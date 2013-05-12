Series premiere: ‘Family Tree’ – ‘The Box’

I’ve already published my review of HBO’s “Family Tree,” as well as an interview with co-creator Christopher Guest. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the latest bit of improvisational silliness from Guest and company? Did the usual formula work with a saner leading man? Is it harder to buy Michael McKean as an Englishman if his co-stars are actually from the UK? How did you feel about Bea and Monkey? Would you buy a climate-controlled shoe tree? And will you watch again?
Like a Guest movie, “Family Tree” is a bit of a slow build in both story (Tom has just barely started exploring the family tree) and comedy (both Monkey and Tom’s friend Pete get up to bigger hijinx in weeks to come). I don’t know that I’ll have time to write about it every week, but I’ll try to check in from time to time, especially once we get past Memorial Day weekend (which the show won’t be on for) and there are fewer original series to keep track of.
Already really enjoying it. Quite watchable. I predict a lot of haters for no particular reason. McKean is gold. O’Dowd is a naturally hilarious enough performer that it won’t reduce humour that he’s a more normal character, kind of like Jason Bateman or Adam Scott. Can’t recall a night of TV with three episodes this good (this, Game of Thrones, and Mad Men).
I wish more shows would let viewers know the episode titles every week. Barely anyone seems to do it besides Sorkin. It would help discussion.
Don’t all shows? I can’t think of any show with super secret episode titles.
I think Walteagle means actually displaying their title in the show.
This is less of an issue for me now in the Internet era, where titles are easy to find on Wikipedia and a zillion other sites. But back in the ’80s and early-to-mid ’90s, it always confused me that episode titles seemed to be some safely-guarded trade secret. Even TV GUIDE would just give a description, not the title. Every now and then, I remember a network would accidentally start the playback of a show teeny bit too early, and I’d catch a glimpse of the identifier screen at the beginning of the episode (with the title, episode #, etc.), and I’d always get a little nerdy twinge of joy.
Oooh, describing the Irish O’Dowd as being from the UK is fighting words, Alan! ;-)
Sigh, always angering people when I discuss other cultures. Does it help that O’Dowd is playing an Englishman who just spent much of his childhood in Ireland?
I thought it was fantastic. My biggest fear right now is that the ratings won’t be enough to justify a 2nd season. Really feel like it could’ve been better paired with Curb Your Enthusiasm.
It was very pleasant to watch. The silliness was at the right level for me and I hope it stays there.
I like that this show is small, low stakes, and seems happy just puttering along at a leisurely pace telling its story and being nice to check in on once a week.
i could spend a lot of time just watching Chris O’Dowd react to people and ask for carrot cake — or a pastry — but i wish he had a bit more to do, with a cast around him who were more fleshed out and less strange.
i also thought the genealogy was going to be more interesting. maybe it’s early days yet but the convenience of the bits and bobs guy having the card of the strange photographer guy — who had these books full of magical information…. all very confusing, strange, and too coincidental.
i’ll continue to watch for a while but it needs to be more than just strange for strange sake.
Funny and understated. Love the monkey. I’m in.
I think this a better fit for The IT Crowd’s Roy than Bridesmaids was. Quiet opener, but Monkey is great, even if the gag has been old since Soap.
The great-grandfather thing was odd: I thought he was just dressed as a Japanese man, which might not have been unusual in the era of Japonica.
I enjoyed it and will return for more.