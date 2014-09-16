Season premiere review: ‘The Mindy Project’ – ‘We’re a Couple Now, Haters!’

A review of tonight's “The Mindy Project” season premiere coming up just as soon as I keep a box of my ex's hair for curses…
When season 2 ended with Mindy and Danny reuniting, I was pleased primarily because every character on the show comes into sharper and funnier focus when paired with Danny (who's so well-drawn that he gives others something to respond to even as he's responding in his own way to them), so getting him together full-time with the main character seemed like a very smart idea.
“We're a Couple Now, Haters!” toys for a few moments with simply turning the whole show over to Danny, letting Chris Messina narrate the opening minutes and substituting Boston's “More Than a Feeling” for the horrible quacking ducks version of the theme song. (If they could somehow contrive to have new songs every week in lieu of the quacking, I don't think anyone anywhere would object.) Mindy literally shoves Danny aside after that, but the pairing pays off wonderfully, as Danny's intensely private nature goes to war with Mindy's need to alert the world to every aspect of her relationships. Though the show might run into some questions down the road about long-term compatibility, at least for now, this is one of those situations where the couple stage promises to be even funnier than the unresolved sexual tension stage. (Even if I could imagine Danny sitting at the piano to play “Let It Go” while single, it's more amusing in this context.)
As always, the material with the supporting characters remains hit-or-miss. Morgan's Richard Lewis-tatted cousin(*) provided a good foil for his brand of weirdness, while adding some crucial pieces of Tookers backstory. And the deeper bench characters like Tamra and Beverly had a couple of funny lines each. But the show still doesn't quite know what to do with Peter and/or Jeremy, and putting them into a love triangle with Tracey Wigfield's Lauren doesn't seem like the answer.
(*) Played by Rob McElhenny, which, according to my attorney Charlie Kelly, means Charlie Day is legally obligated to guest star later this season to complete the “Always Sunny” trifecta.
But the core of the show is Mindy and Danny more than ever before – plus the prospect of Messina dancing whenever possible (even if the show failed to deliver on Chekhov's Man-Thong) – and the premiere suggested that core is enough to carry the show as a whole as it continues its never-ending tinkering around the margins.
What did everybody else think?
I’m so happy that this show is back.
Also I might be the only person who actually likes the quacking ducks theme song
I like it, too!
I like it too. Always have.
Yeah, I like it too.
I also like it.
All of you in this thread (plus Fienberg) are monsters. For shame.
I don’t have a problem with it, but my husband actively despises it. Like, he hates it so much it makes him angry. So I get where Alan is coming from.
I started out disliking it, but it’s definitely grown on me.
I’m afraid I’m with Alan on this one. Back when the show was still figuring itself out and shedding elements that weren’t working, I kept hoping the opening theme would be one of them, but I realized that wouldn’t happen once I found out those quacking sounds are actually Mindy Kaling’s own electronically distorted voice.
I quack right along with it. Plus, I’m okay being in Fienberg’s company.
Hulu captions the song as “[woman singing].” No, that’s physically impossible.
With all the cast changes, it’s amazing to me that Jeremy is still on this show. The character serves literally no purpose whatsoever. Remember when he was Mindy’s f**k buddy/crush? Because the show sure doesn’t.
Also, I kinda like the theme song.
Looks like the final season…
Alan,
Question about the episode – did it feature some of the more subtle-yet-obvious product placement you’ve seen in a show?
Peter opened the show working off a Samsung phone interface connected to a larger screen, or something, and then Tamra spent the whole episode complaining (oddly at times) about how her phone, which was obviously an iPhone, had a terrible battery, so she needed to constantly recharge it.
And one of the commercial breaks went right into a Samsung commercial.
Obviously, we’ve seen product placement in shows before, but I don’t know that I remember it integrated into a storyline like this – Tamra is in the kitchen for the Peter/Lauren argument because she has to plug in her stupid phone.
Sorry, meant Jeremy opened the show with the Samsung screen.
That Samsung commercial was long enough to be a backdoor pilot for “Dax and Kristen Are Too Cute”.
I actually think Peter stands out as the sole supporting character (Danny doesn’t count) who they actually seem to consistently enjoy writing and who they write well, not to mention getting something real to do in every episode. He’s definitely not drifting in and out of relevance in the way Tamra, Betsy, Beverly, and Jeremy do. Morgan is used almost as consistently as Peter, but Morgan is tangential by nature which is only sometimes a pro.
WriteI really liked this episode. I thought it handled the Danny/Mindy romance well in an interesting, funny way that wasn’t boring, like Nick/Jess on New Girl. There’s so many hilarious throw-away lines on this show.
I hope this season they do more with the Mindy/Peter friendship. I enjoyed their scenes last season when Peter showed Mindy how to pick up guys at a bar, and they have a nice friendly chemistry. I also like Jeremy, but like Alan I have no idea what to do with him.
And that last scene with Danny…dang!
a comment…
I know you normally only break “dayenu” out for especially good episodes, but for me, if Chris Messina dances, dayenu.
I detest the pairing of Mindy and Danny so much that I haven’t even been able to bring myself to watch last season’s finale and am not sure I’ll be able to watch again until they breakup.
They and the show worked sooo much better when they were more antagonistic but really good friends. I can’t. I just can’t. And won’t.
At this point, I’m enjoying Mindy far more than New Girl. I do wish they would figure out what to do with Jeremy because I like the character. He can be a great foil for the others, but he needs to have his own adventures every so often.
BTW, did Morgan’s cousin steal Danny’s phone when he and Morgan came to return Danny’s wallet? I could have sworn he picked it up from Danny’s table and put it in his pocket.
I found the episode pretty blah, but part of that is probably due to following New Girl’s hilarious return to form.
I can’t remember the last time I laughed as much at a sitcom as I did during Danny’s increasingly infuriated reactions to the building “he’s good with his mouth” jokes. (Bonus points to Mindy’s reactions to his comments about her big butt and her being only “okay” with her mouth.)
Also, Chris Messina dancing is always terrific.
So how long before they reboot this again? 6 eps?
The ratings for the opener are way down from last season’s opener in the key demo.
This was a really strong start and hopefully they stay with this level of awesomeness. I saved it on my pvr to replay the opening scene with Danny shaking his butt. That was so great!