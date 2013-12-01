Season premiere review: ‘Treme’ – ‘Yes We Can Can’

“Tremé” returned for its final season tonight. I reviewed the season in advance on Friday, and I have a few specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I ask why you would call someone a suck-you butt…
Like I said at the end of the advance review, I retain my feeling from last season that “Tremé” – especially at this late, epilogue-y stage – is designed for a lot of weekly analysis. But since I love the show and want to provide a place where we can all talk about it before the finale, I’ll have these brief weekly posts to start discussion.
We pick up on Election Day 2008, with the people of the Tremé unsurprisingly excited to be able to vote for America’s first black president. (Even the deeply pessimistic Albert stops complaining long enough to go to the polls, and looks pleased to be there.) From our position 5 years in the future, we know how ugly national politics have been(*), which makes all the optimism bittersweet in a way that feels tonally suited to the show. Like “The Newsroom,” “Tremé” is mixing fictional characters into our very real recent past, but this show never bludgeons you over the head with foreshadowing of what’s really going to happen versus what people like Davis or Antoine think is going to happen.
(*) And that’s the most I will say about that, given the blog’s No Politics rule. I will ask you to do the same, rather than turn the comments into a referendum on either party.
The election begins the series’ usual discussion of all the things that won’t get fixed in this city, or this country, but the episode quickly segues into showing us where all the characters are and what their stories may be for the new year: Janette is opening up another restaurant (and has blown things with Jacques) while Tim continues using her name and image for the last one; Antoine is now teaching solo, and increasingly playing father figure to the kids in his charge; Annie is getting pressure from Marvin to ditch her band and record something more commercial in Nashville; LaDonna and Larry have separated, and LaDonna is, as the end of season 3 implied, seeing Albert, whose cancer is in remission; Delmond is sticking around to make sure Albert is okay; Toni has a new investigation (courtesy of Sonny) and is more or less living with Colson, who remains an outcast in his own unit; Nelson has relocated most of his business back to Texas, which has its own hurricane to recover from; and Davis is still being Davis.
Though the producers had half a season to work with, the script by Simon, Overmyer and Pelecanos doesn’t suddenly start speeding things up. It’s the same leisurely show it’s always been, taking time for delightful but plotless scenes like Davis and his buddy going nuts listening to Trombone Shorty’s “Hurricane Season” in Davis’ car. And though there are no new characters for the final season, there’s time for new connections, like the improbable new friendship between Davis and Nelson, and the way that in turn brings Nelson into the orbit of Antoine (which is funny if you remember Nelson and Desiree’s interaction last season).
Good to be back in fictional-ish New Orleans. Looking forward to one final month of discussion. So what did everybody else think?
UPDATE: Here’s Dave Walker’s latest episode explainer.
I enjoyed the hell out of this episode. It makes my heart hurt to know there are only four more.
Just as a tiny aside, I’m glad Jaques found someone who seems to be crazy about him.
Noticed Chris Coy’s gone from the credits. While his arc was pretty clearly over last season, here’s hoping he at least gets a cameo before the show is through.
Not every actor is in every episode this season, and when actors aren’t in a specific episode, they aren’t listed in the credits.
I love Chris Coy’s character only for showing the New Orleans metal scene – UUUUUUGGGGGGHHHHHHHH!!!
I can’t find it online anymore, but I remember reading an interview with The Wire/Treme music supervisor Blake Leyh in which he said that he always wanted to use the song “A Change Is Gonna Come” on The Wire but never found a place for it. Guess he finally got his chance.
Great episode. It’s refreshing to have such a high-quality, intelligent show on a Sunday currently filled with a lot of drivel (Homeland, Walking Dead, etc.)
Homeland, Drivel. I’ve been a huge fan of Simon and his work on the Wire and Treme. Up until a point. Watching last night…I felt like I was seeing a daytime soap opera. I got the feeling I could turn this on months later and pick up on the agonizingly slow and repetitive story lines. Homeland might be absurd at times…but it has an arc. Luckily the music saves Treme’s slippage into “days of our lives”.
I’m glad Treme is back, however briefly. Is Dave Walker going to be doing the “Treme Explained” blog over at NOLA.com? Alan usually links it; did I miss?
Yep…
[www.nola.com]
Michael, thanks. I went over and it was delightful as usual but has the same Treme-is-awful trolls we have here. I will NOT reply to them, but one is tempted to say, “You don’t like it? Don’t watch–solves all that!”
I would like to know which focus group actually said that this abbreviated season needed MORE Davis than other seasons.
I am not one to fast-forward through Davis scenes, but c’mon, man. Did he really have to interact with Annie, Jeannette, Nelson, Antoine, be on the radio, establish that he works for his aunt AND get his car eaten by a pothole all in one episode?
I mean, couldn’t somebody else’s car hit the pothole?
Michael, I think that part of this show is the richness of character. More than one person has said that Davis (partly based on the Rogan Davis/Davis Rogan real life person) is also the stand-in and mouthpiece for Simon. I’ve rewatched last season finale a bunch of times and it was made when Simon didn’t know if it would be the series finale, which makes “Y’all can’t fire me, I quit” (a real Davis song) sort of David Simon’s anthem. Also, the sparse audience for the opus in last’s night’s season opener. I sort of like the way Simon expresses real NOLA while commenting on the things he highlights that way.
“It’s the same leisurely show it’s always been, taking time for delightful but plotless scenes like Davis and his buddy going nuts listening to Trombone Shorty’s “Hurricane Season” in Davis’ car.”
I wouldn’t say that scene was plotless. Trombone Shorty is pivotal to the argument that Davis makes about New Orleans Clubs vs. Conservatories (In his conversation with Nelson). So having Davis listen to (and enjoy) the latest track from this homegrown new Orleans prodigy is a character beat that ties directly into that story line.
uh so did they foreshadow the hell out of Albert dying at the end of the season or was that just me?
I mean between Delmond longingly looking at his father from across the bar, the conversation he had with his significant other about how with life comes death, and finally LaDonna asking him how he was feeling at the end of the episode it felt like they were hitting us over the head with it in every which way,
I thought that too, and it fits with the fact that he originally postponed therapy until after Mardi Gras (not a good idea) and that with the time jump and his hair we know he is no longer taking chemo but we don’t really know, given his stubborn character, that he actually COMPLETED chemo.
Delmond did mention that he was in remission. Knowing the Big Chief, he coul;d just be saying that and he could easily still die at the end of the show, but the only thing we know is that his loved ones believe he is in remission.
I thought so as well, especially with Delmond’s reluctance to share the news about the baby that’s on the way. I hope not, because if any show should have a happy ending, Treme should be it.
Well, you know actors love to play death scenes. Would not surprise me at all
Treme is a big bore.
I like it.
FYI, Trombone Shorty himself is taking a more academic approach to teaching music to the next generation with the Trombone Shorty Academy at Tulane. Go green wave! [tulane.edu]
Is the new Desautel’s the same place as Angela Basset’s salon on American Horror Story? (Or are there a million places in New Orleans that look like that?)
If they only have 5 episodes, why not give it all you have? That first episode was tedious and had me hitting FF every time the redundant music scenes came on.
A few interesting scenes, but really quite a lame hour of television.
you’re watching the wrong show if you are fast forwarding through the music scenes…
Seriously..That is the best you can come up with? I’ve watched all of Simon’s shows and will continue to do so. But I am not obligated to like every aspect of every thing he does. Kind of similar to a favorite musician or artist who puts out a clunker of an album.
Music has always been an enormous part of this show. It’s not action packed and rarely exciting, but it’s a study of the characters, the culture, the music and a comunity in the aftermath of a disaster. There is always going to be numerous music scenes in each episode as there always have been.
I understand people who dislike the show even though I think it’s fantastic, but I wouldn’t go expecting it to change for the last few episodes.
Andrew, you can FF through Trombone Shorty or a Marsalis member of the royal family? If you do, you may miss stuff even if you don’t like the music–there is always something that goes on during the act (e.g. off stage or in the background) that has meaning. One of my favorite examples of this was everything that went on at the Blue Nile during the music benefit for Gigi’s burnout, close of last season, but another was when Nelson was dancing with his twinkie girlfriend at the Washington DC Mardi Gras thing where he came to schmooze. He stopped dancing and looked at Annie like he suddenly “got it”–and his gf noticed and turned around and looked too. Priceless.
Kathy-Thanks and to be clear, I don’t just FF carelessly. Any time I see the cameras pan to a character while the music is playing and I see them speak I immediately go back to watching. You can miss something.
To be clear, I enjoy(ed) the music scenes but they are breaking zero new ground. The Delmon club jazz stuff hasn’t changed a bit. Bunk blowing his horn with whomever he’s playing with..same thing. Kermit and Trombone..been there, done that. Annie is just awful whether she’s playing or talking, so enough said there.
The Davis stuff is funny b/c he’s so bad at singing and rapping I actually listen to those for the comedic value.
Great show that I will miss when it is done. HBO really screwed them with this insulting 5 episode finale. Glad Simon took them up on it, albeit with gnashed teeth.
I find that I get a musical education w each episode. The NOLA blog is a great help with that.
WHAT? You fast forward through the music? Are you insane, man? I consider Treme’ to be the most purely entertaining show on TV. Wonderful characters, a great little story or two, and that music. That music. Damn!
I like the characters a lot. The music has been done over and over again. It isn’t fresh and doesn’t break any new ground so I’d much prefer that they stick to a 95/5 ratio of story to music instead of what is probably 80/20. I can’t say this enough times. New Orleans music is not my favorite and I’ve heard the same stuff on this show time and time again.
It really doesn’t matter. Simon is going to do what he wants to do, and because I’ve watched everything he has put on the air I will keep tuning in. I am sure he doesn’t care a bit if I FF through 4 or 5 minutes as long as I still watch. No one should.
I get that this show isn’t for everyone. But I’m honestly astounded that anyone regularly watches and doesn’t love the music scenes. It’s the heart and soul of the show.
I’m astounded at people’s inability to read a thread. I disagree with your assessment. The music is not the heart and soul of the show. The people and the city are. The music is just a piece of the puzzle.
Plus, as I’ve written multiple times I watch Simon’s stuff regardless. It doesn’t mean I can’t comment on things I don’t like. It’s not like I am out there on an island.
You are so right! Me too! I also fast forward through the boring police stuff in the Wire, all that suit wearing nonsense in Mad Men and any fantasy scenes in Game of Thrones. I watched the first season in eight minutes; it’s about some people walking in a forest.
I fast forwarded through the therapy sessions in In Treatment
I have a question that is not political, but legal. John Boutte sings A Change Is Gonna Come at the polling place. I think we can all agree that it’s a song to support Obama. Would it be legal to sing that song, or any song that might be associated, even unofficially, with a campaign so close to the polling place?
Probably not. Though, they could argue that A Change is going to come either way since Bush’s tenure was ending. I would think that most polling places around the country would not allow them to play at all, regardless of the songs but I am no expert.
OK, thoughts: That song is at least as old as the spiritual that preceded the Sam Cooke cover, and is not officially associated with any campaign. A change was gonna come in 2008 no matter who was elected because there was no incumbent running, so there is plausable deniability that the entertainer was doing anything but entertaining. As far as legal, campaign materials (signs, brochures, etc.) are prohibited within a certain range (sometimes it’s 50 feet, may vary with jurisdiction?) of the polling place, not sure the TV showed that being breached. And lastly, you have to ask about what’s “legal” in Louisiana, home of the greased palm? As Coulson said to the civil rights lawyer, have you learned nothing about how New Orleans works? Not being harsh here, just humorous. Cheers.
Two WIRE echoes: Hardest thing about being a New Orleans musician (same said of Baltimore cop); and the reference to not being able to remain a “virgin” in a certain situation. Can’t be lazy writing, must be purposeful. Thoughts?
Probably just throwing a bone to Wire fans like yourself who remember it. But i highly doubt it’s a coincidence.
Hahaha, I said the “penicillin” line along with Antoine and hubby couldn’t figure out how I knew it!
“that’s your president baby. and he looks just like you”
pulling on my heart strings. i love these characters so much and will miss them when they’re gone
Just happy to have show back that just glides along like a joyful song or a slow, delicious meal. The music and the food are the main characters and they are great. I know I’m gonna be sad to part w many of these characters especially Albert, Annie, and Davis. Glad Simon got a chance to finish this on his terms.
“(…) and Davis is still being Davis.”
Haha!
It’s just a lovely lovely show. I will miss it.
It’s good to have Treme back. It is one of those rare, feel-good shows that leaves me feeling relaxed at the end of the episode. It’s good to see LaDonna & Albert and Toni & Terry in such a good place. Also, I still get a kick out of the various characters bumping into each other (Antoine running into Davis and Nelson, etc.)
The music was particularly good (my favorite scene has to be Davis and his red-haired buddy in the car). It’s hard to believe how much I hated Davis in season 1.
I agree with the “too much Davis” contingent. Just ugh, make it stop. I gave a big right on salute to the woman who told him, “Yanno you can just feckin’ quit.” In addition, Sonny should just fall off the shrimp boat already.
I also have to say, this show is primarily about different sorts of musicians who are trying to make it in the music business while also trying to make it in the wreckage of New Orleans. Whether busking or sitting in with more famous musicians, a player has to play, and there just cannot be a big dramatic plot changing event at every gig. Wah waaaahing about musical scenes in a show about musicians is just dorky.
For me, one of the best things about this program is getting to see lots of different clubs and types of shows the characters played. I went and saw Rebirth Brass Band at a club in my city after seeing them on Tremé, and they were just amazing and fun. I wouldn’t have known anything about them unless I’d seen them on the show.
Also, I am sad that Jacques has a GF who is not a main character, thus decreasing the likelihood that we will see him rolling around nakey in these last few episodes. Jacques is just lovely.
Feeling very vindicated, based on the comments here, that I am not the only Jacques fan … Holding out hope for a reunion with Janette in next four episodes.
Proof that great television shows doesn’t need to be bleak or grimly (and in Breaking Bad’s case, brilliantly) showcase the worse in humanity to be enjoyable. I’ve loved Treme ever since it debuted in 2010, and it was one of the shows that led me to following Mr. Sepinwall religiously. It never fails to enrage, educate, and inspire. Also, GREAT music.
I cannot abide this show but my husband watches it. It reminds me of a broadway show with just enough plot to string together the music, food and political soapboxing. It feels completely inauthentic despite its efforts to be authentically New Orleans.
And don’t feel bad about hating the character Davis. I play a new game which allows me to watch – how will they kill Davis (much like SouthPark’s Who Killed Kenny?). So far the show is just taunting me with close calls for Davis (like stupidly driving his car into a crater of a pothole and ending up on the pavement). But I hold out hope that he will eat a spoiled crayfish pasta or be shamed to death by the musicians union.