Season finale review: ‘The Strain’ – ‘The Master’

“The Strain” wrapped up its first season last night, and I have some thoughts on the season as a whole coming up just as soon as I give you a detailed history of Manhattan speakeasies…
What a strange show is “The Strain” – sometimes for good, sometimes for ill. There are things it does very very well, and then things it does terribly, and we often get equal amounts of both. Eph's family drama, while intended to ground him as a character and make him someone the audience can root for – which is apparently necessary, since saving the entire human race is not enough reason to be on his side – was an enormous drag all season. And where some shows might recognize a part of the show that wasn't working and downplay it, we actually got even more of that stuff – including an episode largely devoted to detailing the last day as a non-vamp for Eph's boring wife – in the back half of the season(*). And some of the makeup effects are marvelous, but the Master himself always looks silly when we see his face (like the shark in “Jaws,” he was a lot scarier when there were only brief glimpses of him).
(*) I think this is a situation where having the creators of the source material in positions of power has its downside. (See also “The Walking Dead.”) Obviously, you take any contributions from Guillermo del Toro that you can get, but if Carlton Cuse were running the show without del Toro or Chuck Hogan participating, I wonder if he would have just put Kelly and Zach on a bus out of town by mid-season.
A show that was just about Setrakian, Fet and Eichhorst would be pretty splendid, because they all operate on the same exaggerated level of reality where “The Strain” functions best. It's a fundamentally, unapologetically ridiculous show. and attempts to ground it by showing Eph's custody battle, or Nora caring for her senile mother, or even Jim (RIP) caring for his ill wife instead have the opposite effect, and make the show seem more absurd than it wants to be. (On top of being dull, for the most part.)
That said, the various action set pieces of the season – the confrontation with Eichorst on the subway platform, the zombie-style assault on the convenience store (an episode so strong I didn't mind the contrivance of all the major heroes, save Gus, winding up in the same place at the same time), and the two recent assaults on the Master, among others – were all excellent, and allowed me to overlook not only the poky personal storylines, but the gaps in the show's own internal logic. (At times, Manhattan is a war zone that would have already been quarantined, impending presidential phone call or no; at others, people move about certain neighborhoods like it's business as usual.) And the Master's survival in sunlight – making a despondent Setrakian realize just how little he actually understands about the strigoi – worked as a good counterpoint to the more optimistic notion that the militaristic vampires will use Gus to fight back this epidemic.
On the whole, there was more good than bad to this season – or, at least, the good parts, when they came, were so strong that they encouraged me to sit through some lengthier bad parts – and I'll be watching again next season. But I'm hopeful that Cuse and company can solve some of the pacing issues and better identify which characters are worth the time and which need to get some vampire worms under the skin, post-haste.
What did everybody else think?
The ending was crap and a let down. If it was a usa show coming back in the winter it might have worked but I have to wait until July 2015??
you’re an idiot! it has nothing to do with being an american show. You would know that FX shows only runs once a year by particular seasons: Fall: Sons of Anarchy and American Horror Story, Winter: The Americans and Justified, Spring: Fargo, Summer: The Strain, The Bridge and Tyrant. It’s just the way the company works
FOX – I think RMoore means a show on the USA Network, where they take more breaks, but run more frequently.
The season finale was a total crap, the entire season was not great but it was somehow watchable. i still cant believe that this crappy show got renewed for season 2.
You are welcome to check out my review of The Strain at:
[www.coolreviewsrule.com]
I really enjoyed the show a lot and I do agree with you about the more fun characters vs. the ones weighted down by family drama like Eph and Nora.
The upside is now that Eph’s wife and Nora’s mother (who was my least favorite character – was rooting for the vamps to get her killed and off the show – and the show obliged) are gone, season 2 I think can be really good…hopefully they’ll fix the Manhattan problem (I noticed that, too – warzone and then humans moving about? Which is it?) and now can move on from the dull family stuff and have a band of humans to focus on + Gus and the supervamps.
Whatever problems season 1 had (and I think your complaints here are pretty spot on, Alan) I have a feeling season 2 can and will be far superior because they’ll dump the bad stuff and focus much heavier on the good stuff. And no question that my 2 favorite characters are Sartrakian and Fet – I’d watch those 2 battle vamps all day and wouldn’t be heartbroken if Eph and Nora got killed off.
Eph’s wife, Kelly, is not gone. She appeared later in this episode and – while shot at through the kitchen sliding door window – did not die. She is crucial to the story lines of the books later on so they can’t get rid of her wiithout re-writing the ending. Nora’s mom? Yes, good riddance. She was useless in the books, too.
I think everyone involved in the show recognizes that the pacing was slow on many of the “sentiment” moments that were intended to show the humanity of the characters. They need to speed those up to keep the action moving. And a LOT of work needs to be done on the character of The Master, which just looks like someone in a big dimestore costume who can’t even talk. The creature as personified in the book series is SO much more menacing and omniscient. He needs an upgrade!!! But overall, it’s still a great story and will be fun to see if they get it on track for season 2!
I dunno about subsequent seasons getting better. From what I understand, the producers want to break up the next two books into four seasons, which would seem to me to mean extra filler and not less.
RWG (but I’ve not read the books, so this might not be a bad thing :-)
Is anyone going to talk about how cool it was that when the Master was being “slightly” injured by the sunlight, that he was recalling Eichorst and the other minions and they were all walking backwards out of the room like dazed zombies (they had red eyes too). That was an awesome scene.
The scenes with Palmer are so bad. Eph’s video was broadcast, The stock market is closed, and New York is complete war zone but we are supposed to believe that the president is going to solely rely on the word and advice of the health secretary about whether to institute a quarantine of New York or not. Riiiight.
The show loves to have easy shortcuts in the place of good writing. Hey let’s have a magic Internet black out to prevent anything logical from ever happening!
This show has some of the worst dialogue I’ve ever seen. I recall the first episode where one of the supposed air traffic controllers walks up close to an airplane and actually says, “wow it’s like a building with wings” or something similar. I knew we were in trouble. It was basically groan worthy all season. I have no idea why I’m still watching. Probably because it’s nice to see proper menacing vampires instead of the Twilight or True Blood kind.
This is *exactly* how I describe the show to people!
The worst one had to be when somebody asks Eph who put him in charge and he triumphantly replies, “The United States Centers for Disease Control, that’s who!” Just when it felt like the show had a handle on Eph and his ridiculous ego, he busts that one out.
I hope in the next season they can just drop the charade of this being a story told from the POV of an epidemiologist investigating an outbreak (including the ridiculous need to identify the street and borough of every scene with some kind of awful teletypewriter sound effect, as if these are his official reports being transmitted to some home office.) The character of Eph works so much better when he is just a normal guy and not some know-it-all shitstain. The medical twist should have been the foot in the door, the elevator pitch that you use to sell the concept of the show, but then quickly forgotten after a few episodes. This is now a show about a small group of people trying to figure out how to kill vampire-zombies and fight for their lives, just like every other show in the genre. The fact that two out of six of the group have a medical background should be completely irrelevant, unless somebody scrapes a knee or breaks a finger.
And I beg you, make Eph shave his head so that he doesn’t have to wear that god awful wig any more.
Agree. The dialogue is absolutely cringe worthy. That’s really what pulls the show down…not the sentimental aspects of these character’s lives. There are some great scenes in the show–particularly the fights against the vampires–but please get some decent television script writers in there STAT!
Perfect call on the look of the Master vs the footsoldier vamps. When they first revealed what the Master looked like under his hood I was incredibly disappointed. He looks laughable, almost like a Jim Henson puppet. They should have just kept the hood up.
You’re right – I thought the Master looked like a grosser version of Sesame Street’s The Count….
I agree that The Master does look ridiculous after you really look at him. Needs work.
I agree that The Master does look ridiculous after you really look at him. Needs work.
He’s VERY Muppet-like (particularly when his face moves), and I’m sure it’s no coincidence that del Toro has expressed a strong distaste for overly CGI-looking effects. This thing is way too far in the other direction.
When I see him, I think of the distingue wife of the Beyond Belief audio series, and say one word, giggling:
“clown!”
Even the scary clown of the upcoming AHS series is scarier.
Also, any entity that can call upon a distributed intelligence can also call upon their lives, for healing power. If Eichorst’s so hard to kill, I don’t understand why they haven’t raided an armory and started using grenades, flamethrowers and other upgrades that make certain of a kill. They’re still fighting hand-to-hand, when their enemy can kill them with one spat-out worm. They need distance and better firepower, else someone with a brain — outside the US, if not in it — will order, “nuke them from orbit — it’s the only way to be sure.”
I thought of Darph Bobo from “Tripping the Rift”
I probably would have enjoyed this show more had I binge watched it. Some of the middle episodes were really disappointing.
The plot that interested me most were those assault vampires wearing hoodies, but even after the finale I have no idea what they’re supposed to be.
I’m honestly surprised how much you’ve treated this show with kid gloves for the entire season.
First, its “characters” are absolutely moronic in nearly every conceivable way. Just two episodes ago, Set was so hellbent on finishing off The Master that he nearly stormed into a room filled with thousands of vamps. In this episode? He monologues as The Master writhes in pain rather than going up to him at a moment of weakness and removing his head – the way he has done all season to even the least threatening of baddies.
Sadly, that’s not even the worst of the stupidity
– Let’s waste dynamite on a bunch of useless vamps when they apparently could have run right past them as they did moments later.
– The Master can control his minions to the extent that he can have them retreat, but he doesn’t call for any of them to help him out when he’s getting whipped by sunlight.
– Speaking of which, sunlight doesn’t kill him but apparently even slight streaks of the stuff can almost fully disable him (as was happening when they were breaking the windows).
– The vampire SWAT team singles out Gus, who up to the point of his capture had killed about a grand total of 5 vampires, but doesn’t seek to enlist the help of Sektrarian who has been single-handidly hunting The Master for several decades and is currently doing the thing they want Gus to do (hunt in the daylight) with a fully armed team.
– The decision to bring Zach to the Master hunt because of a thin analogy to Argentina.
– The logic that despite the largest city in the country going through a communications breakdown and descent into martial law, the Director of Health and Human Services is the primary decision-maker on government intervention into seemingly non-health related public breakdowns.
– Anything and everything the CDC does.
– Similarly, every decision Eph ever makes.
The level of stupidity on this show is near historic levels.
I agree with almost everything except why the vampire militia would more realistically have sought out Set to be their “daylight agent.” I think (and who knows, because the show is really stupid) they probably feel that Set would never work with vampires, especially in what even dumb, “payback & paycheck? I’m in!” Gus recognizes is more a turf war. But yeah, Gus is only an option for them because the script needs him to be.
For me, the stupidest part of the episode was Nora finally waking up to reality to advise Eph that the safest place for Zach is by his side…as they enter the vampire nest occupied by the King of the Vampires. Yeah, that’s a much better place than a random apartment or hotel room in the daytime.
I’m sure the military vampire (same actor- Mike on breaking bad? Surprised Alan didn’t mention it)- Better Call Saul-trakian… For a red wedding, game of thrones style. Sorry, couldn’t resist. I do like the Gus character, he’s obviously younger and stronger than Setrakian and will probably join their group soon.
Well Zach almost got himself killed when left alone with Nora’s mother in the pawn shop. Also I think Nora’s advice also had to do with Zach learning to defend himself, something he can best learn to do fighting along side his father. Carl from The Walking Dead dealt with very similar issues as Zach.
Perfect! My sentiments exactly!
Perfectly stated. My sentiments exactly.
Good call on the convenience store episode being great. That was by far my favorite episode of the season.
Pretty much agree with all your takes here. The Kelly centric episode was terrible, the information – or lack thereof – regarding what the hell is going on in Manhattan/Earth is laughable, and The Master is unbelievably silly looking.
I like the direction they’re going for Season 2, at least when it comes to the idea of a “zombie turf war.” I just wish Gus wasn’t involved. He’s such a walking, talking, cliche: “You afraid to look a Mexican in the eye?!?!” Oy.
I agree about Gus, his dialog is some of the worst on the show, and the actor is so mediocre he can’t do anything with it. Not to mention his half-hearted family drama, and the fact that when his mom’s landlord was being *slightly* rude to her, he threatens to beat him up, and when he runs into the vamp version of him we’re clearly supposed to root for Gus to get some sort of violent catharsis. Last episode I kept hoping they would kill Gus off and switch that narrative to watching Marlo struggle with the day-to-day of running a gang in the vampire apocalypse.
Thanks to “The Strain,” if I ever have to strike the killing blow that will end the war I’ve been fighting most of my life, I’ll know not to waste precious seconds in a dramatic pose reciting a cheesy line in front of my mortal enemy. Oh wait, I learned that from Tuco in “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.” “If you’re gonna shoot, shoot. Don’t talk.” i guess Setrakian never saw it.
The weird thing about that episode with Eph’s Ex turning vamp, is that I started it hoping she was dead and gone, and after the ridiculous amount of screentime she was given, I got to the point where I would have been offended by the bad storytelling it would have been to waste all that time on a character they were going to eliminate anyway. So here’s hoping Eph’s Ex eventually justifies the show’s insistence on giving her all that attention.
Not that “The Strain” is particularly good at paying things off. Eph’s alcoholism set up a character beat so pointless and anticlimactic that it just underlines how half-assed they were in introducing it. Bolivar is supposed to be a special vamp, but he hasn’t done anything interesting since his fateful encounter with a urinal. At least, we can all be grateful to him for ridding us of Alzheimer’s Mom.
I really want to like this show, and I hope that the second season makes it easier by shedding the dead weight, shaving Eph’s head, and eliminating the cliches and stock characters.
Maybe I’m not the most attentive viewer, but I had completely forgotten that Eph even was a recovering alcoholic. Talk about a scene leaving no impact whatsoever…
Re: Bolivar: What the hell was Regina King doing on this show? Did I fall asleep and this character got eaten? Did I just hallucinate that they hired Regina King for an absolutely pointless role?
The last we saw her, a wasted Regina King was hobbling away from Bolivar’s lair after he ate the doctor she brought to see him. She called a cleaner to dispose of the doctor’s body and Bolivar ate him too. Except for that awful dialogue about YouTube views and mp3 downloads and generic agent crap, that was it for Regina King.
It was easy to forget Eph is an alcoholic because it never informed any aspect of his character or impacted the story after it was introduced. It was like they checked an extra box on the list of backstory cliches and finally noticed in the finale.
What did Sektrarian say when he sat down after the Master slithered off ? It was like 3 words and I kept rewinding it but I could not understand it. (and if anyone wants to buy me a new tv…)
we/i are/am lost
at least The Strain is better than the walking dead! that show is ten times slower and i feel like they are recycling the same plot and theme again and again. We finally get characterization in season 4 but only because everyone split up so they can focus on facetimes. Now everyone is together and it all about Rick again. And i hate how humans are still the problem other than zombies, like the theme from the very first episode till now is still about trust. When the hell are they going to get it over their heads and realize zombies are on the loose so can’t we all just work together. Setting still takes place in building in the middle on nowhere near the woods again. They should move to the city because the show would be a lot better like the very first episode. Oh and not to mention how they kill off any important characters who didn’t even get enough facetime and recurring characters who have potential for get more facetime. It’s like oh Shane, Dale, the indian doctor and Tyrese’s girlfriend and many more who play important roles get written off like they never should have existed in the first place. Just cause it’s a zombie apocalypse doesn’t mean that a great hero can die, if you know how to survive, then you will make it far. Only Carol and Michonne have proven this individually.
The Walking Dead might have better, less cheesy dialogue ..maybe..but do agree that this 1st season of The Strain with all its cheese (and sorta knowing it was cheese, I like to think that anyway) is something I look forward to more than TWD. Of course The Strain only just started and it took Season 3/4 to make me go blech on TWD which I still watch & have hope for.. Season 5 will be Scott Gimple’s fully clean slate sans Governor and prison.. his baby almost completely now to make awesome or awful.
The one thing though that I agree with someone saying above is that Set can’t bitch about not taking out The Master ..when the dude is lying on the ground, why stop trying to cut its head off? Also what happened to Rock Vampire..I think he was in that crowd at the end but wasn’t sure. Also, I thought German dude was way more powerful than he shown here vs his subway powers = have to do with his Master being weak maybe?
Also, like TWD which made it that if you touched the blood of those infected, you turned (at the beginning of the series)..which was abandoned. It seems worms from dead vamps are only important/shown if they want to turn someone..
In general, I agree. The first half of the season had such a slow pace that, frankly, the show couldn’t afford. Not with those abominable dialogues. Then episodes 7 and 8 came: I watch The Strain with my brother, when we manage to see each other during the week and man, some of the back half of the season had us pumping our fists and shouting encouragements!
Most of the dead weight is, thankfully, out of the picture and, since then, the show has kept delivering good fun. I’m glad I stuck with it.
On the subject of the Master’s appearance: yeah, our first reaction was a loud “What the hell?!”. Then I realized this is Del Toro we’re talking about. The guy is, all in all, a romantic: most of his work has a nostalgic vein I’ve always enjoyed. After the initial disappointment, I have come to appreciate the big bad’s appearance, with his silly comeback to the Murnau days of Nosferatu reminding that, in the end, this is another of Del Toro’s love letters to a genre.
Stuck with it but won’t be back. Lured in by the WWZ-like angle—approaching vampirism through a scientific lens—but how quickly it devolved into nothing more than running through dank tunnels, retreating to lick wounds, then running through dank tunnels some more. Only thing worse than the plot holes is the writing. And did we ever get an explanation as to why a 90-year-old man is the toughest mother in NYC? Does he do “V”?
And have to respectfully disagree with Alan about the set pieces. They’re as dumb as everything else. The crew had about 5 great chances to kill Eichorst in the final scene, including when he slowly backed away while Vasily and Dutch had weapons raised.
Roger Cross is always great though. If he’s joining the band of misfits next summer I guess that’s something.
Reading the books would really help you in understanding the downsides of the show are plot points that simply cannot be left out because it’s important to the future of the story. This thing takes place over years and Kelly and Zack become major components in the story. The Gus gangster side story also becomes very valid.
I agree that they do become a huge part of the story moving forward, but I also think the books got worse instead of better as the series went along. I like Del Toro a lot, but it really seems like he gets a great idea and instead of drilling down and really refining it, he gets so excited by his next idea that he half asses the execution often in haste to move on. And the Strain books definitely felt like that and the supernatural aspects work away from Hogan’s strengths.
I do still watch the show because I like a lot of the cast a lot and enjoy the genre, but it’s hard to defend a lot of the stupidity in the writing of this first season. Hopefully they drill down and tighten up moving forward.
TV viewers should not have to read books in order to better understand what’s happening with a show.
That’s the challenge of making a TV show or movie out of a book. This series has 43 minutes a week to tell its story and it failed. End of story…for me.
That’s one of the worst season finale episodes of a continuous story show that I’ve ever seen. Absolutely nothing happened, other than the black servant leaving eichorst. That’s it. Other than that, you can leave last week’s episode as the season finale and nothing changes.
Copied from my own comments on LaToya Ferguson’s review over on A.V. Club:
Stupid Nora saying Zach has to come with. The writers made her say that.
What happened to Fet’s folks? He hasn’t even gone back to check on them. I think they should be in the Scooby Gang.
I also laughed out loud when Eph took that drink. You’d think he’d never seen a vampire before.
And that fight. Set has to waste time saying something meaningful before
he whacks the Master. Aaaargh. I understand that he couldn’t kill him,
but he could lop off a hand or something. Slow him down a little bit. Make us hold our collective breaths for a few seconds. I should jump a little when the Master’s face rises over somebody’s shoulder, but I don’t turn a hair – and I jump when my housebuddy walks in the room. When I’m expecting him. And he looks relatively normal.
And shouldn’t scenes like that take place at the end – the *very* end – with perhaps a little coda (much shorter coda, after ramping up the fight scene) of Gus and the ancients, to give us a little taste for next season.
I’m glad it’s gone for now. On to Walking Dead and Homeland. But I’ll see you here again next year, gods willin’ an’ the crick don’t rise. For the first couple of ’em anyway. Ta.
This…is…not…a…good…show.
Dull…characters I sincerely don’t care about…and I feel like every other line is delivered in annoying, over the top fashion.
The acting is as poor as I’ve seen on a highly buzzed about show. The son appears to be more mature than the adults. Richard Sammel/Eichorst is BY FAR the most competent actor on the show.
There’s good campiness and there’s bad campiness. This was bad. I have zero interest in wasting more of my time with this show. Done.
Spot on review
Strange that the Master looks so incredibly campy when run-of-the-mill vampires generally look terrific.
Anyway, I think the review is dead-on. The show is fun enough that I’ll take the good with the bad.
Am I crazy, or is using dynamite on vampires a bad idea? The infection is spread the worms inside their body tissue and fluids. The dynamite disperses their body parts all over the place, creating a large bio-hazard zone.
As a general rule, sure, but they took cover away from the blast, and the worms don’t seem to survive for long without a host, meanwhile the explosion will have let in even more sunlight to burn them.
We see the characters risking themselves an awful lot while fighting close-quarters, as Eph’s wife managed to get infected by a worm entering around her eye (no wound at all), yet none of them are taking basic precautions such as covering their faces or even wearing gloves. Personally I’d have raided a museum for a suit of plate armour with gorget to protect my neck, but that’s me =)
I was entertained enough to keep watching every week, and I’m on board for next season. My biggest let down (besides the ridiculously comical look of The Master) was the lack of a strong, likeable female character: I could not stand Nora, she was so weak and whiny. I actually did not mind the back story on Eph’s wife and how she got turned, though I would have been just as happy had she and the boy fled to New Hampshire (or wherever) several episodes before that.
I generally agree; the pacing in the series has been really weird, and the whole custody battle and personal lives things seems way more prevalent than in the book.
Granted I read the first book a while ago now, but I seem to remember much more of a focus on Setrakian teaching Eph and Fet how to fight the vampires, as well as Eph’s attempts to determine a pathology for the worms and how that helped the group to develop new ways to fight them. These are the things I enjoyed about the book, particularly Eph’s continued attempts to explain this supernatural horror rationally, but instead we only got tiny glimpses of this in the show, and the only weapons development seemed to be Fet blowing up a load of UV bulbs. The series also lacks some of the suspense of the books; I remember reading the book and feeling how pressed for time everyone really is, but in the series I’m at a loss as to how much time is actually passing, as some vampires seem to emerge gradually over days while others are turned almost instantly, meanwhile with all the dull filler everything just slows right down, meanwhile we keep getting scenes where people are just living normal lives (in excruciating detail). I was similarly disappointed by the handling of the plane at the start, as in the book the first we know of the plane is Eph’s arrival on board and the total mystery of what he finds, which was IMO spoiled by adding the earlier scene in the show.
I’m also glad I didn’t watch the show on a weekly basis (I got it all at once and watched it back to back in only a few sittings) as the pacing really does threaten to cripple the show; many of the episodes felt pretty dull, only to get good right at the very end. I really hope they fix these issues for season 2.
For this specific episode I think it’s generally good, though again the pacing is weird, as IMO either the Master’s escape or Gus’ recruitment should have been the final scene. I also hope they change the Master’s appearance in season 2; when you couldn’t see his face he was sinister, but now that we see it all the time he just looks goofy. I don’t see what’s wrong with having him look like Eichorst + ragged robes, or even better by never having him reveal his face at all, and the hands just look fake in every single shot.
But yeah; this is a good show, but until they fix the many issues it’s going to struggle to become a great one.