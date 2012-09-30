Season premiere review: ‘Dexter’ – ‘Are You?’

I posted my review of the new season of “Dexter” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Given the unhappiness so many “Dexter” fans had with the last season (if not the last two, or even three of the last four), were you satisfied enough with how the show dealt with the Deb/Dexter cliffhanger to put those bad feelings aside? Or are you always going to feel skeptical about the show from here until the end? Is anyone done with the show now, and/or has anyone been roped back in after giving up, like I was? Have at it.

My Sunday plate’s too full to put “Dexter” back into the rotation, but I’ll definitely be back to discuss the season after the finale, and possibly once or twice in between if something notable happens.