips picks up the weapon to secure the scene and waves ‘Code 4’ to arriving backup, it looks to be a black frame, silver slide handgun. Neither of which type guns Sherman was cleaning at the start of the show. Not to mention, Sherman is spotted two quickly after the shot was fired to have planted the gun in a convincing manner. That said, Ronnie the Dirtbag would doubtless be carrying a weapon 24/7 after the earlier assault, and Sherman probably had made up his mind, this guy is gonna get smoked if he so much has a pen knife in his pocket.
I do agree with the other comments about the camera work on this show. It is just superb and I love the variety of techniques and effects. My favorite perhaps of the season was the end of the one episode where the molesters house was on fire. The filming looked like it deserved to be on the big screen somewhere, not just on tv, with the rich colors and “star” effect of the emergency lights. Great stuff.
Anyhow, just my observations and theory, and I surely hope I get to see more of this great show next season.
Great job to the actors and crew at SouthLAnd, bravo.
I remember High Incident from the late 90’s. Great show. A LOT like Southland. I was mad when it was cancelled.
The scene where Ben shoots the pimp is supposed to leave a question about what happened. The focus wasn’t on Ben chasing but eTher Phillips trying to catch up and only hearing gunshots. It was a different, but similar gun. Chosen to confuse at the end as to what really happened.
In the end we were left with the question of what choice Ben made.
That’s why we didn’t see the footage. Like Phillips we weren’t supposed to be sure either.