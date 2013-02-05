Season premiere: ‘Smash’ – ‘On Broadway/The Fallout’

I posted my review of the new season of “Smash” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the changes made by Josh Safran and company? If you were a fan last spring, did you enjoy these tweaks? If you were just hate-watching by the end, was this an improvement? (And do you want the show to improve?) Were you happy to have Jennifer Hudson around for a bit? Did you think her duet with Katharine McPhee did a good job of showcasing both “Idol” alums? Do you like the new musical, and did you find Jimmy charming or just a complete jerk?
I imagine there will be some rubbernecking for tonight, even among those of you who didn’t like the show last season. Was there enough here to make you want to stick around?
Have at it.
Not very good… understandable that they need to tie up loose ends and end storylines and they can’t really start completely fresh, but that was a LONG two hours.
Horrible. I think I’m one of the few that actually liked last season, although I admit there were some changes that were necessary. But this? Don’t think I’ll be staying on…
I was intrigued by the show last season though not a fan. The characters and situation had some plausibility and somewhat held my interest. This new season seems a mess. It used every cliche in the book and never had any plausability. I love Jennifer Hudson but what is the point of her character being in the show other than giving her a chance to sing. Jeremy Jordan was terrific in the recent Queen Latifah-Dolly Parton movie but he seemed very uncomfortable with the bad material he was given in this. Debra Messing’s character seems pretty pointless now. Anjelica Huston does her best to must enthusiasm with horrible material. This show has managed to go from original and interesting to a mess in just half a season. Too bad.
Bad direction. The may have lost some of the camp, but have replaced it with bad sit-com and humor that just lays there. Plotlines like, will Julie get out of bed and make it to the show on time? Or, will Karen find a way to connect with the amazing guy composer who appears just not that into her? Just awful, predictable stuff. The numbers were okay, but the book in between was insufferable.
It was pretty bad, but at this point, I don’t think they could do anything to make me like it and I’d rather have it be flat out bad than only okay.
Also, there are a lot of things people will write for only themselves, however, MUSICALS ARE NOT ONE OF THEM.
Also, all I could think during the Jennifer Hudson/Katherine McPhee duet is whoever pitched that just said:
“What if we got two pairs of boobs to sing a song together?”
Officially deleted from my DVR schedule. Total waste of Megan Hilty’s talent. Though, I can’t help but wonder what if she reversed roles with McPhee? I’d believe Karen’s talent more if the actor in that role could actually sing.
What a rough crowd. I don’t know what people actually expect out of a show that’s basically Glee for adults. These comments are making me feel bad for Katherine McPhee, too.
I think this is a question of expectations. It’s a serviceable plot, it has some good songs. What do you want exactly? The Wire?
Actually, yes. Why? Because NBC marketed it that way. I really don’t think they developed this show with the goal being, “a servicable plot… [with] some good songs.” And, I don’t think it’s too much to ask that the show have a lead character who can sing and act.
I do understand, I sure wish Smash was better than it is myself. I just kinda get through the betweener parts and wait for the next song. They probably should NOT have cast an established Broadway talent against a former Idol contestant who can sing, but doesn’t have the same kind of chops in other areas. They needed to go a different route, either casting someone lesser for Hilty’s part or casting someone stronger as the lead.
Honestly though, Hilty could NOT have carried the show, and that’s the problem. I think a lot of people wish it would have been the other way around, with Hilty as the lead, but you can’t do that. You can’t bank a really expensive show on someone like her, because she doesn’t pull anyone in on her own. They were hoping McPhee would pull more people in, but she didn’t. And it’s hard to find someone who could match Hilty’s musical theatre talents AND have a name to pin the show on.
In the end, what bugs me most is people seem so cruel to McPhee. It’s not like she’s a big star and demanded this part, they cast her. :)
I don’t think it would have been impossible to base this show around Megan Hilty instead of Katherine McPhee. Hilty’s an exceptional talent and lots of TV shows are built around actors who were not that famous prior to the show.
No one on Big Bang Theory or Glee was a household name before those shows premiered.
I was hate-watching by the end of last season. The show had a lot of potential that they completely wasted. I would be okay with a “Glee” for adults (as long as it was the early, funny, clever Glee, not the sexed-up, earnest and humourless afterschool specials that the latter-day Glee has turned out to be.) I recorded it – haven’t watched yet – because I wanted to see how they got ride of all the characters deemed problematic. And I wanted to see if they were going in a direction that might encourage me to watch. Now, I’m not sure I’ll bother. There doesn’t seem to be much mention of Megan Hilty in the reviews so I assume that she’s even more on the margins and that it’s more emphatically the Kat McPhee show. Bummer – and clearly a mistake. McPhee is beautiful but her singing is blah and uninspired, she can’t dance or act very well and she has about as much charisma as a boiled potato. She cannot carry a tv show. Also, given the horrible ratings it may not be long for this world. So I’m probably out.
Well said. Problem remains McPhee. Megan Hilty is so much better than her in every regard that it’s become a joke, and yet they keep forcefeeding us McPhee.
This show has a good premise and could be good/interesting but it needs to get off the McPhee band wagon.
Hmmm. It’s on my DVR, but haven’t watched yet. I do find the lack of comments here compared to last season startling, though. I’d guess this show isn’t going to be on much longer, based on this sampling. Even the hate-watchers lost interest.
This is a tough group. Call it a musical soap opera shown at night.
At least cousin Debbie is wearing less layers. It’s. not brilliant but compared to most net work shows it holds its own.
I’m watching the show for Megan Hilty. I want to see her character become a star enough to tolerate all the different things around her that aren’t working well as storylines.
It’s difficult to imagine that anyone would even consider casting the brunette as Marilyn. She doesn’t have the face, the body, the voice or the sensuality.
Agree 100%!
Doubt anybody’s reading the thread at this point, but I finally got around to watching the episode. McPhee’s opening number was a dramatic improvement. For a few moments, she actually held her own. None of her other numbers lived up to that, though. “Disassembling” the Bombshell cast makes a lot of sense — if they are heading in different directions, the lopsided Hilty/McPhee rivalry is diluted. The soap opera aspects are really the weakest parts, though.