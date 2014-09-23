Season premiere review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘Shadows’

“Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” is back for a new season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I find your head trauma joke in poor taste…
My hope at the end of “SHIELD” season 1 was that the show could sustain the improvement of the post-“Winter Soldier” episodes, which had finally given many of the characters defined roles (Ward as a heel, Skye as a wounded true believer, etc.) and the series itself an actual direction beyond perpetuating the Marvel brand. My fear was that Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen and company would look at that frustrating but ultimately rewarding first season and assume that they could afford to start slow again, and that we'd be back to tedious missions of the week staged by bland heroes.
Fortunately, season 2 gets off to a promising start with “Shadows.” There's a lot of exposition about what's happened since the finale and the new status quo with Coulson's fledgling reboot of SHIELD, plus a bunch of new characters to introduce – even if several of them, like Lucy Lawless' Isabelle Hartley, die before the hour is up – but it's a fairly lively hour in spite of that, helped by some good casting and smart creative choices by Tancharoen and Whedon.
Start with opening the season on Peggy Carter, Dum Dum Dugan and Jim Morita cleaning up a Hydra outpost back in 1945. Yes, this is itself a piece of brand extension – early promotion for “Agent Carter,” which will take over this timeslot at midseason, and presumably tell a story tying into what SHIELD and Hydra are up to in the present – but there's a reason Marvel is so keen to build a show around Hayley Atwell playing this character. She's fun to watch, and there was a lightness to the flashback even as it was dealing with a dangerous weapon and introducing “Dollhouse” alum Reed Diamond as this season's big bad. Links to the rest of the Marvel universe are always welcome when they're in service to the story the show is telling, where last year it felt too often like the corporate tail wagged the episodic dog.
Then look at what's been done to this band of once-boring ciphers we struggled to care about for much of season one. For much of last year, the show barely even had characters, let alone character arcs. Every character was either a mystery to be solved (Coulson, Skye, May to an extent) or the broadest of types, and any life in those people came from the actors. Now, they're starting to feel like people. Skye works much better as a guarded, fiery insider than the wide-eyed newbie she was a year ago. Ditto Fitz as the broken genius no one trusts to do much of anything. Going full M. Night Shyamalan with the FitzSimmons scenes by revealing that he is hallucinating the absent Simmons was maybe a bit further than the writers needed to push things, but overall I'm pleased that Iain de Caestecker actually has something to play, and is good at it. The producers still probably have too much of a weakness for Brett Dalton's work as Ward, and I'm dreading the possibility of a redemption arc, but he functioned decently as a villain, and if they confine him to one or two Hannibal Lecter-style quid pro quos a week, there's at least value in seeing Skye's reaction to both him and to Coulson placing her in that situation. And as I noted at the end of last season, I don't know what, if anything, B.J. Britt can do besides seem cool and wryly funny as Trip, but it's very handy to have a guy in the ensemble (even if he's still not a cast regular) who makes an impression and fills a role without having to be serviced constantly by the writers.
As for the newbies, Nick Blood's Lance Hunter turned out to be less Poochie-esque than I feared when I heard the name. We'll see how he fits in long-term, but he did well here in helping turn Isabelle into a three-dimensional character whose death (and, earlier, potential death after touching the artifact) had meaning. (Lucy Lawless gets a lot of credit for that as well, given what little time and material she got in such a busy hour.) As an “NYPD Blue” guy, I'll always have affection for Henry Simmons, though here I was mostly amused that the show cast one of the most superheroic-looking actors in the business as the team's mechanic and gadget guy.
This episode's also one where some Marvel nostalgia comes into play. Avengers #183 – with the Absorbing Man on the cover, swinging his trusty ball-and-chain (which the episode provided an homage to) – is the very first comic I recall owning, and having my father read to me at bedtime, so I was pleased to see him as the villain, and one who's obviously going to recur. With the current state of digital effects, his power is easy to convey, it looks cool (particularly when he's using it to blend into the background), and it led to several well-done action sequences. This, again, is exactly what the show should be doing: take advantage of the abundant supply of Marvel characters who will never be needed in a film, but who can be used to easily remind you that these characters exist in a superhero world, even if none of them (except maybe Skye) are super themselves.
Throw in a crackling interrogation showdown between Coulson (also more of a man than a mystery so far) and Talbot (whose mustache looked much less fake than in his early appearances), and you have an episode that maintains the quality level from the end of season 1, and suggests a show that's figured out a way to make that improvement sustainable.
When Drew McWeeny had to drop off the “SHIELD” beat this season due to a conflict, I took over not sure what I'd be in for – or whether I'd want to stick with it for long. The show that it was at the end of last season was one I felt I'd be pleased to stick with, and that's the show it still seems to be. Onward and upward.
What did everybody else think?
I never would’ve pegged Reed Diamond as someone who’d get typecast as a villain.
I also don’t understand why Reed Diamond was speaking with a German accent in the first scene he is in. If he is German speaking to another German than his German should sound completely normal and not accented. Thus is we are hearing a quote unquote dubbed scene between the two German Hydra Agents then they should just be speaking with American accents.
Loved it. I actually really liked the (unfortunately stereotyped) Shyamalan reveal. I like the choices with all the characters so far… albeit I wouldn’t have minded if Hartley had stuck around a bit longer. Enjoyed all the guests. Adrian Pasdar plays douchey very well, and I’m always up for more Patton Oswalt.
Reed Diamond should make a great (immortal?) Nazi villain. And the Absorbing Man was fantastic.
Now if they’d just quit playing around and make Tripp a cast regular, I’d be very, very happy.
From The Avengers movie we know that the Tesseract opens portals across the universe. So when the Red Skull gets beamed out by the Tesseract in Captain America: The First Avenger shouldn’t he be somewhere else in the universe? Where is the Red Skull? Surely he is not actually dead.
Hugo Weaving is trying to escape villain type-casting and doesn’t want to do the role anymore, is where Red Skull is. They wanted to bring him back in the movies, but the actor wouldn’t go for it.
Not sure what this means for the character. In theory they can recast him, and maybe even get an actor who’s not “too big” for the TV show.
Very pleasantly surprised. Thought last year was mostly a disaster. Was only watching tonight just in case it got good.
And what do you know. It got good.
Love Coulson as like a boss, taking risks with people’s lives. Much more fun and complex than fawning Dad. (May that persona never return.)
Also, I think he and the General should get a spinoff: Coulson and the Mustache. (Adrian Pasdar, take it down a notch, mate. It’s already a comic book without you acting like one.)
I was nervous when I thought I was supposed to accept that bangs=edgy for Skye, but she was much more restrained and non-puppydog.
Loved what they’ve done with FitzSimmons. Didn’t see that coming and it was a really nice twist. (Although it’s hard to believe she would ever think leaving him would help him.)
I, too, fear the Redeem Ward arc. (In an interview today the show runners were calling him a sweet onion. Just let him be an onion already. The show always risks diabetes as it is.) The only time he came alive last year was as the bad guy. So let him be bad.
Many kudos to Lucy Lawless and the writing on her. They made her breathe in minutes. And the Absorbing Man stuff, too — surprised how strong that all was. (The fact that he gets off on the changing is such a nice extra layer.)
Thought the Indiana Jones vibe was okay, but a bit much (especially the “In case you didn’t get it, we’re doing a Raiders thing here” music cue as they’re searching the warehouse). But by and large, a solid solid episode.
If SHIELD can get to here from where it started, jeez, I don’t know, maybe even Gotham can get good.
I loved it. But the only thing that bothers me is the hallucinating Fitz. Is Henstridge’s Simmons really gone? Will she still be part of the show besides appearing as a product of Fitz’ imagination? Because I think Simmons character although being the least “heroic and fierce” of them all is a big deal in the show. I hope to see more of Nick Fury’s life after SHIELD and the challenges that keep coming toward Coulson and how he reacts to them.
I wonder if they are going to borrow from Battlestar Galactica with the Fitz Simmons thing.
Joss Whedon doesn’t believe in God. Since RDM thought Six and Balter were angels I hope Whedon doesn’t follow him. Also, Whedon had mixed feelings on the BSG finale.
Yeah, but they’re going the head trauma route, not the religion route. Besides, BG was very successful, why wouldn’t others copy it to some degree. Ending was a little weak though. Throwing all the ships into the sun and going back to subsistence farming? No thanks.
Great!!! SO much improved over the first season. And it makes the viewer to crave for more at the end of the episode. Looks more bada$$ and hopefully they will keep up the stakes…
Also really happy they carried over the momentum from those last few strong episodes of S1 into the S2 premiere. Love that the “Previously On” segment at the beginning essentially just showed scenes from the latter half of S1.
A lot of people thought the Simmons reveal was choreographed, but I was floored by it when it happened and really did make me watch to re-watch the episode immediately to see all of Fitz scenes again.
I’m good with the new characters so far and Skye is much improved (then again IMO she was on her way through the latter half of S1). I wished we had more time with Lucy Lawless, but very fun to see Agent Carter and her team show up at the beginning.
Ohmigod! Did this show lose its sense of humor? I realize that the show is supposed to take a darker turn, but they seemed to be overdoing it. In fact, the only flash of humor came from Trip. And what was up with that speech from Coulson near the end of the episode? He sounded as if he had a burr up his ass. The scene between Skye and Ward was simply wince inducing. Were they trying to make Ward seductive? Frankly, I found him annoying. And what was up with that slow motion scene? Was this episode directed by John Woo or something?
It happened . . . just as I had feared. The producers caved in to the public’s inability to deal with the serial drama format . . . and they ended up forcing the action – to the extreme – down our throats. God, this is disappointing.
Um, were you really expecting the fall out of what happened at the end of Season 1 to be anything but dark? Also, it’s only the first episode of the season. Don’t get your panties up in a bunch.
I really enjoyed this first episode back. In the past, it felt like a bit “forced” into feeling like it was connected to the MCU, whereas this one felt effortless in fitting in and is also doing more to push the narrative forward with little easter eggs- Agent Trip talking about Koenig’s “brothers”, Dugan opening the box to reveal a quick flash of something “familiar looking” in the box. This episode has me looking forward to next week and the season as a whole.
I completely adored this first episode! Best episode of the series so far! If the quality keeps up, this might end up as one of my favorite shows (despite the meh s1) right now!
no I did not misspell sofia, sofa as in the furniture
I don’t buy that Lawless is already dead. If Franco can lose an arm and still survive in the desert, Xena could survive, especially since the government is chasing after them (and would probably want to keep her alive to get information about the remnants of SHIELD).
Yeah, I thought I heard that Lawless was going to be a regular this season? We’ll find out.
Very promising season 2 debut. Seems like they’ve figured things out. I’m still hoping that a super-hero becomes a member of the new SHIELD and part of the regular cast.
It was great to see Simmons, he was very good on NYPD Blue. Seems like he’s been miscast as just a tech/mechanic, but perhaps his role will change.
Alan, how could you fail to mention that Reed Diamond is now both a villain on Agents of Shield and the original “villain” on The Shield?
If Coulson puts a bullet in his head with Kid Rock playing, I’m going to lose it.
I can’t believe they’re still hanging on to Ward. Do we really have to sit through his redemptive arc? His clumsily-written and woodenly-acted, boring, predictable and lame redemptive arc?
…I know that’s getting ahead of the show, and maybe it’ll prove me wrong, but I am NOT looking forward to that.
I actually don’t mind Dalton’s acting, even if I don’t think he’s the strongest actor in the cast. The show’s problem is they rarely give him scenes with anybody but Bennet, and his best chemistry showed up with scenes with Paxton, de Caestecker, and Henstridge.
Quite promising.
I just have to point out that Trip pretending to be an Air Force general with all that facial hair was laughable. In real life the Marines at the gate would have had him spread eagle on the ground as soon as they set eyes on him. And then Talbot with the high and tight haircut was too far in the other direction. I’ve never seen an Air Force officer with hair that short. It’s like he was competing with his Marines. It’s OK. It’s a comicbook TV show and not the real world. I just felt like pointing it out.
I’m also not sure why Marines were guarding the gate of an Air Force base. Marines typically only perform that function for their own bases, naval bases & embassies. I enjoyed the episode otherwise, though.
Maybe it was a joint base. We have a few. You may remember that it was an Army guy who handed the Marine the phone.
This show was the least fun of all I’ve watched in the last two days (which include “Gotham,” “Blacklist,” “Scorpion,” “NCIS,” “Person Of Interest” and even “Forever”). For me, the problem was just when I got interested in the original team (plus Patton Oswalt), they added more new characters and a team of mercenaries, giving Skye and the rest not as much to do.
Meh.
So SHIELD is back with the MacGuffins, dumb moves and no sense of humor at all?
You know you are a terrible agent when you don’t notice a guy coming from behind for that long. You are even worse when you just decide to open the box of the MacGuffin when it is portable and properly contained. And because your stupidity doesn’t end, you just touch the damn thing instead of shooting the bastard with the pistol you forgot to draw.
But who cares! Now we got a plane and an inspiring voice-over at the end.
On the positive side, Fitz broke my heart a little bit.
The show would’ve been canceled last Season if not for Marvel’s own funding of the show. ABC isn’t happy about the low ratings. The 9PM move is a Death Knell for most shows. The show is otherwise a dead duck waiting for the chopping block.
It was ABC’s highest rated new show last season. 9pm is a better slot for the show.
Time slots are becoming more and more meaningless. I doubt I could name the day or time of any show I watch since I DVR virtually everything except live sports. ABC could air SHIELD at 4:12am for all I care and it wouldn’t make a difference to me. I watched last night’s show before going to work this morning.
The ratings aren’t low. They’re mediocre, but mediocre is good enough on ABC right now. It was never in any danger of being cancelled and probably won’t be this year.
I absolutely loved this episode. I disagree with most people on Ward. Since his turn he’s been a far more intriguing character. They spent a significant amount of time working on his back-story last season.
It’s going to take a lot to redeem his character, but it would be a shame for him to leave the show at this stage.
I’ve been thinking about getting into this show. Last year, couldn’t get past the pilot. I’ve heard that S1 got better as it went along. If I go back to S1, is there a specific episode I should jump in at rather than sitting through the whole season…
“Turn, Turn, Turn,” the episode that aired right after “Winter Soldier” was released in theaters.
You should watch the whole season to get a better idea. Not one of the first episodes is actually “bad”, they’re just not “great” as everybody expected. But they are all necessary to understand the characters at their current places. And it’s just the first 15 episodes or so, so you can watch them in a week or two. You’ll enjoy the end of season 1 much more.
Going with Eloi here and saying you should probably at least try to watch the first half of the season. It’s bumpy at times, but if you jump in late, i think it’s going to weirdly feel like you are missing things. While “Turn,Turn,Turn” is where the series picked up quite a bit, it’s not like “The Man On The Street” Dollhouse episode where you can turn in and be basically filled in during the episode what is going on while enjoying the shows major pick up of quality.
I started with “Nothing is Personal” (episode 19) and I wasn’t too lost.
I think the three episodes I saw in addition to The Winter Soldier were enough to get me into this season.
If you have more time, definitely start wit “Turn, Turn, Turn” because the three episodes I saw were a million times better than the four I watched before I gave up earlier in the season. (I actually cared about the characters!)
The finale was really outstanding (funny and really felt like a high-quality Marvel product) and I liked this season’s opener, too.
* “Nothing Personal”
Still improving, but I still don’t like any of the characters.
O.M.G. the fate of the world depend
on a architecture student model.
Liked the episode quite a bit, but extremely annoyed that they added a new regular and it was a white boy instead of BJ Britt. Just. fucking. annoying.
Dear Maurissa & Jed:
· Bring back Lucy Lawless as a super-powered villainess who wants to kill Coulson for revenge.
· Make Trip a regular (they won’t, he’s gonna die soon).
· Make Kyle McLahan’s appearence ACTUALLY matter and resolve the Skye mistery soon; don’t drag it all the season as you did last year with Coulson’s.
· Make Hydra break Ward out of imprisonment, so he can become the definite villain and be killed by a distraught Skye at the end of the season.
· Kill Fitz (in a meaningful way to the team) and bring back Simmons.
· Give. Melinda. More. Screen. Time.
I think this episode was good enough to save the season pass from deletion. However, the new status quo has me worried about the long term. With Ward a heel, Colson playing director and FitzSimmons broken I don’t see a real candidate for “main character” and the group doesn’t seem to work as an ensemble. Maybe Tripplet or one of the new guys can step up or make the ensemble work.
Everything was better. Coulson works better as a buttoned-down spymaster than as a surrogate dad. Ming Na didn’t have to play the Inscrutable Stone-Faced Asian the whole show. Skye works better angry. Ward is bonkers. They’re operating in A-Team territory now, with Adrian Pasdar in the “Col. Dekker” role. I wonder what they’ll do with Fitz, since a brain-damaged scientist isn’t very useful. I wonder if Simmons is repentant Hydra (last season she promised Fitz she wasn’t, which would make it exciting if she was). Triplet is just sort of there, but they need a character like that; everyone else is so intense. The first season’s #1 problem was that all of the characters were boring. Someone fixed that.
The FitzSimmons “twist” did throw me, and I’m really unhappy about it. I really thought they brought a balance to the ensemble.
I’m really hoping that arc corrects itself quickly. If it doesn’t, I really wish they would have given them more of a heroes death or send-off. Simmons “leaving”, is quite out of character.
Throwing two of the main ensemble under the bus for a twist, does seem like a rip off of a trade.