Season premiere review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘Time Zones’

“Mad Men” is back for the start of its seventh season – which is or isn't the final season depending on whether you value contractual language (which says it is) over scheduling (which will give us seven episodes this spring and seven more next year) – and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I'm seated next to a man in a hairpiece eating a banana…
“Why are you making it so hard? Open the door and walk in.” -Lou Avery
We return to the world of “Mad Men” a scant two months after our last glimpse, late in January of 1969. It's by far the shortest time gap between seasons, but almost as much has changed in those two months than in the 11 months between the heist of Sterling Cooper and our first look at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. It seems only appropriate given the period. In the early '60s, social change still came at a glacial pace; by the decade's end, it was happening so rapidly that even some of the older hippies were starting to grouse about these damn kids today.
“Time Zones” brings us to the last year of the '60s on a deliberately disorienting course. We open not on Don, or Peggy, or any of our other heroes, but on long-lost pal Freddy Rumsen – last seen arranging Peggy's move to Cutler, Gleason and Chaough near the end of season 5 – doing an ad pitch. Only he's not just doing an ad pitch; he's doing a Don Draper ad pitch. (Even if we don't find out until much later in the episode that Don wrote it, it's so much his style that we can't help but make the connection.) And Scott Hornbacher shoots him in such a way that Freddy doesn't seem to be delivering this pitch to another character (who will be revealed in a moment to be Peggy), but straight to us. And he's not telling us about Accutron watches, not really. Instead, the subtext of his pitch seems to be something like this:
Hi there. Tonight, the role of Don Draper will be played by… me. Good ol' recovering drunk and reformed pants-wetter Freddy Rumsen. Only in a few minutes you'll see that the role of Don is now being played by cuddly old man Lou Avery, and that Pete will now be played by one-eyed Ken, and Joan will somehow be filling Ken's shoes, and Roger will be hosting a non-stop orgy in his apartment, and Pete will have gone completely native in LA while the actual Don Draper won't fit in on either coast. And the only constant will be Peggy Olson catching grief from decisions made by all the men in her life, past and present.
“Mad Men.” Trust no one, and expect the unexpected.
It's an excellent starting point for an episode that, even more than the average “Mad Men” premiere, has to spend an awful lot of time (especially given that it's our first one-hour premiere in a few years) filling us in on what happened during the hiatus. Lou Avery (whom we saw Duck Phillips bringing in for an interview right after Don was suspended) is the new creative director, and seems to be getting along well with everyone (Dawn in particular seems positively glowing to have a boss who's not an alcoholic disaster area) but Peggy. Ken has taken over as head of accounts and is miserable over all the pressure and responsibility that comes with the gig. With Pete basking in the California sun, “Not Great” Bob Benson wooing the Chevy execs in Detroit (while simultaneously traveling through time to hang out with Mork from Ork and Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Roger in a more hedonistic phase than ever and Jim Cutler both lazy and untrustworthy, suddenly it falls to Joan to save the Butler Footwear account, giving her the sort of role she wanted, but more abruptly than she might have planned for.
And then there's Don Draper, who's kept off screen for a surprisingly long stretch at the beginning of the episode (he usually appears in either the first or second scene of each season), then introduced not in an office, a bar or a bedroom, but in an airplane bathroom, trying to make himself presentable for Megan as they attempt to hold their marriage together despite the continent separating them.
Don is a man caught between two places, comfortable in neither one – he and Megan walk on eggshells around each other, and where once they were in constant lust, here they don't even have sex on the first of his two nights in town, and when they do on the second, her demeanor is more resigned than excited. Don looks at how rapidly the quintessential New York boy Peter Dychman Campbell turned himself into a tan and happy Californian and is both impressed and a bit sheepish; he's supposed to be the chameleon, not Pete. Back home, we find that he's playing Cyrano with Freddy, not because he needs the money (as he notes, he's still getting paid as an SC&P partner, even if he's persona non grata at the New York office), but simply because writing copy is the one thing he still knows how to do.
As he admits about his marriage to his lovely seatmate on the flight home from LA, “I really thought I could do it this time,” but he can't. He's a man who technically still has a job but has none of the power or duties that come with it, who is legally married but at best making what seems to be a doomed effort to keep it together, who has children he loves but rarely sees (and it doesn't seem an accident that Sally is absent from this one), who lives in an apartment with a great balcony view but sliding doors that won't shut properly. He's neither entirely in nor out of anything, but simply… there, waiting for his world to make sense again and going through the motions until they do.
And as we check in with the episode's other major and minor characters, we find them in similar forms of limbo.
One of last season's closing images suggested power and opportunity for Peggy, as she sat in Don's chair and was photographed just as he is in the show's opening credits. But her stint as SC&P's de facto creative director didn't last long at all, and the Mr. Rogers-esque Lou Avery – old enough to have spent a few lifetimes in the ad game before he might have dealt with a woman like Peggy – is operating on a completely different frequency. She's stuck in this job she doesn't want because of one lover who ran away – and unlike Pete, Ted has not acclimated to California in the slightest, and remains an East Coast man miserable in self-imposed exile – stuck in this big building in a bad neighborhood with annoying tenants because of the previous lover who ran, and left holding the bag for everything because Don (who may not like her at the moment, but has always understood her) blew up his own life to try to save Ted's. If you're a Peggy Olson fan – and/or someone who believes that at this stage of the decade and the series, her character journey is more novel and interesting than watching Don repeat the same mistakes again and again – this was a tough one to sit through, even before she broke down crying in the apartment. Peggy has been insulted, and she's been abandoned and hurt, but she's almost always found a way to push through and speak her mind and get at least some of what she wants. Here, though, she's simply stifled by a boss who has no use for her and won't so much as consider her arguments. So she lashes out at good buddy Stan because he either doesn't see what she sees in the Freddy/Don Accutron pitch or because he simply doesn't want to ruffle the feathers of the new guy. And then she goes back to the dump on the Upper West Side (which will one day be worth a fortune, but only after a few decades of misery and heartache) and just lets out her feelings to the empty audience she lives with.
Things are so topsy-turvy at the agency that Ken(*) treats Joan like an underling, even though, as a partner, she outranks him, and she lets him because she's worried about the state of things and also has designs on solidifying her position by becoming an accounts woman. She has less formal education or professional prestige than young Wayne from Butler Footwear, but manages to turn the tables on him so quickly (with some Cyrano coaching of her own from a business school teacher) that he's suddenly pleading with her for advice. His company's in transition every bit as much as hers (though hopefully with less drama than SC&P's been through in the last year), and the roles keep changing. Maybe (if we're lucky), Joan winds up sitting on the Iron Throne before the show's done.
(*) Ken's still wearing the eyepatch, but the short amount of time between seasons means that his eye could still be healing. Or he may just be a Moshe Dayan impersonator for the rest of his life.
Roger's midlife crisis descent into counter culture hedonism continues unabated. Yet despite the many attractive young women (and men) floating through his pad, he still seems lost, and is completely thrown when his daughter Margaret lays her forgiveness spiel on him. Whatever it is that she's found (and she smugly tells him he wouldn't understand it), it's put her at peace in a way Roger clearly doesn't feel, and the brunch encounter knocks him for such a loop that he spends the rest of the day drinking before returning to his den of iniquity just to get some sleep.
Even Don's seatmate on the trip home finds herself caught in limbo, settling for second best and waiting for something to happen. She's a relatively young widow, and she had to dispose of her husband's ashes not at his dream of Pebble Beach, but at the Plan B of Disneyland. She's ready, willing and able to turn this cross-country encounter into something more, but Don turns her down, whether out of an attempt to be true to Megan – talk of Disneyland evoking memories of when he fell in love with her – or simply a recognition that he's no good to anyone at the moment. She could perhaps reappear and be the Midge/Rachel/Bobbie/Faye/Sylvia of this final season, or she could be evoking them while showing us that Don's unwilling or unable to repeat that particular bad habit again.
He doesn't go home with the beautiful widow, but instead bonds with Freddy, who can relate to getting an indefinite suspension from Roger and Bert Cooper – and who also has ample experience with the damage a man can inflict on himself while drunk. (Remember, Ted ordered Don to drink before the Hershey pitch to make the shakes go away.) And when Freddy goes off to sell another of Don's secret pitches, Don's left alone in that big apartment, feeling the draft from the doors that won't close. He doesn't need to be here. He could be out in the warm California sun with his sexy wife, and maybe even take advantage of his connection with Pete to begin working for SC&P West on the sly. But he's lost, and doesn't know where he fits in or what he should be doing, and so he goes out onto the balcony – through an open door that takes him nowhere useful in the January cold – and sits, and shivers, and waits for the world to make sense again.
At this rate, he may be waiting a very long time.
Some other thoughts:
* I've had a number of requests to detail what was on Matthew Weiner's annual list of spoiler no-no's that accompanied the premiere screener. They were “Year season takes place. Don”s work status. New characters. SC&P”s West Coast presence. Freddie Rumsen and Don”s relationship.” Given when last season ended and that Weiner was never going to just jump over the end of the decade, there was no way we weren't going to start sometime in 1969. On the other hand, Don and Megan's marital status (which was very much up in the air after the season 6 finale) was considered fair game.
* Vincent Kartheiser, Jessica Paré and Kevin Rahm all remain regular castmembers, so I imagine we'll be spending a fair amount of time in LA. On the other hand, Harry Hamlin retains recurring guest star status. Anyone want to wager on whether he's ultimately in more episodes than someone like Christopher Stanley as Henry Francis?
* As for guest stars listed at the end of the episode – some or all of whom I'd expect to see again this season – we have Neve Campbell as Don's redeye partner, Dan Byrd from “Cougar Town” (sadly, appearing without Dog Travis) as Wayne from Butler and Jessy Schram from “Falling Skies” and “Last Resort” as Pete's flirtatious realtor.
* If I know the internet, there will be a gif or a Vine of Ken (who has no depth perception due to the eyepatch) tossing the earring to Joan within minutes of publishing this review.
* Notable songs tonight include “I'm A Man” by Spencer Davis Group as Don and Megan's slo-mo 1969 entrance music and Vanilla Fudge's cover of “You Keep Me Hanging On” over the closing shot of Don shivering on the balcony.
* Megan's audition is for “Bracken's World,” an inside showbiz series that actually ran on NBC for a season and a half in 1969 and early 1970. Based on this extended promo from 1969, it doesn't seem like an enormous step up from her daytime soap work, nor was it a launching pad of note for any of its young actresses.
* At what point do references to Megan having to fix her teeth get added to the “Mad Men” drinking game?
* Based on her past experience, you can't blame Joan for assuming the business school professor is about to proposition her when he mentions taking something in trade. Her look of embarrassment and relief was priceless, and I was also amused that the scene cut away right before we had to listen to her explanation of the difference between commissions and fees (which previously came up in the episode of the same name).
* As Megan sleeps beside him in the LA house, Don appears to be watching Frank Capra's “Lost Horizon” (which would be remade with Peter Finch a few years after the events of this episode). Among other things, it features a powerful man around Don Draper's age debating whether to stay in a warm paradise or return to the cold reality of his everyday life.
* Anyone have any thoughts on what specific brand of self-help jargon Margaret was giving to Roger? EST was still a couple of years away at this point, but movements like it were out there in the late '60s. Is it a therapist? A cult? And how much of Roger's discomfort comes from her now looking exactly like her mom?
* In case you somehow missed it and need the Draper mystique brought even lower than the last few seasons have, you can enjoy a floppy-haired Jon Hamm on a '90s dating show teaching us all about “fabulosity.”
Finally, I'm assuming this is the last episode of 2014 that I'll be getting in advance, so same drill as usual: I watch the episode, then I stay up and write, or else I collapse and finish in the morning. And given that the “Game of Thrones” screener pipeline could be shut off at any moment as well… well, let's just say my Sunday nights and Mondays are going to be a madcap romp for the next couple of months.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Crap, I was hoping Megan was gone. Weiner’s crush on her lives on unfortunately.
I concur. Though what a wonderful surprise to see Freddie open the episode.
I agree about Freddy. Also I smiled all through Pete’s scenes, good to see him happy in LA. Now I want to see what Betty is up to.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Megan gets killed by the Manson Family….
Or a coyote. Wishful thinking…
Megan is a fine and interesting character. And she’s married to Don – why in the world would she be “gone”? Weiner is the creator and writer; if you can’t respect his imagination and his scripts, you can always go watch some other show.
I am a big fan of Mad Men but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a right to a negative opinion. If you can’t handle that I don’t know how you would survive on the internet.
The first sight of Megan, walking around her little sports car at the airport was stunningly beautiful. A vision of loveliness. She’s a gorgeous woman, a good actress, and a good choice for the part.
Not sure she makes a ton of sense in this story — unlike Betty, she doesn’t have kids with him and she’s not part of the original group from season 1.
I was so disappointed to see that Don and Megan are still married. I will never understand Weiner’s obsession with her.
I’m of that era! hate to sound like an old fogey, but Megan’s skirts are too short. She’s a bit too old, a bit too curvey, a bit too overdressed to carry off micro-mini skirts. (I think of skinny young teenage girls, not mid-20’s rich married women). She always looks like she got dressed that morning and forgot to put on her pants.
Roger’s daughter was probably into TA, or I’m OK, You’re OK.
I love Megan. She’s a different woman from Peggy, Joan and Betty. Not as cynical. And she’s hot. That slowmo intro? Hell yes, Megan can stay!
Atrocious “acting” on Jessica Pare’s part! Can her character! I cannot stand the mannerisms and contrived facial expressions. She is a
deadly bore.
Love Megan too! I look forward to seeing her in every episode.
Megan’s protruding front teeth annoy me so much that I turn my head when she is on camera. I believe she should have had braces as a child.
Sunny, that’s a pretty intolerant attitude towards another human being.
There are so many possibilities for tragedy in SoCal, even discounting the Manson theories, e.g., a canyon fire, running a car off a cliff drive, getting mauled by wild animals, being bitten by poisonous snakes. Not sure what to expect, but there are so many ominous signs I look forward to learning what will unfold.
Wow Alan, welcome to Commenting 2.014.
All these opinions about Megan and no one comments how that is exactly what her agent said about her, too? “She provokes extreme reactions.”
Actually, this whole episode felt very meta to me. Like half the time Weiner was commenting on the fans’ comments.
ITA, Noah Body. Felt like Weiner was firing back a little at the negative reactions to Megan.
I don’t think Megan really provokes the extreme reactions Weiner thinks she does. I haven’t come across many fans who love the character, most either dislike her or find her boring. Betty, on the other hand, is a real love or hate character, but Weiner doesn’t like her so he focuses on Megan instead.
Annnna, you’re not paying attention. In just the handful of comments above, you have three people who say the character is great. And add my voice to theirs. On the other hand, you also have someone above who is so revolted by Megan/Pare that she literally can’t look at her. That’s what I would call an extreme reaction.
I think it’s largely a male/female thing. Men like, or at the very least can see the appeal of, the character because she’s cast and written to be the perfect wife. Jaw-droppingly gorgeous, smart, multi-talented, career-minded but not career obsessed, great with kids, tolerant of her husband’s shortcomings (probably to a fault), etc.
So why does she elicit such a violently negative reaction among so many women fans of the show? I can’t say for sure. Does the “perfection” makes her uninteresting? Possibly to some, but that doesn’t explain the vitriol.
Megan’s key to Don’s story. He took a shot and really, really seemed to have hit the jackpot. She was great with his kids. Gorgeous. Sexy. Willing to put up with his moods. Now, he’s losing her … which bugs him, even though he doesn’t really care. This desire to knock Jessica Pare’s character seems odd.
I’m sorry but it’s obvious these I love Megan comments are coming from the same few fan boys using different names. It’s the same comments made at every Mad men message board and they also always accuse anyone who dislikes her character as being a jealous female. It’s really tiring. People are allowed to dislike a character you like.
@LASSIE I’m of the era too, and mom wore her skirts just as short as I did (I was Sally’s age then). Were you of that era in NY or LA? Women, even older women in their mid-20s (haha) were most certainly emulating the younger girls, as many still do today.
It must be the same person posting under different names? Really, Annnna? That’s where you ended up on this?
And nobody here, as far as I can tell, is attributing the Megan-hatred to female jealousy. I for one was up front in saying that I don’t have a good explanation for it. I can explain why (many) men like the character, but I can’t explain why (many) women hate her so much. (The one explanation we get in the comments above is repulsion at the teeth, but that’s a pretty unsatisfying reason for such a widespread phenomonon.) Care to enlighten us?
I liked Dr. Faye because she was intelligent and would have challenged Don, I thought Megan was the easy way out for him because she was younger and overlooked his bullshit. But most of all I preferred him with Betty.
I think Megan may have been okay as a minor character, but for me she took up too much screen time when there were other characters I am much more invested in.
Thanks, Mary. Whatever one’s thoughts about Megan, I always felt that the notion of Dr. Faye as a long-term partner for Don was ridiculous. (You point out two of the many reasons in your first sentence.)
But I certainly agree with you that the show was strong when Don was in his dysfunctional marriage to Betty. It would be interesting to have an alternate-universe peek at where the writers would have taken the show if those two stayed married. I imagine they chose to split them up to keep the show from stagnating and move Don’s story line in fresh directions.
Could you BE more condescending, Annnna?
I’m a 52-year-old woman (not a fanboy), and I like Megan. She knows what she wants, and she’s not afraid to go after it, whether it’s Don or an acting career.
People are allowed to like a character you dislike, too.
I don’t understand the Megan hatred either. I’m also a middle-aged woman, and I love her character and Jessica Pare. Sure, she’s gorgeous and eye candy and a “trophy wife,” but she’s more than that. She’s got a mind of her own, she’s going after what she wants, and she’s an honest and authentic human being (not desperate to hang onto a fake facade like Betty did). I love watching her AND how her relationship with Don evolves.
I think the self-help group might be Al-Anon.
She definitely did make amends. And Roger’s insistence on Vodka being at the brunch underscores the sadness of that interaction. If Roger finds out it may cause him to go deeper into his well of self-assessment.
A lot of people have mentioned cults but her responses and her given societal situation leans more towards conventional therapy.
Not sure telling someone you forgive them is making amends… Just sayin’
She might have done EST. She seemed kind of indoctrinated, and Al-Anon doesn’t really take over your brain the way something like EST does/did.
If it had been Al-Anon, I doubt she would have been drinking Bloody Marys.
Al-Anons can drink, but I don’t think it’s that for above reason and b/c she said it wasn’t anything he could understand re Roger’s question about religion.
That was Joanie Stubbs as the widow, right? Or am I just seeing things?
Nope, Sidney Prescott actually.
Oh I guess not. I’m getting old.
AKA Neve Campbell
I thought it was solid. Picked up very naturally from where we left off. I think phrasing it as “limbo” for everyone is spot on as well. Time has gone on, but things have not necessarily progressed that much.
And I am SUPER psyched that it seems we’ll be getting regular time with Freddy.
I agree with your assessment. It was a solid episode. I wasn’t a fan of Season 6, but I liked this. Favorite line: “She already knows I’m a bad husband.” Or is it “terrible husband”? Either way, it’s golden.
Yeah, I’d say we’re almost certainly going to see the widow again this season. Apart from the fact that she’s played by Neve Campbell, the other big hint was that she was given a full name (Lee Cabot) in the end credits despite never being identified in the episode.
Plus, Neve Campbell’s name was first in the end credits. I always pay close attention to the credits, especially in the first episodes since it usually forshadows who will be important later in the season. It was the same with James Wolk and Jesiica Pare.
i’m sorry, i should have looked first, I made this exact point, but well after you (Except I was too lazy to remember the name), apologies
Interesting observation about how the credits are handled.
The best part of this is that Roger is slowly turning into John Slattery’s character from Arrested Development Season 4, Dr. Norman. It’s like we’re watching a prequel. Can’t wait until he starts tranquilizing animals and eating maca next week.
OMG! he sure was in the last season of Arrested. always a good day when someone can make a legit connection from AD to Mad Men!
What I’m concerned about is how the show is going to structure itself in seven episodes this “season”. It’s not as plot-distinctive as Breaking Bad, so there likely won’t be as much of a complete-story feel. Still, given the typical pacing of Mad Men, I’m worried the season won’t be able to establish much of an identity in enough time.
Still, I did really like the premiere. Ken’s attempt to return Joan’s earring made me laugh out loud (which, admittedly, makes me a horrible person).
Some of us MAD MEN FANS haven’t seen Breaking Bad, and don’t care about that show.
In contrast to MBG, I welcome comparisons to Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, and other well-crafted shows. Guess you can’t please all the people all the time.
MBG – it’s a valid comparison. Both are AMC shows that had their final seasons split into two short half-seasons, so comparing how they will handle the splitting of the story is totally relevant.
That being said, Ken was the best part of the episode. My favorite exchange:
Ken: “How many accounts do I have?”
Joan: “All of them”
Ken: “Feels like more”
I’m assuming we’ll get to moon landing, Manson, and Wordstock by 4-5th episode.
MBG – Chill, man. If you get uptight anytime someone mentions Mad Men and Breaking Bad in the same breath, I imagine you’ll have a difficult time on most message boards.
I’m a Mad Men fan, first and foremost. And you just broke Alan’s No. 1 rule — talk about the show, not others; no lecture necessary.
Talking about one good show on cable will inevitably cause talking about similarly good shows in their last season on cable. In other words, talking about ‘the show’ sometimes entails talking about other shows. And it was hardly an arcane reference to Breaking Bad. The only irrelevant point was noting that you don’t happen to watch Breaking Bad, which is no impediment to understanding the original point.
I’m a Mad Men fan as well (hence why I posted a comment in the first place), and I also like it more than BB.
If I’ve offended you, I apologize. But I don’t see why you felt the need to reply to something that was barely tangentially related to the point of my comment, particularly in what struck me as an acerbic tone.
I was simply pondering how Mad Men was going to handle a seven-episode stretch, as opposed to the thirteen-episode stretches they’ve done in previous years. I compared it to Breaking Bad in order to clarify my concerns, since that show aired on the same network, and its final season was also split into two halves. In no way was I trying to challenge people who haven’t seen or don’t care about Breaking Bad.
I’m impressed with the sheer amount of character work they managed to fit into that hour. They pretty well covered major arcs for Don, Peggy, Joan, Roger, Pete, Megan, Ted and Ken and they made it look easy.
Also I didn’t notice until about 2 minutes ago Betty wasn’t in the episode. And I like Betty more than most. I did notice Harry’s absence, if only because I was thinking “They’re doing to Ken what they did to Harry!” Which is sad. I liked Ken.
The space between Season 1 and Season 2 was longer than the 11 months of the 3-4 gap. Season 1 ended in December 1960 and Season 2 picked up in February 1962.
My point wasn’t that 3-4 was the longest gap, but that it was the most eventful gap. 1-2 definitely the longest.
I loved hearing this show’s beautiful theme once again
Will there be Midnight Cowboy references this season? Beyond Stan “Rizzo” and his costumes.
The themes from Mad Men and Game of Thrones always make me smile!
Also: The shot of Don on the flat escalator. Think that may have been meant to evoke the opening to The Graduate.
Stan’s getting more gloriously furry. I love it!
I like that Peggy recognizes Don’s work’s quality even if she didn’t know it was Don’s work. The man can’t help but do good work, even when presented by Freddie Rumson.
I am getting the feeling (after reading a lot of advanced reviews) that critics are (like the Emmy Voters) getting tired of this show. They are tired of Don’s repetitive storylines, the treatment of Peggy by all, the anger and desperation of a lot of the characters and other areas of the show that have lost their uniqueness and have become some what cliched.
I watched the episode and kind of see where they are coming from and yet am anxious to see what the end will bring. Don having such a friendly relationship with Peter knocked me a little (. Considering where they were 9 years before), Peggy being pissed at Don yet still in awe of his brilliance gives me hope for their future, ken ready for a change, Joan ready to actually have a fresh position that is not associated with how she became a partner and having to be an underling to all the dinasours at the office and then there is stan who is awesome.
I hope that this show actually kicks up the end game and has Don, Peggy, Ken, Joan, Freddy stan and Roger (I will always keep Sterling for his gold! Even though he is useless) open their own agency in LA and just start fresh. I hope this premiere was just a recap and next episode kicks start the revolution I think is coming.
People are tired of it, but that is Matt Weiner being in a lose/lose position. Now that everyone knows all the episodes have a theme and the costumes mean something and the circular storyline, once people see it, they are “of course, how obvious”. If he makes it too hard, no one gets it.
Just read it was the lowest ratings premiere since 2008. Dam shame, as this is still a very fine show.
Critics (like Rolling Stone rock writers) are idiots with short attention spans who suffer from groupthink and excessively PC viewpoints that don’t allow them to see art clearly. (With few exceptions like Alan!)
Ignore them and enjoy the MM ride.
Reply to comment…
The only thing I am a little tired of is the inability of the main male characters to learn from their mistakes and move on. Don always reverts to cheating with other women, Pete always let’s the things he can’t have sour life for him and roger never grows at all. Maybe don turning down his fellow passenger and Pete appearing happy for once is the beginning of progress.
For me this will always be a New York show. L.a. Is a place don escapes to sometimes to recharge , or revisit what seemed to be the one completely positive relationship in his life.
I find my ability to enjoy the show completely unimpaired by someone else disliking or tiring of it or the ratings.
“Megan’s audition is for “Bracken’s World,” an inside showbiz series that actually ran on NBC for a season and a half in 1969 and early 1970. Based on this extended promo from 1969, it doesn’t seem like an enormous step up from her daytime soap work, nor was it a launching pad of note for any of its young actresses.” However for its young actors, a pre-moustached Tom Selleck had a recurring role.
dam Agents!
I think Megan auditioning for Bracken’s World is based on Linda Harrison’s character Paulette Douglas. Check out the amazing resemblance. Weiner would have had his trusty research crew check this out.
Leslie Neilsen was on “Bracken’s World” too!
I’m leaning towards Margaret being involved in a cult; when Roger asked her if she had been going to church, she said something like ‘not in any form you would understand.’
Moonie’s
Cults usually do everything possible to separate new members from the significant people in their lives, especially parents and other family members. They can be quite strict about it. Just doesn’t seem like a cult situation to me. I’m guessing some kind of self- actualization therapy like the Human Potential Movement. I was a student of psychology around that time (1971) and that was what first came to mind.
It sure felt a lot like a goodbye.
Are Jehovah’s even on the table? That was my first guess.
Mad Men has already done Hare Krishna/cult, so I’m leaning toward self-help movement with Margaret as well.
I honestly just thought she’d taken LSD for the first time, and the joke was she thought he wouldn’t understand but he has actually had experience with it in the past.
That would have been funny, and I kept waiting for it to get there. But it didn’t. We didn’t even really see Roger struggling to keep his hippie side secret from her. I wanted him to say something like “Wouldn’t I?” to her “You wouldn’t understand”s.
@JW2S: Roger doesn’t have a secret hippie side. He’s still an upper-class capitalist who’s currently into illegal drug use and multiple sex partners within an open relationship. He’s just taking his alcohol abuse and illicit affairs to the next level. I don’t believe he’s evolved into a more enlightened person. He seems like a chronically unhappy person who’s looking for meaning in all the wrong places and not finding it.
I agree with most of what you said, but he’s a complex (and possibly inconsistently written) character. He found all kinds of deeper things about peace when he first did LSD. Acceptance, universal calm. Remember him looking out of the window naked two season finales ago? That’s not just an asshole being into substance abuse.
I think his lovers think he’s an enlightened being, which is enough to qualify as a “hippie side”, and I think there’s something to it. But I also think he’s all those other things at the same time. And that’s not impossible. Most enlightened hippies I’ve met are to some degree hypocrites, or at least, full of contradiction, coming from great chaos to seek out the peace of meditation, yoga, etc.
At the time, it wasn’t necessarily out of the question for a capitalist to do LSD. It was a fascinating research and recreational substance and it wasn’t even illegal until October 1968.
But I do mostly agree with your take on him, still.
The self-help expert may have been Erich Fromm. Other “forgiveness” methods or advocates, such as Gerald Jampolsky and A Course in Miracles came in the 1970s.
Who played Megan’s agent? He looked familiar but I can’t place him.
That was same actor who played Peggy’s boyfriend from the Suitcase. In glasses and mustache but still recognizable.
Johnathan McClain is the actor who played the agent, Alan Silver.
Blake Bashoff played Peggy’s boyfriend in “The Suitcase”
Not in a million years would they use the same actor to play two different roles.
Ritz…”not in a million years…”?
In one of the early episodes of “The Sopranos”, Drea de Matteo was the restaurant hostess who seated Tony and his date. It might have been the pilot. Later she showed up as nephew Christopher Moltisante’s long time girlfriend. Weird, I know, but I guess they thought that she was too perfect to have just thrown her away in the earlier role.
@Randian, that was Adriana’s job for a while, she was the hostess. She was always the same character.
Deadwood pulled it off but using the same actor as different characters in a serial is quite rare and as previously stated didn’t happen here.
@Randian, if you’re going to use a Sopranos reference, use Vito. He played two seperate characters on the show.
I was referring to Mad Men when I said “not in a million years”.
Technically Don Draper and Dick Whitman are different people. I know it’s not the same, but duality has been a big theme throughout the series. Having actors reoccur as different characters would fit that theme. I agree that it seems unlikely.
(recur)
Oh how I’ve missed the writing!
“He was thirsty. He died of thirst.”
Wait, so is Ken’s eyepatch permanent? He *lost* the eye?
It’s still healing I’m assuming since it’s only been about two months since the accident.
Casey, Ken was shot in episode twelve (“The Quality of Mercy”), which was set in October 1968 – so in last night’s episode, it had been approximately four months.
In the kingdom of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Hierarchy!
When the widow on the plane (Neve Campbell) explains how her husband died, was it possible she was referring to alcoholism, and that her line “they were all going to die” be referring to all his Madison Avenue counterparts?
I took it to mean that her husband had died as a result of drinking and that rehab had occurred too late.
Yes I’m pretty sure that’s what she meant Bill. The look on Don’s face says he got it too.
Likely cirrhosis. In the cold balcony scene Don looked like a — surprise! surprise — habitual drinker. The type where you can smell the sauce wafting out of the skin pores. The liver’s been working at maximum capacity using every way the body can rid itself of what it recognizes as poison.
How uneasy was that NY balcony sliding door that would not close? “Open the door and walk in” indeed — shudder!
It was so sad to see Don taking blame for being a bad husband when it seemed clear that Megan has also lost interest. Maybe easier for him to continue casting himself as the cad than to acknowledge that he’s getting older and is unmoored.
I’m glad the show is back — the constant commercials drive me batty though and I made the mistake of binge watching “Battlestar Galactica” over the weekend. So great even on a third full viewing. Not fair to “Mad Men” really.
Weiner’s dialogue sometimes drives me up the wall — too clever by half.
I guess I was oddly disappointed. The Joan at the business school chat was pretty awful and Vincent K inexplicably didn’t deliver on the Brooklyn Avenue front. I will have to watch it again and trust that it’ll be feel less jarring.
Still, nice to have the show back. Ted and Peggy — that rang true and was well played.
Don explained it to the airplane girl. Megan knows he cheated, but cannot prove it. Plus, he caused her lack of interest by his drinking and yanking the Los Angeles move. She looked happy after they made love, but she knows its pointless. They are on opposite sides of the country. Why get too emotionally involved?
We may not even see her again. This relationship, unlike with Betty, is ending with a whimper, not a bang. Once she meets someone, she will want a divorce. She is already saying “I” instead of “we” when talking about her plans, they are done.
Agree completely GUY. I think you nailed it exactly.
And VIRGINIA, I too finished Battlestar last weekend, albeit for the first time. I do remember being very into Mad Men last season, but something did not feel right about it now. Seems stilted. Frak.
@VIRGINIA – talking about stilted; that’s how I felt about Roger’s delivery during his in-his-office chat with Bob Benson. I’m sure that delivery style was the director’s or Weiner’s choice, but I didn’t appreciate that. (Roger’s being all-over-the-place topic-wise was sufficient to show how bothered he was.)
Now that we’re spending more time in LA, we can only hope we see more Paul Kinsey!
Alan, I think Don told Pete that he doesn’t look like a hippie, but talks like one.
That’s how I heard it too.
YASSSSSSS! That’s how my ears received it.
I heard it the way Alan did on the review copy: “You not only dress like a hippie, you talk like one.”
What Ed Bark said.
Don’s so out of touch, he can’t tell the difference between California preppie dress and hippie dress. Though Pete’s hug and “vibes” talk were very LA – closer to hippie than to NY yuppie. (I know, the term “yuppie” wasn’t coined ’til the 80’s, but it still fits 60’s Pete Campbell.)
Pete looks like he’s been scalped by a lawn mower.
Watching with closed captioning, both on TV and on AMC’s website, the caption says “you not only dress like a hippie, you talk like one.” Could be wrong, but Hamm really slurs the beginning of the sentence so it’s all there is to go on.
Pete looks nothing like a hippie. He looks like a WASP strolling out of the Yale Club after a game of squash.
Hey Alan… so, are Jessy Schram and Brittany Snow the same person?
Because if you put a gun to my head, I would have bet my life that was Brittany Snow.
Crazy. It’s like Mustache Marshall. Only in this case, who is whom’s doppelgänger?
I mix them up all the time too. But that was def Jessy Schram. Oh how I miss the old show American Dreams (Snow’s show).
Anyone catch Megan’s agent saying something to the effect of people either loving or hating her? Or the line about fixing her teeth?
I saw a Jennifer Garner movie last night, and Jessica Pare is the only current actress who elicits as much pretty/not pretty debates I can think of.
I really cant complain after that side boob shot I got in this episode
Geez, Steve. I wasn’t aware that Jennifer Garner’s attractiveness would EVER be called into question. Whenever I see her I’m struck by how pretty she is. I’m dumbfounded to hear there’s a debate on the issue.
For the record, I think Pare and Garner are both very attractive. I’ve actually seen Garner in roomful of celebrities and she is even more lovely in person. But there are a good number of people who think differently of both ladies. The same could be said for Lake Bell.
I don’t get it, but there is much debate.
Terry nailed it. Two words: SIDE BOOB!
I’ll need to watch this again to totally process but, first impression- this was a really solid season opener. Very good. Like this Megan better (the one who drives Don around in her convertible) and liked Neve Campbell much better as Don’d requesite potential other woman.
I’m probably not the first to say this, but paginated articles are the worst. Come on Hitfix, be better!
oh lordy, is reading on this site a challenge. Glad the material’s worth it.
It’s called pageviews which lead to advertising which pays the bills so Alan can get paid to write. In your Utopia, with Roger’s daughter, I’m sure everything is free and easy.
It’s worth the trouble.
Anyone catch Megan’s agent say people are really hot or cold on her? And the line about the teeth?
I saw a Jennifer Garner movie last night, and Jessica Pare is the only actress I can think of the elicits more she’s beautiful/she’s not beautiful debates
She’s a very pretty woman, even without makeup. She’s gorgeous in full glam. How can that be up for debate. Her teeth are odd but not that noticable most of the time.
Alan, I’m surprised that you didn’t mention how the song that closed this episode (Vanilla Fudge’s “Keep Me Hanging On”) was also the same song that opened the final Sopranos episode!
such a great song!
Two killer numbers last night, “fer sher.”
You mentioned Cyrano coaching a couple of times in this piece Allen. Can you explain a little bit about that reference?
[en.wikipedia.org]
He is putting his words into Freddy’s mouth. Cyrano did the same to help a guy woo a girl he secretly loved himself.
Steve Martin starred in a movie called “Roxanne” which was based on the same premise. Worth watching, especially if you like Martin.
Its called become an educated person.
BikerDude… You’re obviously a very insecure and self important person.
Just to show you the fallacy of your logic, i’ll indulge you.
I’m 18 years old. I will be attending Tufts University in the Fall – education is very important to me. Correct me if i’m wrong but asking questions is fundamental to becoming educated isn’t? I’m currently an educated person, and I will be becoming a very educated person in the coming years.
There’s no need to be snarky to a young person trying to gain more knowledge…. Grow up.
BikerDude just got slammed…deservedly so.
But the 18 year old can’t use google to figure out who/what/where Cyrano is?
Good for you, Kweku. I was going to tell Biker Dud in your defense that maybe you’re a younger viewer. Sure, there’s Google, but this forum can just as easily be used as a “TV Google” since someone will inevitably answer any question that’s posted. Best of luck at Tufts!
@LEEVING, +1
No one seemed to notice the similarity of Don moving along the walkway at LAX to the opening scene of Ben Braddock in the Graduate. Both men were at a point where they were adrift in life, not knowing where they were heading.
If someone hadn’t mentioned that, I was going to. First thing I thought of.
Instantly thought the same thing… nice little homage. One word: Plastics
[www.filmsnmovies.com]
Man! They invented those in the 60s?! My small town airport only got one last decade!
one thing I noticed was that ALL the guys there were wearing similar hats to Don’s, there was such an emphasis on all those brown fedoras that is was jarring, what was up with that?
Don’t forget the “Jackie Brown” intro as well!
+1 “The Graduate” intro – linked above
+1 “Jackie Brown” intro: [www.youtube.com]
Speaking of gorgeous Black women, how ’bout Peggy’s new secretary? (Too bad she lost Phyllis, though.)
Let us not forget this is the same hallway where Ted and Elaine fight in the beginning of Airplane! (1980)… I just spent like 15 minutes too many looking for the scene online. Believe me.
Ah, brilliant:
[www.slate.com]
Jessy Schram’s top credit should be Rachel Seybolt on the show Life. I think we can all agree on that.
I really enjoyed the scene with Joan and the professor.
When the door first opened, Lane popped in my head. His look was more than similar. He “propositioned” Joan (at least she thought he did” and then mentioned “commissions and fees”, which I immediately recognized as the episode title where lane meets his end. Naturally this man spoke down to her at first- but thanks in large part to the fact that lane was one of the few men to treat her like an intelligent capable person and teach her accounting work, she was able to demonstrate her knowledge.
I know this was all obvious, but just very well done. Melancholy, and well written.
Sorry but can someone explain the 4 P’s to me please … I studied Film at the University, Commerce was never my forte.
early prediction – Joan will be Head of Accounts!
price, product, promotion, and place. Just Google “the four ps” to learn more. :-)
Only 13 more episodes for Saul to make a reappearance. Fingers crossed!
You mean Sal? You’re dreamin’! That boat has long sailed!
(Unless he shows up with Manolo or Megan’s agent, at Stonewall)
No, I meant Saul. As in Saul Goodman, Time Traveling Lawyer.
“And then she goes back to the dump on the Upper West Side…and just lets out her feelings to the empty audience she lives with.”
On behalf of said audience: hey, now.
Where’s the kitty cat?
I KNEW there was something about Peggy’s ensemble, especially the tam…it tickled the back of my mind until I saw the opening credits of the “Mary Tyler Moore” show in Hitfix’s “Greatest TV opening credits of all time”, at [www.hitfix.com]. Compare and contrast that MTM opener with this sad “Mad Men” scene showing poor Peggy, after she triple locks herself into her lonely apartment.
I was disappointed that it began in January; they skipped over Christmas. I love Mad Men Christmases. With 13 more to go, I’m hoping they’ll be able to fit another one in.
Mad Men has had only one Christmas though, hasn’t it? Season 4, “Christmas Comes but Once a Year.” I think S5 spanned the Christmas season, but I don’t recall the holiday being really featured that year. S1, S2, S3, and S6 all started after Christmas and ended at Thanksgiving or earlier.
It might end on New Year’s Eve into 1970. Maybe?
I’m glad Christmas was skipped. After the episode “Christmas Comes But Once a Year” that featured Sterling as a demeaned Santa and that awful Garner creep from Lucky Strike I wasn’t ready to handle another “festive” Mad Men office party.
I meant I like the period decorations in the mid-century offices and homes and the music that goes along with it.
I agree, TinaJ! I LOVE sixties’ Christmases! So much more festive…
Don’t have time to look it up now, but wasn’t the episode with Don & Joan test-driving the Jaguar at Christmas? I remember Christmas carols and decorations when they were sitting at the bar…
ElaineD, that is exactly what I love to see. Not only did it look so great and cozy, the interaction between Don and Joan at the bar was a pleasure to watch.
The transformation of Ken into old Pete – including the physical comedy – is pretty hilarious, as was Pete who of course would make his entrance being all tan.
I thought Ken with his eye patch looked less like Moshe Dayan than a Hathaway shirt model.
[wax-wane.com]
L.A. Noire! One of the best lines last night that actually rang true and made it even funnier was when Ken said he’d had a good weekend chopping up wood or splitting logs or something. Especially when you factor in the earring toss.
the line about chopping wood was from the new guy – Don’s replacement. He says it to Peggy as he walks in.
LOL at Virgnina
So what historical events will be involved in this 7 episode run?
I would imagine the moon landing is the 7th episode given how they normally move through time from episode to episode and that’d be a nice end point for the year.
the Moon, Manson, Stonewall, Vietnamization, last Beatles concert, Chappaquiddick, Midnight Cowboy, Woodstock, Butch Cassidy, Altamont, Sesame Street debuts, NY Mets miracle and Ho Chi Minh passes.
I’m disappointed that there was no reference to one of the turning point moments in U.S. sports history–the Jets winning Super Bowl III!! The game would have been played just a few days before this episode took place (Nixon’s inauguration = January 20; Super Bowl III = January 12).
Bob, they have mentioned Broadway Joe a few times last season, so it’s not like they are oblivious to it.
Don’t know about the last Beatles concert – the rooftop in London? Doubtful, that. Hoping for a White Album pull tho. (Released Nov. ’68)
Good comment on Jets. Pretty sure they’ll pull the Mets. (Ken’s a big fan.)
So when Don tells Megan he has to get back to work, does she thinks he’s back working in the SC&P office? It would be one of his more minor transgressions to lie to her…Come to think of it, in the Season 6 finale, I don’t remember him telling her that he’s been put on mandatory leave…so maybe she never knew? (or I just don’t remember…)
Yes, I thought that too. He’s trying to keep from seeming pathetic. Go him for being out of work, having nobody we know of to talk to, and not being a ruined alcoholic mess. And helping out Freddy.
She left before he got put on mandatory leave, so it’s unclear whether she knows.
I was surprised she didn’t know, but it seemed pretty clear from the dialog she didn’t. I don’t see how they’d just to refer to what Don was actually doing as ‘work’ if she did know; why wouldn’t they discuss whatever his angle is to try to get back into actual employment?
But then again I thought they were completely through at the end of last season, was surprised they’re still staggering towards being through.
I think he’s trying to validate his existence when he says “get back to work” to both Megan and the widow on the plane. Yeah, he’s working on client campaigns to funnel through Freddy, but that doesn’t require a set schedule. Nah, he’s deluding himself/valuing himself, much like a better-adjusted person who’s out of work will think of searching for a new position a full-time job.
Something I noticed too, regarding the Manson Family: when Peggy confronted Ted and she was trying to make the coffee, it was a Folger’s coffee can she was trying to open. Abigail Folger (heiress to the Folger’s Coffee empire) was one of the people killed by the Manson Family along with Sharon Tate.
Yep thats the most likely reason they were using Folgers in that scene. Not the fact that its the most widely used and popular ground coffee in the US.
Its usually just a horse, not a zebra…
I remember the moment I heard about the murders (I lived in LA) – it impacted everyone in some way; more paranoia about safety, locking up at night, buying weapons, etc –
Maybe MW is dropping bread crumbs about it in a subtle way now and maybe make it one of the impactful news stories that come out during the season – it happened in early August.
I still don’t believe he would get Megan involved in any way but just as he showed NYC as the rough city it was during a certain era, he may include this awful bit of history. Who knows.
He does manage to still surprise me even as I am not as engaged in the show as I used to be.
“…and Jim Cutler both lazy and untrustworthy.”
At first glance I thought that said Jay Cutler. The context still worked, too.
I want you to pay very close attention. Mad Men is the greatest show in television history, and Alan Sepinwall is the greatest reviewer.
Freddy, AA does a buddy good!
Kenny, you’re going to enjoy baseball this summer.
Megan, just say no!
Roger, that.
Joan, you’ve grown!
Peggy, go Peggy.
Pete, for Pete’s sake!
Don, oh Don . . .
– MBG
I thought that Don told Pete that even though he doesn’t look like a hippie, he sounds like one. Will have to go back and double check. Thanks for the review, as always!
Actually the Folger’s can was a continuity error. Folger’s wasn’t available on the East Coast until it was purchased by Procter & Gamble in the late 70s or early 80s.
wwikipedia says p&g acquired it in 1963.
Don’t go there. You won’t win.
That’s not what a continuity error is.
A continuity error is when a character takes his coat off and then magically has it back on again later in the scene.
What you’re describing is a historical error.
The Folgers website claims it was nationally distributed beginning in the 1960s.
A solid season opener. The best show on tv, now that Breaking Bad is gone.
You can leave out the Breaking Bad ref – all season.
Good set up episode. It’s nice to know that Don can still write Copy. I think Weiner took it for granted last year that the audience knew he still was good at his job. This show is sort of bumming me out though. It would be nice to have even a minor win for any of the major characters.
I thought Joan had a win, and Pete looked moderately happy, which for him is a victory on par with the Amazin’ Mets.
Good call on Joan. I guess I’m just really focused on Don and Peggy.
Sorry KCGRANGER and DAN – I cannot agree with your feeling that Joan had a “win”. She got no acknowledgment from Ken that she had bailed out his sorry (and now bitter) behind; she just got her earring thrown at her and a warning to stay out of his office (read that as you can have all the responsibility you an handle, but you get zero authority). Just my opinion. Call me naive, but the only winner I saw was Roger’s daughter – she has put her father in perspective.
I guess it depends on how you define “win.” She appeared to be well on the way to saving the account, so that’s a win. She showed up the Butler Shoes guy, so that’s a win. She proved to herself that he can handle being an accounts manager, who that’s a win. But you are absolutely correct. It didn’t appear to do her much good within the office.
Hmm, I disagree, Dan. I grew up during this time, and many of us thought ours was the only family not living like the family sitcoms of the time (Dad didn’t call us kitten, or sit in a den calmly dispensing wisdom when we messed up instead of getting scolded or punished. Like later kids from broken homes and blended families wondering why their family was not like the Brady bunch, we bought the facade and didn’t realize that’s what it was for many for a long time.
I am glad that MM is taking a page from Breaking Bad; they look like they’re not going for the neat, nice fairy tale ending, or leaving us in ambiguity, like the Sopranos.
There are consequences to infidelity, sexism, racism and conducting business without conscience, even when it is not always obvious or seen by those looking on with envy at the Teflon people, or concrete, like when people achieve their goals and still feel empty inside…
Watched again and vowed, because fairness counts, never ever to watch any major show marathon before tuning into another’s season premiere again. What was I thinking?
Some scenes I liked much better the second time around. First, the scene with Pete and Don at the diner. Took me a second viewing to get into the spirit of the thing. What I came away with is that Pete still craves Don’s attention and respect. I was amazed at the blonde real estate agent’s resemblance to young Betty Draper and suspected that Pete had arranged for her to arrive at just that moment as if to say, See, Don? Look how well I’ve done. And Don is on some weird ledge — Ready to jump off into something better and different, I hope!, and still needing the kind of muted, repressed adulation Pete brings.
The Joan at business school meeting still doesn’t work for me — but doesn’t matter. And the note of young shoe guy basically turning down any more chat with Joan and Don turning down sexy plane widow — for the moment at least — was interesting.
Love Roger and Freddie both and happy to see the latter especially. AA does save lives and let’s hope he continues on the path. The Roger orgy jazz is way overdone but what the hell?
I don’t dislike Megan. I was around in 1969 and in a place even more sexy than LA at the time. That dress was way way too short for 1969.
The Nixon speech on tv was a good touch — and not a bad speech. Will now go see if Buchanan wrote it. That election, as I recall, brought a fair amount of liberals over to Nixon because they believed he would end the war and everyone was exhausted.
The Peggy-Ted love affair and suffering was the best played and written aspect for me. These two are in a state of pure misery and the actors and spare writing totally brought it. Don’s extra-maritals have been dramatic or not and poignant but these two — Peggy and Ted — are truly suffering through the curse of it all. And I like that Stan — is that his name? — the bearded — one is able to see this so clearly and offer sympathy the way he does.
And Dawn in the room! Hurrah!! One Don out and another in!
This is way long but just to say thank you to Alan S. also. I’ve been feeling like hell — ill and recovering — and tend to go to Battlestar Galactica when I feel bad. I not only watched but steadily re-read Alan’s essays on the series. So well-done and so fun. I don’t doubt that some day I will do the same with Mad Men. (And many comments from viewers still left on the site!)
Virginia, where can I find Alan’s essays on Battlestar? I did a rewatch about 6 months ago, and was looking for those essays, but could never find them… thanks
Hello, I Am The Trouble — great name, by the way — I simply googled in Battlestar Gallactica, name of episode, and Sepinwall. Good hunting! He has a great piece titled 10 Best BSG episodes. One of my all time favorite shows and a series that packs a huge punch when marathoned. Love it to pieces.
Feel weird talking about him like he’s not here but I do believe he reviewed various chapters when he was still at his blogspot — Before joining Hitfix. I don’t see that all of them are reviewed — don’t think so — but when you do find that special one, it’s pretty great. And there are still some comments up.
Love Mad Men still and always but part of me thinks they could use a little brush of BSG craziness and daring do. An intoxicating show.
Bob Benson got named dropped by Ken, but I wonder if we will see him ever again, or just get him referenced from time to time. Too bad if that’s the case.
Also has Weiner commented if the two part seasons will be treated as separate (with a possible time jump in between) or just a continuation?
No reference to a possible time jump, but many of Weiner’s interviews referred to the necessity of treating 7.7 and 7.8 like another finale/premiere… so even when eventually marathoned straight through, there will likely be as much a difference between them as there is any of our other finales-to-the-next-season’s-premieres…
Rhetorically speaking, is it awkward for Weiner to write scenes about how Jessica Pare needs to get her teeth fixed? Actresses or not, women do not enjoy having their physical appearance scrutinized, even if its for dramatic effect.
The actress has talked about the decision to not “fix” her teeth publicly in the past (probably cause the press keep asking her about it). So it’s not a taboo topic to her. Though Im betting she’s tired of it. Also I doubt most MEN would like having their physical appearance scrutinized (I know I wouldnt enjoy it) so I dont think her being a woman matters.
Mad Men has never shied away from that, in large part, because women were still so objectified in that era that their appearance often was their only outward value. Remember, Jimmy Barrett poking fun at the Utz woman’s weight.
Charlielucky: I agree in the universe of the show, but Alex was talking about the Writer and the Actress, not the character she is playing. I agree the obsession with outward appearances is completely appropriate for the MadMan-verse, but I thought the idea of ascribing some vanity or shallowness to Jessica Pare because she was an Actress or a woman (as Alex did) was a bit of poor form.
I wish people would get over their obsession with Jessica Pare’s teeth; it’s embarrassing. Have you seen the Rimmel London makeup commercials starring Georgia May Jagger (yes, Mick Jagger’s daughter)? Not every supposed “imperfection” needs to be fixed.
I’m sure Ms. Pare is tired of it, but if this episode made you cringe for her, good.
The whole scene was her agent acting as the viewers stream of consciousness, climaxing with her agent telling her the boss (Weiner) liked her so she got the part. It was all very meta.