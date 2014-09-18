Season finale review: ‘You’re the Worst’ – ‘Fists and Feet and Stuff’

A quick review of the “You're the Worst” season finale coming up just as soon as my boys expect the trash juice…

A few weeks back, I wrote a column about how “You're the Worst” turned out to be great by treating the emotions of its ridiculous characters as genuine things. If anything, the season only got darker after that, with Gretchen breaking up with Jimmy, the flashbacks revealing how these four miserable characters wound up like this, some major self-destructive behavior from Lindsay, Edgar moving out, etc. (The shift in Jimmy's face – from the optimistic man he used to be to the cynical bastard we know now – after Becca turns down his proposal was by itself enough to make me regret any negative thing I might have written about Chris Geere at the start of the series.)

“Fists and Feet and Stuff” did a nice job of wrapping up various arcs to the season without making it feel like Stephen Falk and company have no more story to tell. (As of this writing, the show – like most of FX's summer lineup – remains in limbo.) Gretchen and Jimmy reunite and agree to move in together, but the latter only because Gretchen burns down her rathole apartment, while it turns out that Jimmy improvised the whole business with the key on the spot. They both really do care for each other, but they're also clearly not ready for this level of commitment.

Meanwhile, Paul rightfully dumps Lindsay, but Becca can't enjoy her kid sister's comeuppance because so many ugly truths come out about her own crappy marriage and feelings for Jimmy. And Lindsay's karaoke rendition of “This Woman's Work” not only gave Kether Donohue a chance to show off some fine singing pipes, but set up a promising arc for a hypothetical season 2 where Edgar is in love with – or thinks he's in love with – Lindsay.

Various running gags of the season were paid off, like the actor posing as Edgar's new English buddy, or Gretchen and Jimmy returning the bookstore owner's cat, but it feels like there's a lot of story still to tell about this group, and with the excellent comic voice the show developed. I hope FX gives us the opportunity to see those stories.

What did everybody else think?