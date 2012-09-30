Series premiere review: ‘666 Park Avenue’

“666 Park Avenue” is one of this week’s new shows I didn’t write a review of. As I said on Thursday’s podcast, campy gothic horror/soap opera isn’t generally my kind of show, and this one’s not so well-done to transcend my disinterest. Of course, I’m also not a fan of either “Once Upon a Time” or “Revenge,” the two ABC shows this one is kind of mashing up, but I know many of you are. (And FWIW, Fienberg liked “666 Park,” while Liane was mixed.)

So for those of you who tuned into “666 Park,” what did you think? Were Terry O’Quinn and Vanessa Williams chewing up enough scenery for you? Did you like Rachael Taylor and Dave Annable, or find them too naive to care about? Did you find the show creepy or just goofy? And will you watch again?

Have at it.