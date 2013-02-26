Series premiere: ‘Golden Boy’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of CBS’ “Golden Boy” earlier today. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in, what did you think? Does the flash-forward structure intrigue you, or did it just feel like window dressing on the latest CBS cop drama? Did you buy British actor Theo James as a New York cop, or will he always be Pamuk to you? (And does anyone else agree with Fienberg that he’s just channeling Peter Gallagher’s voice?) Did you like James together with Chi McBride? Did the Kevin Alejandro character seem like an interesting foil or a two-dimensional villain? Did you find the mystery interesting? And will you watch again?

Have at it.