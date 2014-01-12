Season premiere review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Females Only/Truth or Dare’

“Girls” is back for a third season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I distribute a zine of provocative cartoons…
The “Girls” press tour session on Thursday provided yet another reminder of how easy it is for the discussion around this particular show to become toxic, to the point where it feels less less like the current state of TV commentary than the current state of political discourse: hostile and rigid, with each side talking past each other, incapable of seeing what the other sees. (Even though most of us can agree that Hannah is a self-destructive narcissist, there remains much disagreement over how much the show endorses her behavior, and of course over how much people want to watch a show about such a character.)
What a relief, then, to have season 3 kick off with a pair of strong, funny episodes like “Females Only” and “Truth Or Dare,” which not only felt like an interesting response to season 2, but like a potent reminder that “Girls” can function simply as a television show, and not a sociological Rorschach test.
I loved the second season, but it was a notable deviation from the first: darker and more formally experimental. As fascinating as I found episodes like “One Man’s Trash,” “Boys” and “Video Games,” doing three episodes in the middle of a 10-episode season that sidelined much of the ensemble meant that the character arcs had to start and stop abruptly. It felt like too many of the problems Ray and Shoshana’s relationship, for instance, developed off camera, and while I loved the OCD storyline at the end of the season, I think the show could have introduced it more smoothly. And because Hannah was off in her head so much of the time, and because her head was a particularly unhappy place for most of those 10 episodes, the show eased up on the comic throttle quite a bit. All told, it felt like the sum of the parts was greater than the whole.
These two episodes, and the other four I’ve seen from the new season, feel both lighter – Hannah and Adam as a genuine couple is a fantastic comic dynamic – and much more of a piece. “Truth or Dare,” for instance, is another road trip episode, but one that uses nearly all the cast (Ray is absent, and Marnie only appears in one scene) and that feels like an episode of “Girls” that just happens to be taking place outside of Brooklyn.
After all the damage everyone suffered in season 2, we open in a period of healing. Adam and Hannah are back together, and this is again the best side of Adam: he hates interacting with her friends(*), but he’s also good at it when he puts in the effort (note his awkward but sincere offer to take Jessa to a 12-step meeting), and he’s clearly been very good for Hannah. Though Marnie’s baffled by Charlie abruptly dumping her (more on that below), she’s getting her own place again (with help from her mom), and she and Hannah are getting along well enough that she can work at the coffee shop. And though Jessa, as usual, moves through life like she’s Godzilla strolling through a miniature Tokyo, she and Hannah at least have a good heart-to-heart, and you get a sense that Jessa learned more about herself during her rehab stint than she would admit to anyone else.
(*) Several scenes in “Truth or Dare” made me wish that the next time the show does an episode with only a couple of castmembers, it’s just Adam and Shoshana trying to make sense of one another.
As always, “Girls” remains extremely self-aware. It’s not meta to the degree that “Community” is every week, but a scene like Natalia and her friend tearing into Hannah and Adam for being awful, selfish people living a “urine-soaked life” was definitely written by someone who knows how angry her show makes some viewers. Similarly, Hannah’s whiny ramble in the car about their road trip – “It’s just so similar to other road trips I’ve seen in various media. It’s like a Don Henley song.” – was amusing both because Hannah Horvath is obsessed with being the most unique soul on the planet, but also because a show written in the distinct voice Dunham and Jenni Konner have given it is never going to feel like a rehash of things you’ve seen in various media. Even a familiar trope like a road trip is going to come out as a “Girls” road trip, whether that involves Hannah lying fetal in the woods listening to “This American Life” or Shoshana interrogating Adam about his favorite utensils.
So pleased to have “Girls” the TV show back, even if “Girls” the cultural lightning rod comes with it.
Some other thoughts:
* What a terrific, eclectic bunch of guest stars spread across these two episodes (above and beyond returnees like Rita Wilson and Bob Balaban), including Amy Schumer (whose Comedy Central sketch show is terrific) as Natalia’s “feisty shiksa” friend, Danielle Brooks (Taystee from “Orange Is the New Black”) as would-be lesbian Laura, Richard E. Grant as Jessa’s lecherous rehab pal (and looking very much like a slightly older, cleaned-up version of Jessa’s dad), Kim Gordon from Sonic Youth as another rehab patient and Debra Monk as the rehab director.
* Chris Abbott abruptly quit the show after season 2 wrapped, which puts Marnie in the same confused state about Charlie’s absence as some audience members no doubt are. And Marnie being pathetic – here letting the taco fall out of her mouth – plays better to Allison Williams’ comic strengths.
* The second episode concludes with a terrific new Jenny Lewis song, “Completely Not Me.”
What did everybody else think?
So many movies and TV shows ask the viewer to empathize with the narcissistic and dysfunctional aspects of its characters. Sorry, but I can’t relate. Girls, on the other hand, allows us to observe the bahaviors rather than accept them as the new normal. The fact that Dunham can present these characters as so fascinatingly representative of a current culture without requiring us to accept their behaviors as either positive, aspirational or hygenic is absolutely brilliant.
Yeah. The most fun part, even though I’m not a millenial and can’t identify with their lives, is when they have epiphanies. Most 30-somethings look back at who they were in their 20s and realize they were insufferable. Same with someone in their 40s looking back at who they were in their 30s, but probably to a lesser extent.
Along the way you have little epiphanies until hopefully you’re a reasonably well adjusted adult. Watching people at the stage where they’re (as someone in the show says) “too young to know the good ideas from the bad ideas”, is entertaining.
It just slayed me when Ray lost it in the background when Amy Schumer, the “feisty shiksa”, laid into Hannah about her clothes. I think I sleep on how great Zosia Mamet is because her character is so annoying.
“were you in a rush this morning?”
It’s really hard to care for a show that doesn’t care for it’s story.
I’m not really sure what you mean by this. Care to explain a little more?
It is story what?
Alan-
I couldn’t wait to see what you used for “as soon as I” for these episodes. Outside some Parks and Rec masterpieces, was this one of you hardest to choose from? What were some of the runners up?
Personally, I would have used:
“… as soon as I remember what it was like in college when you told me to meet you at the Free Palestine Party but I found out you were at the Israel House.”
It might be too long, but I think it was the best line in either episode.
These were two enjoyable episodes with some really really strong dialogue.
The elephant in the room – rarely mentioned and never by Alan of course – is just how weak the actress who plays Marnie is. If you walked into a high school drama club, you would see better timing and better delivery. For a show that is pretty top rate, she really really cheapens it. I’m guessing that is a reason they are beginning to lessen her camera time.
I don’t think she’s particularly good either, but maybe being Brian William’s daughter buys you a role. I can’t tell sometimes if I’m supposed to find her character as irritating as I do, or if that’s her not acting well.
Emma- I read an interview at some point where Lena and Jenni talked about how suprised they were when people responded that they liked Marni… apparently they both find her rather insufferable. I was pretty pleased to read that.
Dissenting opinion: I think she’s perfectly fine. I honestly haven’t been bothered by her acting (or lack thereof) once. Not sure what the problem is, really.
@Lianne: I guess allison is doing a good job with the role then!
I had found Marnie at least somewhat sympathetic in the past, but she lost me completely early in this season. My wife still sticks up for her though! She says she can relate to her.
Am I the only one who is just thoroughly bored by Jessa? I don’t need to like the characters, but I need to at least understand/relate to them a little bit. I like most of the show (particularly anything Shosh, Adam, or Ray says or does), but Jessa is just unredeemable to me at this point.
Also yay Bob Balaban.
I’m not sure where the show is going with Jessa, but I think the characters on the show are as fed up with her as the audience. My theory is that Jessa reached a certain level of maturity very early on in her life and now all of her peers have passed her by. Jessa is mistaken in that variety of experience at some point can’t compare to depth of experience.
Double yay for Bob Balaban – he chants sometimes!
I guess going to an alternative college and then being sidelined with these people well into my late 20s that I know Jessa very, very well. Sure, she’s insufferable but there’s a whole special class of hipster who live and breath by her level of bullshit. The acting isn’t amazing, but the character as written is spot-on. I’m entertained seeing her slowly revealed as the annoying person she is rather than the uber-cool person everyone was mislead to believe she is.
i think jessa is essentially a sociopath, wreaking havoc with disregard wherever she goes.
She’s way too smokin’ hot to ever bore me.
I loved these two episodes, but I thought Adam was great in particular. I didn’t really like him at the beginning of the series, but now he’s my favorite character.
I hope Richard E. Grant is in more episodes. I’d watch him read the phone book.
Adam Driver is the best young actor on the show – we’ll be seeing a lot more of him in movies.
I enjoyed these two episodes, but I’m also struck by how much the show has changed in a relatively short amount of time. In the first season, I think the show was very relatable to the general experience of being a twentysomething today (in particular, I remember thinking how spot on Marnies’ “totem of chat” was in the pilot.) As the show has gone on, though, and the characters have gotten deeper it’s become much less about the general twentysomething experience and very much about the experience of these specific characters. That’s not in any way a criticism—a show’s voice should become more specific to its characters over time–but given how unlikeable the characters have become, I can definitely see why a lot of people are increasingly turned off by the show. In the pilot, Hannah seemed like an immature and spoiled girl, but not dissimilar to a lot of twentysomethings today. At this point, though, it’s clear that everyone on the show is suffering from a serious personality disorder, which wasn’t really that evident early on.
It’s a good point, but conversely that could be a reason for people not to hate on the show as much.
Enjoyed these episodes, but they did feel a bit more traditional than most of last season.
My all-time favorite episode of Girls is “One Man’s Trash” – I hope Dunham and Konner experiment with form again this season.
Do both Hannah and Marnie work for Ray? That will provide some great comedy this season.
I still don’t feel like I get the appeal of this show yet I keep watching in spite of myself. So it must be doing something right. I find all of the characters pretty insufferable, but especially Jessa. Jessa might be my least favourite person to spend time with on television ever, and the fact that the other characters are friends with her makes me like them less.
I agree with you re Jessa. You should watch the show with me. I think it is hilarious…I will point out the funny parts. I enjoy Lena’s type of humor, you may not. Can’t remember if this show or the next one, where Hannah was eating the whole time…at bfast, oh I’m NOT very hungry, I’ll just have pancakes, turkey bacon…. and then she’s leaving the restaurant eating and carrying a box of donuts! I’m laughing as I’m writing this.
I would be totally fine watching a Girls spin-off of just Adam and Shoshana sitting in a room talking to each other. Because of that dynamic, I think “Truth of Dare” is now one of my favorite Girls episodes. Glad to have it back on tv.
I enjoyed these episodes because of all the humor, but I’m losing a feel for the characters as relate-able human beings. They didn’t relate to me and seem to have increasing trouble relating to each other.
Adam and Shoshana’s conversations in particular seemed like two people who aren’t even speaking the same language. And Hannah talking all the time about wishing her current life experience was something worth writing about was so meta I thought she’d disappear into her own belly button.
I can handle some extreme narcissism, but if the characters are so into themselves that it is a surprise when they pay actual attention to each other, that’s a hard thing to watch.
Christopher Abbott said he left the role of Charlie because he couldn’t relate to his character any more:
[www.refinery29.com]
I can relate to that.
I could have sworn that I read that early on while filming S3, the actor who played Charlie butted heads with Lena too many times, and she fired him…thus, he’s gone. Anyone else remember this?
As much as I love this show, one thing that often worries me when watching it is how well it’s going to hold up 15 or 20 years from now. I know it’s not actually meant to be a Millennial Manifesto, and that it was incorrectly labeled one when HBO’s marketing department took Hannah’s “voice of my generation” line out of context. But it does seem like it’s depicting a style that’s very unique to the current time period (hipster culture, Facebook, etc.). And one that may be phased out as society and technology move on.
What I’m saying is that I worry the show might go the way of movies like Reality Bites and be seen as a hopelessly dated depiction of 20-something life 15 years from now.
It is an absolute certainty that Girls will be viewed as hopelessly dated in the future. The smart current cultural references will eventually seem as silly as Zach Morris’ phone and all the mom jeans on Beverly Hills 90210. There’s no way of escaping that.
Or not. Comedy is comedy. I still laugh at dated shows like The Brady Bunch or WKRP in Cincinnati or even Seinfeld because they are situationally funny. Getting hung up on period details is missing the forest for the trees. Girls isn’t funny because the characters wear a specific type of shoe or eat at trendy restaurants; it’s funny because the characters and their lives are relatively universal. That is the essence of comedy and drama my friend.
If “Girls” holds up like “Reality Bites”, they (and we) will know they did something right.
I’ve watched this show a few times, but its not for me. That’s ok. I’m not the audience for this nor do I need to be. I’m a 50something female..baby boomer..( and believe me, I know our generation had PLENTY of issues)
But I DO know many young women in this 20-something age group….nieces,other family members, co-workers, neighbors, people from church etc….and NONE of the behaviors of Hannah and Co. do I recognize in the young women I know that would be contemporaries of the “girls”.
So my question is to others, especially 20-somethings. DO you think “Girls” is a reasonable representation of your generation, or is it an exaggeration of certain traits, played for laughs/angst.
The latter. It does deal with some of the major issues our generation faces (finding work after the great 2008 recession, relying too much on things like texting rather than verbal communication, etc.). But I definitely wouldn’t use the show or its characters as a compass for understanding our generation (unfortunately, a lot of people seem to be doing just that – and this is why you see all these angry anti-Millennial trend pieces scattered all over the media).
I’ll quote what a friend once told me: normal and stable people generally don’t make for interesting television. :)
I don’t think this show is any more representative of the Millennials than “Sex in the City” was representative of turn of the century 30-somethings, or for that matter than “Thirtysomething” was representative of you Boomers in the ’80s.
Good Point, Marty. I never recognized myself in 30-something back in the day, that’s for sure. Mostly Im a genre fan, so rarely see myself in scifi/fantasy.
Girls is “realistic” in the sense that the characters are fully-formed and three-dimensional enough that you could see such people EXISTING in real life. It isn’t like Friends or Seinfeld, where the characters are generally pretty flat and two-dimensional (that’s not a knock against those two shows, by the way, as I love them both!). Hannah, Marnie and especially Adam are realistically complex characters with complex emotions and personalities. And the show is VERY focused on who they are as people. So we could, at least, see them existing somewhere. But that doesn’t mean these people are “normal” or “representative of a general population” (I don’t think the latter is even really possible in film, literature or television).
Well, first of all, I’d not Girls isn’t SUPPOSED to widely represent 20-somethings in today’s world. It just shows a few characters who happen to be in their 20’s or thereabouts. Second, as a 20-something, I know (or perhaps more accurately, know of) people who are similar to the characters, but by and large most 20-somethings aren’t that similar to the characters on Girls. But there are definitely 20-somethings out there who share at least some of the characteristics with the people of Girls.
I think it very well represents a minority group of twenty-somethings, and that is the ‘move away from home to nyc/la/maybe san francisco’ to ‘find yourself’ and ‘make it’. The show makes me cringe, but it does remind me of my early 20s in Brooklyn, even worse, it still reminds me of a lot of my friends who live there.
I know this comment is a year later than the comments already here, but I’m tired of 20 something’s blaming he 2008 recession for NOT being able to get a job. It’s Feb 2015, and the unemployment rate is lower than it was pre recession. Has been for awhile. Wonder what now will be the excuse NOT to grow up and get a job and move out of Daddy’s house.
I found these opening episodes to be weak. Some good scenes but it was a little boring for me. Maybe b/c I don’t care about Jessa and it was very Jessa focused. She’s a horrible person and like others have said, they haven’t really explained why she behaves the way she does, so it’s harder to relate.
And it’s a bit jarring to have Marnie and Charlie over with after their happily ever after last season. But I do love Adam–I almost feel like he does when he spends times with Hannah’s friends. And Hannah seems to be getting more selfish, if that’s possible. I have found her to be very amusing–why bother watching the show if you don’t–but there is maybe a lack of growth that was shown in any of these characters for the beginning of the third season that was missing for me. Hannah is supposed to care about her friends, but she sure doesn’t always act like it.
It’s funny that Ray would call her a shiksa, having loudly protested his non-Jewishness last season.
Great start to the season. Looking forward to a season that’s a little lighter and more cohesive.
Amy Schumer was also a returning guest star. It was her engagement party Adam and Natalia went to last year when he bumped into Hannah
I’m just not sure Shoshanna can like ever ever recover from Adam’s hating Halloween.
What happened to the rocking chair? It was clearly too big to fit in the trunk
Allison Williams (Marnie) is an extremely attractive woman, but not really too interesting of an actress. Am I wrong or has she lost, like, 20 lbs.off her already slender frame since the show premiered? She’s a bone rail now. Jessa is a pill, but I can buy that she and Hannah have a relationship, whereas what goes on between Hannah and Marnie seems forced and phony. I liked Zosia Mamet in “Madmen”(mostly, I guess, because I liked her character), but in “Girls” her character is so awful and annoying that I am tempted to mute the TV rather than listen to her whine. funny Her acting is, likewise, like finger nails on chalkboard. I gather from reading some comments on this blog , over the years, that some people find her character adorable and hot. That goes WAY past me.
I like watching the show, but I have a friend (very literate,extremely intelligent,strong feminist,went to Columbia,film maker and editor) who thinks that this show is the most heinous and reprehensible thing on TV. Curiously, she loved “Sex and the City”.
I hate-watched this show last season. The narrative was terrible and the Hannah based episodes sucked. So far, I’m back in on this show. I really like the supporting characters much more. They are far more interesting to watch and I’m glad Dunham has realized that. Glad to see this show get back to fun stories and not stories where Hannah bangs some random dude because he was nice to her. Dunham is better than that.
I’m surprised there has been NO comments regarding:
* Natalia was upset that Adam disappeared? Apparently she still wanted to date him after having UNpleasant [for her] sex with him.
* Hannah looked and was dressed the best, most flattering since the show began.
* Shosh acted way more grown up than last season. Her hair and clothes were more mainstream than in the other seasons.
* Marnie is working at the coffee shop? The economy is in full gear, but it hasn’t hit Brooklyn yet? And Ray is still working there instead of being manager at a new one in Brooklyn Heights.
Just re-watched the first epi and it is mentioned that the coffee shop that everyone works at is the new one in BH.