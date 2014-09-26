Season premiere review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Vegas’

“Parenthood” began its final season last night, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as we literally watch paint dry…
“This family is sick. Sick!” -Adam
Let's get the stupidity out of the way quickly, because otherwise, “Vegas” was a damn fine start to this concluding season, loaded with dust-inducing scenes and promising starts to new story arcs: It is roughly an eight-hour drive from San Francisco to Las Vegas, yet Adam and Crosby decide to go from the Luncheonette to Zeek and Sarah's hotel like it's a quick trip to the grocery store, and succeed in getting there about that quickly. That's just dumb – even Zeek mentions having flown when he returns to Camille near the end of the episode – and the sort of thing that makes sense if the characters all live where the show is written rather than where it's set.
The rest, though? This, again, was a fine example of why we watch “Parenthood,” with an abundance of gorgeously-written, directed and performed moments.
Just look at the two Amber scenes that bookended the hour. In the first, Mae Whitman does her usual splendid job of portraying all the complicated feelings Amber is wrestling with even as she thrills to the sound of the fetal heartbeat; in the last, Whitman's TV mom Lauren Graham is just as great at showing how Sarah would react to the news that her daughter is following the exact life path she once did. This is a series with smart, snappy dialogue, but so many of its best moments come from Jason Katims and the other writers trusting this amazing cast to say everything with their expressions, and we got a bunch of those last night: Haddie(!) immediately switching from wounded complainer to supportive cousin when Amber says she's pregnant, or the look of resignation on Max's face when he finally shows up at Chambers Academy (anything happier would have rang totally false, and it served as a nice contrast to Kristina trying to contain her joy), or Julia's reaction to her estranged husband playing the role of Saint Joel again in offering to help with the school's plumbing problems. This was an episode I almost felt like I could have watched on mute and still gotten most of the important points.
This also seems like a good collection of stories to wrap up the series with. I'm on the fence about Hank and his ex trying to “fix” their daughter, because as wonderful as Ray Romano has been on this show, it's probably one story too many. (As it is, Crosby's family continues last season's streak of being the most underused.) But if we're going for a life cycle approach, then Amber preparing to have a baby right as Zeek may be getting sick(*) are appropriate “to everything there is a season” plot developments. I expect Julia and Joel to end up back together by the finale, but the notion of her moving on – even if it's with a co-worker(**) whose facial scruff means we're instantly supposed to mistrust him – and trying to co-parent the kids with her ex is something the show only vaguely did with Crosby and Jasmine in season 2. (And, obviously, we'll get more of that with Hank and Sandy.)
(*) Katims began his career in TV working for Herskowitz and Zwick, and though their “thirtysomething” was before his time, I wonder if he's aiming to borrow one of that show's most famous devices and have Zeek's condition be a fake-out while it is another Braverman who sadly winds up in TV Heaven.
(**) I wonder if the show will bother explaining how Julia finally got another high-powered law job, given that last season showed how completely and utterly she had sabotaged her future career prospects, or if this is one of those things we're just supposed to shrug off, like Adam's dire financial situation never being an issue again.
Last season, “Parenthood” got locked into certain plots that were either dumb (Kristina for mayor! Kristina then immediately starts a charter school!) and/or that didn't convey the nuance that I think the creative team was going for (Julia and Joel's split). And it's entirely possible we may travel in many silly directions before the end. But “Vegas” felt purposeful in a way this lovely shaggy dog of a series doesn't always, and made me feel confident that the writers know exactly how they're going to bring the story of this extended family to a satisfying – if often tear-jerking – close.
What did everybody else think?
I thought the same thing about Zeek. I turned to my husband and said, “They’re going to pull a thirtysomething.”
I’m happy Parenthood is back and I’m going to miss it, flaws and all.
I’m still not over Gary’s death
The Charter School thing is oppressive but on the scale of things it’s only a 7 on the 10 that was the whole running for mayor thing.
I’m glad the show is back but am already exhausted from crying. I mean, really, I hope not all of the episodes require this amount of tissues….
Glad for the moments with Julia — that she reached out to Camille to be there for her and the photo moment which was truly well done. The twirling mustache in the form of scruff of the abs-guy Julia has reconnected with from law school (oy gott is this The Good Wife Berkeley now?!?) was a bit trowel like but Julia seems less burdened in a clunky way so I’m all for it.
Great moment with Crosby et al with baby girl walking…. So grateful this show has given us a Dax Shepard to discover and be proud of.
The thing with Romano’s child is seriously annoying — thanks for calling that out. As you and Dan have mentioned time and again with Parenthood, there’s a danger with this large of a cast that storylines are not able to be serviced well. This thing with his hostile angry daughter seems like Bad Idea #3,244. I think there’s enough there in Sarah dealing with being in a committed long-term relationship without needing to add to an already over-burdened cast (as far as storylines go). I mean, where on earth was Drew!!!!
I think Ryan’s character is going to die. It seems sort of obvious. But I just can’t imagine losing Camille and Zeek to that other scenario.
Erika
Drew and Natalie were helping to paint the school, and listening with envy to Haddie’s tales of Europe.
Ah, my bad… I can remember Natalie vaguely but didn’t connect the dots. #agh
Ah, my bad… I can remember Natalie vaguely but didn’t connect the dots. agh
We don’t trust Julia’s new boyfriend not just because of scruff, but because he’s a sleazy corporate lawyer, and not a construction Saint, who stays up all night fixing a school with his bare hands.
And the Haddie/Amber scenes were God awful, I had to turn away and text during them because they were too awkward to watch.
This show is at its best when someones in the hospital, or the family is having fun together (Vegas had both) and when someone (Kristina) triumphs over adversity and smiles with tears in her eyes.
Jesus’ dad was a carpenter. Joel is a carpenter. Need I say more?
Zeek’s irascibility is being pushed to the point of caricature. He is a cardiac patient who has never heard of a cardio cath, is going to get his way despite the presence of doctor, ER staff, adult kids, etc.
Nursebtta@aol.com
Did any other Breaking Bad fans notice Ray Romano’s ex wife was played by Betsy Brandt?
Two coincidences:
Her husband in both shows are named Hank.
The underwear the daughter found was purple. (Her favorite color on Breaking Bad) The look on Betsy’s face was priceless. As if the purple underwear had been stolen from the BB set.
Betsy Brandt played this role on the show last year. I don’t. Think the naming is a coincidence as Mae Whittman’s character’s name is Amber Holt and she fought over a guy named Steve with Haddie in the beginning of the series.
Well this is kind of funny and ironic, in the beginning of the series it was Julia who always worried about women hitting on Joel and he never cheated once. Now she has had sex with at least 2 different people and who knows how many more, then you add in all her other shit like the double standards of work (like it was ok for her to go to Joel’s work and cause a scene when he never did that to her) or how she continually told him to butt out of her work yet she always tried to interfere with his, etc. Are they purposely trying to make her the most hated character on Parenthood? How can they redeem her or their marriage? Especially in 13 episodes?
I do hope Joel and Julia never reconcile, Joel has his faults no doubt and if he did not have the personality that let’s Julia steamroll him for so many years then maybe they would have a chance but that will not happen so there is too much work to do and they do not have the time in the show so let them break up. Also let Joel date and find someone better. I think Penny from Lost would be a great partner for him.
Zeek should not be killed off, that is too stupid and an obvious storyline to go down to make it work.
I am tired of Amber and her constant tears, snore.
Love Crosby and Haddie is awesome as is Christina. Adam is still too much of a douche.
Not a bad start to the season but I do worry that they cannot untangle a lot of the bullshit storylines and character work they started last year. They cannot save this sadly.
I don’t see why Julia should be detested for moving on to a new relationship. Joel rejected her attempts to reconcile most of last season and often wouldn’t even communicate with her.
He was a good guy for most of their marriage, but by the end of last season he was as much to blame for the break as she was.
I had the same reaction when Adam & Crosby showed up in Vegas immediately, but when Zeke said he’s just gotten off the phone, I assumed that meant that they must have flown there as well. Last minute flight, I guess? I don’t recall them outright saying that they drove.
I presumed they flew since they got there so fast.
I thought it odd that Adam would abandon his wife while they were both frantically trying to complete the build out of the Charter school. (I guess he is not perfect after all).
Most wives would be angry about that and would point out that Crosby and Sarah should be able to handle the Zeek situation.
This show and SOA clearly demonstrate the need for a new Emmy category for worst accent coaching.
So is Haddie finished with college after a year? Wasn’t sure what she is doing there (other than to play off of Amber, of course.)
Haddie has been in college for two years so far and I’m guessing her next semester hasn’t started yet, so she’s home with the family until it does. Seems pretty clear to me…
Why is it that every story line that Kristina leads is very improbable? Julia and Joel breakup, totally realistic. Zeek and Camille struggling with growing apart as they age, totally realistic. Sarah bouncing from bad relationship to bad relationship, totally realistic. Crosby and Jasmine getting together to raise their child, kinda realistic, but Kristina running for Mayor, starting and financing a charter school, after just surviving cancer is as bad as if we were to believe that she was really serial killing lumberjack.
I would like to see an “Out of Gas” or Godfather part II episode of Parenthood with the A story being an important moment when Zeek and Camile were raising the four siblings in their youth. The B story being an important storyline in the present (Zeek’s death?). The C story being something bringing the cousins and their children back Berkeley to see one another and swap parenting stories. Copyright. Call me Katims. This is gold.
Sometimes I wonder what this show would have been like if it had strong network support from the start. Maybe some of the major story lines would have been better spaced out and it wouldn’t feel like the show was constantly dipping into the same sentimental, sappy well. What were the odds the final season would involve a Braverman health crisis, a Braverman baby, or that Max would walk into his mom’s school accompanied by an heartwarming song?
Overall a promising start, the shorter number of episodes should help the show stay focused on good storylines. I think it was the 22 episodes that threw it off last year, they needed to fill too many gaps.
I am also dreading the potential story with Ray Romano and his family. For all that is good and holy, Sara just can’t have another love life mess up.
The time jump had to be close to a year I think, then again if Cristina can run for mayor she can probably build a school in 5 minutes.
There’s no room for a year-long time jump. Aida was born in the season 5 premiere and she’s a new walker in the season 6 premiere. The only jump was for most of the summer.
It couldn’t have been anywhere close to a year. The language that Amber’s doctor used implies she’s at or near the end of the first trimester. I don’t know if she had any contact with Ryan after their weird hospital bed hookup, or if that was it. If so, that means it’s been about 3 months. On the other hand, Adam told Max that Christina had been working on this school project for 8 months, some of which obviously occurred during last season, so that puts the jump at maybe 5 or 6 months. (Seriously guys, idea to opening day in 8 months? That’s reason number mumble-hundred that I hate this storyline.)
True, it couldn’t have been a year because of Amber’s pregnancy (not Aida’s walking). A kid walks between 9-18 months typically. I thought it had to be longer because of the school project, but then again if they thought Christina could run for mayor after just surviving cancer, then I guess they can build a pretend school in 6 months.
True, it couldn’t have been a year because of Amber’s pregnancy (not Aida’s walking). A kid walks between 9-18 months typically. I thought it had to be longer because of the school project, but then again if they thought Christina could run for mayor after just surviving cancer, then I guess they can build a pretend school in 6 months.
True, it couldn’t have been a year because of Amber’s pregnancy (not Aida’s walking). A kid walks between 9-18 months typically. I thought it had to be longer because of the school project, but then again if they thought Christina could run for mayor after just surviving cancer, then I guess they can build a pretend school in 6 months.
True, it couldn’t have been a year because of Amber’s pregnancy (not Aida’s walking). A kid walks between 9-18 months typically. I thought it had to be longer because of the school project, but then again if they thought Christina could run for mayor after just surviving cancer, then I guess they can build a pretend school in 6 months.
Dana Dana Dana Dana: If a year time jump had occurred Aida would be 21-24 months, past the stage where her starting to walk would be a big deal.
We loved Crosby’s moment at the blackjack table re: splitting the 8s. Zeke knew right where to go as Adam and Sarah were trying to put their feet down. It was one of those great little moments that the show does so well.
We loved Crosby’s moment at the blackjack table re: splitting the 8s. Zeke knew right where to go as Adam and Sarah were trying to put their feet down. It was one of those great little moments that the show does so well.
I’m actually glad they didn’t do a whole thing with Julia being blackballed from the legal profession. I thought that storyline was dumb.
She was by all accounts a talented attorney with a lot of experience–I refuse to believe her old boss was THAT powerful that one bad incident (granted, it was not her finest hour by any stretch, and was unprofessional, but still) with him would bar her from getting any decent job forever. That being said, her new firm doesn’t look anywhere near as fancy as her old one.
I wish they would have left the Joel/Julie crap behind. That ruined last season for me even more than the stupid Adam and Christina stuff. Looks like their doubling down on both story lines. My hope is that they resolve them quickly and move on.
When the episode began, I was pretty sure Julia was sleeping with Rob Morrow.
Whomever winds up in TV Heaven, I just hope Michael C. Hall turns up as the funeral director who advises Adam.
Okay! They totally switched out Crosby’s Baby! The baby in the final season premier is not the same one from last season. This one is black!
Yes, she is, and it totally disgusts me that they thought their audience was so unintelligent and inattentive that we wouldn’t even notice. Duh! I would have been just as disgusted if they had started with a black baby and then switched her out for a white baby. Bad, bad move. Shame on them.
This was a very poor effort from a show I used to l love. The Vegas thing was absurd.
So its been eight months since the last season and amber is only two months pregnant? She was buying a pregnancy kit in the last episode of season 5!!!!!
This show is amazing and deserves a better run. 13 episodes is too few. 13 seasons would have been too few. WIth all the drivel on TV, this show, in its dignity, diversity and honor, comes up #1 for me and many others. Too bad TV execs think like 13 -18 year-olds when it comes to what is important.
The Julia/Joel story line is a stretch, but all other are true to form and character.