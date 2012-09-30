Series premiere review: ‘666 Park Avenue’

“666 Park Avenue” is one of this week’s new shows I didn’t write a review of. As I said on Thursday’s podcast, campy gothic horror/soap opera isn’t generally my kind of show, and this one’s not so well-done to transcend my disinterest. Of course, I’m also not a fan of either “Once Upon a Time” or “Revenge,” the two ABC shows this one is kind of mashing up, but I know many of you are. (And FWIW, Fienberg liked “666 Park,” while Liane was mixed.)
So for those of you who tuned into “666 Park,” what did you think? Were Terry O’Quinn and Vanessa Williams chewing up enough scenery for you? Did you like Rachael Taylor and Dave Annable, or find them too naive to care about? Did you find the show creepy or just goofy? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
We turned the channel before the opening credits, it was that stupid. We watch Copper anyway, so no loss for us. Too bad though, because I really like Vanessa Williams.
ABC has hit an all time low.
Article title: “Series premiere review”
Opening sentence: “I didn’t write a review”
BIGTED wrote the best review, I’m still laughing about the parking spot.
I would check this show out. Eye candy, is not bad. Time to lighten up.
What time do they show the grown up shows? 4pm?
Awful
I actually thought it was interesting. I was entertained at least. Certainly going to give it another few episodes.
Even for a campy, hokey show, there wasn’t much logic involved. One guy got to be a great musician for 10 years before getting sent to hell (or into the building’s walls — whatever). Another guy got his wife brought back to life but in return had to continually murder people — and when he couldn’t do it, not only did the wife go back but he went directly into the wall after just a couple of days. And still another guy is being set up to have an affair with his wife’s assistant — and given how annoying his wife is, that really seems like unfair entrapment. Meanwhile, the otherwise smart-seeming architecture expert uncovers what’s obviously an occultists’ rec room in the basement and thinks it would be fun to have it restored.
But the dumbest scene was when the new couple pulled up in front of the building on a busy New York street and immediately found a parking space. If that isn’t dark magic, I don’t know what is.
Damn straight. If you can suck people into walls and bring dead wives back to life, it ought to be a no-brainer to be able to make some Volvo disappear off the street so the new kids can grab a spot.
On another forum, saw an interview with Terry O’Quinn, where his whole philosophy as an actor in current Hollywood seemed to be basically “It’s nice to be wanted.”
So sad.
When you look at he and Mike Emerson (how many Emmy noms between them?), one takes a regular gig that totally wastes his talent and the other just seems happy to be working at all. Such is life in f**ked up Hollywood.
But what do I know. In a perfect world, “Terriers” would be in it’s third season this year.
RWG (I’ll stick it out in the hopes that someone at ABC will make this one better)
Terriers!!! :'(
Unless you’re young and good-looking, opportunities are limited in Hollywood. O’Quinn’s other TV work after Lost has been Hawaii Five-0, which I stopped watching after they had the Olympic skater (Apollo someone) guest star, and Falling Skies, which is mediocre summer fare at best. O’Quinn’s career has certainly peaked, which may prove to be true for the entire cast of Lost. At least O’Quinn is realistic about it.
And you just did a great review! Excellent.
It was everything you said, but Vanessa Williams, love her. Can’t make it a habit, but Nancy Drew is very pretty.
RWGIBSON you’re still waiting for TERRIERS? What happens is, when something good comes along, they take it to another channel and end itit quickly. THEN they bring stupid sit com for people not a day older than 49.! Why didn’t another net work buy TERRIERS?
This show is ludicrous and rediculous and pretentious and probably other -ious words I can’t think of atm.
Nevertheless, I’ll give it another episode because I heart me some Terry O’Quinn.
And with the mindnumbing foolishness that was “Desperate Housewives” gone, one needs and equally worthless guilty pleasure to balance out a Sunday night.
Rachel Taylor needs to eat something or keep covered up!! The effect of the low-cut dress is ruined when all you see is rib bones. Ugh!
It’s a little cheesy (lines like, “He moved somewhere warmer” tend to make me groan) but I’m interested enough, and Terry O’Quinn is O’Quinn-y enough that I’ll tune in for another week or so.
“campy gothic horror/soap opera isn’t generally my kind of show”
Every time I see a show like this, I’m reminded of Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace and I can’t take it seriously.
I don’t know what people wer expecting but this had a great premise (reminded me of The Devil’s Advocate), spooky atmosphere and a solid cast. I for one was intrigued and will continue watching…
It was not unwatchable. It was basically a modernized, supernaturalized Fantasy Island. Which is not something I am seeking but on the other hand beats another lawyer/cop/doctor show.
It reminded me of “Friday the 13th” show, but without the cursed items and an interesting cast. Was it just me or was it difficult to understand what they were saying because they mumbled a lot?
I do like O’Quinn. But I’ll say it – Ray Wise: better devil.
I Can’t take this show too seriously. Did a marathon of HOMELAND the first season. Excellent. BIG change to tolerating this. But when you see the best, BREAKING BAD. It destroys any possibilities of most shows.
Personally, like PERSON OF INTEREST. It’s on CBS. I wish Alan would review it.
@RWGibson13
Hey, Person of Interest is great – so he should stay just where he is.
Exactly, Why doesn’t Alan review it? They do review it on AV . Tonight this continued and a real winner! AMY ACKERMAN is great.
I liked it. I fangirl for Vanessa Williams and Terry O’Quinn, so I was going to tune in no matter what. No, it wasn’t spooky. Yes, it was goofy. The young leads didn’t really thrill me, but it’s a pilot, I guess.
I don’t think Deals with the Devil stories have to be scary or gory to be interesting, and I can imagine plot developments that will be very interesting, so I’m going to keep watching.