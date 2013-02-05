Season premiere: ‘Smash’ – ‘On Broadway/The Fallout’

I posted my review of the new season of “Smash” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the changes made by Josh Safran and company? If you were a fan last spring, did you enjoy these tweaks? If you were just hate-watching by the end, was this an improvement? (And do you want the show to improve?) Were you happy to have Jennifer Hudson around for a bit? Did you think her duet with Katharine McPhee did a good job of showcasing both “Idol” alums? Do you like the new musical, and did you find Jimmy charming or just a complete jerk?

I imagine there will be some rubbernecking for tonight, even among those of you who didn’t like the show last season. Was there enough here to make you want to stick around?

Have at it.