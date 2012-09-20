Season finale review: ‘Wilfred’ – ‘Secrets’

A review of the “Wilfred” season finale coming up just as soon as I hear you with a French accent…
For the second year in a row, “Wilfred” closes its season with a very dark episode that leaves Ryan questioning his sanity and the nature of Wilfred like never before. And this was probably even darker than the first season finale, which at least had the running gag about Wilfred and the bubbles. “Secrets” had a few obvious jokes, like Ryan stringing Wilfred along with the story of “Battlestar Galactica,” but mostly it was a series of mysteries: Did Wilfred insert himself into Ryan’s childhood drawing, or did Ryan do it years before Wilfred was born? Is someone framing Ryan, or has he had a complete psychotic break? And does Amanda really also hear Wilfred?
It’s interesting that David Zuckerman would take that approach in both finales, given what he said at Comic-Con about how answers on any kind of mythology-driven show are inevitably unsatisfying. We actually got answers to all of these questions within the boundaries of “Secrets,” but the revelation that Ryan did draw Wilfred way back when only, in true “Lost” fashion, opens up many more questions – and all but necessitates multiple Dwight Yoakam appearances next season.(*)
(*) Technically, the show hasn’t been renewed yet, but FX president John Landgraf has said it’s just a matter of making deals work for everybody, and I’m assuming it will happen sometime in the next couple of months.
And what I think made “Secrets” work as a satisfying, if not especially humorous, end of the season is that Elijah Wood is so good, and so expressive, as Ryan, that I do genuinely care about his emotional plight even as it involves his possibly toxic, probably delusional friendship with an Australian guy in a dog suit. And it helped that Allison Mack was so convincing and enthusiastic in her mania.
I also found it interesting that we didn’t get what I assumed was the inevitable moment where Ryan tries to disrupt the wedding. He accepted last week that Jenna was going to marry Drew, and that would be that. With Amanda now out of the picture, I’ll be curious to see if his attraction to the now-married Jenna resurfaces next season, or if the show is moving on from that along with Ryan – and, if so, what role Jenna plays on the show other than as Wilfred’s owner.
Because of a lot of travel and other activities this summer, I wound up watching this season in a more fragmented way than the first. So it’s hard for me to hold the two up and declare one better than the other. But I was satisfied, and am looking forward to more, assuming everyone eventually signs a contract.
What did everybody else think, about both the finale and the second season as a whole?
The blue house in the kid’s drawing was also seen in Ryan’s dream in the premiere and again in the hallway outside Amanda’s apartment in last week’s episode. Is it possible that these are Inception style clues that Ryan is still living within a dream? If so, he could snap out of the dream next season and the story could be reset to pretty much anything.
I’m so sad to think Amanda/Allison Mack won’t return. Amanda added a lot of lightness and charm in her scenes with Ryan. I’ll cling to any bit of hope that she might return like Bruce did somehow.
Assuming there is an answer to any questions in this show: I’m going with Amanda made up the thing about talking to Wilfred the instant Ryan said it, to prove to him that they belong together. And, Ryan’s been talking to Wilfred on and off all his life, but keeps forgetting it and “re-meeting” him.
I liked this years finale more than last years. I actually prefer the darker tone. I still found it really funny. The scene at the end when they are sitting outside smoking and wilfred made that “Vegas” comment just killed me for some reason. I love the actor who plays wilfred, he’s so funny and his delivery is great. I’m surprised to hear there’s a mythology to the show, I figured they were just going along and throwing whatever crazy stuff they felt like in there. Good to know though.
Reply to comment…
I also like the very dark tone of this episode and I liked the 2nd season very much overall. I really like the fact that as Ryan seems somewhat comfortable with his own insanity, things happen that make him (and us) realize he is only scratching the surface. This is one of my favorite shows!
Jason Gann plays Wilfred. He created and still writes and produces. He should be nominated for an Emmy next year for one of these roles.
The Season 1 finale, with its’ OMG basement moment confirmed for the audience that, even though we’ve had a few laughs along the way: this guy is really mentally ill. All jokes aside: dude is sick. Thus paving the way for the much darker Season 2.
Now with this Season 2 finale and the appearance of Wilfred in a childhood painting, we see just how long Ryan has been mentally ill. That in fact, Wilfred has likely always been there. The writers are leaving us all kinds of clues as to how mentally ill Ryan truly is. So perfectly played out by Elijah.
And of course, who else would fall in love with a crazy guy….but an equally crazy girl? Neither character is capable of having and sustaining a normal romantic relationship. Ryan needs to be on his own to make any true progress.
But the really interesting thing, and why I loved this finale so much, is the question Wilfred asked of Ryan, “why am I here?” Whereas up till now, it’s been Ryan asking of Wilfred: “Who are you?” “Why are you here”, and we the audience have been assuming that Wilfred knows the answers to these questions, and is just stringing Ryan along. When in fact, it might be possible – Wilfred has no idea! Ryan invented him; along time ago. But why?
I am hoping that Season 3 will explore that question next.
I liked this season a lot, but was disappointed in the finale. There were far too many references to Ryan’s dad, only for him to not show up in the finale. I also thought Amanda being crazy and evil came out of nowhere. I did like the revelation that Ryan really did draw Wilfred as a child though. It tied in well with the earlier episode with Ryan’s mom where they painted together, as well as the general premise that this is how Ryan sees Wilfred.
The dying leader shall know the truth of the opera house.
The missing three will give you the five who have come from the home of the thirteenth.
ryan having drawn wilfred when he was kid led to an interesting lome from wilfred if you drew thay picture than idont know what were in for i thought i had all the answers but it seems you do or however it was phrased and also were on a plane with no pilot. now we dont have to obsess over the mythos (though we will) we can just enjoy the ride even if its w/o a pilot
I thought the Amanda part made sense but overall it was poorly executed, it just came out of nowhere.
Having in the past experience with shrink I just want to say that writers do great job with researching. As a kid I was shy but did pretty good socially, I think I had something to do with Asperger’s syndrome, but back then it wasn’t known to masses. Later in my life I had problems with addictions and I got social anxiety to big proportions.
I think the show does great job with questioning Ryan’s state of mind and some of the stuff Wilfred is telling the Ryan feels very familiar.
What I wanted to say is that as a kid I never considered myself mentaly sick, but I had the feeling that I was a bit different than other kids (people who have mental problems usually are born with it and it just activates later in your life, it’s possible to live with it normal and not have any problems so the picture analogy with Wilfred makes total sense). But then I grew up and never thought about it until my condition went bad.
I hope that in the show Jenna will go to her honeymoon and sister will be gone out of the picture leaving Ryan alone so he can rock bottom. Although it depends how long they want to carry it on. I was questioning myself for a long time and it would be boring in the long run on the show so I hope they go with it full business next season.
The show actually isn’t painful to watch, I feel like I’m a bit biased to it since I like a lot of touches they do and I smile. I like great drama or comedy and one of the highlights from my memories was Mad Men’s Roger acid trip. Psychedelics help a lot and it actually saved me a lot of cash.
I thought this season let the audience get way too comfortable with the Ryan-Wilfred dynamic. The plots felt a lot lighter and more traditionally sitcom-ish, whereas a big draw in the first season for me was the darker, uncomfortable nature of the comedy and the uncertainty of Wilfred’s intentions (i.e., the mercy killing episode, where it was still early enough in the game that part of me honestly believed Wilfred WAS a murderer).
I guess it’s inevitable that they couldn’t keep that dynamic going indefinitely, and they’re walking a tightrope. But they set the bar high in the first season (especially the finale), and didn’t really deliver on it this season. Even the second Dwight Yoakum episode ended up being just a bunch of jerking the audience (and Ryan) around. They’re the ones who chose to make this a show about a mentally unstable guy. I wish they wouldn’t ignore that aspect of it 75% of the time.
That being said, the finale was great, and Elijah Wood is phenomenal. My biggest laugh in the finale was Ryan & Wilfred’s exaggerated shuffle down the aisle. Even funnier because the people in the congregation could presumably hear Ryan whispering to the dog.
Go back and watch the scene in the basement after Amanda tells Ryan about Wilfred’s “plan.” Wilfred says, “Without you, I have no purpose.” Followed by Ryan saying, “I feel like I’ve heard that before.” Foreshadowing! Wilfred’s come and gone in Ryan’s life before. This entire season has been about Ryan digging towards an answer of who or what Wilfred is. While there’s no concrete answer yet, the revelation in the photo means Ryan’s hit something.
Prediction: Wilfred disappeared from Ryan’s childhood when his mom was sent away, which gives her character purpose because Wilfred absolutely adores her and there’s a reason. Wilfred will move in with Ryan because Jenna and Drew want to have kids, which makes the wedding meaningful because it gives closure to the Ryan and Jenna dynamic. With Ryan and Wilfred in close quarters, the pair chip away at the answer of who/what Wilfred is and the show centers around its strong point, their relationship.
Remember back to the episode “Truth” and Wilfred’s speech at the end where he foreshadows a really bad event still to come. I think it’s ultimately his disappearance or Ryan’s complete slip into madness. We’re going to meet Ryan’s father – the show’s yet unseen antagonist – and he’ll challenge our protagonists relationship. Either, Ryan chooses to live the life his father forced him to when his mother went away or succumbs to his delusions and lives his life in sequestered from others, but with what he perceives as his only true friend.
I’m not certain of much in this show, but I believe strongly that fans of Wilfred will look back on season two as the catalyst for what’s to come.
this was beyond amazing predictions and theorys.
very brillant of you to be able to put this puzzle peice together!!!!!
When Wilfred Says “Without you i have no purpose” And Ryan says he feels like he’s heard it before it’s because he has. In the season 2 premiere Wilfred said the exact same line while Ryan was dreaming.
I don’t think Ryan is psychotic. Amanda’s condition is the actual proof that she is psychotic. I once asked my Dr. (out of curiosity) how does one know if they are psychotic. He replied, “If you are thinking if your are or not, then you’re not psycho. Psychopaths actually believe that their thoughts are reality. So if they think they can fly they actually believe it.” Amanda is psycho because she actually believed her “Wilfred” as apposed to Ryan’s. Ryan is always going back and forth with Wilfred so my bet is Wilfred is his conscience. We all do it, question ourselves sometimes to where we think we are crazy but we are not. He probably got more aware of his conscience because his mom is mentally sick and his dad being who he is Ryan had to take care of himself.
My money is that season 3 is Ryan discovering something he did as a kid that he kept out of his mind and his conscience is now more severe than ever. Maybe a fire because there is a fire truck in the picture of that picture of Wilfred.
Ryans mom could have drawn that in the picture. Her cat died but in an earlier episode she saw the cat the same way ryan saw wilfred.
I think it’s funny that you bring up lost because Wilfred was explaining to Ryan what was happening one time and Ryan stopped him in a questioning fashion saying really Lost? and Wilfred asked what he thought of how it ended. Then in this finally Ryan did this with battle star gillactica. My thoughts from season 1 episodes 1 and 2 were that Ryan actually is already in a mental institution. The one had anger problems and the other one was socially awkward to a point of mental instability. We then found that Amanda is mentally unstable. Ryan’s sister is always angry because she’s frustrated that ryan just isn’t normal. Also, the picture Ryan finds with the drawing of Wilfred is in the painting spot he sees his mom in her home.
My thing is finding out in the next seasons what Jenna has, What Drew has and what happened with Ryan’s dad that lead to his and his mothers insanity.
It probably has to do with the time he was crying and his sister told him to stop and he wouldn’t.
I thought it was great and can’t wait for the next season. I will be very sad if it turns out that Ryan really is just mentally ill. I think the painting in the end was great and it has something to do with his mom because she saw her cat as a human also. I think it’s also possible that Amanda really did talk to Wilfred just as a different person judging by the way she reacted to him when they first met.
I’m surprised nobody’s asking about that photo developer guy. He asked ryan if wilfred was behaving. That’s what you aak if you’re in chargr of the one who’s supposed to be behaving. Yes and no, yes and no. The whole series is just one long yes and no.