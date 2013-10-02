Season finale review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘The Crazy Place’

A quick review of “The Bridge” season finale coming up just as soon as we pretend people missed me…
I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a show with a season structured quite like what Stiehm, Reid and company did with “The Bridge.” The first 11 episodes were, for the most part, adapting the 10-episode story from “Bron,” and then these last two have played as an extended prologue for the second season. (Which was just a possibility when the episodes were being made, but is a certainty now.) Even “The Wire” would only tease a few events for the following season in its finales, which were still devoted to bringing that part of the story to a close.
And with one exception, everything we’ve been shown of where season 2 is going to go seems much more promising than much of what we got in the later stages of season 1. We have Frye and Adriana looking into the mysterious money cache – and now Adriana personally involved in the missing girls case due to the disappearance of her kid sister. We have an opportunity for a look at police corruption south of the border and political indifference north of it, the deepening of the friendship between Sonya and Marco, and even the potential for the Charlotte corner of the show to perk up with the arrival of Timothy Bottoms as the all-knowing Arliss Fromme.
I’m looking forward to seeing how all of that plays out next summer. What I am not looking forward to, however, is seeing Marco attempting to murder David Tate.
While I understand Marco’s desire for revenge, and the generally nihilistic state he’s in right now, the last thing “The Bridge” needs is more David Tate. I can only hope that the finale’s closing scene was the last vestige of what was made before FX and the creative team became aware of just how much the audience disliked that character and that turn of the story, and that we’ll begin season 2 with Marco looking at Fausto Galvan’s fireplace some more before shaking his head and saying, “You know what? That’s ridiculous. What can you tell me about the missing girls instead?” It would be clumsy, but ultimately less painful than cozying back up to a character who nearly destroyed the show and distracted us from the things it does well.
What did everybody else think? Do you want to see Marco get his revenge? Did these last two episodes make you feel more optimistic about what will happen in a second season, or less? And can you look at Bottoms these days and not picture him as former President Bush?
The thing that worries me is that, if I’m remembering right, David Tate initially worked with Marco on a task force on … wait for it … the missing girls of Juarez. So I have a nagging suspicion that we’re far from having seen the last of Tate.
And while there’s the possibility that Tate’s character could be redeemed by getting worked into the more interesting version of The Bridge, it’s all the more likely that the Tate character will infect that more interesting version with his cliched super-villainy.
Actually that idea of David Tate being “The Beast” has been always in the back of my mind The fact he was working on the disappearance of the girls case with Marco years ago is a piece of evidence, but what really got me on that line is the fact that David Tate took on the identity of Hastings that he killed and secretly buried in 2006 up to a full year before the tragedy that killed Tate’s family in supposedly 2007 and he going on this murderous vendetta against Marco, Frye, Santi Jr., the FBI Agent, and the Judge that handled the case and anyone that could identify him i.e. Gina and her father; plus a prostitute.
But to the side of this he also killed innocent illegal immigrants and staked the leader of the illegals to the desert as some sort of diversion seemingly to throw the investigators off track. That didn’t seem to jive with the vengence against Marco & Co. aspect.
But what if he was indulging his killing impulses while screwing with Marco and his family? It just doesn’t seem realistic that he will up and kill innocent people to get back at Marco. Screwing with and even yes killing Marco’s family makes sense is a horrific way as payment for getting Tate’s family killed. Tate’s son was killed so Marco pays for it with his own son Gus.
Again it is horrifying but it is also understandable, it makes a grizzly sense. Killing those innocent-by that I mean also uninvolved-people doesn’t, even as a diversion, even if in real life you have mass killings of innocent people by a disturbed person who is enraged at the world for one reason or another. It seemed unneccessary to me.
So yes it is still in the back of my mind that David Tate may also be The Beast.
Or maybe the 2006 death of Hastings was just a writer’s continuity error that I’m fixating on when they meant 2007 or 2008. :-)
Demian Bichir is so charming in laid-back mode (and a real contrast to Sonia) that is seems like a waste of what he does best to make him a Vengeance Bot. I really hope the serial killer stuff gets dropped and dropped quickly.
I totally agree. No more Tate, not even if he has something to offer with regard to the missing girls. I sure don’t want another episode showing Sonya trying to prevent Marco from doing something stupid.
Other than that, I thought it was a good episode. I don’t agree with Hank telling Linder where Eva is — she doesn’t need Linder right now.
Also, the cop Marco beat up was pretty stupid for not hightailing it out of Juarez. Or for not coming up with a good story to explain his lumpy face.
I totally disagree Pam. Linder is the one man she does need. Remember, he was the one who rescued her in the first place he is the one who got Marco, Sonya and Hank to go find her. He saved her life twice. I am not saying she shouldn’t have any space, but it is good that she knows that a friendly face-even if it is the face of Wolverine-is there, that somebody cared for her enough to come looking for her.
As for Tate I guess I am in the minority but I do want to see resolution to his storyline within the plot of the show, if he had to do anything with the disappearances of the girls or not.
I did feel a little sorry for the cop that was killed. I mean he is not innocent since he was involved (although we don’t know how he got involved. Maybe blackmail because he didn’t seem the type to willingly participate in the kidnap of women and he sure didn’t want to kill Eva, and in fact went against orders which got him killed so he really wasn’t a bad guy. Hopefully we will get an explanation as to why he got involved in that sort of nasty business.
And lets hope Marco isn’t blamed for his death but I have a feeling that will be what the people raping these girls are going to do now that they know Marco is to them. Maybe Fausto is setting him up saying he would go along with his plan to kill Tate.
Hunter, Eva hasn’t shown that she feels any gratitude to Linder. That kiss (that he had to ask for) doesn’t count. She left the safe place on her own. It’s just as likely that she’ll wake up and say “You again?”
I subscribe to what Hunter wrote in regards to Eva. If not for Linder, Eva would have ended up dead in a ditch by her ex and left on her own in that convent, with no one ever knowing what happened to her.
Also, Pam, Eva asked how she could repay Linder for his help, to which he said just a kiss. She does show gratitude, but keeps making wrong decisions.
Grifter, yes, she showed gratitude, but Linder made too much of it. I don’t like Eva being put in the position of owing Linder anything and that’s what he’s doing, whether he realizes it or not.
@Pam:
I guess we’ll have to agree to disagree. For what we have seen Linder is the only person who gives a damn about her since no family is evident. For her to be just left alone with strangers wouldn’t be right. I mean really if her response is “You again?” after he saved her life twice then I will say fine Linder should leave her alone and if she is ever in trouble again let her die and end up
in that burial site where those women were looking for there daughters and sisters.
I know the guy is creepy looking, but he has proved that he has a heart of gold. She is lucky to have him or she probably would’ve been there.
And it has to be pointed out her life is still in danger since she is a witness so she still needs help, but if she told Linder to go away he has proved that he is the type who would.
@Grifter:
I do question her wisdom of getting in a car with a person she didn’t know after what she has gone through and I am sure she knows the stories
of the disappeared women. That seemed off to me. Same thing with Adriana’s sister.
@Pam:
I know the guy is creepy looking, but he has proved that he has a heart of gold. She is lucky to have him or she probably would’ve been there.
And it has to be pointed out her life is still in danger since she is a witness so she still needs help, but if she told Linder to go away he has proved that he is the type who would.
@Grifter:
@Pam:
I know the guy is creepy looking, but he has proved that he has a heart of gold. She is lucky to have him or she probably would’ve been there.
And it has to be pointed out her life is still in danger since she is a witness so she still needs help, but if she told Linder to go away he has proved that he is the type who would.
Daniela has a crush on the _hombre guapo_ at her work. As has already been conjectured here, he’s probably involved. Of course she would get in a car with him.
Yeah, I don’t think we’ll see eye to eye on this. But I like that the writers have put Eva and Linder where they are, and it’ll be interesting to see how Eva reacts to Linder being her savior again.
I wonder how much the show runners are going to take into account the critical consensus that Tate was killing this show. I have a suspicion that the Mujeres de Juarez is going to be a backdrop to another sleazy villain, maybe Tate again. I hope not.
To answer your final question, as soon as I saw him with the binoculars I cried out, “that’s my Bush!” Always glad to see Timothy Bottoms.
I was not as bothered as you by the serial killer stuff, however silly it got, but I absolutely agree with you on not caring about Marco trying to kill him himself. Is this going to be like 24 Season 3, or the most recent Strike Back, where a prison has to be infiltrated or breached or whatever the hell in order to move a plot along? That would be too silly. Hopefully they steer away from this, but I’m not so sure.
Otherwise, very enjoyable freshman season by a strange, choppy show. So gorgeous and well-acted, and so jumbled yet compelling. Very much looking forward to more Linder, Galvan, Deputy Tim and the ascendant Matthew Lillard, who is doing career best work. And of course the core duo, whose scene over eggs last week made me much happier than I would have guessed.
Now bring on Justified!
Will keep watching it.
Whatever plot is needed to have Marco & Sonya + Daniel & Adriana interacting is good for me.
Agreed. Enjoyed the last two episodes a lot more than most of what preceded them; especially the relationships (except for Ray-Ray who should disappear for good) and the noir type of feel the Sonja/Marco missing girls investigation is creating. (I read the article on another website that said the missing girls of Juarez stories are overblown and inaccurate; most of the murders are men by men. Even if its being exaggerated, it makes for a sinister story line.)
Also agreed no more David Tate.
Who will take out Ray-Ray first: Cesar, Charlotte, or Fausto? :-D
Yes for revenge on David Tate and yes to looking forward to next season with the way it is set up.
While it seems that most people including Alan didn’t like the “super villain” aspect of how Tate managed being everywhere it didn’t bother me so much because I do think it is possible to know his target’s whereabouts are with GPS tracking devices. We have seen them in “Breaking Bad” (the DEA tracking the drums of methlymine in Lydia’s warehouse; Gus, Hank and Walt tracking vehicles) and “The Mentalist” has it part of its plot now tracking “Red John” suspects by a GPS tap on their phones) so I can see how he does it, including installing a switch to the bridge power supply. Given the technology that is off the shelf and available to the average consumer out there I don’t see it as being “magical” or “super human” what Tate did. This is coupled with him being ex FBI and so having that skill of knowing how cases are investigated is another advantage he had.
That said I was still disappointed that we didn’t get an official explanation in the show so far as to how he did it. I guess we will have to wait until next season.
It wasn’t just Tate’s ability to be everywhere all the time. It was his ability to know everything. It was the way he somehow obtained Gus’s ex-girlfriend’s former cell number and managed to appropriate for himself. It was his ability to turn off the cameras on the bridge in the first episode, deposit halves of two bodies on the bridge, and slip away (as though there were no actual people there to see him). It was his ability to murder a not-very-nice man, assume that man’s identity, get a job at the university with Alma, *and*, finally, seduce Alma just when he needed to — and to manage to get invited to Santi, Jr.’s charity soiree, which just happened to occur immediately after he seduced Alma, and at the very time that David Tate was ready to come out as himself — *and* on the night that Sonya and Marco discovered that he was still alive and posing as the man he’d murdered. It was using the kidnapping of Alma and the girls to set up the kidnapping of Gus, which apparently Tate had planned all along (given the elaborate water tank arrangement), and to have that all work out just as he planned. It was Tate’s supreme confidence in knowing *exactly* when Gus would have died. And there’s more, if you think about it. It all just strains credulity way too much.
As for your official explanation next season, I don’t think you’re going to get one. I suspect that what will be explained already has been explained.
The last two episodes have been so much better than the Tate storyline. I really like seeing Frye and Adriana together again and her missing sister could give Frye a real way to help her and redeem himself. Charlotte is so much better playing a badass. Wonder if Timothy Bottoms also knows she has become a murderer? Should be interesting to see where that goes.
I’ve always felt that if Tate were doing his serial killer routine because he wanted to expose the hypocrisy of the police on both sides of the border regarding the missing Juarez girls – that would have played much better than the personal revenge plot.
I also fear he will show up again to be asked what he knows about this investigation (ala Silence of the Lambs) and the prospect that he could be a key informant will stop Marco’s character from killing him. Plus Sonya will see what Marco is up to and stop him. But I’m afraid we will be seeing more of David Tate. It seems inevitable.
What purpose do you suppose Marblemouth (that’s what I call Linder) will serve in the next season? His role this season was to serve as a red herring for the butcher, and then to get Marco and Sonya interested in the missing girls. Both purposes have now been fulfilled, so I don’t know what he’s going to do. I suppose he will run into more women that want to be smuggled across the border. I’m not saying I don’t enjoy his scenes, I just don’t see how he won’t be a strange vestigial appendage.
Marco doesn’t deserve revenge. He brought most of this on himself. He should accept responsibility for that and try not to sleep with women who are not his wife for a change.
I wonder how Mexicans feel about The Bridge and Breaking Bad. You would think all Mexicans work for slave wages and live in poverty while waiting to be abused by gangsters. I understand if you want to make a crime show you have to show criminals but it seems racist to me.
There are “border” stereotypes that extend south in ways that I hope the show examines eventually. A lot of interior Mexico views Juarez and other places like it with…I don’t want to compare the indifference of Mexico City with that of the United States, because they’re rooted in very different things, but there are shades of that attitude. The country’s internal politics and class/race issues are really complicated. I’m hoping Marco and Adriana, as middle-class Mexicans, serve as a possible lens for that, if they’re able to extend the view of the show south beyond Juarez.
My hand was near the remote when Sonia asked Marco for a drink. Had something happened, I would have left and never looked back. Thankfully, it was not to be. And let’s hope it never is.
As Alan sort of alluded, this is a very oddly formatted show. You’ve got a gritty, slow-burn of a show that just so happened to be interrupted by the omnipotent serial killer madman. Then the final two episodes switch gears again to themes of poverty, border security, and grief. The Marco vs. Tate angle has to go. That’s not this show. I’m hoping they had Matthew Lillard and his coworker to the main credits. They’re basically still- if you don’t include Linder, who is sort part of the game- the only two who aren’t cops or robbers.
The Bridge lacks dynamic characters such as Jax Teller or Raylan Givens or Boyd Crowder, but perhaps the border can be a strong enough presence to make up for a lack of stars.
I think people are giving the Tate plotline alot of the blame when in actuality the show just isn’t that strong. Too many of the subplots have been weak for me to have faith that they can turn it around. I feel like the show is missing a legitimate star. Both Ruiz and Sonya feel like supporting characters that are being asked to carry a bigger load than their capable of doing.
I would get even.
Diane Kruger is so fabulous. Just like that jacket.
I wish this can continue till now.
Hate waiting. I said that with BB. And now it’s over.
I have to say I did not like Diane Kruger or Sonya for several of the first episodes, but she is growing on me during the last few. Some of what she says did not ring true to me, even knowing several people with Asperger’s Syndrome. But I now remind myself this is TV.
On a side note, I cannot believe what I did with this show! I actually thought the confrontation on the bridge was the finale! lol! So as I was setting up to watch Season Two on a streaming site, and they said “previously on The Bridge,” I wondered why I hadn’t seen half the scenes they were showing. I go back to IMDB to review the episodes, and I realized I still had two left before I can start Season Two. I can try to blame it on the blonde or the age or something, but I just couldn’t believe I did that. I guess I have more TV to watch now – that is the positive. :)
I am so done with this show. Been hate watching for a while now and won’t be coming back next year. Sonya is terrible as a robot. And if it weren’t for all the websites telling us she has some affliction, how would we know, they’ve never explicitly said it on the show. To me she just seems like a shitty person that acts like a cyborg. I wish they would kill her off and have the show be about Marco, she’s dragging this down.
The best part of this episode was the inclusion of Metalachi’s ‘Living on a Prayer’. Go see them live if you get a chance.
I disagree. Sonya has Aspergers and I admire the way the show didn’t explicitly state it. They let us discover her as you would someone in real life. After all, no one goes around introducing themselves with “hi I’m Sonya and I have Aspergers.”
No shit. They could have disclosed it in a private conversation with hank where he referred to her condition. And it’s completely unbelievable that she could’ve advanced this far in her profession being so naive when it comes to common sense situations. It’s way too made for tv. Fail.
Revealing it in a side, private conversation would’ve removed the ability of the audience to experience and discover the condition as one would if meeting Sonya in real life. I understand you don’t like the creative decision but that doesn’t mean that there are those if us who felt it greatly added to the depth of the story. Aspergers is still poorly understood and often mid- or un-diagnosed. So it’s possible the people around her don’t know exactly what her condition is. Although Cooper does towards the end call her an “idiot savant.”
Her job retention is easy. A) get condition makes her very detail oriented and allows her to see things in ways others don’t. B) Wade feels responsible for her.
Sorry you didn’t like it.
You know, this got me to thinking. So I looked up the Breaking Bad pilot script. And nowhere in that script is there dialog revealing Walt Jr.’s condition. It is simply noted in the character description “a sweet kid who appears to have Cerebral Palsy.” Flynn’s disability is a little more obvious and I think that’s the reason people didn’t mind that as much as Sonya (Sonya is also a main character).
DISCLAIMER: Now, I haven’t rewatched the Pilot so perhaps they did include it in the dialog at the last minute. And perhaps they mention it in a later episode.
One of my favorite parts of this show is Sonya’s interactions; with Marco, with Hank, with Linder. She’s different enough to be interesting without being obnoxious. And I don’t feel any need to have someone tell me she is a little different; or how or why.
What a silly, silly comment. You should stay away from a computer. And a TV, while we’re at it.
Thanks for elaborating “A.”
Huh, I wasn’t watching in real time (with the exception of the finale) as I just started watching the show on my DVR a few weeks ago. So I hadn’t seen reviews or reaction to know people disliked the Tate storyline. I didn’t mind it. I felt like it owed more to Se7en than typical police procedurals and I found the plot about as believable. Which is to say I bought into the story but clearly knew it had no chance of being realistic. Anyway I felt the end of the Tate storyline a bit jolting, perhaps because I knew there were two more episodes. I like the show and will continue to watch. I just hope it stays away from the more soap opera-y elements.
I had the same thoughts. This is the first review of the show that I’ve read and I’m surprised to read that apparently everyone hated Tate’s story. I thought it was quite interesting and in no way threatened to derail the show; I actually thought it deepened the show. I’d have no problem seeing more of Marco/Tate, particularly if it means less of Charlotte (who was the worst part of the show, I thought).
I read a lot of criticism about the main plot line involving Tate. Well, as mentioned in the article, that was actually the backbone of the original series bron. What happened with The Bridge is that the subplots, especially the missing girls, turned out to be more interesting. This was not the case with the Danish/Swedish series where the focus from first to last episode was always the serial killer. Also, the broadcast of season 2 of Bron started last week this side of the Atlantic, and aside from the leading characters, there is no continuity with the previous season.
Definitely could not stopping thinking about Bottoms as Bush.
Grantland released a podcast with an interview with the show runner. He echoed that he wasn’t a fan of the Tate storyline and it sounded like his hands were tied. He also gave a little insight as to where the Tate story is going to go.
That’s a great interview conducted by Andy Greenwald, whose weekly reviews of the Bridge have been really excellent. Anyone speculating on the mind-set of the show-runners , how they view the David Tate storyline and what to expect going forward should absolutely listen to it.
David Tate as some kind of Hannibal Lecter in a glass fronted cell, dispensing super-criminal wisdom? Blech.
David Tate as The Beast? I don’t buy it. Even more blech.
The only interesting part about Marco’s desire for revenge is that I suspect it’s going to lead this previously incorruptible man deeper and deeper into corruption. That’ll be interesting, but an unwelcome development from my point of view. I like Marco, and I’ve had my fill of good-guy-turns-bad stories for a while.
Perhaps a less clumsy way for Season 2 to not make Marco the new Tate would be for Marco to realize the last thing he needs to become is like Tate, and then he has to try to stop the chain of events he asked Fausto to set into motion.
A Tate suicide would solve the problem.
Everybody seems to want to be a script writer for the show, and most want Tate gone! gone! gone! Me? I just sit back and let if unfold. I love the characters and the acting. I love the dark and gritty and unsettling scenes. This is based on a Scandinavian series, and the Europeans tend to concentrate more on the characters than the story lines, so I am not upset by the Tate story and character, and if he comes back next season, and if Marco is seeking revenge, I want to see how they handle it. This has always been about the characters to me, and I really like it. So glad it will be back, but the wait….oh!
Are you kidding me? OF COURSE I’d like to see Marco murder David Tate – but I know just as well as you do, folks, that it ain’t gonna happen. Why? Because Marco is a cop. And about the “disliking” of the character, well, that strong repugnance is a sign that Tate is a villain like a villain should be: hated. So I’m looking forward to finding out what his ultimate punishment will be. And sure he’ll be back in season 2. Otherwise he might as well have fallen off the bridge and onto a sword-fish. Can’t wait to find out whether or not Sonya and Marco will ever end up … you know, what I’m saying?!