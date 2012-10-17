Season premiere review: ‘Suburgatory’ – ‘Homecoming’

“Suburgatory” is back for a second season, and I have a quick review coming up just as soon as I delete all your “Californication”s off the DVR…
A lot of recent comedies have really found themselves early in their second seasons (including “Happy Endings,” which occupied this timeslot last fall). I had hoped “Suburgatory” (which I did like quite a bit in its first season) would be another of those, but “Homecoming” feels very much of a piece with last year: the great central relationship between Tessa and George surrounded by a bunch of broad characters, some of whom work (Dallas, Lisa) because they’ve been invested with just enough humanity, some of whom are much less interesting (Noah, the adult Shays) because they’re pure cartoons, and a few cartoons who work (Dalia, Ryan) because they’re just that well-written. (The two funniest gags tonight involved Ryan getting too deep into character and Dalia telling Tessa about all the things a nanny can do for you.)
The departure of Eden is by itself an enormous improvement, but I had hoped the supporting characters might have become more well-rounded in the offseason, but Noah is unfortunately still Noah and the Shays are too creepy. We didn’t get much of a sense of the larger Chatswin here, so we’ll see as the season moves along if it’s as over-the-top as last year.
That said, I did laugh a bunch of times (Dallas’ reaction to the burning lemon bars was another nice gag), and Jane Levy was terrific in the final scenes as George finally said something nice about Tessa’s mom and gave her the courage to go on stage and sing the “Suburgatory” theme song.
If this is what the show is, there’s still more I enjoy than I don’t, and I’ll be around for the long haul. But I still think “Suburgatory” would be capable of so much more with only a few tweaks.
What did everybody else think? And does anyone have an explanation for baby Opus’s name other than Noah and Jill being big “Bloom County” fans?
Last season, Jillian said that her final child would be her magnum opus despite having nothing to do with pregnancy or raising him.
I think at this point Noah’s just a lost cause, and you have to like the show in spite of him. The whole thing with Lowe’s and Sheila Shay is the weirdest product placement of all time. Why would you align your product with one of the least likable characters?
I’m guessing Opus was named for Opus One wine, the coveted label that status-conscious Noah and Jill are probably really into.
So no one’s ever going to tell Ryan he’s adopted? As we’ve seen on other shows, that’s a bad idea, since he’s sure to find out eventually… especially since they left open the possibility that his birth mother will show up sometime soon.
Noah is pure cartoon, but I love the Shays as it’s two former SNLers that really work well off each other. I thought Parnell’s line “why is everyone sitting? Is it dinner?” was one of the best of the episode. But as with last year, the show is best when using the Shays and Noah sparingly. I really had no interest in Noah and Dallas’ nanny tug-of-war.
Did no one else notice that the “Mom” in the picture was Malin Ackerman?
She was cast to play the role of Tessa’s mother. So we’ll be seeing more of her this season
“The two funniest gags tonight involved Ryan getting too deep into character and Dalia telling Tessa about all the things a nanny can do for you.”
As much as I laughed at those two moments, nothing could ever beat Mallick in a musical number of a fan group of Medium. I literally screamed of surprise before bursting into laughs.
I really liked this episode. Noah didn’t bothered me at all (I think I just hate him when his wife is around, but other than that, he means nothing to me, for better or for worse) and I thought the Shays were quite funny, with their own version of Cats.
Opus is called so because he’s a piece of work, obviously.
I loved the pilot to this show but felt it gradually lost steam and became repetitive (or added new elements that weren’t as good as the old). I gave up altogether after the 13th ep (with the “family game night” and her dad finding the condoms). Has it improved since then?
No
Ha, succinct and straight to the point–thanks.
I didn’t even catch the baby’s name. Oh, God, I really hope it IS Opus after Bloom County.
I enjoyed this one and would have liked to see Lisa have the upper hand with her parents for longer than just part of one episode.
I find the character of Mr. Shay indistinguishable from 30 Rock’s Dr. Spaceman.
I thought this was a pretty hilarious episode, with many good laughs. Even Noah provided some good moments, like when he slid in ‘My brood has poo’d’ as he left the Altman’s kitchen.
Dalia continues to be awesome, and I for one really enjoy the Shays. I guess I’m more okay with the show’s dichotomy of Heart vs. Crazy than Alan is.
My 8 year old Bassett hounds name is Opus after Bloom County.