Season premiere review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘London’

A review of the “Parks and Recreation” season 6 premiere coming up just as soon as I build a scarecrow replica of you…
The Jewish holiday of Passover is way the heck down the calendar, but if ever an episode of television called out for the Dayenu treatment – referring to the folk song about all the great and miraculous things God did during the Exodus story, each of which would have been enough on its own (“dayenu”) – it is “London.”
If “London” had only featured Ron and Diane’s quickie civil service wedding, witnessed by a delighted April and a horrified but overjoyed Leslie (who calls the whole thing “a waking nightmare of happiness”)… dayenu.
If “London” had only featured Ron Swanson’s various dismissals of England (“Look! A clock!”)… dayenu.
If “London” had only featured April’s letter about what it’s like to be Leslie Knope’s friend and co-worker… dayenu.
If “London” had only featured Ron’s trip to the Lagavulin distillery, with Ron breaking down in tears as he recites Robert Burns’ “O were my Love yon Lilac fair”… dayenu.
If “London” had only edited together the April and Ron scenes into one mega-sequence of sentiment and beauty… dayenu.
If “London” had only introduced us to Peter Serafinowicz as the British royal equivalent of Andy Dwyer, thus giving Adam Scott twice as much reason for befuddlement… dayenu.
If “London” had only introduced us to Henry Winkler as Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa’s disappointed father, the mastermind behind Tommy’s Closet… dayenu.
If “London” had only given us April’s love of the Mongolian wolverine wrangler… dayenu.
If “London” had only given us Jerry’s discussion of lactation and nursing… dayenu.
If “London” had only given us the lady with the very specific slug complaint… dayenu.
I could go on, but you get the point.
Season 5 of “Parks” was a funny, sweet, perfectly entertaining year of television, but also one with the aura of a show a bit past its peak, gracefully settling in for middle-age and preparing for retirement. I was all prepared for the show to return at that level: something that made me happy to watch and write about every week, but not something that was going to provide the weekly thrill of, say, the Harvest Festival arc. And with Mike Schur splitting his time between “Parks” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” I know there was an understandable fear among the fans that “Parks” would suffer the same fate “The Office” did when Schur and Greg Daniels left to create “Parks.”
There is obviously a lot of season to play out after tonight, but “London” makes as bold a statement as possible about just how great a comedy can be in its sixth season. It is already one of my very favorite episodes of this great show, packed with so many of the things that have made me love it over the years, and with a superb balance of laughter and sentiment.
Ron and Diane’s wedding was a perfect distillation of the show’s silly-but-sweet ethos, and of just how well it understands its characters at this point, and how much joy it can mine from our understanding of them, too. We know that Ron Swanson is the kind of man who would build a canoe and his own ring box to propose marriage to his girlfriend, but also that he’s the kind of man – and Diane the kind of woman – to be completely satisfied by the world’s fastest civil service wedding. At the same time, we know just how much that Leslie Knope loves to overdo everything to make things as great as humanly possible for the people she cares about (see the trip she sent Ron on to the distillery as one of the best gifts she’s ever given), and therefore, how much it had to be killing her to have no control over this no-frills ceremony. Amy Poehler is wonderful at many things, but the way she plays comic, almost childlike, desperation is among my favorites, and it was the perfect note to keep the wedding from feeling too sappy.
And the rest of “London” very deftly mixed characters we know so well dealing with new life situations (Ann and Chris telling people about the baby), new characters blending seamlessly with pre-existing ones, personal stories, work stories, matters grand (a trip to England) with matters mundane (cleaning slugs off a sidewalk). It was able to do so many of these things because it was an hour, and because NBC gave them the money to film in England once Chris Pratt(*) committed to doing “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but hour-long comedy episodes are often half as good, rather than twice, just as vacation episodes often feel more like little more than an excuse for the cast and crew to go somewhere cool, story and jokes be darned.
(*) The show also addressed Pratt’s ripped new superhero physique with the very Andy Dwyer explanation that he just quit drinking beer for a month. (Even in the Instagram pic that set the Internet ablaze, Pratt said he stopped drinking beer for six months, on top of the usual Hollywood diet and workout stuff.) Note that in the opening scene, he is still very husky, having ballooned up midway through season 5 for a different movie role. All of Pratt’s material in that scene was filmed for last season’s finale – Andy’s mistaken assumption that Diane wants to talk to him and not Ron was a Pratt improv that was cut at the time, then reinserted here to create the illusion of Fat Andy before the London scenes (set two months later) gave us the new version.
This was something special, taking advantage of the long life of the show and our familiarity with the people in it, to tell some big emotional stories about Ron’s marriage, Chris and Ann’s baby and Leslie’s career crisis. It made me gasp with laughter at times (Jerry on lactation), made me choke up with joy at others (Ron in Scotland), and at times did both in the same scene (the wedding). It doesn’t get too sappy, or happy – Leslie’s London trip only increases her image problems, nor is her No Problem Too Small initiative doing anything but irritating the usual cranks – but there was still an optimistic belief in the world as a whole, which can encompass both the idiots of Pawnee and the cliffs of Scotland.
If “30 Rock,” “Cheers” and some other all-time greats didn’t say otherwise, I would suggest a sitcom in its sixth season (or older) has no business making an episode this good. But there is historical precedent, and I think when all is said and done, we’re going to have “Parks” in the comedy pantheon, too – along with many people discovering it years after the fact, puzzled as to why this wasn’t a big fat hit.
Instead, “Parks” has clung to life by its fingertips every season, and even awards recognition has been far more minimal than it should be. I don’t know if Schur was going for a meta comment when Ron told Leslie, “Don’t start chasing applause and acclaim. That way lies madness.” The idea of doing the work because the work needs doing fits the show’s ethos, and Leslie’s, after all. Week after week, season after season, “Parks” does its job well, whether the greater audience is noticing or not. And at times it goes beyond even its usual level, and we get to enjoy something like “London.”
What did everybody else think?
I thought the first half was subpar, but it rebounded very well. I’m not a fan of Ron & Diane, thus the wedding wasn’t my favorite.
My biggest complaint came with Leslie’s speech in London and the “no one will see it” bit. Leslie has been so in tune with politics, and would know such an event would be webcast. I mean, her character would probably be watching it in Pawnee otherwise. It just seemed out of character, to me, but I understand why it was there.
The Ann/Chris scenes actually made me happy they are leaving the show. Outside of Jerry, I did not care for any of their scenes.
Overall, it was solid. April & Andy are fantastic as always, the stuff with Ron traveling to Lagavulin was amazing, and there were other laugh out loud moments.
I suspect it was more along the lines of “nobody there would have known to watch the webcast” (it’s not like anyone in Pawnee knew why Leslie was jaunting around London, apparently) had Jerry not gotten together a viewing party in Pawnee for it.” DAMMIT JERRY!
Loved this episode. After a season of dilly-dallying, it seems Parks and Rec has come up with an interesting arc in Leslie’s bid to retain her position in City Council. The scenes with her grappling with her emotions about her town and the thankless nature of her job were long overdue, but they were executed perfectly here.
And “Satan’s” speech to Leslie? That was the best ending to an episode since “Smallest Park”.
Yes! Love love loved this episode. Leslie’s frustration at the wedding was perfect! And Jerry’s lactation bit is still making me gag thinking about it. Blech! April’s reading of the letter was fantastic too.
Jerry imitating a baby caused me to literally(Chris Traeger) do a spit take.
I snorted uncontrollably, it was so fantastic and unexpected.
Especially the part where Jerry used to look like Chris.
I think that’s the biggest “comedy bit” Jerry’s ever done. Usually he’s just reacting funny.
Alan, your review was so well-written it made me misty. I’m delighted that P&R has made it so far and maintained such a high quality level. Loved tonight’s episode – it’s so rare to see a vacation-for-the-cast episode that works. The only weak element was the Chris and Ann business. High point – the proposal and wedding BEFORE THE OPENING CREDITS, plus Andy and Lord Andy, and Ron’s magnificent trip through Scotland. Great start for Season 6!
Amazing episode, and a great review to match.
Also, we have a dayenu, people! Now I’m trying to recall the other landmark episodes worthy of the distinction…
NewsRadio’s highest water marks – “Public Domain” and “Super Karate Monkey Death Car”.
Now I really want to go to Scotland…
Aprils maturity arc over the last few years has been a great story.
“I don’t know what she thought I’d get out of that” could be one of my favorite Ron lines in a long time (and that’s saying something considering how many he’s had).
I thought this was a very weak episode and very light on laughs. The second half got a bit better but I was cringing through most of the first 30 minutes. I think I chuckled once during that stretch.
There were a few fleeting bits that were funny (Gerry, Leslie thinking Ann was a crab), but this was generally a really tough go of it for a normally strong show. A lot of the character moments just felt forced, and it was ridiculously obvious that April’s letter would be used towards the end to cheer up Leslie.
Also, what kind of international organization would just give out an award based on the words in a single letter? It was clear no one else in Pawnee knew about the award ahead of time, so no other homework had been done by the committee. And Heidi Klum as a a guest star? That was rough.
Hopefully the show will improve as the season goes along, because this was an incredibly weak start. I’m glad someone liked it though.
I feel bad for you.
I appreciate the empathy. I just didn’t feel like this one worked, and many of the things that Alan points out as positives didn’t click for me. It doesn’t mean I won’t like next week’s.
Come on, Kevin. You’re making us sad.
“and it was ridiculously obvious that April’s letter would be used towards the end to cheer up Leslie.” i dont get the point in even mentioning this? its not some dramatic show trying to hide a major twist in plot, its a comedy show, who cares if there is obvious foreshadowing..
Agree with Kevin. The premiere was really light on good jokes and at the same time trying to suffocate the viewer with all the emotions going on. And even though this has somewhat been the show’s mo from the start, I really hope they don’t go overboard with the twee. Remembering that this is supposed to be a comedy first, would go a long way.
They’ve been overboard with the twee for a long, long time. It’s enough to make me stop watching. You can only write the same “We really DO love you Leslie!” scene so many times before it starts to get annoying and unwatchable.
I slso love everyone discussing Mr. Saperstein as a funny character when he did literally nothing funny all episode. It’s purely the fact that he’s played by Henry Winkler that makes him noteworthy.
What is “twee”?
I really like this show, but the Homerfication of Andy drives me batty. He doesn’t know Hogwarts if fictional, or that London has ice cream, or that they drive on the left side of the road. Are we going to get a flashback of when he suffered massive brain damage, and will it be played for laughs?
It’s a comedy, and it’s never made pretensions to realism. Andy has always been a cartoon.
1) I know. 2) not true and 3) not true, not to this extent.
This is a town where residents put their entire mouths on drinking fountains. Pawnee exists in a flexible reality, a la Springfield.
Loved the episode, but this stuck out to me as well. Would like to see some character growth in Andy, but he seemed seriously regress in this episode. Kind of like what the Office did with Kevin in the later seasons.
I felt like they laid the groundwork for some Andy growth in this episode — specifically, in the scene where Andy and April are in the London Eye and April encourages him to accept the position even though he’s afraid he might not be up to it.
@Kronicfatigue – just to nit-pick, the actual trope you are referring to is Flanderization, because in the Simpsons Flanders is the trope codifier to go through the process where one trait basically consumes and overshadows all other traits. Homer actually came AFTER Flanders… flanderiation.
This is a show in which “Rent-a-Swag” is a viable business in a small Indiana town. No, I can’t say it’s ever presented itself as realistic. I do agree that Andy is more over the top than he was in the early seasons. He was probably my favorite character from the first three seasons, but I think it’s Ron now.
Yay for dayenu!
The wedding. The proposed proposal with a handmade canoe. The Tammy middle name fakeout. Leslie dressed like that for a wedding. BWAH.
Damn, Chris Pratt. Daaaaamn. I’m also glad to see the doppelganger thing happened for him with his English blueblood soul twin, apparently. Adorable.
Oh, those crazy Sapersteins!
So much great comedy in this episode, but nothing made me laugh louder than Perd’s Poll (“35% said they were confused by the way the question was posed.”)
How come I am the only one to notice that Ann Perkins’ obstetrician was Fonzie?! (As opposed to Friends, where the obstetrician only loves Fonzie, but is not Fonzie: [www.youtube.com].)
Oops, Henry Winkler in the title. Sorry I missed that. But still, it’s Fonzie.
Barry Zuckercorn
Do you think the younger generation ACTUALLY thinks of him as Barry Zuckercorn? That would be kind of amazing.
I definitely think of him as Barry Zuckercorn, as I’ve never seen Happy Days. I’m vaguely familiar with its existence, though.
(Also, this is a different Kevin from the one above. I liked the episode a lot.)
I was so worried after seeing your tweets about how good this episode was, along with many other similar tweets. I was sure I was going to be disappointed because of over-hype.
Little did I know that there was no way to over-hype this episode.
You say Dayenu, I say Amen!!
I don’t remember the last thing on television that made me laugh as hard as the Perd Poll. I was choking and coughing alongside my wife while we laughed.
Enjoy the fact that your royal overlords are a frail old woman and a tiny baby
So Ron says he built a canoe in which to propose. He clearly made the ring box himself. Are we to assume that (like he did for Ben and Leslie) Ron also made the ring?
Also, could Marc Evan Jackson just once mention that he’s from earth?
Jean-Ralphio’s pants FTW
Apparently the Parks and Rec writers LOVE a good unplanned and/or surprise wedding: April and Andy, then Leslie and Ben, and now Ron and Diane. Absolutely loved that scene. So funny, sweet, and true to the characters. Also a great start to a great episode, and hopefully to another great season of a great show.
Yeah, it’s become an annoying trope. It was cool when Andy and April did it, now its old hat.
Everything that happened before July 4, 1776 was a mistake. That line alone would’ve sufficed for the entire hour.
I loved it, and I loved your review, Alan! I think that had to be the best wedding I have ever seen on TV, I love Ron and Diane together. When he pulled out that homemade ring box, I lost it. This show is so funny, but so sweet-I’m very excited for this season!
I didn’t realize until after watching it all that my face hurt from not just laughing, but smiling the whole 2 episodes.
Normal contraception is no match for a Swanson.
I cannot wait to see Ron dealing with a baby. Will he make her/him a wooden pacifier ring with a bacon attachment?
Diane’s Tammy fakeout was my favorite bit. I think I was genuinely guffawing.
I was very happy with the season debut. The ending, with Ron on the hillside reciting Burns, totally made me all weepy.
I really liked this episode and cracked up at the beginning when Ron goes “And we will know have a reception in our private homes by ourselves” or something to that effect.
My one issue is the continued use of Mona Lisa. The character just isn’t funny and makes no sense why Tom would have her around. I love Jean Ralphio, but Mona Lisa is way too much. I cringe everytime I see her on screen
This episode made me really thirsty for some scotch
I’ve only just started watching the premiere, BUT YAYY I LOVE DAYENU EPISODES.
Chris Pratt looked so different (in an incredibly attractive way) and I could not figure out what was it until I remembered his weight loss. Amazing! I was so confused.
Thought it was great. Loved the wedding.
My wife and I especially enjoyed the wedding. It was a lot like ours except we didn’t have highlighters.
I thought the episode was excellent, though I don’t really agree that the show declined in the fifth season. I just watched the entire thing in the last few weeks, so it’s all relatively fresh in my mind. The first season is good. The second and third seasons are great. And the fifth season was also great. That leaves the fourth season, which I was honestly a bit disappointed by. It was still pretty good, but I found Ben in Washington D.C. to be an uninteresting plot, and Leslie’s run for city council had virtually no stakes because of the cartoon character she was running against. In addition to the macro issues, it also felt like the writing had slipped on the micro level as well. I was delighted that Season 5 was a return to form, and I’m glad to have finally caught up so that I can start watching the new episodes as they air.
I just realized that I got the Ben story lines mixed up. He was in Washington D.C. in Season 5, not Season 4. Regardless, I still think Season 4 was the weakest season overall.
As a fellow Chicagoan, I enjoyed Ron/Nick referring to it as the Sears Tower. I’m not someone big into Nostalgia, but it was the Sears Tower for so long, I’ve never been able to refer to it by its new name