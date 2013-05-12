Series premiere: ‘Family Tree’ – ‘The Box’

I’ve already published my review of HBO’s “Family Tree,” as well as an interview with co-creator Christopher Guest. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the latest bit of improvisational silliness from Guest and company? Did the usual formula work with a saner leading man? Is it harder to buy Michael McKean as an Englishman if his co-stars are actually from the UK? How did you feel about Bea and Monkey? Would you buy a climate-controlled shoe tree? And will you watch again?

Like a Guest movie, “Family Tree” is a bit of a slow build in both story (Tom has just barely started exploring the family tree) and comedy (both Monkey and Tom’s friend Pete get up to bigger hijinx in weeks to come). I don’t know that I’ll have time to write about it every week, but I’ll try to check in from time to time, especially once we get past Memorial Day weekend (which the show won’t be on for) and there are fewer original series to keep track of.