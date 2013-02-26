Series premiere: ‘Golden Boy’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of CBS’ “Golden Boy” earlier today. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in, what did you think? Does the flash-forward structure intrigue you, or did it just feel like window dressing on the latest CBS cop drama? Did you buy British actor Theo James as a New York cop, or will he always be Pamuk to you? (And does anyone else agree with Fienberg that he’s just channeling Peter Gallagher’s voice?) Did you like James together with Chi McBride? Did the Kevin Alejandro character seem like an interesting foil or a two-dimensional villain? Did you find the mystery interesting? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Eh… I’ll give it a go… Not sure I like the Kevin Alejandro character, but I like him so hopefully he does something with it… Not sold on the lead. I like that the character isn’t “likeable”, but like the guy from Banshee, not sure the actor can fill the shoes of the character
Hopefully the lead guy will leave and the show will put Chi McBride as the focus, a la NYPD Blue. They already have Bonnie Sommerville.
Blue Bloods + HIMYM = Perfect for CBS?
I was completely distracted by Theo James’ accent, which was all over the place. And the fact that I wanted to reach through the TV and smack him. But I can take it for more Chi McBride. Why does the sister character have to be a druggie with a loser boyfriend? Extra unneeded drama.
I liked it well enough, mostly because of Chi McBride. Thankfully the powers that be realized that the show needed more Chi to have a chance. Good casting goes a long way in making a show successful, and overall I think this show is cast well. That said, I’m getting weary of all of the non-Americans as leads in US shows. The not-quite-right accents are just too distracting. Not everyone has Hugh Laurie’s ability to pull off a flawless American accent. So if they can’t, producers should move on, IMHO.
I was and am a big fan of JACK & BOBBY (what a cast — Christine Lathi! Bradley Cooper! John Slattery! Jessica Pare!), so perhaps am probably predisposed to like the flashforward device.
I agree completely about Brit leads playing Americans. The accents are hardly ever convincing. Even when they’re technically correct in sounds, the delivery is still too stiff, which is off-putting generally, and especially unconvincing for any character that supposed to be middle or working class. *cough*Damien Lewis*cough*
Frankly, I’m suspicious of the motives behind the trend in the context of the current economic and social climate. In media representation, economic and racial diversity are falling, while white upper and upper-middle class representation rises, the classes to which most media decision-makers belong, which just so happen to be typically swamped in anglophilia. I question the objectivity of the judgement during casting.
Not bad. I have to admit, I wouldn’t really have even thought of tuning in if not for you post on it–there’s just something about CBS dramas that ALWAYS feels so samey.
But I do like the idea of having a couple of broadcast shows to watch, so I’m hoping it’ll stay around.
Since I’m not familiar with actor Kevin Alejandro’s (Arroyo) previous characters, I’m able to watch this show and accept the part he’s playing on The Golden Boy. I’m not a huge fan of what you referred to as the “flash forward structure,” but it is so pervasive in today’s shows, I’ve come to accept to a point. Bottom line, this show has some merit and has intrigued me enough to keep watching. But then again, I’ve adored just about everything Chi McBride has been in, and thoroughly appreciate being able to watch him in this new show! I really hope everyone else will try to watch future episodes without allowing preconceived notions on an actor’s previous role on another show affect their judgement on this new show. This show can be great or it could bomb, but lets give it a chance, shall we? Thanks!
I liked it with some reservations, and I’ll see how the next few episodes play out before I make a choice. The framing structure felt very very HIMYM, to the point where I think they should’ve gone all out and had Future Walter being interviewed by Bob Saget.
It’s great to see Chi McBride again after Fox ruined Human Target. Theo James, not so much. His American accent is off just enough to where it really grates over the course of an hour.
So the guy gets a promotion and choice of assignment and picks the one that actually requires paying one’s dues before getting it and the police department allows it???
Sorry that one improbable plot device took me out of the show completely.
I did like Chi McBride character and actually hated Theo James “Clark” character. It was one cringe educing scene after another with him.
I’ll check out a couple more episodes to see if the regular show changes but based on the pilot I would have passed on the show.
No sure why they feel the need to cast a brit in this role, there are plenty of fresh faced American actors out there. Found him to be too intense and one dimensional. The ease at which he crossed the line and entered the guy’s apartment to find evidence was ridiculous. Chi McBride is a seasoned vet and this role is totally below his pay grade. I find the leads accent to be bordering on “Rocky” on some occasions. There has to be more to this story line, than just some guy’s meteoric rise to the top. I have a feeling that this is going to be loosely based on “The Departed”. The guy has alluded to the fact that his father was involved with the mob. I sense that he is playing the Matt Damon role from “The Departed” and the whole thing is that he is a mob sleeper who is now the police commissioner. If the leads character does not develop fast, then I smell a cancelled show soon.