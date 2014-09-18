Season finale review: ‘You’re the Worst’ – ‘Fists and Feet and Stuff’

A quick review of the “You're the Worst” season finale coming up just as soon as my boys expect the trash juice…
A few weeks back, I wrote a column about how “You're the Worst” turned out to be great by treating the emotions of its ridiculous characters as genuine things. If anything, the season only got darker after that, with Gretchen breaking up with Jimmy, the flashbacks revealing how these four miserable characters wound up like this, some major self-destructive behavior from Lindsay, Edgar moving out, etc. (The shift in Jimmy's face – from the optimistic man he used to be to the cynical bastard we know now – after Becca turns down his proposal was by itself enough to make me regret any negative thing I might have written about Chris Geere at the start of the series.)
“Fists and Feet and Stuff” did a nice job of wrapping up various arcs to the season without making it feel like Stephen Falk and company have no more story to tell. (As of this writing, the show – like most of FX's summer lineup – remains in limbo.) Gretchen and Jimmy reunite and agree to move in together, but the latter only because Gretchen burns down her rathole apartment, while it turns out that Jimmy improvised the whole business with the key on the spot. They both really do care for each other, but they're also clearly not ready for this level of commitment.
Meanwhile, Paul rightfully dumps Lindsay, but Becca can't enjoy her kid sister's comeuppance because so many ugly truths come out about her own crappy marriage and feelings for Jimmy. And Lindsay's karaoke rendition of “This Woman's Work” not only gave Kether Donohue a chance to show off some fine singing pipes, but set up a promising arc for a hypothetical season 2 where Edgar is in love with – or thinks he's in love with – Lindsay.
Various running gags of the season were paid off, like the actor posing as Edgar's new English buddy, or Gretchen and Jimmy returning the bookstore owner's cat, but it feels like there's a lot of story still to tell about this group, and with the excellent comic voice the show developed. I hope FX gives us the opportunity to see those stories.
What did everybody else think?
Tremendous. One of the better episodes of tv I’ve seen in awhile. Really hope this show comes back. It’d be nice if a unique “sitcom” could succeed.
I feel the same way about “Married.” I somehow managed to stick with it after being disappointed by the first couple episodes, but it really found a satisfying groove.
I love this show. It is clever, funny, shocking and Kether singing Kate Bush was the icing on the cake.
Kether was AMAZING, and the song was beautiful just like her!!!!!!
I agree that this show is well deserving of another batch of episodes. Gretchen and Jimmy have a dynamic that is not present in any other comedic shows that I have seen, so I would love to see it explored now that they have reluctantly decided to “buy in” to a more traditional relationship.
I also have to say that Edgar is a great character. The PTSD is clearly an influence on him throughout, but the fact that he is more than the peripheral character who is either defined by PTSD or only has PTSD in name only is a great boon for the show.
Alan–is there a normal timeline for FX summer renewals? I know they renewed Tyrant today so would news about YTW be very far behind?
I’m just putting a vote in for this show. It’s fantastic. I hope FX is watching.
I really want this show to come back. I’ve really grown attached to the characters and even though it deals with serious topics I laugh a lot when I watch it. The writing and performances are wonderful.
I like Married a whole bunch, too. I hope FX doesn’t give up on these shows. They are developing into some of the best comedies on TV,
Not a lot left to say, but I love this show!!! Keep it going FOX.
I saw Maureen Ryan’s write up last week and watched the first episodes on line. I have to say that language and sex wise the show goes pretty far out there compared to other shows on FX. This show could almost be on one of the pay channels if they really wanted some nudity.
I will hold my tongue until FX renews this show. I await Alan’s renewal post. Don’t make me wait, FX!
very promising if for no other reasons because both leads are compelling and interesting and flawed. the supporting cast is none to shabby either, in particular kether donohue who is funny just because, a rare trait. i do hope this show comes back, unlike the miserable married. nat and judy are interesting, funny actors and that show did everything to make them as unlikable as possible. mission accomplished.
I REALLY want this show to come back. Fingers remain crossed.
The “revelation” sequence during the latter half of the episode was great, and Gretchen’s accepting of Jimmy’s non-proposal was both sweet and hilarious.
Stephen Falk and the actors gave all of the characters, except maybe the kid and Gretchen’s assistant such amazing depth.
I have rewatched all of the episodes several times.
I really hope this gets a second season.
One of the best new shows on t.v. It’s wonderfully quirky and I hope fox gives it at least another season, along with “Married”. Fox has done really well in giving us some wonderful programming the last several years and I sincerely hope the keep it up ( that’s what she said)!! Love love love this show (and “Married” TOO!)
I love this show and really, really hope I get to see a season 2 but mostly I just cannot get over the fact that it took me 10 episodes to realise that Becca is Avatar Korra! It is seriously tempting to re-watch the whole season so I can close my eyes during Becca’s scenes and geek out.
OH MY GOD I LOVE THIS SHOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is one of the few shows that I literally can not wait the whole for it to be on again. Each and every episode, there is always something said or done by a character that makes me just laugh out loud at. Its a little crude, a little rude, a little shocking somewhat at times even, but its always f*cking real! And AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Kether Donohue singing “This woman’s work” was absolutely beautiful, and so is she!!!!
AMAZING!!!
I’ve been watching these two shows from the outset… I won’t be heartbroken if they don’t return … but I HOPE they do. I feel essentially the same about both dark(?) comedies… certain individual scenes & the two leads in each show really keep me going from week to week.
But when other characters take over, both half-hours wane a bit. Jimmy & Gretchen give us a modern day version of “War of the Roses”, and both are MAGIC; the primary couple in “MARRIED” is terrific… I marvel that Judy Greer can be so whiny and look sooo haggard, but still get a rise out of me… At times I wish they’d give us the JG who’s in the “Framily” commercial, gleefully saying “Taco’s !!” (hahaaa) … and lastly, I’d like to see some of the NUDITY return to both shows — I considered it a low blow for them to tease us with it in the beginning, then take it away !!
8-) !
best cleavage since “Buffalo 66” and hosing off after doing the UPS guy was hysterical
I thought Gretchen hosed off after a running pooping incident?
It was a pooping incident; she even mentions it later in the ep.
One of the biggest surprises of the year. So glad I took a chance on this show.
Oh… and Lindsay is a cockaholic. LOL
I love this show. One of the things I especially love are the small things that the show pays attention to that I find funny. In last night’s episode the slow progression of Becca’s husband on trash juice. By the time of the baby announcement his face and clothes are stained with trash juice, which you gradually see increase over the course of the party. Or on the Sunday Funday episode Edgar and Lindsey trying to fly the kite in the background of Gretchen and Jimmy’s discussion on the park bench.
I like this show, but what does it say about me that I wish it was darker? Lol.
The finale was a brilliant end to the season, and to what’s hopefully only the first chapter of the best romantic comedy that I’ve seen (on TV or in film) in a long time. For a show that I had little to no interest in when it first premiered, I find it fairly amazing just how hard I had fallen for You’re the Worst by the end. The writing is absolutely terrific – smart, sweet, and wickedly funny. And I’m extremely impressed with the cast, pretty much all of whom I was unfamiliar prior to seeing their work in this show. In fact, before Thomas Middleditch from “Silicon Valley” turned up in Episode 5, literally the only person I recognized from something else was the actress who played the bookstore manager, a.k.a the freaking Progressive Insurance lady (and Marge from the early seasons of Mad Men). But that ultimately didn’t matter – and perhaps even helped – because by the end, I was fully invested in Jimmy, Gretchen, Edgar, and Lindsay (who, in another surprise, may well be my favorite character). Major props to Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges, and Kether Donohue – I certainly know who they are now.
In a strange way, You’re the Worst followed a similar path to Hannibal in gaining my esteem. The subject matter seemed derivative and unappealing, and the promos did nothing to spark my interest. Yet enough critics (Andy Greenwald at first, followed by Alan and Mo Ryan) started singing the show’s praises that I decided to catch up, and I’m very glad that I did. In a summer TV landscape that I, at least, found to be fairly sparse, You’re the Worst quickly became one of my favorite shows and a strong contender for the best new comedy of the year (its only real competition at this point in my mind would be the aforementioned Silicon Valley).
I’m aware that FX hasn’t renewed the show yet, and that the ratings aren’t good (although I have no idea what the L+3, L+7, L+Whatever ratings look like). If this was it for You’re the Worst, then it went out on a high note. But I hope that FX will give the show another chance. Stephen Falk and these characters have a lot more story to tell.
Due to Alan and other critics like Mo Ryan saying they liked it, I gave this show a chance in recent days. It’s a lot of fun, I hope it gets renewed.
I also really like Slothrust’s theme song. Very cool. I don’t think I’ll get sick of it.
My favorite new show of this year, excellent work done creating these characters and their world. I love that they are all flawed in different ways that are honest and genuine, so very unlike most TV characters.
Chris Geere nailed this episode. Aside from the big speeches, Jimmy laughing as Gretchen runs away embarrassed and him slapping Paul on the back after he tells off Lindsay were two awesome little character moments.
After finishing the first season, I agree that it’s very good and 100% am behind it getting a second season. Having said that I have a little nitpick or two.
I preferred the characters from the first 2 episodes, there seemed to be a highly acerbic and sharp show going on there. But as it went on everyone became so nice, and by the end the leads were not far off the standard modern era rom-com couple.
I also wonder if the series might have been better served with fewer wacky characters. If there was more of a realistic edge to things. By the time our leading lady was getting humped by the bouncer, there was no sense of realism at all – it just seemed like two actors doing a pantomime that neither one for a second believed.
But despite all that I liked it a ton, the good far out weighed the iffy. I have a feeling the studio sent notes down to ask them to soften everything up, and that the creator left to his own devices might have done something with more bite to it. I mean let’s face it, after we got to know him our lead guy was not even remotely bad, much less the worst at anything. He was just a misunderstood puppy dog.
When is the next episode coming out?
Around next July. If we’re lucky and get a 2nd season.
I worry that this show will be canceled just like another brilliant, dark comedy that was one of FX’s first: Starved.
I love this show. I sincerely hope it is renewed. The show has an incredibly unique voice, unlike anything else on television. The characters are all so absurdly messed up. But wickedly, outrageously funny. Sharply written and deliciously DIRTY. I laughed out loud several times during EVERY episode.
i started watching this show because, let’s face it, tv is currently very grim. there is nothing good to watch at all this summer except thank god project runway finally came on and some reruns of other shows i love to watch. a friend recommended “you’re the worst” since my sense of humor lines right up with the group on this show. i binge watched it-addict behavior in everything i do. now i have to wait until season 2 comes on in september and then wait for the next episode, week to week. i was bowled over by “lindsay’s” rendition of “this woman’s work”. my god-i kept rewinding that part over and over-i must have watched it 54 times. remarkable-she is a fine actress but boy can that woman sing too. i too think there is great promise for the story line between her and gerald. it should be very entertaining. i am so happy the kitty made it back to the bookstore-i was worried about that i must say.