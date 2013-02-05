Season premiere: ‘Smash’ – ‘On Broadway/The Fallout’

02.05.13 6 years ago 19 Comments

I posted my review of the new season of “Smash” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the changes made by Josh Safran and company? If you were a fan last spring, did you enjoy these tweaks? If you were just hate-watching by the end, was this an improvement? (And do you want the show to improve?) Were you happy to have Jennifer Hudson around for a bit? Did you think her duet with Katharine McPhee did a good job of showcasing both “Idol” alums? Do you like the new musical, and did you find Jimmy charming or just a complete jerk? 

I imagine there will be some rubbernecking for tonight, even among those of you who didn’t like the show last season. Was there enough here to make you want to stick around? 

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSANJELICA HUSTONChristian BorleDEBRA MESSINGJack DavenportKATHARINE MCPHEEMegan HiltySMASH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP