Season premiere: ‘The Killing’ – ‘The Jungle’/’That You Fear the Most’

“The Killing” returned from the dead tonight on AMC with another two-hour premiere. I published my review earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who came back tonight, what did you think? Did it feel like Veena Sud and company learned anything from the problems of seasons 1 and 2? Or did it feel like she just embraced the serial killer zeitgeist to spruce up the show? Were you shocked to see the expression on Linden’s face in her introductory scene? Did you like the stuff with Peter Sarsgaard at the prison? The teen runaways in the Jungle? Holder in a suit? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
I enjoyed the first 2 seasons overall, despite the blatant flaws. This season looks like it has the potential to be even better. I will stick around for the duration.
And was that Jewel Slaite? Did she make a Serenity reference? :’-)
I stuck with this show thru the first couple seasons due to the amazing performances of Brent Sexton and Joel Kinnaman. And funny enough, I found myself frustrated with this show for the same reason I liked it- the acting talent. The numerous red herrings were bad enough, but even more disappointing was the fact that the writers didn’t come up with better story lines for the wealth of acting talent they had at their disposal. The producers are aware that they left a lot to be expected in the first two seasons, so I think there is good potential for The Killing to come back and wow us. Kinnaman is now in charge, Skarsgaard looks creepy as hell (in the best way possible), and as long a red herring doesn’t turn out to be that Rosie’s best friend Sterling is one of the at risk prostitutes, I’ll stick around. Crossing my fingers that the third time is the charm.
just have to no. and not worth 45 mins to find out.
might we be shocked by linden’s expression because it is the exact same one she wore in every scene in the first two seasons? or because its a different one?
I think he’s referring to the fact that she’s smiling in the beginning of the premier.
That’s my bad, Alan.
I thought it was excellent, and glad that the political storyline is dropped permanently.
Alan: if this catches back on, do you think there could be a season 4?
I wasn’t expecting much but I actually thought it was much improved. It’s only 2 hours of a long season but it seemed to clear out a lot of the unnecessary clutter of the last two seasons (the political b-story, the father’s mob background, various police bosses delaying the case).
If you pretend it is just the pilot to a new show, I feel like it was promising. Unfortunately we are dealing with one of the biggest promise breakers in our generation.
These episodes made me remember why I was so sucked into this show for most of season 1. The show really manages to seem a lot deeper than it actually is, so that I was looking for deeper meaning in stuff the writers were doing. I was convinced the show was doing a detailed study on what grief can do, and the impact an investigation had into the lives of normal people. I was completely on board with it for 12 episodes that were pretty much exactly like the two that were on tonight. As it turned out, it fooled me. The show had no deeper aspirations, it was being slow because of its concept. I ended up watching a couple episodes in season 2, and stopping when the conspiracy plot was introduced, because, sigh.
Anyways, these episodes were fine, I’ll watch for a little while at least. I’m not falling for the whole “slow, and therefore deep” thing again, unless this show can prove to me otherwise, that it’s not just a popcorn mystery spread out over 13 hours instead of 2.
I’m puzzled by your comment. The Killing -did- explore the grief of the victim’s family and how the investigation affected their lives, and the city’s. It had a silly resolution, yeah, but it succeeded on the fronts you mention. That’s why some of us kept watching.
It dealt with the grief of the victim’s family, yeah, but that’s been done so many times that it was always more an acting showcase than one of the more interesting parts of the show.
I was actually very invested in the idea of Richmond driven to kill a girl in a similar manner to his wife to reignite the strong feelings of grief he had originally when his wife died. They undermined all that and made some huge coincidence about a suicide attempt instead, because the show just isn’t as deep as I was taking it to be. Also, I never saw the teacher as a red herring, but a victim of an open investigation. But, when Richmond was revealed to be a red herring, I re-evaluated and decided that maybe the show does like their red herrings, which ruined that section of the season for me as well.
I expected better. Some of he writing was again so predictable and juvenile. That scene with Linden making a toast to the couple? I almost turned it off. My wife and I kept rolling our eyes. It’s a shame, great acting and directing and production. Crap writing.
Nobody cares about this show, I’m just waiting here for a Game of Thrones or Mad Men recap.
True, but I will at least watch for the next three weeks, until Mad Men, finishes. I fast forwarded a lot of the boring scenes/ mindless dialogue. The acting is excellent, the cinematography is over the top and almost self-parody, and the writing is below average.
It’s on my DVR for later this week. Amazed that it’s almost noon EDT and no Mad Men recap!
I think this was my final episode. I watched the first two seasons as a critiquer. But I found myself at the same spot Ron said he was. Tonight’s opener reminded me about all the reasons I critiqued it. The final reveal at the end? So, I’m to buy that Linden has been so deeply obsessed by the drawing for years but only stumbles onto the scene related to it at the end of the episode tonight? Those other (presumably) bodies have been sitting on the surface of the water for how long? I almost expected that barn to be filled with seals.
This was a formulaic attempt to not look formulaic. Will season 4 open with Linden jogging onto another crime scene? Even with the captivating performance of the “Bullet” character, I’m officially done with this show. I could totally buy the concept of looking at this as if it were the pilot. If I didn’t have the baggage of the first two seasons, I might have felt differently. But Sud et al are relying on every conceit they used setting up the Larsen deal. The sloppy disclosure to the parents, the sloppy handling of crime files and photos, someone trying to short change the investigation…in fact I thought to myself twice that we were revisiting two scenes from the actual pilot tonight.
Really wasn’t anything new and nothing done spectacularly better.
This was my only complaint about the episode. She’s been obsessed with that drawing, but never thought to look for the scene depicted?
Not that I want to be an apologist for this show, but you guys missed a crucial point: the NEW drawing she spots at the boy’s house has the two massive wooden warehouses in it (where the new victim had been found). The previous drawing(s) were just of a nondescript shoreline with trees and a log – no detail to find the location.
Can’t believe Linden and Holden are back. They’re by far my favorite couple on TV.
And isn’t it awesome that because Veena Sud doesn’t reveal the identity of the murder in the end of her books, we don’t need to worry about spoilers? And thank God people haven’t discovered Matthew Weiner’s books yet… Otherwise, they would ruin “Mad Men” as well. It was a GREAT decision to shut down the comments section for Game of Thrones, Alan.
I always though Alan and Dan were a bit hard on the show. Not that it was great, but it had some great actors that did good work in individual moments, and there were times when I thought the drama worked. The red herrings and the stupid coincidences never really managed to sink the show for me.
It’s always a treat to see Peter Sarsgaard. Wonderful actor. The show itself depresses the hell out of me but I’ll give it another go.
I thought the first two seasons were a FAILED attempt to copy the Danish masterpiece (even if I think Alan was way too hostile against it).
Now they moved on their own, with their own story, and that shows. It is much improved and I will watch the next episode for sure.
Much much better
I’m pretty sure the pastor did it.
“Holder in a suit?”
Yes.
“Holder out of the suit.”
YES.
On a serious note, I think the season has potential. Excited to see team Linden/Holder back together soon. Can’t wait to see how things unfold!
Enjoyed the two episodes.
Yes, fearful of the same pot holes from seasons 1 & 2, but hopeful of something better.
Hey! You took my screen name! Lol. I fell asleep. Doesn’t bode we’ll for my interest level. Habanada!
I really enjoyed it up until the reveal at the end of the episode (all this time obsessing over the case and Linden never thought to search the area the kid had been drawing until now?)
The prison scenes with Ray Seward were very good. The way Sarsgaard whispers when he talks makes you want to lean closer, but then you recall what happened to the prison priest.
The focus on Bullet and the other street kids raises the stakes because now you worry about whether she is going to become the serial killer’s next victim, get raped/beaten up by a john, or if she will continue to live out her life homeless and unsafe. That last scene with Bullet was so sad, but I could see it coming from the moment she confronted that guy earlier that day.
Good news is this case will apparently get solved by the end of the season.
PS: Holder is as entertaining as ever. Glad to have him back on TV.
Anyone else catch the Firefly reference? Holder’s girlfriend pulls down his shirt to reveal a tattoo that says Serenity….she played Kaylee on Firefly, the mechanic of the ship Serenity….
I saw it! Wasn’t sure if it was a reference but too much of a coincidence not to be I’m thinking!
The thing I hate about “Have at it” “reviews” like this are that people just comment about their general feelings instead of discussing actual plot.
What exactly was Linden discovering there at the end? Were those bodies, or remnants of some house/cabin that had been recently destroyed? And if they were bodies, why wasn’t her phone out of her pocket instantly? Linden has some “balls” for a tiny female.
Overall I’m hooked. I disliked most of the first 2 seasons but watched because I forgot to cancel my DVR season pass. Glad I forgot – this was much improved.
I still prefer the danish version. Who lit this thing by the way Stevie Wonder? And why is everone talking like they got a mouth full of marbles?
i am hooked too. i watched season 1 on netflix and skipped season 2. this show’s season premieres always remind me of the wire in its tone. I was also wondering what that was that she was looking at at the end of this episode. it was not obvious to me. the characters seem interesting to me. it was enough for me to check the season pass on my tivo.
Linden didn’t “stumble” on to the scene at the end. And I’m sure she had previously tried to determine the location the drawings portrayed. But the little kid didn’t know and it’s not like he could give coordinates.
She found this place because it was at the same vicinity of the murder in the beginning of the episode. She went and checked out the crime scene herself and then it all clicked.
What does Peter sarsgard whisper to linden on the prison phone??
I don’t have a son.
Interesting that everyone sounds like they think of the killing almost like an ex that had great promise but constantly lied and cheated. So you broke up. Now they have come back and said that they have changed. Do you take them back?
Since I binged watched season 1 on netflix it felt more like we went out 7 nights in a row where she was a constant tease, and then I walked away. Now she has come back saying she wont be such a tease. Do i take her back?
Much, much improved so far. Bad parenting (like really bad parenting) continues to be one of the laughable themes however. I can live with that though when viewed as a bit of odd comic relief.
Sure, why not – I’ll watch for awhile.
1) Kinnaman and Enos.
2) Reasonably interesting start to the season.
3) Beautifully shot.
4) Enos and Kinnaman.
5) Hey, it’s the summer.
Spoiler Alert: There will be red herrings aplenty. There will be coincidences so contrived they will make the constant rainfall seem like a trifling complaint. This is The Killing, and wondering if random happenstance and red herrings – so crucial to the tired formula of the first two seasons – will disappear is like watching Matlock or Scoobie Doo and wondering if a case will come along that leaves Matock utterly dumbfounded or force Fred and Thelma to simply drive off in the Mystery Mobile with the monster unmasked.
So the kid has been drawing that scene for going on three years? Does that mean all those very very pink jackets and jumpers have been there that long? And nobody ever stumbled onto them or saw them glowing brightly from a passing aircraft?
I watched the premiere, and now I will wait and simply watch the series finale. And you know what – I bet it will feel like I didn’t miss a beat on the mystery front, because everything introduced in the intervening episodes will have been proven worthless by then.
The people who watch this just because they love Joel Kinnaman should learn a lesson from the people who continue to watch Nurse Jackie just because they love Edie Falco. There is little joy at the end of the day in watching talented actors perform in utter dreck.
Again, I really don’t want to be an apologist for this show since I’ve never been a fan – but seriously? People should learn a lesson? That has to be one of the silliest things I’ve read here. Yes, please, oh wise one, teach me what I shall receive joy from in my life.
Am I the only one who thought the teenage street kid scenes were terrible? They seemed like a bad 80s after-school special. At no time did I ever feel like I was watching real kids in those scenes.
Several mentions of the very funny Jewel Staite-Serenity joke, but nobody’s noted the (also quite funny) appearance of Grace Zabriskie as the motel clerk… appropriate, with all the Twin Peaks/Killing and Laura Palmer/Rosie Larsen comparisons, that Laura’s mother turn up here…
I will return back to the show because,I wanna know if Peter Sarsgard character will be executed before, the detectives figure out he is innocent. Also I want to know if Peters character want to die because of guilt, the guilt over beating his wife, and not being there to protect her and his son.
I love this show, I love Holder in his regular street clothes, I also think he’s sexy in his street clothes. Ive been watching this show since season 1 along with the original Swedish version Frebrydelson? and I love both shows. The Swedish version is very intense and fast pace, but the American version is more mystery based, less political in comparison to the Swedish version.