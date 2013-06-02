Season premiere: ‘The Killing’ – ‘The Jungle’/’That You Fear the Most’

Senior Television Writer
06.02.13 45 Comments

“The Killing” returned from the dead tonight on AMC with another two-hour premiere. I published my review earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who came back tonight, what did you think? Did it feel like Veena Sud and company learned anything from the problems of seasons 1 and 2? Or did it feel like she just embraced the serial killer zeitgeist to spruce up the show? Were you shocked to see the expression on Linden’s face in her introductory scene? Did you like the stuff with Peter Sarsgaard at the prison? The teen runaways in the Jungle? Holder in a suit? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSELIAS KOTEASJOEL KINNAMANMIREILLE ENOSPeter Sarsgaardthe killingVEENA SUD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP