Season premiere review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘Knock With Me – Rock With Me’

“Tremé” is back for its third season (and has been renewed for a fourth). I reviewed the season as a whole earlier this week, and in it noted that I’m only going to do brief write-ups of each episode until the finale, mainly providing you folks with a forum to discuss the show, because I’ve found over time it doesn’t lend itself incredibly well to chapter-by-chapter dissections, especially when I’ve read to the end before you’ve opened the book. But I have a few specific thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as I get a hairstyle that’s, like, not a hairstyle…
We return to “Tremé” in the fall of 2007, 25 months since the storm and six months since the end of season 2. Some things are the same: Batiste arguing with cab drivers (and getting overlooked as always, this time for having the bad luck to get arrested away from the memorial), great music, institutional corruption, Anthony Bourdain writing good material for his chef buddies, etc. Other things are different. Money is coming into New Orleans, and construction/renovation has begun, as we can see in the tweaked opening credit sequence, which includes the show’s title getting a fresh coat of paint. Annie is confidently leading her own band, LaDonna is bristling at living under the same roof as her condescending Creole in-laws, and Big Chief Lambreaux is coughing at work. We also begin a season-long discussion of artistic intent and integrity with the scene at Delmond’s record release party, where his manager tells him, “Now it’s not enough to get a good review; you need the reviewer to actually understand the work.”
And despite it being a return for the series, we spend a good deal of time with characters leaving New Orleans for a bit, whether it’s Janette continuing her New York odyssey, Nelson going to Atlanta to see Oliver Thomas, or Terry Colson going to Indiana to see his kids. Terry’s ex-wife suggests New Orleans is a place only for “Dreamers and drunks,” but we see on Terry’s face in the final scene that this absurd, stupid, wonderful place has him in its spell, as it does so many other characters in the series, and it’s why we’re back here for another year.
As always, I’ll remind you to check out the great explanations of all the local color from Dave Walker of the Times-Picayune, and now I’ll open up the floor. What did everybody else think?
From the moment “I’ll Fly Away” started playing in the opening scene, I realized how much I’ve missed this show. I’m glad to hear that Treme is getting a fourth and final season to finish the story that Simon and Overmeyer want to tell and I’ll enjoy spending time with these friends as they do.
Omagus, what I heard is that the fourth and final season (Simon wanted 4 or 5) is truncated, only 4-6 hours of programming. Do you know if that’s true?
I’ve heard the same. As long as that’s what Simon and Overmeyer need to complete the story, I’m ok with it.
Lots going on in this episode. Some things seemed like ticking off boxes to remind viewers of certain characters (especially the brief scene with Sonny). I’m intrigued by this new corruption angle that Hidalgo Enterprises tried to figure out. Great comic relief on the Davis tour/opera fundraiser, although undercurrent of social commentary about lack of preservation of cultural heritage made it harder to laugh.
Happy, happy, happy to spend an hour with these great characters again. I still don’t like or trust Jon Seda/Nelson. Davis’s tour cracked me up. That sombrero looked like he bought it from a street vendor in tiajuna. Thanks to HBO for letting those of us who love this show – few tho we may be – have it a little longer.
You don’t like Nelson? I thought he was awesome last year. Sure, he is a total carpetbagger, but at least he knows it and enjoys himself. What about when he basically promised his old construction friend points on the package?
It’s not so much that Delmond’s manager *tells* him, but rather *asks* him, somewhat sarcastically: “Now it’s not enough to get a good review – you need the reviewer to actually understand the work?”. He’s being rueful and a bit sardonic, effectively telling Delmond he should at least be happy he’s got a good review, even if the reviewer doesn’t understand the music. I.e., good for business, anyway.
That was my take, too.
Funny and sad at the same time, i didn’t either realize how much I’ve missed this show. Treme has it all…
So pleased to have Treme back. It is immediately the best thing on television again. An incredible cast of characters. And with the Emmys being last night I have to wonder how on earth Khandi Alexanderhasn’t won one for Treme yet. Awesome acting. Thank HBO for Treme!
Ed, supposedly one season didn’t run at the traditional eligibility time, the other was just that her talent was overlooked. If you are an Alexander fan, I recommend not only “Treme” but her fine work in “The Corner” that was a miniseries on HBO about a dozen years ago. I was blown away that she could play comedy AND play “The Corner” and have been a fan ever since. I think Melissa Leo also does fine work and was glad she got an Oscar the year both were denied the Emmy.
I’m not surprised that Alexander hasn’t won or even been nominated. Given the political nature of most awards shows and how few people actually watch Treme, it’s to be expected. But it’s definitely still disappointing.
Yeah I suspect the combination of politics and disappointing viewing figures kills any chance of Treme winning major Emmys.
Thanks for the recommendation Kathy, I’ll definitely try and check out “The Corner”
Speaking of hairstyles, everyone cut their hair…Hidalgo, Ladonna, Sonny…
And Lambreaux is sporting cornrows.
Knowing what we know about Sonny, I’m really glad he’s turned it around so much.
I have a method with shows I like that are dense–I watch once, maybe read something like Alan’s or Dave’s commentary (the Treme NOLA blog)and then watch again. It pays off. Last night there was so much catching up that I at first thought “Treme” was choppy. On rewatching it (and hearing some quiet transitional dialogue I missed last night) I realized that each “Treme” episode has a rhythm, like a jazz riff, and I have to watch twice to pick it up. It “flowed” much better when I became a better watcher/listener.
So good to have Treme back. I couldn’t help but laugh at LeDonna’s reaction to her sister in-law, both at the bar, and when she gets back home. Glad she seems to be doing better after hitting rock bottom in season 2. As others have mentioned, Khandi Alexander really does deserve an Emmy for her performance in this series, especially season 2 and dealing with the rape.
I’m a little confused about what was going on at the construction site. Are they only pretending to fix up houses in order to collect money from the government? Who was the white lady that Nelson went to meet?
The joy on Albert’s face when he heard his song on the radio brought a smile to my face. He seems to be in much better spirits now he’s put some creative energy into the album and now that he’s working.
And was that Hurray for the Riff Raff at the coffee shop where Tony’s daughter is working?
Sareeta, AFAIK the gist of it is that they are doing cheap cosmetic fixes but not addressing the structural damage (mold, etc.). Nelson got the contact info for the woman contractor in charge and went to meet her at the bar. That was a great exchange because it will take future episodes to see who is the hunter and who is the hunted on that score. Nelson’s value as an outsider has been his anonymity, which may have been compromised when Oliver was arrested. He was warned last season that his former associates could be recording him. Whether this woman is entrapping him or fearing entrapment from him is a whole new thing.
For anyone wondering about Enrico’s reply in French to the guy that asked him about his luggage at JFK airport… I think all he said was “If I told you I’d have to kill you”
Kim Dickens topless. I can die happy.
Yuk, she is a little old for that!
She looked quite fine to me.
Heh heh, heh heh.
I had to rewatch that scene to make sure I saw it!
Like others have said, it was so great to spend time with these characters again.
I really should rewatch the entire series though because I have to admit I’m iffy on some plot points, mainly Melissa Leo’s ongoing investigation and how exactly it clashed with Terry’s job. I feel like I’ve gotten enough to follow the story, but also feel like some details have gone over my head or been forgotten since last season.
Of course, the beauty of this show (to me, at least) is that it’s a lot less about plot and a lot more about feelings, sensations. I don’t know how much sense that makes, but I think it might make sense to those that love the show.
I like your take about feelings, because with the flow of the music, set to the pace of the characters we’ve come to love,plot, alas is not so important. The Big Story about the Big Easy is that it still survives.
I’m with you, my fine friends. It’s so great to spend time in this atmospheric show. I adore Treme.
Delmond couldn’t get Albert to admit his pride in the album, so he did a little trick by bringing up the critics – and sure enough, Mr. Lambreaux ended up loudly proclaiming how proud he was of it.
The little smile that Delmond had after getting his father to admit it was amazing. It’s a testament to the genius of Simon, Overmeyer & co that we notice little things like that.
God I missed this show.. and now that the season finale is airing tonight, I’m gonna watch the whole season in a few days!