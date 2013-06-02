Season premiere: ‘The Killing’ – ‘The Jungle’/’That You Fear the Most’

“The Killing” returned from the dead tonight on AMC with another two-hour premiere. I published my review earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who came back tonight, what did you think? Did it feel like Veena Sud and company learned anything from the problems of seasons 1 and 2? Or did it feel like she just embraced the serial killer zeitgeist to spruce up the show? Were you shocked to see the expression on Linden’s face in her introductory scene? Did you like the stuff with Peter Sarsgaard at the prison? The teen runaways in the Jungle? Holder in a suit? And will you watch again?

Have at it.