Season finale review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Welcome to the Tombs’

“In this life now, you kill or you die. Or you die and you kill.” -The Governor
The first half of season 3 was the best sustained stretch “The Walking Dead” has ever had. The second half was all over the map, including one of the show’s best episodes ever (“Clear”), but also a lot of standing around and waiting for the prison/Woodbury confrontation we all knew was inevitable. Average the whole season prior to tonight together, and you get something very uneven, which about sums up how I feel about “Welcome to the Tombs.” Great character moments coexisted alongside questionable storytelling decisions – sometimes in the same scene.
On the positive side, for instance, the finale featured an excellent payoff to all the scenes earlier in the season about Milton’s research into what happens when you turn. When abstract theory turns into bloody reality, it becomes much easier for Milton to accept that no trace of humanity survives the transition into zomiehood, and Dallas Roberts played the hell out of Milton’s desperation and acceptance of all the things he’d done wrong. But like Merle’s death last week, it felt like the show burning one of its more interesting characters, played by one of its better actors. And like the Governor’s cat-and-mouse chase of Andrea a few weeks ago, that sequence ultimately took up too much time in an episode that was trying to do a lot at once, and skimped on other parts as a result.
Speaking of sequences going on too long, take the Woodbury army’s assault on the prison. Mazzara and company were clearly going for a moment of surprise and triumph when the booby traps went off and chased the Governor’s people into the path of Glen and Maggie’s guns. The problem was that the way the episode was structured, we’d seen what appeared to be Rick’s entire group leaving the place, which made it seem like the episode was lingering on the Governor and his troops wandering through the prison well past the point of interest, which wound up sapping much of the tension or uplift from it. Probably, it would have worked better if we hadn’t seen Rick’s group at all before the ambush was sprung, and had the first chunk of the episode just feature the Governor, Andrea, Milton, Tyreese, etc.
Once the ambush successfully chased off the Governor, things took a disappointing but unsurprising turn when the guy went from half-looney to full-on by gunning down his own people (including Allen, who for reasons passing understanding was too slow on the trigger) before driving off with Martinez and his henchman, surely ready to cause trouble another day. I’m not sure the writing staff ever had a full handle on who they wanted the TV version of the Governor to be. At times, he seemed almost reasonable, and like someone who might make us question whether Rick was doing things the right way. At others, he was just a one-eyed bogeyman, becoming more and more malevolent so we would enjoy seeing him put down… and even that didn’t actually happen. If you’re going to spend the back half of your season going in circles so the big showdown happens in the finale, and then the big showdown only partially occurs (Woodbury is routed, but Rick has nothing to do with a good chunk of it, and the Governor is just in the wind), then that’s not a way to make the audience feel like that time was well-spent.
I liked the idea of Carl becoming more ruthless and like the Governor (or, at least, one of the more reasonable incarnations of the Governor), but it felt like the show skipped a few steps between the Carl of “Clear” who was afraid to shoot Morgan and the Carl of the finale who barely hesitates before killing a human being. That he was set on this path by Merle’s death, the knowledge that Rick was prepared to sacrifice Michonne, etc., is all implied, but it could have been presented better if some other things from the last few episodes had been de-empahsized in favor of showing Carl’s journey from Point A to Point B.
Andrea’s death, like Lori’s before her, gave a character who had been problematic for quite some time a fairly noble end, and one that called back on her friendship with Michonne, her long time with the group (she was one of the first people Rick met after leaving Morgan and Duane), her gun training (he gave her grief about leaving the safety on during their first encounter), etc. But Andrea’s “I didn’t want anyone to die” defense didn’t entirely redeem a character who’d made one bad choice after another, which often at the time seemed to be coming not out of nobility but the same stupid pride that caused so many problems (like shooting Daryl) even before she crossed paths with the Governor.
And finally, Rick’s decision to take in the Woodbury survivors – most of them old people and children who will be a drain on resources without providing much in the way of beefing up their defenses – brought an unequivocal end to the Ricktatorship (and seemed to deepen the Rick/Carl schism), but all I could think through that sequence was to wonder why they would choose the prison over Woodbury. One location has electricity, running water, the relative comforts of home, and a perimeter that, while it’s been breached at times seems relatively sturdy, particularly against walkers. The other is a prison – and one that still has plenty of zombies milling about, a busted front fence and a gaping hole in the side. I’m sure an argument could be made for it, but there was no time in the episode given to anyone actually making it: just Rick and company escorting the bus onto the prison grounds and expecting the rest to accept that this is the way things ought to be.
Like the rest of you, I have no idea what the disagreement was between Mazzara and everyone else that led to his departure. I do know that he was responsible for the most consistent stretch of quality “The Walking Dead” has had (which extends back to the tail end of season 2), but also for this muddle of season 3.5. Will Scott Gimple (who wrote the show’s two best episodes of 2013: “Clear” and “This Sorrowful Life”) be able to pull out an entire season of goodness, or is there something in the DNA of the show – whether the Kirkman source material, the production’s relationship with AMC, or a combination of both – that means it’s destined for perpetual inconsistency, even as the ratings get bigger and bigger?
We’ll get some answers in October, I suppose, but I’d hoped the finale would make me miss the series in its absence more than I suspect I will.
Some other thoughts:
* In his final script, Mazzara (and director Ernest Dickerson) got to pay one final homage to “Lost” by opening on an extreme close-up of the Governor’s eyeball.
* Well, Tyreese and Sasha are back with the group, though there was a missed opportunity outside the Woodbury gates for an apology (even a brief one) from Rick for the way he chased them away from the prison in the first place.
* Did Quentin Tarantino come in to guest direct the “Andrea frees herself using her bare feet” sequence?
With that in mind, what did everybody else think? Were you ultimately satisfied with season 3, or do you now feel better about the latest showrunner change?
Total hypothetical on the Mazzara front, but maybe the schism between he and AMC is he wanted the group to move on. AMC wanted to save money and stay at the prison. I too worry that staying at the prison is going to really bog things down.
I feel like they could have actually done more with the prison. I always liked those scenes when it’s like they are lost in a maze or a tomb…
Just a question: where should the group exist next season? What would be the best scene? Woodbury, to me, wasn’t interesting; the prison had potential but seems to be played out; a new set would have meant that the group is yet again on the run, and I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or bad thing…
One of the things that interested me most about this season is how they were going to pull off an interesting 4th season: Where would the group end up? Who would be left in the group? Would there be a reason for the group to have hope of finding a cure/permanent shelter/safety?
Yeah, I tweeted the same thing to Alan last night after the show. The ONLY in-world explanation for staying at the prison is that Woodbury would be too large to defend considering there are only a handful of able-bodied people… yet that same argument cuts against the prison too.
The prison would have to be a much, much cheaper option for AMC considering we’ve only seen the inside of a handful of buildings inside of Woodbury. Given what we’ve heard about AMC’s budgetary concerns with this show, I think it’s not too much of a leap to conclude that AMC called the shot on the group staying at the prison.
It’s got to be about saving money. The prison is wreck now. It doesn’t even have the advantage of the guard towers or a perimeter fence anymore, but that bus could be used to block the broken outer gate, ala Mad Max. Woodbury would be hard to manage but it’s definitely a better option than the prison, from the point of view of basic logic.
At what point will TV’s highest rated show get a budget reflective of that success?
@Guest: That’s a great question but is loaded with a ton of inside baseball on AMC, the state of TV these days, and the production of a show like this. I’d love to see Alan Sepinwall and Dan Feinberg tackle this issue on a podcast. Just in keep in mind that this show is already hugely expensive by TV standards, with all the zombie effects and being shot mainly on location, in addition to having a large cast and having to “dress and treat” every single location for the apocalypse.
Plus, “highest rated show” is relative. Today’s marketplace is different, and I’m guessing AMC doesn’t have comparable resources or strength to an AMC or TNT or HBO, but I doubt these networks are entirely comparable.
I meant “AMC doesn’t have comparable resources or strength to an FX or TNT or HBO, but I doubt these networks are entirely comparable.”
I love this show but, what i cant figure out is, in season one everyone for the most part agreed that more guns and ammo were needed. Although 4 or more of the group were in Atlanta numerous times, not once did anyone think to check the abandoned military weapons or vehicles.
There were ridiculous choices made by characters this season. Just lazy writing. I might be done with this show…
BUT OMG ZOMBIES! Who cares about coherent writing and consistent storytelling, BEST SHOW EVER! Daryl looked so cool with his poncho and zombie-chopper, did you see that one zombie get its head cut off! DID YOU SEE!?
I laughed picturing the writers high-fiving each other over Andrea’s oh-so-clever comment about the safety on the gun. Dear lord. Total awfulness.
I feel the same way.
yep. sorry lazy inept writers. they blew a total awesome first half of the season, only to “drop the ball” for the second half of the season, and “throwing a foul” for the finale.
Nitwit writers.
The Governor could very well be the most ridiculous character ever created for a major TV drama. I have no idea what his character must be in the comic books, but I find it difficult to believe he was this stupid.
And poor storytelling through the past few episodes. As Alan mentioned, there was NO SUSPENSE whatsoever as the Governor searched the prison because we knew Rick and gang had gone. Suspense is when the audience knows there’s a bomb waiting, and vacant surprise is just when something goes off unexpectantly (see Hitchcock for details).
Yeah, Im done. The writers have no idea, no direction, just scatter hither and yon. This season has been terrible.
Andrea is dead and Carl has embraced his role as the Great Evil. Season 4 is already better than 3.5 (aside from clear)
“they blew a total awesome first half of the season, only to ‘drop the ball’ for the second half of the season”
I don’t get where all this talk about the first half of this season being awesome comes from. Wasn’t everyone here, including Alan, complaining about the lameness of governor and all the scenes at Woodbury then? I know I was, but I have not changed my tune.
If you break the season down in 4 parts, the first part of the season was the best and the only strong part. I don’t factor in “Clear” which was clearly an anomaly of good TV. Part 4 would probably be next although these last 2 eps were pretty bad. Part 2 and then Part 3 would follow.
The bulk of the middle and very end of this season was bad just as it was in S2, but in a different plotty way and not drama-y way (which to many is a more tolerable awfulnes).
Though Part 3 of Season 2 was pretty good.
So each part is four episodes? The first two, before Woodbury and the Governor were introduced…yeah, okay, pretty good (though not as good as the last few IMO). The third and fourth episodes, not good at all for my taste.
I agree though that the middle of the season was piss-poor.
Did anyone else notice how the Governor walks past a cell and somehow sees a bible sitting on the bench, yet his right eye doesn’t work and it would have been impossible for him to see it. Just an example of the lazy writing/poor directing on this show. Couple that with the sound of a bullet hitting the ground (from a revolver) after Andrea kills herself and it’s so poorly done. It’s like they don’t care they just want to get a “cool idea’ to shoot from a specific angle and don’t care if it makes sense or not.
BBQ, both of those are groaners for sure. The majority of the episodes of this show have been chock full of inconsistencies and lazy, shortcut writing of that type. It is the rare exception that is not like that, but there have been a few such episodes to tease us with potential.
@BBQ: FYI – when someone has intact vision in one whole eye, it means that both the right and left visual fields continue to be neurologically represented, albeit to a reduced extent. So just because something is off to one side – the side that the destroyed eye is on – doesn’t mean that it can’t be seen by the other eye. It’s one of the hardest concepts for beginning neuroscience students to understand because it’s not only complex, it’s counterintuitive.
@TLD: But when I cover one eye, my field of vision is significantly reduced. If something is significantly off to the side I’m covering, I won’t see it unless I turn my head that way.
since Breaking Bad ended, I thought I would check this one out, my god, this show is so bad! Bad acting, bad story telling, what is the problem here? I see there have been some great directors on this show, like McLaren, Clark Johnson, and Kelley is cutting this show as well, but, frankly, I don’t like any of the characters, and am hoping to see most of them, if not all, just die. Is Breaking Bad just an outlier, or is it that most shows have such abysmal writing/acting? There have been so many great show out (Deadwood, The Shield, Sopranos, etc.) that it’s hard to believe that the formula is not available to make a good show. Now, it is true, I am most way thru season 2, so I haven’t seen all that has come out, but I got to wonder how something this bad has lasted this long. I mean really, not trying to be a hater here but how hard is it to do a good show?
disappointing, how it can go from great to hurry up and get Mad Men back on I just do not know. Do we know how many ep’s in Season 4?
16
I think you hit the nail on the head in this review. The episode had its moments, but ultimately fell very, very flat. All of the build-up went nowhere at all, and nothing was resolved. It didn’t even end in a cliffhanger like the last two seasons did. Felt like it could’ve aired last week. Very disappointed.
I agree. And my god I can believe I have to endure another season of the Governor. I was soooo hoping he would die. Hopefully this season was just their “bad” season and they can get back on track next season. I don’t think they will, but I can hope!
There’s a chance that the governor may go the route of Merle and Morgan. By which I mean he may show up again, but not necessarily next season
The Governor will come back with the Russian that Chris and Paulie lost in the Pine Barrens on The Sopranos.
Yeah, the next time we see the Governor he will be accompanied by his new henchmen Jimmy Hoffa and Amelia Earhart.
The choice for him to just mow down his own people was ridiculous, since his rule doesn’t exist without them. And no one’s going to frag him experiencing that while also heavily armed? It was just a cheap ploy to boost his badass appeal. But so inconsistent, it just frustrated we viewers more. And he just goes off with two loyal idiots. No showdown. Please take a lesson from “Justified,” which knows how to pay off a season-long villain in satisfying but unexpected ways.
I agree- why The other two didnt shoot the governor??? i thought they were stupid to go in prison, thought it was ambush with walkers, but real let down, no suspense, poorly done as i realized governor would be back for season 4. Where was he when Rick and all tried to rescue Andrea?
Also- As soon as Chris and Paulie are down eating ketchup and relish packets- too funny!
Christ on a Bike, The Governor spins off into space in a damaged TIE fighter while the prison Rebellion claims victory. Not a cliff hanger, not a resolution. Kind of a boner killer.
But the prequel series showing the Governor as a child will be AMAZING!
totally disappointing finale in almost every way….we knew Andrea was toast….to continue to let the Governor live was a total copout….the shows huge success has led to complacency….the show has so much potential (“the clear”, the pilot) but i’m afraid its just destined to never live up to it
Exactly. So much potential, but when you can achieve success by having so many flaws, why work to achieve greatness?
They’re making a ton of money and probably do very little work. Reaching their potential would take a lot of work, and what would the pay off be? You’d probably lose fans and viewers who don’t have the patience for nuanced writing. So disappointing. It is, what it is at this point.
I sometimes wonder if Robert Kirkman won’t let them do some obvious things…such as KILL THE FREAKING GOVERNOR.
It might be that… the show has operated best when it deviates from the comic book. Who knows, there has to be SOME reason why the show cannot achieve some semblance of consistency and coherence. It’s baffling, truly.
They need to hire Spartacus’ writing staff now that Spartacus is ending. Spartacus does broadly appealing action, high drama, and a break neck pace incredibly well. That show started terribly, but it eventually grew into a really entertaining “Graphic Novel” type TV show—which is exactly the vibe that Walking Dead should be going for.
Why would Kirkman stop them from killing the Governor? Kirkman hasn’t exactly been reluctant to kill main characters in his books. It isn’t a spoiler to say that there were easily twice as many major deaths in the books by now.
Is it possible Rick’s brought some Governor loyalists into the prison fold (e.g., women he might have impregnated), who might pose problems for the groyp in season 4?
I was disappointed with the end if the season, and the general direction of the show. I believe Alan is right on one angle, and that is the fact that the ratings will keep this show alive for as long as AMC wants to air it. Any sense of character development or quality storytelling seems to be out the window for the simple zombie gorefest.
My main annoyance with this episode is that we didn’t SEE Andrea blow her brains out. One of the worst characters ever.
At least she went out a dummy. “Okay, I’ll kinda try to free myself, but I won’t feel any sense of urgency until i KNOW he’s dead”
She was one of the main problems with the second half.
Is it wrong that I clapped when Andrea died?
My wife literally jumped for joy and laughed out loud. She was really happy.
Andrea was an idiot up until the end in terms of all the choices she made along the way (not leaving with Michonne, not taking advantage of killing the governor multiple times, not going back to the prison after the so called mediation meeting failed, etc.). I was never entirely convinced that she cared about all the townspeople of Woodbury. Did we ever see her intermingling with them much?
But I still would never cheer the death of someone by zombie bite, especially given that she had both hands strapped to a chair with zombified Milton coming after her.
They did give her an honorable send off which left me feeling more positive about the arc of her story overall. She was a tough character. I would have liked to have known more about her time with Michonne — perhaps that would have made her more appealing overall.
But then again, therein lies the greatest weakness of the show — poor character development.
Remy –
I’m with you. Andrea had a lot of *potential* depth for the “I just didn’t want anyone to die” angle. Because of her sister’s death? Because of the time she spent reaching for normalcy at the reservoir, or at the farm? Because of her desire to find a mate in the Governor and that normalcy that she thought Rick and Laurie had (which she would have been wrong about, but might have made that angle even more interesting, since she wasn’t around for the final collapse of their relationship at the prison)?
Any of that would have been interesting. But it wasn’t there. None of what they tried to pretend was her “character” was until tonight. In the end, the writers all hope that we’re apologistic enough to say “You’re right, Waling Dead. It’s our fault as viewers that we don’t guess how deep this character is, when you show us just this end point and expect us to fill in 3 seasons of weak development.”
So yeah, I’m right there with you on the show’s biggest weakness. And it’s not like it’s something fundamental to the show’s structure or layout; it’s just piss poor time management and awful, awful choices.
She fought off three zombies in the woods a couple weeks ago. Remember the zombie had her through the tree trunk and she was able to kick the one coming at her and ultimately escaped.
Tonight it looked like she had freed one arm and was working on the other and then we see the door and we on hear the attack. She could have fought off Ol’ Milton without getting bit. Lame.
All the time she’s yapping to Milton instead of trying to get free as soon as she knew about the pliers. Another Andrea choice that hopefully we won’t see the likes of again. The reason we didn’t see her blow her brains out, is because there wasn’t anything in there.
I am so disappointed that the governor will live to make another appearance….I am so bored with him.
And I feel so bad that Andrea died…bad because it proves the pattern by writing staff…if they don’t know how to write you, they would rather kill you off….
I am so pumped by the first half….it felt like the show was finding its stride….now I feel like we are stumbling around again.
I don’t understand Ricks unilateral decision at the end….reminded me of the Vatos episode…
I confess I let the external drama affect my viewing…I kept watching, thinking if this or that scene/arc caused the schism between twd and mazzara….
I’m sorry …my thoughts are all over the place much like this latter season
Iggy –
I’m sort of with you re: Andrea. But the writer’s prove that they do know how to write a character, albeit for 10 mins before they kill them off.
If this is really such a “flash fiction” type of staff, maybe they should chuck the format and do a series of interconnected vignettes. Otherwise, I fail to see what consistently developing a character just to kill them off brings to the table, when the writers replace them with other characters they have absolutely no interest in developing or writing for until it’s time for that set piece death.
Ugh. I’m with you . . . all over the place.
The constant inconsistencies of this season have been infuriating. At the mid season finale i thought this show had finally become what I thought it always should have, only to see it fall back into the same cliche rut of build up episodes. (excluding “Clear”) I want to love this show, but i’m finding it hard to keep saying “i hope next season is better.”
The Governor shows up to Woodbury with 50 people versus 6. A couple of smoke grenades and scattered shooting (they didn’t show Rick’s people actually hitting them) cause a stampede, then the Governor is able to gun down 25ish armed people without a single one fired at him or taking him down. The evisceration of Woodbury’s citizens is a mystery beyond mysteries. The Bermuda Triangle, Roswell NM, and Big Foot all have more plausible explanations.
Another season of the Governor feud, yuck.
Woodbury > Prison. But alas, they cannot shut down an active community again for filming I imagine. Still should have addressed it.
The Carl divide, like most story lines in the show, skips many steps and appears to come out of nowhere.
HOLY SMOKES ZOMBIES!
Agreed.
And…
Given the choice to keep the further-compromised prison as well as populate it with dependent noncombatants (reminiscent of the “Vatos” setup), why didn’t Rick’s group scavenge all the Woodbury firepower and attack vehicles they could?
Yeah, it appears when that scene ends that he has single-handedly gunned down 40 people with one clip and no one shoots back. Amazing. The Governor couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn when they attacked the prison the first time, but they’ve now successfully established that he can’t ever be shot either.
My guess is the Governor either won’t return until the mid-season end, when he will finally be killed, or he will show up early in the season and be killed during October sweeps. Or at least I hope the new showrunner isn’t going to continue milking him well past the Governor’s due date.
“The Governor couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn when they attacked the prison the first time, but they’ve now successfully established that he can’t ever be shot either.”
For me, they established that way back when he “ambushed” the National Guardsmen.
Carl: You didn’t kill Andrew and he turned and killed mom…..who the heck was Andrew?
I had no idea when Carl said that line, but I think it was the guy who magically escaped dozens of walkers when Rick left him to die in the prison yard. Then broke a hole into the fence and allowed the prison to be over run.
or something.
The prisoner who ran into the yard and released walkers back into the prison, which left Lori and Carl and Maggie trapped in the machine room when Lori went into labor.
That Andrew line is an awfully obscure callback, no? I completely forgot how Lori, Carl and Maggie got trapped there. Yet another character/plot contrivance that failed to leave a mark or really serve any purpose.
Thanks for the clarification. I had no idea what he was talking about at the time. It’s hard to learn the names of characters who are only on screen for a few minutes.
I don’t see how referencing the prisoner that caused Lori’s death is an obscure callback. Especially when he phrases it as “… and he killed Mom.” It’s the viewer’s fault if he/she can’t remember something that big.
I knew who he was talking about. I was just surprised Carl was on a first name basis with Andrew.
DWolf,
Apparently I wasn’t the only one a little stumped. Alan’s clarification helped jog my memory. I guess my point is more that this show introduces characters that aren’t very memorable, even if they are involved in a significant plot development.
Thanks for the clarification everyone. Glad to see I wasn’t alone when Carl brought his name up. It took me until they died to know that their names were Axel and Oscar so someone who was in half of one episode from the first half the season I had no chance of remembering.
Thanks for asking about that. I had no idea who he was talking about. And seriously dwolf? We didnt exactly get to know andrew- I certainly had no idea that was his name. Plus lori wasn’t directly killed by him or anyone else, so ridiculous to say we all should remember that.
I was replying to Hindrance’s post saying it was an “obscure callback.” It wasn’t obscure at all given the context of his line. I guess I thought it was pretty clear that Rick was experiencing significant pathos during much of this season in part because his decision to not kill the prisoners led to Lori’s death (regardless of whether Oscar and Axel turned out to be good guys). Guess it wasn’t so clear after all.
Yeah, I had long since forgotten about Andrew.
The finale absolutely sucked. What a huge disappointment.
I agree with you on all points (I think), Alan.
Why choose the prison over Woodbury? THey have zombies in their *basement* — STILL. They live in cells with no running water and no latrine system, nor even a common area that could be set aside for hygiene. (Where do Rick and co. even get water in the prison, since there’s no well like at the farm?)
Also, in what world do the Governor’s most loyal henchmen, who are loyal because they value others less than survival, not take a second to shoot him through the rearview window as they drive off, once it’s become obvious that the Guv’nor (in a cockney accent) is willing to gun down civilians?
And all of this ignores the most basic question . . . in what world is any of this getting out of the writer’s room? I can’t believe that there’s a group of screenwriters that can wring out pathos of the character moments without realizing that the only time they do it is right before they kill those people off. And in the prison raid? Why spend your set piece money on blowing up watch towers and CGI skulls blowing up under a 50 cal, just so you can then truck a busload of seniors in for another “bottle” season in October?
Does AMC actively try to sabotage this show? I imagine all the network notes come in as “Good. But make it badder.”
I enjoyed your rant…I think I come onto this review site just to find other people who are equally pissed off about this show as I am.
I don’t understand the screenwriters any more than you do. I’m assuming all of them are accomplished writers…maybe their hands are tied by Kirkman? Maybe they think appealing to the comic fans is more important than writing well? I don’t know what’s going on with those guys, but man I wish I was getting paid well to suck at my job as much as they do.
With the prison vs. Woodbury thing, I don’t think we have enough information about the prison to be able to say it was a terrible decision. All your comments about running water, latrines, etc. are assumptions. We just don’t know how livable the prison is. It is almost certainly more defensible, though.
Kro –
Do you think it’s like a writerly exercise, like trying to write only in haikus or sestinas or using every letter of the alphabet? Or is it just coincidence they’ve hit every aspect of awful plot writing/development while also hitting some truly stand out moments?
I had a friend who tried to explain to me why some movies are so bad that they’re good. He said it’s because even when they’re completely inept and the dialogue is awful and the characterization is scattershot or even just wrongheaded, the person making it is convinced that they’re making the greatest thing in the world. There’s an internal and consistent (even if deranged or poorly thought out) world order hanging it all together. In that way, you can understand how the decisions are made, if not *why* they were.
Not so in The Walking Dead. Most every awful thing about it screams outside influence. #1: Hands tied by outside source material? Check. (They tried to get around it and ended up with Merle v.1 (insufferable) and Darryl (redneck w/heart of gold, now so declawed that he’s just Carol with a goatee), then Merle v.2 who got his 5 min of alone time before dying).
#2: Some sort of creative friction that destroys any vision longer than Oct – Dec or Feb – March? Check. (AMC must say :’You need a jail AND 2 city blocks? No way we can afford any non-white characters, then. At least none with character arcs.’)
#3: Need to shoe horn in guest stars or actors and then either: A) unable to pay them, or B) unable to get rid of them? Check. (AMC again: ‘Well, I mean we did pay for Chad Coleman, so he has to be here even if he’s doing nothing/contradictory things; and Steve Morissey has 2 months left on his O-Visa, so can’t kill him off.’)
Ugh.
Scott-
Why don’t we have this information? It’s not because we haven’t spent enough time there this season. It’s because the world-building, character development, and writing is: A) hamstrung, or B) bad.
I don’t think it’s bad, because when they break out of it or get the go ahead to develop *something* they can knock it out of the park in a way that tricks the average viewer (like moi) into coming back, hoping they’ll hit that high.
I’m thinking more and more that it’s complacency and a network that wants to ride the little engine that could until the wheels fall off, then walk away as it burns.
@Other Scott Why, after an entire season, don’t we know anything about the prison infrastructure? Couldn’t they have spent a few minutes pointing out its advantages instead spending endless minutes on Andrea’s vacillations? And given that the Governor was able to blast his way into the prison without much struggle is it more defensible than Woodbury? There’s just no justification for the levels of uncertainty on this show.
Gordon: One of my favorite things to do in regards to this show is to make up reasons why the writers do what they do. My favorite fantasy is that Kirkman won’t let them deviate too much from the comic books and AMC backs up Kirkman because they are making so much money. The showrunners don’t like some of the decisions they’ve been overruled on (by Kirkman) and decide to leave rather than produce a show they don’t believe in.
While this is just kind of a fun game I like to play…it is plausible, right?
My wife and I began doing this with LOST…when we suspected that the showrunners didn’t have a clue as to what they were doing but were trying to pass it off (via a PR campaign) as clever writing that “the commoners” just weren’t quite smart enough to comprehend. LOST became such an insult to our intelligence that it changed the way we thought about these shows…now my wife and I always wonder about what might really be going on behind the scenes. I think the Walking Dead probably suffers not from too many cooks in the kitchen, but from one cook with a giant knife.
“My favorite fantasy is that Kirkman won’t let them deviate too much from the comic books and AMC backs up Kirkman because they are making so much money.”
You’re right. That is a fantasy, because this show currently has little to do with the comic, character wise and as well as plot wise.
I may be remembering this incorrectly, but I believe I read somewhere that Kirkman was “excited” in exploring different paths in the show as opposed to the comic.
Plausible you say? No. Not a damn chance. Do better research on the comic.
Nathaniel –
Did you also watch Game of Thrones tonight? Because as Sansa said while watching the ships, it’s no fun when you just blurt out the truth. Because the truth is either horrible or else it’s boring.
Kro: I’ll take your game any day over doing “better research” on the comic. And even if Nate is right, we can guess as to who it really is in the kitchen with the knife. (If not Prof. Kirkman, maybe Col. Mustard?)
Doing better research on the comic would mean that I care enough about my fantasy to see if it’s accurate. I don’t care that much. I like to make up my own little thoughts and ideas about these shows and then come onto message boards and either complain along with everyone else or give my insight into the show. It makes me feel like part of a really cool community.
I read a lot of comic books, and I thought the Walking Dead comic was written o.k. for comic books (which I find generally lacking in writing skill compared to other written art forms).
So, while I appreciate the advice, I respectfully reserve my right to not research a comic I’m not terribly interested in.
You’re the one that questioned if it was “plausible” at the end of your first paragraph.
I merely pointed out that it was anything but.
As for the truth, how could it possibly be boring in your case? In fact, my statement made it so you provided us all a few more extensive paragraphs on this matter. I hardly doubt that that was boring for you. If it was, then well…lets leave it at that.
Nathaniel: I’m not sure I follow your last paragraph. Anyway. Thanks for playing.
Kro Lin – For some reason, it didn’t show your name until now for me.
Thus I merely assumed (because I really didn’t felt it merited much thought) that you and Gordon were one and the same. My bad.
Meaning, that last paragraph is intended for Gordon.
Funny, I STILL don’t see Kro Lin’s name, and thought for some reason I was being addressed!
I don’t know why sometimes my avatar doesn’t show up. I was logging in using facebook…maybe that had something to do with it. It’s very annoying.
I just signed into my hitfix account, so maybe that will help.
@Gordon: you mean David Morrissey, not Steve Morrissey. Steve Morrissey is the full name of the former Smiths singer.
Slacker – Yeaaaah, I goofed on that one.
But now in my imaginary version of Season 3 The Governor is singing “Daughter is a Zombie” to the tune of “Girlfriend in a Coma.”
LOL!
I thought this epi was a big disapointment. I was literally yelling at the tv when Andrea was just casually chatting up Milton. WTF Andrea! Stop waxing philisophical and un cuff yourself! Im happy she is gone because her character drove me crazy but it was crazy how casual she was. It was also weird how much of the episode her arc took up. It was like half the episode!!
Also kind of annoying how all of Ricks group can kill walkers with head shots from moving cars but Maggy and Glen cant take out even 1 of the governors group when they have them pinned down.
I hope the governor is either gone completely or is killed off in an early episode next season. I just really dislike the character. Not because he is the “bad guy” and the viewer is supposed to hate him but I just dont buy the acting, its way too uneven.
The thing is… they were writing some nuance into the Governor in the first half of the season! He seemed to make more sense than Rick with some decisions and wasn’t necessarily a “bad guy” just a leader with differing styles.. then they just ditched and went cartoon villian.
It was like they realized, wow it was hard to develop a legitimate antagonist, screw it, let’s just kill some more zombies and watch the cash flow.
I, too, was thinking about Andrea chatting up Milton. How much more consistent would it have been for the director to say “Talk to him, but keep pretending to struggle to reach the pliers as you do?”
It’s these little things that completely shatter the immersion in TWD, but absolutely nobody behind the camera seems to take 2 minutes think of.
I sort of buy the notion that the Governor went off the deep end after his daughter died. Penny was his last bit of hope of his old life. So his rage toward Michonne and desire for revenge is believable (also the dude lost his eye!) His willingness to torture Milton for burning up zombies he was going to use as revenge against Michonne or Rick is plausible. And I guess he feels betrayed by Andrea whom he had some semblance of romance with so it’s almost believable he would torture her. But gunning down all the townspeople just seemed preposterous. I couldn’t believe that he would reach that point of indiscriminate wide scale murder — just mowing everyone down in a fit of rage.
If the writers are going to lead a character down the path toward cartoon villainy, at the very least they should kill him off in a big way and give the viewers satisfaction.
Remy –
You raise some good points, but it reminds me of what bugs me so much about this season. This season plays *much* *MUCH* better when you (or I, or any other commenter) tries to explain why it could be plausible or engaging than the show does when it’s actually on.
So, yes, I agree with your points. And, had the acting or writing or pacing or plotting or directing led me to those same conclusions as the first 2/3 of your post, I would have enjoyed that arc. But I watch this show every week, and by the time we got to tonight . . . whaaaa?
This season has been much better for re-imaging and re-contextualizing than it was to watch. For example, I imagine that show down in the barn between Rick and the Gov. was a tense battle of resolve between Rick and the Governor. Like chess, the Governor made forays and sallies against Rick’s defenses, trying gambits utilizing the dead wife, the vengeance, and then finally the good of the group. At every salvo, he was rebuffed by Rick, but couldn’t determine whether it was callousness, pragmatism, or even sociopathy until he found that tiny chink of sacrifice, which is essentially what Rick has been seeking for himself ever since he realized that he isn’t fit to lead and has been looking for some way to give himself away (morally, physically?) for the good of the group and for his own soul. Then Rick had his temptation and . . .
Well, of course it didn’t actually work like that on screen. It was poorly paced and mediocrely acted and ineptly placed into the overall arc, so it came across as a boring 4 hour conversation to which the audience was privy to about 8 boring minutes.
ZZZZZ.
Gordon, I get what you are saying. I agree that the show doesn’t always give us deep character development (that is its biggest weakness)– so it forces us to read between the lines and make the case that X or Z is plausible. But I would still argue that Penny’s death combined with a loss of an eye tripped the governor over the edge. I can accept that easily. (And that episode where he fights with Michonne was an awesome one). And I actually liked the scene where Rick and the Governor meet and circle each other like feral dogs sniffing each other out, searching for weakness. It’s the first time they’ve met in the show — maybe they needed more of that in the season. But the rest of that episode was kind of a dud. Why on earth did Andrea not go back to the prison at that point?
Actually another face to face with Rick and the Governor in this finale episode would have made it leagues better. Maybe even some hand to hand combat! Let’s see if Rick could kick the Governor’s ass. I wax hoping for a much more confrontational showdown that never arrived. Sigh.
I can agree with that, Remy. It’s not that there aren’t any good moments or that everything needs to be spelled out, it’s that there are enough of those really well done touches (either good confrontations, or enough of a well-paced string of moments [even spread out over episodes, i’m not that addled] that I can put together and fill in the story) that when the show falls back into running around in circles and having character’s make dumb choices, it makes me shake my head at the TV. I imagine that most of us don’t watch things that we don’t think will ever be good, which is why when something like this fails even after proving that it can do well, us viewers sometimes get up in arms.
“He seemed to make more sense than Rick with some decisions and wasn’t necessarily a “bad guy” just a leader with differing styles..”
This just isn’t true IMO, in one of the first scenes the Governor is seen slaughtering a dozen national guardsmen, and it seems clear this is something he does often. He’s also seen with the nation guardsman head in an aquarium. He’s clearly demented from the beginning. The only difference is the Gov hid it from the people of Woodbury and everyone else. by the end he just let his craziness fly and didn’t care to hide it anymore.
to Carl Jr re:
Also kind of annoying how all of Ricks group can kill walkers with head shots from moving cars but Maggy and Glen cant take out even 1 of the governors group when they have them pinned down.”
I don’t think M/G were trying to kill anyone, just frighten them off. The fact that they used flash gernades instead of real ones, shot at the ground around their feet and actually yelled ‘GET OF HERE!” backs up my assumption.
All that wheel-spinning wound up all leading to…
Pretty much nothing.
Thanks, Walking Dead. This episode is all the evidence you need as to why this show will never be a good show, let alone a great one.
They spent…what, eight episodes?…leading up to the big fight…only to leave the Governator! alive to fight again next season. They just wasted a bunch of time it seems to me.
dat money tho… look at dat money they made wasting our time.
Perhaps they used “The Killing” as a template for a season arc that dissatisfies so completely.
Some good zombie kills, but otherwise an awful final episode of an awful season. So much potential wasted
I agree that this was an awful final episode, but there is no way I would call this an awful season and I suspect most people would agree with me.. The first half and parts of the second half were great (particularly Clear). I think you’re just taking your anger at the final episode out on the whole season. This was by far the best season of The Walking Dead. I’d even go so far as to say parts of it came close to Breaking Bad and Mad Men quality.
To compare this show to either of those is a disservice to them. The last three episodes of this half of the season were very poor.
Of course the majority of season 3.5 doesn’t come anywhere close to those 2 shows. I was referring to the first half and to Clear.
I don’t like Mad Men, but this show even on its best day is nowhere close to the level of Breaking Bad on its worst day (okay, well, scratch that: make it BB’s second worst day, as I did really hate “Fly”).
Grubi, I think most people would disagree with you. I like TWD a lot, but this season went wrong in so many ways and isn’t even close to being as good as Mad Men or Breaking Bad.
Allyson, What ways did it go wrong in the first half of the season?
Oh and I wasn’t saying that most people would agree with me about it being close to Mad Men or Breaking Bad quality. I was saying that most people would agree that this was not an “awful season.”
Well. I believe I am done with this show.
It was just too much “stupid” after the other.
Let’s start with Andrea. The sheer insanity that she’d just you know, have a chit-chat with zombie death waiting to happen and what not. Who they end up killing! A character so terribly written that they had no choice but to kill her, when in the comic, it’s one of the pivotal (and most badass) characters. Way to blow it!
The so called “massacre” in the prison that the Woodbury people spoke of, where was it? Did Glen and Maggie actually kill anyone? I didn’t notice it. And if they did, it certainly wasn’t a massacre.
And yes, going back to the goddamn prison! Which truly, seems so safe after all this? Right? Let’s leave a whole town for a prison with zombies in it! Brilliant.
Carl. Going all ruthless psycho, out of nowhere. I should have quit this show when they cowardly moved away from Carl killing Shane in defence of his father, as in, living Shane, not zombie Shane. And the moral lesson that Rick taught Carl there, was a great basis for his character. None of that here!
It may look like I am angry, I am not. It’s simply that I don’t understand how professionals see this as quality and believable human behaviour. Anyway. Rant off.
Oh. I forgot the guy holding the machine gun at the Governor, in doubt he should kill the guy that was pretty much killing everyone.
Preach brother! Once the smoke grenades started flying I had no idea what happened. Was that meant to confuse and blind the viewers as well? THey’re deep in the bowels of the prison, next second retreating through zombie infested fields while Maggie/Glenn shoot at their feet… and… somehow… their numbers dwindled to like half? Did that 2nd group the Guv’nor send down get lost? Made no sense and was terribly scripted. Watching this episode on DVR following a show like GoT was embarrassing.
I made the mistake of watching this after GoT, too. Probably made me more pissed off at it than I would have been if I’d watched it first.
Also agree with everyone who wonders why Rick wouldn’t just take over Woodbury. Beats the crap out of a prison!!
“Did Quentin Tarantino come in to guest direct the “Andrea frees herself using her bare feet” sequence?” LOL! Thought the same thing during that scene.
The Carl-Rick tension is actually the one developing plot line that I think shows promise. They’re dangerously close to laying it on too thick, but the writers seem to be building Carl into a Shane or Governor Jr. — building him into a new and unlikely foil for Rick.
My main problems with this finale regard the lack of payoff. A season invested in the governor plot line and a final stretch of episodes that served no purpose other than to set up an inevitable confrontation. Then we get to the confrontation … and nothing really happens that solves anything. The governor goes even crazier then slips into the wind? Rick & Co. liberate Woodbury but bus the refugees to the prison?
Blah.
I agree with all of you.
In an alternate world, Merle would have taken out all of the Governor’s “soldier” type guys last week (including Martinez and Black Martinez), and this week the Governor would have tried to rally the “regular” folks at Woodbury to fight, only to have them resist and he guns them all down, and slips away all by himself. It wouldn’t have been fantastic, but it would have made for a more meaningful sendoff for Merle, and a better finale.
Other examples of bad/cheesy writing:
– Glenn and Maggie don’t actually kill anyone, so they come off clean, like a Disney hero.
– the Governor is (rightly) putting a bullet into the head of all the dead Woodburyans, EXCEPT for the one person who’s still alive (who, of course, is an attractive 20-something woman).
– I’ll take a closer look at my pliers when I get home, but I’m pretty sure they can’t cut through handcuffs.
One good thing: Carl. I love how he’s becoming a little sociopath. I normally don’t like precocious kids on shows, but I see alot of potential there (which they will inevitably squander next year).
Like a Disney hero–great way to put it! Yet the fleeing Woodburyans claim they were getting slaughtered. In retrospect, It was a clumsy plot device to allow the groups to merge without there being a problem with their being able to coexist. But even then, it doesn’t make a lot of sense because there were 13 others previously killed by this group.
@HISLOCAL: Did you miss the Glenn line “Get the hell out of here!” while he and Maggie were shooting? Rick’s group’s PLAN was actually just to scare the Woodbury people away without killing anybody. It’s borderline insane behavior that Rick would swing so far in the opposite direction when just a few episodes ago they were abandoning a hitchhiker by the side of the road. Twice.
And now they’re willing to let a clear and present danger just leave? After destroying even more of the prison’s defenses? After a huge chunk of the group goes into the zombie-infested tombs and you can just shut the door behind them?
So much for the moral ambiguity the show had been pushing all season. I don’t blame Carl for being pissed with this awful plan in place.
There was something awful about almost every scene in that finale. The two that jumped out for me:
1. Andrea deciding to ruminate and have a philosophical discussion rather than working on freeing herself. I was yelling at the screen: Andrea! Focus! Handcuffs! Hello?
That was maddening.
2. The massacre where no one actually dies. They chase them off and then they all decide that they are going to do what? Chase them back to Woodbury and take the whole group on back where they are likely to be in their strongest defensive position? They couldn’t even hit one of them when they were pinned down and running away. That was a dumb sequence. Dumb beyond belief.
Or locked them in the prison tombs… Or destroyed the vehicles when they were all inside so they couldn’t escape…
That sequence was terrible. It might have been effective if the goal was to scare them, but it was wildly ineffective if the point was to eliminate the threat.
Amen. Should have locked them in the prison and/or disabled their vehicles. It bothers me to no end that they write Rick as such a stupid leader.
I know, right! The Andrea diatribe was ridiculous, and stupid. Horrible writing!!!!
Who didn’t want to yell — “He’s turning b**ch, stop talking and grab the pliers!”
I actually liked the episode and really enjoyed the ending. Why did they end up choosing the prison over Woodbury? Because as crappy as it is it’s still Rick and the groups home. My only issues with the episode are 1. How could Martinez and the other guy not shoot the governor in the face. After he gunned down the others any loyalty to him would have been gone. 2. The fight in the tombs was lame no one shot, eaten, punched nothing. That was very unrealistic to me.
But all in all I enjoyed it. My one critique for entire season. The group has not utilized the prison at all. Why are there still dead walking around outside and in?
In the comics the killed them all. Had running water electricity and even crops. So it made sense why they wanted to stay there.
I think that’s a interesting point, Michelle — that even after everything that’s happened, this is *their* place. But, I don’t think that comes through at all. Which, as I’ve said somewhere else, is why this show is far more interesting to interpret or discuss than watch.
Even if they had just given a throw-away line:
Carl: Why bring them here? This is our place.
Hershel (or any one else): Yes, it is.
And *boom* Explains Rick’s thoughts, sets up conflict next season between killer Carl and redemptive Rick. Depending on how the line is delivered, it sets up a secondary character on one side or the other.
But no, this might as well be a cast of sphinxes for all I can intuit out of them. I don’t know who to lay that problem on, but I’ll be charitable and assume that nobody on either side of the camera knows how to direct or deliver a line because nobody has any clue what this show will be in 2 months when the next round of AMC’s notes come in.
I’m also curious of what use pliers are when you’re handcuffed. Were they plastic?
I can only assume she used them to unbolt the arm rests on the dental/torture chair. Or something, they could have spent 3 seconds on a close-up.
This season leaves me with almost no interest in seeing what comes next, which is a stark contrast to the eager anticipation I felt at the season 1 and 2 finales. All the praise this show got in the first half of the season was quite premature. This season ends up being significantly worse than season 2 for me. I’d gladly trade discussions of morality at Herschel’s farm for another entire season of cat-and-mouse with the Governor.
I really have no idea what the season 3 story arc was intended to accomplish, nor do I feel like there was any pay off in the finale. Somewhere this season the show lost its direction and was never able to course correct. Truly disappointing.
Yeah, this season didn’t really accomplish anything. And I agree…season 2 was so much better.
And what are they going to do now? Do we really have to watch the Governor come back? Are the people from Woodbury necessary? Way too much “back of the airplane” potential in season 4 (except worse)
Yeah, here’s a comment of mine with no avatar. Hitfix: You suck. Fix your message board.
Alan – This is only somewhat related, but have you had a chance to check out BBC3’s new (criminally short) zombie drama, In the Flesh?
Despite being a little rushed in spots, I was really taken with it and I’d love to hear your thoughts on the show.
I’m disappointed in Milton’s demise because it not only wasted an interesting character, it also didn’t add up to much. He was introduced trying to prove that some personality lives on even after turning, only to be disappointed in his tests. It would’ve been nice to see him turn but not immediately attack Andrea, suggesting there might be something there after all. At least it would’ve given his death a point or purpose of some sort…
Milton, like Andrea, died following his delusions, having ignored warnings of someone else who knew better:
…the most fatal delusion: believing it was possible to have one’s cake (thwart Phillip’s dastardly plans) and eat it, too (let him live, not to mention live another day oneself without dying, like Merle did, without achieving the main objective).
….the other was believing Phillip–unlike the walkers–hadn’t become a pure, unadulterated, bloodthirsty monster but rather retained traces of his core, pre-ZA humanity
That’s true, Froide. But since they were already making that point with Andrea, doing it with Milton too was just redundant. They may as well have never had him testing the old guy who was about to die; rather than careful foreshadowing, it’s now just another red herring never went anywhere…
Perhaps I’m as delusionally optimistic as Milton and Andrea, but I’m hoping season 4 will reveal some payoff(s) from Milton’s research and copious documentation. For example, he was studying alpha waves in one episode, but cut off his own explanation to The Governor. Imagine if Hershel (or Dr. Stevens, if she’s at the prison) were to deduce from Milton’s notes that some sound frequency could be found that would either incapacitate or somewhat direct the walkers?
Personally, I dislike the Chekov’s gun rule. I think it is fine to have plot elements that lead nowhere, just as in real life.
That was the worst season finale ever!!! They built up that story line between Woodbury and the prison for such a long time and that was the climax?! god this show does no justice to the Comic books AT ALL!!!
I think it’s the comic books that are getting in the way. Just my hypothesis: Kirkman, I assume, has creative control…or at least quite a bit of power. The writers try and write to appease Kirkman and the comic book fans…which is a mistake because the comic book writing and screenplay writing are different artforms. So we get a show that feels like the comic book when it shouldn’t, and pressure for the show to “stay true” to the comic form. I think that is the wrong approach, and that the show should stand on its own. Game of Thrones, which although has its problems, is a show that doesn’t rely on the books it is based upon to create an intriguing world and intriguing characters.
Just my thought.
Nope. They comics are much more character oriented, and actually create characters you care about. The best episodes of this show (the first half of this season) are the ones which stick the closest to the comic. In the comics, Andrea is an essential part of the team (The Sniper) and her character is a fan favorite because she is the heart of the group. Compare that to the horribly written character on the show, and you can see why comic Andrea is still alive all these years later, and TV Andrea has her grey matter splattered on a wall. There are many more examples of this, but I can’t get into it without crossing Alan’s spoiler line. The point is, if they had stuck closer to the comic, this show would be great instead of so so.
And GoT absolutely relies on the source material, and falters only when diverging from it, or when not having enough time or money to include all of it. The intriguing characters and world are ALL from the brilliant mind of George RR Martin, and while the show does a good job of bringing the unfilmable to life, make no mistake, the books are much better.
Kandsasdan: I disagree. GoT cuts out so much of the nonsense of those books…mostly because it has to out of length, but also because (like many fantasy novels) much of the plot and character development is to milk the books for as long as the writer can.
Martin isn’t the first, nor the last, to write 1000 page novels about one series of characters…hell, Robert Jordan died and he STILL wasn’t finished writing his 1000 page novels about a single world (I think he finished 12 or 13 of them before his son took over). This has been common in fantasy for a long time.
With Martin, he was just continuing a trend of that genre…write as many words as possible, never actually ending the story…because fantasy readers (die hards like me) will read every damn word of ever damn book. That’s how that genre works.
But the GoT show has cut out most of the nonsense and the characters are actually much easier to follow (because their stories are actually more condensed now).
I wasn’t implying that GoT doesn’t rely on the source material…I was trying to explain that I believe GoT (the show) does a better job than the Walking Dead at creating a world that is independent of the source material, i.e. the world can be enjoyed without needing to reference the source (which, as you can see from this Walkind Dead board, the source material is highly criticized as being too influential…or not enough influential, depending on the opinion).
Lets not forget the death of Dale which in the comic was one of the most badass scenes ever (TAINTED MEAT) from the old geezer, whereas in the show, well it was business as usual.
The comic barely influences the show in terms of character and plot. Locations, as it is, the locations are following the ones in the comic.
For those that think the comic influences the show too much, see what the producers have to say here:
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
The problem is that their deviations aren’t that impressive, at least not for the readers of the comic. And even for non-readers they (from what I at least read from the majority of the posters) seem pretty upset at the stupidity of it all.
If I can’t link this, my apologies Alan. I know you’ll remove this comment. :)
Kro Lin, I’m going to assume you haven’t read the comic, because the show is pretty much an entirely different story. The only real similarities are some of the characters, zombies, the presence of the prison, and an antagonist named The Governor. So much of the comic is spent building characters and their relationships, and when someone dies (and every dies or will die at some point, in TWD comic universe), there’s a definite weight.
I also disagree with your assessment that the comic medium is holding the show back–novels are a purely literary medium, film is a purely visual medium, and comics are a combination of the two. A comic is, essentially, a pre-made storyboard, complete with set and costume design, “camera” shots, and so forth. It would benefit the show IMMENSELY to take more of a cue from the books, at least in its approach to character development and tone. The comic is one of the bleakest stories you will ever read, and you feel the burden as you read, because you’re constantly aware that a character, no matter how big, can die at any moment, because they actually do. That sense of fear practically sweats from the pages. This isn’t to say I need the show to follow the comic, but this is a season finale, when the stakes are supposed to be at their highest, so why was it so lacking a sense of urgency? This has to be spoiler free, but the assault on the prison–as the comic dealt with it–was terrifying, intense, gut wrenching, and, most importantly, brought a long-building story arc to a resolution WHILE serving as a total game changer, opening doors to new problems and new paths for the story to move into.
Nathaniel and CCV, I agree with yout comments completely.
As for GoT, it’s the journey, not the destination. If you would rather have the Readers Digest version, then maybe you shouldn’t be reading this type of epic in the first place.
I stand by what I wrote, even if I might be wrong on some points. I believe the show is trying too hard to make itself feel like the comics…and to me, comic book writing is not a media that is as interesting as fictional writing.
I understand how comic books work…I read them a lot. It’s just my opinion that the visual narrative of comics is more sophisticated than the written narratives are.
And Kasasdan: That was a silly comment you just made. I’m just stating my opinion on this show…no need to get all “readers digest” on me.
The above comment is mine…it kind of looks like its an extension of KANSASDAN’s because my avatar sometimes doesn’t show up. I switched accounts so maybe now it will be better.
You say the show is trying to feel like the comics, but that just isn’t true. Yes, you’re entitled to your opinion about the show’s subjective quality, which we all share as far as I can see–the show is flawed, at best. But the show just doesn’t feel anything like the books, and if it’s trying to, it must think the source is the exact opposite of what it is. Prime example is this season’s finale, or, on a larger scale, the entirety of Season 2. The comic spends like 4 or 5 issues on Herschel’s farm, introduces characters, uses the barn in such a more interesting way, and moves the hell on. Instead, the show gives us an entire season of sitting around and arguing about the same things, Lori constantly proving she’s the worst mother on television, Andrea making more bad choices and whining whenever she feels slighted in the least, Carl acting like an idiot–not a kid, an idiot–and let’s not forget T-Dawg standing around with his mouth clamped shut while everyone else makes decisions for him. This is only the beginning of the season’s problems, and it felt NOTHING like the comic. Now, I have to say I don’t think the show needs to be the comic, but just about every deviation they’ve done has been mediocre…with the exception of Daryl, who is awesome.
Let’s use this as an example for Season 3: the abduction of Rick’s people by Woodbury was obviously done differently, and it was alright, all things considered. The scene with Glenn locked up with the zombie was a great touch. The problem is Michonne. She had a REALLY legitimate reason to go after the Governor in the comic, to hate him and do what she did, but in the show she just hates him with that scowl of hers for…why? Because he seems like he has secrets? Well, so does she! He’s probably not what he makes himself out to be, so I’m hate him and I’m going to stalk around the town with a death glare just because…and then when she goes back she has business to attend to, like it’s some kind of vendetta against the Governor. Yes, she is right, but that’s not the issue–she had no reason to be like that. Well, one might say, She has trust issues, and looked at everyone like that at first. Sure, but she practically calls the Governor evil for no real reason. The one piece of evidence she finds before her hatred is legitimized in the “head” room are some captured zombies…so what? Alone, they mean nothing. It’s these kinds of problems that prove the show isn’t trying to be like or feel like the book, because the writing staff continually makes characters do things for no reason. They knew Michonne needed a chip on her shoulder for the Governor, but forgot to give her a reason why.
In the show, there is hope. The softening of the “torture” done to the people captured by Woodbury, the final prison assault “slaughter” in which no one actually died, this show isn’t trying to feel like the Walking Dead comic, it’s trying to feel like a show that needs to appeal to a mass audience, because the ratings just keep going up. The show would have NEVER done what the comic did to end the prison/Woodbury arc. That emotional gut punch would be too much for a television audience, even on basic cable–HBO might have the guts. In the comic, hope is always a sign that something indescribably horrible is about to happen to someone you care about. It is bleak. It isn’t afraid to make you mad. It feels like the end of the world. This show feels like a now-slighty-above-average-but-still-flawed cable drama that teases horror, but ultimately plays it safe.
Comic writing is plenty sophisticated, btw. You must not have heard of the work of Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Ed Brubaker, Art Spiegelman, Jeff Smith, Brian K. Vaughan, Warren Ellis, David Lapham, Jeff Lemire, Kurt Busiek, the early Grant Morrison stuff, early Garth Ennis, Dennis O’Neil, this will go on…
CCV, I agree with every point you made. I dare anyone who has only watched the show to pick up the comics that deal with the prison and the Governor and compare what you watched on the show to what happens in the books. I recently (last night) reread those issues, and it is a terrible shame that the showrunners either don’t have the guts, or the skill to write in a way that really effects the viewer the way the comics do. There is really no comparison. If they put half as much tension or feeling into the characters and their situations, this show would be the best show on TV, but it would make some people angry, and maybe lose some viewers, (kinda like Game of Thrones after “Baelor” aired), but those who could deal with it would love it. It has been apparent to me since the way they dealt with Shane that the show is a pale, for the masses, imitation of the source material, afraid to take the risks necessary to properly adopt the comics to the screen.
Yeah I pretty much agree with most everyone on here, this episode was pretty anticlimactic. Season 1 had the CDC blowup and everyone wondering what was whispered into Rick’s ear. Season 2 had Michonne and the prison foreshadowed after the farm got destroyed. What did this finale have, Andrea dying finally, the governor getting away, and Woodbury residents moving into the prison for some reason. Ok not really showing me anything that makes me anxiously await the next season.
I agree. This was one of my favorite tv shows until this season finale. Why in the heck would they bring the people to the prison? The town has electricity, running hot water, and better infrastructure just to name a few things that make the town more paletable than the prison. All the build up to the “war” between the governor and the prison survivors and its over in 5 minutes? And the gov. Lives? Season 4 has alot of explaining to do!
Well, I’ll be the first poster to say I thought this entire finale was fantastic. And I really have been off the bandwagon for the last few episodes.
My favourite part of every Walking Dead season is to see what each season was building to thematically. The show does not do well with character consistency in the slightest, but I think it is excellent thematically.
The key to this season is the idea of trying to do what’s best for the specific group, or trying to do what’s best for all the survivors. That was the main difference in philosophies between Andrea and the prison group. Andrea never left Woodbury, even given evidence that the Governor was certifiably crazy because she cared about the people in the town. She stayed there until she was finally sure that Rick and co. were in more immediate danger than the townpeople, and tried to do something about it.
Meanwhile, Rick and the prison group were isolating themselves more and more. After the leftover prisoners proved to be mostly untrustworthy, leading to the death of Lori, they closed themselves off. They kicked Tyreese out, they left the backpacker on the side of the road to get eaten.
That’s why the ending was so positive. Andrea won in a way, eventually Rick decided that everyone is worth protecting, not just a small group that you know. Despite some stupid moves and failures, in a way it made Andreas character worthwhile. She represented a theme, a way to live that had been lost in the apocalypse.
That’s what the show was doing when it didn’t kill the governor. It was trying to say that the season was not about the conflict between the governor and Rick. The conflict was within Rick himself. The pragmatic “save only those who you are close to” verses the idealistic “all human life has value.” And I’m happy that the idealistic Rick won out in the end. It’s as big a victory as the show has had to this point.
There’s a lot of things the show could do better, but after the last few episodes, I was expecting to be disappointed, at least thematically. I couldn’t be happier with the way this season ended. (And I’m really looking forward to psycho Carl.)
I really disagree with your critique of the themes of the Walking Dead…but at least someone likes this show.
“It was trying to say that the season was not about the conflict between the governor and Rick. The conflict was within Rick himself.”
That sounds like a fantastic season, but its not the one the writers put on screen. This season was heavily plot driven, with only passing attention paid to character development. This finale ignored the plot points we wanted resolved, and shoe-horned in character development.
When the Governor shows up again next season, what will you think then? The second half of this season was disastrous and this finale fit in well with that. Without Clear there would have a single redeeming feature to these eight episodes.
Yea, I kind of see where you are getting at… but, if it was their intent, they did so sloppily. That was what Lori was meant to signify, this episode at least.
I don’t think they think far enough ahead to write something that profound, it seems more like an episode by episode thing. And with this ending, the writers were probably high-fiving and thinking how great it was they accomplished some profound symbolic ending, when in reality… it was poorly executed.
Not staying in Woodbury was actually the best tactical decision. The Gov and his henchmen know its weaknesses. You’re toast if the enemy knows how to breach your security! Rick was right NOT to choose comfort over security. At least at the prison they know what they’ve got.
I agree with Scott. The theme of whether to go on your own or keep your humanity and help others kept reappearing throughout the second half of this season. Andrea at the end says you can’t make it alone. Rick tries to convince Morgan he shouldn’t go it alone but fails and has a vision of what his own future might hold if he doesn’t reach out to people ( as in rejecting Tyreese and his sister). He ignores that back packer on the road. And now he has Carl nagging him and suggesting that humanity, ethics, and morality no longer matter — Carl might be coming closer to the Governor’s way of seeing things which is kill or die.
This doesn’t mean that the show did a great job of conveying the theme. This doesn’t mean that all the pieces of the story fit together perfectly for the 8 episodes of the second half.
The finale was very disappointing — not in that Rick took in the Woodbury residents (because he realizes that he is willing to embrace humanity even if makes him weaker) but that the governor was allowed to live. At least give us the satisfaction of seeing him die a gruesome death for his complete lack of humanity! That was the big let down.
What I am hoping for is that the show deals with the governor quickly and inconsequentially. The reason they didn’t do it here is because they were trying to prove the season wasn’t about the Governor. Which is a good decision, because that would make the season a bit of a failure, as the Governor was a bit of a failed character.
I also don’t believe this was planned from the start, but I don’t really care since I don’t think most shows are that deeply planned from the start. It delivered to me an hour I found very satisfying, and that’s what I ultimately care about.
I agree with Other Scott, especially about Rick being the arena of conflict. I said weeks ago (in the discussion of the peace conference episode), that the governor was not supposed to be a navel-gazing-inspiring, character of equal stature or significance. He was, like Rick, a survivor, but he snapped, where Rick stayed sane. Maybe the writers didn’t do a good job making that explicitly clear to the viewers who prefer characterization & themes and so forth come in an explicitly recognizable form, and who demand that everything be a shade of gray, with no absolute rights and wrongs, but it was all out there to see.
The governor was not some plausible alternative to the Ricktatorship, he was creepy from day one, which was why Michonne got out of Woodbury the first chance she got. It was obvious as well that she was creeped out, no matter how the rigorist viewers and critics might bemoan her failure to verbally articulate every single notion and feeling in her mind. The Governor was creepy and warped from the first, and was always presented as such. The supposed good & reasonable aspects of his persona were simply there to show why people would listen to him and follow the kind of guy who keeps pet zombies and is capable of gunning down his followers as in this episode. That final incident was establishing for good and for all that the governor is no kind of leader, and is not, and never was, intended to be taken as simply a different way of doing things. He gunned down the Woodbury force because they had proved they were of no use to him. He never cared about his people, he only saw them as something to use to his own ends, including revenge for personal affronts. The governor was always about himself, and he could play a good game to fool Andrea, Tyrese and the common citizens of Woodbury, but he was never a viable alternative. He was the bad thing Rick could have become.
Rick’s main arc this season was about recovering from the Ricktatorship mentality that he was forced into by the group’s refusal to accept the realities of the apocalyptic setting. This is not an ensemble show, like Lost, it is about Rick. That’s why there are no flashbacks to what the other characters were up to before they met Rick. We get development and so on for the other characters, but that is because they are important in Rick’s life. Rick is the one who is reacting to, and being changed by, the zombie setting. Last season, in their idyll on the farm, they kept getting bogged down in disagreements based largely on personal preferences and pre-zombie assumptions of social interactions. The utter destruction of the farmhouse by an overwhelming herd was the wake-up call that there is no safety to be had for the asking. Their months on the road in the interim, which reduced them to the point where they were entertaining the idea of eating cat food, reinforced that lesson on the characters. Now, security and safety has become their overwhelming priority, and the prison represented that. Rick’s crisis this season has been to retain his humanity, now that the more pressing practical concerns have been met. Woodbury and the governor were introduced to he would have additional humanity to confront and deal with as needed, sometimes with force, and to protect his own people from them, but when possible, he had to treat them like people and act decently. Things like the hiker they left behind, before looting his corpse, were not signposts on their progression to badassery, but indicators of their danger of becoming inhuman.
When a male lead, particularly in an action film or show, has a child, the gender is significant. Daughters are representative of obligations & dependencies, while sons are extensions of the father. They are the continuation of a man who dies a hero, or they are the character whose development must be satisfied (there is a reason why Arnold Schwarzenegger usually only has daugters). Daughters must simply be provided for and kept from harm (which is why in movies about unplanned paternity the baby is always a girl), but sons must be kept in alignment with the character/father. Carl’s development is indicative of the problematic aspects of Rick’s mistakes. Where Rick had earlier preached a creed of hard-core group-first priorities, he has come to see the error of his ways, only for Carl to fall into the same trap of first believing his father, and then seeing setbacks as failures, rather than misfortunes. Lil’ Asskicker is the package Rick must protect and keep alive, but Carl is the one who might get warped by Rick’s failure to be either tough enough to survive an apocalypse or moral enough to be worth keeping alive. Last season, the first quality was tested, and this season it was the second. Initially Carl’s innocence stood in for Rick’s better nature, with his taking in Tyrese and encouraging Rick to keep Michonne, but Rick’s willingness to cast her off to the Governor made him question those choices, and view the losses of Lori and Merle as due to Rick’s failure to kill people before they knew for sure it would become necessary.
Michonne is a better developed person, with a better moral sense (for example, she saw the rot in the governor from the first), and she is able to forgive Rick’s transgression and extend the understanding of how he came to make that moral error. Rick, in turn, is matured enough to understand his mistake and admit it, with a firm purpose to not repeat it. Carl, however, lacks the adult perspective, and sees the measure of his adulthood to be his power (i.e. ability to kill as needed). He didn’t just kill the Woodbury kid because of some cold-blooded calculus regarding his threat potential, he did it out of pique that he was held back from the combatants and was anxious to flex his figurative muscles.
Carl’s “sudden” ruthlessness is not about adapting to the new world, it is setting up future Rick’s next challenge. It was this season’s equivalent of the glimpse of the prison in last year’s finale.
In summation, this is a ZOMBIE SHOW. This is not one of the aliteratively titled AMC dramas where the morality is all subjective and gray areas. There are humans and not-humans, and the gray area between life and death where zombies exist is all the “in-between/either-or” stuff we’re going to get. The Walking Dead, in case any Drama 101 dropouts have failed to get the hint, refers to the humans as well as the zombies, and in the show’s ethos, the struggle is as much to retain your humanity as to keep alive. Don’t like the over-the-top villainy of Shane or the Governor? Then you are watching the wrong show. The show has an absolute perspective on how people should be behaving, and Shane and the Governor exist solely to personify the paths Rick should not be taking. Rick is not supposed to turn himself into a self-interested badass, or benevolent leader. These are not interesting alternatives, they are cautionary tales. Like it or not, on this show, there IS a right and wrong, and the show has clear ideas about what Rick is supposed to do. Becoming Shane or the Governor is no more a viable option than making friends with a zombie. The show is no more interested in whether or not they have a point, then it is interested in making a case for zombie rights. You might disagree with that storytelling choice, but don’t criticize the show for telling the story it wants to, instead of the one about survival alternatives & different points of view, you might want to watch.
@DARKDOUG…I enjoyed reading your thoughts. Some interesting points to think about. Thanks.
Agree wholeheartedly with Other Scott, Dark Doug and Michelle, who was the first poster to say she liked the episode. I won’t disagree: much of this was very uneven, but I think it made sense in some crucial ways and positioned us (the viewers) and the survivors to begin the next stage. And in fact, sixteen months out (or however much) there has to be a next stage.
With regards to the prison vs. Woodbury, they have to choose the prison, at least for the short run, because if they choose Woodbury, not only are the weaknesses known to any survivors of the Woodbury army, but also Rick is presented as “conquering hero” regardless of any real truth. Let’s hope they took plenty of supplies in the bus!
What they should do is send out a few people to Rick’s hometown, and work out a deal with Morgan. He’s got some very interesting defense systems to deter zombies.
And finally, while Andrea hasn’t been my favorite character, it has been about growth for her. In the beginning she was selfish and lazy and only cared about her sister. Her death almost destroyed her (almost destroyed Dale, too, who remains one of my favorite characters). She learned to work with others, and became a kickass warrior, too! But still fought against her selfishness (her attraction for what Shane seemed to promise when Rick was weak in season two, although we of course knew Shane’s brain was being eaten! Then in the showdown she gets separated. Separated. Luckily she found Michonne, but clearly her time alone, her illness etc. affected her in ways that she didn’t fully understand.
Once she went back to Woodbury after the showdown, her death was all but certain, but to become infected someone who had been a friend was somehow fitting for the narrative: Woodbury was poison, she just didn’t know soon enough, but to kill herself was a form of redemption.
Ok, not perfect, but sign me up for next season.
Brilliant comment Darkdoug. I’m neither a Walking Dead apologist nor critic, so this comment resonates the most with me. It’s a helluva lot better commentary than dreck like “I don’t think the writer’s are smart enough to do this or that.” I’m not against warranted kvetching, but the majority of complaints seem to stem from personal problems regarding plot choices or writing decisions, not on what the show represents. These people are paid good money; simply assuming they’re inept and not striving for deeper significance in their work is, to me, the height of delusion.
I’ve enjoyed reading this thread, and agree with much that was said here. Interestingly, Robert Kirkman shared this take on the show’s core in a TVLine interview:
“Carl really is the central focus of this show. A lot of the show deals with what it is like for a child to be growing up in this world, and having his mother protect him thus far and try to maintain his sense of, “He is a child. We have to keep certain things from him.” That’s deteriorated to a certain extent this season. Having her taken out of the picture completely is really going to radically change how Carl is treated and how he’s going to continue to develop as he grows older in this world — and also growing up in the world where people are dropping around him like flies. Life and death — they have very different meanings for him. He’s going to grow into a radically different human being. It’s one thing to be an adult and thrown into this world and have to realize what’s different, but a child doesn’t really realize what’s different. By the time this kid is 16 he’s not really going to know what his life should have been like; he’s just going to know what’s around him. And that’s going to be very interesting.”
– Source: “Walking Dead Post Mortem: The Real Story Behind Sunday’s Intense, Heartbreaking Episode”. TVLine. November 4, 2012 07:01 PM PDT. url=http://tvline.com/2012/11/04/walking-dead-season-3-spoilers-lori-birth-death/.
I really agree with the black and white morality thing, Darkdoug. If I were to pick out the point of the show, it would be the difficulty of keeping to the old way of living, and the old ideals in a much harsher world. The show has had these arguments from the beginning, from the time Rick decided he was going to after Merle. This season was the most focused on this yet, with the theme of “who’s important?” And the answer the show had, the answer the show believes in, is “everybody.”
Not sure about the idea of Carl, and because he’s a male there’s issues with reflection of his father, while daughters are reduced to something to be protected. We’ll see more next season though, which hopefully will be Carl-centric.
I agree with Dark Doug and those with similar themes. I was frustrated by the same ‘tactical’ directing issues in this episode as everyone else (Andrea stopping to talk when she should have been furiously try to get loose, the ‘massacre’ at the jail where we didn’t actually see anyone from Woodbury go down) but I don’t think the characterization of the Governor this season was uneven. He was just the bad guy. He did certain things that looked reasonable to his followers, and/or the viewers occasionally, but he was a pretty bad person per-zombie who has now gone around the bend to completely evil. Rick is a pretty good person who’s kept it together despite his struggles. If you demand shades of gray in everything in fiction, that’s not satisfying, but it’s more a question of world view or taste than the writing being logically contradictory.
To say Andrea’s death was fitting is a huge understatement. They absolutely butchered that character. The Milton Andrea in the room storyline was awful. The Governor was an interesting character in the early part of the season . Now hes a sniveling lunatic. Which isnt surprising. This episode had me lost to say the least. I hope Carl doesnt become a psycho if he already isnt one. At least we got to see Michonne cry.
Just a terrible, terrible episode. First half of S2 level of stupidity. None of the actions beyond the Governor wanting to attack the prison made any sense. Why would the entire Woodbury gang wander into the back of the prison without leaving a rear guard behind? Why didn’t Rick’s group block their escape? Why wouldn’t Martinez and the nameless black henchman not shoot the Governor after watching him gun down all the townspeople? Why didn’t they go back to Woodbury with a story about the prison gang killing all of their fellow Woodburians? Where the heck did they go? Why would Rick go back to the prison and not take over Woodbury? Just a giant pile of idiocy.
Spot on, every single question a good one.
I share most of these questions, but can answer one with certainty: the black henchman’s name is Shumpert.
Re: Milton – the actor playing him just signed on to a new series, plus has a sporadic role on The Good Wife, so it’s not a surprise he perished on the season finale.
Re: the prison over Woodbury, my only guess is that the prison would be easier to secure. That, coupled with the fact that the Govenor could return to Woodbury.
Very disappointing end to a very uneven season. I never thought they would make the mistake of drawing a season out as badly as they did in season 2, but boy was I wrong.
And they killed off Andrea, who is still alive in the comics to this day, and plays a major roll in the comics. I believe they did it simply because they screwed the character up so badly that they had no choice but to give in to fan demand that she die.
And Alan, I assure you, the problems with this show do not stem from the source material. The further they diverge from Kirkman’s source material, the worse the show becomes. The first half of this season followed the comics a lot closer and look how good that was.
Other thoughts:
*It makes ZERO sense for them to take Woodbury’s citizens to the prison.
*So now we have to spend another partial season (at least) at the prison just waiting for the Governor to strike yet again??? The governor story should have been resolved this season.
*I dare anyone to try to break real handcuffs with a pair of pliers. It can’t be done. (Unless those handcuffs were bought at the local sex shop, and weren’t real handcuffs)
HORRIBLE ENDING to a season that started out with so much promise. The only hope for this show now is to stick to Kirkman’s source material (as much as you can with Andrea and Dale gone now) and maybe, just maybe, this show might still be worth watching.
I agree that it doesn’t make a huge amount of logistical sense for the prison group to take in the Woodbury refugees (elderly and children), but what else are they going to do? Leave a bunch of helpless kids (many of whom just had their parents gunned down) to be eaten by zombies? That would be pretty cold, even in the post-apocalyptic world that the show has created.
Chester, when I said it didn’t make sense to take the Woodbury citizens to the prison, I meant that the prison group should move into Woodbury instead. Sorry it was unclear.
Dude, seriously… comic spoilers?
Alan, please delete.
Dude, what are you talking about? There are no comic spoilers in there except that Andrea is still alive and a vital part of the group. Alan’s rules are not to talk about anything from the comics THAT HASN’T HAPPENED YET IN THE SHOW. Andrea is dead in the show, so it’s not a spoiler, it’s a difference in the source material and the show.
It’s a little thing, but it bugs me: When Andrea shoots herself, we hear a shot, followed by the tinkle of a shell casing hitting the floor. Problem is, she was shooting a revolver.
C’mon, sound guys.
Maybe Michonne got just as bored of Andrea’s character as the audience and . . . sped up the process?
Good catch, Muldoon! I had to replay it and jack up the volume to catch that. Glad I didn’t notice while watching it the first time around, I probably would’ve thrown my nachos at the TV…
I heard the same thing and thought the same thing. I’m not a gun expert, but that did catch my attention.
Could it have been the gun falling to the floor?
NOTWALT, I think a magnum with a six inch barrel would’ve made a little more noise hitting the ground…
Well, even from the other side of the door, I would have expected the gun shot to have been louder too…. so that being softer might be in proportion to lower volume of gun hitting floor (which could have been just a few inches as the arm/hand slumped and slipped to floor).
For me, with so many other things to take issue with, I can live with that.
The shell casing tinkle is as familiar as the Wilhelm Scream.
She was not shooting a revolver but a semiautomatic gun. I have never even held a handgun but I can tell you that much.
She mentioned knowing how to use the safety, which meant it was a semi-automatic. So there was really no discrepancy unless they showed a revolver, which I do not believe they did. I remember thinking it was a semi-automatic.
As for the sound being muffled, not to get too gory, however it was behind a door and if she wanted to make sure it was instant she would probably have put the barrel into her mouth which would likely have muffled it significantly.
-Cheers
I’m pretty sure Rick handed her his Colt Python .357, a revolver and therefore no metallic clink of the spent shell hitting the floor should be heard. Didn’t sound like a gun hitting the floor to me.
I looked more closely, and although it is very quick, I think I was wrong and it was a revolver after all. Also, there was a clink like something light and metallic hitting the floor, *followed* by a heavier metallic sound like the gun dropping. I guess we can fanwank it that the shell lost enough momentum going through her skull that it fell to the floor?
SlackerInc, no, that was definitely the sound a shell casing makes when you drop it on the floor. The shell (which holds the actual bullet) was either ejected from the chamber if it was a semi-auto, or in the cylinder if it was in fact Rick’s .357 revolver. The bullet would either be lodged in her skull or, more likely, have ended up lodged in the wall behind her, or something to that effect. It’s possible they included a heavier sound of the gun falling, I just thought it sounded like the shell casing.
If it WAS a revolver, that was a pretty amateur mistake to have the sound of a shell falling out. It most certainly was not the bullet though.
-Cheers
There were definitely two distinct sounds: first a “clink” and then a “crash”. And it does sure look like it was a revolver on second look, due to the little deal that you cock back above the grip.
I watched and listened again. It doesn’t sound like the “tinkle” of a shell casing to me, sounds like the gun hitting the floor, and timing more like that than the casing being ejected. The second sound seemed more like the gasp of Michonne.
I could not be more disappointed that they didn’t kill off the Governor. It’s not because I cared about seeing retribution, but because he is an abysmally rendered character that grinds the show to a halt in every scene he is in. At least they killed off Andrea. All in all, some decent tension, but this was at best a mediocre end to (aside from “Clear,” which was great) a mediocre half season.
Yeah, I didn’t care about retribution either…I just wanted the Governor gone because he was written so poorly. Someone commented earlier that maybe he won’t come back in season 4…that he’ll just be a recurring character kind of like Morgan. I don’t see that being the case, but I can hope!
Guys. You can undo handcuffs with pliers.
Do tell. I was a cop for a lot of years, and I still have several pair of handcuffs. I have seen the chain broken by a bodybuilder in a strength demonstration once, but the steel in real handcuffs is tempered, and much too hard to bend with pliers. Especially while on your wrist. In a vise, and with a cheater bar on some vise grips, maybe, but not using the same hand the cuffs are on with no leverage. And certainly not that quuickly. It would have been more believable if she had used a bobby pin or a sliver of sheet metal to either pick the lock or slide into and defeat the ratchet.
I couldn’t even get my rusty garden hose off the spigot with pliers and half a bottle of WD-40.
No, but you can unbolt the arm rest.
1. To answer Alans question about why they chose the prison over Woodbury? I bet its because its easier to shoot the show on a closed Prison lot they built than to shoot in downtown Senoia, Georgia.
2. How frustrating was it every time they would cut to Andrea and she wouldn’t be trying to free herself?!?
3. I was hoping for more closure with the Governor story line or at least some new scenery for S4.
4. I guess Morgan’s actor (Lennie James) IMDB page lied since it said he was going to appear in this episode. Maybe he just appeared in the preview and I missed it.
Very disappointed. The season was building to the prison raid…they come in blazing with 50 cals and Nade Launchers and 50 people then turn tail from 2 flashbangs and 2 machine guns….REALLY.
Next the big “Finale Kill” is. Andrea someone who the writers make so insufferable that her death had ZERO impact on my give a crap meter. she cant even Die correctly. Hey there is a dying man laying in front of me who is moments from turning…lets shoot the shite with him for 10 minutes before even attempting to escape. I would have had more feelings if little used BETH had died.
The show then ends on such an abrupt pointless action. The Gov. Has 3 people. Take woodbury and build on it. Instead as Alan said lets bring everyone to the less secure prison.
I could have written a better finale. The entire finale should have been. ANDREA rejoining the group when she had the chance. The finale then incapsulates the raid and attack on the prison, some of the lower level characters get burned off ie Carol, Beth, Hershel then Andrea gets the redeeming action of killing the Gov. We then get to move on from the prison storyline, they get a chance to redeem Andrea and have her join the main group and it gives people like tyreese, Morgan or other characters the chance to join the show.
A storytelling choice that bothered me:
We don’t see what happens when Milton gets to Andrea. We hear a struggle and we assume from the sound that she puts the pliers through Milton’s head.
Later, the door opens, and we see Milton re-dead on the floor. So we cut to Andrea, and she’s burning up … and she’s bit.
They try to surprise us with her doom. But it would have been much more horrible and shocking to show Milton taking a bite out of her.
The emotional route assumes that we like Andrea. However, with Lori gone, she was the least-liked character on the show, for good reason.
This was a mistaken creative choice. On a show with plenty of violence, showing Andrea getting bitten would have been a memorable scene that people might have been talking about years later. As it is, she’s just another dead badly written character.
When they cut to the closed door and we heard a scream, I assumed that Milton was munching on Andrea. When Rick et.al. showed up there was blood oozing out from under the door. When they opened the door I expected to see a dead Andrea, but wait she’s alive. Oh not for long. Their idea of tyring to throw a curve ball. I agrree that is was poor storytelling and seeing Milton rip into her would have been more compelling. Also, didn’t she seen a little too chipper considering she was bleeding to death? If they weren’t going to show what had actually happened inside, seeing zombie Andrea come lurching out of the cell might have played better, oh wait, they did that already.
I thought Carl did show some hesitancy towards shooting the boy from Woodbury.
I agree. And why was that kid still holding onto his gun rather than just dropping it? I half expected the kid to try some sort of Doc Holliday move and attempt to take Carl out. Yes, outright shooting the kid was perhaps a bit excessive, but I’m not sure it was the out-and-out War Crime that everyone was making it out to be.
@CHESTER It wasn’t in my opinion but even the show made it out to be that way. The teenager’s hesitance to just drop the weapon with Carl and Hershel’s weapons trained on him was pretty bone-headed. The reactions from the characters in the show would have played better if the teenager dropped the weapon followed by Carl deciding to shot him in cold blood.
Yes, this could have been better illustrated. As depicted, Carl absolutely made the right call. “Drop your gun” does not equal “I’ll hand it to you.” Herschel should not have been so certain that Carl “gunned him down.” It would have been much stronger if Herschel expressed his concerns to Rick but admitted that there was some possibility the Woodbury kid was trying to pull something. It would provide a bit more shading and nuance.
Ricky s. and @Chester:
I think it was more of deliberation a conscious choice. And yes it looked a little to me the teenager was probably going to do something. After all it was just Carl and some old man right?-or so he probably thought. It looked like he may have been trying to get closer to grab Carl’s gun, so there was probably some justification.
Still it is a mile stone for Carl. He has killed his first living person and he doesn’t seem to care much.
On the other hand as I said in another post Carl didn’t show any hesitancy at all shooting Morgan when Morgan was shooting at his father in “Clear”. There ws no hesitancy because there was no time to do so but he did have a look of shock on his face after he did it.
I was surprised at first when Hershel told Rick that Carl ‘just gunned him down’. I thought the teen was making a move, moving closer to Carl to swat Carl’s gun away with his. I thought it showed Carl as just willing to do ‘what needed to be done’, as the nerdy guy from Tyreese’s group couldn’t do to the governor. But then I got the impression later we were was supposed to think Carl was just eliminating this guy to avoid the group having to deal with him as a prisoner (the same old dilemma going back to Randall in Season 2, and which apparently Carl had come to think was the reason for his mother’s death wrt the prison inmate who got away from Rick, though Rick did not intend to spare that guy).
So glad I’m not the only one! Here is what I typed in a separate comment (before I found this one):
“Am I the only one who thought that kid from Woodbury was sizing them up, and that’s why Carl shot him? When I watched the scene, the kid was told more than once to put the weapon down, but he was delaying doing so. And right before Carl shoots him, he’s shifting his eyes back and forth from Herschel to Carl. I got the impression the kid was thinking “Maybe I can take em”, and Carl picked up on it, so he dropped him.
I was expecting Carl to say something to that effect to Rick when he was confronted about it, but he didn’t, so maybe I just read more into the scene that was there, but I thought it was totally justified.”
Carl should have defended that action. But, maybe he was feeling surly, like “I was justified, but even if I wasn’t, it was the right call”.
Dropping the badge was so bad ass. Carl is awesome.
I thought the Jody situation was purposely ambiguous, and it deftly showed Carl’s ZA experienced had honed in him “High Noon” gunslinger instincts that are as spot on in the New World as were Rick’s cop instincts in “Nebraska”. We’ve been repeatedly shown, the rule of the new order is: “When in doubt, shoot it out.”
Allen didn’t get that memo. RIP.
And yes, that badge-dropping was awesome.
Okay, here we go:
The governor is now a real life version of Cobra Commander from the GI Joe 80’s cartoons or the Shredder from the old TMNT cartoons – you know, do some heinous stuff, get run off by the heroes, then promise to return another day.
The writers actually ripped off this oh so cliched endings from those 80s kids cartoons to end their season finale.
No way can two people, untrained at that, hold off a small army of people, armed to the teeth.
Convenient for the 50 caliber to jam at that moment.
Who threw the flash grenades?
What was that women referring to when she referenced a massacre? I didn’t see a bloodbath, just people running off as soon as contact was made.
I love how Alan stands there a full five seconds for the governor to raise his handgun and shoot him, all the while not squeezing the trigger.
If you see your leader snap and gun down his own army, who would not immediately shoot him and cut their loses? Alan? Martinez? Unnamed Black Guy?
Why Andrea indulges in conversation with Milton instead of trying to escape?
Andrea got bitten in the neck, indicating that Milton had to lean in. Her legs were free. Why didn’t she just push Milton away with her feet, giving herself a precious few more seconds to escape?
What has caused Carl to become a psycho all of a sudden?
Why can’t the writers seem to write?
Why oh why?
I believe the flash bang was a booby trap triggered and it created a mass panic by a group of civilians playing real life Army. It played out exactly how I imagine it would if you stuck 30 spooked people in a small area and triggered a flash bang and smoke grenade.
I also disagree with Glenn and Maggie being untrained, Rick and Shane trained all of them, and it was an ambush, ambushes are very effective for small groups and small arms fire to hold off much larger groups. At the point Glenn and Maggie were firing on them, the Woodbury group was just running for their lives.
I’m not so sure the gun jammed, I think it may have been disabled by someone when the Woodbury group was in the tombs, it actually wouldn’t make sense for Rick’s group to not disable the heavy arms.
“No way can two people, untrained at that, hold off a small army of people, armed to the teeth.”
Oh yes they can if the “army” was in a “kill box”, as the “Woodbury Army” was in, dark and confined with grenades going of and automatic fire coming from two directions. Most importantly as the survivor of the massacre of the Governer’s own troops said they weren’t soilders so flash bang grenades and assault weapons fire would make most of them break and run. Heck, the flash bang grenades were made for just that purpose to confuse and disorient. That is what happened when Rick and Co. First used them on Merle and Co. to rescue Glenn and Maggie.
Also remember Merle killed a good many number of The Governor’s best men in the previous episode/one or two days before; the remaining Woodbury personell were the dregs. Remember the Governor trying to drum up fighters a few episodes ago? They are the ones who didn’t make the original cut.
In comparison to the scraped up Woodbury “soldiers” Maggie and Glenn are *very* well trained. In addition to being trained by former Sheriff’s deputies Rick and Shane, Maggie and Glenn aided in their own escape and Maggie helping to rescue Merle and Daryl. She also helped fight The Governor when he first attacked the Prison. And while it is not like being shot at by live people with assault rifles they have had a lot of practice plonking Walkers in the head running around over the winter the previous seven months.
“Convenient for the 50 caliber to jam at that moment.”
Typical hackneyed trope if it did jam-or maybe the operater didn’t know how to use it right. Again, theses weren’t The Governor’s best men.
“Who threw the flash grenades?”
They were booby traps, think Morgan’s booby traps.
“What was that women referring to when she referenced a massacre? I didn’t see a bloodbath, just people running off as soon as contact was made.”
The Governor shot down his own soldiers in the back when they refused to regroup and launch another attack on the prison. That’s a massacre.
“I love how Alan stands there a full five seconds for the governor to raise his handgun and shoot him, all the while not squeezing the trigger.”
I agree with this one. After seeing what the Governor did I would’ve shot him that second.
“If you see your leader snap and gun down his own army, who would not immediately shoot him and cut their loses? Alan? Martinez? Unnamed Black Guy?”
I agree. Why are they still with him?
“Why Andrea indulges in conversation with Milton instead of trying to escape?”
She paused too many times I agree. You can try to break the cuffs with the pliers and still talk.
“Andrea got bitten in the neck, indicating that Milton had to lean in. Her legs were free. Why didn’t she just push Milton away with her feet, giving herself a precious few more seconds to escape?”
Perhaps she did. We didn’t see it. She did something like that when she was running from the Governor in the forest a few days before.
“What has caused Carl to become a psycho all of a sudden?”
Shooting Morgan in “Clear” and learning that Rick was going to turn Michonne over to Philip. And maybe the death of Merle, although I don’t see why he would be upset over him being gone.
I have less trouble with that sequence than many seem to. The governor’s ‘army’ was a rabble with perhaps just the two eventually surviving henchman as any kind of ‘warriors’. Several of the other at least partially experienced/trained people were killed by Merle. It would no surprise whatsoever if a group like that panicked and fled at the least set back. Whereas we’ve been shown lots of evidence that the ‘front line’ members of Rick’s group have all become good at fighting, so in terms of real fighters the governor’s group didn’t have numerical superiority after Merle culled their ranks. There is undeniably a big hole in the scene that we don’t see any of the Woodbury rabble killed (except the one fugitive by Carl) but it’s later called a ‘massacre’, but if they’d just filmed lots of the confused fleeing people being shot down at the prison, or running off and getting lost in Tombs and eaten by walkers, that would have been relatively believable IMO. If we just assume that happened but we didn’t see it, then the later scene where the governor finishes off the rest is also plausible.
@Hunter, that’s backward. First the woman complained it was a massacre, and then the Gov. shot them all.
@Larry, I don’t have a problem with the idea that the ambush worked and they were able to rout the poorly prepared Woodbury forces; the problem is that they didn’t really follow through and I think because they didn’t want the prison gang to look too evil, they didn’t show an actual massacre at the prison. Thus it was confusing and poorly rendered.
Why would they move into the prison instead of Woodbury?
One is powerless and zombie infested. The other is easily defensible and has power.
The episode was flat and anti-climatic. There is no way The Governor should have survived.
Andrea did everything in her power to avoid picking up the plyers. My God, stop chatting.
Alan, of course, questions why they move into the prison from Woodbury, but he has repeatedly fallen down on his comprehension of tactics and cultures or subcultures with warrior mentalities (or pretensions thereunto). No offense or criticism intended, I have simply come to believe it is one of those areas where he must rely on exposition from the show, and if the writers don’t feel the need to justify tactical choices or cultural mores, it leaves those who don’t get it in the cold. Not everyone can be an expert in everything and expecting reviewers to maintain a high level of expertise in TV matters, AND keep abreast of every kind of field which might be relevant to the characters they follow is absurd.
Anyway, it was explained in the first episode what a great place the prison is for a settlement, and the defensibility aspects are obvious. The prison was breached only twice, once when they were not expecting an attack and were rattled by the insanity of their leader (who had assumed total powers, so the rest of them were out of the habit of making decisions, and had become used to waiting around for Rick’s decrees), and once by a concerted military-style attack, but which was handily routed with no casualties. The superb defensive qualities of a prison were what made that possible. Meanwhile, even with guards on the walls and heavily armed protectors, Woodbury was entered whenever they felt like it. A town’s perimeter is simply too large to protect, especially for as small a group as the combined force has been reduced to (a single busload). The prison is built for large groups of people to live in, and has internal security features, while Woodbury had improvised walls, and once you got over them, manuvering inside is easy. Prisons are built with the assumption that the enemy is already INSIDE, and defenses are planned accordingly. That was how the group beat the Woodbury force – by letting them in, where they could take advantage. As for the people who were confused by the tactic, I don’t know what your viewing arrangement is, or whether you had access to the title before the show started, but I thought the title explained it rather clearly. What else could “Welcome to the Tombs” have meant? As for the amenities, those concerns are a distant second to security. The group has obviously been washing during their stay at the prison, including some who have never left (I don’t think Carol has left the premises since they first went in), so we can assume they have access to water. Isolated as it is, it should be safe to assume that it would have been made relatively self-sufficient regarding utilities (or at least with a back-up water source and generator). A single facility would also be easier to maintain than the grid of an entire town, and fueling whatever electrical source would also be more economical than a dozen or more buildings in Woodbury.
And even if they don’t have power, human beings did just fine without electricity for millenia. The highest points of our civilization in art and philosophy and culture were achieved by candlelight. It’s not like they need the internet or TV anymore, is it? Smaller generators should suffice for other necessities, if, in fact, the prison has no power.
Yes, the prison was breached only twice. Out of a total of two attempts at breaching it. That place is an impregnable fortress.
There is nothing about the prison in it’s current state that is preferential to the town from any tactical or fictional standpoint.
A prison is designed to keep people in. Not bad guys out.
The prison is full of zombies so most of it is still unusable. Hardly a place where a large number of people can live in comfort. Thanks to the many locked gates and infested areas also means that in the event of invasion they are easily trapped in their own tombs.
The prison now has two major breaches at the back and front where zombies regular reappear like mold. And since the facility is mostly in the dark and hard to navigate also means most of the time the party just wander blindly into them or run off in panic and get lost. Thanks to those breaches they no longer have access to arable soil either. Something the town has plenty of.
The Governor has never had a problem breaching the defensive perimeter. At all. Thanks to the treeline being so close Rick’s team can’t even see him coming (no towers now either) and a sniper can pick them off with no effort. Since Rick’s group usually have just one person on lookout if someone wants in they can just walk around the back. We’ve already seen one group wander in. If they had been better zombie killers they would have made it through easily.
The only time the town has been breached is when people from the inside were helping them. Zombies haven’t made it inside on their own. Not to mention it’s also a perfect place for an ambush thanks to the intact houses on both sides of the main street that provide major vantage points. It also means that the party are not just concentrated in one tiny place to be trapped in.
Plus the amount of food, supplies and relative safety of the town buildings.
There is no logical or tactical reason to stay at the prison, where it only takes someone to forget to lock a door and have zombies strolling in at night. If they had all moved into the zombie-free town it would be easy to reinforce the barriers (plus add additional Lennie James traps) or even move them to better control the layout for a smaller group.
I would not be amazed if next season a chunk of the new residents are killed in the prison because of yet again another zombie breach and some of them wander around in the dark corridors to get lost and eaten by surprise.
Oh for sure. I expect about 95% of the new jail residents to get red-shirted off 2 episodes in.
@Visionon,
“Move them to control the layout for a smaller group” – That is exactly what they did! They moved them to the single most secure building available – the prison! The zombie breaches happened for the exact reason you dismiss the successful attacks on Woodbury – they had help. First the prisoner that Rick chased off and then the Governor’s Trojan Horse truck.
Anyway, we can debate the merits of a wall vs a fence and multiple internal gates and bars, or debate up one side and down the other about the particular circumstances of each infiltration of each locale. However, the facts are as follows: In attacking Woodbury, the group killed at least four people the first time, with one casualty. In two different attacks on the prison, the Woodbury gang managed a total of one kill and were defeated twice.
What can’t be debated is the presence of electricity, actual homes with beds, food, etc. The prison has mildly breeched chain link fences and dark hallways filled with zombies.
Have the scenes where Andrea tries to pick up the pliers with her feet, pauses, looks at Milton for a few minutes, and then continues come to a resolution yet?
LOL…soon.
The whole show felt disjointed. Furthermore, how did none of the Woodbury invasion force fight back against the Governor slaughtering them? Why did Allen not shoot him with his AK especially after about a 15 second drawn out sequence where the Governor discards his rifle, ponders a bit, then pulls out a pistol and shoots Allen in the head? These were the same Woodbury folks who just put their lives on the line to take down a fortified and guarded prison. I was very much put off by every facet of this episode except for the rising Democarlcy.
Alan mentioned how little the Woodbury leftovers would contribute, and not only do I agree, but just based on my initial glances at them, they have no interesting stories to tell. These are people who jumped in a bus with Rick, the guy who led an army against their town TWICE. And while the Governor obviously lost it, I would think they would still be a little more wary of Team Rick wouldn’t they? The reason I say they are of no interest is they are a herd just looking for the next shepherd to stay alive. Tyreese is the only one among them who I want to learn more about as he actually has convictions that he sticks to.
I feel like there were just a lot more gaps in the logic of this episode. When we as viewers watch post-apocalyptic shows, I for one try to envision myself as the protagonist and get a healthy amount of enjoyment when the characters react how I would. I can safely say, that for a show that has revolved around the struggle to stay alive, most of the characters in this episode had a major lapse in survival instinct.
To my point above, and ultimately in conclusion of my thoughts, the fact that Andrea freed herself a hair too late before zombie Milton bit her could have been solved if she had not been an idiot and held a conversation with him while he died. Not so much that he didn’t deserve consoling, but is she that inept at multi-tasking where she can’t continue to free herself and talk to Milton at the same time? It was one of the most frustrating areas of the episode to me.
“These are people who jumped in a bus with Rick, the guy who led an army against their town TWICE. And while the Governor obviously lost it, I would think they would still be a little more wary of Team Rick wouldn’t they?”
Right, one would think they would have some attachment, familial or otherwise, with the thirteen (at least) killed by Rick’s people.
“Clear” is clearly overrated… This second half was awful.
That was simply an okay episode. Boy, I can’t wait for the season finale though….wait, wat? That was the season finale??? uh oh….
When Dale prevented Andrea from committing suicide at the CDC and later confiscated her gun, and in her defense of leaving a suicidal Beth to her own devices at Hershel’s farm, Andrea repeatedly emphasized her convictions about dying on one’s own terms. She got her way in this episode:
…she had multiple chances to defect to the prison and stay put, but returned to Woodbury
…she had multiple chances to kill The Governor, but didn’t
…she went down doing two of the three things she so much loved to do (talking and fighting back; having sex wasn’t an option at that juncture)
…she didn’t turn
…she died in the arms of her friends, and got to share last words
…Rick actually gave her his gun so she could shoot herself in the head
This season really should have been 13 episodes. Take away 3 extra hours of wheel spinning and this could have been something pretty solid.
I strongly disagree with everyone who thinks that the prison was the wrong choice. First of all, are we sure the prison doesn’t have electricity and running water at this point? Looks like it could be an autonomous structure – we have already seen the generators… and people getting miraculously cleaned up ;) Maintaining and/or repairing this kind of system would be SO much easier than managing a small town (Woodbury).
When we talk about safety… well, that’s not really a discussion. Prison is probably the most ideal spot (small military outpost would be just as good) to hold up AND build up after a zombie apocalypse. Compact and easily defensible (if the characters weren’t stupid). And you can always make any place look more like home.
So, I guess what I’m saying is that I would not choose you, Alan, to be my leader after a zombie apocalypse… But I have a feeling you already know that :)
Also, the second half of the season (plus mid-season finale) was super weak, “Clear” being the only exception. Probably won’t return for the next season :(
First I knew Laurie Holden was gone as she tweeted a few weeks ago that she was doing or producing some kind of movie in London mid April and filming for the new season of twd May 1. So she gave away herself. Also the prison scene was so predictable. OMGoodness Carl needs to loose the hat. Also where did Andrea get a pedi? And…. She is so badass that she would of kicked Milton away and then stabbed him in the temple with the end of the pliers.
Predictable and just not good. I’m worried for next season??
I, too, was one of the people, along with my roommate, screaming at Andrea to stop wasting time and get to work. However, the fact that those wasted moments ultimately led to her demise made me feel okay about the sheer lack of urgency she showed. If she had managed to make it out alive at the last moment, I’d have been upset that she could make such terrible time-managing decisions. Alas, her inability to adapt to her situation and work quickly got her killed this time, which is a trait that is consistent with her characterization.
* Did Quentin Tarantino come in to guest direct the “Andrea frees herself using her bare feet” sequence?
LOL! YES! I was saying that while I was watching!
I haven’t read the comics so this is no spoiler but I’m increasingly expecting a The Others type ending where it turns out the people are actually zombies and the zombies are actually people walking around watching these stupid things run around doing increasingly idiotic things.
I actually liked how the alluded to Rick and his group leaving only to have an ambush sprung on them. It was interesting that Rick and Co didn’t disable those big guns and military vehicles when the Woodbury group were in the tombs.
The Andrea scene with Milton was great, I loved the fact that Milton’s experiments were now coming full circle and he knows now that there isn’t a trace of humanity left as he asks Andrea to put something sharp through his skull. I liked how Milton stood up to the Governor, but we all know the years the Governor spent as s suburban desk jockey has crafted him into this invincible rough and tumble fighter. The one part I hated was when Andrea dropped the pliers, it was so cliche and predictable, and unnecessary. I also agree this sequence, while good, could’ve been better for a previous episode, this one should’ve concentrated more on Rick and the Governor.
As for the Governor single-handedly killing 25-30 people and no one putting a round (or a hundred) in his chest, well it’s just ridiculous, even his two henchmen, for what reason would they still be OK with that? Maybe they could justify attacking the other groups, but outright slaughter of their own people? Made no sense, it was a stupid scene and really just made no sense.
It made no sense to bring everyone back from Woodbury, let them stay there and figure things out, how are they going to feed that many people?
And Carl’s transformation is so poorly acted that I didn’t even realize there was supposed to be a transformation going on. I saw he was kinda being a smart-mouth pr*ck, but I didn’t understand he was supposed to be evolving into a cold calculating shanesque person butting heads with his Dad.