Season finale review: ‘Veep’ – ‘Tears’

A quick review of the “Veep” season finale – or, really, the first season as a whole – coming up just as soon as I choke you with some Spanx…
I said at the start of the season that while I enjoyed “Veep” quite a bit, the early episodes I had seen were too similar to one another for me to have interesting things to say about it week to week. The series didn’t really change stylistically as it went along, but it did get a bit wearying to me after a while.
This is a black-hearted, cynical show that put its jokes above all else and wasn’t interested in doing character arcs (though it did have a good handle on its characters, particularly Selina, and didn’t sell them out for the sake of gags). And I can really enjoy that kind of thing in a short burst, or if it’s consistently, relentlessly funny. But over the course of these 8 episodes, I didn’t find myself laughing enough at “Veep” to overcome the feeling of hollowness I got from the show. There were good episodes (the baseball/pregnancy one in particular) and good individual moments (Selina’s first crying jag in the finale), but I didn’t find it as amusing overall as other dark, all-joke, all-the-time comedies like “30 Rock,” “Arrested Development” or even “The Thick of It.” (Whenever things threatened to get dull on that show, Peter Capaldi would wander on camera and deliver a jolt to the system; good as all these actors were, “Veep” had no character comparable to Malcolm Tucker.)
I still enjoyed it, and will eagerly watch the second season, but this is one where I enjoyed it a little more at the start of the season than the end.
What did everybody else think?
“Wearying”… sort of an unkind thing to say for a general (but tepid) endorsement.
I’m overall looking forward to next year. One must not forget that the overall selection for avid TV viewers gets thin at times… NBC’s cutting many shows to 13-episode orders, CBS never runs out of boring police procedurals, and there’s an entire universe of bland shows on USA and TNT. I’ll take this one any day.
Perhaps it’s a bit less of an endorsement than you think?
Alan originally endorsed the show, but the press found out that his HitFix colleagues goaded him into it so he backed off. Which is too bad, because Fienberg already issued a press release regarding his promotion.
I am moving that desk back first thing tomorrow!
I really enjoyed this season of VEEP. Unlike GIRLS, these self absorbed characters were funny and consistently made me laugh. JLD is a pro and the small screen is better when she is on it.
I actually think the natural comparison for this show will be Sorkin’s “Newsroom.” I have a feeling that I will long for these black-hearted, bumbling narcissists after an hour with Sorkin’s self-righteous version.
After sort of forgetting about Veep four episodes in, I began watching again after realizing how much I hated Newsroom. Veep is comedic gold, and the characters are sufficiently developed for a non-stop laugh riot.
I love JLD, but this show didn’t make me laugh once. It also had a very specific rhythm to it that became grating VERY quickly. I stuck with it this season because there was so little else on, but I can’t imagine I’ll be back again next year.
I quite liked the season and I laughed countless times, but I agree that it felt a bit repetitive as it went along. Every week Selina and her staff had to deal with some sort of crisis that was never mentioned again in subsequent episodes. I hope they change the formula on season 2, because while that was fine for these first eight episodes, I don’t think it will be in the next eight.
All that being said, I think it’s much, much better than Girls, which I’ve been finding pleasant and amicable, but never mindblowingly genius as some critics said it was on their first reviews.
Loved it. Caustic, well-acted, and all-too realistic.
I thought much the same as you when the show first started, struggling to put the episodes on week to week, but once I realized just how serialized things were starting to be, that every line of that brisk banter was vital plotting, it really grew on me. Sure any story progress I felt was imagined, they simply walked and talked through the halls back into the same office over and over again, but it felt like a journey and a fun one at that. So consider me coming back next year.
I think that Veeps is a far stronger show than Girls, and is by far the funnier of the two new HBO sitcoms. With that being said I do definitely enjoy Girls and I disagree with some of the “backlash” it received, but overall I find “Veep” to be a lot more clever and it is a show I look forward to more often.
Looking forward to season 2.
I really enjoyed this and got a lot of laughs out of every episode. I found there were several ongoing stories that, while not overly compelling, kept the show moving forward. The scene last week where Gary broke up with the VP’s boyfriend was hilarious.
This turned out to be a pretty big disappointment for me. The ingredients seem to be there but I’m just not laughing very much. The supporting cast around Julia Louis-Dreyfus is falling flat. I love Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky but just not sure these roles are best suited for them. Something is missing here.
Perhaps making matters worse is the fact that BBC America has simultaneously been airing season three of The Thick Of It, which is CONSISTENTLY laugh out loud funny. As Alan has said, Malcolm Tucker is beyond brilliant but even the rest of the cast is funnier to me than anyone on Veep. Frankly, the lines are simply sharper.
The lukewarm review accompanying the series premiere almost made me forego Veep altogether — it certainly lessened my initial enthusiasm for it — and I’m glad I gave it a tryout despite. Turns out a “black-hearted, cynical show that put its jokes above all else and wasn’t interested in doing character arcs” is just fine with me as long as the gags work. Which I believe they did.
Yes! Exactly! Me and friends enjoy this show, however we all agree, it needs a “Malcolm Tucker”.
I’ve read some of the reviews of Veep and they all seem to be unenthusiastic. The conclusion I have come to is that people don’t really understand what good telly is. I think that Veep is bordering on a masterpiece. The themes (the meaningless cycnicism of ‘End of History’ politics) are deep, the script is sparkling (the swearing in Joycean) and the actors are all brilliant. Maybe it’s just too good for telly and for telly commentators.
In America we need a laugh track in our comedy for anyone to understand it. On most ‘comedy’ shows you have
1. joke setup
2. punchline
3. laugh track where actors pause like they are frozen
4. next line
5. another laugh track blast where the actors unnaturally pause to let the laugh track play out.
That is the cadence of American comedy. Even shows on networks without laugh tracks build those artificial pauses into them. VEEP is an incredible show but I don’t expect it to become mainstream.
Richard Crow, I think you may have missed out on the last decade or so of quality American sitcoms. The only decent show that still retains a laugh track is How I Met Your Mother, but most good sitcoms have ditched this format: Community, Parks & Rec, The Office, Cougar Town, Happy Endings, Louie, Curb Your Enthusiasm, etc.
I don’t think this is the case of the show being too ‘good,’ at least in terms of Alan’s opinion, I just think it is more the case that he’s more partial towards comedy with big emotional arcs and character development vs. joke per minute comedy, which is why I always find myself enjoying shows like ‘Archer,’ ‘Always Sunny,’ and now ‘Veep’ more than he does as I don’t feel the same way and am just fine with shows consistently making me laugh.
I laughed a decent amount – the jokes are kind of hidden, you have to be aware of what people are actually saying. But it’s nowhere close to The Thick of It. They needed fewer comedy staples and more assholes like Dan.
I had never seen any other Iannucci stuff, so I don’t have that basis for comparison, but I have to say I loved Veep. The casting was perfect, the gags hit way more often than not and the dialog was just so clever. I give it my full 100% endorsement.
I like the show I get the odd laugh. I really think Julia is funny. The rest of the cast is o.k. the White house nerd is funny as well.
i liked it enough that i watch all eps, but to be honestly i thought it was too depressing at times to see the VicePresident of the World’s most powerful country to be presented as such a failure. I would have like it more if even with the jokes and crazy hijinks we would have gotten a Selina (& team) that was capable of enough successes that we could believe she was at one point such a strong candidate to run for her party that she was offered the VP candidate spot after her loss in the primaries.
This Selina (& team) i dont find believable that she had enough power and following to not only run in a primary but to also run in a successful national ticket. So, overall i thought it wasnt a bad season, but i when it was announced i expected a lot more from this series.
Two words:
Dan Quayle
But I think part of the point Iannucci is making here is about the soul-sapping job that being vice president can be for most VPs. Maybe Selina once was a charismatic and effective politician, but the nature of the vice president job just sucks that out of you completely when you have ‘the sketch artist face of a rapist’ coming in to tell you to torpedo your own agendas every two days because you always need to tow the president’s line and can never actually accomplish anything. The vice president is in this weird place between being one step away from the most powerful job in the world but yet also firmly ensconced in one of the least powerful.
Also, if you think politics in the real world works any better than this, you might have been watching the West Wing in anticipation of Sorkin’s new show rather than watching the news.
I see your Dan Quayle and raise you Joe Biden
Veep’s biggest problem is that it often felt like a rewrite of “Thick of It”. Apart from the sycophantic Gary and the lack of a Malcolm Tucker the rest of the characters felt identical. It must have been very tempting to write in a US version of Tucker, and his absence is keenly felt, but that would probably have just been too much.
Where it scored was in the US-centric touches. The reveal of the pregnancy news at the end of episode 6 was one of the most beautifully twisted moves I’ve seen Armando take. Pure genius, not least of which because of the skill he had in hiding the knife up until the point where you see it going for the vitals. As I predicted, the motorcade shuttling around this bevvy of incompetents makes a frequent appearance (in contrast to the trouble the minister has getting a car in TToI). And, of course, this week we had the Clintonesque crying, framed wonderfully by Selina’s final realisation that she’s so damaged that she’s incapable of demonstrating real emotion.
Yes, Armando is vicious, he has a dark, thoroughly cynical view of politics. Another sixteen years please!
I got behind by a few eps early in the season (Sundays are filled for me, TV-wise), and found myself really enjoying watching the show a few eps at a time. It frequently had me laughing out loud. I’m looking forward to next season to see what other kinds of crises Selina can get into, and also to see the resolution of the McCauley Amendment arc.
Loved the first season. JLD is fantastic, and pretty much all the characters are.
Laughs come out of every episode.
I watched Veep because I absolutely loved Thick and Loop, but Veep does indeed lack one crucial ingredient: the sheer brilliance of Capaldi’s Tucker. If you have not seen “In the Loop”, do yourself a favor watch it. Malcolm Tucker, as a character, is unrivaled. Closest thing in US tv might be Ari Gold who would still lose a pissing match with Tucker.
I like both veep and girls for different reasons. why does there seem to be a need to pit these two shows against each other when they’re tonally so different?
I found VEEP to be incisive political satire with pitch-perfect characters and acting. While there were stretches of the ahow that were not “funny.” it was because they were always building to a larger point.
I don’t know if anyone else has ever mentioned THE PRISONER reference in the opening credits when Selena is referred to as “The New No. 2,” but this is the kind of subtle humor that made this show a pleasure to watch each week.
Sorry, mis-spelled Selina.
Also a typo on “show.” Gaaaah!
The insults in this show are worth every moment watching it – acid-tongued quips that are brilliant!
“You’re not even your mom’s favourite ‘Jonah’, Jonah”
I enjoyed the heck out of it. Brilliant, hysterical writing was all I needed. I think character arcs would have undermined the thematic pointlessness of the politics. Matt Walsh and Tony Hale were amazing on this show
Tucker was being overused in “The Thick of It” towards the end so I don’t have a problem with this not having a version of him, although the CLeveland Congressman came close this episode.
It’s a different beast to “The Thick of It” but then American politics is different to British politics. When this has worked it’s worked really well, and I’m looking forward to the second series.
For the most part I really liked VEEP. Good ensemble overall and JLD was brilliant. But, this may sound picky, sometimes it seemed like they relied too much on dropping F bombs to sell the lines. I don’t mean that in any puritanical way (I use the word plenty myself). It just seemed like everyone except Tony Hale had the same verbal quirk of smashing hard F bombs into about one-third of the line readings.
Loved it from the first episode, and probably even more as it went on. I have absolutely no problem with the relentless cynicism and hollowness: it’s politics, for crying out loud.
I can’t even pick out my favorite character, though it probably comes down to Dan and Amy. The episode where they have to go make a deal with the hardcore anti-immigration republicans was one of the high points of the season.
Do you masterbate in the Subway Amy? No. Do shit in the middle of the street Amy? No, of course you don’t. because you have gotten a hold of yourself.
That is pee your pants funny.
I’ve read some of the comments posted here and am astonished. I feel VEEP is one of THE funniest shows to come out in a long, long time. The writing is flawless, the directing is spot on and the timing and delivery of the actors made me fall in love with it the first time I watched it. JLD couldn’t have found a more perfect role. She pulls off such a perfect self-centered politician, I thought she was parodying Palin at first, but then realized the character was way too smart to be Palin. As a connoisseur of sarcasm, I find myself glued to the television, just waiting for the next smart ass remark. VEEP is hilarious, intelligent, and gives an unprecedented look into the inner workings of government with a very tongue in cheek approach. The Newsroom, however, could easily disappear and I would not miss it. Emily Mortimer’s accent is annoying and I’d rather watch Broadcast News for the twentieth time on VHS. I love Jeff Daniels, but this is not the role for him. He’s too good for that show. He’s surrounded by a lame cast and dull writing. Just my opinion.