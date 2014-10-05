Season premiere review: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ – ‘Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl’

A quick review of tonight's “Bob's Burgers” coming up just as soon as I sing about having a head for business and a bod for sin(*)…
I don't really have anything insightful to say on the subject of “Word Hard or Die Trying, Girl.” It represents so much of what Loren Bouchard and company do well, particularly in how it blends their love of both musical parody and the pop culture of the 1980s with the manic enthusiasm of Gene and Louise (or the more elliptical enthusiasm of Tina) to create something weird and wonderful and hilarious. Of course Gene's “Die Hard” musical is terrible. Of course his rival's “Working Girl” musical is even worse. Yet they and the show throw themselves into the concept – and into the outstanding improvised mash-up of the two plays at the end – like it's the greatest idea anyone has ever had, which is how it ultimately feels.
Mainly, I wanted to acknowledge the genius of “Bob's Burgers” when I had the chance. Like James Poniewozik, I tend to save the show as a treat to watch after I've cleaned my plate of things I have to watch for work – and since the plate is so rarely clean, it often takes me weeks or months before I've scene certain episodes. (But those mini-marathon days are the best.) FOX made this one available in advance, and I of course couldn't resist the Gen X pandering, which gave me an opportunity to shine a brief light on the best of FOX's current animated comedies. So much fun.
What did everybody else think?
(*) Also, the episode made me think back on the very strange career arc of Melanie Griffith, who got a lot of critical buzz from “Something Wild,” then became a huge movie star – and an Oscar nominee – for “Working Girl,” before the moviegoing public decided that they really only liked her in that one role. It was brief, but for those seven seconds where she says the famous line to Harrison Ford, she was everything. I wonder if she'll be watching this episode at some point, and maybe even ponder staging her own musical version. I suppose she'd have to play the Sigourney Weaver role, though.
Was it me, or did Fox forget to run the opening sequence?
I doubt they “forgot”; they most likely cut it because the actual epsiode ran long.
I didn’t start watching “Bob’s Burgers” until late into the second season. I watched the pilot when it first came out, but did not keep watching. I don’t know what brought me back to it, (perhaps it was positive reviews here, like what brought me back to Parks and Rec way back when?), but now I absolutely love this show and don’t miss an episode. I’ll even go back and watch repeats of some of my favorites when I need a “pick me up”.
Glad to read the opener for this season gets a strong thumbs up.
And a real Carly Simon vocal at the end! It’s such a sweet show, it deserves a long and fruitful future.
Thanks for taking the time to write this. It’s a great show, right?
Forget Melanie Griffith – they got Carly Simon! Carly usually is happy to sit on Martha’s Vineyard and cash her royalty checks. Sometimes somebody talks her into doing a movie. But even Carly knows a superior show like Bob’s Burgers when she sees one.
Impressive Carly Simon fact: Carly Simon and Bruce Springsteen are the only artists to win an Oscar for a song written, composed and performed entirely by one person. Every voice you hear on Let The River Run is Carly Simon’s. Every instrument is played by Carly Simon. Rather a cool trick.