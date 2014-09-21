Season premiere review: ‘The Good Wife’ – ‘The Line’

A quick review of “The Good Wife” season premiere coming up just as soon as we have a general conversation about my business holdings…
Last season, Robert and Michelle King achieved peak “Good Wife,” but not all the way through the year. Lockhart Gardner vs. Florrick Agos was perhaps an ideal status quo for a series that prided itself on complicated narratives and tons of moral ambiguity, but Josh Charles' desire to leave meant the Kings couldn't stick with it, and the show probably overcompensated in the wake of Will's death with too many twists (and too many people saying the name “Finn Polmar” as often as they could) until we closed with Diane on the verge of leaving her now purely evil law firm to team up with Alicia and Cary, even as Eli decided that Alicia was the ideal candidate to run for state's attorney.
It was just too much, in too short a period of time, and “The Line” is another installment that's trying to stuff 10 pounds of plot into a 5-pound bag, with Cary's arrest layered onto everything else the Kings set up last year. I appreciate the desire to showcase Matt Czuchry, long one of the series' more underutilized resources, and anything that forces Alicia to confront the implications of representing Lemond Bishop is a good thing. But so much whizzes by in the episode that it's not even clear if Diane has joined Florrick/Agos, even if everyone's carrying on like she has.
The story pile-on works better on the comedic end of things, particularly Eli and his daughter dealing with the intern's panties (or the lack thereof), Alicia trying to juggle all these crises at once, and, especially, Mr. Roja nervously handing Alicia a gym bag full of Lemond Bishop's money.
On the other hand, if I never see Cary 2 and the rest of the sniveling junior non-name partners at Florrick/Agos, it'll be too soon, and without Diane, the old firm has turned into pure evil, which makes the conflict a lot less entertaining.
As happens every year, I'll be checking in on the season periodically, but not writing weekly.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was great. I get what you’re saying, but I thought Cary plot with ethical implications of what Bishop association really means and what the real implications of all the legal games are for those behind bars was very well done. I was really reminded of Episode One of Season Two of Orange Is the New Black, when Piper is pulled back to Chicago lockup for reasons unknown, dehumanizing, terrifying.
Maybe I’m an old fart, but after kind of enduring shows like The Leftovers, The Good Wife is absolutely in my wheel house.
Don’t remember who said it, but as last season was happening, someone said this is a show about adults, for adults, and by adults. That’s not a knock on other shows, I think, so much as it is a pat on the back to this show, that manages to be exciting, in a lot of ways, without doing anything edgy.
Totally disagree with Mr. Sepinwall. The premiere was great and did not feel overstuffed. Much better than other shows he gushes over!
This is my favorite show to watch on TV, even though I recognize it isn’t as polished as some others. I agree that this episode didn’t really work. It was kind of a frantic mess, with everyone being pulled in multiple directions. That’s probably an accurate depiction of someone in Alicia’s position, but it gets a little old sometimes on TV. The biggest load of BS for me, though, was when Bishop brought the bail money to the firm. There is no way Alicia would have taken that money. She isn’t stupid enough to think she could use it without getting caught.
Still love the show though, and am so happy to have it back.
Not trying to be hostile, but what in your opinion is more a polished show?
I know you have an enormous workload, especially Sunday, but I’m disappointed you won’t be writing about it every week. It was really too bad last year, and I’ll miss it again this year.
How about every 3-4 weeks, catching up several episodes, as you probably view them?
It’s true that if Diane leaves and F/A and L/G still face off against each other it will be dry, boring and tiresome. In spite of the tragedy (which is huge – Cary is in freaking jail!!!) I’m glad since Cary has finally got a meatier role to play and Matt does it so well. I’m curious how this turns out, hope they don’t muck it up. I really liked the episode and want Diane and Alicia kicking ass together though I also want Alicia to run for SA (please read article about Why Alicia Should Run – [resplendentmiasma.wordpress.com]). TGW can do wonders with Cary’s incarceration as now there’s so much scope for greater character exploration. I always wanted Cary to be a major player but I hope they don’t go overboard and still maintain TGW’s signature elegance.
Hmm, this totally worked for me. Maybe it’s because, in part, I am just glad the show is back, but I also just liked the episode. It presents an interesting dynamic for the season.
To me at least, the fact that so much was crammed in there was kind of a sign of how quickly things were spiraling down for him. In less than a week, he went from being a free partner at an emerging firm, driving a nice car and spending his time trying to hook up with Kalinda, to cutting his own hand in prison just to survive.
So eager to see where this season is going…
Alan, I do disagree with you on this. When you got tired of SOA, I got that. It lost it’s way. The Good Wife is still very good, great humor, and and a funny angst that is needed in my life of serious drama. I love my Leftovers, True Detective, Boardwalk Empire, GOT. But this show is lighter for a drama, and that is a good thing. Butters and Artie Bucco from Sopranos made me giggle out loud. If there is a recording of Cary telling Bishops’ crew how to avoid arrest, I wonder how that will play out. I have been in on this show, and won’t stop now. All I ask is you walk away from this. I respect your reviews, and read them weekly. But if you don’t like, give it away. When you decided to review a Sons episode, without watching the previous 3-4 that was highly unprofessional. How can you review ongoing dramas without full disclosure? Love ya!
One thing I always detest – regardless of what show/movie – are jail/prison scenes. They bore me to death as there is always so much predictable hooey in all of them – and violence.
I know shows need to evolve or get redundant but they really did throw the kitchen sink in this and I admit to missing some of the fun, crazy, complex legal cases of the past.
No longer something I will make time for but if I catch it – fine.
I loved it. I think there was only so much the show could realistically have the two firms facing off against each other, so they needed to get the core characters together at one firm again. Alicia is going to need time to decide to run for ASA, if she does at all, and Diane joining the firm seems like a foregone conclusion, so something else needed to happen this episode. Cary’s arrest is both shocking and believable, because of the preexisting issues with Bishop, and it has interesting implications for the other plotlines. I thought it was great, and I like how even as things get more chaotic, it’s all still cohesive, with the plots staying meaningful and connecting. This Bishop stuff, for example, will probably keep paying off in the election storyline, causing problems for Saint Alicia.
And I thought it was pretty clear that Diane has not joined Florrick/Agos yet. That is why she is allowed to represent Cary without a conflict of interest, while Alicia was not.
Killer Episode. Brilliant. Other than THE BRIDGE these past few months, I just realised how we were deprived of a great show. I will file NBC Debra Messup show. Thank you Mr. And Mrs. King.
They all…
had better….
CALL SAUL!
Sorry, but Marty Weaver (Lenny Venito) as a bad ass jail guard did not work. But I do miss The Neighbors
I agree that last season peaked (as a series) with the firms competing, and then became “too much” towards the end. But I think that last night’s frantic pace is a sign that they plan to slow things down. Like 24, the first half of the season will contain an arc before they move onto the bigger things. Cary in prison is a nice self contained story that will let the characters breath.
It’s suppose to not be clear if Diane has changed firms or not, though it’s supposedly just a formality. Supposedly is they key word here.
I thought it was great. Matt Czuchry has been underused for too long.
Rumor is the case is based
on mistaken identity. They picked up the wrong Carey. It’s the other Carey lawyer who advised Bishop.
A
I love this show, and l loved this episode. Alan, if you don’t like the show, which is perfectly your right of course (and I’m a great fan of your work), can someone else at Hitfix review it? I think The Good Wife is a gem, and the fact that it doesn’t have regular recaps and comments on this site is… well, weird, and very frustrating.
I binge watched the first five seasons of this show over the last few weeks. I got to the Will death on Sunday. Even though I knew about it (Julianna even referenced it in her Emmy speech), it was absolutely devastating. While I don’t know why I resisted it for so long given all its acclaim, I’m fully on board. Nearly every actor is great (I’m in total agreement on Cary 2.0).
While it is overstuffed, it works for me. I get when Alicia says she’s tired. There are scenes where the poor woman is juggling at least five different crises. To judge from the first two episodes of this season, it’s not going to let up until she collapses from exhaustion.
Special acting notes: It was nice to see Matt Czuchry get an episode that really showcased his range, although watching his transition from creep to a trusted colleague of Alicia’s has always made him one of the cast standouts. Superlatives go out the window with Margulies and Baranski. I briefly even blasphemed myself yesterday watching Margulies and said as much as I adore Tatiana Maslany, Margulies earned her Emmy (Maslany was robbed of a nomination–I’m over it). Alicia’s grief for Will was so real and palpable that I spent the episode following the character’s death in tears even though I’ve known about it for almost a year and it’s a fictional character. That’s how good Marguilies is. And Baranski was her equal in their heartbreaking scenes together.
So back to the subject at hand. Based on the first two episodes this season, the show is still on course, the acting is terrific, and I can’t wait to see where it goes next.