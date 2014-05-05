Season premiere review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ’11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m./12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.’

Jack Bauer is back. I published an advance review of the “24: Live Another Day” premiere this morning, and I have some spoiler-y thoughts on these first two episodes coming up just as soon as we sit the whole thing out in Greenland…
My plan is to cover “Live Another Day” weekly, depending on what travel and summer vacation allows, but I haven't yet decided whether it'll be full-fledged reviews, short talkbacks to prompt discussion, or something in between. But this is definitely an experiment worth discussing. And since I wrote so much about these two episodes this morning, let's go straight to the bullet points:
* The premiere does a very good job of both reintroducing Jack while not letting him overshadow the introduction of a host of new characters. Jack gets to kick ass early, then is silent for half the episode, because everyone trusts Kiefer Sutherland to have enough screen presence to not need dialogue, and because everyone else's reaction to Jack tells us a lot about him. And anyone who knew the old show even a little would have understood everything about Jack's plan the second they saw Chloe being subjected to enhanced interrogation by the swell guys from Special Activities.
* Though Howard Gordon has always insisted to me that “24” is more of a thriller than an action show, they still do action exceptionally well, whether Jack's capture in the warehouse, his liberation of Chloe, or the shootout in the housing project where too many factions get involved at once, therefore allowing the real bad guys to slip away.
* Though I didn't especially miss Audrey, I do enjoy watching old pro William Devane work, especially playing a character who isn't at the top of his game but wants everyone to think he is. I fear that at a certain point, Heller's memory loss is going to turn into a cheap plot device, allowing Mark or some other shady character to get away with something that a POTUS with all his faculties intact wouldn't allow. But Devane's very good here; in the scene in hour two where Heller demands to formally address Parliament, I noted, “William Devane smiling is a wonderful thing.”
* As drone pilot and terrorist patsy Chris Tanner, future “Star Wars” hero John Boyega isn't so great with the American accent, but he has good screen presence despite that. And the show's collection of British actors playing American gets varied results as a whole. Some are good (Ross McCall, as Mark's aide, got a lot of practice in “Band of Brothers,” and Australian Yvonne Strahovski has been doing a good American accent for years), and some are not, and some are distracting because they're currently playing British on another show (like Colin Salmon on “Arrow”). But I give the show a whole lot of wiggle room based on the excellent casting of Stephen Fry as the Prime Minister.
* As noted in the review, a lot of the characters are presented as dumb in order to make Strahovski's Kate seem more impressive. And while some shorthand is required, Benjamin Bratt's Steve Navarro already seems like an idiot who will be in need of replacement by hour 7 or 8. And though he doesn't come across as dumb like Steve does, Mark seems to exist solely to cause trouble for Jack, all in the name of “protecting” Audrey (read: making sure she never again sees the love of her life).
* I'd rather not get too deep into the show's politics, given the usual No Politics rule here on the blog. But I do think these episodes do a good job of situating Jack and Chloe into a landscape more closely resembling the one we live in now, versus the one that existed around season 2 or 3. To an extent, drones and Edward Snowden are being co-opted in the same way fear of Jihadist terror was on the old show, but it doesn't feel jarring that Jack is operating in this strange new world, especially since he's meant to be an embarrassing reminder of an earlier era.
What did everybody else think? Did the show feel fresh after four years away? (Or, if you gave up before the end, longer?) Or did you roll your eyes at the same kinds of characters and plot devices as before?
I’ve been always thought it would be interesting to see where a post-Homeland 24 would fit… before that show also went off the rails.
Now, I’m just happy to have a thriller/action show back. The premiere was entertaining enough, with a new setting and format that I hope works. I’m definitely more satisfied with this now than I would’ve with a Season 9 in 2010 or the movie that never happened.
Am I the only one who got more of a Julian Assange vibe than Snowden from the dude who was in Prince of Thieves?
Solid overall. It was a tad distracting trying to remind myself I wasn’t watching Sarah Walker, especially when everyone kept saying “intercept” in her first few scenes and I kept thinking they were saying “intersect.”
Yeah, that was definitely more Assange than Snowden. I’m not sure why the latter is the name that keeps being tossed around.
I’m kind of glad I didn’t read too much into the cast before watching it, Fry and Michelle Fairley were a nice surprise. Strahovski is still Strahovski, which is never bad because she’s great. Throw in a little technobabble and I can pretend Chuck is back too.
Also: Jack’s last line of the episode was “Dammit!”. I bet Sutherland saved it until the end on purpose.
Ha! I noticed that about Jack’s last line, too. I had to chuckle at that.
My *lone* problem with Yvonne is her character being named Kate. Day 2’s female lead was another blonde named Kate. Also, her traitor husband is named Adam … which was Zachary Quinto’s character’s name on Day 3. Really, they couldn’t come up with some *new* names?
He also said Damn it very softly when he was trying to wake up Chloe. Sure it wasn’t his aggressive Damn it but it still counted as a shot.
It also means the return of my favorite game: spot Strahovski’s accent slips. It’s one of the better American accents from non-Americans, but some vowel sounds (watch for long i’s) trip her up and it always make me laugh.
Not a terribly interesting character for her though, which is sad.
Not interesting *yet*, but she certainly could be if she turns out to be a mole. (By “24” logic, Kate’s the least likely suspect given that her husband was already outed as a traitor.)
Strahovski almost always messes up the word “our” and did so again here. Yet she didn’t mess up on “Bauer.” Go figure.
I think it’s too early to judge any of the characters, since this is 24. Tony Almeida was pretty unlikable during season 1 and emerged into a fan favorite. There was so much focus on Kate’s backstory in these episodes. But she’ll be back in the field and hopefully kicking butt from here on out.
A great move would be to make her husband’s traitorous actions seem like just backstory to introduce her frame of mind and standing in the department, but then later reveal that what he did is tied into the events of the show.
Me too! (re: Kate). For some reason, when she first appeared, I thought “she looks familiar” and because I was watching 24, I thought of Kate Warner, and then when the co-worker addressed her as “Kate” I jumped right to that conclusion. I think a lot of it is that she has a similar hair-style. I immediately latched onto that identity and spent the first few minutes wondering what backstory brought her into the CIA (particularly as the sister of a terrorist), while admitting that with a dozen years having passed, it was more probable than Kim’s employment in CTU.
I didn’t realize who she really was being played by (thinking that the other actress looked pretty damn good for her age) until Strahovski’s name appeared in the credits, then it was “Duh!” What’s worse, is the last two days I was having a Netflix-binge on “Chuck”.
Kate is just one of those names TV shows love so much that it’s not surprising to see it repeat over nine seasons & 13 years. The actor who played Christian Shepherd on “Lost” was also on “24” and on one, his daughter Kate, had a love interest named Jack, and on the other, his son Jack had a love interest named Kate.
This is “jack back”. Agree, Alan, Jack Bauer does not need to say anything in the first part of the show–we know him. There were a few moments I felt a rush of previous excellent 24 seasons. I’m hooked. I also was very pleased with the way Michelle Fairley was slowly revealed as the villain. Welcome back.
I was a big fan of “24” when it was on the air (I even loved seasons 7 and 8), but that said, I was ready for the show to end when it did. I was a bit leery when LAD was announced, thinking the miniseries would have too much of a “been there, done that” feel. And that’s pretty much how this played for me. After eight years of watching the show, I had pretty much every character and plot point called out before they even happened for the first 90 minutes. Been there, done that.
I especially agree about Bratt and Donovan’s characters (love Tate Donovan, though).
HOWEVER. Jack is still a boss, the Jack-Chloe duo is still great, and once the wheels of the plot started spinning (as they did in the last half hour), this show is entertaining as hell. As Alan noted, the drone/hacker stuff gives the show the great political edge it’s always had.
If this were a 24-episode season of the show, I think I’d check out. With the short run, though? Sure. Bring on 10 more Jack Bauer Power Hours.
Yeah, I agree. I’ve seen every episode of the show and in theory was excited to have Jack back. But once the show started I realized I didn’t really care that much about it and it quickly became a laundry folder. Apparently four years wasn’t really enough time for me to overcome the fatigue that had set in the by end of the series.
The idea that there are 10 more episodes is far more appealing than if there were 22 on deck.
“I give the show a whole lot of wiggle room based on the excellent casting of Stephen Fry as the Prime Minister.”
I give it even more for casting Michelle Fairley (a.k.a. Lady Catelyn Stark) as the villainess! As for Colin Salmon, I’m less distracted by him having been on “Arrow” (which he’s no longer on) than I am with him having played M’s right-hand man during all of the Pierce Brosnan-era Bond films.
I have one continuity issue: the last time we saw Chloe, she had taken over as head of CTU New York. But then she was apparently arrested for helping Jack escape? (when she really *didn’t*, and if she *had* she could’ve easily — with her skill-set — erased all evidence of it) I’m curious to hear what she’s “been through”; did something dire happen to Morris and Prescott??
Anyway, I’m liking it so far, and have most definitely noticed it has *far* less filler than before, even versus previous season premieres. I’m not crazy about the Heller-with-Alzheimer’s subplot, considering he was such a great (and realistically powerful) character originally. I also fear this will be used as a not-terribly-inventive plot device.
I assumed her leadership of CTUNY was only interim. Her absolute lack of political skills (as in the case of George Mason or Bill Buchanan or the various inept hacks like Hastings or Driscoll) or administration-patrons (which Jack and Tony had in Palmer) would led to her replacement in no time flat.
As far as helping Jack, it was probably something she did in the meantime. Or maybe the vindictive powers that be made an example of her for turning off the surveillance at the end of the finale.
Favorite part was when the getaway guy pulled back the ladder that he used to get Chloe and Jack out of the hole he blew up. You know, CTU is closing in on you, but have you ever seen the cost of ladders at Lowes?
I lost track of all the characters over the years. I felt a little lost. To be honest, I didn’t even remember how things were left with Jack.
I hope this last line doesn’t violate the no politics rule, but since Alan addresses it here and in the season preview…I don’t agree that both sides of the coin are represented. Chloe might give lip service to the Snowden/transparency side odd the argument, but then she’s utterly speechless when Jack says “you’re too smart for that”. That seems to have always been the m.o. of this show. Some people question Jack’s methods, but those people are wrong.
That’s pretty, well, borderline on the no-politics thing. I’d reserve judgment until we find out what drove Chloe into becoming a “Snowden.”
They pulled up the ladder so Kate couldn’t follow them up
the show was great it was good to see jack and CHloe back.the one thing i did not care for was Heller memory loss i like his character a lot
Did I miss what Chloe “went through” and why they are both in London? Help!
There was a vague reference to Chloe having to go through some intense interrogation regarding Jack’s whereabouts after she helped him disappear at the end of season 8. I’m guessing that is what led to her releasing 10,000 government documents and going all Lisbeth Salander
I thought this was total fun. 24 is better at providing a certain kind of thrill than any of its offspring, from Homeland to Strike Back. I’m sure it will be incoherent and infuriating by episode seven or eight or so, but for now, it’s great to have Jack and Chloe back.
Very nice to have this back and firing on all cylinders. I really hope Jack tells Chloe she looks like fucking pudgy raccoon at some point, but other than that, I’m loving it. They should have cut the run time to 12 hours from the beginning. Not a lot of fat on this season. If this were a normal season, Jack would have been present for about 28 minutes of both combined hours and we would already be hip deep in time waster bullshit at this point. Glad to see they’re focusing it on Jack and keeping the side characters where they belong.
I agree with Alan that the show relies on characters acting dumb to move things along and found it pretty annoying. There are other shows that do the same thing but not to this degree. The Blacklist’s Cooper and Ressler can be pretty clueless and/or obstinate but they aren’t this aggressively dumb and the show doesn’t rely on those traits to make Keen look better by comparison. Casting Bratt and Donovan compounds this effect because we’ve seen both of them play these exact characters before.
For all of the talk of Chloe’s Girl With The Dragon Tattoo look, I am surprised that Jack’s ink wasn’t mentioned. Are those runes? Has he been hiding out in the Norwegian Death Metal scene?
Nice to see Jack’s Magical Murse of Tricks make an appearance. This one is decidedly less fashion-forward than its precursors but hopefully the writers filled it with a few wonderful toys.
Without breaking the no politics rule, I have a few thoughts about how the show has adapted and how it is using the UK setting:
– Prime Minister Stephen Fry! I love this casting choice. It immediately gives the audience a feel for what kind of PM he is but still leaves open the possibility for a dramatic shift in how he regards Heller and the US.
– The idea of a US president going up against a full session of parliament is just wonderful. Anyone who has caught the PM’s Question Time on CSPAN knows that the UK Prime Minister doesn’t receive the same deference in parliament that the US president does when speaking to congress. This was the one time I liked how Donovan was used. It is also nice to see the show raising the stakes for characters in a way that doesn’t totally rely on Jack. President Heller could rise to the occasion or utterly fail and bring an end to the special relationship the US and UK have had since World War I.
– The idea that China could pressure Europe to force the US to withdraw its presence by sending their fleet on a world tour is one of the more ridiculous things that 24 has ever tried to pull. International Relations scholars generally agree that China is becoming a Great Power but with only a single aircraft carrier they still only aspire to having a blue water navy. This is more than knit-picking, it is laughably bad.
– That said, the argument can be made that there probably are ways that China could exert pressure on Europe, just as Russia has done in shaping the reaction to its recent actions in the Ukraine. Economic interactions are as relevant to these interactions as pure military strength. Films like Three Days of the Condor and Network and more recently Syriana have explored these issues with real depth and nuance. I certainly don’t expect 24 to do the same but in its early seasons it was judicious about glossing over specific details like these. In season two Jack was able to prevent a war between the US and three Middle Eastern countries. We didn’t need to which ones and the show was better because it didn’t tell us.
– The choice to make Chloe a hacktivist has drawn some criticism already and it is natural that people will see it as a commentary on Wiki leaks and Edward Snowden but after watching these two episodes my hopes were raised somewhat. Michael Wincott is a really interesting choice to play Adrian Cross as is the decision to bring in Michelle Fairley as someone operating in the same world. There is at the very least the possibility that the uninspired back and forth between Jack and Chloe about her decision to join with Cross could lead to something interesting about the difference between cyber terrorism and hacktivism and the different sorts of threats each pose to governments.
The show felt roughly as bad as it did in the end years. The trope that really annoys me at this point is that invariably, there is only one thing to be done by Jack at any given moment in time.
The trope that annoyed me is Jack being right, but no one believing him except for one rogue agent who defies orders to help him. I get the show ended with Jack being a fugitive, so maybe it was inevitable here, but I feel like we’ve seen that done 1,000 times on this show.
Underling withholds vital info from his superior (or president): check. Jack is captured and escapes within one episode: check. Initial villain offed because he’s no longer needed: check. CIA/CTU/FBI persona non grata figuring things out before their boss and getting re-instated to the dismay of erstwhile employee: check.
It will be very hard for the 24 crew to come up with anything new (short of killing Jack or perhaps Chloe), but its still a good formula.
Very much enjoyed seeing one of the most terrifying menaces in tv history, Chris Partlow, show up as a law man.
I expected more of a reboot than it was. New creative choices and something different. Instead they were like random episodes from any season of the show.
First two hours were a good mix of the new and all the old standby stuff. It was both good and ridiculous, not necessarily in that order, but I’ll stick around — previously, I checked out of seasons 3 and 6 when the plots got too grim/stupid, but I’ll stick around for this redux, at least for now.
Best part for me : How Jack is so Superior to other agents : Every agent is trying to kill him on every opportunity on the other hand Jack while being hunted is still only wounding the opponents.
Super JACK is back.
Surprised by the positive reception to the premiere. I thought it was terrible. Can’t really articulate why but just really predictable, formulaic – not that 24 hasn’t always been that way, but when you’ve seen it this many times, it gets pretty old. Worst part was the female jack(Kate) , who was annoying and predictable, just a recycled network tv actor – didn’t help that I’ve seen Dexter. IMO the would improve 1000x by killing her off. Not a fan of bringing Audrey back either, though she was good in seasons 4 and 5. As long as they don’t bring Kim back…
Maybe I’m biased since I was expecting to dislike it(barely got through season 7 and couldn’t get past the first ~3 episodes of season 8.) Either way, definitely felt like I wasted two hours last night and that they’re ruining one of the greatest shows of all time.
I only wish Stephen Fry’s prime minister had been named Melchett.
“24” hasn’t lost a step.
So glad you’ll be doing weekly posts on this. I thought these were two solid yet not spectacular episodes of the series. Where it was most excellent was in its setups – Chloe being a terrorist, filling in the blanks of Jack’s last four years, Heller on the decline.
Jack’s introduction was terrific and the action setpieces were at the show’s usual sterling level. I appreciated the show naturally feeling contemporary as you noted with the drone strikes and leaked information. And I thought the new cast all made a great first impression.
The slight variations – change in graphics, cold open, “11:06 AM” – all made the show feel just the right amount of different.
I’m a massive 24 fan and felt this was a good enough quality for it to operate at. But I am still waiting for something to justify the resurrection of the series, whether it be a season of the highest quality, a story that feels vital or a commentary on the current political landscape. I have no problem that the show hasn’t gotten there yet, but I will be disappointed if it falls short of that. That said, there are 10 more episodes for it to get there.
I hope Mark will grow on us just like Paul Raines did in season 4 and that he’s not just here to cause trouble for Jack. I do think this will happen because Mark is not a classic bad guy like your average terrorist.
I thought Yvonne Strahovski gave a good performance, especially since these were just the introductory episodes. Now that they’ve gotten the backstory out of the way and she’s actually in the field, she should get even more interesting. Some of the previews showed her doing some pretty awesome stuff.
Overall, this was a way better first two episodes for her than Dexter, and almost as good as her first two Chuck episodes. From what I remember, most of the Chuck fans weren’t totally sold on Strahovski until the 4th episode (Wookie), so she’s probably ahead of pace here.
I was annoyed by Kate’s voice. She ended each sentence with a tentative tone instead of sounding authoritative. She’s no Agent Walker!
Sarah Walker was an amazing character, but I’m glad Yvonne isn’t playing Kate as a carbon copy of Sarah.
Remember Kate’s in a weird place for this show–her husband was a double agent. Imagine how Sarah would sound if it turned out Chuck was selling secrets to the Chinese (a ridiculous thought, but bear with me). She probably wouldn’t trust herself either, and her voice would reflect that.
Fair points for sure. Despite my initial thoughts, I will give her a chance. Enjoy the show !
I am very excited that this show is back, and I was very happy with the first 2 episodes. It did a good job of establishing the characters and was a genuinely exciting 2 hours of television. I was definitely fatigued with the show at the end of its run; but 4 years off has done a lot of good.
I really enjoyed the first 2 episodes. I binge watched every other season but I think I’ll watch this season every week. 10 weeks isn’t much, and maybe even less if they double up the finale.
Wonder if they’ll do the typical 24 thing of having a bad guy/gal in both the CIA and the Administration?…. In the past with 24 episodes to deal with you needed multiple bads and big bads to kill off and introduce, I’d like to see them stick to the one antagonist the whole way. Fun start!
Interesting comeback, but far from brilliant. I get the feeling everyone (viewers, actors and production team) is getting too old for this. The themes are pretty much reused and recycled; Torture as an acceptable policy for information extraction, is not so acceptable when the good guys are subject to it.
The London setting matches with a low budget 24 this “live another day” seems to be.
This probably explains why they failed to launch the movie.
Still, for now seems to have a story interesting enough to keep it going, with updated elements like a Wikileaks based organization and a mentor which is a Julian Assange lookalike, whose actions are questionable, like the real one.
There’s also the black hat hacker, but there’s no news there. We’ve seen this plot before and the lack of originality is where this 24 begins to fail.
I was irritated with Bratt’s character – or rather, with the writers, who seem to fall back on stupid decisions from otherwise smart people in order to advance the plot or create faux-conflict. It happened Sunday night on Mr. Selfridge (yeah, still watching) – Lady Mae bursts in to tell Mrs. Selfridge of her husband’s plot to ruin Selfridge, and the good woman takes umbrage and orders her out of the house. Without getting any details. ?????????
Come on guys, the whole thing was too lame… I am sorry but it was impossible for me to get into the supposedly real feel of the show:
First, Jack is in a top security place of the CIA in London, but there are no cameras there, so, sure, he can just knock everyone out and nobody notices.
Also, Kate doesn’t think twice to knock down the security man escorting her out… this is the wife of a terrorist! Its a miracle that she is still walking freely, if she pulls that kind of thing up, she would be sent to guantanamo in a sec in real life…
Let’s forget about the ridiculous escape from the CIA underground spot by using A BAZOOKA that destroys de exact spot of the asphalt but doesn’t do any structural damage that could trap Jack under tons of debris (!!!),
are we supposed to believe that the CIA cannot follow one truck ??
Also London is full of CCTV, but CIA can’t use them to find Chloe and Jack through face recognition software?
Nope, Jack can just leave her still drugged up in the middle of the city, no problem.
Another unbelievable thing: Chloe goes to the projects and hooks up to the CCTV to guide Jack… Who is watching this CCTV in the first place? Why doesn’t anyone notice there are guys with guns running around there!?
Also there is no cameras in the drone’s operator room.. come on…
All this, in top of the already mentioned stupidity of mayor characters, only useful to move the plot…
This series has become really bad….
Sorry– it sucks. Not because of politics or violence or any of that. The reason I really, really liked the original is because it did something almost no other TV show or movie I’ve seen has ever done— it moved the plot forward by people being smart and doing the smart thing and assuming the audience was also smart enough to follow— (only Jack’s daughter acted the foil, always doing the dumbest thing possible)—- this new version goes back to the old Hollywood manipulation— the plot is moved along by the majority of characters being stupid and doing the stupid thing— only one character, of course, sees what’s happening and the audience gets to identify with that character and feel superior to the “dumb” characters who stumble along. How disappointing.